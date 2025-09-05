The Real War



I am concerned that some of the US "experts" scoff at the PLAN as being untested and inexperienced. At some point, numbers matter over experience. China is outbuilding the US by a long way and the gap will only get larger over time.

In a similar vein, I am dismayed by people who say Russia's nuclear capability is suspect because of corruption and shoddy equipment and maintenance. Any complex system is going to have a non-zero failure rate, but I don't like the attitude of "Oh, Russian stuff is crap and probably won't work and/or miss it's target." Meanwhile, the US nuclear triad is dependent on technology from the era of Pac-man and gloriously feathered hair.

It's like the US military-industrial complex doesn't take Russia and China seriously, treating them like the JV squad against our Varsity team.

Saw your interview on Brannon Howse Live discussing this topic.

At the end of the interview Brannon asked about our readiness to defend ourselves if our enemies were a 10 what would our number be.

I don’t think you gave a specific number, but after that interview and reading your article, I would give us a number 1.

We have brought a knife to a gun fight with no where to run and no where to hide !!!

