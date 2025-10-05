The Real War

The Real War

RR
10h

Recently I was surprised to come across Gandhi's view on Palestine in, of all places, https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/lsquo-the-jews-rsquo-by-gandhi, justifying violent resistance. Some of it could have been written yesterday. For example, his concluding paragraphs:

"...I am not defending the Arab excesses. I wish they had chosen the way of non-violence in resisting what they rightly regarded as an unwarrantable encroachment upon their country. But according to the accepted canons of right and wrong, nothing can be said against the Arab resistance in the face of overwhelming odds.

Let the Jews who claim to be the chosen race prove their title by choosing the way of non-violence for vindicating their position on earth. Every country is their home including Palestine not by aggression but by loving service... Given the will, the Jew can refuse to be treated as the outcaste of the West, to be despised or patronised. He can command the attention and respect of the world by being man, the chosen creation of God, instead of being man who is fast sinking to the brute and forsaken by God. They can add to their many contributions the surpassing contribution of non-violent action."

It's worth bearing in mind that Gandhi, with twenty years active professional experience as a trial lawyer, was habitually precise in his classifications.

Jennie's avatar
Jennie
11hEdited

Well it's all as clear as ditch water, but thank you for the explanations you have provided here. They add some clarity to a very confused picture of these events.

So many obstacles to overcome but there's a very small glimmer of light. We'll see if it turns out just to be an excuse to make the US and Israel look like they are making an effort .... in order to win back some of the goodwill they have lost from other countries/allies and Americans too. In the past they have always made out that it was the other side's fault that peace negotiations failed. Those stories have a way of sticking in the Western narrative. We are so good at making ourselves look good even as we aren't.

If Trump is really looking for peace and not just a way of creating this narrative, and he pulls it off then (whatever his motives .......... and I always doubt them) he is welcome to that peace prize. I guess that means King Trump of Gaza and the West Bank. Oh well. As long as it's a real peace and all can live in some sort of harmony.

