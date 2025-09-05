Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un pictured speaking together on the day of China’s military parade commemorating the Chinese victory over Japan eighty years ago.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit meeting held in Tianjin from August 31-September 1st was attended by current or former leaders of twenty-six different countries including the leaders of five of the world’s nine nuclear powers including Russia, the PRC, North Korea, India and Pakistan. I have also assessed that Iran, whose President was also in attendance, is likely already a nuclear weapon state increasing that number to six. Russian President Vladimir Putin was Xi’s special guest of honor.

Other major leaders in attendance included the President of Indonesia. A former Japanese Prime Minister, the Parliamentary Speaker of South Korea, the leaders of two NATO countries Turkey and Slovakia and the President of Serbia. At the military parade, Xi and Putin joined with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as the first among equals as their allied leaders marched behind them. Pyongyang has reportedly sent around 11,000 of their own troops across to Moscow to be deployed on the frontline region of Kursk. Worrying reports are even suggesting that up to 30,000 more fighters could be sent to Putin in the coming months should the conflict continue.

In an unprecedented show of unity between America's foremost adversaries, Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared joining hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia, China and India first began allying together in 1997 in response to then President Bill Clinton’s decision to expand NATO to Russia’s borders in Eastern Europe for the first time in history. The Russia-India-China alignment was an initiative of former Russian Prime Minister Primakov to create a multipolar international system to counter the US-led Western bloc.

At the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping, was flanked by the leaders of Russia, Iran, Turkey and North Korea. Speaking in front of thousands of People's Liberation Army troops, Xi announced: "Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum." Moments later he said it was the army's duty to unify China in reference to his long planned and increasingly imminent invasion of Taiwan. He said China was a great nation that “is never intimidated by any bullies” in an apparent veiled reference to the US and its allies warning that China was “unstoppable”. This was a clear threat to the US that it should stop provoking the outbreak of an unnecessary world war referring primarily to the US threat to defend Taiwan militarily but also likely a reference to President Donald Trump’s decision to escalate his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine with a huge number of long-range ERAM missiles to send to Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

President Trump responded by posting on Truth Social accusing Putin and the two Communist leaders of conspiring to overthrow the liberal US-led rules-based order. “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America.” Chinese and Russian leaders responded by denying they are conspiring to overturn the US-led world order despite the fact we know they have been doing that for nearly three decades.

Unheeded Warnings About the Formation of the Sino-Russian Military Alliance

A few US national security experts including myself have been warning that the US should take action to ensure that the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China not ally together against the US since the mid-1990s. In 1997, former US National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski published The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives in which he wrote:

"How the United States both manipulates and accommodates the principal geostrategic players on the Eurasian chessboard and how it manages Eurasia's key geopolitical pivots will be critical to the longevity and stability of America's global primacy." "Potentially, the most dangerous scenario would be a grand coalition of China, Russia, and perhaps Iran, an 'antihegemonic' coalition united not by ideology but by complementary grievances."

I wrote a similar warning that same year in a never published book manuscript entitled “America in Danger—The Increasing Threat of a Nuclear First Strike by the Sino-Russian Alliance” about the existential threat posed to the U.S. by the burgeoning Sino-Russian alliance which had only begun to form with a Sino-Russian strategic partnership agreement concluded in 1996. This alliance of America’s nuclear superpower adversaries, which most U.S. leaders did not admit existed until early last year, was sparked by the decision of the Clinton administration to publicly announce in 1995 that NATO would be expanded eastward to include the nations of the former Warsaw Pact. While the massive Chinese nuclear buildup first publicly reported in July 2021 appears to have caught U.S. intelligence off guard, I detected preparations of it and warned about it over a quarter century ago.

Back in 1997, I wrote in my book manuscript,

“The Russian Federation and the Communist Chinese governments have concluded a strategic partnership--a military and political alliance against what they term to be “U.S. hegemony” with the goal of first supplanting and then replacing the United States as the world’s only superpowers. The Communist Chinese are currently engaged in a crash-program to build and increase their nuclear infrastructure and nuclear weapons-building capabilities as they seek to build increasingly larger numbers of strategic nuclear weapons which they plan will rival the nuclear arsenal of the United States. Considering the fact that the Russian nuclear arsenal is much more numerous than that of the United States and in light of the continuing program of unilateral nuclear disarmament being perpetuated on the United States by the Clinton Administration, the results of the achievement of the Communist Chinese plans in this regard would be nothing less than ruinous to the chances of a continued peace and aversion of the threat of nuclear war. At the very least, the realization of so large a Communist Chinese arsenal would spell certain doom for the prospects of the United States remaining a dominant superpower…This threat has resulted from the growing nuclear imbalance between the Russian Federation and the United States and the increasing nuclear build-up by the PRC which has been greatly facilitated by the Administration’s transfer of nuclear weapons and missile technology to the butchers of Beijing. China’s growing nuclear might and its recent acquisition of MIRV technology places it in a position to blackmail the United States into inaction in the face of Chinese threats and aggression in Asia…Indeed, the Russians have been producing 2,000 nuclear warheads a year while the United States has not built any nuclear devices for the last several years and, more importantly, has completely dismantled its ability to build any more in the foreseeable future. The United States government has been dangerously dismantling its nuclear deterrent…The longer we wait to build defenses against nuclear attack, the greater the chances that this frightening event will occur in the not-so-distant future. Time is running out.”

I then concluded that,

“America's current political leaders are sowing the seeds of our own destruction by unilaterally disarming our nation's nuclear might, even while Russia increases the effectiveness of theirs and China increases both the size and effectiveness of its conventional and nuclear arsenal, a buildup which is being funded by the United States, U.S. companies, and made possible with U.S. technology. Thanks to the Clinton Administration's suicidal policy of 'constructive engagement', the United States is building Communist China into a military superpower whose armed might may one day surpass our own, even while we continue to deliberately fund and otherwise facilitate the modernization of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

President Trump Concedes Defeat in His Effort to Split Sino-Russian Alliance

Some US leaders have mistakenly claimed that Putin and Xi are isolated and have no real allies when as I have been writing for many years the Sino-Russian alliance includes nearly half of the world’s population while the US-led western alliance includes only about fifteen percent of the world’s people. This week’s SCO meeting held in Tianjin and China’s huge military parade held on September 3rd in Tiananmen Square served to showcase my point.

While some Western sources are describing the Sino-Russian military alliance as “new”, in fact it was formed in July 2001 with the signing of a Treaty of Friendship very similar to the one signed between the USSR and PRC back in 1950 signaling the formation of the Sino-Soviet alliance. I have been warning about the Sino-Russian alliance since 2000 when I predicted it would pose the most existential threat the US would ever face during the 21st century and declared it should be the foremost objective of US national security strategy to disrupt and divide it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping lock hands together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO summit on September 1st. Putin is the only remaining founding major country leader of the SCO. When he set it up in July 2001, Russia was the senior partner but with China’s meteoric rise Russia has become the junior partner in the Sino-Russian military alliance.

President Trump is the first president in US history to publicly state he supports doing so. However, his policies in office have had the exact opposite effect pushing America’s enemies-Russia, China, North Korea and Iran and even countries he is ostensibly trying to court like India into a closer military alliance that threatens to completely up end the nominally US-led liberal international rules-based order. Despite the fact that there are still many things he could do to pry Russia and India from Chinese influence if he had the courage of his convictions to do so, two days after the military parade had concluded, President Donald Trump seemed to concede defeat in his abortive but visionary bid to pry Russia and India from their alliance with the PRC. The Hill reported:

President Trump weighed in on the growing partnership between India, Russia and China on Friday, after the three nations’ leaders gathered together at a summit earlier in the week.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “May they have a long and prosperous future together!” The post was accompanied by a years-old photo of the three leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a summit earlier this week in Tianjin, China, where the leaders embraced one another and spoke about the importance of their respective relationships.

Experts viewed the meeting as an indication the three nations were forming a closer partnership to counter the U.S. and its allies. India in particular was viewed as moving closer to China and Russia after the Trump administration slapped New Delhi with additional tariffs due to its purchase of Russian oil, a White House effort to undercut Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

“I thought it was very, very impressive,” Trump said earlier this week of the military display in Beijing. “But I understood the reason they were doing it. And they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching.”

With these comments, President Trump appeared to concede that the US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and his own fifty percent secondary sanctions on India have pushed Russia and India into a closer alliance with Communist China. Almost everything Trump has done since he returned to the White House including fighting proxy wars against Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran has served to strengthen Communist China's power and its military alliance system while simultaneously diverting US military power away from the Western Pacific region. This is the exact opposite of what his national security strategy, outlined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth prioritizing the US military’s homeland/hemispheric defense missions and deterring Chinese aggression in the Western Pacific while calling for US allies to take the lead in the defense of Europe and the Middle East, sought to accomplish. US relations with both Russia and India are at an all-time low thanks in large part to Biden’s and Trump’s misguided neocon policy actions.

The troubling reality is that by almost any measure such as economic, industrial or military, NATO is an alliance of predominantly declining powers (in terms of relative economic, industrial and military power) and the SCO is an alliance of mostly rising powers. A projection of the world’s top economic powers in 2050 published In 2016 by Price Waterhouse Cooper predicted the US share of world GDP would decrease from 16 percent to 10 percent while China’s would increase from 18 to 20 percent giving China twice the GDP of the US within the next quarter century. The same survey showed India would overtake the US as the world’s second largest economy while Germany, Japan, the UK and France are predicted to decrease in their comparative economic strength. The survey was published in 2016 before the CIA World Factbook rated Russia as the 4th largest economy by Purchase Power Parity in 2023 ahead of Germany and Japan.

Just as I predicted it would be nearly three decades ago, the Sino-Russian military alliance is now the most formidable enemy alliance and greatest existential threat the US has ever faced with four-fifth of the world’s operational nuclear weapons according to my calculations controlling over seventy percent of the Eurasian landmass which national security theorist Halford John Mackinder in his article “The Geopolitical Pivot of History” described as “the Heartland” of global geostrategic power. The Russian Federation is the world's mightiest strategic nuclear, non-strategic nuclear, super Electromagnetic Pulse weapon, cyber offensive and tank power while the People’s Republic of China is the world's largest economic and manufacturing power with the largest army, navy, air force, and coast guard with the largest nuclear-capable ballistic missile arsenal by far.

According to my estimates, China currently spends nearly twice as much as the 2025 US defense budget of $749 billion by Purchase Power Parity based on a leaked US intelligence estimate that China was spending $700 billion on its military in 2021 in nominal US dollar terms. China’s overall manufacturing industrial base is likely 3.8 times larger than the US manufacturing industrial base in terms of Purchase Power Parity while its Defense Industrial Base is likely closer to 5-6 times larger than ours which would enable the PRC to outbuild the US in advanced weapon systems and overwhelm the US in terms of quantitative superiority in thr event of the outbreak of a Second Sino-American War in the Western Pacific. A leak of a top-secret US intelligence assessment nearly two years ago revealed that China has the ability to outbuild the US in ships by a factor of 232 to 1. This would likely enable the PLA Navy to sweep across the Pacific Ocean to the US West Coast in the event the US opted to defend Taiwan militarily much as the US was able to use its massive industrial superiority over Imperial Japan to sweep across the Pacific during World War Two before it nuked two Japanese cities under the knowningly false pretext that it was necessary to avert an all-out invasion of the Japanese home islands.

PLA Military Parade Largest in Modern History

The PLA military parade held in Beijing was far larger and more impressive in terms of its size and the number and capabilities of new weapons showcased than the massive Russian “Victory Day” military parade held on May 9th. The parade appeared to include tens of thousands of PLA troops marching in formation but no allied troops which was a departure from past precedent. The vast number of weapon systems displayed at China’s military parade was quite simply unprecedented on a scale not seen even by the Soviet Union during the heady days of the Cold War. While the US military still employs many of the weapon systems Reagan built during the 1980’s such as the M-1 Abrams tank, M-2 Bradley Infantry combat vehicles, B-1 and B-2 bombers and F-16 fighters, forty-six of the seventy-six weapon systems showcased at the PLA parade are new meaning that they did not enter service until 2024 or this year. With few exceptions, it typically takes the US at least a dozen years to develop a new weapon system while the PRC is developing dozens of major advanced new weapon systems a year it seems.

A congressional commission report made public in October 2023 warned that China "is pursuing a nuclear force build-up on a scale and pace unseen since the U.S.-Soviet nuclear arms race that ended in the late 1980s." In March 2024, General Anthony Cotton who serves as commander of US Strategic Command testified to Congress that the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force is working on a new generation of mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles. Some of the systems showcased included five different intercontinental nuclear missiles—the super-heavy DF-5C which is China’s largest ICBM that weighs over 200 tons and can carry twelve warheads each. It could have a range of more than 12,427 miles, capable of "covering the entire globe" and allowing China to launch counterattacks on any target worldwide that poses a nuclear threat. China claims it can fly at speeds of Mach 22 - meaning it could reach the US in as little as 20 minutes. The DF-31BJ which is an improved silo-based version of the DF-31 mobile ICBM with a reported range of 6,959 miles was also on prominent display. In its report on Chinese nuclear weapons, the Federation of American Scientists said China has developed extended-range variants of the original DF-31 missile, all of which are capable of striking most of the continental U.S. from most deployment areas in China.

China showing off its newest super-heavy ICBM—the DF-61—which reportedly can carry up to 14 nuclear warheads as opposed to the only operational US ICBM—the Minuteman III which only carries a single warhead putting the US at a major disadvantage in the event of a full nuclear exchange with the PRC.

They also showed the never-before-seen DF-61 ICBM with an estimated range of 7,456-9,320 miles. When I saw this new mobile ICBM displayed in the parade I wrote on Wednesday that I strongly suspected that “the DF-45/51 mobile ICBM which was reported on last year by Bill Gertz and Dr. Bill Schneider is in fact the new DF-61 mobile ICBM which was unveiled during the military parade today as I see no reason for China to keep its existence a secret. The never-before-seen DF-45/DF-51 mobile ICBM had been discussed on Chinese military blogs since 2020.” I soon found out that my speculation was echoed by more prominent nuclear experts. This missile is a replacement for the ten-warhead super-heavy DF-41 ICBM which is the mainstay of China’s ICBM fleet. The DF-61 is reportedly capable of carrying up to fourteen warheads and is able to carry a hypersonic glide vehicle to use as a Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) like its predecessor. It is not yet known if the DF-61 has been operationally deployed yet in China’s 360 newly constructed ICBM silos but it was seen mounted on its transporter-erector during the parade so we know it is a mobile ICBM.

As Joe Varner, a senior fellow at the Center for North American Prosperity and Security wrote in The Diplomat today, “For the United States, the surprise appearance of the DF-61 – unknown until this event – raises questions about what else Beijing is holding back and complicates strategic planning. Washington must now assume that China’s deterrent is more survivable and diverse than previously acknowledged.” There have long been rumors of China hiding hundreds of mobile missiles in its 3,100-mile Underground Great Wall tunnel network containing up to 3,000 nuclear warheads but these new developments suggest the true size of China’s nuclear arsenal could be many times larger than what US intelligence assessments have estimated it is.

As Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists notes below, while China now fields no less than eight or nine intercontinental ballistic missiles the US currently fields only two. Yet laughably, US intelligence wants us to believe that the Chinese nuclear arsenal is ten times smaller than ours even as top US generals warned in 2023 that China had more ground-based strategic nuclear launchers than the US.

They included four new DF-61 intercontinental nuclear ballistic missiles, each carried on 16 wheel trucks. These were the “main surprise” for western analysts, according to Hans Kristensen, of the Federation of American Scientists. The newly presented missile’s range was roughly estimated at 7,500 miles based on its predecessor, the DL-41 – enough to reach Washington from Beijing. It is one of eight or nine Chinese ballistic missiles with an intercontinental range, raising questions of overkill. “How many ways do they have to be able to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile to deter?” Kristensen said.

Of course, the obvious answer to his question on “overkill” is that the PRC’s nuclear arsenal is not just meant to deter but to carry out a devastating nuclear first strike/surprise attack if the US goes to war with China over Taiwan. China also showcased the JL-3 SLBM and the JL-1 ALBM carried by the PLA Air Force’s H-6N bombers which is capable of in air refueling it enabling it to reach the US homeland to deliver its nuclear payload firing the JL-1 from a safe distance of 1,864 to 2,485 miles. The inclusion of the JL-1 ALBM marked the first time that China had showcased all three legs of its nuclear triad in a military parade.

Other nuclear capable missiles showcased by China at the parade include the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19 and YJ-20 hypersonic missiles, the intermediate-range DF-26D Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile which is able to hit US carrier strike groups as far away as Guam, the DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle which has a 2,000 mile range and the YJ-21 which like the brand new JL-1 is an Air-Launched Ballistic Missile carried by Chinese H-6N nuclear bombers. China also showed off their CJ-20 and Y-18C subsonic cruise missiles which appear similar to the US AGM-86 Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM). Chinese CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missiles also were seen in the parade. By contrast, the US only has a couple of hypersonic missiles currently operational and neither one of them are nuclear-armed leaving the US ill-equipped to deter Russian, Chinese and North Korean nuclear hypersonic missiles.

The US currently has no theater nuclear weapons deployed in the Western Pacific to deter Chinese nuclear aggression aside from a few five kiloton warheads mounted on US Trident II SLBMs which would be effectively unusable in a crisis as their launch towards the Chinese mainland would immediately be viewed as a US strategic nuclear first strike which would trigger an immediate Chinese nuclear and super-Electromagnetic first strike on Washington, DC, the Pentagon, STRATCOM and US nuclear bomber and nuclear missile submarine bases and nuclear storage facilities. Several years ago, a senior US general warned that it would take less than ten warheads for an enemy nuclear power to successfully conduct such a nuclear first strike that could destroy over one-third of our deployed strategic nuclear triad and 100% of our nuclear warheads in reserve.

China also showcased several other impressive weapon systems. These included medium range ship based missile interceptors such as the HQ-16C and HQ10A and four long-range missile defense interceptors including the HQ-20 which has been described as an equivalent to Russia’s excellent S-350 missile defense interceptor, the HQ-22, the HQ-19 which is designed to intercept Medium Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBMs) and Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs) and the brand new HQ-29 which is designed to shoot down both IRBMs and ICBMs and which is also capable of shooting down satellites in low-earth orbit. Leading the unmanned naval column was the HSU100 extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV), fitted with retractable sensors likely intended for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Chinese J-20 and J-35 stealth fighters were seen flying overhead along with J-15 fighters. Both the J-15 and J-35 include carrier launched variants which can be flown from China’s three aircraft carriers deployed in the Western Pacific.

The PRC also showed off stealth attack drones in the parade, including the GJ-11 which resembles the US B-2 stealth bomber, which can fly alongside manned fighter jet, aiding them in their missions. Seven types of reconnaissance and attack aerial drones were on display that were not immediately identified by official commentators, but some of which appeared to be new. A small surface drone ship was also on display but not identified, as well as carrier-based uncrewed helicopters.

Is China Deploying its own Version of Russia’s 100 Megaton Nuclear Warhead-Armed Poseidon Torpedo?

China also showed off two submarine drones, the older-model HSU001 and debuting the much larger AJX002 underwater drone. China’s official Xinhua News Agency called them “cutting-edge surprise weapons for naval combat” designed for “covert deployment and blockade, autonomous detection and identification, and swarm-networked attacks.”

China’s new AI-powered AJX002 giant submarine drone (shown above) bears a disturbing resemblance to Russia’s massive 100 megaton warhead-armed Poseidon Intercontinental Nuclear Autonomous Torpedo and is the exact same length at 65 feet. In fact, it looks like a virtually exact replica of the Russian torpedo depicted below. Might it also be armed with a massive nuclear warhead that could trail and potentially destroy US nuclear missile submarines from long distances like the Poseidon?

Interestingly, unlike Russia and North Korea, Chinese officials are being very tight-lipped about the potential nuclear capabilities of the underwater drone much just as they have remained very secretive about the true size of their nuclear arsenal. They continue to misleadingly claim the PLA Rocket Force nuclear arsenal is ten times smaller than it likely actually is while showcasing a massive number of new nuclear missile systems far in excess of those currently fielded by the United States that should serve as a flashing red light serving to warn US officials as to their ongoing strategic deception efforts.

It was reported yesterday that North Korea has also tested the “Haeil underwater nuclear strategic attack weapon system” which is similar to the Poseidon which is also believed to be designed to create “a radioactive tsunami” that could potentially kill tens of millions of US citizens who live near the US West Coast. North Korea has been conducting tests of the AI-powered Haeil nuclear underwater attack drone (which means tsunami) since 2023.

The UK Daily Mirror reported yesterday, “It remains uncertain whether or not the drones are currently actually powerful enough to produce the “super-scale radioactive tsunami” described by Pyongyang. “While it’s uncertain how effective Haeil would be in actual combat, the authorities regard it as both a strategic ‘ace in the hole’ and a means of infiltrating enemy strongholds to exact nuclear retribution,” the source added. “There’s a general feeling in the military that simply acquiring a weapon that can detonate underwater in key locations represents a show of naval force, which has raised hopes and boosted confidence.”

These Chinese and North Korean nuclear drones likely don’t have nuclear warheads as powerful as the 100-megaton warhead employed by the Russian Poseidon which was operationally deployed on the Russian submarine K-329 Belgorod in the Atlantic in 2022 and on another Russian submarine, the Project 09851 submarine Khabarovsk, in the Pacific last year. However, even if they only had two megaton warheads they could easily destroy entire US carrier strike groups or even US Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines at closer range with little warning. It was also reported yesterday that Kim Jong Un has ordered deployment of these nuclear attack drones with some of their East Sea Fleet squadrons on a trial basis. Both the Chinese and North Korean underwater drones have been assessed to be conventionally-powered with limited ranges, not nuclear powered like the Russian Poseidon nuclear drone but I am not confident that is the case for the Chinese version.

China Warns US and its Allies to Stay Out of Taiwan Fight

The US typically has two carrier strike groups deployed in the Western Pacific but only fifteen percent of US Navy and USAF military assets are stationed there at any given time. Captain James Fanell who served as Director of Intelligence for the US Pacific Fleet has stated that China would outnumber the US by 10 to 1 in ships in the South China Sea in the event the US opted to defend Taiwan militarily from a Chinese blockade or invasion. Fanell has stated that the PLA Navy “dominates the waves to the Second Island Chain” making it very difficult for the US Navy to successfully defeat an upcoming Chinese blockade and/or invasion of Taiwan. This represents a massive shift in the balance of power from three decades ago when the US was able to successfully intimidate China from striking Taiwan by sending a couple of US carrier strike groups near the Taiwan Strait in March 1996 due to our overwhelming naval superiority over the PLA Navy. This caused Chinese leaders to develop much more massive naval, air and missile strike capabilities to ensure that the US would never be able to deter the PRC from taking such actions ever again leading to a crash building program that has enabled the PLA to surge ahead of the US military in terms of all of those capabilities other than the number of carrier strike groups where the US Navy maintains a pronounced advantage.

With its latest show of firepower, China showed it has the firepower to achieve escalation dominance over the US in the Taiwan theater and the South China Sea to punish any attempt by the US to intervene militarily in a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. It serves as a warning not just to the Trump administration but to America’s Pacific Allies as well to stay out of such a fight or else risk overwhelming Chinese retaliation on their homelands. China has spent the last few decades building up a massive force of well over 4,000 ballistic missiles capable of saturating Taiwan with devastating fires destroying command and control networks, ports, warships and air defenses that they could also use to disrupt any attempts by the US and its allies to resupply Taiwan during a Chinese air and naval blockade potentially forcing its surrender within weeks without the need for a full-scale amphibious invasion. Previous assessments have concluded that China could destroy Taiwan’s entire air force and navy within forty-eight hours. Due to the fact that China is located eighty-five times closer to Taiwan than the US West Coast and China has sixty-three times more merchant ships to supply an amphibious invasion force, the US would be extremely hard-pressed to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan from being successful or even to break a Chinese naval and air blockade of the island nation.

Meanwhile, the US Seventh Fleet concluded two joint military exercises on the day of China’s massive ninety-minute-long military parade. The Stars and Strips reported: “Near Guam, Pacific Vanguard concluded after 10 days of live-fire missile drills, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare maneuvers involving ships and personnel from the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, according to a Thursday news release from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Participating U.S. vessels included the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and an unnamed submarine. Japan contributed the flat-top JS Ise, destroyer JS Suzunami and an unnamed submarine. Allied forces also deployed aircraft and personnel from Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Meanwhile, in the Philippine Sea, another joint exercise involving the U.S., Australia, Canada and the Philippines emphasized maritime cooperation and freedom of navigation, according to a Wednesday statement from U.S. 7th Fleet.”

Western Analysts Continue to Denigrate Sino-Russian Military Power

In perhaps the most shocking and monumental display of ignorance ever exhibited by a US national security official, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker responded to the unprecedented show of Chinese military strength by stating, “Most of the military equipment they demonstrated in this parade was technology stolen from the US and our allies and they can’t, couldn’t fight the United States if they tried. You know, we are the only world superpower with the biggest, strongest economy.” His statement brings to mind Luke Skywalker’s statement in the movie The Last Jedi, “Every word of what you just said was wrong.”

Meanwhile retired Australian Major General Mick Ryan, an analyst with the Lowy Institute, concluded, “Long gone are the days where China was reliant on Russia or other foreign systems. This level of indigenous capacity infers high levels of sustainability in any future conflict.”

Just last month, Whitaker stated that “there is no doubt China is America’s number one threat.” His comments denigrating China’s military capabilities at the same time he is claiming China is the number one threat facing the US is reminiscent of Western leaders who have pilloried Russia’s failure to capture more than one percent of Ukraine’s territory during the past three years of fighting while also claiming Russia is planning to invade NATO within the next two years. Russian President Putin himself has stated that the war in Ukraine is not about capturing territory but rather forcing Ukraine to restore its pre-2014 Maidan coup neutral status and expel NATO troops and bases from Ukrainian territory. His knowledge of Chinese military power mistakenly assumes the PLA has not changed at all over the past thirty years. When President Trump hires the dumbest people in the country like Whittaker to advise him on his national security policy decisions, it should come as no surprises that he continues making unforced errors like escalating Biden’s war in Ukraine that could lead to the outbreak of an unnecessary world war with Russia and China that could lead to the destruction of the U.S. Needless to say, Trump should fire him immediately for his stupidity.

As I have been reporting over the past four years, China’s land and air based nuclear buildup is due to be completed this year. I had previously assessed that China’s new JL-3 SLBM, which has an estimated range of 6,214 miles and can likely carry up to ten warheads, would not be deployed until their ultra-quiet 16,000-20,000-ton Type 096 nuclear missile submarines, which could carry sixteen each, came online later in the decade. However, in November 2022, the United States Navy reported that the PLA Navy’s six Type 094 submarines have been rearmed with the JL-3. I have estimated that this nuclear buildup will likely give China around 5,000 total nuclear warheads the vast majority of which will be strategic nuclear warheads not the low-ball 1,500 warheads that US intelligence has laughably predicted they will have by 2035. During the past few decades, Russia, China and North Korea have built around twenty long-range nuclear missile systems and thousands if not tens of thousands of nuclear warheads. By contrast, the US has not built a single nuclear delivery system, nor has it built or tested a single strategic nuclear warhead since 1992. The US plan to build and deploy the Sentinel ICBM and Columbia class nuclear ballistic missile submarine has undergone delays and they are not scheduled to be operational until 2029 or 2030 at the earliest.

Since the Cold War ended, the US reduced the size of its operational nuclear arsenal by ninety percent while Russia which boasted a nuclear arsenal twice as large now retains a nuclear arsenal over four times larger if you count America’s nuclear reserve warhead stockpile which consists of approximately 1,500 partially dismantled land and sea-based nuclear warheads that would take years to redeploy to active service and would be unavailable in a crisis. Most of China’s new weapon systems displayed at the military parade are more advanced than our own weapon systems while all their missiles showcased at the parade are nuclear-capable unlike our own. They showcased mobile nuclear missiles the US has not possessed since the Pershing II and GLCM were phased out under the INF Treaty signed by Reagan in 1987. They also showcased Air Launched Ballistic Missiles (ALBMs), nuclear hypersonic missiles and nuclear hypersonic glide vehicles and nuclear anti-ship missiles the US does not currently possess and which we have no plans to develop as I noted in a recent book I co-authored entitled, “Catastrophe Now—America’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster”. US nuclear warheads and delivery systems are 33-55 years old and US B-52 bombers first flew seven decades ago.

In our book, I called for the US to take immediate action to double or triple the size of the US strategic nuclear deterrent, harden the US electrical grid against the existential threats of a comprehensive nationwide super EMP and cyber attack and build a national missile defense system focused on space-based interceptors capable of shooting down thousands of incoming re-entry vehicles carrying nuclear warheads. President Trump, to his credit, has declared his ambitious plan to build a Golden Dome national missile defense systems to protect the US homeland against nuclear missile attack by any nuclear adversary by 2028. However, he has indicated a desire to reduce rather than increase the size of the US nuclear arsenal and has yet t take my advice to declare a presidential emergency to reallocate congressionally authorized funding to harden the grid against super EMP and cyberattack. It is imperative to restore strategic deterrence against the PRC that President Trump take immediate actions to implement these recommendations.

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

