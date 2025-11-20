Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky picking a fight with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on February 28th. Trump responded by cutting off all US military assistance to Ukraine for one week but sadly has not succeeded in getting Zelensky to make any concessions on the road to peace with Russia in the nearly nine months since.

Why Trump Cancelled the October 25th Budapest Summit with Putin

According to insider accounts including statements from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian President Vladimir Putin came to Anchorage to tell Trump he accepted Trump’s proposal for Ukraine to cede the Donbass to Russia in exchange for Russia agreeing to give up its claims to additional territory in Kherson and Zaporizhia and accept a general cease-fire believing that the US and Russia had a peace deal ending the war ready to be finalized. Trump responded that he would first have to talk to Zelensky and EU leaders before signing such a peace deal which took the Russians off guard because they knew Trump had discussed his proposal to have Ukraine cede the Donbass in exchange for a cease-fire with Zelensky and EU leaders before the summit meeting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the Russians have been frustrated because Trump never got back to them with the US answer.

As I stated in a previous article, it was likely Rubio who wormed his way into what was originally supposed to be a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that caused Trump’s change of heart in deciding to walk back his own peace proposal which he sent Witkoff to make to Putin for Ukraine to give up the Donbass to Russia a week before the summit meeting in exchange for Putin dropping all of his other territorial demands against Ukraine and agreeing to a general cease-fire. According to the Financial Times, Trump countered by proposing a general cease fire along the current lines in exchange for sanctions relief which the Russians refused. Putin then talked extensively about why he believed the Donbass was a historically Russian region integral to the Russian Federation and Trump got frustrated and cancelled the planned lunch meeting.

The Financial Times claims that the summit broke down because Steve Witkoff misunderstood from his conversation with Putin in Moscow in early August that the Russians were willing to make major concessions. However, that is contradicted by their own report that Trump railed on Zelensky for refusing to accept the Russian peace offer for a general cease-fire in exchange for the Donbass region at his October 17th meeting with Zelensky in the White House. Referring to Russia’s peace offer at the Anchorage Summit with Putin on August 15th, told Zelensky that what the Russians wanted was “very reasonable” and he urged Zelensky to “take the deal” because he was “running out of time before the Russians destroy everything.” However, after he left the meeting Trump appeared to echo Zelensky’s talking points telling reporters Russia would have to agree to peace along the current frontline. Trump told the Ukrainian leader whom he previously denounced as a ‘dictator without elections’ to accept the deal Russia was offering telling him he was running out of time and warning “if Putin wants it, he will destroy you” saying Ukraine was losing badly and had no chance to retake its lost territories on the battlefield.

The Financial Times reported on the details of Trump’s tumultuous meeting with Zelensky:

“The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents descended many times into a ‘shouting match,’ with Trump ‘cursing all the time,’ people familiar with the matter said,” according to the report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is rallying the support of his European partners after a bruising meeting with President Donald Trump, in which he was told to make concessions to end the war or risk facing destruction at the hands of Russia. In a tense meeting at the White House on Friday, Trump tossed aside maps of the front line and urged Kyiv to concede its entire Donbas region to Russia to clinch a deal, according to people familiar with the exchange who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive diplomacy. “He said [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will destroy you if you don’t agree now,” one of the people said. Trump listened but was not responsive to the Ukrainian message, the person said. “It was pretty much like ‘No, look guys, you can’t possibly win back any territory. … There is nothing we can do to save you. You should try to give diplomacy another chance.’”

US Secretary of State and Interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, a staunch neoconservative, whom Trump has given near total control of US foreign policy following his ouster of former National Security Advisor Mike Walz in May. Will Trump have the courage to override Rubio by pressuring Zelensky to accept the new US-Russia Peace Proposal?

On October 24th, a Bloomberg article confirmed my suspicion that it was Secretary of State Marco Rubio that persuaded Trump to torpedo his summit with Putin because he didn’t trust Russia and was frustrated the Russians would not accept a 30-day cease-fire along the current line of control. That was a demand Trump had reportedly dropped at or even before the Anchorage Summit only to reiterate it following his meeting with Zelensky on October 17th following Zelensky’s refusals to accept Trump’s demand that he accede to Russian demands for the return of the Donbass region.

For months, President Donald Trump resisted calls to slap new sanctions on Russia, believing he could end the war in a deal with Vladimir Putin — including with a quick peace summit in the coming weeks in Budapest. In a dramatic reversal this week, Trump canceled those plans and then went a step further, imposing the first direct sanctions on Moscow of his second term. “It was time,” Trump said.

But the sudden shift also grew from an assessment by Secretary of State Marco Rubio — a long-time Russia hawk who once called Putin a “gangster” — that Moscow had not made any substantive changes to its position, according to US and European officials familiar with the matter. The people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations, said Rubio called off a planned in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the two men spoke by phone and it became apparent the Kremlin was trying, once again, to slow-walk ceasefire discussions and drag out the war. Rubio’s influence in the administration’s change of heart signals an even more expansive role for the top US diplomat, who has also advocated for a more aggressive approach to Venezuela as Trump’s interim national security adviser. His stance contrasted with the more accommodating strategy toward Russia advocated by Trump’s long-time friend and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Russian officials left the Putin-Trump call last week believing the US president had agreed to Russia’s demand that Kyiv give up the remainder of the strategic Donbas region in return for only modest territorial concessions by Moscow, according to a person familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking. But a day later, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump reiterated that he wanted a ceasefire along the current battle lines, an idea that Moscow had rejected ahead of the Alaska summit, this person said. Lavrov highlighted this disagreement in his call with Rubio on Monday, the person said. By that point, the summit preparations were falling apart.

Trump’s New Peace Framework Agreement With Russia

On October 21st, when he abruptly canceled the Budapest Summit at the behest of his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump promised the US would issue a new peace proposal to Russia “within the next couple of days.” That new US peace proposal apparently was negotiated by his unofficial Russia Special Envoy Steve Witkoff when he met with Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) in Miami from October 24-26th. However, the terms of the new joint US-Russia peace framework they have negotiated were not publicized until Axios published a breaking news story about it late yesterday.

The Kyiv Independent reports:

Dmitriev met with Witkoff and other senior members of the White House administration in Miami from Oct. 24-26, the Russian official told Axios. “It’s actually a much broader framework, basically saying, ‘How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,’” Dmitriev claimed.

The new US peace plan is a follow up to the tentative peace deal he nearly agreed to with Putin at the Anchorage Summit in which he pushed Ukraine to give up the remaining 20-24 percent of Donetsk oblast they still control, totaling just one percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory, in exchange for a permanent cease-fire. President Trump has now reportedly reached an even more sweeping peace framework agreement with Russia incorporating more of the Kremlin’s key demands.

US and Soviet soldiers shake hands after meeting along the Elbe River just before the surrender of Nazi Germany on April 25, 1945 which has become known as ‘Elbe Day’. In the United States, a “Spirit of the Elbe” plaque at Arlington National Cemetery commemorates the day. In 2010, the U.S. and Russian presidents for the first time issued a joint statement on April 25 commemorating Elbe Day.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has begun referring to the mutual feeling of friendship expressed and understandings reached between President Trump and Russian President Putin at the Anchorage Summit and under the current joint US-Russian peace proposal as ‘the Spirit of Anchorage.’ This is a clear reference to what Russians leaders have long hoped to re-establish what many refer to as the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ where US Army and Red Army soldiers met at embraced along the Elbe River in central Germany a couple weeks before the surrender of Nazi Germany. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russian leaders, most notably including Putin have long hoped to re-establish more friendly and cooperative relations with the US as we had during the days of the Soviet-American military alliance against Nazi Germany but have been repeatedly rebuffed over the past eleven years.

The White House is reportedly attempting to use the Gaza cease-fire model to end the war in Ukraine but in a more permanent and comprehensive fashion with this new comprehensive 28-point peace framework which Witkoff has submitted to Zelensky and which he is urging him to accept. Unlike the cease-fire proposal supported by Zelensky which he brought to Turkey this week which was devised in concert with the UK which is unrealistic and unacceptable to Russia, Trump’s proposal has reportedly been accepted by Moscow.

The Moscow Times reported:

According to that report, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev met in Miami late last month to discuss a framework modeled partly on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire deal. Dmitriev told Axios that he was optimistic after spending three days “huddled” with Witkoff and other Trump advisers during his trip to the United States. “We feel the Russian position is really being heard,” Dmitriev, who also heads Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, was quoted as saying. Axios reported that the White House believes it may be able to bring Kyiv and European allies on board with its new plan and expects the plan to be revised based on their input.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin in Moscow on August 8th where he presented Trump’s offer to have Ukraine cede the Donbass to Russia in exchange for a permanent cease-fire. Witkoff has proven to be Trump’s most capable diplomat helping him make peace deals across the world. He has been advocating US acceptance of Russia’s minimum peace terms since May if not earlier but President Trump has vacillated between supporting him and Rubio who has opposed peace except on unrealistic terms much more favorable to Ukraine..

The plan reportedly goes farther than previous US backed peace proposals in attempting to address the root causes of the conflict the greatest of which was NATO’s de facto expansion into Ukraine, which Putin has repeatedly said must be addressed for Russia to agree to end the war. The proposal likely includes many, if not all, of the elements of the 22-point Kellogg Plan which were acceptable to Russia and, like the Kellogg Plan, is divided up into four sections including peace in Ukraine, security in Europe, security guarantees, and U.S. relations with Kyiv and Moscow in the future.

Mere hours following the leak of the terms of the Trump peace proposal which include many of Russia's demands, US Special Envoy for Ukraine LTG Keith Kellogg (USA-Ret), the author of Trump’s April 2025 Ukraine war peace plan, announced his resignation. An X post by Steve Witkoff stated he didn’t leak the details of the plan so it must have been leaked by “K”. Most news reports have mistakenly suggested “K” is a reference to Witkoff’s Russian counterpart, Kirill Dmitriev. However, the Russians never leak details of ongoing diplomatic negotiations. Indeed when Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the details, he said he had no comment.

Rather, “K” likely refers to Kellogg himself who leaked details of the peace proposal he staunchly opposed. Kellogg has spent his career as a neocon warmonger opposed to peace like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz so his decision to resign is a major victory for the America First conservative wing of the Trump administration led by Vice President JD Vance and a heavy blow to neocons and to Zelensky. Kellogg was originally selected by Trump to serve as his Special Envoy to both Russia and Ukraine but he was shut out of peace talks with Russia from the beginning of the Trump administration because the Russians hated him so much they refused to talk to him. Kellogg’s daughter reportedly works for an NGO that has close ties to Ukraine and Kellogg himself regularly repeated many of Zelensky’s misleading propaganda talking points making him the worst possible choice to conduct diplomatic negotiations with Moscow.

The proposal comes as Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure which it has been coordinating with US intelligence. Yesterday, Ukraine it launched its first ATACMS strikes deep inside Russia since Trump returned to the White House after Trump lifted its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range US missiles for such strikes. On November 17th, President Trump stated for the first time that he would sign Sen. Lindsey Graham’s idiotic secondary sanctions bill against Russia which could serve to cut off US trade with as many as 165 countries that currently trade with Russia including three NATO member states—Hungary, Slovakia and Turkey. Implementation of the 500 percent secondary sanctions could cause a recession in the US leading to the Republican Party’s loss of both Houses in the November 2026 elections. Trump seems to be pursuing a two-pronged strategy to escalate “Biden’s War” in Ukraine at the same time it is trying to pressure Zelensky to accept peace terms acceptable to Russia to bring a permanent end to the conflict, failing to understand that his escalation of the war is much more likely to reduce the chances that Putin will trust Trump to honor the terms of a peace deal.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff cancelled his trip to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey where Zelensky claimed he went to seek a peaceful resolution to the war with Russia despite the fact that Russia did not agree to send any representatives to meet with him there over Zelensky’s vehement disagreements with elements of the proposed US peace plan. However, the Trump administration dispatched Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, who is a close ally of Vice President JD Vance who was the leader of the opposition against Biden’s war in Ukraine while he was serving in the US Senate, along with US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George and Gen. Chris Donahue, the top US Army commander in Europe to Kyiv today. They are likely there, to pressure Zelensky to accept the US-Russia proposed peace framework while assuring him the US will provide security guarantees to Ukraine including continued defensive arms shipments if he agrees to Trump’s peace deal.

The UK Independent reported:

The White House said it has also begun to brief European officials on the proposal, which will be discussed in high-level meetings this week, as EU countries suffer repeated territorial breaches by drones during Russian air attacks on Ukraine. In a renewed push to end the war in Ukraine, Washington has also sent two top US Army officials for a rare wartime visit to Kyiv, according to Politico. Army secretary Dan Driscoll and army chief of staff General Randy George arrived on an unannounced trip for talks with Ukraine’s leaders in an attempt to revive stalled peace talks with Russia, it was reported on Wednesday. The pair are due to meet Mr. Zelensky, senior commanders and lawmakers, the outlet reported, citing people familiar with the plans. Mr. Driscoll is also expected to meet Russian officials at a later date, the Wall Street Journal reported separately.

The visit to Kyiv comes as Russian forces make gradual advances along parts of the front line and step up missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s Western allies are looking for new ways to sustain weapons and ammunition supplies. Russia last night launched a huge air attack on Ukraine, firing 518 drones and missiles at targets across Ukraine, including the country’s west, and killing at least nine people while injuring dozens, Mr. Zelensky said. Many people could be trapped under the rubble, he added.

The Terms of the US-Russia Peace Deal

The peace proposal, which Vice President JD Vance reportedly helped to write along with Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, incorporates Russia’s demands for Ukraine to become permanently neutral again with a prohibition on Ukraine joining NATO and a ban on foreign troops, bases and military aircraft in Ukrainian territory. In exchange for Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO, Russia agrees to Ukrainian ascension to the European Union. The Anglo-French plan for a NATO ‘Reassurance Force’ modeled on NATO’s Implementation Force (IFOR) that was deployed to Bosnia from 1995-1996 to try to end its war with the Serbs during the 1990’s has been specifically ruled out under the plan though Russia appears to be open to the deployment of peacekeepers in a 30-kilometer wide demilitarized zone along the disputed regions of a postwar Russo-Ukrainian border so long as they come from BRICS member states.

The New York Post reports:

The plan is purportedly meant to be a sweeping blueprint that not only ends the war in Ukraine but also hashes out questions about security guarantees for the Kyiv government and the rest of Europe, as well as future ties between Washington and the two warring nations. However, the main security guarantees that Europe and the US have sketched out for Ukraine has been the international security force, which has been scrapped in the new plan.

An article in the Financial Times reported some additional details of the US-Russia peace plan:

The Trump administration and Russian officials have drawn up a sweeping new proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that envisages major concessions by Kyiv, and have urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept it, according to people briefed on the effort One of its architects is Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, people familiar with the proposal said. The plan was conveyed to Kyiv this week by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who met the current secretary of the national security and defense council of Ukraine and former defense minister, Rustem Umerov, in Miami to go over its 28 points, two people familiar with the talks said. They added Witkoff had made clear he wanted Zelenskyy to accept the terms even though they included points that have long been red lines for Ukraine.

According to people with knowledge of a document about the draft plan, it would require Ukraine to cede the remainder of the eastern Donbas region — including land currently under Kyiv’s control — and cut the size of its armed forces by half. Crucially, it also calls for Ukraine to abandon key categories of weaponry and would include the rollback of US military assistance that has been vital to its defense, potentially leaving the country vulnerable to future Russian aggression. Additionally, no foreign troops would be allowed on Ukrainian soil and Kyiv would no longer receive western long-range weapons that can reach deep inside Russia. The plan would also stipulate that Russian be recognized as an official state language in Ukraine and grant formal status to the local branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church — provisions echoing long-standing Kremlin political objectives.

President Trump authorized the transfer of thousands of ERAM ALCMs to Ukraine with the initial shipment of ten scheduled to arrive last month. However, he has agreed to cancel all US long-range missile sales to Ukraine under the terms of his new peace agreement.

In addition, the US would commit to stop providing offensive strike weapons to Ukraine including most importantly the 3,550 ERAM Air-Launched Cruise Missiles (ALCMs) the Trump administration promised to send them and provide only defensive weapons to Ukraine following the signing of the peace deal. The plan would purportedly require a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian military from 233,000 active-duty troops today to around 115,000-120,000 active-duty troops just above the 100,000 troops Russia insisted on as part of the Istanbul Agreement which was initialed by the Ukrainian peace delegation on March 29, 2022.

Both the New York Post and the Economic Times stated the plan was even harsher towards Ukraine and would slash the Ukrainian army by 250% down to a mere 93,000 active-duty troops. Ukraine would also have to give up all of its medium to long-range offensive strike systems including long-range Western missiles such as the British Storm Shadow and US ATACMS and HIMARS missiles. In exchange the US and other NATO countries would provide security guarantees presumably to provide unrestricted arms shipments to Kyiv in the event of future Russian aggression.

Trump, it seems, has finally come to understand that it is not just Ukraine but Russia that requires security guarantees to end the war. Russia will never agree to any peace deal to end the war in Ukraine until it receives security guarantees from the West that Ukraine will never again be used as a NATO base of operations to conduct missile & drone attacks and ground invasions and raids against the Russian Federation.

As former Deputy Undersecretary of State Stephen Bryen stated in one of his recent substack article:

Therefore, anyone who sits down to negotiate with the Russians must have a thorough understanding of all the above. No agreement will be reached until the Kremlin receives firm guarantees that its territory is secure. Nor should anyone expect Moscow to end the war because of possible severe financial hardship. The endurance capacity of Russian society is far greater than wishful Western thinking would like to believe.

In the West, the question has been repeatedly asked why Russia is continuing to fight its war in Ukraine despite the fact it has conquered little territory since the decision was taken by Putin to withdraw Russian troops from all northern Ukraine from March 26-April 4, 2022 when Russia was just two weeks from getting Zelensky to make peace on Russian terms under the Istanbul Agreement. A couple of articles in Responsible Statecraft provided the answers.

In an article in Responsible Statecraft published on October 16th, George Beebe, who served as a Director of Russian Affairs on the National Security Council noted:

That approach failed because it was based on a fundamentally flawed assumption: that Putin views the war as an elective, a bid for land and empire that he will abandon if the costs of conquest prove too high. But Putin has always viewed this war as a security imperative, designed to prevent the NATO alliance from ensconcing its forces in Ukraine and threatening Russia’s heartland. He will not end the invasion until he at a minimum achieves Russia’s key security objectives.

In a subsequent article published on October 27th, Beebe explained the real reason Russia invaded Ukraine:

Rather, Putin’s primary motivation for invading was his belief that the United States and NATO were steadily deepening their security involvement inside an increasingly anti-Russian Ukraine — actions that the West thought would deter rather than provoke Russian aggression — and turning the country into what Russia regarded as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier,” a base for Western military and intelligence operations action against Moscow.

Just as was the case under the Trump administration’s peace proposal which was accepted by Russia at the Anchorage Summit held on August 15th, Ukraine would be forced to cede the remainder of the Donbass region in return for Putin giving up his two-thirds of his territorial claims against Ukraine and accepting a permanent cease-fire along the current battlelines in Kherson and Zaporozhia as part of Trump’s latest peace proposal. Newsweek is reporting that under the terms of the peace agreement parts of the Donbass would be demilitarized, presumably the territory ceded by Ukraine to Russia, which would seem like a fair compromise. But an article in Meduza suggests that under the Trump administration proposal all of Donetsk and Luhansk would be demilitarized under Russian control as part of the proposal and would be policed by neutral peacekeepers:

According to Axios, the new U.S. peace plan contains 28 points. Under the deal, Ukraine would withdraw its forces from the Donetsk region and, in effect, hand over the Donbas to Russia. At the same time, the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would become a demilitarized zone — Russia would also be barred from deploying its military there. The agreement would freeze the front line in the Zaporzhia and Kherson regions, which Russia has annexed but not fully captured.

While there is reason to believe Russia has agreed to all of the other provisions, it is extremely unlikely that Russia would agree to this provision unless it allowed the militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic to remain in control of the Donbass region even if the peacekeepers were from Russian allied BRICS nations. In addition, Crimea and Donbas would be recognized internationally as Russian territory, though Ukraine would not be formally asked to recognize it as such. Newsweek reports that Qatar and Turkey have been actively involved in mediation, with senior officials participating in talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remains open to negotiations with Ukraine, rightly blaming Kyiv for the suspension of peace talks. Under the proposed US-Russia peace agreement, Ukraine would recognize Russia as an official state language for the first time since 2014 ad would grant formal recognition to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church which is a breakaway religion from the Russian Orthodox Church that has serves as Russia’s unofficial state church since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Ukraine is Nearing Military Collapse in the Face of Growing Russian Offensive

As noted during his meeting with Zelensky last month, President Trump warned the Ukrainian dictator that Ukraine is on the verge of military collapse as the Russian Army’s offensive has virtually surrounded 10,000 Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk while Russian troops continued their advance into other Ukrainian regions including Zaporozhia and Dnipropetrovsk. Trump appears to have settled on a more favorable peace deal for Russia in recognition of the fact that Ukraine’s window to accept a peace deal with very limited additional territorial losses may close very soon and that if it does not the rest of the Donbass will fall and Russian troops could advance all the way to the Dnipro River line.

Since 2022, the Russian war plan has been to exhaust Ukraine’s army reserves before it begins a general offensive to overrun eastern Ukraine and now it seems it may be on the verge of succeeding. While recent reports indicate that most Ukrainian army units are operating at only 30-50 percent of their end strength, national security expert Brandon Weichert reported on the massive scale of the Ukrainian Army’s recent tank losses in a recent article in The National Interest:

The Russians are exacting a heavy toll upon the Ukrainians (and, by extension, their NATO backers). In what was once considered a Ukrainian strength, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), this has now become a dangerous weakness tactically. Ukrainian tank units are reported to be operating far below nominal strength. According to one Ukrainian armored warfare expert, rather than a full battalion of 30 to 40 tanks, many units fighting today has only five or six combat-capable vehicles—some with as few as two. Essentially, only 20 percent of all Ukrainian tanks are currently combat-ready. This shortfall is occurring, despite the ongoing support from Western militaries in the form of generous tank transfers.

Western-supplied Ukrainian tanks and Infantry Fighting Vehicles destroyed during Ukraine’s failed summer 2023 counteroffensive which was unable to breach any of Russia’s main fortified lines

Meanwhile, reports indicate Russian forces which consist of over 700,000 troops in Ukraine are being supplanted with tens of thousands of Russian-allied troops. In July, reports indicated North Korea pledged to provide up to 30,000 additional elite Korean People’s Army Special Purpose Forces troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. An article from the US Military Academy at West Point reported:

Last month, news headlines were dominated by reports that North Korea would supply Russia with thirty thousand troops, ostensibly for an offensive in the fourth summer of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Just a few days before Lavrov’s visit, North Korea pledged to triple its military contribution, sending an additional twenty-five thousand to thirty thousand troops to the front lines in Ukraine. These reinforcements are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Ukraine’s Massive Corruption Scandal Leaves Zelensky Facing Biggest Crisis of His Presidency

The Trump administration likely sees Zelensky as more vulnerable given the massive corruption scandal that has engulfed his regime over the past week regarding its embezzlement of $100 million in Western financial assistance. Ukraine’s Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk have resigned amid the $100 million corruption scandal in Ukraine while Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and former Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov has reportedly fled the country. Meanwhile, calls have increased for Trump to fire his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and establish a government of national unity with his rival political parties which might serve to weaken his dictatorial power.

According to the Financial Times report:

The proposal comes as Zelenskyy’s political position in Ukraine has weakened amid a widening corruption scandal involving several close allies. The fallout has emboldened opposition figures and triggered dissent within his Servant of the People party. Some MPs have publicly called for the dismissal of the president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and proposed a unity government that would dilute Zelenskyy’s authority. But it has also given Washington a window of opportunity to apply renewed pressure on Kyiv to reach a deal on terms that would be less than favorable.

An article in the American Conservative noted that the Ukrainian people have become extremely war weary with 69 percent now supporting trading land for peace to end Ukraine’s nearly four year long war with the Russian Federation.

A divide between Yermak and the Ukrainian people has also emerged on the question of how the war should end. A strong majority of Ukrainians—69 percent—say Kiev should seek to negotiate with Russia to end the war as soon as possible, according to a recent Gallup survey. Only 24 percent said the Ukrainian government should fight until victory.

In an article entitled “Zelensky is Losing Touch with Reality” published in the London Telegraph, long-time Ukraine supporter Owen Matthews notes that Zelensky is traveling to France and Sweden buying hundreds of fighter jets with billions of dollars Ukraine does not have. Meanwhile, Ukraine is on the verge of running out of money by February unless the EU bails Ukraine out with a huge $140 billion loan secured against Russian assets held in Western banks which would only be repaid by Ukraine if it won the war and Russia paid it back in reparations which there is zero chance of ever happening.

But there’s a fundamental problem: all these deals are just magical thinking. Kyiv doesn’t have nearly enough money to fill its $60bn budget black hole, let alone to buy billions in jets. Ukraine, by its own admission, is going to run out of money by February unless the EU agrees to raise a €140bn loan secured against Russian assets held mostly in Belgium’s Euroclear international banking repository.

But it has no hope of ever repaying that loan unless the Kremlin is somehow compelled to pay war reparations – a vanishingly remote possibility. This week, even as Zelensky and Macron viewed a parade and signed memoranda at Paris’ Villacoublay air base, France is still signalling it is against confiscating Russian assets, fearing legal repercussions and investors pulling their money from Europe.

Matthews notes the scale of Zelensky’s corruption scandal and his weakening hold on dictatorial power in Ukraine. He notes trust in Zelensky has fallen to just twenty percent while Ukrainian ultranationalists are calling for traitors in his inner circle to be executed while one Ukrainian activist saying Ukraine is on the verge of a strategic disaster which could result in its loss of statehood.

The timing of the Kyiv corruption scandal, just as Zelensky is desperately seeking funding and weapons, could hardly be worse. Ukraine’s Western-backed, independent anti-corruption bureau NABU has accused several members of Zelensky’s inner circle of stealing $100m by taking kickbacks from the construction of air defences for Ukraine’s vulnerable nuclear power stations.

As the country faces increasing blackouts due to Russian strikes, that kind of alleged war profiteering is especially disgusting. And the fact that Zelensky attempted last July to shut down NABU’s investigations by bringing the agency under government control before street protests forced him to reverse his controversial law is not a good look.

Zelensky is haemorrhaging support at home. Loyal members of Zelensky’s own party have begun calling for the resignation of Andriy Yermak, the president’s right-hand man. Yermak had previously been chief counsel at Kvartal-95, the television production company founded by Zelensky and Timur Mindich – who stands at the centre of the NABU corruption case and who fled to Israel just hours before prosecutors raided his home. According to opposition MPs, trust in Zelensky has fallen to 20 per cent and nationalists are calling for “traitors” in his inner circle to be “liquidated”.

Meanwhile former Zelensky supporters like prominent Ukrainian activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko have begun criticising Kyiv’s military and political leadership. “We are headed toward a disaster of strategic magnitude, which could lead to the loss of statehood,” warned Sternenko on Monday. “Our defence is falling apart.” The coming loss of the strategically important town of Pokrovsk and Russian advances into the far less well-fortified southern Zaporizhzhia region will be a body-blow to Ukraine’s defences.

Matthews concludes that Zelensky is becoming increasing desperate in the face of massive crises both with his regime and on the battlefield while some rumors indicate he may be preparing to go into exile if pressured into accepting Trump’s peace terms to give up the Donbass and cut Ukraine’s army by half, which he strongly opposes, or after Ukraine’s military collapses.

Travelling around Europe signing fantasy arms deals Ukraine cannot afford is no answer to the looming political and military crisis at home. Zelensky’s behaviour is a worrying sign for all of Ukraine’s well-wishers, because it signals desperation. With the war entering its critical phase, international funds running out, desertions from Ukraine’s army running at four times the rate of last year, Russians advancing on the ground and the president’s political credibility in ruins, we should be very afraid for Ukraine’s future.

Trump Official Says Peace Deal Could End the War by the End of November

LTC Daniel Davis (USA Ret.) also noted on his Daniel Davis Deep Dive show today that the White House believes that they can end the war in a week if Zelensky accepts the US-Russia peace deal. Administration officials are reportedly holding high-level meetings with EU leaders this week to brief them on the terms of the deal in an effort to persuade them to get them on board with supporting it.

Meduza reports that:

Disagreements over the proposal reportedly derailed a planned meeting in Ankara among Witkoff, Zelensky, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where officials were supposed to discuss the new White House proposal. An American official told Axios that Zelensky brought a different peace proposal to the talks — a plan developed jointly with Kyiv’s European partners “that Russia will never accept.” A Ukrainian source told the publication that the meeting was postponed because Zelensky asked for broader-format talks that would include European countries. At the same time, according to other reports, the negotiations in Turkey fell apart due to a corruption scandal that has engulfed Zelensky’s cabinet this month.

Washington is pushing Kyiv to accept the plan’s main provisions, sources told Reuters. A U.S. official told Axios that the White House believes Ukraine will likely lose the Donbas region anyway if the war continues, “therefore it is in Ukraine’s interest to reach a deal now.” Since Trump’s return to the presidency in January, this is already Washington’s fourth attempt to outline possible terms for ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, notes the news outlet Agentstvo. On Tuesday, a senior White House official told Politico that a framework agreement for a ceasefire could be finalized by all sides by late November or possibly “as early as this week.”

President Trump appears to be pivoting back to keeping his promise to end the war in Ukraine after his militant response to the release of the Epstein files which included his blasting not just Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) but more shockingly Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a lifetime Trump loyalist, caused a major rift among his MAGA supporters. His new peace deal, along with his decision to give in to Massie and MTG and support the release of the Epstein Files likely seeks to turn the page on this growing rift in his conservative base in an attempt to salvage the all-important 2026 mid-term elections in the hopes that the GOP will be able to keep narrow control of the US Senate even if it loses control of the US House of Representatives.

Ending the war in Ukraine with a negotiated peace deal with Russia as he promised to do dozens of times during his 2024 presidential campaign would likely be perceived as a major victory for Trump that could shore up the support of Republicans and independents behind Republican candidates during the November 2026 election to mitigate expected GOP losses. The Democrats won gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey by much larger margins than the polls predicted they would. If they were to outperform the polls by similar margins nationwide in next fall’s elections, they would easily seize control of both houses of Congress and net up to six US Senate seats and 40 US House seats, torpedoing Trump’s legislative agenda. But if Trump continues to give Zelensky veto power over his latest peace framework with Russia then he will almost certainly reject it.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

