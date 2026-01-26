The ‘Big Three’ at the Yalta Peace Conference which divided Europe into a Western and a Soviet sphere of influence. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt ceded Soviet dictator Josef Stalin control of the eastern half of Europe, which was lamentable, but the agreement served to ensure the nuclear superpower peace for half a century.

A Return to Spheres of Influence?

The Yalta sphere of influence agreement of January 1945 was a disgraceful surrender by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt of much of Central Europe and virtually all Eastern Europe to decades of Soviet Communist enslavement. However, it was a stunning success in keeping the nuclear superpower peace during the Cold War because it provided clear red lines, which neither nuclear superpower was willing to cross for over half a century during and after the Cold War. Today, sadly there are no such agreed upon redlines delineating each nuclear superpower’s spheres of influence and US leaders have increasingly exerted overlapping spheres of influence along Russia’s and China’s land and maritime borders which run the risk of erupting into an all-out war, that could quickly escalate to the nuclear level.

In October 2019, I called for Trump to recognize Russian and Chinese spheres of influence in addition to our own to establish clear redline boundaries which none of the superpowers would cross to drastically reduce the chances of the outbreak of a Third World War. Now, Fox news analysts and other commentators are saying that’s exactly what his new National Security strategy would do so. The 2025 National Security Strategy focuses less on traditional alliances and more on regional power blocs. Trump’s strategy involves transactional deal-making, prioritizing national interests over broad “ironclad” security commitments and policing the world as was done by the Biden regime. Some view it as an attempt to carve up the world between the three nuclear superpowers with Europe needing to secure its own continent.

The issuance of Trump’s outstanding new National Security Strategy (NSS) suggest that he might be willing to abandon America’s continued pursuit of its foolish strategy of global hegemony and accept the current reality of a bipolar international order with the US-led Western alliance forming one pole and the Sino-Russian led Eastern alliance forming the other. Trump would be even wiser to wage a diplomatic offensive to get Russia and India to flip from the Chinese side to our own or at least get Russia to agree to remain neutral in any US-China military confrontation or conflict with a modern day Reinsurance Treaty of 1887 in which the US and Russia agree to remain neutral in the event war breaks out between one party and a third party. That would essentially serve to replace the current dangerous bipolar international order in which two of the nuclear superpowers--Russia and China--are closely allied together against the US with a tripolar international order in which none of the three nuclear superpowers are allied together.

At the same time, some pundits have suggested the 2025 NSS serves to realize a de-facto Russian sphere of influence over the former Soviet Union, arguably including Ukraine, by agreeing to a peace deal which would essentially allow Russia to expel NATO from Ukraine and make it permanently neutral again, while recognizing a de facto Chinese sphere of influence over East Asia. Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin, a hardline neoconservative and Russophobe, made this exact claim on Fox News while summarizing the strategy on Fox News on December 5th.

Recent analyses of Trump’s national security strategy suggest a shift towards a world divided into spheres of influence, where each of the three nuclear superpowers--the US, China and Russia--dominate their own respective regions. The US would reassert its dominance over the Western Hemisphere (the” Trump Corrollary” to the Monroe Doctrine) and attempt to curtail, and perhaps even eliminate Russian and Chinese military influence in the region. Critics argue it would effectively concede US influence to Russia in the former Soviet Union including Ukraine and to China in East Asia.

The new National Security Strategy signals a major triumph by Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. It does nothing to “surrender the US position in Asia” as one pundit claimed on X on December 5th. On the contrary, it realistically assesses that the US may lack the ability to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression while committing the US to continue to secure America’s Pacific Treaty allies providing they spend more on their defense. It also is a triumph for Samantra Maitra’s ‘Dormant NATO’ concept which essentially calls for the US to withdraw its ground troops from Europe while continuing to provide naval and nuclear support for our NATO allies. Lastly, it is a triumph for national security experts like me who have been championed a return to spheres of influence to establish clear redlines nuclear superpowers will not cross to prevent the outbreak of an unnecessary nuclear war that would destroy the US homeland.

On January 24th, Brandon Weichert, one of America’s best foreign policy realist thinkers and the author of “A Disaster of Our Own Making —How the West Lost Ukraine”: wrote on X: “China is still the pacing threat—but here’s the twist: The NDS explicitly rejects confrontation. Instead, it calls for: deterrence by denial, strategic stability and avoiding miscalculation. This is not a war plan. It’s a balance-of-power plan.”

Negotiating a final settlement on Taiwan with Beijing that preserves Taiwanese self-rule is the key to preserving peace and ensuring the survival of the US for generations to come. Hopefully, our NATO partners will react to the issuance of this National Security Strategy by abandoning their policy of national suicide and suspending all military aid for Ukraine so they can peacefully co-exist with Russia. I would like to strongly commend the Trump administration for issuing this brilliant National Security Strategy document.

Russia is on the Verge of Victory Over Ukraine

The issuance of President Trump’s laudable foreign policy realist-centered National Security Strategy comes at a time when Russia has never been closer to defeating Ukraine. This week the Ukraine war has reached a grim milestone earlier this month with more than 900,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers killed in action. Ukraine’s army has been reduced from 1.2 million active-duty soldiers three years ago in November 2022 to around 165,000 troops today. Yet, the Zelensky regime and it’s EU benefactors want to keep feeding hundreds of thousands more Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian meat grinder. America First conservatives like me are fighting to save Ukraine with a negotiated peace deal while Zelensky and his neocon allies in Congress are trying to destroy it.

Ukraine’s military continues to verge on the edge of military collapse even as Trump, having been misinformed by his neocon cabinet advisors, continues to mistakenly claim, without evidence, that Russia has lost 1.5 million soldiers as he did a few months ago. He stated: “We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that’s the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war and millions of people can stop being killed. “They’ve lost millions of people. They’ve lost, in terms of soldiers, probably 1.5 million soldiers in a short period of time.”

However, the actual number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine is likely only around 163,000 according to Mediazona since the war began. Interestingly, the 1.5 million Russian KIA figure is the same one he used back in February which would suggest that Russia hasn’t lost any troops during the intervening eight months by his own reckoning. Russia now likely enjoys over four to one superiority in troops over Ukraine with a 5.7 to 1 casualty ratio to date while last month it was reported that Ukraine’s army reserves were down to a single brigade of no more than a few thousand troops. The facts are that Ukraine’s army is one million troops smaller than it was three years ago while Russia’s army in Ukraine is over three times larger than it was three years ago, so Ukraine is likely to suffer a military collapse by spring or summer at the latest even if no peace deal is agreed to. Once that happens, nothing will stand in the way of Russian troops advancing all the way to the Dnipro River and Ukraine will likely become a land-locked rump state with a Russian annexed south and east and a Ukrainian controlled center and west. Meanwhile, the Russian economy appears to be shifting into high gear with inflation down to five percent and the value of the ruble up substantially against the US dollar.

A recent article in the American Conservative postulates that a “reverse Nixon” such as that suggested in an article I co-wrote with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy back in May 2023, is not possible with Russia. However, that is not correct. President Trump could end the war in Ukraine quickly on largely Russian terms and then he could forge a geostrategic partnership with Russia to neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance and transform the international order from a bilateral international order to a tripolar international order in which the US is far more safe and secure.

The author of another recent article in the American Conservative, Mason Letteau Stallings, gets the massive size of the ongoing Chinese nuclear buildup wrong by an order of magnitude. However, the gist of his article that the US decision to fight an unwinnable war against Russia in Ukraine has backfired spectacularly by pushing it into the arms of Communist China is absolutely correct. Neocons who claim we must fight an endless war against Russia in Ukraine to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could not be more wrong. China has been the biggest beneficiary of the US decision to first provoke and then prolong the war in Ukraine by nearly four years unnecessarily. Ending the war in Ukraine and refraining from starting new wars with Venezuela and Iran would be the best way to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

Former President Joe Biden unilaterally disarmed the US military of tens of thousands of its most advanced weapon systems to fight a war against Russia in Ukraine causing Russia to more than double its military spending, double or triple the size of its army. In addition, US involvement in the war has caused Russia to mass produce heavy weapon systems at an astounding rate while propelling Russia to the fourth largest economic power in the world by PPP. President Trump should take immediate action to negotiate a final peace agreement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine and pressure Zelensky to accept it. Alternatively, he can simply pull out all US military advisors, weapons technicians, US weapon systems and intelligence operatives out of Ukraine while cutting off their Starlink access if Zelensky continues to refuse to make any concessions to achieve a peace deal with Moscow. Then, he can move forward with his brilliant plan to establish a geostrategic partnership with Russia to neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance.

Russo-Ukrainian War Peace Deal Increasingly Out of Reach

It is very unfortunate that Trump cancelled his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin which was set to take place on October 25th in Budapest, Hungary where he could have built on the progress from the Anchorage summit and signed a peace deal ending the war in Ukraine averting the outbreak of World War Three. The danger of the outbreak of such a cataclysmic war continues to increase with every passing day the war continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that he would be willing to give up Ukraine’s NATO bid in return for NATO Article Five-like security guarantees. He has also expressed willingness to accept a permanent cease-fire along the current frontline. However, he has adamantly refused all of Trump’s attempts to get him to agree to give up the one percent of Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Donbass region being demanded by Putin as the price for peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at the Alaska Summit, held on August 15th, the theme of which was ‘Pursuing Peace.’ The two leaders reportedly concluded an unwritten agreement on a peace framework to end the conflict but Trump has failed in all of his attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept the terms of the peace deal since.

President Trump recently stated that the US has never been closer to achieving an end to the war in Ukraine than we are right now and that a peace deal is ninety percent finalized but the truth is that is an egregious misstatement of fact. After releasing an excellent 28 point Ukraine war peace plan which President Putin himself said could serve as the basis for negotiation, the US has since eviscerated a number of Russia’s minimum demands from the document replacing them with Ukrainian provisions as part of a new 20 point peace plan which have made it unacceptable to Russia. This includes removing the provision that would include a ban on Ukraine’s NATO membership from Ukraine’s constitution and NATO’s charter while the US would guarantee to Russia it would not allow Ukraine to join NATO. In addition, the new 20-point peace plan removes the part that says the twenty percent of Donetsk oblast vacated by Ukraine would be returned to Russian control instead saying that Russia would have to vacate another ten percent of Donetsk leaving control of the nearly one-third of the oblast uncertain.

The Trump administration has proposed making this region a demilitarized buffer zone and free economic zone but Zelensky has rejected vacating any Ukrainian territory unless Russian removes its troops from an equally large Russian controlled region. In addition, the new draft US peace plan allows Ukraine to maintain an army of 800,000 troops which if this includes only active-duty troop would represent an over 400 percent increase over Ukraine’s current active-duty force which I estimate could be as low as 165,000 men under arms. As I have noted, Russia could likely accept a Ukrainian army of 800,000 men providing that the size of its active-duty military was limited to 100,000 or at most 150,000 men at most with the remainder being reserve troops. Despite all these changes making the terms much more in Ukraine’s favor both Zelensky and EU leaders have rejected the new US 20-point peace plan as unacceptable.

While making these changes in a failed attempt to get Ukraine and the EU to accept the US peace proposal, the Trump administration has alienated Russia and squandered an opportunity to finalize an end to the war, instead making it appear more out of reach than at any time since Trump returned to the White House nearly a year ago. The Hill reported on December 14th that Putin’s principal foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, warned that the search for a compromise peace agreement could take a long time stating that the insertion of alterations proposed by Ukraine and its EU partners and the removal of provisions that took into account Russian demands have made it much more difficult for Russia to accept Trump’s peace proposal just as I warned would be the case a few weeks ago.

Zelensky proposed a popular referendum be held by the residents of the 89% Russian controlled Donbass region to allow them to vote whether to remain part of Russia or rejoin Ukraine which is interesting because Ukraine placed me on their blacklist back in July 2022 for proposing the exact same thing as part of a 15 point peace plan I published in the National Interest the previous month. Russia has expressed a willingness to accept a US-proposed ban on deployment of their military forces in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donbass region in exchange for ceding the area back to Russia as part of a peace deal providing that Russian Rosgvardiya National Guard troops, which are not part of the Russian military, be allowed to patrol the area as they have deployed throughout all of the other Russian annexed regions of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Failure to Negotiate Peace with Russia May Lead to the Partition of Ukraine and Kiev itself into East and Western Zones

Map of Russian advances (shown in blue) in Kyiv oblast from February 24th—April 4th, 2022. Russia succeeded in advancing to within two miles of Ukraine’s capital city within days or a few weeks at most partially surrounding it on both sides of the Dnipro River along three axes of advance. A similar northern Russian offensive from Belarus conducted early this year would quickly overwhelm Kyiv’s defenses and force Zelensky to sue for peace on Russian terms.

Western analysts continue to falsely claim the Russian army is incompetent and has lost over a million troops when in fact Russia has only lost around 163,000 dead. Lest we forget on February 25th, as part of a stunning Blitzkrieg-style mobile offensive, Russian ground forces, though outnumbered by Ukraine in terms of troops, advanced to within five miles of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Twelve days later they had advanced to the outskirts of the capital from two directions. Ukrainian counterattacks were unable to dislodge them. On March 28th, Putin prematurely ordered Russian troops to begin unilaterally withdrawing from Kyiv in anticipation of the signing of the Istanbul Agreement which was initialed by both the Russian and Ukrainian delegations the following day. Under the terms of the agreement, Russia committed to withdraw all its troops from Ukraine’s prewar territory in exchange for Ukraine’s permanent neutrality outside of NATO and partial demilitarization. Now that Russia enjoys around a four to one advantage in troops over Ukraine, Russia could capture Kyiv at will within a month of a new Russian offensive from Belarus if peace talks fail forcing Zelensky to surrender or face the potential end of Ukrainian statehood.

A map of the city of Kyiv showing how the Dnipro River would provide a possible dividing line between a Ukrainian controlled West Kyiv and a Russian controlled East Kyiv in the event Ukraine suffers a military collapse and Russian forces advance all along the Dnipro River line. Such a division of the Ukrainian capital would be very similar to the East-West division of the German capital of Berlin during the Cold War.

This is a map of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, which is divided up the middle by the Dnipro River. In the event Zelensky continues to refuse to make peace with Russia, the Ukrainian Army will likely collapse by spring or summer at the latest and Russian tanks will advance all the way to the Dnipro River. The end state of the war will most likely be that Ukraine’s very existence as an independent state will be threatened with Russia occupying all of Ukraine east of the Dnipro River including the eastern half of Kyiv much as the Western Allies and the Soviets divided Germany and Berlin between West and East at the end of World War Two. With Ukraine’s presidential Mariinskyi Palace located alongside Ukraine’s new river line border with Russia and forty-five percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory under Russian control, the Ukrainian capital will have to be relocated to Lviv and Zelensky himself will likely be forced to go into exile. So when Western analysts claim Trump’s 28-point peace plan would amount to Ukraine’s capitulation because it would give one percent of Ukraine’s territory back to Russia, they have no clue how much better it would be for Ukraine to accept it rather than giving up another 26% of Ukraine’s territory to Moscow in the event the outcome of the war is negotiated on the battlefield, rather than the negotiation table.

In response to the US twenty-point peace plan handwritten by Rubio and Zelensky, Russia will have major objections to the 800,000 Ukrainian troops cap, $100 billion in Russian reparations and no limits on medium to long range Ukrainian offensive strike systems as well as the ban on Russian troops in the 20% of Donetsk oblast currently controlled by Ukraine. Unless those provisions are changed, there will be no peace until Ukraine’s military collapses and Russian troops advance to the gates of Kyiv just as they did in March 2022.

Russia has been alleging Zelensky is an illegitimate leader because he suspended the May 2024 presidential election in violation of Ukraine’s constitution while President Trump spent the first few months of his administration demanding Zelensky restore Ukraine’s democracy by holding new elections. Last month, President Trump rightly accused Zelensky of prolonging the war with Russia by two years to give him a pretext to avoid holding democratic elections and remain in dictatorial poorer indefinitely. “They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.” Ukraine is “ready for elections”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, after US President Donald Trump repeated claims Kyiv was “using war” to avoid holding them. Back in February, Trump denounced Zelensky in a Truth Social post as “A Dictator without Elections” and reiterated his assertion from the day before that the Ukrainian president was “very low” in the polls with an approval rating of just four percent. “I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy [sic] has done a terrible job,” he added.

In response, Zelensky claimed last month he would be willing to hold a presidential election within ninety days if the US guarantees its security. He has previously stated he would support holding the presidential election using a Ukrainian government phone app which could allow him to hack the results Soviet-style and claim an overwhelming re-election mandate at a time when his actual approval numbers are reportedly between 9-16% according to a couple of his political opponents.

Putin’s Veiled Threat to Nuke Europe if it Starts a War with Russia

President Trump may be running time to achieve his professed goal of ending the war in Ukraine and averting the outbreak of a nuclear World War Three in Europe that could quickly spread to the US as well with little to no warning. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to suggest that if European NATO attacks Russia directly, Russia would respond by nuking Europe’s capital cities. While Putin has taken measures to minimize Ukrainian civilian casualties as he stated in a recent press conference earlier this month, he is making no such promises with regards to a war with Europe. Such a war would likely prove more murderous and catastrophic for Europe than the advance of the Soviet Red Army to subjugate parts or all of nearly a dozen European nations during World War Two. Is European NATO ready to commit national suicide by pre-emptively attacking Russia as the head of NATO’s military committee suggested earlier this week?

Russian test fire of a RS-28 Sarmat superheavy ICBM, which is reportedly capable of carrying 50 nuclear warheads per missile as opposed to only one carried by US Minuteman III ICBMs. Putin has announced plans for Russia to deploy fifty of them within the next couple years.

Meanwhile, an article in The National Interest where I served as a columnist from 2018-2023 notes that Russia’s economy and military is stronger and better prepared for a great power war than it has been since the end of the Cold War. While enjoying up to a 3.7 to 1 superiority in troops over Ukraine and inflicting 5.7 times more casualties on Ukraine than it has suffered since the war began, Russia has quietly mobilized another 300,000 troops to build up its army for a possible war with NATO.

Russian national security expert Simplicius wrote in one of his substack articles:

“Note in particular Putin’s subtly chilling warning at the very end: if Europe wages war on Russia, there will ‘very quickly’ be no one left in Europe “to negotiate with”…what do you think that means?

As many have previously discussed, such a war would look completely different to that of the Ukrainian one because Russia views Ukraine as a ‘brotherly’ nation whose citizens are essentially Russian, and whom Putin goes to great lengths to make sure are unharmed, giving the war one of the lowest civilian casualty figures of any known comparable wars; this is the ‘surgical’ and ‘careful’ nature which Putin refers to. But in a fight against European NATO countries, Russia would have no real incentive to use a ‘velvet-gloved’ approach. Russia could essentially choose to prosecute such a war in the same way it did against the Wehrmacht in 1944 and onward. Cities and infrastructure could be indiscriminately leveled—and we certainly now know that NATO does not possess the air defense capabilities to slow down Russia’s growing ballistic and cruise missile inventory.”

During an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Sergey Karaganov, who serves as chairman of Russia’s main foreign policy think tank, and is a close Putin ally, warned Russia would nuke Europe if NATO helped Ukraine come close to defeating it.

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia would use nuclear weapons against Europe if it ever found itself close to defeat. Sergey Karaganov, honorary chairman of Moscow’s main foreign policy think tank, the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, made the threat during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. “What is defeat of Russia? If Russia comes ever close to a defeat, that would mean that Russia now would use nuclear weapons and Europe would be finished physically,” he said. “So I mean, it’s simply impossible even to think about it, but they have been talking because they need a war to rationalize their stay in power, to rationalize their existence.”

In September 2022, the CIA warned Biden there was a fifty percent chance Russia would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine following the success of Ukraine’s US-backed, armed and directed Kherson offensive during which a US general stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany urged Zelensky to cut off the retreat of 15,000 Russian troops occupying the right bank of the Dnipro River. I believe had Zelensky followed that advice, Russia would have nuked Ukraine and the war would have ended years ago with Ukraine’s total capitulation. I reported on this fact both in The National Interest and my Real War substack during 2022 and 2023 but the liberal regime media didn’t pick up the story until April 2024

During congressional testimony in May 2022, then Director of Intelligence Avril Haines assessed that Russia might use nuclear weapons to compel Ukraine’s surrender not just if it were defeated, but even if it fell substantially short of achieving its objectives in Ukraine which notably include the conquest of the remaining eleven percent of the Donbass region held by Ukraine. In March 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard echoed that assessment in a DIA report in which she concluded, “Russia’s inability to achieve quick and decisive victories on the battlefield, combined with Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, continues to raise concerns that Putin may use nuclear weapons.”

US Running Out of Time to Conclude a Sphere of Influence Agreement to Avert World War Three

What would a sphere of influence between the US, Russia and China look like? Forging a new tripolar sphere of influence agreement could mean that all the countries in a regional hegemon’s sphere of influence would either be militarily aligned with their neighboring superpower or would remain neutral and independent along the Cold-War Finland model in which an opposing superpower would not be allowed to send troops, have spy or military bases or send arms or be involved with them in any other way militarily including training and joint military exercises. The three superpower’s respective spheres of influences should be mutually agreed to. Foreign powers in spheres of influence could trade with or sign economic cooperative agreements with any other country meaning nations in the Western Hemisphere would not be excluded from joining BRICS and countries in Russia’s and China’s spheres of influence would not be included from joining a Western-led trade bloc.

Here is a map of my latest proposed tripolar sphere of influence agreement. Under my proposal, the US would receive the largest sphere of influence followed by Russia and then the PRC.

The problem is that nuclear superpower conflicts emerge where there is overlapping spheres of influence where the US claims all but the Sino-Russian military alliance and parts of Africa as part of its sphere of influence including the rimland nations along Russia’s and China’s borders including Ukraine and Taiwan which are clearly in the Russian and Chinese spheres of influence. Such a mutual security agreement could include buffer zones in Eastern Europe where no Western NATO troops should be permitted and the Western Pacific up to the Second Island Chain where the US should not send naval forces in absence of Chinese military aggression.

The Russian concept of ‘indivisible security’ might be a good model to consider for a fundamental restructuring of the security structure of Europe that basically argues against the nuclear superpower alliance/bloc system. That concept would work well in Europe in which Russia would sign a mutual security agreement with NATO to make it part of the security architecture of Europe but also applies to East Asia and the Western Pacific where a mutual security agreement could be signed between the US and China including both a sphere of influence agreement and a non-aggression pact.

I recall seeing a 2017 article a few years ago that stated Trump sought a tripolar deal when he first ran for President in 2016, but the Russiagate hoax scuttled his plan. When he first came to office, I believe that Trump planned to conclude a grand bargain with Russia neutralizing the Sino-Russian military alliance and then negotiate a deal on Taiwan with Xi from a position of strength and negotiate mutual nuclear arms reductions after which he planned to drastically cut the US military budget. However, based on his recent actions to escalate the war in Ukraine and his threat to engage in massive bombing strikes on Iran as well as to vastly increase US military spending its unclear whether that remains his intention. On January 8th, President Trump declared it’s up to Chinese President Xi Jinping to choose whether he decides to invade Taiwan or not but says he knows he would he very unhappy if he did. This suggests Trump may be willing to cede Taiwan to China’s sphere of influence.

A few weeks ago, Reuters reported that during a recent press conference aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump stated “it’s up to” Chinese President Xi Jinping what China does in Taiwan, the New York Times reported on January 8th. “He (Xi) considers it to be a part of China, and that’s up to him what he’s going to be doing,” Trump told the newspaper in an interview conducted on Wednesday. “But I’ve expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don’t think he’ll do that. I hope he doesn’t do that.”

As I’ve been saying this since the war began, the US has no discernible national security interest in which side wins the war in Ukraine. If the US had stayed neutral in the war and refrained from sending Ukraine any weapons, the war would have ended in April 2022 with a full Russian withdrawal under the terms of the Istanbul Agreement. This peace deal was initialed by representatives of Russia and Ukraine on March 29, 2022 and was scheduled to be signed on April 9, 2022, in Istanbul by Putin and Zelensky before President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded him not to sign it and continue the war indefinitely with disastrous results for Ukraine. President Trump pledged 53 times that he would end the war within twenty-four hours of returning to the White House but over a year later has yet to keep his promise. Notably, he has refused to sign the Ukraine war peace framework agreement he negotiated with Putin at the Anchorage Summit on August 15th until he obtains Zelensky’s support, effectively giving Ukraine a veto on America’s Russia national security policy. Trump has a brilliant grand strategy but poor execution. He appears to have no idea how he can achieve his laudable America First conservative objectives and has shown no real follow through except sporadically with his Gaza cease fire agreement which Israel has been violating with impunity while Gaza remains a peripheral interest in terms of US national security.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are continuing to join Zelensky in trying to sabotage Trump’s attempt to negotiate a peace deal with Russia ending the war in Ukraine. Before the Ukraine war broke out, European leaders still were somewhat rational and supported peaceful diplomatic solutions to avoid war. Now, with few exceptions they are all deranged warmongers supporting unnecessarily prolonging the war until the last Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and Russian forces have marched all the way to the Polish and Romanian borders. They used to support a foreign policy based on their national interests and national survival and now much like Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler from 1941-1945 they support a policy of national suicide consisting of war with Russia. The difference is that European NATO leaders’ lust to provoke a direct war with Russia would not lead to the deaths of 34 million Europeans as was the case during World War Two but could rather lead to the deaths of up to 400 million Europeans.

My Proposed US-Russia Strategic Framework Agreement

What follows is my proposed US-Russia Strategic Framework Agreement to neutralize Russia’s military alliance with the PRC that he could implement unilaterally even if Zelensky vetoes a bilateral US-Russia Ukraine war peace agreement and the US implements a separate peace ending all US military involvement in NATO’s war with Russia in Ukraine.

1. The U.S. guarantees that NATO will never expand eastward. All U.S. economic sanctions against Russia enacted from 2014 onward shall be rescinded and the US will encourage its allies to do the same. All seized public and private Russian financial and economic assets shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. In addition, the US will encourage its allies not to recognize or attempt to enforce the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the President of the Russian Federation.

2. In return for a withdrawal of all Russian troops from Belarus, all 20,000 U.S. troops shall be withdrawn from those nations in Europe that were not part of NATO prior to 1999 and the overall number of U.S. troops in Europe shall be reduced to their 2021 level. The U.S. will encourage its western European allies and Canada to withdraw their troops from those nations as well. The U.S. and Russia shall refrain from flying heavy bombers or deploying major surface combatants within two-hundred miles of the other’s territory, except for the Bering Strait.

3. In exchange for Russia removing all its air and land-based nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad, Belarus and all territories previously controlled by Ukraine, the U.S. will redeploy all one hundred and fifty of its B-61 nuclear gravity bombs from Western Europe to its aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific. The U.S. and Russia agree to begin negotiating a New START II Treaty with a limit of 3,500 operational strategic nuclear weapons per side.

4. In return for Russia committing not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere or in NATO member states, the U.S. commits to a policy of non-interference in all former Soviet republics which are not NATO members. The U.S. and Russia solemnly pledge that neither side will go to war against the other in the event they are attacked by a third party.

A Protracted US War with Iran Would Be a Green Light for China to Invade Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping seemed genuinely pleased after meeting with President Trump at the APEC Summit in the Republic of Korea on October 31st indicating that Trump may have given him assurances that the US would pressure Taiwan to cease making any statements of independence and would continue to slow-walk US arms shipments to the island nation. Just last month, Xi underscored that Taiwan would come under Chinese control in the very near future by force if necessary. However, he may be waiting to blockade or invade Taiwan to see if he can work out an understanding on Taiwan’s international status before he orders the invasion in 2027. That said, China’s two massive joint air naval blockade exercises conducted in November and December of last year, crossing into Taiwanese waters for the first time, in what has been described as the largest PLA Navy exercise in history, suggest his patience may be wearing thin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping giving a speech a a recent Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. US intelligence has assessed Xi has ordered the PLA to seize control of Taiwan by next year should diplomatic efforts be unsuccessful in achieving unification.

Similarly, Xi’s decision to purge most of his top generals including the first-ranked Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, General Zhang Youxia, yesterday, second in military command only to Xi himself, allowing him to establish “total control” over the People’s Liberation Army, suggests he may well be preparing to blockade and/or invade Taiwan by April. Indeed, Xi may move sooner against Taiwan should President Trump opt to start an unnecessary, protracted and costly regional war with the Middle East that would tie down US military forces creating a window of vulnerability the PRC would be sure to exploit, which Trump’s increasing deployment of US military forces to the Middle East suggest he might be planning.

Earlier this month, the Heritage Foundation published their 383-page Tidal Wave report which warned the US would likely lose a war with China within two weeks with the loss of ten percent of the world’s GDP. The report used an AI wargame to estimate US losses and the Department of Defense viewed the identification of US vulnerabilities listed in the report as too potentially damaging to fall into the hands of our enemies and ordered them redacted. Some of the key vulnerabilities identified concerned the fact that the US stockpile of long-range precision munition was much too small to sustain such a conflict beyond that time and that the US Defense Industrial Base would be unable to rebuild them before the war was lost. This report follows the leak of some of the key findings of the Trump administration’s top-secret Overmatch Brief last month which stated that China could sink US aircraft carriers within minutes and defeat the US military in short order if a war were to break out between the US and China in the Western Pacific.

A highly classified US Department of Defense assessment has raised alarm in Washington and among allies, warning that China could overwhelm and potentially defeat the United States military in a conflict over Taiwan, according to multiple sources including The New York Times. My assessment is that China is likely waiting for the US to get bogged down in another major war with Iran, Venezuela or perhaps even Russia to blockade and/or invade Iran in the belief that the US will be unable to respond militarily. Chinese President Xi Jinping likely also assesses that President Trump is more amenable to negotiating a mutually acceptable deal on Taiwan which would effectively transfer Taiwan from the US sphere of influence to China’s with a suspension of all US security assistance. Should such a deal not materialize, Xi likely plans to seize control of Taiwan by force by next year at the latest.

The US should move to forestall a Chinese invasion of Taiwan by supporting negotiations between China and Taiwan on economic integration and perhaps even an EU style confederation under which Taiwan would retain control of its armed forces as well as its political and economic system. In addition to Russia-Ukraine and China-Taiwan peace proposals we could talk about how to end the Israel-Gaza war and potentially conclude a potential sphere of influence agreement with Russia and China to prevent the outbreak of World War Three.

Conclusion

Today, the US faces the most existential threat it has ever faced in its history from the Sino-Russian military alliance which together overmatch the US-led Western alliance in terms of nuclear, military, industrial and increasingly economic might. But instead of US leaders acting to break them apart, they have pursued policies which have increasingly pushed them into a much closer military alliance than they have ever had before. As I have been stating since 2000, the focus of US national security strategy should be to pursue policies which serve to drive Russia and China apart and the best way to do that is greatly improve and deepen US economic and perhaps even security relations with Moscow while continuing to maintain good relations with Beijing. Time is running out for President Trump to act to eliminate this existential threat by executing a ‘reverse Nixon’ and aligning with Russia and India to counter Communist China before a world war breaks out over Ukraine, Taiwan or perhaps even Iran and we find ourselves having to fight two nuclear superpowers simultaneously.

Negotiating a ‘reverse Yalta’ sphere of influence agreement in which the Russian Federation was to recognize Eastern Europe as part of the US sphere of influence in return for the US recognizing the former Soviet republics, apart from the Baltics, as part of Russia’s sphere of influence could prevent the outbreak of a future proxy war between Russia and NATO like we have seen in Ukraine ensuring the future peace and security of Europe. Even more importantly it could serve to prevent the outbreak of a full-scale war between Russia and NATO which could potentially cost the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans and Europeans. Similarly, if the Trump administration negotiated a compromise peace agreement with China over Taiwan creating an EU style confederation leaving Taiwan with control of its armed forces as well of its political and economic system, it could forestall a Chinese blockade and/or invasion of the island nation, which is otherwise likely to materialize by the end of next year.

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

