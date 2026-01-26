The Real War

The Real War

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Jaffee's avatar
Richard Jaffee
5h

Pyne’s "spheres of influence" is a high-stakes gamble that risks repeating the catastrophic mistakes of history.

By ceding territories like Ukraine or Taiwan to Russia and China, we fall into the classic appeasement trap seen in 1938. History teaches us that expansionist powers are rarely satisfied by concessions; instead, they view them as a green light to push further.

Abandoning these nations doesn’t guarantee a stable equilibrium; it simply moves the eventual front line closer to our own borders while destroying the credibility of every security guarantee the United States has made since World War II.

If allies like Japan, South Korea, or Poland realize that the American security umbrella is transactional and could be folded at any moment, they will have no choice but to develop their own nuclear deterrents for survival. Instead of a tripolar world of managed redlines, we would end up with a dozen or more nuclear-armed states, exponentially increasing the risk of an accidental or rogue launch.

Trading away the sovereignty of smaller nations under the "Reverse Nixon" theory is also built on the shaky assumption that we can flip Russia, when in reality, Putin is deeply integrated as China's junior partner in a shared mission to dismantle Western influence.

Finally, the economic and moral consequences of this retreat would be devastating. Conceding vital shipping lanes and tech hubs to authoritarian blocs would allow China and Russia to box the United States in, leading to the loss of our reserve currency status and a permanent decline in American living standards.

This isn't a "grand bargain" for peace; it is a policy of national isolation that leaves us economically weakened and surrounded by a world that no longer trusts our word.

Rather than securing "Fortress America," this strategy risks turning the United States into an isolated island in a world dominated by the very adversaries we sought to appease.

Reply
Share
6 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David T Pyne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture