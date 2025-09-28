Russian MiG-31 Foxhound fighters capable of carrying nuclear capable Kinzhal Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles of the type that flew near the Estonian coastline during a flight from St. Petersburg to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad

On September 10th, the Russians sent nineteen unarmed drones into Polish airspace causing Poland to invoke Article Four of the Atlantic charter, which allows member states to ‘consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened’. Invoking Article Four is considered the starting point for major NATO operations, and once invoked the North Atlantic Council usually meets to formally discuss the potential threat. Members can then come to a joint decision on how best to act next, including whether to invoke Article Five which states an armed attack against one member state is considered an attack against them all. NATO fighters from at least four NATO nations including the US were only able to shoot down three of the nineteen Russian drones before they departed Polish airspace demonstrating major deficiencies in NATO’s anti-drone defenses. This Russian drone incursion over Poland was followed by a single Russian drone sent into Romanian airspace which was chased out by Romanian fighters.

The modest reported Russian swarm consisting of nineteen unarmed drones over Poland caused it to shut down much of its airspace is likely strategic signaling by Russia that they could attack NATO’s frontline states at any time without warning if they continue fighting Russia in Ukraine. Poland is a natural target for Russia as it has sent tens of thousands of Polish Volunteer Legion troops to fight Russia directly in Ukraine. A former Polish Sejm member I spoke with a couple years ago informed me that it is illegal to speak of Polish troops fighting in Ukraine or discuss how many of them have been killed or wounded by Russia. However, back in November 2022, it was reported that Poland lost 1,200 legionnaires killed in action in just the first ten months of the war. At that rate, it’s possible that Poland may have lost over 5,000 veterans killed in action fighting Russia in Ukraine to date. The only other country that it has been reported has sent Foreign Legion troops to Ukraine is France which reportedly sent an entire regiment of 1,500 troops to be deployed near but not at, the front line.

“What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a brief post. Neocon warmonger and longtime Russophobe Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) immediately claimed Russia had engaged in an act of war against NATO. “This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations.” Other NATO leaders are accusing Putin of escalating the war nearly a year after NATO escalated its war against Russia in Ukraine by authorizing long range NATO missile strikes by Ukraine against Russian targets deep inside prewar Russian territory.

Fox News reported that the near-term outbreak of a direct war with Russia is increasingly being seen as inevitable by some NATO leaders as Russia continues to increase its preparations for such a war provoked by NATO’s proxy war against it in Ukraine:

NATO has been on high alert since Russia invaded Ukraine more than three and a half years ago, but a recent spike in the alliance’s airspace violations has security experts increasingly concerned that warnings of war with Moscow are no longer theoretical, but inevitable. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. could “end up in World War III” over Russia’s war in Ukraine and conceded that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “let him down” over his refusal to end his military campaign. “Russia has been steadily setting conditions to attack NATO over the past several years: Moscow is standing up new divisions and optimizing its command and control headquarters on NATO’s eastern flank,” George Barros, Senior Russia Analyst with ISW told Fox News Digital.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin at his landmark Anchorage Summit held on August 15th where he came close to negotiating a Peace Framework Agreement which he presented to the EU and Zelensky but which he allowed them to veto. Just four days later, Trump then opted to abandoned his efforts to end the war with a peace agreement when he authorized the sale of 3,550 long-range ERAM ALCMs to be used by former F-16 combat pilots in deep strikes against Russia beginning next month.

Politico’s National Security Daily reported that while his top advisors have been clear that the US will defend NATO from even the smallest Russian aggression, President Trump has been unwilling to commit the US to do so:

Trump was not definitive on U.S. support. Asked Tuesday if he would back up NATO allies, Trump said it “depends on the circumstance, but we’re very strong toward NATO.” However, both newly confirmed U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker have vowed to “defend every inch” of NATO territory — Whitaker in a post nearly two weeks ago, and Waltz in remarks to UNGA on Monday. No one likes speculating about war and peace. The fact is that a bunch of Russian drones went into Polish and Romanian airspace. Three of those over Poland were shot down, the country’s airspace was closed off for a while, and NATO air forces from the UK and Netherlands took part in intercepting Russian drones. Those over Romania turned back, escorted out by the Romanian air force back into Ukraine. There was talk of a NATO–Russia war. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country was closer to military conflict “than at any time since the Second World War.” When President Donald Trump shrugged on camera and said it might have been a Russian mistake, Tusk instantly replied that it wasn’t.

Ten days after the Russian drone incursions over Poland, three MIG-31 fighters, which can be equipped with nuclear-armed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, flew over an Estonian islet located twenty-five kilometers from Estonia’s mainland coastline for twelve minutes causing Estonia to also invoke Article Four of the Atlantic Charter for consultations with its NATO partners. On September 24th, Russian reconnaissance aircraft flew at an altitude of less than 100 meters above the German frigate Hamburg. The next day, unidentified drones were seen flying near Danish military bases while a Russian Navy amphibious landing ship, the Aleksandr Shabalin, was spotted off the Danish coast. Possible sightings were also reported in Germany, Norway and Lithuania earlier this week.

Russia has denied any intent to send its drones to violate NATO airspace and denied that its aircraft flew over Estonian airspace. Yet, a number of European NATO leaders have attempted to hype up and overstate the seriousness of these minor Russian incursions in an attempt to provoke the US to surge military forces to NATO’s Eastern flank, sell NATO more weapons to give to Ukraine, get tougher with Russian President Vladimir Putin and potentially provoke a direct war with Russia which they mistakenly believe they could win.

In a recent article in Unherd, Wolfgang Münchau, the Director of Eurointelligence compares EU leaders enthusiasm for war to the enthusiasm of German sociologist Max Weber who celebrated the outbreak of World War One over a century ago in the mistaken belief that Germany would win the war.

“The likelihood of an escalation into a hot war is big enough to be taken seriously. Apart from a general war-hungry disposition, the biggest risk today is that we, like those Germans in 1914, are misjudging the enemy. Putin, too, misjudged the Western response to his invasion of Ukraine, and the resilience of the Ukrainian army. But the Western misjudgements are more persistent. Based on this measure [of Purchase Power Parity], the 10 countries that form part of an alliance with China and Russia, the so-called BRICS, are bigger than the US, Western Europe and Japan together. We live in a truly bi-polar world. The US and China are the leaders of each side. We no longer call the shots, even if we think we do. Over time, the other side will become bigger, because they are growing faster than us. Since the start of the war, Russia has outgrown all of the G7 economies.

But Russia has something that Ukraine has not. China is a better ally to Russia than the US is to Ukraine. The Western neocons keep on underestimating the depth of the China-Russia alliance, which is the result of inept US foreign policy over the last ten years. By placing sanctions and tariffs on both countries, the US ended up creating a strategic alliance between them. The US, meanwhile, is much more detached from Ukraine under Trump than under Biden. Misjudgement of this scale and number is what turns regional wars into world wars. Our army of tweeting, war-hungry Western intellectuals are Max Weber’s successors. They leave me in no doubt that there is substantial support for a glorious war, just as there was over 100 years ago.”

Kaja Kallas, who serves as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and other NATO leaders have described these as serious provocations on the part of Russia against NATO with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk calling it “an act of war” and saying “we are closest to conflict since World War Two.” However, these are all attempts to Russia to restore deterrence against NATO and get NATO to de-escalate what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called “a real war” being waged by NATO against Russia just two days ago.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted his government had formally requested to invoke NATO’s Article 4 to convene the military alliance’s members for urgent talks, when a member fears its security is at risk to discuss how to respond to future Russian drone swarm incursions. However, there is no evidence that any of the allegedly Russian combat drones engaged in any attacks on Polish targets.

One Russia analyst Brandon Weichert, who writes for the National Interest where I served as a contributor from 2018-2023, predicted this incursion would lead to the insertion of British and French troops into western Ukraine to try to pressure Trump to begin combat air patrols over Ukrainian territory to protect them against potential Russian attacks.

“Well, they just did Article IV. They had their little confab. And now they’re officially declaring it as the first time NATO planes have had to defend the airspace of allied nations. Alas, I still do not think this ends in Article V because, politically, I don’t believe Trump thinks he can survive that...but it will end with NATO troops in Western Ukraine...and the French and British forces will be there purely as provocation to Russia to try to force the Americans to back them up on the ground militarily by getting some of their own guys shot up. This whole thing is a goddamned Greek tragedy.”

On September 20th, a massive cyberattack by hackers, likely sponsored by Russia, caused the cancellation of 1,400 flights across Europe including Brussels and London. It’s likely no coincidence that the hackers targeted the airport in Brussels given it is where NATO’s headquarters are located as well as Heathrow Airport in London which is the capital of NATO’s most militantly Russophobic state.

Politico reported that Russian independent Russian military expert Yuri Fyodorov said there was no question of something so consequential not receiving a green light from Putin himself. “This was done to scare Poland and its NATO allies and force them to reduce or stop the transport of military aid to Ukraine through Poland.”

However, as Anatol Lieven, Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted in a recent article, this was not a Russian attack as the drones were unarmed and caused no damage except to one Polish home which was hit by an errant Polish AIM-20 AMRAM air-to-air missile that missed a Russian drone.

“This was however not an “attack.” None of the drones hit a significant target, or seem to have been intended to do so. The Russian move was most likely intended as a warning to the European “coalition of the willing” to abandon its hopes of establishing a “reassurance force“ in Ukraine, and add weight to President Putin’s statement that such a force would automatically be subject to Russian attack. It was probably also a warning to the U.S. not to provide air cover or a “backstop” for such a force. We should remember that during the Cold War, there were a number of far more serious violations of air space by both sides, some of them leading to NATO planes being shot down and American and British airmen killed. These incidents led not to threats of war, but careful attempts to de-escalate tensions and develop ways to avoid such clashes.”

Reflecting on the Lessons of the Second World War and How to Best Prevent the Outbreak of a Third World War

This month marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which was the most terrible and murderous war in human history and the only nuclear war the US has fought and won that lasted six years and one day. As former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill stated, it was an entirely unnecessary war that could have been easily avoided by the Western Powers, but not for the reasons he stated. Western leaders frequently evoke the example of the Munich Agreement which succeeded in temporarily averting the outbreak of the Second World War to justify their refusal to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine with Russia in the unbelievably misguided belief that increasing military confrontation with Russia will somehow decrease rather than increase the prospects for the outbreak of a Third World War with the world’s mightiest nuclear superpower that could precipitate the entire destruction of Western civilization. However, their understanding of the true lessons of the Second World War could not be any more mistaken.

On August 20th, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed economics professor Dave Collum who stated “the story we got about World War Two was all wrong.” He suggested the US should have sided with Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union suggesting we could have entirely averted the Jewish Holocaust if we had. Of course, I completely disagree with his assertion that we should have allied with Nazi Germany let alone sent it any weapons. Rather, the US should have remained strictly neutral during the conflict and should have refrained from provoking Japan to attack the US Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor with a full-scale US-UK-Dutch oil embargo. As we have learned the hard way with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wars don’t happen in a vacuum.

From a British and French perspective, the war was fought over Germany’s arguably just claims to the return of its former territory of West Prussia which was sixty-one percent ethnic German before it was handed over to Poland under the Treaty of Versailles breaking Germany in half and guaranteeing a future war as former British Prime Minister Lloyd George predicted it would when the treaty was signed. Despite the large German majority, the vengeful allies awarded seventy-six percent of this German province to Poland under the punitive Treaty of Versailles. Nazi Germany was justified in invading Poland to retake control of Danzig and the Polish Corridor which together comprised only 4.3 percent of Poland’s territory after its diplomatic efforts to revise the Treaty of Versailles by peaceful means had failed. Both regions comprised part of the former German province of West Prussia, which was torn away from Germany after World War One without a plebiscite because the Allies knew it would have been voted overwhelmingly in support of remaining with Germany.

Had it not been for Britain’s alliance with Poland and France and its unenforceable guarantee of Polish territory on March 31, 1939, it would not have been a world war at all but rather a regional war fought between Germany and its Eastern European allies on the one hand the Soviet Union on the other. British policy since 1925 had been to persuade Poland to give both regions back to Germany to rectify the historic injustice of breaking up Germany as well as to prevent a future war in Europe. It is ironic that Britain declared war on Germany in 1939 over Hitler’s claims to a territory they had supported Germany taking back leading to the deaths of tens of millions. If the vengeful Allies had not ceded the Danzig and the Polish Corridor to Poland under the Treaty of Versailles, then there is a very good chance that World War Two would never have broken out with Hitler in power as the US, UK and France would never have gotten involved in a German-Soviet regional war otherwise and Hitler would have had no need to invade Poland. Hitler did not want war with Poland, the UK, France or the US as demonstrated by his generous peace offer to Britain, hand carried by Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess, in which he offered to withdraw German forces from at least 81 percent of German occupied Europe in exchange for peace.

Hitler only wanted to lead an international crusade against the Soviet Union. His call for the return of the city of Danzig, which was ninety percent ethnic German, was, without question, his most reasonable territorial demand of his tenure in power as many British and French leaders subsequently conceded. He had spent ten-months trying to obtain it through peaceful agreement without war because since 1934 he had been courting Poland as an ally against the Soviet Union. I do agree with Dave Collum that Nazi Germany was the lesser evil when compared to the Soviet Union which posed a far greater global threat to the West as proven by the Communist takeover of China four years after the war ended.

At the United Nations on Tuesday, the Poland’s Ambassador to the United Nations rightly denounced Russia as one of the chief culprits the precipitated World War One because it was Russia’s decision to mobilize the Russian Army and France’s subsequent decision to mobilize their armies that forced Imperial Germany to mobilize its army in response. This caused Germany to launch a preventive invasion of France, Belgium and Luxembourg even as both Russia and France invaded Germany before Germany invaded them. He also correctly blamed Russia as one of the chief culprits along with Nazi Germany that started World War Two with the Hitler-Stalin Pact which Hitler described as “a mutual assistance pact” when he invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, followed by the Soviet invasion of Poland on September 17th, 1939. Under the original terms, Russia was to annex 67 percent of Polish territory, but Hitler renegotiated the treaty terms down to 52 percent. As part of the infamous Yalta appeasement pact, FDR and Churchill subsequently allowed Russia to keep all the Polish territory it annexed at the beginning of the war and to transform western Poland into a Soviet Communist puppet state.

The Hitler-Stalin Pact was followed by a German-Soviet Treaty of Friendship signed on September 28, 1939 between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union under which the German and Soviet spheres of influence were finalized and Germany agreed to provide the Soviets with military technology and machine tools in exchange for raw materials to support Germany’s war effort against Britain and France. Hitler was so pleased with the agreement that he gave up his plans to invade the USSR for fifteen months when Stalin demanded a revision to Hitler’s offer of a Four Power Alliance with the Soviet Union, Italy and Japan. Under Hitler’s proposal, Germany allocated Mongolia, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, India and modern-day Pakistan and Bangladesh to the Soviet sphere while the Chinese province of Sinkiang was to be shared with Imperial Japan while Germany was to have Turkey and much of central and southern Africa within its sphere of influence. According to Stalin’s daughter, Svetlana Alliluyeva, she “remembered her father saying after [the war]: Together with the Germans we would have been invincible” indicating that Stalin was likely sincere in his desire for a formal military alliance with Nazi Germany in 1940.

Soviet Dictator Josef Stalin smiling as he watches German Foreign Minister Ribbentrop sign the Molotov-Ribbentrop Non-Aggression Pact and German-Soviet Treaty of Friendship on August 23rd, 1939 which divided Eastern Europe between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union weeks before they engaged in a joint invasion and partition of Poland. Hitler largely caved to Stalin’s territorial demands in exchange for signing the pact in the mistaken hope that news of the agreement would prevent Britain and France from going to war with Germany and starting World War Two.

However, in November 1940, Stalin demanded full control of Bulgaria threatening Germany’s oil supply lines in Romania, causing Hitler to do another about face and order plans for Operation Barbarossa invading the USSR originally planned to begin in May of the following year. Were it not for Stalin’s demand for Bulgaria, it is very likely that Hitler would never have invaded the Soviet Union though its possible the Soviets could have invaded German occupied Eastern Europe instead. In July 1940, Hitler sent a peace offer to the UK in which he offered to withdraw all German troops from France (except Alsace-Lorraine), Belgium, Holland, Denmark and Norway. Shortly, thereafter he reportedly told senior German leaders that the war would soon be over and Germany would soon be returning to a peacetime economy, ordering all military research programs terminated that wouldn’t lead to weapons production by the end of 1940 indicating he had no plans for war with the USSR at that time.

The US/UK decision to ally with what former President Ronald Reagan aptly described as the Evil Soviet Empire was grossly immoral as was its unnecessary surrender of half of Europe to nearly half a century of Soviet Communist enslavement. US national security interests would have been better served by getting our enemies to fight each other as then Senator Harry Truman called for in June 1941 with the US watching on the sidelines and encouraging the Nazis and Communist to bleed each other dry. The US would have been better off if Nazi Germany had retained control of central and Eastern Europe and Imperial Japan had retained control of Manchuria and perhaps Korea so they could continue fighting the Communist menace on our behalf.

As I have pointed out since the war began, there are some interesting similarities between the outbreak of World War Two and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Hitler only invaded Poland after ten months of failed diplomacy to recover 4.3% of Poland territory and tried to end the war two days later while Russia invaded Ukraine after fifteen years of failed diplomacy and tried to end the war the day after they invaded asking for only the seven percent of Ukraine’s territory they controlled before the war. Part of the rationale for both wars were legitimate concerns about the plight of German minorities being mistreated by Poland in Danzig and the Polish Channel and Russian concerns about the plight of Russian minorities in the Donbass region. I published an article a couple years ago substantiating all my assertions above regarding the little-known secret diplomatic history of World War Two. In both cases, great power alliances caused the wars emboldening Poland and Ukraine to refuse to negotiate.

World War Two was not fought for freedom and democracy but between two genocidal regime’s Nazi Germany and the USSR with the US and UK fighting as junior partners to Josef Stalin in a war that served to expand godless Communist enslavement of the world to encompass nearly one-third of the world’s population and territory by 1949 leading to the formation of a military alliance between Russia and China that while not uninterrupted, has largely endured to this day. This alliance, which was showcased by the astounding Chinese military parade in Beijing on September 3rd, has since become the most powerful alliance in world history by any definition in terms of nuclear, conventional military and industrial might with the possible exception of aggregate economic power. Some Americans today claim that we are already fighting World War Three against Russia China and Iran but that is not true as a world war by definition is a direct war fought along multiple theaters encompassing more than one continent costing the lives of millions if not tens of millions of people. I have long said that we will know when World War Three has begun when the power turns off and never comes back on again.

Of course, Russia could compel Ukraine to surrender at anytime by employing just a couple non-strategic nuclear weapons against Ukraine the same way the US got Imperial Japan to surrender after Hiroshima and Nagasaki at any time winning a nuclear war against a non-nuclear power just like the US did against Japan eighty years ago. A US nuclear response to a limited Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine could lead to a full nuclear exchange between NATO and Russia that would likely cost the lives of ten times more people than died during World War Two, which is why it should be the foremost national security imperative for US leaders to avoid it. The best if not only way to avoid it would be for the US to negotiate peace settlements with both Russia over Ukraine and with China over Taiwan along the lines I have proposed or else to declare the US will end its involvement in our proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and state we will not defend Taiwan militarily. If, on the other hand, US leaders opt to fight Russia and China directly over these largely peripheral conflicts, a nuclear holocaust that destroys our great nation may be inevitable.

The US, and the world in general, would have been far better off remaining strictly neutral during World War One and World War Two and refusing to sell weapons to either side and remaining neutral in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the current proxy war between Israel and Iran without taking sides. If the US would stop getting involved in proxy and actual wars with countries that can destroy us in a matter of minutes with a massive cyber, super EMP and/or nuclear first strike, then the American people would be far safer and the risks of a nuclear apocalypse on the US homeland would be far lower. Great power alliances transformed two regional wars in Eastern Europe into world wars costing 110 million lives. Will Trump allow US membership in NATO to transform the war in Ukraine into a Third World War that costs the lives of up 700 million Americans and Europeans?

Some people have accused me of being “an isolationist” which I never have been. I’m a foreign policy realist and a hemispheric hegemonist in the tradition of pre-World War Two US presidents From Monroe to Hoover other than Wilson. I think the US has foolishly created existential threats from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran by fighting forever wars in Eurasia. If the US were to withdraw the vast majority of its overseas ground troops back to the Western hemisphere, we I have been advocating since 2003, these existential threats would recede and dissipate, and the US would become much safer and more secure. I would be fine with President Trump implementing his announced plans to annex Greenland and even liberate Venezuela from Communist control but only if we end our proxy wars with Russia and Iran first and ideally make a deal with China on Taiwan’s future status to eliminate the possibility we get dragged into an unnecessary nuclear war with the Sino-Russian military alliance.

There have been reports that the Trump administration is considering a bombing campaign against Venezuela that could be the prelude to an attempt by US troops to attempt to occupy its capital Caracas, capture its Communist dictator, Nicolas Maduro, and install a US backed puppet regime. If US troops were able to capture the Caracas airport and seaport, the US could funnel in sufficient military reinforcements from air and sea to accomplish this objective though it could take many months if not years to successfully pacify the entire country and mop up Communist Venezuelan resistance forces. Maduro has stated he has mobilized 4.5 million militia troops. However, it is likely those troops are poorly equipped and motivated to fight the US. A US invasion of Venezuela would likely be successful in overthrowing the Communist regime of Nicolas Maduro given Venezuela’s weak military and starvation of its populace that could be persuaded to turn against it. But the US should not take such military action until it has permanently suspended all US military and intelligence support for its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and its proxy war against Iran in Gaza and the greater Middle East.

Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian jets that violate airspace

On September 15th, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated NATO is at war with Russia while a Western official said it increasingly appears that the outbreak of war between Russia and NATO “seems increasingly inevitable” following the Russian drone incursions over Poland and Romania causing Poland to shoot down three unarmed Russian drones. Peskov said Monday it was “obvious” the alliance was “de facto involved in this war.” Peskov suggested that a “de facto” war between Moscow and NATO was underway.

Self-described ‘Peace President’ Donald Trump telling reports that NATO should shoot down any Russian aircraft that enter NATO airspace in full realization that such NATO attacks would prompt Russian military retaliation and start World War Three.

On September 23rd, President Donald Trump was asked how NATO should respond to the alleged Russian overflight of a tiny Estonian islet in the Baltic Sea located 25 kilometers from the Estonian mainland with three MiG-31 Foxhound fighters. He responded by calling on NATO countries to shoot down any Russian jets that violate their airspace even if the violations were minor indicating his willingness to fight World War Three with Russia even over the most minor Russian incursions over NATO, that could swiftly escalate to a nuclear exchange which could destroy not just Europe but the US as well.

Fox News reported Trump made the comments during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both leaders were in New York City on Tuesday for a United Nations General Assembly meeting. “Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace?” a reporter asked. “Yes, I do,” Trump replied.

Russia quickly responded that if NATO shoots down any of its aircraft it would lead to a direct war with NATO. President Trump fails to realize that it is his decision to keep escalating Biden’s unnecessary war against Russia in Ukraine that is responsible for massively increasing the threat of a nuclear exchange with Russia that could kill 700 million people before which relations between Russia and NATO had been cordial and no one was concerned about a threat from Russia. The Russians have yet to retaliate to NATO’s missile strikes on Russian territory with kinetic bombing strikes of their own but they have been escalating their cyberattacks on NATO’s critical infrastructure including here in the US while ratcheting up their drone and aircraft incursions in recent weeks. If Trump had kept his promise to end the war back in January, there would be no threat of war between Russia and NATO today.

“We are at war, a hybrid war, the last step before the shooting begins,” said a high-ranking official at Multinational Corps Northeast, NATO’s base in Szczecin in western Poland. “But we are ready.” At the 2014 NATO summit in Wales, the alliance began closing the enormous gap between its slow reaction time — an estimated 30 days to mobilize forces — and Russia’s ability to swiftly mount an attack. A report published in February this year by the RAND corporation, a security think tank, alarmed NATO officials by noting that Moscow could seize the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in just 60 hours.

The recent Russian drone incident in Poland and the foolish statements of Polish leaders that it constituted “an act of war” underscored the growing risk that one or more NATO countries will end up dragging the US into an unnecessary nuclear war with Russia that could lead to the destruction not just of European NATO but the US as well resulting in the end of Western civilization and the deaths of ten times more people than died during the Second World War.

How Allies Pull the U.S. Toward a Nuclear Conflict

Several Western leaders have admitted that the primary reason that Russia invaded Ukraine was to prevent it from becoming a formal member of NATO. As I noted previously, Putin engaged in fifteen years of diplomatic efforts to avert war but even his December 7, 2021 offer not to invade Ukraine in exchange for a written guarantee that Ukraine would never join NATO was rejected by former President Joe Biden. George Beebe, a former Director of Russian Analysis on the National Security Council, has stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was viewed by the Kremlin as a preventive war to forestall Ukraine’s continuing slide to becoming a de-facto NATO member state given that Russia has always viewed Ukraine as being part of Russia’s sphere of influence wanting to restore it as a neutral buffer state to protect it from NATO’s aggressive policy of expansion eastward.

Dr. John Mearsheimer has stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was primarily a strategic defensive war from the Russian perspective to roll back NATO’s increasing military presence in Ukraine which had become a de facto NATO member state by 2021. Unfortunately, former President Joe Biden decided to veto Russia’s proposed diplomatic offramp to end the Ukraine war in April 2022 with a full Russian military withdrawal from all of Ukraine’s pre-war territory in accordance with the terms of the Istanbul Agreement. He admitted just six months later that the US had never been closer to nuclear war with Russia since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

As former DIA analyst Rebekah Koffler has stated, the risks of nuclear war with Russia have never been greater than they are today predicting President Trump’s continued ultimatums against Russia might serve to make nuclear war with Russia inevitable.

On Tuesday last week, to mark the culmination of a strategic command staff wargame codenamed “Zapad 2025”, Russia simulated the launch of a tactical nuclear strike. It was overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a military uniform [while he insisted Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko wear a military uniform as well.] Many think that nuclear war is impossible today. As a former Defense Intelligence Agency intelligence officer who led “red teams” in war games simulating a Russia-Nato conflict, I’m here to tell you why that’s wrong. The threat of nuclear war is at an all time high. The “unthinkable” is more thinkable than most are prepared to admit. Neither Russia nor Nato wants a direct “kinetic” conflict. But as the war in Ukraine, a proxy confrontation between Moscow and Washington, rages on, the risk of unintentional escalation due to a misunderstanding is rising rapidly.

For five days, Russian forces conducted Zapad jointly with their Belarussian counterparts across 41 training bases in Western Russia and Belarus. The aim was to learn lessons from the current conflict in Ukraine, focused on hybrid strikes, mobile artillery tactics, and counter-drone warfare. Russia held previous Zapad drills in the autumn of 2021, using them as cover to amass approximately 190,000 troops along its Western border prior to the invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of achieving tactical surprise against Kyiv and Nato. Zapad-2021 also involved forces from Belarus, which is now in possession of Russian tactical nuclear weapons.

The Russians regularly practice the authorization of nuclear weapon strikes as part of military drills, with Putin “pressing the button.” That doesn’t mean Putin is trigger-happy. He doesn’t want a nuclear war. But the Russian leader and his General Staff do view nuclear arms as a battlefield capability, rather than merely a psychological weapon.

Moscow has developed and operationalized a sophisticated nuclear doctrine dubbed “escalate-to-de-escalate”, has developed low yield tactical nuclear warheads, and has trained its forces to fight a “limited” nuclear war. On February 27, 2022, days after the invasion of Ukraine began, Putin placed Russia’s nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty”, and there hasn’t been any official announcement of a status change. While Western analysts dismissed Putin’s action as an exaggeration, claiming that there has been no real change to Russia’s baseline nuclear posture, US intelligence assessments based on so-called I&Ws (indications and warnings) may only be partially useful in understanding the current threat. The US threat detection framework is structured to detect an imminent threat, rather than provide strategic warning of a pacing threat that develops over time.

Crucially, there is now zero trust between Nato and Russia. Moscow’s long-standing fear that the US is seeking regime change in Russia has been exacerbated by frequent commentary from Western officials stating openly or implying their intention to defeat the Russian military, tank its economy, and remove Putin from power. Ukrainian strikes on the Russian nuclear triad, specifically the strategic bombers that form the center-piece of Russia’s deterrence and defense strategy, are likely to have further exacerbated those fears.

The normal risk of tripping each other’s wires rises during periods of high tension and amid concurrent military activities, such as Zapad-2025, Eastern Sentry, and Poland’s Iron Gate drills. Today, the region is also overcrowded with surveillance assets, combat munitions of all types, warships, and support vessels, all operating in very close proximity. The danger of an accident is consequently very high. As social media is exploding with President Trump’s ultimatums and the threats issued by Putin’s proxies, if cooler heads do not prevail in Moscow, Washington, and Europe, nuclear war could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured attending the Zapad 2025 Joint Military Exercises in front of the Russian nuclear football preparing to push the nuclear button simulating a non-strategic nuclear strike on NATO and Ukraine.

The longer President Trump opts to prolong, and even escalate, what he has derisively refers to as “Biden’s war” in Ukraine, the greater the risk that it will escalate to the nuclear level. The reason is because the US is a member of NATO. If the US were not a NATO member state, the US would not have gotten involved in the war.

Albert Wolf published an excellent article in RealClearDefense outlining “How Allies Pull the U.S. Toward Nuclear Conflict” which echoes a lot of the points I have been articulating over the past half dozen years or more. He stated:

“When Israel launched a surprise strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, U.S. forces were quickly drawn into a regional war. The United States had not started the conflict, but under pressure from Israel and amid fears of alliance fragmentation, the Trump administration ordered military support. Critics accused the U.S. of fighting someone else’s war. Some academics, including Jonathan Kirshner and Daryl Press, agreed: Israel had dragged the U.S. into conflict. This crisis has revived a longstanding question in U.S. foreign policy: can strong states be pulled into wars by weaker allies? Some scholars argue that great powers can avoid entrapment by deterring third parties, using diplomatic ambiguity, limiting support or walking away. Alliance commitments are flexible, and entrapment is rare.

But history complicates that optimism. Fears over falling dominoes and strategic cohesion have led the U.S. toward intervention and escalation, even when the strategic value of the conflict was questionable. Chain-ganging happens when alliances are so tight that one state’s decisions pull others into war, as occurred in the run-up to World War I. Recent scholarship has emphasized the tools great powers use to avoid entrapment: loopholes in treaties, military aid restrictions and the ability to walk away. But in practice, leaders may be drawn into conflicts for fear that inaction will harm their credibility.

In both the Taiwan and Lebanon crises in 1958, U.S. leaders were less concerned with the intrinsic value of the territory in question than with the strategic message sent by inaction. They feared that failing to defend vulnerable allies would erode U.S. influence and empower adversaries. The result was not disengagement, but escalation, including preparations for nuclear use. Today, those dynamics have not gone away. The U.S. is bound to a network of alliances across the globe—in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific. In many of these relationships, local partners face existential threats and may act independently, expecting U.S. support. Whether in Israel, Taiwan or Ukraine, the logic of alliance cohesion continues to drive U.S. decisions in ways that scholarship often understates.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly questioned the value of the U.S.’s alliances, was unable to resist these pressures. His decision to engage with Iran shows how, even for populist leaders, the pressures of chain-ganging can be hard to escape. Entrapment is not just a theoretical concern or a Cold War relic. When alliance cohesion is seen as fragile and the credibility of deterrence is on the line, the U.S. often chooses escalation—even when the war is someone else’s idea. The lesson is clear: U.S. allies do not need permission to start a fight, but once they do, Washington may find it harder than expected to stay out of it.”

Wolf’s argument that the US would likely be pressured by its outdated and unnecessary alliance system into fighting direct wars with Russia, China, Iran or even North Korea that could lead to cataclysmic cyber, super EMP or even nuclear strikes on the US homeland that could bring an end to America’s very existence is convincing. As he noted, Trump was unable to avoid the pressure from our alliance with Israel to get into an unnecessary war with Iran that did little to nothing to further US national security interests while threatening the lives of millions of Americans. It is very possible, if not likely, that he would be unsuccessful in resisting pressure to get into a direct war with Russia over attacks on one or more of the Baltic states or with China were they to invade Taiwan. The best way to avert that catastrophic outcome would be to formally scale-back America’s alliances to make clear that the US does not view them as requiring direct US military intervention in the event our allies come under attack by our nuclear-armed adversaries.

Britain and France continue to threaten to deploy a force of 20,000 troops to Ukraine as part of a so-called Re-Assurance force which Russian leaders have stated they would view as an act of war. Beebe has stated that British and French troops would be targeted for destruction by Russia as soon as they cross Ukraine’s western border. They would be legitimate targets but as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated their deaths wouldn’t trigger Article Five because it won’t be a NATO sanctioned mission. The British and French have said they will never send troops to Ukraine without a pledge of US combat air support. Disturbingly, Trump recently floated the possibility of providing US air support to such a Franco-British Reassurance Force in western and central Ukraine after a peace deal is finalized which Russia has repeatedly stated would be viewed as an act of war against the Russian Federation that could trigger World War Three. More recently, the administration has suggested it could provide intelligence and command and control capabilities to NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Contrary to popular misconception, Article Five of NATO’s Atlantic Charter doesn’t actually commit the US to go to war with Russia in the event of a Russian attack on a NATO member state. It doesn’t even commit the US to send a single soldier or weapon to the country under attack just to deliberate in accordance with its constitutional system of government as to how to aid the country under attack. Accordingly, how the US would respond to a Russian attack on NATO would be basically at the discretion of whomever the President is and whatever Congress votes to do. Politico has reported Trump is wanting to make it so the US isn’t committed to intervene in the event a NATO country is attacked by Russia, so the US doesn’t get chain ganged into fighting a war it doesn’t want to fight. But ultimately, Trump or a future president could order the US into a nuclear war with Russia under the mistaken assumption the US is bound by the terms of the Atlantic Charter to commit national suicide and provoke a nuclear holocaust against the US homeland that could kill over a quarter billion Americans in response to a Russian aggression against one or more of the three former Soviet Baltic republics which lie well outside the sphere of vital US national security interests.

That is why it is imperative for President Trump to move forward on his previous plan to withdraw the US from the military command structure of NATO and withdraw US troops from Poland and the Baltic states to restore strategic US autonomy and minimize the chances of an unnecessary nuclear war with Russia that we would be all but certain to lose. Back in May, it was reported that the White House was considering doing exactly that by removing the commander of US European Command as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and potentially withdrawing tens of thousands of ground troops from Europe though he seems adamant in keeping 15,000-20,000 US troops in Poland.

New US National Defense Strategy Would Transform US from Global to Hemispheric Superpower and Avert World War Three

The ultimate solution to averting nuclear war with Russia and China is for President Trump to implement President Trump’s outstanding new National Defense Strategy which reportedly prioritizes homeland and hemispheric defense above great power confrontation including deterring Communist Chinese aggression in the Western Pacific. Politico reported on the details earlier this month:

Pentagon officials are proposing the department prioritize protecting the homeland and Western Hemisphere, a striking reversal from the military’s yearslong mandate to focus on the threat from China. A draft of the newest National Defense Strategy, which landed on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s desk last week, places domestic and regional missions above countering adversaries such as Beijing and Moscow, according to three people briefed on early versions of the report. “This is going to be a major shift for the U.S. and its allies on multiple continents,” said one of the people briefed on the draft document. “The old, trusted U.S. promises are being questioned.”

The new strategy would largely overturn the focus of the first Trump administration’s 2018 National Defense Strategy, which placed deterring China at the forefront of the Pentagon’s efforts. Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s policy chief, is leading the strategy. Despite his long track record as a China hawk, Colby aligns with Vice President JD Vance on the desire to disentangle the U.S. from foreign commitments. Colby’s policy team is also responsible for a forthcoming global posture review, which outlines where U.S. forces are stationed around the globe, and a theater air and missile defense review, which takes stock of U.S. and allies’ air defenses and makes recommendations for where to locate American systems. The Pentagon is expected to release both reviews as soon as October. Allies are especially worried about the fallout of the global posture review, given that it could pull U.S. troops away from Europe and the Middle East and cut critical security assistance programs.

The new guidance replaces the previous emphasis in the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance issued in March for deterring a Chinese invasion of Taiwan as the sole overseas US military focus by deprioritizing US military involvement in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. Last year, Colby posted on X that the more China’s unprecedented conventional military and nuclear buildup progressed, the greater the chance that the costs and risks of fighting a direct war against the PRC, in terms of the potential destruction of the US homeland and US military, would outweigh the potential benefit of defending Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, given the decreasing prospects of success. The decision to deprioritize the mission of deterring Chinese aggression in the Western Pacific suggests that Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, the chief author of the strategy guidance, has correctly determined that a US war with the PRC over Taiwan would be unwinnable for us.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, the author of Trump’s outstanding new National Defense Strategy the implementation of which could save America from an unnecessary nuclear war.

The Trump administration has proposed a $961.6 billion FY26 Department of Defense budget to which includes $848.3 billion in discretionary funding and $113.3 billion in mandatory funding through congressional reconciliation including $25 billion on President Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense program. The US defense budget remains second only to China’s, which spends nearly twice as much on its military and has a defense industrial base nearly four times larger than ours measured by Purchase Power Parity. Sam Faddis, a former senior CIA officer, estimated that China has the ability to produce advanced weapon systems five to six faster than the US while a leaked top-secret US intelligence report estimated China could build ships 232 times faster than the US could suggesting that the US would have no chance of winning a conflict with China in its own backyard in the South China Sea.

This new visionary strategy appears to prioritize homeland and hemispheric defense including rebuilding America’s defense industrial base, security our critical infrastructure against cyberattack, and countering growing Chinese influence in Latin America and building President Trump’s Golden Dome national missile defense system by 2028 to secure our homeland against nuclear missile attack. The guidance document directs the Pentagon to “assume risk in other theaters,” namely Europe, the Middle East and to a lesser extent in the Indo-Pacific. This is an assumption that, even if American partners fail to invest in their defenses, such risk is tolerable and containable. Rather than maintaining US military forces at current levels in these theaters located far from US shores, it refocuses on arming US allies in these regions to deter enemy aggression while continuing to keep US allies under our strategic nuclear umbrella.

There is some evidence that some aspects of the strategy are beginning to be implemented. The Financial Times reported earlier this month that the US has announced it is phasing out security assistance programs for the Polish, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian and Finnish armies that border Russia, as it pushes NATO’s western European members to contribute more for the defense of their own continent. Pentagon officials last week informed European diplomats that the US would no longer fund programs that train and equip militaries in eastern European countries that would be on the frontline of any conflict with Russia, people familiar with the matter said.

COL Rob Maness (USAF Ret.) wrote an excellent article noting that the Trump administration is reportedly considering plans to cut the US Army’s end strength from under 450,000 troops today to just 360,000. He noted in his article that Military.com reported the Army could shrink from about 450,000 active-duty soldiers to as few as 360,000. Plans are already underway to cut thousands of civilian and military jobs — supposedly to build a “leaner, more lethal Army” and to help fund President Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense program. Meanwhile, recently departed Air Force Chief of Staff David Allvin dismissed the Army’s budget share as mere “inertia” and suggested the Air Force should grow “at the expense” of other branches. Translation: fewer soldiers, more jets and drones. America can’t afford to gut its ground forces just to shift dollars around between services. Critics point to China as justification. They argue any conflict in the Pacific would be naval, so we don’t need such a large Army.

I have long argued in support of cutting US overseas military bases in half, withdrawing seventy-five percent of US troops stationed abroad and cutting the US military’s conventional force structure somewhat if necessary to fund a largescale strategic nuclear buildup and fully fund the deployment of a comprehensive multi-layer US national missile defense system like Trump’s proposed Golden Dome. This move makes sense if Trump is planning on implementing his outstanding National Defense Strategy to refocus our national security priorities from projecting conventional military power halfway across the world to hemispheric and strategic defense. However, most of his recent military moves during the past few months suggest he is doing the exact opposite.

The full implementation of the outstanding New National Defense Strategy authored by Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby and including many of the foreign policy initiatives championed by Vice President JD Vance would do exactly what I have been calling for since 2003 which is for the US to prioritize homeland, strategic and hemispheric defense over conventional military power projection to Europe and Asia. Under this strategy, the US would begin moving from a global superpower back to a hemispheric superpower and most US military forces would presumably be relocated to the Western Hemisphere and the US would stop engaging in military confrontation and nuclear brinkmanship with Russia and China which might provoke them to engage in catastrophic attacks against the US homeland. It has been the decision of successive US presidential administrations to station US military forces along Russia’s and China’s borders and border seas while fighting proxy wars against them that has caused Russia and China to ally against us militarily and engaged in both joint defensive and joint offensive planning against us.

Ending US involvement in forever wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and withdrawing US military forces from Eastern Europe, the Middle East and ideally the First and Second Island Chains would serve to ensure US security from the existential threat of a simultaneous multi-theater world war against two allied nuclear superpowers the US would have little to no hope of winning. US leaders would be far wiser to prioritize expanding US military control over Greenland and retaking control of the Panama Canal, negotiating an EU-style confederation with Canada and perhaps even liberating Venezuela from Communist control than fighting unnecessary wars with Russia over Ukraine and with China over Taiwan.

President Trump’s new National Defense Strategy suggest that Under Secretary Colby and Vice President Vance are trying to move the US away from being chain-ganged by our NATO partners into fighting a war with Russia over a Russian attack on one or more NATO member states, particular one which is provoked by NATO. However, other than his new reported policy doctrine which has yet to be released, he has taken no actual actions or made any policy objectives to avert such an unnecessary war with Russia aside from his abortive summit with Putin following which he made no effort to get Zelensky to make any reciprocal concessions. In fact, he is doing the exact opposite trying to escalate what he claims is not his but Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

Instead of referring to our security commitments to our allies as “ironclad” as Trump’s foolish Ambassador to NATO Matt Whittaker has done, the US should emphasize our strategic autonomy by making our alliance commitments more ambiguous similar to our security relationship with Taiwan publicly stating the US will intervene militarily in conflicts with Europe and Asia only if it is deemed to be in the US national security interest to do so. Doing so would encourage our allies to become much less bellicose to their adversaries to reduce the chances of the outbreak of military conflicts in which the US would provide them with arms but no troops while encouraging them to spend more on their own defense.

As former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated before his ouster, the Trump administration could respond to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan with a number of options including negotiating a diplomatic solution to the conflict to avert all out-world war with Beijing. I have proposed a negotiated compromise agreement on Taiwan’s international status which could succeed in averting Chinese military aggression against Taiwan and a potential ensuing war with the US altogether. Coupled with a grand bargain with Russia that transforms it from a nuclear superpower adversary to a strategic partner and effectively neutralizes its military alliance with the PRC, this strategy could successfully ensure US national security for generations to come. The question is whether the Trump administration, which has been acting in opposition to this strategy over the past four months by escalating Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and starting new wars against Yemen and Iran will reverse course and start implementing it.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

