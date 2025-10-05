President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s bid to takeover and de facto annex Gaza so his decision to issue his new peace plan calling for a phased Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza came as a surprise for Netanyahu.

On September 29th, President Donald Trump issued a 20-point peace plan that has many good provisions but also a few more dubious ones including making Trump the de facto head of the newly proposed governing authority of “New Gaza.” Trump’s peace plan is a welcome reversal from his past support for permanent Israeli military control of Gaza and his previous plan issued in March to ethnically cleanse 2.3 million Palestinians from Gaza to allow it to be settled by Israel. The proposal forbids Israel from occupying or annexing Gaza and would require a full Israeli military withdrawal, though with no timetable, and end to its illegal starvation blockade while putting Gaza and the West Bank on the path to statehood while Hamas would have to disarm and leave power receiving full amnesty in exchange.

This peace plan was the result of Qatar’s proposed a summit between the US and eight Arab and Muslim countries--Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia--at the Concordia summit, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss the Israeli strike on Qatar and the war in Gaza. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner served as the chief US negotiators at the meeting presenting a blueprint to the Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN meeting and they reached a 21-point peace agreement on September 24th.

His advisors were outraged by the Israeli strike on Hamas peace negotiators in US ally Qatar and President Trump has since signed an executive order vowing to treat an attack on Qatar by any foreign power as an assault on US national security interests in a clear message to Israel that it will not tolerate further Israeli missile and drone strikes on its Gulf state ally. Qatar is the home to America’s largest military base in the Middle East where 10,000 US military servicemembers are stationed as the US continues surging air and naval forces to the Persian Gulf region in preparation for what appears may be a new protracted US and Israeli bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Trump was also angered by the Israeli military strike on Qatar pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apologize to the Qataris on the phone while in the White House with him on September 29th.

On September 25th, Trump claimed the deal had been largely agreed to saying “We have a deal” that day after meeting with the leaders of Turkey and Arab states on the sidelines of the United Nations meeting last week even though neither Israel nor Hamas had approved the terms of the peace agreement. Witkoff and Kushner met with Netanyahu twice later that day but were unable to reach an agreement despite President Trump stating “we have a deal” to end the war on Gaza that day which Israel and Hamas had not approved.

The following day, Netanyahu gave a fiery and defiant speech at the United Nations in which he vowed to “finish the job” of entirely eliminating Hamas in Gaza by force causing hundreds of representatives from 77 countries to walk out. The following day, Trump’s team was informed that Netanyahu was either planning on rejecting Trump’s peace framework or demand sweeping changes. According to an article in Axios, this led Trump to place a stern and clear call to Netanyahu telling him to “Take it or leave it. And leave it means we walk away from you,’” the source said, adding that when it comes to Netanyahu, “Donald Trump has had enough, for many reasons.” In all, Trump spoke five times on the phone with Netanyahu over the weekend, the sources said. Trump told Netanyahu he wanted a “clear yes” to the plan, not a “yes, but.” Trump accepted some of Netanyahu’s edits but rejected several others on issues that are politically sensitive within his hard-right coalition, one source said. When the latest text was sent to the Arab and Muslim officials, they were furious at how many changes Netanyahu had managed to insert, particularly on the terms of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, sources familiar with the talks say.

On September 29th, while standing side by side with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump unveiled his 20-point peace proposal claiming it would bring “eternal peace in the Middle East.” He stated if Hamas rejected it, the Israelis would have “our full backing to do what you would have to do” – and take its attacks on Gaza even further. Shortly thereafter, Trump said he had very limited willingness to negotiate changes to his peace plan proposed by Hamas presenting his peace proposal as more of an ultimatum to Hamas to accept his 20-point peace proposal within ‘3 or 4 days’ or face a “very sad end” and destruction by Israel.

While Netanyahu announced his support for the proposal at the White House, he continues to reject certain elements of the plan most notably a Palestinian state and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Netanyahu most likely decided to support the plan in the hopes that Hamas will reject it so they get the blame and Trump’s wrath pushing Trump back in the Israel First/America Last corner. Even if Hamas accepts it, Netanyahu will make up excuses not to implement the provisions he dislikes. He has stated he wants to permanently control and occupy it in accordance with his “Greater Israel” Plan which he revealed to then Egyptian President Mubarek in 2010 which would ethnically cleanse Gaza of its 2.3 million inhabitants and deport them to the Sinai Peninsula to provide more living space for Israel. Netanyahu has reportedly already told his far-right coalition partners that he does not intend to implement the parts of the deal they object to even if Hamas accepts it. If Israel’s real goal is eliminating the threat from Hamas this peace plan is likely the only way to realistically accomplish that objective. If on the other hand, their objective is to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its Palestinians to repopulate it with Israeli settlers as a model for the West Bank and annexation of all Palestinian territory, this Trump administration backed plan provides a stunning rebuke of his annexationist intentions.

Even if the deal is agreed to, Israel could renege on the deal as it did with the three-phase January 19th cease fire agreement and refuse to withdraw its troops from Gaza or restart its offensive. The deal requires Hamas to surrender its 20 remaining Israeli hostages in advance of Israel releasing 1,700 Palestinian detainees including women and children so Israel could renege on doing that once their hostages have all been released. However, it would leave as many as 16,800 Palestinians including women in children languishing in Israeli prisons so Hamas may demand their release before agreeing to the deal. In the past, Hamas has only delayed returning the hostages because they remain their only leverage for getting Israel to sign a peace deal requiring them to stop their terror bombing campaign and illegal starvation campaign against Gaza and withdraw all their troops. There are some potential pitfalls in the proposal among which is that Hamas would presumably be unwilling to disarm until all Israel troops had been withdrawn enabling it to surrender its weapons to Gulf Arab and Turkish multinational peacekeeping forces and destroying its tunnel network while Netanyahu might refuse to withdraw their troops from Gaza until Hamas has disarmed.

Netanyahu is right to say the Trump peace plan would achieve Israel’s war aims because it would mandate Hamas’s conditional surrender and disarmament and the destruction of all Hamas military infrastructure including their underground tunnel network which has provided them protection against Israel attacks and enabled them to recruit tens of thousands more fighters than Israel has killed since the war began two years ago. It is important to note that Hamas fighters remain undefeated by Israel on the battlefield with Hamas succeeding in nearly doubling the number of its fighters since the war began based on US estimates of 20,000-25,000 Hamas fighters before the war began to 40,000 today according to an IDF estimate. Israel has reportedly killed over 11,000 Hamas fighters meaning that it has succeeded in recruiting 24,000-29,000 additional fighters since the war began. Hamas still has significant military capabilities despite two years of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli military sources, the armed wing of Hamas still has 75 percent of its underground tunnels intact after two years of intense Israeli bombings and that Hamas still can produce all the weapons it needs in terms of small arms, machine guns, mortars and rockets to continue fighting the Israelis. Hamas could likely continue the fight against invading Israeli troops for years to come so it’s unrealistic to assume they are going to agree to completely disarm and trust the IDF not to massacre them. Accordingly, such a peace plan is the only way Israel can defeat Hamas. The last two years of fighting has proven it would take several years for Israel to defeat Hamas in war and tens of thousands more IDF casualties if indeed that is even possible.

Analyzing Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan

I want to emphasize that I do not support either Israel or Hamas in this conflict because both sides have used mass terror attacks to mass murder civilians including Hamas’s inexcusable and brutal slaughter of nearly 1,200 Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, and Israeli’s illegal mass terror bombings that have killed over 55,000 Palestinian civilians and destroyed 92 percent of their homes since. Rather, as a foreign policy realist, my analysis below is intended to provide a useful frame of reference for the chances as to whether Trump’s peace ultimatum/surrender demand for Hamas is something that Hamas could agree to given that their agreement is necessary to end the war.

1. Gaza will be a deradicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.

What does this entail? A post-World War Two US occupation de-Nazification program as we did for Germany? Who gets to decide what this re-education program would entail? Presumably Israel.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

Who will fund the reconstruction of Gaza? Back in March, Trump stated he wouldn’t spend any US taxpayer money to do so and certainly Israel never will. Presumably, Trump would try to recruit Arab nations and Gulf States to do so.

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

What are the conditions for a staged withdrawal? A staged withdrawal should begin as soon as the agreement is signed, and Israeli troops should be fully withdrawn as soon as international peacekeeping troops arrive at which point Hamas can implement a partial disarmament of all its weapons and weapons production except for small arms.

A map of Israeli military phased withdrawals mandated by Trump’s 20-point peace plan. While Netanyahu has publicly accepted the plan, he has publicly stated he opposes any Israeli military withdrawal to the yellow and red lines that would leave Israel in control of less than half of the Gaza Strip.

4) Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

This is the ultimatum portion of the agreement making clear it is not a negotiated peace deal but a demand for the surrender of Hamas. It should say that hostages held by both sides should be returned within 72 hours of both sides signing the agreement. With Isreal having accepted the agreement on September 29th that means Hamas has until October 2nd to withdraw all the hostages or face escalating Israeli strikes even if they never sign off on the agreement.

5) Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

This is a meaningful step forward, but Israel arrested and imprisoned 18,500 Palestinians including over 2,000 women and children since October 7, 2023 thousands of whom have been detained without charges so Israel should commit to return all of them not just 1,700.

6) Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Hamas will never surrender to IDF forces, and their military commander is also refusing to surrender to a multi-national Arab-led peacekeeping force which should be deployed as quickly as possible to facilitate a full Israeli military withdrawal. Hamas might agree to partially disarm retaining only their small arms including automatic rifles and light machine guns with caliber of 7.62 mm or below and hand grenades perhaps as part of a new PLA-led Gazan Internal Police Force. If they were allowed to keep their small arms, they would likely agree to surrender all their light and heavy weapons including heavy machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, rockets and combat drones and blow up their military infrastructure such as mortar and rocket production facilities and optionally its underground tunnels. A Hamas force armed with nothing but small arms would pose no threat to Israel so that should be a workable compromise.

7) Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

This basically requires Israel to suspend its land, sea and air starvation blockade of Gaza which it began when Hamas took power in 2007. The purpose of the blockade is not to starve the Palestinians to death but rather to use food as a weapon to demoralize and collectively publish the Palestinian people for electing Hamas to power eighteen years ago by allowing them the minimum amount of food needed to survive.

8) Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the January 19, 2025 agreement.

This is an important provision to ensure that Israel is unable to use the humanitarian aid agency it controls to prevent food aid from being delivered to Palestinian civilians.

9) Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace”, which will be headed and chaired by [US] president Donald J Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced, including former prime minister Tony Blair.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

Would this provision make President Trump the de facto head of state of Gaza as Chairman of the “Board of Peace” since presumably it would appoint the members of the committee? What countries would the international experts come from? Obviously, the makeup of both the Board of Peace and the transitional committee would be key as if they are essentially Israeli appointed then Israel could continue to wield control over Gaza long-term and self-governance for the Palestinians might never be achieved. It sounds like the Board of Peace might be the actual governing authority and the committee would just be the administrative officials tasked with carrying out the orders of foreign heads of state including Trump and former British PM Tony Blair. It seems like this provision is a leftover from his previous plan to transform Gaza into a US imitation of the British Mandate from 1919-1947 and “Freedom Zone” this provision may allow for indefinite US-Israeli control of Gaza as it seems likely that the Palestinian Authority will never complete a reform program satisfactory to Israel.

Picture Summarizing Trump’s radical plan to rebuild Gaza after deporting all the Palestinians which he announced back in March. Trump’s new plan is much more reasonable allowing the Palestinians to remain in their ancestral homeland and calling on Israel to withdraw from 95 percent of Gazan territory. Trump’s new plan would establish him as the de facto leader of a new Gaza fiefdom both as Chairman of the newly proposed Board of Peace and as its new chief real estate developer in a role that could conceivably outlast his Presidency.

The White House’s idea of appointing Trump to lead the transitional New Gaza administration with no fixed timeline as to how long the US-led administration would last is an idea the Trump administration first started considering five months ago that appears to be modeled on the Coalition Provisional Authority that President George W. Bush set up to govern Iraq as a de facto US colony after his unprovoked invasion of Iraq in 2003. The US invasion and occupation transformed Iraq from a secular state into an Iranian proxy-controlled Islamist terror haven and according to Vice President JD Vance led to a genocide that claimed the lives of a million Christians. One wonders what could go wrong with a US takeover of Gaza that could lead to a US military occupation or tens of thousands of defense contractors deployed to provide security if and when Israel leaves.

10) A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza.

So President Trump will serve as both the de facto leader of postwar Gaza and its chief developer under this agreement. These two roles establishing Gaza as President Trump’s personal fiefdom are likely planned to outlast his Presidency meaning he could remain leader of Gaza for life. Jared Kushner no doubt will take the lead role in redeveloping Gaza hopefully for the benefit of its citizens and not wealthy financiers and real estate developers who could end up owning much or all of Gazan real estate and other assets under this plan.

11) A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

That would be encouraging if indeed Israel lifts its land, sea and air food, trade and travel blockade of Gaza long-term.

12) No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.

This is a very important concession from Trump’s shockingly inhumane Gaza plan in March in which he endorsed Netahyahu’s plan for a permanent Israeli occupation of Gaza with Israeli settlers repopulating it after 2.3 million Palestinians were “cleansed out” and never permitted to return. No one should be allowed to leave their ancestral homeland by foreign invaders and oppressors. However, I am sure Netanyahu will continue to oppose this provision.

13) Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buyback and reintegration program all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Again, this is not going to happen until Israeli forces are fully withdrawn and then of course a demilitarized Gaza will be at the mercy of Israel should it elect to permanently occupy Gaza after it is defenseless which is why a sizable force of at least 20,000 international peacekeepers should be permanent.

14) A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas and the factions comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors or its people.

Hamas would pose no threat to Israel if it agreed to disarm itself of its rockets and destroy rocket production facilities in Gaza. That would likely be a compromise Hamas could agree to. Israel is a regional military superpower which is fifty-seven times larger than Gaza with eleven times more troops including reservists and has overwhelming nuclear and conventional military superiority over Hamas which as the graphic notes below has no army, navy or, air force and no combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, tanks or armored vehicles.

An unbiased analysis of the relative military balance of power on both sides as well as Israel’s record of oppressing, invading and occupying it, it’s Gaza, not Israel, that will require security guarantees against future Israeli aggression.

15) The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties.

The idea of creating an Arab-led International Stabilization Force to replace IDF troops now occupying Gaza is a good one. As noted previously, Hamas seems reluctant to agree to allow an International Stabilization Force to take over security in Gaza and likely would only agree to one if it included Hamas fighters. Alternatively, Hamas might agree to Palestinian internal security forces and ISF peacekeepers if it could continue to exist as a lightly armed militia alongside them.

16) Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, the ISF, the guarantors, and the United States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement it will make with the transitional authority until it is withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.

This is a very important concession from the plan Trump proposed back in March when he seemed to suggest he would support de facto Israeli annexations of Gaza. Following his meeting with the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim states at the Concordia Summit on September 24th, Trump stated he would never allow Israel to annex the West Bank which Netanyahu has reportedly been preparing to annex along with Gaza for some time.

The timetable of the required IDF troop withdrawals is very vague causing Hamas to demand it be made more definitive before they can agree to it. Confirming Hamas fears, while speaking in Hebrew to Israeli media on September 29th shortly after his appearance with Mr. Trump, Netanyahu boasted that the agreement would require only a modest IDF troop withdrawal and leave Israeli forces occupying “most parts of the [Gaza] Strip” for the foreseeable future.

This would seem to indicate he has no intention of honoring the provision of the agreement mandating a withdrawal of all IDF troops from Gaza with the exception of a very narrow “security buffer zone” along the interior of its land borders with Israel and Egypt as was the case following the Israeli military withdrawal in February in accordance with the three phase cease-fire agreement negotiated by the US on January 19th. Netanyahu has stated the retention of Israeli troops inside this security zone is necessary to prevent Hamas from re-arming via its border checkpoint with Egypt.

17) In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.

This provision seems to suggest a full Israeli military withdrawal will occur even if Hamas rejects the deal which would be very welcome but there seems to be little if any chance that Netanyahu would handover Israeli occupied areas of Gaza to an international peacekeeping force if Hamas rejected the deal given his statement that Israel will continue to occupy most of the Gaza strip.

18) An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.

This plank would likely be acceptable to Hamas.

19) While Gaza redevelopment advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

This provision is a vague but welcome suggestion that the US could recognize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza at some point in the future, but Netanyahu has vowed he will never allow it leaving him vehemently opposed to parts of this Trump ultimatum to Hamas which he misleadingly claimed to support at the White House under heavy US pressure earlier this week.

20) The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence.

This plank would likely be acceptable to Hamas as it seems non-controversial as well.

Trump Threatens to Destroy Hamas if They Don’t Accept his Ultimatum

During an interview on Fox News on October 1st, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz boasted that the agreement would ensure “the destruction of Hamas” seeming to confirm the fears of the Hamas leader that Israel will destroy Hamas whether or not it agrees to Trump’s peace deal while Netanyahu made similar remarks shortly after his appearance with Trump on September 29th.

The UK Independent reported that a Palestinian source close to Hamas’ leadership told AFP it wanted to amend certain clauses in the plan including in disarmament and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza. The group also wants guarantees that no assassination attempts will be made on its members inside or outside the territory. Palestinian sources indicate the group has requested “two or three days” to finalize its response and is engaging mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who have reportedly urged Hamas to seize the opportunity to avert further devastation in Gaza.

Other Hamas political leaders suggested they could accept the original 21-point plan the US negotiated with the Arab states before Israel made numerous changes if Israel agrees to withdraw all its troops and Hamas gets to keep its small arms. That’s probably the best deal President Trump or Israel is going to get from Hamas. They appear to be alright with the proposed International Stabilization Force consisting of mostly Arab and perhaps Turkish troops as well as Trump being appointed as their new de facto head of state. Trump would be wise to pressure Netanyahu to accept their offer as there seems little chance that Hamas will accept the deal as outlined and much more likely they will accept it conditioned on a few of their own requested changes as they have done with previous US offered cease-fire agreements.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to leave political power as part of a peace agreement and, according to a National Public Radio account quoting a US official, did offer to disarm as part of a five to ten year truce with Israel back in March perhaps in exchange for recognition of a Palestinian state including the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem but the US and Israel rejected their offer as Netanyahu adamantly opposes the recognition of a Palestinian state.

In a Truth Social post issued on October 3rd, he extended the deadline until Sunday October 5th at 6pm EST warning Hamas had “one last chance” and that if an agreement is not reached then “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas”. Trump’s remarks came as Hamas’s military leader in Gaza, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, indicated he does not agree with the plan and believes it aims to dismantle Hamas regardless of its response, the BBC reported earlier that day.

The Times of Israel reported:

A senior Hamas figure, speaking exclusively to the BBC from Qatar, dismissed the initiative as unbalanced, stating, “This plan ignores the interests of the Palestinian people and offers nothing new beyond what Israel has already demanded.” The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of negotiations, added that the proposal’s insistence on Hamas’s disarmament and exclusion from post-war administration effectively amounts to “surrender” without addressing issues like the blockade of Gaza or the broader Israeli occupation.

Many Israel-First politicians in the US continue to falsely claim that Hamas continues to call for the destruction of the state of Israel. However, that is not correct. Hamas gave up their demand for the replacement of the State of Israel with a unitary state consisting of both Jews and Palestinians in their 2017 Charter instead stating their objective was the establishment of a Palestinian state along Israel’s June 4, 1967 borders including the Palestinian enclave of East Jerusalem which was annexed by Israel during the Six Day War.

On October 3rd, the Israeli military issued what it said was its final warning for Palestinians to leave Gaza City as it intensified its bombardment and offensive. Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said the warning was the “last opportunity” for Gaza residents to move south. Those who remained “will be considered terrorists and terrorist supporters”, he said.

The Times of Israel further reported Trump also warned unarmed Palestinian civilians to move south to escape being slaughtered by Israel on the pretext of being “terrorists” and “terrorist supporters” while threatening Hamas that their lives would be “quickly extinguished” upon Trump’s command.

US President Donald Trump calls on Palestinian civilians to “immediately” evacuate to “safer parts of Gaza, while warning that Hamas has until 6 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday to accept his proposal for ending the war before “ALL HELL” breaks out against the terror group. Trump writes on Truth Social that Hamas’s remaining fighters are “MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished.” “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed,” the US president says.

The Trump administration has massed an armada of air and naval forces for a potential US bombing and perhaps even an invasion of Communist Venezuela on the pretext that it is sponsoring the transfer of illicit narcotics into the US which is helping to kill tens of thousands of American youth. Invading Venezuela might be a good idea if the US was not bogged down fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and against Iran in the Middle East.

Trump’s post, full of his characteristic bullying and militaristic threats, appeared to threaten US military air and missile strikes on Hamas if Hamas refuses to accept his terms of surrender by Sunday evening. This would seem to open the possibility that the US might soon be at war with both Iran and Hamas as the US continues to mass air and naval power in the Persian Gulf region for possible protracted bombing strikes on Iran while at the same time massing naval and air forces and even missile defenses for likely US bombing strikes on Communist-led Venezuela to destabilize the Maduro regime under the pretext of fighting the drug cartels. Another unnecessary war with Iran and Hamas plus a war with Venezuela would serve to exhaust US precision strike munitions to critical levels ensuring we would be unable to deter a looming Chinese blockade and/or invasion of Taiwan which could materialize as soon as later this month.

Hamas Says It Agrees to Release All Hostages After Trump’s Ultimatum

On October 3rd, the Epoch Times reported that Hamas agreed to release all the hostages and give up its control over the government of Gaza providing Israel withdraw its troops from Gaza and return the Palestinian prisoners it has taken. In response, President Trump demanded Israel immediate cease its terror bombing campaign against Gaza to get the twenty Israeli hostages out safely. Later that day, Hamas announced it had agreed to release all hostages in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The group also said it has accepted parts of the peace proposal to end its war with Israel, including giving up power over Gaza, but noted that other provisions would require further consultations among Palestinians.

Trump responded on social media to Hamas’s statement. “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly... this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.” Trump followed up with a video message on Truth Social later that same day, thanking the Middle Eastern nations that worked with the United States on this deal, including Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. “We’ll see how it all turns out,” Trump said in the video message. “We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents.” The U.S. president said it was “a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways.” “Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East, and we’re very close to achieving that,” he said. “Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly.”

The Epoch Times further reported that Hamas said it welcomed Trump’s proposal but sought clarification on certain provisions, adding that it would release all living hostages and hand over the bodies of those who have died. It also said it’s ready to immediately engage in negotiations through mediators to discuss the details. After consultations, Hamas said it agreed to release the hostages according to the exchange formula contained in the peace plan if the necessary conditions for the exchange are met. Hamas expressed readiness to begin negotiations, through mediators, to finalize the details of the exchange. Hamas also agreed “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing,” according to the statement. The groups said other parts of Trump’s proposal concerning Gaza’s future and Palestinian rights will be addressed through a unified national process in line with international law. They will be “discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility,” Hamas said.

Arch-neoconservative Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voiced disappointment with Hamas’ response, calling it “unfortunately predictable.” “Hamas’ recent response to President Trump’s plan to end the war — which Israel had accepted — is unfortunately predictable. A classic ‘Yes, but,’” Graham wrote on X. “No disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control, and tying hostage release to negotiations, along with other problems. This is, in essence, a rejection by Hamas of President Trump’s ‘take it or leave it’ proposal.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) two of the most Israel First/America Last members of the US Senate. Graham has called for Israel to nuke Gaza whereas Cruz has ridiculously claimed that the Bible commands us to support the State of Israel which did not exist until almost 2,000 years after it was written.

The Times of Israel reported that Israel responded to President Trump’s demand for a halt to the airstrikes by reducing, but not halting, its attempts to encircle Gaza while continuing to urge Palestinian civilians to evacuate Gaza in preparation for resuming the largescale Israeli offensive. It noted Netanyahu was shocked by Trump’s initial positive response to Hamas’ conditional acceptance of his 20-point peace ultimatum.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was said to regard Hamas’s response as ‘mainly negative,’ but saw no option other than to go along with Trump’s efforts. Channel 12 reported that people close to Netanyahu were briefing that the prime minister was surprised by Trump’s immensely positive response to what was a conditional and ambiguous Hamas acceptance of his September 29 proposal. The Times of Israel learned that the order to the IDF was issued after overnight talks between Israeli and US officials and called for military activities to be reduced to a minimum, with troops on the ground strictly carrying out defensive operations, including strikes against threats to forces.

Troops continue to encircle Gaza City. The meaning of the order is that Israeli troops operating in Gaza City would not be advancing further, but would not be withdrawing either. The IDF dispatched additional Israeli Air Force drones to monitor the area to ensure troops do not come under attack amid the pause in offensive activity. The IDF on Saturday morning also warned Palestinians against approaching troops in all parts of Gaza or returning to Gaza City, whose residents had been urged to evacuate en masse ahead of the IDF operation to capture the city. “IDF troops are still encircling Gaza City, and returning there is very dangerous,” said the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee, adding that the area north of the Wadi Gaza stream is a “dangerous combat zone.” “For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas where IDF troops are operating anywhere in the Strip — even in its south,” he added.

Reports indicate Israel engaged in dozens of bombings and artillery strikes killing 46 Palestinians and destroying 20 homes earlier today claiming its airstrikes were necessary for force protection for continuing defensive operations flouting Trump’s demand that it suspend its terror bombing campaign despite his claim that they had suspended their bombings.

The UK Independent reported:

Israel has launched dozens of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip just hours after Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire, Palestinian officials have claimed. “It was a very violent night, during which the [Israeli army] carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump’s call to halt the bombing,” civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. He said 20 homes were destroyed in the attacks.

The Trump administration should suspend shipments of its unguided 2,000-pound bombs until a final peace agreement has been signed with Hamas to ensure Israel doesn’t continue using them against Gazan civilians.

This morning, President Trump appeared to shift his position yet again warning Hamas to release the hostages quickly or else face crushing consequences. He sent his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Egypt the previous day to finish negotiating a peace deal to secure the release of the 20 remaining Israeli hostages.

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” Trump said Saturday on Truth Social. “I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!”

Back in May, Thomas Friedman published an outstanding article in The New York Times entitled, “This Israeli Government is Not Our Ally”. He makes a very convincing case that blind US support for Netanyahu’s annexationist plans for a Greater Israel including the West Bank and Gaza and his “seven front war” in bombing, invading or occupying half a dozen countries during the past couple years has served to torpedo US national security interests in forging a new Israeli-Saudi entente against Iran and has instead pushed Saudi Arabia to make peace with Iran and increase ties with China. Lastly, he notes that the aggressive actions of the IDF in seeking to destroy Gaza’s critical infrastructure and render ninety percent of the Gazan population homeless is likely to lead to further mass deaths in addition to the over 20,000 Palestinian children and over 35,000 other civilians killed by Israel thus far.

This Israeli government is behaving in ways that threaten hard-core U.S. interests in the region. Netanyahu is not our friend. This ultranationalist, messianic Israeli government is not America’s ally. Because this is the first government in Israel’s history whose priority is not peace…Its priority is the annexation of the West Bank, the expulsion of the Palestinians of Gaza and the re-establishment there of Israeli settlements. The notion that Israel has a government that is no longer behaving as an American ally, and should not be considered as such, is a shocking and bitter pill for Israel’s friends in Washington to swallow — but swallow it they must.

For almost a year, the Biden administration beseeched Netanyahu to do one thing for America and for Israel: agree to open a dialogue with the Palestinian Authority about a two-state solution one day with a reformed authority — in return for Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel. That would then pave the way for passage in Congress of a U.S.-Saudi security treaty to counterbalance Iran and freeze out China.

Netanyahu refused to do it, because the Jewish supremacists in his cabinet said if he did so they would topple his government — and with Netanyahu on trial on multiple charges of corruption, he could not afford to give up the protection of being prime minister to drag out his trial and forestall a possible jail term. Because in pursuit of its extremist agenda this Netanyahu government is undermining our interests.

Netanyahu’s plan to reinvade Gaza is not to stand up a moderate alternative to Hamas, led by the Palestinian Authority. It is for a permanent Israeli military occupation, whose unstated goal will be to pressure all Palestinians to leave. That is a prescription for a permanent insurgency — Vietnam on the Mediterranean.

As the Haaretz military expert Amos Harel noted: “Since the army will try to minimize casualties, analysts expect it to use particularly aggressive force that will lead to extensive damage to Gaza’s remaining civilian infrastructure. The displacement of the population to the areas of the humanitarian camps, combined with the ongoing shortage of food and medicine, could lead to further mass deaths of civilians. … More Israeli leaders and officers could face personal legal proceedings against them.”

I will leave you with the words of the May 7 Haaretz editorial:

“On Tuesday, the Israel Air Force killed nine children, between the ages of 3 and 14. …The Israeli military said that the target was a ‘Hamas command and control center’ and that ‘steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming uninvolved civilians.’… We can continue to ignore the number of Palestinians in the Strip who have been killed — more than 52,000, including around 18,000 children; to question the credibility of the figures, to use all of the mechanisms of repression, denial, apathy, distancing, normalization and justification. None of this will change the bitter fact: Israel killed them. Our hands did this. We must not avert our eyes. We must wake up and cry out loudly: Stop the war.”

U.S. Surging Air and Naval Forces to Indian Ocean Raising Speculation Of New Bombing Strikes on Iran

A large fleet of KC-135 refueling aircraft has been deployed from the US to Qatar enabling it to create an air refueling bridge just as they did before the B-2 bomber strike on Iran in June. This was reported on September 30th on the day of Trump’s meeting with hundreds of top US military commanders in Quantico as was the deployment of the USS George Washington carrier strike group to the Mediterranean presumably en route to the Persian Gulf region in a sign that President Trump may be preparing to bomb Iran again mere days after he boasted he was on the verge of achieving “eternal peace” in the Middle East with the issuance of his 20-point peace plan.

A squadron of the US Air Force venerable KC-135 air refueling tankers on the runway ready to take off.

Army Recognition reports:

Open-source flight trackers show a mass U.S. Air Force deployment of KC-135 Stratotankers from the Atlantic to Qatar. The move coincides with a secretive Quantico military summit and rising tensions with Iran, fueling speculation of imminent action. On September 30, 2025, open-source flight tracker data reported by OSINT accounts revealed an unusual and escalating movement of U.S. Air Force KC-135R/T Stratotankers deploying en masse across the Atlantic. The aerial fleet, which included at least a dozen refueling aircraft, was initially routed to RAF Mildenhall but redirected to RAF Prestwick due to weather, before proceeding toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. While the exact number of tankers ultimately headed to Qatar is not confirmed, what is known comes from aircraft detected on open sources, meaning additional movements may not have been visible in real time. Flight data from FlightRadar24 and multiple OSINT trackers confirmed the unusual cluster, marking one of the largest such tanker movements in recent months.

The large-scale transatlantic deployment, particularly toward Al Udeid, CENTCOM’s forward headquarters, signals more than simple logistical maneuvers. Air refueling tankers serve as critical enablers for long-range strike packages, especially those involving stealth platforms like the F-22 Raptor or B-2 Spirit. A similar surge of KC-135s in 2019 preceded U.S. strikes on Iranian-linked militia positions in Iraq, underscoring the historic pattern between tanker mobilization and offensive operations.

The United States has already carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year, and its recent deployment of Stratotankers to Qatar may suggest that Washington is once again preparing for potential strikes against Iran. Regional incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and stepped-up missile testing have added to unease among Gulf allies. With Donald Trump hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington and preparing for a closed-door summit with over 300 generals and admirals, some pulled from active theaters of war, the strategic timing strongly implies operational planning is underway, likely targeting Iranian threats or capabilities.

The convergence of political signals and military logistics underscores a potentially decisive moment in U.S. defense posture. The transatlantic flight of a fleet of KC-135s and KC-46As is not an isolated event, but a strategic deployment designed to ensure immediate global reach and air superiority in the event of kinetic operations. What remains unclear is whether this is the prelude to a wider U.S. or NATO operation, or a show of force aimed at deterring Tehran. Follow-on bomber or fighter deployments, as well as political signals from Washington, will provide the clearest answers in the days ahead.

COL Douglas Macgregor stated last week that the US has also deployed a large number of fifth generation F-22 and F-35 stealth attack aircraft to Doha Air Base in Qatar to prepare for a possible war with Iran. Meanwhile, the Center for Security Policy, which I worked for over 25 years ago reports the USS Nimitz carrier strike group is heading towards the Persian Gulf:

Satellite imagery recently tracked the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier sailing near Iran. According to reports, two US maritime surveillance planes and a pair of helos connected to the lead ship of the Nimitz-class were tracked flying above the Strait of Hormuz, signaling that the carrier’s location was nearby. In August, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 arrived in Bahrain for a scheduled port call, accompanied by Carrier Air Wing 17 and destroyers USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee and USS Gridley.

Newsweek reports that a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander is saying if Israel attacks it again with US military support, it could trigger a full-scale war between Iran and the U.S. Russia has warned that such a war could lead to uncontrolled regional or even global escalation i.e. World War Three.

Iran emphasized that it is prepared to defend itself, while making clear it would not start a war. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy for inspections, said Tehran would extend the range of its missiles “to wherever necessary” and stressed the country would respond decisively if attacked, dismissing U.S. and European calls to limit the missile program. On Sunday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), warned that even a single Israeli strike could trigger a full-scale war involving the U.S., saying, “The moment Israel starts a war, we will also enter a war with the United States,” highlighting Tehran’s readiness to retaliate against both Israel and its allies.

As I have been warning, Iran likely has a small nuclear arsenal, super-EMP satellites and the fifth strongest cyber offensive capabilities and so it could destroy all US critical infrastructure in the event the US opts to engage in a protracted bombing campaign against it. There is no reason for Trump to bomb Iran let alone risk the lives of over 250 million Americans who could die in a full-scale war with the Islamic Republic and perhaps its much more powerful allies-Russia and the People’s Republic of China. Congress must hold hearing to demand answers as to why it appears the Trump administration is preparing to attack Iran just a few months after President Trump claimed he had succeeded in totally obliterating Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

