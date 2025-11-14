Scene from the newly released Netflix suspense thriller “House of Dynamite” depicting the projected trajectory of a single Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) launched from the Sea of Okhotsk just north of Japan en route to a major US city.

I grew up during the 1980’s at the height of the Cold War during which nuclear war scares were frightenedly real and the combined nuclear arsenals of the US and the USSR totaled over 66,000 nuclear weapons. The era was marked by popular Hollywood movies like “Red Dawn”, “Invasion USA” and the mini-series “Amerika” depicting Soviet invasions and occupations of the US homeland as well as movies like “The Day After” depicting the effects of a Soviet nuclear first strike on a US city.

Back then, the US possessed a very robust nuclear triad consisting of 22,000 nuclear weapons, nearly half of which were strategic nuclear weapons, the backbone of the US deterrent, without which the US would likely have been blackmailed into a Soviet takeover decades ago or worse blasted out of existence. Since that time, the US leaders have engaged in the unilateral nuclear disarmament of approximately ninety percent of its Cold-War winning nuclear arsenal that kept the nuclear peace for nearly half a century, Russia has achievement nuclear supremacy over the US without US leaders exhibiting much concern about it and China is in the process of finalizing a nuclear buildup which will give it a far larger strategic nuclear arsenal than we have.

Despite these troubling facts, no one seems to worry about the potential threat of nuclear war anymore. US leaders, drunk on America’s imperial hubris in the belief that the US is the strongest nuclear superpower, regularly denounce anyone who warns of the massive threat of Russian nuclear escalation as self-deterring in the incredibly foolish and misplaced belief that Russian and Chinese leaders would not dare use nuclear weapons in the event of war as it would somehow be suicidal for them. They fail to realize that Russian and Chinese leaders believe nuclear wars can be fought and won by the side that best prepares for them, which of course explains their drive for nuclear supremacy over the US rather than be satisfied in maintaining modest-sized nuclear arsenals or even achieving rough nuclear parity with us.

During the 1980’s millions of European anti-nuke activists marched in opposition to the deployment of US intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Western Europe while calling for a nuclear freeze. During the Cold War with the Soviet Union, one of the few things I admired about liberals is that they urged caution when it came to nuclear confrontation with the largest nuclear superpower on the planet. Today’s liberals, by contrast, are virtually all pro-war, throwing caution to the wind. They continue to urge US leaders to send long-range nuclear capable missiles and fighter bombers to Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia while applauding on Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s nuclear triad and its ballistic missile defense radars which appear to cross Russia’s declared nuclear redlines.

If only we had another modern-day remake of “The Day After” viewed by tens of millions of Americans, which even President Ronald Reagan watched in 1983 for US leaders to remember the potential existential costs and consequences of US miscalculation when it comes to waging indirect wars against opposing nuclear superpowers which could include the genocide of more than two hundred million Americans. Reagan was so taken aback by it that he dedicated his second term as President to negotiating arms control agreements and ending the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

How Realistic is “House of Dynamite”?

British actress Rebecca Ferguson plays a lead role as a US Navy Captain and Deputy Director in the White House Situation Room in trying to shoot down the incoming SLBM and advise the US President how to respond becoming Acting Director when her boss is evacuated to Raven Rock Mountain Complex.

In this context, I recently watched the Netflix movie “House of Dynamite” about a hypothetical North Korean nuclear missile strike on the US homeland which, unlike “The Day After” refrains from showing the gruesome aftermath of a nuclear attack to instill a healthy fear of nuclear war in the minds of US policymakers. The movie was fairly realistic overall but had a few notable fallacies about how a nuclear war might unfold. It begins by highlighting the failure of unilateral nuclear disarmament to make the US safer from nuclear missile attack. The introductory caption read, “At the end of the Cold War, nations reached consensus that we should have fewer nuclear weapons. That era is now over.” The troubling fact is that following the end of the First Cold War, America disarmed itself of ninety percent of its nuclear arsenal under the mistaken belief that the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China would follow suit.

Instead, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China have responded to this tremendous show of US nuclear weakness with their own massive nuclear buildups with 15-20 new strategic nuclear launch systems enabling them to achieve nuclear supremacy over us while building comprehensive national missile defenses while the US remains virtually undefended against nuclear missile attack. The consequences of the foolish and naïve US action in dismantling our Cold War winning nuclear arsenal while our enemies continued the nuclear arms race over the past quarter century has essentially destroyed “the balance of terror” which preserved the nuclear superpower peace for three quarters of a century and has severely degraded our ability to deter nuclear aggressors from striking us with nuclear weapons.

The movie depicts a launch of a single nuclear missile from a nuclear missile submarine in the Sea of Okhotsk against the city of Chicago. It does a good job highlighting the level of confusion that would likely ensue following such ‘a bolt out of the blue’ nuclear first strike if US early warning satellites were disabled and did not detect or geolocate the initial launch of one or more incoming nuclear ballistic missiles and US leaders were not fully able to confirm the identity of the nation conducting the nuclear missile attack against us. In the movie, US leaders are caught flatfooted as US early warning satellites had failed to detect the initial launch leaving the US with only nineteen minutes of warning time before impact causing them to realize the satellites had been disabled by a cyberattack which may or may not have been coordinated with another country like China. A cyber attack and counterspace attack would likely proceed a Russian, Chinese or North Korean nuclear first strike on the US but it would not likely be limited to a few early warning satellites. They try desperately to determine what country launched the nuclear strike uncertain if it was China or North Korea before finally determining it was most likely the latter.

Picture of North Korea’s first-ever nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine launched in March, which displaces 6,000-7,000 tons and is armed with ten nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

North Korea did launch its first ever nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine back in March armed with ten nuclear missiles. The range of its Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs) is unknown but it’s unlikely they would be able to reach Chicago north of Japan without venturing much closer to the US Pacific Coast. Accordingly, an underwater missile launch from the Western Pacific would make China, which is depicted in the movie as holding large-scale military exercises potentially as a cover for the missile launch, a far more likely culprit than North Korea for such a nuclear surprise attack. Hollywood production companies have taken care to avoid movies which depict the People’s Republic of China as the aggress to avoid offending the Communist Chinese regime as they did when they remade the 2010 remake, “Red Dawn” to replace Chinse speaking People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers, Chinese flags and PLA uniforms with North Korean ones as well to appease the PRC.

A discussion ensues as to why North Koreans would have launched such a nuclear strike concluding that they must have felt desperate like they had no other options. The movie perhaps assumes most likely correctly that North Korea’s Communist dictator Kim Jung Un and his other top political and military leaders would likely survive a nuclear war in a deep underground nuclear survival bunker located under a mountain built to house nuclear weapons and likely also to protect North Korea’s top leaders.

A recent West Point study estimates North Korea has thousands of underground sites and bases including one located under a mountain that could potentially enable top North Korean political and military leaders to survive a nuclear retaliatory strike.

US estimates range from 5,000 to 8,000 underground sites, which include not only invasion tunnels, but also leadership, artillery, and troop bunkers, along with three major underground bases, one of which features a 5,900-foot runway that passes through a mountain. . Many militarily sophisticated states dig deep and large structures (known as deeply buried facilities) to shield their most sensitive personnel and equipment and ensure the continuity of the chain of command in time of crisis.

However, the movie leaves out any discussion as to how North Korean leaders could hope to gain anything from the radioactive ruins they would likely inherit after they emerged from their deep underground nuclear war survival bunkers.

Actor Tracy Letts playing the part of General Anthony Brady, the commander of US Strategic Command who advises the US President to launch a nuclear first strike against all US nuclear-armed adversaries allegedly to prevent them from being able to launch follow-on nuclear strikes on the US homeland.

The fictional commander of US Strategic Command (STRATCOM), General Brady, authorizes the launch of just two missile defense interceptors to shoot down the incoming SLBM, one of which malfunctions and the other misses the target. This causes the US readiness condition to increase to DEFCON One causing the actors on screen to gasp realizing they are engaged in a nuclear war with an unknown enemy. I worked at the Missile Defense Agency a couple of decades ago and participated in wargames simulating a North Korean nuclear missile launch against the US followed by the launch of US missile interceptors. I have been informed that standard operating procedure is to launch four, not two, interceptors per incoming North Korean ICBM to maximize the chances of successful shootdowns and I have no reason to doubt that is still not the case today. That means that US leaders believe they have sufficient Ground Based Interceptors to shoot down a total of eleven North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles. However, North Korea is currently believed to have between fifty and sixty nuclear warheads meaning that the current US ballistic missile defense system is insufficient to defend against a full-scale North Korean nuclear first strike.

In the movie, the fictional US President was away from the White House during the attack, only became aware of the attack when it was nearly halfway to its target and was issuing orders from a limousine and then the presidential helicopter, Marine One. The Secretary of War is shown as unavailable during the most critical period immediately prior to the President’s nuclear launch decision worrying more about warning his daughter who lives in Chicago than the fate of the country he has sworn to defend. This leaves the president to decide how to respond on his own accompanied and advised only by a 32-year-old newly minted US Navy Lieutenant Commander as to how many nuclear weapons to launch back at North Korea using a manual black handbook rather than a computer to show the nuclear strike options.

General Brady recommends the President consider a nuclear retaliatory response on North Korea but also recommends we use our strategic nuclear triad to destroy Russia’s and China’s nuclear arsenals as well under the mistaken assumption that such a strike would succeed in eliminating their nuclear threats to the US. The movie leaves one to wonder why, if such a nuclear first strike against Russia, China and North Korea were guaranteed of success, it has not been tried yet to eliminate the existential nuclear threat to the US homeland. It fails to note that if such a strike were ordered, our nuclear adversaries would launch all of their intercontinental ballistic missiles on warning to ensure the destruction of the US homeland before US nuclear missiles could impact their soil.

The President, played by actor Idris Alba, is shown to be understandably paralyzed as to how he should respond to such a nuclear first strike fearing that if he did nothing, then other US enemies would feel safe to conduct nuclear strikes on the US but if he responded forcefully with nuclear strikes on North Korea, the weapons would fly over Russian territory potentially triggering potential Russian or even Chinese nuclear responses. Not responding until the identity of the nuclear aggressor state has been fully confirmed is not considered to be a viable option, leaving open the possibility of the US launching nuclear strikes against the wrong country. In the end, he opts to break open the nuclear biscuit he carries with him at all times and read out the nuclear authentication codes to authorize a limited nuclear retaliatory strike without knowing with certainty the true identity of the nuclear aggressor though the movie ends before the nuclear missile impacts Chicago without revealing how large of a strike the President authorizes.

The movie ignores the fact that, following our unilateral nuclear disarmament of the vast majority of our Cold-War era strategic nuclear arsenal, the US no longer has sufficient nuclear warheads to conduct such a nuclear first strike. This is particularly the case given China’s construction of its 360 recently built nuclear ICBM silos which have been super-hardened to 30,000 PSI potentially enabling them to withstand a direct nuclear hit, let alone hit Russian and Chinese nuclear ballistic and cruise missile submarines and other nuclear-armed warships which could strike the US homeland.

Nor does it address the fact that the FBI warned back in 2020 that the Chinese Huawei cell tower in Washington, DC could be used to disrupt a nuclear launch order emanating from DC and prevent it from even reaching our TACAMO aircraft if the President gave the order from our nation’s capital. It also fails to take account of the fact that a massive enemy cyber or super-Electromagnetic Pulse conducted without warning could destroy all US critical infrastructure and severely disable America’s Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) system. Nor did the movie account for the existence of Russian, Chinese, North Korean or Iranian nuclear weapons pre-positioned in space either for a comprehensive zero warning super-EMP attack or orbital nuclear strikes on the US homeland with no more than ten minutes warning.

US Missile Defense Vulnerabilities

Perhaps the most stunning part of the movie exposed the fact that the US national missile defense system consisting of a mere forty-four Ground Based Interceptors (GBIs) based in Fort Greely, Alaska is woefully insufficient to defend the US from Russian, Chinese or even North Korean nuclear missile attack. In a recent article in Real Clear Defense, Brad Bowman and David Adesnik of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies notes that, far from presenting an argument for unilateral nuclear disarmament, the movie makes a strong case for rebuilding America’s nuclear deterrent and building a comprehensive national missile defense system along the lines of President Trump’s Golden Dome program which he has set a goal of completing by 2028.

“The film’s politics are hardly subtle. Director Kathryn Bigelow has made clear she wants her work to drive “discussions about reducing the nuclear stockpile.” That might make sense if America’s adversaries were open to drawing down, but Russia, China, and North Korea are doing just the opposite. In reality, “A House of Dynamite” actually makes a compelling case for strengthening both America’s homeland missile defenses and nuclear deterrent.

In the film, U.S. forces launch a single ground-based interceptor at the incoming missile, but it misses. Despite Bigelow’s professed commitment to “realism and authenticity,” that is not how the U.S. military’s ground-based midcourse defense system would be employed in such a scenario. Confronting an actual intercontinental ballistic missile threat, the military would have launched multiple interceptors to destroy the incoming missile. And what if, for the sake of argument, those failed, too? It would make a strong case for additional investment in our missile defenses, unless one believes that our adversaries are ready to disarm, if only the United States demonstrates a sincere commitment of its own.

The evidence suggests they are not. Last year, the Defense Intelligence Agency assessed, “Beijing continues to outfit hundreds of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos built to support the largest nuclear expansion in Chinese history.” The head of U.S. Strategic Command, which is responsible for nuclear operations and deterrence, testified in March that, “Russia maintains the largest and most diverse nuclear arsenal in the world. Defense also enhances deterrence, so despite its gaudy name, the administration’s Golden Dome initiative is worthy of support. To be sure, deploying anything close to the system envisioned will be difficult, costly, and time-consuming, but “House of Dynamite” demonstrates the costs of the U.S. government not being able to defend its citizens.”

Before the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaties were signed in 1972, the US boasted 4,000 fighter interceptors, 4,000 Surface to Air Missiles and an increasing number of Anti-Ballistic Missiles to defend the U.S. against nuclear missile and bomber attack. We also had thousands of blast shelters and fallout shelters designed to protect hundreds of millions of Americans against the existential threat of nuclear attack. However, with the signing of the ABM Treaty, successive U.S. administrations made it U.S. policy to leave the American people virtually defenseless against nuclear missile attack.

In 1975, the U.S. set up the most advanced ABM system in the world known as the Safeguard system with hypersonic Sentinel ABMs mounting the world’s first operational neutron W66 warheads with five kiloton yields using enhanced radiation to destroy incoming warheads or prevent them from detonating. Unlike the officially declared Russian ABM system, which was designed to defend Russia’s capitol of Moscow, U.S. missile defenses were designed to defend U.S. ICBMs in North Dakota from a pre-emptive Russian military strike ensuring continued US vulnerability to a Russian nuclear decapitation first strike. Such an attack could potentially eliminate the US Nuclear Command Authority with a single warhead if the President and Vice President were both present in Washington DC, destroying all three nuclear footballs and causing the US to lose launch control of the US nuclear arsenal for days leaving us unable to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike against a nuclear aggressor. Unfortunately, the U.S. Congress ordered the system dismantled even before it was declared operational, so it was deactivated scarcely more than four months later. The Russians viewed the idea of using Enhanced Radiation/neutron warheads to disable incoming nuclear re-entry vehicles as so effective they deployed 1,750 SA-10B SAM/ABM’s during the 1980’s equipped with neutron warheads to defend Russia from U.S. nuclear attack, many of which remain in service today.

President Ronald Reagan at a Cabinet meeting shortly after his SDI speech in 1983 alongside then Vice President George H.W. Bush and Defense Secretary Caspar Weinburger who I saw in 1999 after I moved to Washington, DC.

On March 23, 1983, President Ronald Reagan gave his Strategic Defense Initiative speech inaugurating his so-called “Star Wars” missile defense research and development program pledging to build a new national missile defense system to make nuclear weapons impotent and obsolete without ever taking action to deploy any missile defenses. This did not stop the neocons from misleadingly claiming that countering the US non-existent missile defense system bankrupted the Soviets into collapsing the Soviet Union. It was not until President George W. Bush wisely repudiated the ABM Treaty that the U.S. deployed its first missile interceptors in over a quarter century.

Dr. Peter Pry, the late courageous and visionary Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security wisely proposed that we replace our national security strategy of MAD with one of Strategic Assured National Existence (SANE) by deploying space-based missile defenses based on the “Brilliant Pebbles” program which was canceled by the Clinton Administration in 1993. Pry also warned in numerous books he authored of the critical need to harden the US grid to protect us against the existential threat of super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, which could along with a massive comprehensive cyberattack, destroy all US critical infrastructure without warning in the event of a single super-EMP satellite detonation at an altitude of around 285 miles over the center of the US.

While it is true that the US has spent $400 billion on missile defense over the past forty-two years with little to show for it, what price should Americans place on defending and deterring a nuclear first strike on the US? Most of the money has been spent on research, test and development rather than deploying an operational capability which is the reason the US remains virtually undefended against nuclear missile attack. This is the exact opposite approach that has been taken by Russia and China which have each deployed an operational comprehensive national missile defense capability and potentially a joint missile defense system.

Russia and China Are Ready to Fight and Win a Nuclear War but the US is Not

While the official U.S. policy over the past half century has been to keep the U.S. homeland as defenseless as possible to Russian and Chinese nuclear missile (and Electromagnetic Pulse) attack, the Russians have adopted a much more rational and sane strategy designed to ensure the survival of the Russian Federation against even a full-scale U.S. nuclear missile attack. Russian military and political leaders have rejected this Western construct of MAD believing that nuclear wars can be fought and won by the side that best prepares to fight it. During the late 1990’s, the Russian Federation reportedly spent over fifty percent of its military budget on national missile defense and nuclear war survivability. Unfortunately, the belief of Russian and Chinese leaders that they could successfully fight and win a nuclear war against the U.S. is not unfounded.

The Russians have 100 dedicated strategic ABMs to defend Moscow and between 10,000 and 12,000 SAM/ABM’s, the majority of which are advanced S-400 and S-500 variants which could potentially shoot down eighty to ninety percent of the nuclear reentry vehicles hurled against it as part of a U.S. retaliatory strike before they impacted Russian soil. This fact serves to invalidate the theory of Mutual Assured Destruction because if Russia were to launch a nuclear first strike against the U.S., we have no assurance that 100 or even 200 US warheads which might be successful in penetrating Russian missile defenses would be sufficient to destroy Russia in response. In fact, they would not be. China may have an operational joint national missile defense system with Russia consisting of thousands of ABM interceptors including their new HQ-29 ABM system, which was recently showcased at the Beijing Victory Parade on September 3rd which appears to be more capable than any currently deployed US missile defense system.

In addition, Russia boasts vast underground cities and nuclear command centers at Yamantau Mountain and Kosvinsky Mountain, which are the size of the Washington DC beltway located three thousand feet below granite each capable of feeding and housing 30,000-60,000 Russian leaders and their family members. Recent nuclear war drills demonstrated that Russia had the ability to protect at least forty percent of its population in underground blast shelters. The U.S. by contrast has some blast shelters for its political leaders but none for its own citizens. Russian leaders have hardened its critical infrastructure, most importantly its electrical power grid, against the threat of Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack. Russia also has vast quantities of food, fuel and strategic industrial materials stored underground which it could use to rebuild Russia following a US nuclear strike.

The People’s Republic of China has followed Russia’s lead building its “Underground Great Wall” consisting of 3,000 miles of deep underground tunnels believed to house hundreds of road-mobile and/or rail-mobile ICBM’s. In the event of war, Chinese leaders would relocate to their nuclear command center located 2,500 feet underground. Both Russia’s and China’s nuclear command centers are believed to be capable of withstanding a direct hit by America’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile nuclear warhead. Both Russian and Chinese nuclear command centers could likely survive direct nuclear hits all but ensuring the survival of their top leaders in the event a nuclear war breaks out because they are located so deep underground.

The US, however, has no leadership protection bunkers remotely as deep. The closest it has is Cheyenne Mountain which is thought to be capable of withstanding a near miss from an atomic bomb with a yield dozens of times less than modern Russian and Chinese strategic nuclear warheads. As part of its Continuation of Government Plan, the US government maintains three potential underground political and military leadership survival complexes. In addition to Cheyenne Mountain Complex which is designated as a backup site for STRATCOM, the US also has underground leadership bunkers at Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center located in a hollowed out mountain in northeastern Virginia, which some have suggested could withstand a near miss from an atomic bomb, and in southern Pennsylvania at Raven Rock Mountain Complex (RRMC) which is located near Camp David in Maryland and is shown at the end of the movie. Raven Rock is reportedly the primary location for top US political and military leaders would relocate to in the hopes of surviving a nuclear exchange with one author referring to it as an “underground Pentagon.”

The Raven Rock Mountain Complex is an sizable bunker called the “underground Pentagon.” “It’s a free-standing city ... built inside of this mountain,” Garrett Graff, author of Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself – While the Rest of Us Die, told NPR in 2017. He continued, “It has everything that a small city would — there’s a fire department there, there’s a police department, medical facilities, dining halls.”

The Insanity of MAD

A couple of years ago, General Glen VanHerck testified that it remains US policy not to defend the US homeland against Russian or Chinese nuclear missile attack. During a House Armed Forces Committee Strategic Forces subcommittee hearing on March 8. 2023, General VanHerck, then serving as the commanding general of US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) made an astounding statement which was not reported by U.S. media. He stated “First to be clear, our missile defense today does not, from a policy perspective, defend against Russia or China.”

General Glen David VanHerck, who last served as the commander of United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command from 2020 to 2024. He gave explosive testimony at a Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing a couple of years ago at which he testified that the US does not defend against Russian and Chinese nuclear missile attack as a matter of official policy.

The reason General VanHerck’s explosive revelation that the US policy is not to shoot down incoming Russian or Chinese nuclear missiles is not considered newsworthy is that it is essentially a restatement of America’s nuclear doctrine of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD). The aptly named Western theory of MAD is without a doubt the most certifiably irrational national security strategy America has ever adopted in its history. The U.S. nuclear strategy of MAD, in effect, risks making nuclear war more likely because it prevents us from being able to defend ourselves against even a relatively limited nuclear strike and therefore serves as a powerful disincentive against responding to even a limited nuclear strike in kind, emboldening our enemies to commit nuclear aggression to win wars. MAD is also exceptionally dangerous in that it essentially offers a single course of action in the event of a nuclear attack which is a full retaliatory response.

For over half a century, U.S. leaders have indoctrinated the American people in the false belief that the best way to deter enemy nuclear missile attack is to ensure that the U.S. remains defenseless against it. This insane and illogical theory was first articulated by Donald Brennan, a strategist working in Herman Kahn’s Hudson Institute in 1962 and was largely embraced and adopted by then U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara shortly thereafter. The theory postulated that so long as each side had a guaranteed second-strike retaliatory capability able to destroy the other that neither nuclear superpower would dare launch a nuclear first strike as that would amount to national suicide. The problem is that the theory’s logic only holds if both sides maintain a robust and survivable nuclear triad and maintain rough nuclear parity which the U.S. has not done for the past dozen years or so.

Adoption of this theory, which was built on false assumptions, led to popular acceptance of the false Western misconception that nuclear wars cannot be won and that any employment of nuclear weapons by any country would be suicidal no matter how small the yield, whether they are employed against civilian or military targets or how few people are killed by them would automatically escalate to a full nuclear exchange between the nuclear superpowers destroying both sides. However, this fallacy is a relic of Cold War thinking that was never true anyway. The reality is that a Russian or Chinese use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, typically defined as nuclear weapons with yields of fifty kilotons or less, against other countries would most likely lead to U.S. attempts at de-escalation, rather than nuclear retaliation, to avoid the very real possibility of a full-nuclear exchange which would result in the destruction of the U.S. and its allies.

This is particularly true in the case of a potential war with China since the US has no non-strategic nuclear weapons deployed in East Asia. Russia’s “escalate to de-escalate” military doctrine postulates that the Russian use of non-strategic nuclear weapons would not trigger a US nuclear response but could be used to force the US and its allies to capitulate and end the war on Russian terms. Russian political and military leaders view the use of super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) weapons, which are nuclear weapons specially designed to enhance their EMP effects, as an extension of cyberwarfare because they would not kill anyone directly. Given that Russia has approximately 25 times more non-strategic nuclear weapons than we have, both Russia and China likely have the ability to overmatch the U.S. in terms of escalation dominance at every run of the nuclear escalation ladder.

Trump Escalating Biden’s War Against Russia While Warning It Might Lead to World War Three

President Donald Trump promised 53 times that he would end the war in Ukraine within the first 24 hours of Presidency if not before he was inaugurated. During his presidential campaign, he warned the US was “on the brink of World War III” and only he could prevent it. On March 15th, he rightly warned that World War Three could “very easily” erupt if peace talks between Russia and Ukraine fail.

Speaking at the Justice Department, Trump described the potential conflict as “a war like no other” due to nuclear weapons. “This could lead to World War III, very easily, could very easily lead to World War Three,” the US president said. He added that such a conflict would be devastating “because of nuclear weapons, and other types of weapons that you don’t even wanna know about.” Trump claimed the situation was now “in pretty good shape” compared to before his involvement.

At his June 2024 presidential debate, President Donald Trump accused former President Joe Biden of risking World War Three by fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, promising to end it within twenty four hours of his inauguration. He has since adopted Biden’s war in Ukraine as his own and has taken multiple steps to escalate it increasing the risk of World War Three with Russia beyond even what Biden managed to accomplish.

On March 18th, Trump issued a stark warning that American troops could become embroiled in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine if the situation escalates to World War III saying it would be ridiculous if it came to that. Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin he stated: “Look, we’re doing this – there are no Americans involved. There could be if you end up in World War III over this, which is so ridiculous. But, you know, strange things happen.” Just last week, he again warned the U.S. could “end up in World War III” over Russia’s war in Ukraine following the Russian drone and aircraft incursions in or near NATO airspace.

However, Trump has since appeared to lose his concern that the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine could spiral out of control into a direct nuclear conflict between the US and Russia. On September 23rd, Trump posted on Truth Social that the US would do everything in its power to help Ukraine take back all of its lost territory and maybe help it invade pre-war Russian territory as well. On September 28th, both Ukraine Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg and Vice President JD Vance announced that President Trump had authorized Ukraine to conduct long-range missile strikes on Russia using US missiles focusing on Russia’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to blow up Russia’s oil refineries. On May 26th, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Trump had authorized Ukraine to conduct deep strikes against Russia with long-range Western missiles and the White House did not rebut his statement. Six days later, Ukraine conducted its Operation Spiderweb strikes against Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet damaging or destroying sixteen percent of them according to US intelligence.

On September 30th, Vice President JD Vance stated that President Trump is seriously considering giving Ukraine 1,550-mile range nuclear capable TLAM cruise missiles so they can strike anywhere in European Russia all the way to the Ural Mountains after first considering giving them to Ukraine back in July.

The BBC reported at the time:

The US is considering a request by Ukraine for long-range Tomahawk missiles, US Vice-President JD Vance has said. However, Vance added President Donald Trump would be making “the final determination” on the matter. While Vance remained ambivalent about Ukraine’s request for Tomahawks in his remarks on Sunday, the US special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, seemed to suggest Trump had already authorized strikes deep into Russian territory. Asked on Fox News whether Washington had allowed Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes within Russia in specific instances, Kellogg said: “The answer is yes, use the ability to hit deep, there are no such things as sanctuaries.”

There is no military necessity for the US to provide Ukraine with such long weapons and their employment will do nothing to prevent Russia from defeating Ukraine. Accordingly, its unclear why Trump would be so foolhardy to consider escalating the war to the extent that the Russians might retaliate to a nuclear capable Ukrainian TLAM strike on Moscow with direct missile strikes on NATO or perhaps even a massive cyberattack that destroys all US critical infrastructure. Clearly, Trump’s fear of the Ukraine War going nuclear has dissipated.

The US has a limited supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles. We had 4,000 before we fought an unsuccessful war against the Houthis from 2024-2025 but wasted several hundred only to accept their cease-fire terms. The US only produces around 200 a year so they are difficult to replenish taking two years to build. The only way that Ukraine could fire them would be from large and bulky Typhon transporter erector launcher systems but we currently only have two Typhon batteries and we need them to deter China so we have none to spare to send to Ukraine. Accordingly, the Trump administration’s statement that it is considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine is very likely an empty boast.

On November 2nd, Trump stated that the US is not currently planning on providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but that he might change his mind and provide them in the near future.

“No, not really,” Trump told reporters as he flew to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida, when asked whether he was considering a deal to sell the missiles. He added, however, that he could change his mind. Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the Tomahawk idea when they met at the White House on October 22. Rutte said on Friday that the issue was under review and that it was up to the United States to decide. Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), long enough to strike deep inside Russia, including Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has requested the missiles, but the Kremlin has warned against any provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine.

During an interview on Air Force One on his way to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 20th, President Trump appears to have given up on peace negotiations with Russia after Secretary of State Marco Rubio persuaded him to cancel the Budapest Summit with Putin where he had hope to sign a peace deal ending the war in Ukraine. Rubio falsely claimed Russia was insisting on its “maximalist terms” when in fact Russia has been offering sweeping concessions giving up two-thirds of its remaining territorial demands, its demands for Ukrainian ‘denazification’ and its demands on limiting the size and military capabilities of Ukraine’s armed forces other than caps on the ranges for Ukrainian strike systems.

“President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to throw in the towel on achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia. “The sides are locked in, fighting. Sometimes you have to let them fight, I guess. Crazy,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. Trump suggested Jinping has been helping fund Russia’s war. “There’s not a lot more we can do.” “In fact, we make money, and I don’t even want to talk about money. I don’t care about making money in that case,” the president said. “But, you know, we send weapons to NATO. They buy full price ... they give them, probably, to Ukraine for the most part,” Trump continued.”

After telling Zelensky on October 17th that Russia’s August peace offer was “very reasonable” and “a good deal” for Ukraine, Trump now claims he is largely powerless to end the war and prevent World War Three. He stated the US is making money on Ukraine arms sales and seems unconcerned of potential Russian nuclear escalation. Nearly ten months after he promised to end the conflict in Ukraine, the war in Ukraine is continuing with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, the Russians have begun recruiting hundreds of thousands of new army volunteers along NATO’s borders in preparation for a potential direct war provoked by the NATO alliance as Trump continues to escalate his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. The US is now closer to World War Three than ever before despite Trump’s broken campaign pledges to prevent it. If war breaks out, the Russians will win because they are fully mobilized with a massive battle-proven army producing thousands of tanks, tens of thousands of missiles and hundreds of thousands of combat drones in excess of NATO’s combined arms and munitions production capabilities. The US and its NATO partners have foolishly given away a vast amount of its arsenal to Ukraine which is veering ever closer to total military collapse.

How a New Spheres of Influence Agreement Could Prevent the Outbreak of a Nuclear War with Russia and China

Over the past few years, US intelligence has repeatedly testified to Congress that the emergence of a military alliance between America’s two nuclear superpower adversaries risks the possibility that the US might stumble into a war with both Russia and China simultaneously. In May 2024, former Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that in the event of the outbreak of war with the US over Taiwan, Russia could aid China by massing hundreds of thousands of troops on NATO’s border and staging major cyberattacks against the US and its NATO allies.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and then Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. General Jeffrey Kruse testifying to Congress in June 2024 on the threat posed to the US by the Sino-Russian military alliance.

“Beijing and Moscow could cooperate in a conflict over Taiwan, the top US intelligence chief told the US Senate this week. “We see China and Russia, for the first time, exercising together in relation to Taiwan and recognizing that this is a place where China definitely wants Russia to be working with them, and we see no reason why they wouldn’t,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a US Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing on Thursday.

US Senator Mike Rounds asked Haines about such a potential scenario. He also asked US Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse about the Pentagon’s planning for such a possibility. The US Department of Defense has “become even more concerned about our joint force requirements in an environment where” Russia and China “would certainly be cooperative, and we need to take that into account,” Kruse said.

Rounds said that “the bottom line is that, basically, if we were to have a conflict with one, chances are that we would have a second front,” affecting planning, equipment and personnel needs. “Certainly it’s a possibility,” Haines said. “The question of just how likely it is, I think differs depending on the scenario.” Haines said that increasing cooperation and the “no-limits partnership” between China and Russia across every sector of society, from politics and the economy, to military and technology, “is something that our understanding is prompting new planning across the government in many respects.”

In a recent article in Foreign Affairs arguing for a more coordinated strategy against Russia and China, the authors underscored Haines’ points, warning of likely Russian intervention on China’s side in a war with the US fought over Taiwan.

“The U.S. intelligence community’s most recent threat assessment warns that this greater alignment of adversaries “increases the chances of U.S. tensions or conflict with any one of these adversaries drawing in another.” In 2024, a bipartisan congressional commission of former senior civilian and military officials similarly concluded that the United States “should assume that if it enters a direct conflict involving Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea, that country will benefit from economic and military aid from the others.”

These initiatives are a good start, but the United States and its allies will have to do much more to counter China and Russia. The potential for China or Russia to come to each other’s aid also increases the risk of a multitheater conflict. In July, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned that, in the event of a crisis over Taiwan, China could ask Russia to keep Washington and its partners “busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory.” Moscow could also distract or dissuade countries from helping Taiwan through nonkinetic means, such as by launching a cyberattack on European power grids. War games conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies have suggested that the United States could run out of munitions within the first eight days of a war with China over Taiwan.”

On the 80th Anniversary of the Atomic Bombings of Japan two nuclear experts were asked about why nuclear weapons have not been used in war since and had some insightful comments about the perilous risks of America’s entangling alliances in potentially chain ganging the US into a nuclear war with Russia, China and/or North Korea. John Allen Gay, executive director of the John Quincy Adams Society warned of the immense potential risks posed by engaging in military confrontations with nuclear-armed adversaries like Russia and China that have the ability to destroy the US homeland in the space of half an hour.

“Nuclear deterrence has worked so far. We cannot know the odds of nuclear war; presumably they are small but not zero. We do know the costs of nuclear war: disaster. A small but nonzero risk of disaster merits our full attention. So how do we reduce that risk? Many in the nuclear policy space do vital work on questions of nuclear force posture and nuclear doctrine. Yet this is not only a task for atomic wonks. Grand strategy shapes nuclear risk, too. Adding new allies means expanding the number of places we’re willing to risk nuclear war. Keeping current alliances means accepting nuclear risks in those alliances. Entering confrontations, military or political, with other nuclear powers means increasing nuclear risk with those enemies. If nuclear risks turn into nuclear war, our posterity may rue our thoughtless commitments — if, that is, we have posterity at all.”

Lyle Goldstein, Director of the Asia Program, Defense Priorities warned of the dangers that the war in Ukraine could escalate to a direct war between Russia and NATO and noted how the adoption of the principle of recognizing Russia’s sphere of influence along its borders and China’s sphere of influence along its borders could help to eliminate the threat of nuclear war.

“Yes, nuclear weapons have helped to stabilize great power relations in the modern world. Now, the possibility of great power conflict is almost unimaginable. The Russia-Ukraine War stands as a clear example of this quite novel phenomenon. In the absence of nuclear weapons, the U.S. likely would have intervened directly. Nevertheless, all is not well. There are several dangerous tendencies extant in today’s world. Ideology, militarism, and the illusive search for “strategic superiority” all play a role in undermining peaceful relations among the great powers. However, the biggest single problem with realizing “nuclear peace” is the failure of many foreign policy experts to accept the basic principle of “spheres of influence,” and how this natural principle of world politics accords with major nuclear arsenals. In other words, if Washington would simply accept that other major nuclear powers have their own sacrosanct spheres, global tensions, including nuclear tensions, would radically diminish.”

In October 2019, I published a proposal in WorldNetDaily.com that the US sign a new spheres of influence agreement with Russia and China to neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance and radically decrease the chances of a direct war with America’s nuclear superpower adversaries by eliminating our overlapping spheres of influence particularly with regards to Ukraine and Taiwan. In October 2021, I published an article in The National Interest entitled, “To Counter Russia and China, Make Spheres of Influence Great Again” elaborating on my article published a couple years earlier.

A copy of my proposed spheres of influence map establishing clear redlines for all three nuclear superpowers which the others would not cross. Such a sphere of influence agreement could serve to ensure the nuclear superpower peace for half a century to come.

President Trump reportedly was planning to negotiate comprehensive peace deals with both Russia and China before he became President in January 2017 but his plans were derailed by the Obama-Clinton Trump Russia collusion hoax in an attempt to transform the international order from the bipolar international order we live in today to a tripolar international order in which Russia and China are no longer allied together. Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Graham Allison wrote a seminal article in Foreign Affairs entitled “The New Spheres of Influence—Sharing the Globe with Other Great Powers” in February 2020 in which he argued that Russia and China have spheres of influence surrounding their country much as the US does whether the US is willing to recognize them. He argued that the US should subject every alliance to a risk/benefit analysis to decide whether to retain them or not and if the risks outweigh the benefits of risking war then we should discard them.

When he returned to the White House this past January, his interest in doing so was renewed in accordance with his plan to split up the Sino-Russian military alliance and he has made a few abortive efforts attempting to negotiate a peace deal with Russia ending the war in Ukraine most recently during his October 17th meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House in which he urged Zelensky to accept Russia’s “very reasonable” peace terms. Since becoming President, Trump has reinvigorated the Monroe Doctrine considering adopting a National Defense Strategy that prioritizes homeland and hemispheric defense over military confrontation with Russia in Eastern Europe, Iran in the Middle East and the PRC in the Western Pacific, arguing that US allies should take up the burden for their own defense in their respective regions. He has also deployed ten percent of the US Navy’s combat capabilities to threaten Communist Venezuela with invasion while announcing the withdrawal of a US Army brigade from Romania.

In an article in Providence magazine, Frances Sempa argued that Trump’s foreign policy appears to increasingly recognize the existence of spheres of influence and their potential usefulness in avoiding unnecessary catastrophic wars, including potential nuclear conflicts. It must be noted that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s infamous Yalta Appeasement Pact establishing an Iron Curtain that divided Europe in half helped keep the nuclear superpower peace for nearly half a century. A “reverse Yalta” sphere of influence agreement in which the US recognized a Russian sphere of influence agreement over Ukraine and the rest of the former Soviet Union, apart from the three Baltic republics, in return for Russian recognition of a US sphere of influence over NATO member states could similarly ensure the nuclear peace between the US and Russia for another half century.

Sempa wrote:

“President Donald Trump’s foreign policy appears to be based on the idea of spheres of influence and an even balance of power across said spheres. Each has a rich historical pedigree. Trump has reinvigorated the Monroe Doctrine by prioritizing Western Hemispheric security and recognizing that Russia and the nations of Western and Central Europe have a greater interest in Ukraine and Eastern Europe as a whole than does the United States. He also recognizes that in the 21st century, given the shifting global balance of power, the Indo-Pacific is more important to U.S. security than Europe or the Middle East.

Realists, like those 19th century statesmen, understand that a multipolar world will have geographic spheres of influence dominated by great powers and that the best we can hope for is, in Mackinder’s words, a balanced globe of human beings. The near century of global peace that they bequeathed to us should engender humility, not hubris, among our policymakers. Spheres of influence and the balance of power are not relics of an outdated past but are instead tools that used skillfully can avoid catastrophic wars.”

The Dangers of Fighting a War with China over Taiwan

In a recent article in the Asia Times by Leon Hada, who serves as a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, he argues persuasively that unifying with Taiwan is “a core interest it views as integral to its sovereignty and historical identity” whereas for the US, Taiwan’s continued independence is at best “a peripheral interest—hardly vital to America’s survival or prosperity.” He notes that Taiwan’s location 81 times closer to the Chinese mainland than the US West Coast means that

“China can bring overwhelming conventional force to bear in any Taiwan contingency, while the United States would be fighting at the end of extremely long supply lines, with bases in Japan and Guam potentially vulnerable to Chinese missile strikes. Military analysts who engage in honest assessments—rather than Pentagon wish-thinking—increasingly conclude that China would likely prevail in a conventional conflict over Taiwan, especially as Beijing’s military modernization continues to narrow the capability gap with US forces.”

Hada warns that increasing US security guarantees in support of de facto Taiwanese independence have created an “escalation trap” making it harder for the US to back down without losing credibility, while simultaneously making it harder for Beijing to ignore what it views as American provocations. He notes that “this dynamic should sound familiar to students of international relations. It’s precisely how great powers stumble into catastrophic wars they never intended to fight—through a series of seemingly reasonable commitments that cumulatively create impossible situations. The question American policymakers should ask themselves is whether they’re prepared for their daughters and sons to die in the Taiwan Strait, because that’s where this trajectory leads.”

While neocons claim that a Chinese takeover of Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor industry could cause a eight percent reduction in US GDP similar to the Great Depression, Hada notes that a war with China would end with the destruction of those facilities and would be far more devastating to the US economically stating that “A war over Taiwan would destroy this relationship overnight, triggering a global economic crisis that would make the 2008 financial meltdown look manageable by comparison.” He notes that the idea that other nations would join the US in defending Taiwan is far from guaranteed and that Japanese, South Korean, Filipino and Australian leaders have all indicated at one point or another they would not come to Taiwan’s aid.

He concludes by urging the US to reconsider proposals for a China-Taiwan confederation similar to the one I proposed a couple years ago. “The United States should explore diplomatic solutions that acknowledge Chinese concerns about sovereignty while preserving Taiwan’s democratic autonomy. This might involve reviving proposals for confederation or other creative arrangements that satisfy Beijing’s need for symbolic unity while maintaining Taiwan’s practical independence. Taiwan could represent the ultimate expression of this strategic overreach—a conflict that America cannot win at an acceptable cost, fought over interests that are peripheral to genuine American security. The choice facing Washington is stark: adapt American strategy to the realities of Chinese power and geographical proximity, or risk a catastrophic war that could destroy the global economy and potentially escalate to nuclear exchange. For those who claim to put America first, that should be an easy choice to make.”

Stephen Wertheim, a senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, published a recent article in Foreign Affairs calling for an end to US military confrontation with the PRC and noting that Taiwan’s pro-independence President William Lai was responsible for provoking China to engage in three massive joint air-naval blockades surrounding the island nation.

“That worsening tensions could spiral into cataclysmic war is now all too imaginable. To address this danger, Washington has sought to strengthen military deterrence. Improving Taiwan’s defenses, and the United States’ regional posture, makes sense, but this alone will not restore stability in the strait. In fact, military buildups without diplomatic assurances are prone to be interpreted by China’s leadership as confirmations of hostile intent. The best way to reverse this dynamic and achieve a substantial reduction in military activities around Taiwan is for both Washington and Beijing to show greater respect for each other’s core positions. Directly following three of Lai’s major addresses, in which he characterized the political systems in Taipei and Beijing as “not subordinate to each other,” the Chinese military staged blockade-style exercises encircling Taiwan. Conversely, after Lai used less antagonistic language toward China in speeches this May and October, China declined to hold large military drills. In the short term, Taipei’s envelope-pushing pronouncements clearly precipitate greater Chinese coercion. In the longer term, they increase the odds that Beijing could decide to compel unification by force. To reduce the risk of war, then, Washington must not only assuage Beijing’s anxieties about U.S. intentions but also restrain Taipei from triggering further escalation.”

President Trump would be wise to encourage Taiwan to begin immediate US-mediated unification talks with the PRC leading to greater integration with the Chinese mainland proceeded by a Joint Communique between the US and China with the US pledging to oppose any Taiwanese moves towards independence and supporting peaceful unification between the PRC and Taiwan while withdrawing all US troops and perhaps even suspending US arms deliveries.

President Donald Trump meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping late last month in South Korea to negotiate a trade deal in which the US made more concessions to the PRC than the PRC did to the US. Trump previously conceded to his National Security Advisor that a war with China over Taiwan would be unwinnable because “China is 100 times closer to Taiwan than we are.”

In an article in The Hill, Lyle Goldstein rightly argues that Trump should embrace a policy of strategic clarity on Taiwan that the US would not defend Taiwan militarily arguing that Taiwanese independence does not constitute a vital US national security interest worth risking a nuclear war with the PRC. That would ensure the US does not stumble into an unnecessary war with China and would incentivize Taiwan to negotiate a compromise peace agreement. At his meeting with President Trump on October 31st in South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly demanded Trump oppose any “independence moves” by Taiwan in exchange for the trade deal he negotiated with the US and the deal appeared to be more favorable to the PRC than the US with Trump subsequently dropping his opposition to the 600,000 Chinese students in US universities that pose a substantial espionage risk. Goldstein notes that Trump’s support for Taiwan since becoming President has been lukewarm at best in the realization that a US war with China over Taiwan could not be won as he told his then National Security Advisor John Bolton during his first term.

“American foreign and defense policies have long been distorted by the notion that Taiwan constitutes a vital U.S. national security interest. Here’s the big secret: It doesn’t. The stakes are very high: If Washington gets its Taiwan policy wrong, it could find itself dragged into a military conflict that makes the Russia-Ukraine War seem like a minor brushfire, and could conceivably involve the use of nuclear weapons.

It’s rather clear that the Trump administration is taking a different approach to Taiwan. As one recent appraisal suggests, the U.S. president seems to be leaning toward the “tinderbox” warnings of the so-called restrainers’ camp, observing that these strategists emphasize that “the costs caused by … U.S. direct military involvement in the cross-strait conflict [would] outweigh the benefits.” Trump is evidently not on the Taiwan bandwagon; the current administration has declined to endorse Biden’s rhetorical commitment to defend the island, delayed recent aid to Taiwan, and even canceled U.S.-Taiwan exchanges, including a planned transit stopover by Taiwan’s leader.

Simple common sense dictates that a rising Chinese superpower will not give up on its decades-long quest to achieve unification with Taiwan. Washington would be foolish to enforce a red line on this matter, especially in the nuclear era. Instead, the most promising way to preserve Taiwan’s current autonomy would be for the U.S. to step out of the equation entirely, allowing both sides of the strait to figure the issue out — a reality that even Taiwanese elites have started to recognize. For our part, Americans are more than a little tired of being hoodwinked into fighting other people’s civil wars. Haggling with the Chinese about technology transfer and market access is one thing. Preparing for a superpower military showdown in the Taiwan Strait is quite another — and it should be taken off the table for good.”

Conclusion

The US today faces a number of potential nuclear tinderboxes which could erupt into either a limited or full-scale nuclear exchange with little warning that could lead to the destruction of the US homeland not just the loss of a single major city as depicted in the Netflix movie “House of Dynamite.” President Trump should avail himself of all options both in terms of increasing US military preparedness, including hardening the US electrical grid against the existential threat of super-Electromagnetic Pulse attack, accelerating construction of his Golden Dome national missile defense system, rebuilding America’s undersized and increasingly obsolescent strategic nuclear arsenal. Most importantly, Trump should fully implementing his National Defense Strategy to withdraw US military forces from Russia’s and China’s borderlands and adjacent seas to reduce if not eliminate the risks of the outbreak of nuclear war with either or both of America’s nuclear superpower adversaries while finalizing his peace deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine and transform Russia into a geostrategic partner to neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

October 14th—Interview with Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson’s Absolute Truth Show on Lindell TV to discuss the Gaza peace deal, Trump’s decision whether to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine and how Trump might use the Gaza cease-fire model to pressure Zelensky to end Ukraine’s war with Russia.

October 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his Talk with Jon show to discuss my the latest developments with regards to Trump’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and recent PLA Navy joint air and naval blockade exercises surrounding Taiwan.

October 22nd—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss President Trump’s White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that devolved into a profanity-laden shouting match in which he demanded that Zelensky accept Russia’s peace terms warning Putin would destroy him and saying Ukraine was losing badly and had no chance to retake territory following his call with Russian President Putin. We will also discuss his decision to capitulate to Zelensky and the neocons and cancel his Budapest summit with Putin.

October 26th—Two Interviews with Brandon Weichert—- one on his outstanding National Security Hour Radio Show and the other on his new National Security Talk Show to discuss my China-Taiwan peace plan, the Trump-Zelensky White House meeting, similarities between the war in Ukraine and the outbreak of both world wars that might cause it to escalate to World War Three and Trump’s new National Defense Strategy which closely mirror my Assured National Survival strategy to return the US from a global superpower to a hemispheric superpower.

October 29th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Russia’s test of both the Skyfall and Poseidon nuclear powered superweapons and the Poseidon’s ability to use its 100 megaton warhead to cause 1,600 feet high tidal waves to kill tens of millions of Americans leaving near the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. We will discuss whether the timing of these weapon tests are in response to Trump’s escalatory moves in his continuing war against Russia in Ukraine.

November 3rd—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss the neocon plan to break Russia apart, the Pentagon approval of nuclear-capable Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine and its upcoming loss of the now surrounded fortress city of Pokrovsk and Trump’s plans to invade Communist Venezuela.

November 5th—Interview with the Rob Maness on the Rob Maness Show to discuss the latest developments regarding Trump’s war against Russia in Ukraine including his shouting match with Zelensky in the White House, Trump’s peace deal in Gaza and the prospect that China will blockade Taiwan in the near future.

November 10th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss China’s transformation of its fleet of 360 10,000 dual-use RORO ferries from civilian to military use, China’s likely plans to conduct another massive Straight Thunder 2025B air/naval blockade drill during the next thirty days after commissioning their third aircraft carrier and Russia’s planned winter offensive which could lead to Ukraine’s military collapse by spring.

Upcoming Interviews

November 18th—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his Talk with Jon show to discuss my the latest developments with regards to Trump’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, the chances of the US fighting a nuclear war with Russia or with China over Taiwan and Trump’s plan to overthrow the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

Share The Real War

Leave a comment