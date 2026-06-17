President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on June 11th announcing planned US military strikes had been cancelled and a 60 day cease-fire Memorandum of Understanding would be signed in a few days.

The past few weeks have been one of the biggest roller-coaster rides in the history of US foreign policy. After months of dubiously claims the US and Iran were on the verge of finalizing a peace deal, it turned out President Trump was correct when he stated the US and Iran were on the verge of finalizing a 60-day armistice Memorandum of Understanding and suspending his unnecessary and unwinnable war with Iran over the past few weeks. Both President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the document electronically today and US officials announced its implementation would begin immediately.

The full text of this stunning 60-day cease-fire Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which I would characterize as a temporary armistice with the potential of being a lasting peace agreement, formally suspending the war between the US and Iran was released by the White House earlier this afternoon and is now in the process of being implemented by both sides. In my estimation it represents a historic and potentially revolutionary break between President Trump and his neocon Cabinet members who have been privately critical of the peace agreement. This is because it throws all of the White House’s neocon propaganda talking points of the past several months out the window and represents a return to foreign policy reason, realism and restraint.

I think it is worth reviewing the events of the last few weeks that brought us to this historic moment before analyzing the terms of the agreement to remind everyone how we got to this point.

House Passes Iran War Resolution

On February 28th, President Donald Trump took the nation to war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which I have been reporting for the past four years is likely a nuclear great power, without any constitutional authority to do so. The War Powers Act only permits the president to take the US to war with a foreign power for up to sixty days in response to an attack upon the US. Since there was no Iranian attack on the US, Trump’s undeclared and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran has been illegal and unconstitutional from the very beginning. On June 3rd, in one of the first attempts by Congress to reassert its constitutional power to declare war since the US war with Serbia in 1999, the GOP-led US House of Representatives voted 215-208 to force Trump to end the war on Iran with four America First House Republicans voting in favor. A similar Senate test vote passed 50-47 late last month but after the 60-day cease-fire MOU had been signed narrowly failed in another vote on June 16th due to three Senate Democrat absences without a single vote being changed.

The House and Senate Iran War resolutions directing Trump to pull all US military forces out of the Iran War are non-binding concurrent resolutions meaning they cannot be vetoed by the president. All but ten House Republicans betrayed their America First base and violated our God-given Constitution in voting to give President Trump a blank check to fight his undeclared war against Iran indefinitely. We need to throw these America Last neocon warmongers out of office and elect America First conservatives to replace them. The next day, Trump responded to the vote by publishing a Truth Social post attacking the four House Republicans who helped pass the resolution as “grandstanders” claiming it was unpatriotic for them to vote to end the war when he was in the middle of final peace negotiations with Iran. The four House Republicans who voted for the Iran war resolution are America First conservative heroes for trying to end Trumps illegal, unconstitutional, unwinnable war of aggression.

The peace deal that the US and Iran signed on Sunday has been ready to sign for the past few weeks. It was first reported on May 23rd and the terms have likely remained largely unchanged. On May 28th, it was reported that the US and Iranian negotiators reached a deal on a 60-day cease-fire framework agreement two days earlier. The following day, President Trump announced he was lifting the US naval blockade presumably as part of a 60-day cease-fire deal with Iran before his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth countermanded his order and declared “the blockade remains very much in place” in a stunning act of insubordination against him. Trump opted to request a few modifications to the MOU which Iran rejected.

On May 28th, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he ordered the Israel Defense Forces to take control of 70 percent of the Gaza Strip – well beyond the portion of the enclave that Jerusalem was allowed to temporarily continue occupying as part of an October 2025 ceasefire deal with Hamas. The next week, he ordered IDF troops to cross the Litani River in Lebanon in blatant violation of Trump’s cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon in a failed attempt to sabotage the US-Iran peace deal.

Iran Cancels Peace Talks with US

On June 1st, Iran announced that it had cancelled all peace talks with the US through Pakistani intermediaries in response to Irael’s egregious violations of the cease-fire in Lebanon. Iran demanded a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon as part of the 60-day cease-fire agreement which Iran claims Trump has since agreed to. However, this is something Netanyahu will never agree to as he has vowed to “deepen and expand” Israeli control over southern Lebanon so the peace talks are now effective dead and this war with Iran will continue indefinitely unless Trump either cuts off all US security assistance to Israel to get them to withdraw all Israeli military forces from Lebanon or unilaterally ends the blockade and pulls back US military forces from the Persian Gulf region. Iran had also threatened to get its Houthi allies to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait if Israel does not comply with its demands.

Later the same day, Trump told CNBC, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly. I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less. If they’re over, they’re over. If they’re not, you know, I think they took too much time. Frankly, I thought they started to get very boring.” He then he would continue the US naval blockade indefinitely until Iran surrendered. Next, President Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to demand Netanyahu end the IDF terror bombing strikes and ground offensive in Lebanon. He wrote in a Truth Social post that he had spoken to Netanyahu and stated “there will be no Troops going to Beirut” and added that those on their way would turn back. He added that he spoke to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant groups “through highly placed Representatives” and got their agreement that “all shooting will stop.”

The Lebanese government confirmed that Hezbollah had accepted Trump’s cease-fire proposal. However, Netanyahu responded by saying that Israel would “keep striking southern Lebanon as planned” in direct opposition to Trump’s directive at the same time he is violating Trump’s Gaza War cease-fire by re-occupying 70 percent of the Gaza Strip. President Trump then called Israel Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu a second time and attacked him furiously during a tense profanity laden phone call for blatantly violating Israel’s US mediated cease-fire with Lebanon with its escalating bombing strikes, invasion and occupation of that beleaguered country. Trump told Bibi “What the F--- are you doing? You’re f***ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everyone hates Israel because of this.” After his call with Netanyahu, Trump declared that “peace negotiations were proceeding at a rapid pace” and said “a deal could be reached over the next week.”

On June 2nd, the same day that Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified to Congress that the war was over, Iran struck US military bases in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Barhain and the UAE in response to a US attack on an Iranian aligned tanker and attacks on Qeshm Island. One Iranian missile fired at a Kuwaiti airport wounded 63 civilians. On June 3rd, the United States military again conducted strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island following Iranian missile launches targeting US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Air raid sirens were activated in both countries, and defensive systems were deployed. The Trump administration succeeded in negotiating a new cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon on June 4th but immediately began violating it with multiple bombing strikes on Lebanon.

Both Sides Violate April 7 th Cease-Fire

US military strikes against Iran occurred almost every day from May 25th onward followed by Iranian retaliatory strikes. At a White House press conference held on June 3rd, President Trump was asked what a cease-fire meant. He replied that a cease-fire with Iran just means that the war is continuing to be fought at a lower-intensity level. That is certainly how the White House and CENTCOM has been defining it as the US has bombed Iran repeatedly as part of alleged ‘self-defense strikes’ accordance with the cease-fire. In a rare moment of candor, President Trump admitted that heavy US military strikes over the previous two nights had somewhat provoked Iran and they had reciprocated with their own military strikes on US military bases. During his interview, Trump seemed to concede the fact that each of the US military strikes have been unprovoked meaning the US has fired first and then Iran has launched retaliatory attacks in response to our strikes on them or Iranian allied tankers. But that’s not surprising because the Trump administration has been arguing that the entire Iran war was started as a matter of ‘self-defense’ in an attempt to divert attention from the fact it was an unprovoked war of aggression.

US Central Command subsequently issued a false statement when it claimed all Iranian missiles were intercepted over Kuwait. Iranian missile strikes resulted in massive damage to this Kuwaiti airport. We have seen the Trump administration lie about every aspect of the Iran War since it began because US military strikes have proven surprisingly ineffective and Iran’s military strikes have proven far more ineffective than we predicted they would be. We still have the best- trained military in the world but it is grossly immoral for Trump to misuse it to fight unwinnable wars on behalf of Israel.

Iran and Israel Trade Missile Strikes

On June 7th, Iran responded against Israeli bombing strikes on Beirut by launching a ballistic missile strike on Israel with at least 20 ballistic missiles in six successive waves in a measured attack to try to drive a wedge between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu since Trump is working hard to negotiate a peace deal while Israel’s continued strikes and cease-fire violations against Lebanon in a calculated bid to sabotage his peace deal to try to get the US to continue fighting a war against Iran indefinitely. As such, Iran was clearly operating in the belief that they hold most of the cards and was behaving as a rival regional hegemon to Israel in demonstrating escalation dominance to the US. What is unique about this strike on Israel is that it is the first time in history that Iran has directly attacked Israel in response to Israeli strikes on a third country rather than in retaliation for the US or Israel directly attacking it.

Israel responded by launching missile strikes at multiple Iranian targets including a target near Tehran. President Trump was reportedly very angry with Israel and is saying he didn’t authorize Netanyahu to violate Israel’s cease-fire with Lebanon and bomb its capital city again. Although Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to reciprocate, Israel responded with strikes of its own during the early hours of Monday morning, ignoring Trump’s calls for restraint. The Israel Defense Forces said they had struck facilities in Iran used to store missiles and manufacture missile components, while Iranian state media reported explosions in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj and Tabriz provoking Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israel The next day, one source reported that Netanyahu claimed Israeli missiles strikes on Iran were conducted to prevent an Iranian nuclear strike on Israel.

On June 8th, he had stated that an acceptable peace offer had been received from Iran and that it would likely be signed within a few days. The next day he told reporters that “I don’t think there are any sticking points,” in efforts to make a deal, adding that officials are in the “final throes” of negotiating an agreement. Trump also said he has been meeting directly with Iran’s Supreme Leader Muqtada Khamenei and has also met with Hezbollah to help negotiate a cease-fire in Lebanon. There is no evidence that he has met with either. Hours later, Iran shot down an Apache helicopter without killing either of its crew members and Trump overreacted by resuming heavy bombings of Iran including sites forty miles from its capital.

The following day, Trump said Iran “waited too long to make a deal” and now Iran “will pay the price” and ordered missile strikes on multiple targets in Iran all along Iran’s southwestern coast as well as near the Iranian capital of Tehran including 49 Tomahawk missiles. He said the US military strikes on Iran would continue until Iran signed the deal and said if they didn’t, he would “bomb the s*** out of them.” He threatened to resume an all-out war with Iran by making good on his threats to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure. Iran promised such a massive escalation of the war would result in Iran destroying the energy infrastructure of our Gulf allies. The last time we had this kind of a ‘tit for tat’ war, it was with the Houthis and Trump ended up caving to their peace terms instead of trying to get then to accept his and called it a victory. That’s exactly the model I advocated he should employ with Iran to end his foolish undeclared war today which was to accept the deal the US negotiated with Iran on May 26th and spin it as ‘a complete and total victory’ for the US which is essentially what Trump decided to do on June 14th.

On June 10th, President Donald Trump also claimed 200 tankers constituting ten percent of the pre-war traffic level have made it through the Strait of Hormuz with 100 million barrels of oil with US naval assistance since Iran closed it over 100 days ago neglecting to note that the vast majority are Chinese or Iranian-friendly tankers that paid the transit fee. The next day, Trump posted at some point in the near future “we will be taking full control of Kharg Island and Iran’s oil and gas industry” claiming we would only need a relatively small number of troops to do so despite the fact it fields an army of nearly a million men. Hours later, Trump announced he was canceling bombing strikes saying that the final points of a peace agreement had been agreed to just one day after stating that Iran “waited too long to make a deal” and “will now pay the price” with massive bombing strikes. Trump stated that the deal would be signed this weekend in Europe.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

That was the 39th time, Trump stated we were close to signing a peace deal with Iran.

Later that day, Trump declared he had “ended the war in Iran” and said a formal peace treaty would be signed in the coming days. “I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today,” Trump said on a call aired during a campaign rally held in Georgia. That was the 40th time he said we were going to sign a peace deal with Iran and this time he told the truth.

Israel Bombs Lebanon in Desperate Attempt to Derail Trump’s Iran Peace Deal

On Sunday morning, Israel bombed Beirut again in a desperate but ultimately failed attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu to prevent the signing of a 60-day armistice agreement between the US and Iran today on President Trump’s 80th birthday claiming the attack was conducted in response to a few Hezbollah rockets that hit northern Israel but did no damage and killed no one. This incident has proven yet again that Trump will remain weak and powerless to reign Israel in or control its rogue state like behavior unless and until he threatens to end the US alliance with Israel and permanently terminate all US security assistance to Israel.

Not only did Israel bomb Lebanon on Sunday morning causing Trump to angrily condemn Israel’s military strikes but they also bombed Iran again on Sunday afternoon and on Monday and Tuesday after Trump demanded they cease the bombings. In an expletive-laden comment, he fumed at Netanyahu for ordering the attack: ‘Why did Bibi [Netanyahu] have to do a f***ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f***ing judgement. I let him know that. ‘It is so bad - I couldn’t believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal.’

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu has acted triumphantly over the past few months after successfully tricking President Donald Trump into fighting an unwinnable war for Iran believing he would be able to keep controlling the president and even boasting that Israel had become a global superpower with the US military at his beck and call acting as Israel’s Foreign Legion. However, now he seems much more subdued now that his war has backfired and Trump has signed an armistice agreement with Iran that will cement its regional hegemony over the Persian Gulf and enrich Iran’s Islamist regime in a massive setback for Israel.

Trump’s profanity-laced condemnation of Israel in response to Netanyahu’s brazen attempt to blow up his sixty day armistice deal with Iran was reminiscent of his reported conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister on June 1st after he had previously announced an end to the US naval blockade on May 29th when he had the terms of a peace deal that had been agreed to by the US and Iran sitting on his desk for signature. The UK Independent reported on the tense phone conversation between the US and Israeli leaders on June 1st which Trump subsequently confirmed he cussed out Netanyahu during an interview with New York Post reporter Miranda Devine.

The US president was reportedly furious after Iran threatened to suspend peace talks with the US over Israel’s strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Trump is said to have yelled at Netanyahu over the phone, saying, “You’re f****** crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this,” Trump said, according to a US official’s summary of the remarks. Another source who briefed Axios about the call said Trump was “p***ed” and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: “What the f*** are you doing?” Trump’s intervention came after Israel expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon. Israel and Hezbollah agreed a fragile ceasefire in mid April, but the militant group resumed attacks after Israeli strikes in Lebanon that Israel characterised as self-defense. Trump was concerned by the fact that many Lebanese civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes and objected to Israel knocking down buildings to take down a single Hezbollah commander, a US official said.

The Hill is now reporting that tensions between the US and Israeli leaders have reached a new high with daily Israeli bombings of Lebanon threatening to blow up Trump’s armistice agreement with Iran after it has been formally signed on Friday highlighting an increasing divergence of US and Israeli interests over the path forward with Iran and Lebanon.

Trump Declares War is Over, Blockade Will be Lifted Immediately

On his 80th Birthday, President Trump posted another Truth Social declaring a peace deal with Iran has been finalized and would be signed in Geneva on June 19th and that he was ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

President Trump was so desperate to get the deal signed on his birthday and to not allow Netanyahu to disrupt it that he totally capitulated to all of Iran’s remaining terms in dispute. I have long been arguing that the only way that Trump could end the war was either if he signed a separate peace agreement with Iran since Israel continues to refuse peace or to unilaterally withdraw US military forces from the Persian Gulf region and end the blockade in exchange for Iran’s agreement to re-open the Strait of Hormuz without a comprehensive peace agreement. Accordingly, I welcome this temporary armistice deal even though some of the terms of the agreement are unfavorable for the US.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Israeli Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf have now electronically signed the 60 day two-page 14-point armistice MOU the full text of which, noted blow, was released hours ago by the White House. While many are claiming this is nothing but an extension of the April 7th cease-fire, I would differ. The so-called cease-fire that has been in place for the past ten weeks has been largely a farce as the missile strikes on both sides and the US naval blockade have continued all of which are acts of war. This 60-day MOU implements a real cease-fire or what I refer to as a ‘temporary armistice,’ that is extendable by agreement of both parties, in which there will not be any exchanges of missile strikes, with both the US and Iranian blockades lifted. Furthermore, despite it only being two pages in length, it is in fact a very wide-ranging and comprehensive agreement which could be extended indefinitely if Trump wanted it to be either before or after a final nuclear agreement has been concluded with Iran. That is the biggest win for the US given that this unnecessary war of choice was almost as much of a drain on US economic and military resources than it was for Iran and was a terrible mistake to fight in the first place.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mujtaba Khamenei, whom Trump has praised as more rational and reasonable than his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was assassinated by Israel with US support on February 28th. Iranian leaders have been claiming victory over the US since the deal was finalized on Sunday. I was one of a few who predicted that Iran would end up inflicting a strategic defeat on the US at the onset of the war that would transform the regional balance of power in Iran’s favor.

The US is clearly offering Iran an immediate lifting of the blockade and the unfreezing of $100 billion of its frozen assets. Iranian TV channels are understandably declaring victory for Iran over the US and Israel saying Iran forced the US to end its naval blockade and that the deal does nothing to limit Iran’s missile program or arms shipments to its regional allies like Yemen and Hezbollah. Iran is also demanding the withdrawal of all US military forces from the region. However, CENTCOM is contradicting the president just like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth did when Trump claimed the blockade was being lifted on May 29th and is announcing that blockade will stay in place to inspect Chinese ships to make sure they are not shipping arms to Iran. So that could be interpreted by Iran as a violation of the cease-fire agreement relating to the withdrawal of US military forces from the area around Iran as well as ending the blockade. However, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran claimed on Sunday that the draft MOU incorporates all of Iran’s peace demands and his assertion has now been proven correct. That means that even if Israel continues to bomb Lebanon, Iran will be highly incentivized to sign the deal to bring further pressure on the US to pressure Israel to comply with the peace agreement. Iran can use any major US or Israeli cease-fire violations as an internationally justifiable pretext to justify their resumption of retaliatory strikes.

Iran was in the middle of preparing to strike Israel on Sunday with multiple missile barrages when Iran’s Fars News Agency reported President Trump offered a few last-minute concessions guaranteeing Lebanon’s territorial integrity, an Israeli withdrawal from the Lebanon border area, an immediate lifting of the US naval blockade, and Iran-Oman coordination to regulate Persian Gulf maritime traffic. Trump made an offer to Iran they could not refuse which was total US capitulation to all Iranian demands. Iran has been stating that the US has committed to get Israel to withdraw all its troops from Lebanon in exchange for Iran signing the deal. However, the US side was unwilling to include that commitment in writing. Trump claims that Iran has agreed not to charge any tolls. However, Iran is stating that while they will not charge any tolls, but that they will be charging navigation, environmental and maintenance fees after sixty days and they are clearly allowed to do so under the terms of the MOU.

The White House refused all requests both by Republican members of the US Senate and by Israel to see a copy of the MOU which he electronically signed on Sunday until this afternoon. Now, we know the reason for their delay which is that it is extremely favorable to Iran. It will be interesting to see the reaction of his neocon allies in Congress like Sen. Lindsey Graham, and regime media on Fox News like Sean Hannity during the next couple of days before it is formally signed because it goes against everything they claimed they wanted to see and one would expect them to attack it as a modern-day Munich Pact and try to stop Vice President JD Vance from signing it. While the White House denounced leaks of the MOU from Iranian media as propaganda, their release of the full text of the agreement indicates it is even more favorable to Iran in some respects like the Iranian frozen assets than Iranian state media suggested it was.

Terms of the Sixty-day armistice Memorandum of Understanding

In breaking news this afternoon, the White House has released the long awaited text of the 60-day armistice agreement between the US and Iran. Here are the terms as reported by CNN a couple of hours ago.

1 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war are signing this MOU to declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon and other provisions of this paragraph. (This non-aggression pact is highly significant in that the US agrees not only to never attack Iran but to refrain from even engaging in the threat of force against it. Ensuring the territorial integrity of Lebanon means that the US agrees to oppose any attempt by Israel to annex any part of southern Lebanon.)

2 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. (The US agrees to drop all its demands for regime change against the Islamic Republic of Iran)

3 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.

4 — Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal. (Depending how the phrase “from the proximity” is interpreted the last sentence appears to suggest the US will commit to remove all its military forces from states neighboring Iran)

5 — Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles, and demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz. (Iran agrees not to charge any tolls for a period of sixty days but is not prohibited from charging transit fees to ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz thereafter. This is a default admission by the US that Iran will control the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz more or less indefinitely.)

6 — The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of a final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America. (The US has reportedly already procured $150 billion for this $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund which essentially US war reparations to Iran though not paid by US taxpayers.)

7 — The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned, and expressed their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them. (The elimination of all primary and secondary economic sanctions is huge and will result in a financial windfall for Iran.)

8 — The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven, with the minimum methodology to be down blended on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned. They express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them. (Iran reiterates its willingness to dilute all 1,000 pounds of its Highly Enriched Uranium to 3.67 percent. President Trump stated earlier today he has no objection to Iran continuing to enrich uranium up to that level as necessary for its nuclear energy program. This is a huge concession on the part of the US that will make the finalization of a nuclear deal much more achievable.)

9 — Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region. (This paragraph states that this MOU does not constrain Iran’s nuclear weapons program in any way pending finalization of a nuclear deal months from now contradicting President Trump’s claims that it would ensure Iran never has nuclear weapons)

10 — The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc. (Along with the blockade, the elimination of all US sanctions on Iranian gas and oil experts will provide Iran with tens of billions of dollars a year to restore its economy to prewar levels.)

11 — The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MOU. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during negotiations. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly. (President Trump confirmed today that the US has to release all $100 billion of Iran’s frozen assets so people will continue investing in the US dollar.)

12 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal.

13 — After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs. (Given the US is already in the process of implementing these sections in good faith, Iran’s Foreign Minister has announced that negotiations for a final nuclear deal will commence after the formal signing of the MOU on Friday.)

14 — The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.

Given the myriad of concessions to Iran and near total capitulation to all their peace terms, it is hard not to conclude that this agreement is not a conditional surrender by the US to Iran as I predicted would occur months ago.

Iran’s Khorramshahr 4 IRBM which has a range of 3,000 miles and can strike anywhere in Europe or the Middle East. This missile is nuclear capable and Iran reportedly warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 28th that it would conduct a test of one of its nuclear warheads if the US refused to sign the armistice agreement. I will address whether Iran’s nuclear threat spooked President Trump into capitulating to all of Iran’s peace terms in one of my upcoming articles.

Trump claimed yesterday that the 60-day armistice MOU constitutes “a wall against nuclear weapons.” But when he was asked at the G-7 meeting this morning whether the text of the agreement was final, he responded, “No, its not final. It’s a memorandum of understanding. If I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads.” So, at the same time he is claiming the deal will prevent Iran from ever having nukes he is saying its not legally binding so he can violate it with impunity if he decides he wants to. Of course, if the US can violate the MOU terms with impunity so can the Islamic Republic of Iran meaning that the agreement doesn’t actually do anything whatsoever to constrain Iran’s nuclear weapons production in any way. Nevertheless, he vowed Iran would pay the “ultimate consequences” for reneging on a deal yet to be negotiated which would end their nuclear aspirations. However, the White House released text of the agreement reveal Iran will be allowed to continue its current nuclear program including nuclear enrichment unrestricted unless and until a final peace agreement is reached at which point Iran has committed to dilute its 1,000 pounds of Highly Enriched Uranium to 3.67 percent.

There is one important concession that the White House appears to have gotten from Iran and that is that the portion of Article 14 released by the Mehr News Agency relating to taking Iran’s ballistic missile program and support of Iranian regional allies off the agenda for future talks was deleted. But the agreement still does not prohibit Iran from building a massive ballistic missile force on top of the 5,600 they already have or continuing to provide heavy arms to their regional allies like Hezbollah and the Houthis as demanded by Israel. The US would only withdraw its military forces from the area around Iran within thirty days of a final peace deal on Iran’s nuclear program being signed. The lifting of all primary and secondary international sanctions on Iran following the signing of a final peace agreement is also a huge concession on the part of the US.

Instead of signing the agreement as written, Trump should modify this Framework Agreement from a temporary armistice agreement to a permanent peace agreement so he can walk away from the Iran war quagmire he created as his former Director of the Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent has long advocated.

War on Iran Reveals Limits of US Military Power

President Donald Trump knows that the Iran War has revealed US strategic weakness to the world as the mighty US Navy has been powerless to reverse Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and the war has exposed a massive shortfall in the US military’s conventional missile stockpile as the US expended nearly half of its offensive and defensive missile stockpile in just thirty-eight days of intense combat operations. In addition, the war has caused gas, food and other prices in the US to spike causing his popularity to plummet along with the chances of the Republican Party retaining control of either House of Congress. On June 17th, President Trump acknowledged that the US was powerless to pressure Iran to re-open the strait militarily stating, “The alternative would be a worldwide depression. Stupid people want to have a worldwide depression. They are stupid people. Number one, the strait would never open.”

His desire to avert a US economic recession and even a depression explains why he has spent the past few months begging Iran to make a deal even on unfavorable terms for the US. Since the war began, Iran has damaged or destroyed a total of twenty US military sites and bases with precision missile strikes. The US has sought to limit satellite analysis of the conflict by requesting Planet, a major provider, to impose an “indefinite” restriction on new images of Iran and most of the Middle East in an attempt to conceal the extent of the damage as it contradicts White House claims that the war on Iran has proven a massive military victory for the US.

The robust Iranian military responses to US strikes over the last few weeks shows that they understood that they must strike the US back hard against every US missile strike or else the US might have returned to bombing Iran with impunity. The Islamic Republic of Iran is now acting as a regional hegemon in attacking other countries in the Gulf region with the same degree of impunity that the US and Israel have been attacking Iran in a way it has never done since it first came into existence nearly half a century ago. I predicted that no matter how many US military strikes he authorizes against Iran or how long he decides to unnecessarily prolong this stupid war, Iran’s peace demands would not change because Iran is the winner of this war and the losers do not get to dictate the terms of the post-war peace.

One of the biggest takeaways from Trump’s war on Iran is the limits of US military power not just in terms of our inability to significantly degrade Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities but the inability of the US naval blockade which lasted just over ten weeks to compel Iran to accept our maximalist peace terms. I had been predicting Iran could endure the US naval blockade by at least a few years because it is surrounded by friends and trading partners. Six out of seven of its neighbors with which it shares a land border have very extensive trade relations with Iran. Only Azerbaijan does not. Also, Iran can trade with its Russian and Kazakh treaty allies via the Caspian Sea and trade with China by rail via Pakistan which is also a treaty ally. while importing arms from Russia and China via both routes The IMF had predicted that even with the US conducting a full-fledged naval blockade, Iran will only lose 6.1 percent of its GDP by year’s end. By way of comparison, Ukraine lost 30% of its GDP after ten months of war and it is still fighting over four years later.

It took over four years for the British naval blockade to force Imperial Germany to surrender following the loss of one-third of its GDP. But this is an existential war for self-defense and independence for Iran so I don’t think they would surrender even if they lost one-third of their GDP after four years of a US naval blockade. Unfortunately for us, time is not on our side and if President Trump continues the blockade past September, a US economic recession will be all but guaranteed and if he continues it to mid-2027, we may find ourselves in an economic depression. The American people and their representatives in the US Congress are going to pressure Trump to say “uncle” and end the blockade long before Iran does.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has served as the leader of the neocon warmonger wing of the Trump administration. He is likely going to emerge as one of the biggest losers of Trump’s new armistice agreement with Iran as he was the only Cabinet member to urge Trump to start an unwinnable war with Iran and has angered President Trump by opposing his armistice agreement to the point where he is at risk of being fired. Hegseth reportedly plans to run for president but his presidential prospects have been badly tarnished by the war.

While President Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio keep stating that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz, the facts paint a different picture. Trump canceled his much trumpeted ‘Project Freedom’ the day after three US Navy destroyers came under Iranian anti-ship cruise missile and drone attack as they were forced to beat a hasty retreat out of the Strait three days later. The only US navy ships operating in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have been 24-foot Corsair autonomous drone vessels which does not appear to carry any armaments but seems optimized for recovery of downed pilots as in the case of the Apache helicopter that was shot down by the Iranians early last week. The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, recently testified to Congress that the US Navy lacks the resources to conduct full naval escort operations for over 1,500 ships stranded in the Persian Gulf. So, if the US Navy can’t maintain a single manned ship in the Strait of Hormuz it’s an objective and irrefutable fact that it is Iran, not the US, that controls the Strait of Hormuz and there is no way the US could change that militarily.

Caudle noted the Navy maintains an effective blockade of Iranian ports but highlighted the operational strain of full escort or mine-clearing missions in a contested chokepoint. He emphasized that such efforts would stretch resources beyond sustainable levels without a ceasefire or de-escalation. Admiral Daryl L. Caudle addressed this during his May 21, 2026, testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Defense Subcommittee. Key quotes from Caudle on the Navy’s ability to force open the Strait of Hormuz via escorts or related operations: “There are many things we can continue doing to enhance the blockade, but to actually start doing something where I’m providing escort services through a contested strait will, in my military opinion, exceed the capacity of the Navy to do that effectively.” “If we go try to do escort with that, we have looked into that. That’s a very challenging mission in that narrow strait when it’s contested, and so when you’re in a contested environment to de-mine the strait of Hormuz or to do escort duty — is not something that’s easy to do. So we’re going to have to get to a place that that strait is open with a generally accepted ceasefire before that can be turned on en masse.”

After an over ten weeklong US naval blockade, Iran’s currency is now worth nearly eight percent more than it did before the war broke out measured against the US dollar. This fact exposes the White House’s claims that the US succeeded in crushing Iran’s economy as farcical. Meanwhile, the White House’s claims that we crushed Iran’s military have been blown away by US intelligence reports assessing that Iran retains 90 percent of its underground missile launch and missile production facilities as well as 91 percent of its coastal defense missile sites. Trump’s botched war against Iran has made it considerably stronger, not weaker, just as Biden’s war on Russia in Ukraine made Russia much stronger both economically and especially militarily. It’s high time the US replace its failed strategy of global hegemony with Trump’s outstanding 2025 National Security Strategy which he has yet to implement.

Trump Pivots to Put America First Again

Both President Trump and Iranian leaders have now declared the war between the US and Iran to be over. Iran has re-opened the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has lifted the US naval blockade except for inspections of Chinese ships to make sure they are not shipping arms to Iran. The US has suspended all sanctions on Iranian oil and gas sales and Iran in turn has agreed to begin negotiations for a nuclear deal on Friday after the armistice agreement has been formally signed in Geneva on Friday.

On June 16th, President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Iran’s leadership as “rational,” a notable softening of his previous characterization of Tehran as a destabilizing force. “They have a very rational leadership now, I think,” He also praised them as ‘smarter’ than past Iranian leaders. “We’re dealing with people that I think are very rational people,” Trump said Tuesday. “They were nice to deal with. They were strong people, smart people. I think actually they’re smarter than the first and second group, but they’re not radicalized and they’re, you know, looking to help their country.” I think it is worth noting that Trump was unable to get anywhere with his peace deal while he was falsely claiming Iran’s leaders were crazy lunatics instead of rational and restrained as was actually the case. Once he returned to a realist foreign policy framework and conceded that Iran is a country with leaders that could be reasoned with, however much we may differ with their Islamist regime, he was able to quickly negotiate a peace deal that gave both sides what we wanted and needed.

Of course, Trump neglected to note in his statements that Iran has had the same President, Masoud Pezeshkian, the same Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, and the same Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, that it had before the war at a time when he was condemning Iran’s leaders as crazy. It is almost universally accepted that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Moqtada Khamenei is more of a hard-liner than his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was assassinated by the US and Israel along with many members of the current Supreme Leader’s family including his wife and sister on the first day of the war. Only four days earlier, he denounced Iran’s leaders as “weak”, “pathetic” and “very dishonorable.” During the same interview, Trump said he never really cared about regime change in Iran despite the fact that he called for regime change many times before and after the war began. He also said he didn’t think getting rid of Iran’s Highly Enriched Uranium was that big of a deal in an attempt to downplay expectations regarding negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program scheduled to begin on Friday.

Trump’s unnecessary and unprovoked war on Iran have made things a lot worse for US economic and national security and has likely flushed the GOP majorities in both the House and Senate down the drain. Fighting another forever war based entirely on lies in the Middle East likely to last until the end of his presidency would have been the epitome of America Last. Iran is much more powerful today than it was before the war started because Trump’s war has transformed Iran into the regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf region. Before the war they feared us. Now, they don’t. Before the war, Iran was deterred. Now, they aren’t as demonstrated by the fact that they repeatedly attacked Israel and US military bases with relative impunity almost daily during this so-called ‘cease-fire.’ Thankfully, Trump showed he got tired of allowing himself to be dog walked by Bibi Netanyahu’s to do his bidding by continuing to fight Israel’s war indefinitely.

Perhaps the biggest and most impactful news this week is not the suspension and possible end of the Iran War but the fact that President Trump appears to have turned against Israel and the Israel First neocons in his own administration and party that got him into this mess and is going back to championing an America First foreign policy. When he decided to become a full-fledged neoconservative when he started this war back in February at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, ninety-eight percent of Republicans in Congress followed him into the neocon abyss by voting half a dozen times to allow him to continue fighting the war in perpetuity in abrogation of their constitutional oaths.

However, the same loyalty they showed to Trump in doing so as his MAGA acolytes means that most of them will likely support his decision to do a 180 degree turn and go back to supporting an America First foreign policy that eschews fighting any more forever wars in the Middle East. That should give America First conservatives real hope that we can not only reduce Republican losses in the November 3rd mid-term election but more importantly that there is still a fighting chance to save our great country from an unnecessary Third World War that would likely end in the destruction of the United States of America.

Now, President Trump has an amazing opportunity to course-correct, salvage what remains of his presidential legacy, and put America First again as he did during the entirety of his first term as president and during the first few months of his second term. Trump has been pivoting back to being an America First President for the past few days by cutting Netanyahu out of the peace deal and signing it over his vehement opposition, verbally attacking Netanyahu and trying to forge a more just and, hopefully, lasting peace in the Middle East ending what neocons claim is a near half-century long war with Iran. President Trump has also been openly and vehemently criticizing Israel for their terror bombings of Lebanon. This is a wise move strategically because by doing so he greatly increases Iran’s incentive to not violate their armistice agreement with the US in response to Israel’s ongoing bombings of Lebanon. He is likely doing so in response to Netanyahu’s brazen attempts to go against him and sabotage all of Trump’s previous peace attempts which have understandably angered the president.

Essentially, the US peace deal with Iran is a separate peace agreement that did not include Israel in a minimalist ‘skinny deal’ that left most of the details and the thorny nuclear issue for future discussions which is exactly the kind of peace deal I have been advocating since the onset of the war. President Trump should build on the success of his Iran peace agreement by employing the Iran separate peace deal model to end our proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. He can do so by providing Russia with positive economic and other incentives in a separate peace agreement instead of thinking he can compel Russia’s behavior with threats. To have any chance of achieving a workable peace agreement, he must give up his insistence on obtaining Ukrainian or EU approval for a peace deal since neither have any desire to end the war and have repeatedly sabotaged all of Trump’s peace attempts just like Netanyahu tried and failed to sabotage Trump’s peace deal with Iran. Trump could send Vice President JD Vance to negotiate a bilateral peace deal with Russia in 48 hours based on the terms for a just and lasting peace I have been advocating since July 2024 and chalk up another major win for his presidential legacy.

One US official is saying President Trump is considering firing a few of his top neocon Cabinet members who have been critical of his armistice agreement with Iran. We know that Secretary of State and Interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe all opposed the deal. However, Rubio is reportedly safe from being dismissed from Trump’s cabinet at this time. There is probably nothing Trump could do that would be more America First than to fire all the Israel First neocon subversive and saboteurs in his Cabinet including Hegseth, Ratcliffe, Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. That is, assuming he replaced them with America First conservatives like JD Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Vice President JD Vance is the biggest winner of the Iran War peace deal because he looks increasingly presidential as he has conducted multiple interviews championing the peace deal he helped negotiate to end an unnecessary, costly and unwinnable war he was almost alone in vehemently opposing. If Trump follows through and ends the war, the America First wing of the Trump administration, led by Vance, may become dominant again and Secretary of State Marco Rubio may not even challenge Vance for President in 2028.

This past weekend, President Trump wisely chose to follow Vice President Vance’s advice to sign the temporary armistice agreement with Iran instead of follow Rubio’s counsel to reject it. If the Iran war ends with a durable peace between the US and Iran, a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a US military exit from the Middle East, the firing of prominent Israel First neocon subversives and saboteurs in the White House like Secretary Hegseth and CIA Director Ratcliffe and with a divorce of the US from Israel it will all be worth it in my estimation.

It is worth noting that only 30% of Americans think Trump made the right decision to go to war with Iran and the vast majority of American voters support his decision to end it with an honorable and enduring peace agreement. Accordingly, returning to supporting a policy of ‘peace through strength’ instead of ‘war through weakness’ with Iran is the path Trump can purse to regain the support of the over sixteen million Trump voters who have abandoned him over his broken promises not to start any new wars, reduce Republican losses in the mid-term elections and rehabilitate his presidency. Furthermore, if Rubio continues to break with Trump on his decision to make peace with Iran with the acceptance of most if not all its peace terms, then he will be much more likely to endorse Vice President JD Vance for President in 2028 instead of Rubio or at least remain neutral allowing Vance to defeat him as the candidate of peace and prosperity as Trump campaigned on enabling him to win the 2016 and 2024 elections. To quote the Mandalorian, “this is the way.”

I was proud to support President Trump over the past decade but when he betrayed his pledge not to start any new wars by starting an unnecessary war with Iran for Greater Israel back in February he lost my support. If Trump persists in honoring this agreement establishing a lasting peace with Iran and returning to being an America First peace president, he will have my full support not just with regards to his Middle East foreign policy but overall as president as well.

Netanyahu can be counted on to continue to violate its June 4th cease-fire with Lebanon on a daily basis. Iran is likely to react to continued Israeli violations of its June 4th cease-fire with Lebanon and its ongoing refusal to withdraw all its troops from southern Lebanon by re-closing the Strait of Hormuz perhaps the day after the 60-day armistice agreement is signed. It could also retaliate by cutting off all negotiations with the US over its nuclear weapons program. The question is will Trump react to that by re-imposing the US naval blockade on Iran and/or restarting the cycle of ‘tit for tat’ bombing strikes all over again or will he react by threatening to cut off all US security assistance to Israel if Netanyahu refuses to withdraw all Israeli troops from Lebanon? That is what will likely determine whether this temporary armistice agreement endures or the war starts in a couple of months, a couple weeks or even a couple of days after it is formally signed in Geneva later this week.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and previously served as National Security Policy Director for Sen. Mike Lee during his 2010 campaign. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published by the end of 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

May 18th—Interview with Brandon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss the latest developments relating to the Ukraine War and Trump’s Beijing Summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 20th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War and prospects for ending the Ukraine and Iran wars with negotiated compromise diplomatic settlements or whether Ukraine’s military will have to collapse entirely before Ukraine surrenders.

May 22nd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss the latest news regarding Trump’s great power war with Iran and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him. We will also discuss the Trump-Xi Beijing Summit and how Trump is now trying to make the US more dependent on Communist China.

May 26th—Interview with Mario Naval on his X podcast to discuss Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran and the latest on Netanyahu’s success in getting him to sabotage and abort the peace deal he was close to signing with Tehran with his maximalist demands. We will also discuss why my prediction that this would be a forever war that would end in US strategic defeat has proven true and crunch the numbers on why the US military campaign has been so ineffective.

May 29th—Interview with Paul Mills on his Off-Grid Farming podcast to discuss the latest news about Trump’s undeclared war on Iran and Trump’s Summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 30th-Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran and the latest updates on Trump’s reported peace deal with Iran. We will also discuss how the war benefits China and Trump’s failed Beijing summit with Xi Jinping.

May 31st—Interview with Dr. Pascal Lottaz on his Neutrality Studies podcast to discuss whether Trump will agree to the 60 day cease-fire agreement which was negotiated on May 26th or whether the war will escalate with US military strikes and continue on into next year.

June 1st—Interview with Sotiris Danezis on the “Force” program on Greek ERT news to discuss the latest news about the Iran War, ongoing peace negotiations to end it and the US Naval blockade and limited military strikes against Iran and whether it will lead to a global recession.

June 1st—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to reject Iran’s peace offer negotiated on May 26th and give them a tougher counteroffer certain to be rejected. We will discuss where the Iran War is likely to go from here.

June 3rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss whether Trump will agree to the 60 day cease-fire agreement which was negotiated on May 26th or whether the war will escalate with US military strikes and continue on into next year.

June 3rd—Interview with Kristi Leigh on her DC Dispatch show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss the status of peace negotiations with Iran and all the ways that the war has served to erode Trump’s popularity risking the loss of GOP control of both Houses of Congress in November. We also talked about why Trump’s claim that he had to go to war to save Iran from being nuked has no basis in fact.

June 6th—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss reports of Iran’s warning to the US that it will conduct a nuclear test if Israel does not suspend its offensive in Lebanon or if the US escalates its undeclared war against Iran. We will always discuss my new comprehensive proposal to restore peace to the Middle East.

June 9th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War and prospects for ending the Ukraine and Iran wars with negotiated compromise diplomatic settlements or whether Ukraine’s military will have to collapse entirely before Ukraine surrenders following Putin’s Victory Day statement that the war will end this year.

June 9th—Interview with Steve Yang on his Natural Resource Stocks podcast to discuss the likelihood that the Iran War will continue until the end of the year resulting in a US and global recession as well as what President Trump can do to end it.

June 10th—Interview with Paul Mills on his Off-Grid Farming podcast to discuss the latest news about Trump’s escalating war on Iran, the future of suspended peace talks and the impact of Iran’s warning to the US that if the war continues it will test a nuclear weapon.

June 11th—Interview with Nate on his Canadian Prepper podcast to discuss recent revelations that Trump was warned by Iran on Tuesday that it will test a nuclear weapon if Israel does not suspend its war on Lebanon or if the US escalates its war on Iran.

June 11th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss the latest missile strikes exchanged between the US, Iran and Israel threatening a return to full-scale war and why this war is likely to drag on for many months if not years without a peace deal.

June 12th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss the latest developments with regards to the Ukraine and Iran wars and whether its possible that a peace deal can be negotiated ending either way or will the wars drag on with the war in Ukraine only ending with Ukraine’s military collapse this fall.

June 13th—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss the increasingly influence of Israel over President Trump and the US Congress, Joe Kent’s claim that Trump is under duress from Israel and the chances that a 60 day cease-fire MOU will be successful in ending the war with Iran.

June 16th—Panel Interview with Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson’s show “The Absolute Truth” and former CIA officer Larry Johnson to discuss Iran’s threat to test a nuclear weapon if the US continued to escalate its missile strikes on Iran and Israel continues its offensive against Lebanon.

Upcoming Interviews

June 18th—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to sign an armistice agreement that includes all of Iran’s requested peace terms and whether it represents an abandonment of his neocon war policies and a return to pursuing an America First peace policy.

June 18th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to sign an armistice agreement that includes all of Iran’s requested peace terms and whether it represents an abandonment of his neocon war policies and a return to pursuing an America First peace policy.

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