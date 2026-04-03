Trump arrives ahead of his speech at the White House last night looking very solemn and glum knowing that he has made a collossal mistake in starting an unwinnable war with Iran that he cannot extricate himself from without the appearance of capitulation and defeat while his poll numbers and economic indicators continue to plummet.

On March 25th, the National Interest hosted a webinar entitled “Has World War Three Already Started?” One of the panelists, Paul Post, a senior nonresident fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, essentially stated that the Iran War is a global conflict that will end up proving to be the beginning of a war that will end up being World War Three. This is a point that I have been making for weeks including in a debate which was held at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah on March 20th where I predicted that the Iran War would not end but would most likely instead escalate to World War Three by the end of the year or early next year. This of course flies in the face of the conventional misconception underscored by Trump that the US has already won his unprovoked war of aggression against Iran and that Iran has already accepted virtually all of the points of the US fifteen-point peace proposal and that the US will begin to wind down the war in the coming days.

Due to Trump’s foolish decision to initiate an unwinnable, unprovoked war of aggression against a likely nuclear-armed Iran, the US is now engaged in fighting its first great power war we have fought since we fought the PRC during the Korean War of 1950-1953. Iran’s surprisingly effective performance in the war has revealed itself as a near peer adversary to the US that we are unable to defeat militarily without escalating to the use of nuclear weapons. Furthermore, there is a high likelihood that Iran possesses not only powerful cyber offensive capabilities but that it likely has a modest nuclear arsenal of anywhere from 12-60 nuclear weapons. Iran has been effectively deterred from using its nuclear weapons on the US and Israel by our combined nuclear supremacy over it as they know using them would likely prove suicidal.

Iran also possess Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles with a range of up to 3,000 miles and even a Space Launch Vehicle with a range of 4,500 miles it could use to deliver their nuclear warheads to Israel and US-allied countries. Iran has also demonstrated the ability to launch MRBM’s with a range of up to 1,000 miles from cargo ships potentially enabling Iran to nuke Washington, DC and New York City from the mid-Atlantic. According to CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Iran is just six months away from developing ICBMs that could reach the continental United States from Iran. While there was never any imminent threat from Iran to the US or Israel, Iran now has plenty of motivation to kill millions of Americans and Israelis that it did not have before thanks to Trump’s decision to assassinate fifty of Iran’s top leaders including its top political and religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meaning the Iranian threat to the US is far greater today than it was before Trump started his unnecessary war against them.

Iran’s Noor 2 and Noor 3 military satellites circle the earth every ninety minutes and are orbiting at an altitude of 280-310 miles which I calculated many years ago to be the optimum altitude for conducting a comprehensive nationwide super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack that could destroy all US critical infrastructure in the continental United States. The longer this war drags on, the greater chance could escalate with massive cyberattacks on each side or escalate horizontally as China and North Korea are increasingly tempted to take advantage of US military weakness in the Western Pacific to invade Taiwan and South Korea knowing the US will be unable to effectively respond militarily with the US bogged down fighting a major regional war in the Middle East.

Reports indicate that Russia is providing Iran with hundreds, and most likely thousands, of long-range combat drones while Chechen military commanders are offering to send thousands of troops to fight to defend Iran from a US ground invasion meaning that the US could find itself engaged in direct combat with Russian ground forces. It’s even possible that this war could end with a nuclear exchange either between the US/Israel and Iran or between the US/Israel and Iran and one or more of its three nuclear-armed allies—Russia, China and North Korea.

The two biggest winners of the Iran War—Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump’s great power war with Iran and his decision to lift all sanctions on Russian oil exports is making Russia rich while China is getting more oil from Iran than it did before the war as it watches the US waste its military strength fighting an unwinnable war in the Middle East emboldening it to take advantage of the window of vulnerability to invade Taiwan.

With every passing week, the Trump administration continues to dumb down its stated objectives in the hopes of making them more achievable. First it was regime change and Iran’s unconditional surrender and the total destruction of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and ballistic missile arsenal. Now, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is stating its merely the destruction of Iran’s air force, the destruction of their navy, the severe diminishing of their missile launching capability and the destruction of their conventional weapons factories.

However, none of these objectives have been achieved or are even close to being achieved. Iran’s air force is still largely intact but is not being used. Most of Iran’s navy is intact including their submarines and hundreds of their anti-ship missile boats and smaller surface combatants. The latest estimates are that only thirty percent of Iran’s ballistic missiles have been destroyed while Iran’s military industries are concentrated deep underground impervious to US conventional bombing strikes. Notably, the White House appears to have left regime change and degrading or eliminating Iran’s nuclear weapons program off the list of its objectives knowing there is nothing the US can do to successfully overthrow Iran’s Islamist regime or to eliminate Iran’s ability to continue producing nuclear warheads with which to threaten the US and Israel.

On March 30th, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth articulated the Trump administration’s plan for US hegemony of the area of the Western Hemisphere north of the equator. The plan makes good strategic sense from a US national security perspective unlike most of Trump’s other strategic adventures. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the US were to confine all of its offensive military operations to this core region for US national security instead of fighting forever wars all around the globe? For the past several years, America’s imperial wars have been fought where no discernible US national security interests are at issue with great powers like Iran and Russia that threaten to escalate into a nuclear World War Three with the potential to destroy the US homeland itself.

On January 9th, Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Donald Trump if he would “ever order a mission to go and capture” Russian President Vladimir Putin, like the operation conducted Saturday that saw Delta Forces arrest former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Doocy’s question came in relation to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has been at war with Russia since it invaded in 2022, when asked about the Maduro raid last week.

“If dictators can be dealt with in this way, then the United States of America knows what it should do next,” Zelensky quipped at the time, without mentioning who he was referring to. While Trump took questions from reporters at his meeting with U.S. oil executives on Friday, Doocy raised the comment, adding: “Sounds like he wants you to go and capture Vladimir Putin.” “Would you ever order a mission to go and capture Vladimir Putin?” he asked. The president replied, “Well, I don’t think it’s going to be necessary. I’ve always had a great relationship with him. I’m very disappointed.”

Following the US-backed assassination of Iran’s head of State Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, one wonders how Trump might respond to a question by the intrepid Fox News reporter whether he would back Zelensky if he attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. If the US and Israel can act as rogue states and employ acts of state-sponsored terror than how could we complain if Russia, China, North Korea and Iran did the same thing to our leaders citing Trump’s actions in abducting and assassinating foreign heads of state as a pretext?

Iran War Has Proven an Epic, Unmitigated Strategic, Military, Economic Disaster for US

Before the war broke out last June, Russia warned that a US war on Iran would result in “uncontrolled regional escalation” and that is exactly what we have been seeing with Iran striking the territory or bases of the US, Israel and fourteen of our European and Gulf State allies. Trump revealed this was a total war when he assassinated 50 top Iranian leaders on day one of the war. Just imagine if Iran had killed Trump and half the Cabinet and top congressional leaders on the first day of a war. You can’t get much more escalatory than that. This is an unrestricted, total war on both sides. Each side is doing things that we have not seen done in modern warfare employing more advanced ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against each other. The US and Israel are hitting Iranian energy infrastructure, missile sites, air defenses and sinking Iranian ships. Iran is hitting US bases and missile defense radars with precision, taking down allied Gulf State energy infrastructure and holding the mighty US Navy at bay with the USS Abraham Lincoln afraid to come within 1,000 kilometers of Iran for fear of being sunk by Iran’s huge arsenal of anti-ship missiles.

When President Joe Biden deliberately provoked Russia to invade Ukraine, I condemned his Ukraine war policy as morally and strategically bankrupt because he was sacrificing the lives of a million Ukrainian soldiers to date with no hope of victory. Today, I condemn President Donald Trump for starting a war that is even more morally and strategically bankrupt because he is risking the sacrifice of the lives of tens of thousands of US soldiers and millions of US citizens to fight a war in which we have no hope of winning that is serving to make the US and its over 290 million citizens far less safe. Furthermore, Trump is bombing Iranian cities and threatening to destroy Iran’s electrical power grid which could cause immense suffering and lead to the deaths of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of Iranian civilians which he is purportedly fighting the war to liberate.

Many Trump partisans believed the White House’s absurd claims that Iran would be defeated, their regime overthrown and the war won inside a week, and some even said Iran was liberated right after the Ayatollah had been assassinated. Others claimed that the protesters would succeed in overthrowing the regime on their own. None of those rosy predictions have been proven accurate. It has been reported that President Trump’s inner circle of senior advisors are refusing to allow him to be briefed on Iranian military successes in destroying US military bases and assets causing him to falsely believe that the US is winning the war and Iran’s military has been destroyed even while it steps up the pace of its missile strikes against the US and Israel. Earlier today, it was reported that White House Chief of Staff was encouraging Trump’s top advisors not to sugar coat negative reports about the Iran War and speak their minds which is encouraging. She is no doubt increasingly aware that the political and economic ramifications of continuing the war are proving increasingly disastrous for Trump, the Republican Party and his presidential legacy.

The New York Times is reporting that Iran has largely succeeded in destroying or rendering unusable thirteen to seventeen US military bases in the Middle East. No US adversary has ever been this successful in striking so many US military bases simultaneously since Imperial Japan during the Second World War. Yet on March 14th, Trump boasted that “we have destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capacity.” Meanwhile, the White House is calling on the FEC to censor factual, but negative, stories about his unjust, unwinnable and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran that expose the fact that the US is losing the war to maintain public support for the war in advance of the November midterm elections while the FBI and CIA are investigating vocal conservative opponents of the war like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center and Iraq War hero Joe Kent.

America First conservative champion and Iraq war hero Joe Kent—a man of honor who resigned his position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center over Trump’s decision to keep fighting the war in Iran for months and prepare for a ground invasion of Iran which could cost the lives of thousands of his fellow soldiers. Trump responded by having the FBI investigate him on false allegations he leaked classified information.

Trump’s forever war on Iran has not just proven disastrous strategically and militarily for the US it has also proven politically and economically disastrous as well with a US economic recession now guaranteed as the cost-of-living soars and gas prices surge to six dollars a gallon. His foolish and unnecessary war is killing the US economy, financial system and the Republican Party of chances future national elections for a generation to come. Hopefully that’s the worst of it but I fear his great power forever war with Iran will have far worse ramifications for the US. The US stock market has lost 10% in value since Trump started Operation Epic Fiasco against Iran. That’s $6-6.7 trillion worth of losses (correction territory) hitting the pocketbooks of everyday Americans. Average gas prices nationwide have shot up by forty-one percent since the war began.

Just as I warned in my Real War article on March 5th, Trump’s great power war with Iran is beginning to transform the regional and global balance of power in our enemies favor and now we see that’s exactly what has happened. Iran now has massive influence over Europe and our Gulf allies they never had before. As a result of the war, Russia and Iran are getting richer while China is getting more Iranian oil than it was getting before the war. As I have been saying, Iran will likely end up being known as the graveyard of America’s liberal empire.

I have also been warning that Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran could break the US military and deplete our offensive and defensive missile status to an extent that it could end up eliminating the US from the ranks of the world’s conventional military superpowers at least temporarily since it will likely take several years to rebuild the thousands of missiles and missile interceptors we exhaust infighting this unnecessary war. Trump’s Iran War debacle is a dream come true for Chinese President Xi Jinping. China is undoubtedly feeling emboldened by increasing US military weakness and offensive and defensive missile depletion in the Western Pacific. The perfect time for China to invade Taiwan will likely be this October by which time the US military will likely be exhausted and broken from Trumps great power war with Iran though the war is likely to continue for another year at least which would allow them to postpone an invasion until April 2027

President Trump has called his massive bombing campaign against Iran “a war” from the day it began claiming “we won the war” five times on March 11th, laughably claiming a couple of weeks ago that the US had succeeded in destroying 100% of their military capacity. When asked last week if Americans should worry about the US striking the US homeland and killing scores of our citizens, he replied “I guess so…in war some people die.” President Trump has consistently lied to the American people about Iran and every aspect of the war. He has bombed schools and hospitals and killed 150 young girls at an all-girls elementary school with a ‘double-tap’ Tomahawk cruise missile strikes and has bombed over a dozen Iranian cities, killing over two thousand and wounding over 26,500 Iranians, many of whom are civilians, and causing them to flee the cities with their families for safety causing them to rally in their support for the regime. Israel has blown up Iran’s biggest natural gas plant and has destroyed 30 oil centers while the US has destroyed one of Iran’s biggest desalinization plants depriving Iranian civilians of water.

On March 25th, after calling his forever regime change war in Iran “a war” for the past three and a half weeks, Trump declared it’s not really “a war” at all. He now says it’s just a special “military operation” like Russia has been calling its war in Ukraine because he says if you call it “a war” it requires congressional approval which the White House is not requesting. The administration is requesting another $200 billion to fight Trump’s special “military operation” for another three to seven months to May or even the end of September. If the war was truly ending in two to three weeks as Trump claims, his administration would be withdrawing or at least drastically reducing their $200 billion war appropriations supplemental request.

On March 25th, at the Christian Prayer & Worship Service at the Pentagon, disgraced neocon Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calls on God to “pour out your wrath” on “the ungodly” and sanction “overwhelming violence” against “those who deserve no mercy” seeming to call for God’s support for mass murder and perhaps even genocide against the people of Iran. But what he fails to understand that what he is asking for is for God to destroy himself and other murderous members of the Trump administration who started this unjust war of aggression in the Middle East which Pope Leo XIV has rightly stated is being waged in “blatant violation of Christian morality.”

Trump’s Iran War US Military Casualty Cover-Up

Since the war began, I have been stating that an integral part of the White House’s Iran War propaganda campaign is to cover up the true extent of US military casualties and the effectiveness of Iranian strikes on the US and our allies to fuel the fake news narrative that the US is winning the war when in fact the opposite is the case. Earlier in the war, President Trump was asked about the number of US casualties and responded by stating that “the actual number of US military casualties might be much higher” so it seems likely Trump is being told the actual number of US casualties.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has come out as a bloodthirsty warmonger who recently prayed for God’s help in killing thousands of Iranians and stated “we are negotiating with bombs.” President Donald Trump even joked that if he ended the war, Hegseth would probably be disappointed. Hegseth has ordered the Department of War to cover up the true extent of US military casualties likely under Trump’s direction.

Just yesterday, the Intercept confirmed my stated assumption that the Pentagon has indeed been ordered to coverup the true level of US military casualties in Trump’s war on Iran which number nearly 750 not 313 as the Department of War has falsely been claiming. It is reporting that the Pentagon has sent outdated statements on the number of U.S. troops killed or wounded during the Iran war, resulting in undercounts.

Almost 750 U.S. troops have been wounded or killed in the Middle East since October 2023, an analysis by The Intercept has found. But the Pentagon won’t acknowledge it. U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, appears to be engaged in what a defense official called a “casualty cover-up,” offering The Intercept low-ball and outdated figures and failing to provide clarifications on military deaths and injuries. CENTCOM also would not provide a count of troops who have died in the region since the start of the war. An Intercept analysis puts the number at no less than 15. “This is, quite obviously, a subject that [War Secretary Pete] Hegseth and the White House want to keep under major wraps,” said the defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak frankly.

Prior to the current war with Iran, U.S. bases in the Middle East were increasingly targeted by a mix of one-way attack drones, rockets, mortars, and close-range ballistic missiles after Israel’s war in Gaza began in October 2023, most of the attacks occurring in the year following the outset of the conflict. At least 175 troops were killed or wounded in those attacks, including three service members who died in a January 2024 strike on Tower 22, a facility in Jordan. Other attacks targeted al-Asad Air Base, the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Camp Victory, Union III, Erbil Air Base, and Bashur Air Base in Iraq and Al-Tanf garrison, Deir ez-Zor Air Base, Mission Support Site Euphrates, Mission Support Site Green Village, Patrol Base Shaddadi, Rumalyn Landing Zone, Tell Baydar, and Tal Tamir in Syria.

The casualty statistics do not include contractors, most of them foreigners who suffered non-combat injuries. Official U.S. statistics show that there were almost 12,900 cases of injuries to contractors in the CENTCOM area of operations during 2024 alone. More than 3,700 were the most serious non-fatal injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, requiring more than seven days away from work. Eighteen contractors were also killed, all of them in Iraq. The numbers are likely significant undercounts, but if even the fractional number of known contractor injuries is added to the tally, the casualty count for Americans and those on U.S. bases may top 13,600.

So, the Intercept is reporting that over 14,500 US soldiers and defense contractors have been killed or wounded in the Middle East since October 2023 most of them from Iranian proxy attacks. It is surprising that if Iran killed or wounded that many US troops and defense contractors over the past two and a half years that it was not used as a justification for Trump’s war on Iran as it would seem to be a more plausible pretext than any of the unconvincing ones the White House has put up to date. Most likely they feared doing so as it would severely undermine public support for continuing the US military presence in the Middle East. One of Iran’s five peace demands is a full US military withdrawal from the Persian Gulf region. Given that US military and defense contractor casualties may well be in the five figures over the past couple of years from Iranian and Iranian proxy attacks, President Trump should avail himself of this golden opportunity to put America First and keep his promise to pull US troops out of the Middle East so Israel can never use them as a tripwire to entrap us in an unnecessary war with Iran ever again.

Trump Doubles Down on Iran War Debacle Vowing to “Bomb Iran Back into the Stone Age”

During his White House address to the nation last night, Trump claimed the US has largely accomplished all four of his newly stated objectives including destroying the Iranian Air Force, destroying the Iranian Navy, destroying their war industries and destroying their ballistic missiles when in fact we have accomplished none of them. None of those goals have been accomplished. Iran’s Air Force and Navy are still mostly intact.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Israel) pictured here to the left of President Donald Trump. Graham recently stated he doesn’t stand with Americans but that “I stand with Israel until my dying day.” He has largely been working as an Israeli agent of influence urging Trump to start a disastrous great power war with Iran with no exit plan in furtherance of Israeli objectives and Trump has been all too happy to oblige.

Iran had ten light naval frigates and corvettes before the war. I am guessing most of them have been sunk along with a 42,000-ton Iranian drone carrier known as the IRIS Shahid Bagheri but the Iranian Navy has up to 300 missile boats each armed with supersonic anti-ship missiles with at least 350 kph range. They also have up to 26 patrol boats and around 25 diesel submarines left including several ultra-quiet Russian Kilo-class diesel submarines. It is Iran’s missile boats and subs that pose the main threat to the US Navy and Persian Gulf shipping. Iran’s air force has been grounded but remains largely intact though we have reportedly succeeded in destroying their modest fleet of F-14 Tomcat fighters. The US and Israel remain largely unwilling to engage in air missions in Iranian airspace because Iranian C3 and air defense capabilities remain robust opting to use stand-off attack missiles instead just outside of Iran’s air defense umbrella.

Iran’s ballistic missile force is still quite powerful and at most 30% degraded with some reports suggesting that they may have enough missiles to continue fighting the war for up to two years. Their nuclear missile arsenal in their hardened concrete silos has been untouched as is their 1,000 pound Highly Enriched Uranium stockpile which we estimate is enough to build as many as 15 more. President Trump continues to muse about sending thousands of US Special Forces to capture it but there is no way we can confirm with any degree of certainty where it is being stored so if he were to send US troops to try to hunt it down, it would likely prove a suicide mission with zero prospects of success. Iran’s war industries, long-range ballistic missile and drone factories and nuclear warhead production facilities are also located deep underground and impervious to conventional air and missile strikes.

As Seymour Hersch noted in his article published earlier today, “In this morning’s New York Times, Edward Wong assesses whether the US has achieved the goals the president set out in a February 28 video announcing the war and finds that it has fallen short. The harsh religious government in Tehran is still in power, and Iran is continuing to limit the flow of oil, gas, fertilizer, and food through the Strait of Hormuz, creating economic havoc throughout the Western world. Iranian missiles and drones are continuing to strike Israeli and America’s oil-producing allies in the Persian Gulf.”

President Donald Trump claimed that his regime change war against Iran was never about regime change at all. He claims regime change was achieved, and that Iran’s new leaders are more reasonable and moderate than all the ones we killed. The truth is the exact opposite. Their regime is even more hardline and more IRGC controlled than it was before Trump started his war against them nearly five weeks ago.

It is important to note that there was no imminent threat of an Iranian attack on the US as the Pentagon and even White House officials have openly admitted and that everything that Iran has done in terms of its attacks against US military bases and our allies in the Middle Eastern region and closing the Strait of Hormuz has been in direct response to Trump’s decision to assassinate their First Family. Yet in his speech, Trump claimed that Iran’s attacks in response to his bombings of Iran underscored why the US had to go to war Iran at this time to stop them.

President Donald Trump said casualties in war are inevitable claiming that the parents of fallen US soldiers told him to keep the war in Iran going until the war was won in what sounds suspiciously like one of his self-serving made up stories of the kind both he and his predecessor, Joe Biden, have become infamous for making up. “When you have conflicts like this, you always have death,” he said afterward. “I met the parents and they were unbelievable people. They were unbelievable people, but they all had one thing in common. They said to me, one thing, every single one: Finish the job, sir. Please finish the job.”

During his speech, Trump suggested that he is planning on ending the war in the next two to three weeks leaving Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz after falsely claiming Iran’s President has requested a cease-fire. He also stated that when the war is over, the Strait of Hormuz will somehow “open up naturally” but then called on our European allies to help open the Strait presumably because the US Navy doesn’t want to lose a carrier strike group to Iranian hypersonic anti-ship missiles while attempting to do so. With permanent Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, de-dollarization is well underway in the Gulf region as Iran will be in a position to force our European allies to pay $2 million or higher tolls to transit the strait for many years to come if not indefinitely. Trump also falsely claimed US troops “liberated Venezuela in minutes” on January 3rd and that the US is now in control of more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined when including Venezuelan oil even though their Communist regime remains in total control of the country.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian pictured here after winning Iran’s 2024 presidential election recently sent a letter urging Americans to call for peace with Iran and tell Trump to end the war to end the killing on both sides. His letter provided a huge contrast to President Trump’s speech last night during which he pledged to bomb Iran “back into the stone age where they belong” likely leading to the deaths of millions of innocent Iranian civilians for whom he falsely claims to be fighting to liberate.

Iran saw this war coming 23 years ago when Bush invaded Iraq and they were ready for us decentralizing their command-and-control system and moving their nuclear program, long-range ballistic missiles, and military industries underground. Iran’s command, control and communication network has proven to be extremely robust and they continue to destroying key US and Israeli military targets with great precision thanks to Chinese and Russian satellite targeting intelligence. Iran has had the technical capability to build a nuclear arsenal since 2003 according to both Netanyahu and Dr. Peter Pry so either they are a peace loving regime and have elected not to have nukes or they have built a modest arsenal of 15-100 nukes as myself and other experts have concluded.

Trump spent much of his speech spouting misinformation about Iran’s nuclear weapons program. First, he claimed if he hadn’t pulled out of the JCPOA, Iran would have a significant nuclear arsenal right now and would have used their nukes against the US while also using its nuclear shield to allow them to conduct terrorist attacks against the US and Israel from Iran with impunity. Trump says even though he saved America from the threat of Iran building nukes under the JCPOA, our B-2 bombers were forced to obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program in June that he prevented Iran from developing. Then, he says that we had to go back to presumably re-obliterate it eight months later after we totally destroyed their nuclear program and that had we not gone back and re-obliterated, Americans would be living under the threat of Iranian nuclear attack right now.

When President Trump stated he wanted to end the war in three weeks, I was hopeful he was sincere in wanting to bring rapid end to the conflict. If Trump were serious about peace with Iran, he would be escalating the war by trying to destroy their power plants, oil refineries, bridges, medical research centers and desalinization plants, he would be de-escalating the war to prove he was sincere about peace. Instead, he said “we have to finish the job” by bombing Iran “into the stone age” and destroying them as a nation so they can never build back, destroying the ability of the Iranian people and their children to subsist in the process, which is serious war crime that could perpetrate a genocide against the Iranian people.

Perhaps, he fails to realize that Iran could retaliate by shutting down US critical infrastructure with a massive cyber and/or super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack on the US homeland that could lead to the deaths of millions of Americans. In any case, it’s crystal clear that Trump places very little value on human life whether it’s the lives of our soldiers and citizens or theirs. If anyone thought we were fighting Trump’s war on Iran for a noble cause like liberating the Iranian people from its authoritarian Islamist regime, that misperception was completely blown away by his remarks tonight.

Dr. Robert Pape had the best analysis of the night of President Trump’s speech. As he notes, Trump says that “we must honor the dead by completing the mission” and says the new US military mission is “bombing them into the stone ages” i.e. destroying Iran’s electrical power grid implying a massive escalation of the war that could prolong it indefinitely or perhaps even cause it to escalate to the cyber, super-EMP or nuclear level--i.e. World War Three. Trump also declared if Iran did not capitulate to the US fifteen point peace ultimatum, that “if there is not adeal we will hit each and every one of Iran’s power plants and probably simultaneously” and “hit their oil” which “would not give them even a chance of survival” and “there is nothing they could do about it.”

General Curtis LeMay first used the phrase bombing “back to the Stone Age” when the US dropped the equivalent of over 500 Hiroshima size atomic bombs on North Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia from 1965-1973 suggesting Trump is planning a months or even years long conventional (or perhaps even nuclear) bombing campaign against Iran that will prolong the war far beyond his stated two-three week timeframe. It is worth noting that the most massive US strategic bombing campaign ever waged against North Vietnam didn’t lead to a US victory. Rather, it led to its victory over the US and its Republic of Vietnam allies. Furthermore, no US strategic bombing campaign in history has ever succeeded in overthrowing a regime without the assistance of large-scale opposition groups.

Both President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age” on Wednesday night.“We’re going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong,” Trump said during a prime-time address while threatening to hit Iran “extremely hard over the next two to three weeks.” “Back to the Stone Age,” Hegseth echoed in a post on X shortly after the speech.

On Wednesday, Trump reiterated that he would target Iranian energy infrastructure if Iran didn’t reach a deal to end the war. He’s also suggested the U.S. could attack the country’s desalination facilities, fueling concerns that he would intentionally decimate civilian infrastructure and commit a war crime. (Iran has also responded with its own threats.)

The phrase about bombing “back to the Stone Age” was used by Gen. Curtis LeMay, the Air Force chief of staff during the Vietnam War who also oversaw the extensive bombing of Japan during World War II. (LeMay later disputed how his comments were characterized.)

If Trump follows through on his threat to bomb Iran into the stone age by destroying all of their power plants, his administration will likely prove far more murderous and terrorists than Iran’s ever was up until this point but Iran will likely try to outdo him by killing millions of Americans and possibly Israelis in response.

U.S. stocks fell sharply and oil prices rose, as doubt took over again on Wall Street about a possible end to the war. What Trump didn’t say is that he continues to surge thousands more US ground troops to the Middle East for a possible invasion of Iran. He also didn’t threaten repercussions against our NATO allies after giving an interview with Reuters saying he was going to announce he was seriously considering pulling the US out of NATO because just like everything else he threatens, it was just an empty bluff.

Iran has refused all of Trump’s cease fire offers stating the need to restore deterrence against the US and Israel aggressors and stating that it will only agree to a peace deal in which the US agrees to permanently withdraw all its military forces and bases from the Persian Gulf region. Because Iran controls the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the war will not end until Trump accepts their peace terms. The only question has been whether Trump is smart enough to declare victory now and cut our losses or wait until America’s defeat is far more costly and humiliating with the loss of trillions of dollars and many thousands of US military servicemen. Trump’s fiery and bombastic speech last night would strongly suggest he is not. A recent poll revealed 79% of Trump voters want him to declare victory and end the war immediately. Trump recently declared that he thinks it would take fifteen years for Iran to build back its military capabilities and that is an acceptable outcome of the war.

Trump’s Foolish Plan to Stage an Airborne and Amphibious Invasion of Kharg Island

On March 8th, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that President Trump was refusing to rule out reinstituting the draft. The last war we used the draft was Vietnam when we had half a million troops deployed there. The only reason Trump would need a draft would be if he was considering a full-scale invasion of Iran with half a million troops. It would likely take two to three years at best to amass an invasion force of that size and successfully invade Iran. Further, we could not transport those troops to Iraq through the Persian Gulf because it is now controlled by Iran. However, Iran has almost a million active duty military servicemembers and could mobilize up to 13.6 million more including army reserves, paramilitary and national police forces so even if the US deployed all 1,150,000 US Army active and reserve troops to invade Iran across mountainous terrain, success would be far from assured.

On March 19th, Trump asked if he is deploying ground troops to invade Iran, responded, “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere.” Later the same day, Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu said there would be “a ground component” to the war. That night, it was reported that the USS Basser has left San Diego with a second Marine Expeditionary Unit and will arrive in the Arabian Sea in one month. As I have demonstrated earlier in this article and in past articles, it seems like Trump is always saying one thing and doing the exact opposite.

Pete Hegseth has reportedly asked U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down and take immediate retirement. One source said Hegseth is seeking a successor who is aligned with the defense and leadership vision of Donald Trump and willing to implement both Trump’s and Hegseth’s direction for the U.S. Army. The Secretary of War firing the Army’s top general in the middle of the biggest war the US has fought in decades is certainly not conducive to increasing confidence that Trump’s War in Iran is going as planned. The reason for the firing is most likely because General George has expressed major reservations over Trump’s reported plans to drop thousands of 82nd Airborne Division troops on Kharg Island just sixteen miles from the Iranian mainland where their planes could be shot out of the sky and they could be subjected to serious and sustained bombardment from heavy artillery fire, combat drones and short-range ballistic missiles.

Two weeks ago, one Trump official stated the administration’s plan is to use 5,000 US Marines and up to 8,000 light infantry troops from the 82nd Airborne’s division which we found out is being sent to the Middle East to invade Kharg island to use it as a bargaining chip in exchange for Iran re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. That number has since risen up to 17,000 troops. Despite Trump’s failure to state whether he is planning on invading Iranian territory, thousands of US Special Operations forces—Navy SEALs and Army Rangers—are either en route or soon will be to zones within striking range of the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial choke points for the shipping of oil from the Middle East to the rest of the world. Add the number of those en route to those already stationed in the region, and Trump easily could have fifty thousand US troops ready to clear the Strait of Hormuz or even to dig out the partially enriched uranium Iran is believed to have tucked away in one or more of tunnels under the nuclear facilities the US and Israel attacked last June.

On March 26th, it was reported that Trump had told his senior advisors he wants the war wrapped up in weeks, not months with the plan to invade Kharg Island in mid-April with up to 8,000 airborne troops and Marines and use US control of this key Iranian island through which ninety percent of oil passes to negotiate a better peace deal with Iran. Trump’s reported plan to try to use thousands of US Marines to take control of multiple Iranian islands in what would likely prove to be a failed and futile attempt to re-establish control of the Persian Gulf could result in thousands of US military casualties. Renowned foreign policy theorist Dr. John Mearsheimer has stated it would be a military debacle like the British-led amphibious invasion of Gallipoli. But it won’t just be a military debacle like Gallipoli. It will likely result in multiple US warships including the USS Tripoli being sent to the bottom of the Persian Gulf from Iran’s hundreds if not thousands of anti-ship missiles including hypersonic missiles. If so, it would prove the most humiliating US naval defeat since Pearl Harbor. America First conservative champion and war hero Joe Kent’s decision to resign as Director of the Counterterrorism Center, which was announced on March 17th, could very well be in partial response to Trump’s decision to move forward with these amphibious assaults.

As I mentioned in my last article, both Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghch are trying to goad Trump to send thousands of US Marines, Airborne troops and dozens of US ships into their ‘kill box’ in the Persian Gulf before it springs the trap, sinks our ships and uses the thousands of our troops stranded on the island and up to five other strategic Iranian islands as hostages and bargaining chips. The problem is that if he attempts to send amphibious assault ships through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran sinks them and we lose thousands of US military casualties, Trump will likely fall into an escalation trap. He will come under tremendous pressure to escalate the war and keep fighting it until the Democrats defund his unwinnable and unjust war of aggression early next year when they take control of both Houses of Congress.

A modest ground incursion of 8,000 airborne and amphibious troops into a massive country like Iran isn’t going to win a war. In fact, it might not even win a battle as Iran is likely to sink any amphibious assault ships like the USS Tripoli and USS Boxer that attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz meaning that our amphibs and thousands of US Marines might never reach Kharg Island unless Iran allows them to. Even if the US succeeds in capturing Kharg Island in an airborne and amphibious assault with thousands of US military casualties, it will just play into Iran’s hands as it will greatly increase the global price of oil pressuring Trump to accept Iran’s peace terms rather than pressuring them to accept ours. The US could lose as many military servicemen in a single day as it lost during two decades of war in Afghanistan and Republican support for Trump’s unwinnable and unnecessary great power war with Iran will seriously erode. Previous America First conservative GOP leaders who converted to the neocon side with their support of the War on Iran will realize they’ve been misled into supporting a war that is making the US far less safe and secure with no discernible benefits to US national security.

Not unsurprisingly, Israel has announced that if Trump engages in a massive US ground invasion of Iran, it will not send any IDF troops to assist us because Israel prefers to use tens of thousands of US military servicemembers as cannon fodder to fight its imperial wars of aggression and expansion. Meanwhile, Russia and China seem very pleased with Trump’s apparent plan to sacrifice the lives of thousands of US soldiers to take Kharg Island. Trump is foolishly falling into their trap to bleed the US military dry so China can invade Taiwan without worrying about any effective US military opposition and Russia can finish the job in Ukraine.

Trump Reveals Massive Iranian Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln

On March 24th, just ten days after boasting that the US had destroyed 100 percent of Iran’s military capacity, Trump revealed that Iran attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln with 101 supersonic anti-ship missile traveling at a speed of 2,500 miles an hour, which equates to Mach 3.3, “approaching from 17 different directions” saying “I think we are in trouble” and “we ran for our lives” suggesting he thought the carrier might be sunk and sped away to a distance of 1,000 kilometers from the Iranian mainland to escape future Iranian anti-ship missile strikes.

According to Naval Today, Trump stated:

“They shot 100 missiles at one of our aircraft carriers, one of the biggest ships in the world, actually. And of 101 missiles shot, every single one of them was knocked down. So you think of it, think of what that means. 101 missiles, highly sophisticated, very fast missiles shot, and of 101, all 101 were shot down, and now for the most part lying at the bottom of the sea,” Trump stated. He added, “When a missile is going at 2,500 miles an hour, I don’t care how far away it is you don’t have a lot of time [to shoot them down]. The remarks came at the swearing-in ceremony for the new Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump disclosed the details amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East linked to Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28.

The comments follow earlier claims from Iran regarding the same carrier. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has asserted that its naval drone units struck the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Sea of Oman. According to Iranian state-linked reporting, the carrier had approached within roughly 340 kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters claimed the vessel was hit by drones and subsequently withdrew from the area. Iranian officials further stated that the carrier strike group retreated more than 1,000 kilometers following the alleged engagement.

On March 27th, he added additional details to this blockbuster revelation of a massive Iranian supersonic anti-ship missile strike.

“We knew there was a problem when we noticed at one o’clock in the morning every 32 seconds another airplane, a very fast plane, was coming off the deck of an aircraft carrier.” He added, “That’s actually the biggest aircraft carrier in the world, and every 32 seconds, boom, boom, boom. And it was one o’clock in the morning. So, we said, okay, I think we’re in trouble.” “But they were ready for us, Johnny. And we were ready. He said we were ready. And then they hit us, and they came from 17 different angles. They were here, they were there… we ran for our lives. It was over. And uh, it was over,”

If Iran attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln from seventeen different directions, it would demonstrate an impressive level of sophistication in their missile arsenal only seen in the arsenals of nuclear great powers like Russia, China and North Korea and the US itself.

Trump Warns He is Seriously Considering Withdrawing US from NATO

President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent members of the Trump administration have expressed their anger at America’s NATO partners for refusing to provide any aid whatsoever to the US in our continuing efforts to force Iran to re-open the Strait of Hormuz. Multiple countries including Spain, France and Italy have refused to allow US aircraft transiting to and from the Middle East to land or refuel on US military bases in their countries. In response yesterday, Donald Trump has warned he is strongly considering pulling the US out of NATO in his latest attack on the ‘paper tiger’ bloc. In an interview with the London Telegraph, he said removing America from the 77-year-old alliance is now ‘beyond reconsideration.’ He said: ‘I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.’ Since the start of the war with Iran, the US has unsuccessfully tried to lobby his NATO allies into joining the fight.

NATO Headquarters in Brussles. Once a laudable defensive alliance that helped deter a Soviet invasion of Western Europe, over the past twenty-eight years it has become an alliance of aggressors starting wars in the former Yugoslavia, Libya and now Ukraine and changing for the borders of Europe by force for the first time since World War Two. Trump has rightly denounced NATO as “obsolete” and '“a paper tiger” and twice told his senior Cabinet members he wanted to get out of NATO during his first term.

In a second interview with Reuters, Trump said he would state in an address to the nation last night that he was “absolutely” considering withdrawing from the NATO alliance. “Il’l be discussing my disgust with NATO” he said of the speech. Asked if he was thinking about pulling out of NATO, he said. “Oh, absolutely without question. Wouldn’t you do that if you were me?” Earlier that day, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declined to reaffirm the US commitment to NATO’s collective defense.

While Secretary Rubio voted with the majority of members of Congress to block Trump from pulling the US out of NATO unilaterally, there is nothing to stop President Trump from renouncing the US military and nuclear guarantee for our European NATO partners and from pulling the US out of NATO’s military command structure and withdrawing all US conventional and nuclear forces from Europe while the US remains as a nominal NATO member state.

Predictably, Trump did not follow through on his purported plan to say he was seriously considering pulling the US out of NATO during his White House address but a number of his neocon supporters including Lt. General Keith Kellogg (USA Ret.) are now openly calling for him to withdraw the US from NATO while others are calling on him to withdraw tens of thousands of US troops from Europe in retaliation to our European NATO frenemies refusing to aid us in our illegal, unjust and unprovoked war of aggression. A poll published by X by Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity revealed that 84 percent of respondents supported ending US membership in NATO.

In related news, a couple of months ago, Foreign Affairs reported that the US Ambassador to NATO announced that the US wants a German general to replace the US as Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Last November, Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, startled a gathering of European officials at the Berlin Security Conference by remarking that he looked forward to the day when Germany would tell the United States, “We’re ready to take over the supreme allied commander position.” Despite Whitaker’s acknowledgment that such a moment was not imminent, his comments nonetheless shocked the audience of seasoned security officials who, like much of Washington, have long regarded NATO’s top military post as an American prerogative.

Trump is Committing Political Suicide for the GOP

Trump’s unnecessary great power war with Iran has proven to be extremely unpopular. Only 27% of Americans polled on the night after US military strikes on Iran supported Trump’s decision to start a major regional war with Iran. Since then, the popularity of the war has increased to 38 precent helped by the White House’s war propaganda and information warfare campaign designed to mislead the American people into supporting the war. Trump continues to struggle to articulate a justification for why he felt he had to embroil the US in yet another forever war in the Middle East in flagrant opposition to US national security interests.

President Trump campaigned against regime change wars and promised to end the Ukraine War on his first day of office and save America from World War Three. But he has done the exact opposite over the past ten months. His National Security Strategy was brilliant as was his long since aborted plan to divide the Sino-Russian military alliance, but he has been going against his own National Security strategy since it was first published in early December and really for the six months prior with his first bombing of Iran in June. Except for Trump’s first term, every time we elect a new president, they end up putting America Last and doing the bidding of the Deep Warfare State. Trump has now broken all the promises he made to tens of millions of America First conservatives like me to put America First economically and militarily. Even worse, he is now weaponizing federal law enforcement against longtime America First conservative allies like Tucker Carlson and Iraq War hero Chief Warrant Officer Joe Kent who dare oppose his unjust war of aggression against Iran.

I have always said good policies make for good politics. On the contrary, bad policies make you lose elections. Trump’s decision to double cross his America First conservative base by starting yet another forever war in the Middle East has caused his election winning MAGA coalition to break apart with the more ideological principled faction led by Tucker Carlson to move into the opposition against Trump’s unwinnable major regional war with Iran while his other supporters happily fall in line with his every flip flop to the left claiming supporting Deep State forever wars is putting America First even though he campaigned strongly against forever wars in the Middle East.

The Trump administration continues to issue threats to perpetuate acts of state sponsored terrorism as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has stated the message other countries should receive from Trump’s decision to decapitate the Iranian leadership that offered a sweetheart nuclear deal to the US a day before we killed their Supreme Leader is that “if we don’t like the way you negotiate, we’ll kill you” all in the name of fighting terrorism, which seems unbelievably Orwellian. Yet somehow, MAGA members continue to support this nonsensical war which is all but certain to result in political suicide for the Republican Party.

Thirty-six US House Republicans are retiring and that number is likely to increase. The last time that happened in 2018 the Democrats netted a gain of forty US House seats. One of the biggest consequences from Trump’s war in Iran is that the Republican Party is extremely likely to lose control of both Houses of Congress in a landslide losing around six US Senate seats and forty House seats in November. This is because millions of America First conservatives are going to stay home because they are not going to vote for neocon Republicans who voted for this stupid unjust forever war in Iran and independents and young people are going to vote for the Party of Peace not the Party of War.

If neocon America Last President Donald Trump keeps fighting his unwinnable forever war against Iran for another few months or more the Republican Party will be unable to win another national election for at least a decade and maybe even a generation. Trump is in the process of destroying the GOP’s electoral hopes in an act of self-immolation and political suicide and Republican members of Congress are applauding like trained seals while he does so. He will likely be remembered as the Republican Party’s minority maker and the Democrat Party’s unlikely political savior. That will be Trump’s greatest legacy, not regime change in Iran, but regime change here at home.

President Lyndon B. Johnson rehearsing his speech announcing he was withdrawing from the 1968 presidential election due to his rising unpopularity stemming from his decision to embroil the US fighting a no-win war in Vietnam. President Donald Trump would similarly be unelectable were he eligible to run for re-election due to the increasing popularity of his no-win war against Iran. I assess that Trump’s Iran War quagmire will end up being a far greater strategic debacle for the US than was the Vietnam War.

If the US survives Trump’s Deep State War against Iran, which it very well might not, I expect that Trump’s poll numbers will be less than Herbert Hoover’s when he left office during the Great Depression. Trump will forever be remembered as the president who lost the biggest war since Vietnam, who broke the US military, who transformed the Republican Party into a permanent minority party, transformed the US into a one-party Democrat socialist republic and destroyed America’s global standing in the world.

How Might the Iran War End?

It’s probably impossible to overstate what a strategic disaster this war will end up being for the United States I predict that unless Trump ends his war on Iran in the next few months by accepting Iran’s peace terms, it will likely escalate to World War Three by the end of the year with a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Maybe that’s why the White House said Trump is considering reinstating the draft for the first time since 1972.

The best-case scenario would be for Trump to declare mission accomplished, agree to Iran’s reasonable terms of guaranteeing the US and Israel will never attack Iran ever again and closing all US military bases in the Persian Gulf as part of his America First National Security Strategy. Then, he could lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for them conducting all their oil sales in US dollars.

The worst-case scenario would be Iran nuking Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem with hypersonic missiles and Washington DC with nuclear missiles fired from cargo ships and then China nuking every other target of strategic military significance in the US. Alternatively, Iran could employ a massive cyber or super-EMP attack any one of which could kill 260 million Americans within a year. How many Americans know that Trump is fighting a war against a country with intermediate-range nuclear missiles and super-Electromagnetic Pulse weapons and understand that Trump’s unnecessary war could end in the destruction of our great country? I am guessing not a lot.

Conclusion

While President Trump and his supporters continue to claim he isn’t fighting a war but that he is ending a war that has lasted forty-seven years with the deaths of 992 Americans at the hands of Iranian proxies, Communist China has killed over 1,600 times more Americans in just the past eight years through their COVID-19 biological warfare attack and fentanyl poisoning. Yet Trump rewards mass murderer President Xi Jinping by praising him as “brilliant” and “a great leader”--words similar to those he used to describe his feelings for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump seems to love mass murderers as he is happy to provide unlimited bombs and ammunition to Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu who has mass murdered 58,000 Gazan civilians in his mass terror bombing campaign 45,000 of whom have been admitted killed by Israel along with unlimited direct US military support for Israel’s imperial war against Iran.

Trump’s forever war with Iran is an existential conflict for the US which threatens to provoke our national suicide by threatening our very existence as a nation. We must not allow his forever war on Iran to continue as the longer the war continues the more it will serve to maximize Iran’s incentive to attack the US with a massive cyber or even a super-EMP attack that could shut down our electrical grid for weeks or perhaps even for good causing our nation to collapse and millions of Americans to starve to death. Alternatively, we could see China and North Korea join the war by expanding the war from one front to three with invasions of Taiwan and South Korea expanding the conflict to a Third World War that would further increase the risk of a nuclear exchange which could destroy the US. That’s why the US should never fight a total war with a nuclear power that has the capability to destroy us. Most Americans don’t understand that the US has never been closer to being destroyed than it is right now thanks to Trump who has taken little to no action to defend against the existential threats of super-EMP and nuclear missile attack.

The best way to protect against the Iranian nuclear and super-EMP threat as well as the Russian, Chinese and North Korean nuclear/super-EMP threats is to build the Golden Dome space-based national missile defense system and harden the US electrical grid against such existential attack. The amount of sunk costs stemming from Trump’s unnecessary great power war with Iran including lost economic production and missed opportunities for ensuring US national security cannot be overestimated. The administration’s request for an additional $200 billion to fund Trump’s war on Iran through September happens to be the exact amount of money that I have estimated would be needed to build the Golden Dome and harden the grid against super-EMP attack.

If anyone wants to know what’s going on in Trump’s mind right now, the best historical apology is the movie “Downfall” about Hitler’s last several weeks in his bunker before he committed suicide at the end of the Second World War. Trump seems just as deluded, deranged, and insane and like Hitler he’s provoking the potential destruction of the country he was elected to lead. The historical analogy between Trump and Hitler continue to grow with every passing day Trump’s modern-day Operation Barbarossa continues. Trump’s forever war on Iran has the potential of ending even more badly for the US than Hitler’s war with the Soviet Union ended for Germany when it was broken up into eight pieces and occupied with the loss of up to 25% of its population. The destruction of our great country may end up being Trump’s greatest presidential legacy.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

March 1st—Interview with Brandon Weichert on his National Security Talk podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to start an illegal, unconstitutional, unprovoked war of aggression with a nuclear-armed Iran that could quickly escalate to World War Three.

March 3rd—Interview on The Political Current talk show hosted by Sara Katib to discuss the rising tensions between Iran and the US and the growing threat of a US attack and the terms of what a workable peace deal to avert a US-Iran military conflict might look like.

March 4th—Interview with Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson’s show “The Absolute Truth” to discuss Trump’s forever regime change war on Iran, what Trump’s objectives are, whether it can be won and whether it could escalate to World War Three.

March 4th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to start the biggest regional war in the Middle East in 35 years and what the ramifications will be and who will likely win the war.

March 10h—Interview with Harrison Smith on his ‘The War Room’ podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to start the biggest regional war in the Middle East in 35 years and whether it could lead to the outbreak of World War Three.

March 17th—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran and how he has transformed from an America First hero president into an Israel First zero president.

March 18th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s unnecessary, unwinnable forever war in Iran and the chances that the war will escalate to World War Three and end with the destruction of America.

March 19th—Iran War Debate at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. I will be leading a debate team of three panelists on the Ant-Iran War side arguing why the war is an unprovoked war of aggression that must be ended as swiftly as possible to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 24th—Interview with IranTalks to discuss Trump’s unjust, unnecessary and unwinnable war with aggression, escalation on both sides, which side is likely to win a protracted war of attrition and potential compromise solutions to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 30th—Interview with Dr. Maria on the Dr. Maria show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s Operation Epic Fiasco and Iran War debacle and how the war risks escalating into a forever war with the chances of it escalating to World War Three increasing the longer it goes on.

March 31st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran, why the US is losing the war and what Trump needs to do to end it quickly to minimize US military, economic and political losses.

Upcoming Interviews

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 20th—Interview with Pascal Lottaz on his “Neutrality Studies” podcast to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s unwinnable great power war against Iran for the US and the world, Trump’s plans for escalation and the prospects for peace before it escalates to World War Three.

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

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