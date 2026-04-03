The Real War

The Real War

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Martillo's avatar
Martillo
3dEdited

Agent Orange driving his bankrupt, anglozionazi empire of carnage to its doom in the Zionazis' latest war on Iran has a silver lining. The inevitable defeat of the idiot hegemon by Iran should convince the next Pentacon regime than "taking on" the Bear or the Dragon, not to mention the Bear and the Dragon, would lead to certain death for the clowns in Washing town if not indeed all of humanity. That the ongoing Mossad Epstein Wexner Rothschild kidddy porn manipulation of their useful idiot in the White House and sundry Congress critters has led the bankrupt nation to its current state of depravity and ruin should motivate any uncompromised figures still standing in the US landscape to finally take action and rip off the stinking Zionist Israeli albatross lashed around Onkel Schmuel's scrawny neck. Regime change is long overdue and the only regime capable of blowing the swamp and poisoned sewer "back to the stone ages" (sic) is the same Zionist controlled military regime now slaughtering children and innocent civilians all over Iran. Can the US save itself or is its suicide inevitable? Either way the rest of the planet is sick to death of this barbarism and filth and wants done with "God's country" once and for all.

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Michael Murphy's avatar
Michael Murphy
2d

This analysis makes my belly giggle

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