President Donald Trump flashing a forced smile alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump has morphed into Joe Biden 2.0 as he has moved enthusiastically to escalate Biden’s war against Russia in Ukraine allowing himself to be manipulated by Ukrainian “dictator without elections” to continue provoking World War Three with Russia in a conflict in which no discernible US national security interests are at stake.

It appears Trump has decided to unilaterally surrender to a man he rightly described as “a dictator without elections” Volodymyr Zelensky. In one of his latest Truth Social posts on September 23rd, Trump vowed to fight to win Biden’s war in Ukraine indefinitely “as long as it takes” to use a Biden regime phrase until the last Ukrainian soldier has been killed in battle. This puts Trump on record to continue to give Ukraine what amounts to a blank check of US political and military support, albeit mostly with US weapon shipments delivered via America’s NATO partners likely until the end of his presidential term in office.

Some of my fellow foreign policy realists have mistakenly described this post as Trump’s way of ‘passing the buck’ to our NATO partners. Perhaps, if the US were merely providing defensive arms to Ukraine, cut off all offensive intelligence to Kyiv and withdrew the US presence from Ukraine that might be accurate. However, this ignores the fact that Trump is continuing to send senior US military advisors and intelligence officials to help Ukraine prosecute the war against Russia while sending US weapons technicians and even former USAF F-16 pilots to help target and fire thousands of long-range missiles to conduct deep strikes against prewar Russian territory.

Trump’s post demonstrates he lives in an alternate universe in a neocon globalist disinformation bubble. His post is so full of disinformation, it would take the entire length of the article to rebut each point. With this latest post, it’s abundantly clear that President Trump has become delusional and has completed his transformation into a neocon America Last warmonger President that makes Biden look like a veritable peacemaker by comparison. His post is likely no more than another foolish attempt to bully and threaten Russia into capitulating to US peace terms issued on April 22nd as part of the 22-point Kellogg peace plan which was rejected by Putin on May 8th due to the fact it did not meet Russia’s minimum requirements for a diplomatic end to the conflict.

As Ukraine’s military teeters on the verge of collapse, Trump made the astounding claim that, after fully understanding the military situation, he is confident that Ukraine can win the war and retake all of Ukraine’s former territories (“and maybe more” presumably including another US-backed Ukrainian invasion of Russia) including Crimea while acknowledging it could take years to do so. US intelligence officials have repeatedly stated that a Ukrainian attempt to retake control of Russia’s Crimea oblast would be all but certain to provoke a Russian nuclear response.

No credible national security analyst has assessed Ukraine has the military capability to take back any of its lost territory let alone all of it so if Trump’s top advisors are claiming that Ukraine can do that they must be fired without delay. Trump’s statement that he will support Ukraine retaking all its Russian annexed territories as well as a Ukrainian invasion of pre-war Russian territory stands in stark contrast with his support for Russia’s latest territorial demands in its most recent peace offer discussed at the Trump-Putin Summit. Russia is demanding Ukraine’s surrender of the remaining twelve percent of the Donbass region which remains under Ukrainian control following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage last month.

As I have stated, there is nothing the US can do in terms of additional weapons shipments to Ukraine or economic sanctions that will be successful in coercing Russia to accept Western peace terms a fact Trump continues to be blissfully unaware of. The only way Trump can make peace is by pressuring Zelensky to accept virtually Russia’s peace terms which I outlined in a previous article recommending Trump conclude a separate peace with Russia to end US involvement in the war even if Ukraine and the EU demand on continuing to fight it.

During an interview on September 21st, former former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko urged NATO to invade Russia, capture Moscow and forcibly overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s statement follows the absurd declaration of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko that “we need to go to Moscow” insanely imagining that Ukrainian forces could join NATO in invading Russia and capturing Moscow a feat that even 315 of the world’s best army divisions were unable to accomplish in four years of fighting against the Soviet Union during World War Two. Yushchenko claimed that the war could not be ended by merely retaking all of Ukraine’s lost territory but that it must end with the forceful overthrow of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky rightly responded by denouncing him as a “useless blissful idiot.”

While it is true that Russia has only succeeded in capturing a measly one percent of Ukraine’s territory in the past three years of fighting, they have been wildly successful in bleeding the Ukrainian army dry. Three years ago, Ukraine enjoyed a 3 to 1 quantitative advantage over Russia in troops in Ukraine. Today Russia enjoys a 3 to 1 advantage over Ukraine according to General Syrsky. Ukraine has lost over two million military casualties during the first thirty-eight months of the war including 750,000 dead (now likely around 835,000 dead assuming the same monthly death rate) as opposed to just over 132,000 total dead for Russia as estimated by MediaZona since the war began.

This means the Russians are killing over 6.3 times more Ukrainian soldiers for every soldier they lose. Russian military casualties continue to decline as Ukraine runs out of troops to fight them. Meanwhile, the population of Ukraine has been reduced from 41 million before the war to 28.7 million today which is lower than what it was in 1926 due to the Russian invasion provoked by its decision to become a de-facto NATO member state. Furthermore, Russia could force Ukraine’s surrender within a few weeks by re-invading Kyiv oblast with a force of 200,000 troops from Belarus and partially or fully surrounding the Ukrainian capital. Given Ukraine’s total armed forces are about that size, the Ukrainian army would have to abandon the eastern half of Ukraine and retreat to the right back of the Dnipro River if they had any hope of stopping such an offensive.

These facts demonstrate how ridiculous it is for Trump to claim that a hopelessly outnumbered Ukrainian army could retake all its lost territory from a Russian army vastly superior not just in terms of men, but in terms of morale, material and weapon systems. Earlier this month, the Institute for the Study of War assessed that Russia has largely stopped sending more troops to fight in Ukraine assessing that Russia’s army has grown so large it is building up a strategic reserve of nearly 300,000 men in case Russia is attacked by NATO in addition to the 700,000 troops they have in Ukraine.

NATO is the Real ‘Paper Tiger’ not Russia

As noted in his Truth Social post above, Trump mocked Russia as a “paper tiger” that has been “fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win” implying Russia is incapable of defeating Ukraine. This even though Russia nearly forced Zelensky to sign a peace deal in April 2022 after partially surrounding the Ukrainian capital with a huge, armored force following a Russian blitzkrieg. He would have had no choice but to sign it if Putin hadn'tfoolishly ordered Russian troops withdrawn from all northern Ukraine in anticipation of the signing of the peace agreement ending the war.

Edward Luttwak noted in an article last week that it is not Russia that is a ‘paper tiger’ but NATO which is unable to deploy more than tens of thousands of troops while Russia has deployed 700,000 to Ukraine alone. COL. Douglas Macgregor has also noted repeatedly that NATO’s armed forces are more constabulary forces that excel at marching in parades and are good for little else. While Trump has been boasting of late that NATO has committed to spend five percent of its GDP on defense within the next several years, there is no realistic chance that will ever happen and average NATO defense spending remains just above two percent of GDP far below Trump’s demanded threshold.

The US and NATO have spent the past three and a half years providing Ukraine with every spare weapon system they have and it has not helped Ukraine defeat Russia. The reason is because Russia spends more on its military than NATO’s thirty European member states and Russia is able to outproduce all of NATO combined by up to four times in key munitions and certain other weapon systems enabling it to fight and win a long conventional war with NATO indefinitely if it so chooses. NATO reportedly has sufficient ammunition to fight Russia for two weeks of intense fighting after which they would either have to escalate to the nuclear level or sue for peace likely on Russia’s terms. Furthermore, Russia would likely stage a massive Russian cyber and counterspace attack on the US and its NATO allies on the first day of intense combat likely ensuring a Russian victory over NATO with weeks or even days were a full-scale war to break out.

Russia is 35 times larger than Ukraine with five times more people and overwhelming advantages over Ukraine across the board in terms of tanks, aircraft and other key weapon systems so Russia’s victory over Ukraine is inevitable. According to a leaked top secret Ukrainian Ministry of Defense assessment Russia currently has 16,000 nuclear weapons compared to 3,800 for the US of which only 2,285 are operational with the rest partially dismantled in storage.

It is US military aid that has prolonged the war in Ukraine three and a half years more than necessary. If the US had never sent Ukraine any weapons, this war would have been known as the Six Week War and all Russian troops would have been withdrawn from all Ukrainian prewar territory under the April 2022 Istanbul Agreement and Ukraine would have averted two million brave soldiers being dead and wounded. Trump fails to understand the fact, that the more weapons he sends to Ukraine the longer the war will go on, the more Ukrainians will be killed, the more Ukrainian territory will irretrievably be lost and the closer the US and NATO will get to a Third World War with Russia that would likely escalate to the nuclear level.

President Trump’s speech at the United Nations last week was a confusing mix of America First conservative talking points and neocon war threats which is a perfect summation of the seemingly bi-polar foreign policy he has conducted over the past eight months since returning to office that vacillates from one side to another oftentimes unexpectedly.

During his speech to the United Nations on September 23rd, President Trump said with regards to NATO member states such as Hungary, Slovakia and Turkey, “they’re funding the war against themselves” and added they “are buying oil from Russia while they are fighting Russia” conceding that NATO is in fact at war with Russia which is what Russian officials have been stating and what German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted in January 2023 at a meeting of the European Union. Interestingly, the leaders of Hungary, Slovakia and Turkey have been leading the charge to negotiate a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine since March 2022.

During his meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN meeting, Zelensky revealed he had asked Trump to send Ukraine Tomahawk missiles with a 1,550 mile range to strike Moscow. Trump is reportedly seriously considering the request which could cause direct Russian trlaiation against the US. Either way, Trump remains committed to provide Ukraine with 3,550 ERAM missiles with a 270-mile range capable of striking Moscow oblast but not the Russian capital itself.

On September 25th, in response to Trump’s astoundingly ignorant and bombastic Truth Social post, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a G20 ministerial conference “NATO and the EU have declared war on Russia using Ukraine’s hands and are directly involved in it.” A Russian translation of his comments referred to the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine as “a real war” noting “NATO and the European Union want to declare, in fact, have already declared a real war on my country and are directly participating in it.” Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Peskov had previously declared on September 15th that, NATO is “at war with Russia” over Ukraine. Peskov said Monday it was “obvious” the alliance was “de facto involved in this war.” Newsweek has contacted NATO for comment.

Lukashenko Warns Ukraine Will Lose All its Territory if it Rejects Latest Russian Peace Offer

On September 26th, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said after meeting Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader would announce a “very good proposal” for ending the war in Ukraine that he said was broadly backed by the United States. Lukashenko, who met Putin in Moscow for more than five hours, did not say what the proposal entailed but added that it had been outlined to U.S. President Donald Trump when he held a summit with Putin in Alaska last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Europe’s longest-serving dictator Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus which has long served as Russia’s closest military ally in Europe.

While the full text of the Russian peace proposal which Putin and Trump largely agreed to at the Anchorage Summit on August 15th, apart from one or two major terms as Trump stated likely Russia’s insistence on the return of the Donbass region and Russia’s demand that Ukraine give up all its long-range offensive strike systems, has not been revealed yet. I believe it likely approximates the terms I outlined in this article, which I agree are all in all much more favorable for Ukraine than Russia’s previous demands as they include a few major Russian concessions.

Lukashenko also directly contradicted Trump in warning that this was Ukraine’s last chance to accept Russia’s terms or else Russia would occupy all of Ukraine starting with Russian forces re-invading Kyiv oblast from Belarus. “If the Ukrainians don’t accept these proposals, it will be like it was at the beginning of the special military operation,” he added, using Russia’s term for the invasion of Ukraine. “It will be even worse; they will lose Ukraine.” “To avoid losing all of Ukraine, (Zelenskiy) must not just negotiate but agree to favorable terms - terms that, by and large, have been approved by the Americans,” Lukashenko said. It is notable that he did so less than two weeks after participating in joint nuclear warfighting exercises with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ABC News reported on the joint Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 non-strategic nuclear warfighting exercises held from September 12-16th:

The maneuvers, which wrap up Tuesday, have included nuclear-capable bomber and warships, thousands of troops and hundreds of combat vehicles simulating a joint response to an enemy attack -– including what officials said was planning for nuclear weapons use and options involving Russia’s new intermediate range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik. Russia’s Defense Ministry released videos of nuclear-capable bombers on training missions as part of the drills that spread from Belarus — which borders NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania — to the Arctic, where its naval assets practiced launches of nuclear-capable missiles, including the hypersonic Zircon missile. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said in December that his country has several dozen Russian tactical nuclear weapons.

One year ago this month, Putin outlined a revision of Moscow’s nuclear doctrine, noting that any nation’s conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country. That threat was clearly aimed at discouraging the West from allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range weapons and appears to significantly lower the threshold for the possible use of Russia’s nuclear arsenal. That doctrine also places Belarus under the Russian nuclear umbrella. Russia, which says it has deployed battlefield nuclear weapons to Belarus, plans to station Oreshnik missiles there as well later this year. The revamped Russian nuclear doctrine says Moscow could use nuclear weapons “in the event of aggression” against Russia and Belarus with conventional weapons that threaten “their sovereignty and/or territorial integrity.”

On September 27th, the Belarussian Foreign Minister warned that Belarus was forced to deploy several dozen Russian non-strategic nuclear warheads on its territory including Russian Oreshnik IRBMs that can strike every capital city in European NATO because according to him the danger of nuclear war between Russia and NATO has never been greater.

Speaking at the UN this week, Belarus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, noted how the world is the “closest ever” to midnight on the doomsday clock, as war continues to rage in Ukraine. He said: “The Doomsday Clock shows less than one and a half minutes to midnight, symbolising the moment of nuclear apocalypse. This is the closest the clock has ever been to midnight.” “Belarus was forced to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons to guarantee its security. “Russian Oreshnik ballistic missiles will be deployed on Belarusian territory for the same purpose.” The Oreshnik travels at Mach 10 (7,673mph), making it almost impossible to intercept, and can strike at targets up to 3,107 miles (5,000km) away.

The White House’s Idiotic Push for Secondary Sanctions on Russia

On August 22nd, President Trump stated that if Russia doesn’t make peace in two weeks or so that he would enact secondary sanctions on Russia. Sen. Lindsey Graham is boasting he now has 85 US Senate co-sponsors to his Russia secondary sanctions bill which would authorize President Trump to enact up to 500% tariffs on every nation that continues to trade with Russia including the PRC and India. This is without a doubt the most isolationist bill every introduced in the US Congress designed to cut off trade with 85 percent of the world’s nations who have never stopped trading with Russia. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to support the bill stating on September 7th he was ready to impose secondary sanctions on Russia despite the fact he has admitted he doesn’t think they would work. Implementation of these ill-considered Russia secondary sanctions would serve to greatly increase fuel costs for US citizens, increase the cost of living and potentially threaten an economic recession.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaking along with his Russia secondary sanctions bill co-sponsor Richard Blumenthal (R-CT). Graham has been a clown with regards to his outrageous and uniformed statements about Russia and the war in Ukraine.

On September 24th, a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Russian delegation led by Sergey Lavrov met after Rubio stated in an interview that the US had the ability to force Russia to make peace using secondary sanctions, a very dubious proposition indeed. Trump’s continued claims that secondary sanctions on Russia could somehow force it to end the war have no basis in reality. Russia is going to continue pursuing its national security interests to eliminate the existential threat posed by NATO expansion into Ukraine as long as it takes to succeed regardless of how many sanctions the West passes or how many weapons we send to Ukraine’s dwindling military forces. Even Trump has admitted the sanctions might not work. Thanks in part to massive Western sanctions backfiring, Russia has gone from the sixth largest economy to the fourth largest beating out Germany and Japan while its military spending now exceeds all 30 European NATO members by PPP.

On September 13th, Trump published a lengthy Truth social post a couple of weeks ago in which he threatened America’s NATO partners (Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia) if they didn’t act very soon to stop buying Russian oil pledging to implement 100% secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners as soon as they did. Both Turkey and Hungary have responded saying they will not comply, and Slovakia likely will not either meaning Trump’s secondary sanctions may never take effect.

The Hill reported on Trump’s demand that NATO countries stop buying oil from Russia.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday morning in what he said was a letter to the international alliance and the world.

“China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip,” “Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 percent to 100 percent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR,” he added.

“This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is [former President] Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!),” the president wrote. “If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States.”

In his message, Trump stated this is not his war but is rather Biden’s and Zelensky’s war and refers to it their war as “ridiculous” suggesting it’s a waste of US “time, energy and money.” Yet after repeatedly pledging to end the war within the first twenty-four hours of his Presidency, he continues to try to out due Biden’s tragic mistake in unnecessarily prolonging the conflict by further escalating his war against Russia with much tougher sanctions and thousands more long-range US missiles with which to strike targets deep inside Russia. In his post, he criticized NATO members for being unwilling to do what’s necessary to win Biden’s war against Russia, a war he claimed he would never have started. However, he provides zero evidence as to how sanctioning 165 of the world’s other countries that are continuing to trade with Russia will either force Russia to stop fighting in Ukraine let alone help Ukraine win the war.

President Trump is mistaken if he thinks that levying 100% secondary sanctions will have any effect on China and India’s decision to continue trading with Russia and buying Russian oil and arms. Both are decades long military allies with Russia. Therefore, both countries will absorb the tariffs and redirect trade to other countries serving to further damage the US economy. The only country that Trump will be hurting with these brain-dead, idiotic sanctions will be the US economy and if he opts to increase the secondary sanctions to 500%, the US economy will go into recession. Then, the Democrats will retake both houses of Congress in the November 2026 midterm elections and Trump will be remembered as a failed President.

Trump’s latest ill-considered tariff hikes on India to punish it for buying Russia arms and oil are already having the exact opposite effect that he intended as they have pushed India into a deeper alliance with Russia with which it has had close security ties since its 1971 Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation was signed with the former Soviet Union. India is entirely dependent on Russia for its security. Indian government officials have expressed openness to resuming meetings of the RIC Forum which is a loose alliance of Russia, India and China which was formed in 1997 by then Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov in response to President Bill Clinton’s foolish decision to expand NATO eastward that both Russia and China have been seeking to revive. The RIC Forum meetings led to the creation of the increasingly successful BRICS economic alliance while Russia, China and India have been formal military allies since 2022 as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which Putin has described as “a reborn Warsaw Pact.” On August 8th, it was reported that rather than cancel Russian arms purchases India instead cancelled plans to buy US arms in response to Trump’s 50 percent tariff increase on Indian goods. Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Modi is now planning a trip to China later this month to attend the SCO summit where he has not traveled for the past seven years due to border clashes with China back in 2020.

Trump’s Abortive Attempt to Negotiate a Peace Deal with Russia Ending the War in Ukraine

In a recent article in The National Interest, where I served as a Contributor from 2018-2023, former Assistant Secretary of State A. Wess Mitchell states that Trump’s decision to convene a summit with Putin in Anchorage last month was a potentially game altering move that could help reduce the dangers of the outbreak of a world war fought on multiple fronts beyond our ability to win. He states the best way to strengthen deterrence in East Asia is to end the war in Ukraine allowing us to reposition limited US combat power to the Western Pacific. Unfortunately, Trump’s decision to abandon diplomacy with Russia mere days after the summit following Zelensky’s veto of his draft peace framework agreement with Russia may have squandered his chances to achieve his laudable objective of transforming Russia from an adversary into a geostrategic partner and thereby neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance and gravely weaken China.

The recent hardening of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s position on Ukraine has led some critics to claim that the Trump meeting in Anchorage was a waste of time. A few have gone further and alleged that Trump effectively capitulated to Putin in the meeting, drawing the obligatory comparisons to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler at Munich in 1938. This is bad history and poor analysis. In fact, Trump’s diplomacy with Putin was a potentially game-altering move that could pay significant strategic dividends down the road. By focusing on immediate outcomes for Ukraine, critics are missing both the underlying logic of Trump’s moves and their potential benefits for US national interests and international stability.

First, talking to Russia helps alleviate the number one danger facing America, which is the possibility of a war on multiple fronts beyond our immediate ability to win. The reason we are in this predicament is that the United States and Europe didn’t use the last four years to surge defense production while the Russians (and Chinese) did. The Pentagon estimates that it will take between three and eighteen years to replenish the key munitions that have been sent to Ukraine. The quickest way to strengthen deterrence in East Asia is to engineer a denouement in Eastern Europe. Even if that doesn’t transpire quickly, the fact that the United States is spearheading a peace process and dragooning parties to the table means the Chinese have to assume we will have greater bandwidth in Asia than we did previously.

As Mitchell notes, it will take up to eighteen years for the US to replenish key weapon systems and munitions which Biden and Trump have unwisely shipped to Ukraine to fight an unwinnable war against Russia which does nothing to advance US national security interests. Rather, the war has served Communist China’s interests by making the US weaker militarily with US military forces bogged down in Eastern Europe while serving to greatly increase China’s military alliance system.

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Graham Allison, one of America’s most brilliant strategic foreign policy thinkers speaking on the subject of whether he thinks a US war with the People’s Republic of China is inevitable or not. In 2020, Allison wrote an article on “The New Spheres of Influence” following the publication of my own proposed spheres of influence agreement five months earlier expressing some recommendations similar to mine noting how the US recognition of de-facto Russian and Chinese spheres of influence could help us avert World War Three.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Department of Defense is asking defense contractors to double or even quadruple their production of missiles to prepare for war with China after having its missile stockpile severely depleted by fighting wars in Ukraine, Yemen and with Iran over the past three and a half years as Russia and China continue to vastly outproduce the US across the board in drones and missile systems with their economies on a mass weapons production war footing.

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Graham Allison, one of America’s premier foreign policy realist theorists, wrote a recent article in which he argued that Ukraine would be wise to cut its losses and accept Russia’s demand to cede another one percent of its territory in Donetsk oblast as the price of peace rather than risk losing hundreds of thousands more soldiers and a lot more territory.

“Whether the bloody war in Ukraine will come to an end in the foreseeable future remains to be seen. But if it does, two brute facts are almost certain. First, Russia will continue to occupy about 20 percent of the land that previously belonged to Ukraine; second, Ukraine will not relinquish its claim to recover its land. The issue this map exercise brings into sharper focus is: how much should Ukrainians care about the differences between the feasible options they face today? If we start with the fact that recovering the equivalent of northern New England now is not a realistic option, the operational question is how much they should care about the further loss of Delaware?

If Russia were prepared to, in return, withdraw from the 400 square miles of territory it now holds in Sumy and Kharkiv—an area slightly larger than Cape Cod—that would by no means be an even trade. But if Ukraine’s alternative is to continue a war in which, at the end of every month, Russian forces have taken another hundred to two hundred square miles of Ukraine—as they have every month this year—then which of these unpalatable options offers the better road ahead? Celebrating his nation’s Independence Day last Sunday, President Zelensky reiterated his nation’s objective. It is to build “a Ukraine strong and powerful enough to live in security and peace.” The question his government now faces is whether to accept an option that will end the war sooner, with all the liabilities that entails, or to continue fighting and risk losing more warriors, citizens, and territory. Having demonstrated such an extraordinary will to fight and defeat Putin’s attempt to erase their country from the map, the choice is deservedly Ukraine’s to make.”

Ukraine Has No Chance of Winning its War Against Russia

Ukraine is part of what former DIA analyst Rebekah Koffler has termed to be Russia’s Strategic Security Perimeter which it deems necessary to keep free of enemy military forces and, most importantly, nuclear-capable bombers and missiles in order to ensure its legitimate security interests from potential enemy attack. The successful US and NATO attempt to transform Ukraine into a de facto NATO member state by November 2021 with the signing of a second US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Agreement is what provoked Russia to invade to expel NATO troops from Ukraine rolling back de facto NATO imperialist expansion.

Liberals and neocons claim to care about Ukraine, yet they support feeding millions more Ukrainian men into the meatgrinder of an unwinnable war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is claiming 100,000 Russian troops have been killed in the last six months but actual Russian casualty figures are likely ten times less according to the most reliable Russian dissident media source. Meanwhile, back in January, President Trump correctly assessed that Ukraine has lost 700,000 troops killed in action since the war began--a figure that the administration has covered up in close door briefings with GOP members of Congress.

The truth is that Russia has been bleeding the Ukrainian army dry over the past year suffering only 300,000-350,000 of their own while inflicting over 2.2 million have been killed or wounded (including about 835,000 killed in action) representing an astounding 7.75% of Ukraine’s population. Interestingly, this is almost the exact same percentage of Palestinians Israel has killed in Gaza with the important difference that 83% of those killed in Gaza by Israel have been civilians while only 1.7% of Ukrainians killed by Russia have been civilians. The Ukrainian army that started Biden’s proxy war against Russia was destroyed by the Russians long ago. The one that replaced it is a draftee army which quickly melts away and deserts once it comes into contact with the enemy. Ukrainian media is reporting the Ukrainian Army is now so short on infantrymen that they only have as few as 1-3 soldiers manning an entire kilometer in critical sections of the main frontline in the Donbass region where they are supposed to have 200. Understanding the actual scope of the devastation to Ukraine’s population in killing off or wounding a couple of generations of Ukrainian men, one can realize that the real enemies of Ukraine are those who oppose negotiating an immediate end to the war on realistic peace terms with Russia.

Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrsky’s assessments about the deteriorating state of the Ukrainian army and the state of the war with Russia has proven much more accurate than the absurdly false statements of Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky.

While Zelensky continues to claim that Ukrainian troops outnumber Russian troops by 180,000 troops, the Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrsky admitted last week that Russia currently enjoys a three-to-one advantage in forces and equipment with a four-to-six to one advantage over Ukraine along some key sections of the front. Given that Putin is now claiming Russian troops in Ukraine number 700,000 troops that means Ukrainian troops have been drastically reduced to a paltry 233,000 troops down from 1.2 million troops back in November 2022 when they enjoyed three to one superiority over Russian forces in terms of manpower. Since Syrsky’s assertions have not been rebutted by Zelensky, it means he has been exaggerating the size of the Ukrainian army by nearly four times. Needless to say this massive growing disparity in terms of troops does not support Trump’s outlandish claim that Russia is losing fourteen times more troops killed in action so far this year than Ukraine has. It proves the exact opposite.

Furthermore, the number of Ukrainian army deserters has continued to surge with one Ukrainian Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod reporting the total number as nearly 400,000.

Nearly 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers have deserted or gone absent without leave [AWOL] since the escalation of the war, according to Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod, who blames mistreatment, fatigue, and broken promises for the mass desertions. Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Skorokhod said that while some troops eventually return, “many will never come back, because it’s a matter of principle.” She emphasized that soldiers—especially volunteers—who have endured years of fighting without seeing their families are being told, “You will return only after victory”, a policy she says fuels resentment and discourages service. “These people deserve the right to go home to their families, their wives, their children and resume a normal life,” she said, criticizing military leadership for treating soldiers “like animals”.



Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boiko previously reported that more than 107,000 criminal cases related to desertion and AWOL had been filed in the first half of 2025 alone. Since 2022, he said, the total number of such cases has exceeded 230,000—with the real figure likely higher due to unreported cases. Desertion, according to multiple sources, is driven by exhaustion, lack of motivation, poor leadership, and systemic issues, including the denial of discharge for eligible soldiers. Skorokhod also cited widespread corruption and the extortion of combat pay by commanders as worsening morale. Ukraine has been under general mobilization since the conflict escalated in 2022, prohibiting men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. In 2023, Kiev lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 and further tightened mobilization laws. These measures have triggered growing unrest, including violent resistance to forced conscription.

During a press conference held at the White House on September 25th, President Trump said “I like being neutral” in the war in Ukraine after announcing billions of dollars of arms shipments to Ukraine, attacking Russia for killing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in a senseless war and pressuring Turkey and other NATO nations to stop buying Russian oil. Except for some administration statements, Trump has been anything but neutral as he has continued to escalate Biden’s war against Russia—the very war he forcefully and rightly condemned during his presidential campaign as “senseless” and “unnecessary.”

The US and its NATO allies have engaged in joint war planning with Ukraine, helped them with their war strategy and military strikes on Russia while providing them with every spare weapon in our collective arsenals yet Russia has still been able to succeed in inflicting over six times more casualties on the Ukrainian army than Ukraine has inflicted on Russia leaving it with insufficient infantry and bringing Ukraine every closer to military collapse. Ukraine’s defeat is not only inevitable but is also becoming increasingly imminent. President Trump claims to be trying to end the war in Ukraine but by greatly increasing the number of weapons the US is sending to Ukraine he is serving to prolong it indefinitely. If the US had never provided any weapons to Ukraine, the war would have ended in April 2022 with a full Russian military withdrawal from all of Ukraine’s prewar territory under the very favorable terms of the Istanbul Agreement. This underscores the fact that the only way to achieve an acceptable outcome to the war is at the negotiating table with terms minimally acceptable to Russia to ensure they never have a reason to attack Ukraine in the future.

Trump continues to mistakenly claim the US is no longer funding the war in Ukraine. Instead, President Trump is selling NATO all the weapons he needs to send to Ukraine instead of selling them to Ukraine directly. However, on September 27th, Zelensky announced a $90 billion arms deal with the US rebutting Trump’s claim and underscoring Trump’s support for continuing US military support for Biden’s war until the end of his presidential term in office.

Russia has overtaken the US in terms of active-duty military servicemembers with an army the size of the USSR when it joined Hitler in starting World War Two with 1.5 million active-duty military servicemembers and 2.38 million including reservists while its military spending has more than doubled to Cold War levels. Russia’s economy has been growing at four percent during the past two years while the Russian ruble has increased by forty percent against the US dollar since the beginning of the year though inflation has surged to six percent and interest rates are putting the breaks on further Russian economic expansion.

Meanwhile, the US is weaker militarily relative to our enemies than it has been since at least the early 19th century with both Biden and now Trump having unilaterally disarmed the US military by giving massive quantities of our most advanced weapon systems to Ukraine. Russia’s alliance with Communist China and North Korea has been immensely strengthened by the US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine while Trump continues to march us closer to nuclear war with Russia and potentially with its top military allies China, NK and Iran as well by sending Ukraine 3,550 ERAM long-range Air-Launched Cruise Missiles. The US has far less safe and secure today than it was before Biden provoked Russia to invade Ukraine three and a half years ago.

Why Russia Cannot Simply Declare Victory

Thomas Graham is an intelligent book author but in his latest article in The National Interest where I served as a contributor from 2018-2023, entitled “Why Putin Should Declare Victory in Ukraine Now,” he fails to realize that his idea for Russia to simply “declare victory” in its strategic defensive war against NATO imperial expansion in Ukraine has already been tried and failed. That’s exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to do in September 2022 by calling for an immediate, long-lasting cease-fire without conditions stating at the time that Russia’s military objectives had been mostly achieved and that the remainder of its objectives could be achieved by negotiation. As Graham correctly noted, Russia controls nearly 85% of the territory it has stated it has annexed. This offer remained on the table until June 2024 when Russia increased its demand for peace to include all of the territory comprising the four regions it annexed in September 2022.

Sadly, the Biden administration opted to ignore Russia’s offer and end the immediate risk of nuclear war. The following January, Biden sent then CIA Director William Burns to Moscow to offer Russia a peace deal which would have allowed Russia to keep all of its annexed Russian territories but keep Ukraine as a de-facto NATO member state with a large army but the deal was rejected by both Putin and Zelensky. It is curious to note that the previous April Biden rejected the Istanbul Agreement which would have required all Russian troops to withdraw from all of Ukraine’s prewar territory because it would require Ukraine to return to permanently neutral state outside of NATO. This underscored the fact that Biden was happy to trade away Ukraine’s territory in exchange for keeping it as a well-armed, de-facto NATO member state. Last November, Zelensky proposed essentially the same deal that Russia could retain de-facto control of all its annexed Ukrainian territories in exchange for immediate NATO membership for Ukraine.

Putin has since learned the hard way that you can win a war militarily but if the enemy refuses to sign a truce or admit defeat, the war will go on for years whether he wants to end it or not. Interestingly, we later discovered that Putin made this unconditional peace offer at a time when US intelligence was assessing that the risk of Russian nuclear use in Ukraine had increased from 5% to 50% due to the fact in response to Ukraine’s successful counteroffensives in Kharkiv oblast and Kherson where the two-star US general in charge of coordinating joint war strategy with Ukraine was urging Ukraine to cut off the retreat of a full army division-sized force of 15,000 Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Thankfully, Zelensky reportedly vetoed the proposal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured attending the Zapad 2025 Joint Military Exercises in front of the Russian nuclear football preparing to push the nuclear button simulating a non-strategic nuclear strike on NATO and Ukraine.

Graham also fails to note it is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US leaders that refused to agree to his recommended solution to end the conflict not the Kremlin. Zelensky has adamantly refused to concede even one square inch of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory to achieve peace. Meanwhile, Putin has consistently shown he prefers a peaceful negotiated end to the war over military escalation either to the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons against Ukraine to force its capitulation in days or through direct retaliatory strikes on NATO targets in response to their coordinated long-range missile strikes with Ukraine against targets deep inside Russian territory.

Will Ukraine and NATO Provoke Russian Nuclear Escalation?

Dr. Rebecca Grant, a Vice President at the Lexington Institute notes that Putin updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine to authorize the use of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons not just against Ukraine but against its NATO sponsors.

In September 2024, Putin oversaw a nuclear doctrine change, seemingly giving himself three new scenarios for using nuclear weapons. The first new condition was that “aggression against Russia from any non-nuclear state but involving or supported by any nuclear state” would be treated like a joint attack. That tried to tie in NATO nuclear nations Britain, France, and the US.

The second new condition was a threat of launch on warning, specifically, “Upon receipt of reliable information of a massive launch of air and space attack weapons and their crossing of the state border.” Condition three declared that “the case when the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty” would justify Russian nuclear retaliation.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia has a stockpile of over 13,000 missiles, including roughly 11,000 missiles for the S-300/400 air defense systems, which Russia has already used in ground attack mode. Add in 600 Iskander [medium range] ballistic missiles and an estimated 1,700 cruise missiles, including the air-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, ground-launched Oniks, and others. At this rate, Putin can fire missiles at Ukraine for years as long as Russia can keep producing drones.

It is very likely that Ukraine’s continued US and NATO backed conventional military strikes against Russia’s nuclear triad most recently with its Operation Spiderweb drone strikes that US intelligence damaged or destroyed up to sixteen percent of Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet may have already crossed Russia’s nuclear redlines. This means that the first sign that we have crossed nuclear redline may be a mushroom cloud over Kyiv or NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Russia is reportedly producing combat drones at astoundingly high rates as exemplified by its ramping up production of 500 Geran 2 drones per day totaling over 182,000 a year. Russia has been launching 300-500 drone at Ukraine a day on average at Ukraine and is stockpiling tens of thousands of them to overwhelm Ukraine’s defenses with strikes of up to 2,000 per day in the event Zelensky continues to refuse to negotiate a peace deal ending the war with Russia.

Trump Renames the Department of Defense the Department of War

As part of his ongoing militarization of US foreign policy, President Trump has announced his intention to drop all pretense that the US military is being used mainly for national defense by renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War saying that the US military should be as much if not more for offense than defense belying his campaign pledge to be a transformational peace president. Trump has signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War for the first time since 1798 clearly indicating his desire to be a war president not a peace president as he promised he would be during his campaign.

While Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) co-sponsored legislation to codify the name change, Michael O’Hanlon, director of research in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution argued against it stating:

Reflecting on the period since 1949 should also lead us to remember the main reason not to rename the Department of Defense. As the great scholar Bernard Brodie pithily observed at the dawn of the nuclear age, “the chief purpose of our military establishment has been to win wars. From now on, its chief purpose must be to avert them.” To be sure, the US military has fought plenty of conflicts since Brodie issued that injunction. However, on the central challenge of the Cold War—facing down the Soviet Union—the military deterred war and ultimately prevailed without directly fighting the rival.

In today’s age of renewed great-power rivalry among nuclear-armed states, the military must again heed Brodie’s mantra. Effective deterrence requires real combat capability, and the military must continue to train vigorously for possible war. The day-to-day activities of the armed forces—training, deterring foes, reassuring allies, conducting joint exercises, and carrying out various limited missions—are of immense importance. Success in military policy a decade or two from now will be measured by whether it continues to do those things and thereby avoid war. The name Department of Defense may not be perfect. However, faced with the alternative, it is a far better overall approximation of what the United States should expect from its armed forces.

Rather than the Department of War, it should be called the Department of Deterrence as the US military’s primary mission should be both to defend America and to deter wars and prevent them from ever breaking out, not fighting unconstitutional and unnecessary wars without end! After he became President, President Trump said he should be judged on the wars he ends and stops from happening and now he wants to be judged on the wars he starts, prolongs and escalates. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US military is “going to go on offense” in search of new enemies to destroy presumably with new unnecessary wars to follow Trump’s wars of aggression against Yemen and Iran as Trump continues to escalate his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the DoD has renamed its website from http://defense.gov to http://war.gov as President Trump continues to plan to start new wars with Venezuela looking like its next on his hit list.

SECWAR Hegseth Calls an Urgent Meeting of Hundreds of US Generals and Admirals

On September 25th, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s issued an unprecedented order to summon all US commanding generals and admirals to urgently gather at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30th. All senior US military commanders, Brigadier General or Rear Admiral and above, including those from Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific are expected to come. There has never been such a meeting in modern US military history.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth—one of the staunchest voices for an America First foreign policy in the Trump Cabinet along with Vice President JD Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Sadly, Trump has increasingly overruled the America First conservative wing of his cabinet letting Secretary of State and Interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio call the shots for him.

As The Hill noted, none of the commanders have any idea what the reason for the meeting might be but one senior Pentagon military correspondent seemed to suggest it might be a warning order to get them ready to fight World War Three as well. They stated, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my past thirty years of reporting on the U.S. military. We might be going to war.”

The Washington Post first reported that Hegseth earlier this week ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice and without a stated reason. The meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday at a Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., according to the Post. More than a dozen people familiar with the matter told the outlet that the directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide — all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above, their Navy equivalent and their top enlisted advisers — roughly 800 generals or admirals. The unexpected confab has created confusion and alarm, as there has not been a Defense secretary in recent history who has ordered such a large number of the military’s top officers to gather like this.

The Hill provided additional details about the large gathering of hundreds of America’s top military commanders scheduled for tomorrow at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

“We’re way out in terms of unusual in this one,” retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Active-duty colleagues “don’t know what this is about,” he added. “So it could be about a shifting national security strategy, it could be cuts to the general officer corps — Secretary Hegseth has mentioned that several times — it could be about the upcoming budget stalemate, or it could be concerns over information leaks or press leaks.”

But such a large, in-person convergence of top military brass has never taken place in the history of the U.S. military, according to Hertling. “Certainly during wartime, generals commanding in a theater are brought in individually with their team or the president or the secretary of Defense visits them at their theater operation, but I’ve never seen anything like this before, and it just seems extremely bizarre and strange,” he said.

It is very rare to call for such a large meeting of top officers in person in one location and to demand such a gathering so quickly, with a smaller assembly typically taking months to plan. While meetings of top military officials are not unusual, the sheer number of combatant commanders for this upcoming meeting has raised eyebrows, as has the limited information as to why it is taking place. What’s more, military leaders have long relied on secure communications to meet remotely without leaving their bases, including during times of conflict.

Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, hypothesized that the meeting could be “a cultural thing,” with Hegseth wanting to “assert his authority.” “It’s just a stunt, and it looks truly, truly excessive,” Haass also said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “There’s easier ways to do this. We have fought wars in recent years, by the way, without people leaving their bases. That’s why we have these secure video systems. … You don’t need to do something like this. It has to be something much more personal.”

New details about the meeting were released by CNN on September 26th.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s surprise gathering of hundreds of generals and admirals in Virginia next week is being called so he can describe the administration’s reinvention of the Department of Defense as the “Department of War” and outline new standards for military personnel, according to half a dozen people familiar with the planning. “It’s meant to be a show of force of what the new military now looks like under the president,” a White House official told CNN. The meeting is expected to resemble “a pep rally” where Hegseth will underscore the importance of the “warrior ethos” and outline a new vision for the US military, said three of the sources. He is expected to discuss new readiness, fitness and grooming standards the officers are expected to adhere to and enforce. “It’s about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape,” said a defense official familiar with the planning. “And the guys with the stars on their shoulders make for a better audience from an optics standpoint. This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: get on board, or potentially have your career shortened.”

So, one of the reasons for the meeting is to make sure all senior US military commanders are on board with and are loyal to Trump’s and Hegseth’s policy agenda or risk being fired in accordance with the Secretary of War’s plans to cut the number of four-star generals and admirals by twenty percent and the number of flag officers by ten percent or around eighty total. The Pentagon is reportedly planning on recording his speech and releasing it publicly later, being amplified by the White House.

Trump has announced he plans to attend the meeting scheduled for tomorrow. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would tell a gathering of U.S. generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, that they were cherished leaders who needed to be strong and tough. “I want to tell the generals that we love them, they’re cherished leaders, to be strong, be tough and be smart and be compassionate,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “That’s all that is, esprit de corps. It’s about time somebody did that,” he added.

On September 24th, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt threatened war with Russia when she stated, “The president has said, if Vladimir Putin wants to keep fighting, well the president knows how to fight” seeming to imply Trump was willing to consider starting World War Three with Russia if the Kremlin continues to refuse to capitulate to the US peace terms outlined in the 22-point Kellogg peace plan announced in April. So Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War may have been a prelude to his plan to take the US to war against a host of enemies including Russia, Iran, Venezuela and perhaps even China. It’s reasonable to assume that one of the purposes of the meeting is to urge US military commanders to prepare to fight a war with Russia and China.

This past week, during a forty-eight hour period, President Trump urged Ukraine to invade Russia, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Russia that Trump knows how to fight a war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says NATO has declared and is fighting “a real war” against Russia, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is calling every single commanding general and admiral in the US military to gather for a meeting. So much for Trump’s pledge to be a transformational peace president though it’s not too late for the president to return to being an America First peace president by signing a separate peace deal with Russia ending US military involvement in Biden’s war against Russia in Ukraine.

© David T. Pyne 2025

