August 11th Update—At a press conference this morning, President Donald Trump stated “I am not going to make a deal. It’s not up to me to make a deal. I’d like to see a cease-fire. I’d like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties. You know it takes two to tango right?” seeming to concede Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s and EU leaders’ demand that he cannot agree on any peace deal that gives up Ukrainian territory without Ukraine agreeing to it. His statement seems to dispel hopes that President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a landmark peace framework agreement ending the war in Ukraine during their summit this Friday based on the peace deal they reportedly already agreed upon. However, Putin may offer to implement a 30-day air, missile and drone cease-fire at the meeting to put Zelensky on the defensive.

During the same meeting Trump appeared to blame Zelensky for the outbreak of the war and criticized him over his adamant refusal to engage in a land swap with Russia. “I get along with Zelensky, but, you know, I disagree with what he’s done, very, very severely disagree. This is a war that should have never happened,” Trump said. “I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying, ‘Well, I have to get constitutional approval.’ I mean, he’s got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap, because there’ll be some land swapping going on.” The bottom line is the only hope for Trump to end the war is by signing a peace framework agreement with Putin and then pressuring Zelensky to implement it.

President Donald Trump was elected President on a pledge to end the war in Ukraine fifty-three times during his presidential campaign. On numerous occasions he promised to end the war in Ukraine within twenty-four hours of being inaugurated later saying he was being “sarcastic” when he said that saying it would take 100 days. However, when he failed to end the war within that time period, on May 2nd, the US State Department announced that the administration was ending all active efforts to mediate an end to Trump’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine causing the war to continue with no end in sight.

Over the past few months, Trump has doubled down on Biden’s failed strategy of fighting an unwinnable proxy war with Russia in Ukraine—announcing $10 billion in indirect arms sales to Kyiv via America’s NATO partners and threatening Russia with secondary sanctions if Russia did not agree to a 30-day cease-fire giving the Kremlin a deadline of August 8th to do so. He has even engaged in bluster, claiming that he had ordered two US nuclear missile submarines to the region, even though there are four Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines on station at any time and he likely did nothing to alter their positions. Meanwhile, Russia retains the upper hand on the main battlefronts in southeastern Ukraine as Ukraine is teetering increasingly close to military collapse as Russia has inflicted over two million Ukrainian casualties to date while suffering over six times less casualties in return. What this means is that Ukraine is at increasing risk of a military collapse that could lead to Russian annexation of nearly half of its internationally recognized territory as Russian troops advance all the way to the left bank of the Dnipro River potentially trapping and encircling Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.

Now, it seems that President Trump has decided to resume efforts to negotiate an end to the war by announcing a meeting with President Trump to discuss a new peace framework deal which he and President Putin agreed upon a few days ago. On August 6th, the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, following a three-hour meeting between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin which Trump praised as “highly productive”, President Trump announced a possible summit meeting between himself and Putin which could occur as soon as the following week. President Trump likely requested the meeting because he likely knows that his planned secondary sanctions package will do nothing to bend Russia to his will and he was looking for a face-saving exit to escape his secondary tariff threats which I have stated will likely do far more to damage the US economy and his re-election prospects than hurt Russia in any way.

This meeting was agreed to by Russia as it has long been interested in arranging a summit meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin in the belief that such a meeting is the only way to both facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine on terms minimally acceptable to the Russian Federation as well as to address the root causes of the conflict by expelling NATO forces from Ukraine, ending NATO’s eastward expansion and repelling western NATO troops from Eastern Europe as well. Putin also hopes to begin a new era of strategic cooperation between the United States and the Russian Federation while Trump also has sought a geostrategic partnership with Russia to effectively neutralize Russia’s military alliance with the PRC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to reject Trump’s stunningly successful peace framework with Russia, which represents a major victory for Ukraine, is sure to isolate him, as it will likely cause Trump to suspend all US security assistance to Ukraine until he accepts the peace deal. Zelensky knows that if he accepts the deal, he will be forced to hold democratic elections which, unless he steals them, he would be sure to lose due to the fact his approval rating remains mired in the single digits. Then, he would be forced to flee Ukraine in disgrace to escape prosecution on massive corruption charges.

On August 7th, the White House stated the following day that Trump will not agree to meet with Putin until he first agreed to a meeting with Trump and Zelensky which would follow the Trump-Putin summit, something Putin is unlikely to agree to given the fact that he rightly views Zelensky as an illegitimate President as he has stayed over a year past the expiration of his constitutional term of office refusing to hold a democratic election. However, later that day, President Trump clarified the White House position that Putin did not have to agree to meet with Zelensky before meeting in a summit meeting with him. Then, he announced an agreement with the Kremlin to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15th. The location was agreed on because Alaska is a former Russian territory located only 2.4 miles away from Russia’s Far East border symbolizing the fact that the US and Russia are neighbors and both nuclear superpowers seek better relations with each other. Meanwhile, it appears that Trump has decided to suspend implementation of his threatened Russia secondary sanctions pending the results of the summit meeting but most likely indefinitely given the sweeping concessions which Putin has reportedly agreed to.

President Donald Trump announced he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 as part of an effort to bring the war in Ukraine to a close.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” he announced on Truth Social on Aug. 8. “Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This confirmation comes hours after Trump announced that he would be meeting Putin “very shortly” and that a location for the face-to-face would be announced “a little bit later.”

He said earlier in the day that increased military spending by NATO and new U.S. sanctions on nations that buy oil from Russia may have contributed to Moscow’s agreement to the talks.

“We’ve been working on this one for a long time,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the talks to lay the groundwork for a cease-fire negotiation were complicated.

When asked if Putin and Zelenskyy could be signing a peace deal similar to Friday’s pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the president was optimistic.

“I think my instinct really tells me that we have a shot at it,” Trump said.

The summit will be Trump’s first meeting with Putin since he returned to the White House in January.

Trump’s primary goal for the past six months has been to get Russia to agree to a thirty-day cease-fire under the mistaken assumption that is the only way to negotiate a peace agreement when in fact there are an endless number of modern wars most notably the Korean and Vietnam Wars where the peace agreements were negotiated while the war was still raging. The Trump administration to date has made only one previous good faith attempt to negotiate a compromise peace deal with Russia which was the 22-point Kellogg plan which was presented to Russia in early May. That plan accepted around half of Russia’s demands but was heavily weighted in favor of Ukraine causing the Kremlin to reject it after which President Trump decided to suspend all negotiations with Russia to end the war for the past few months. Since then, he has been attempting to pressure Russia into capitulating to US peace terms even while he has applied zero pressure to get Zelensky to make even the most minimalist concession to negotiate a compromise peace settlement with Russia. Surprisingly, his maximum pressure campaign against Russia has ended up motivating Putin to make some surprising and sweeping concessions.

The White House reported a couple of days ago that President Putin handed Witkoff a new Russian peace proposal which reportedly gives up his June 2024 demand that Ukraine cede additional territory in Kherson and Zaporizhia to Russia in exchange for a peace agreement—a huge victory for Trump and one that I have been predicting for some time in exchange for US agreement to Russia’s other demands. The deal also includes Russian agreement to return the territories it controls within the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv. The US appears to have handed back a counteroffer to Russia. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov responded positively to the US offer, stating “There was an offer made by the Americans that we consider quite acceptable.” This US-Russia agreement on a peace framework can only be described as a major breakthrough on the path to ending the US proxy war in Ukraine.

Russian tank column advancing in Ukraine. Russia is currently advancing along six axes of advance. While its territorial gains over the past three years have been marginal, Russian forces have inflicted over six times more casualties against Ukrainian forces than they have incurred and are getting perilously close to exhausting Ukraine’s reserves after which Russian forces will advance all the way to the Dnipro River line.

As I have long stated, Russia’s demand for additional Ukrainian territory it does not currently control was always politically impossible for Trump to accept without territorial swaps that kept the percentage of former Ukrainian territory under Russian control more or less the same. Under the proposed Trump-Putin plan, Ukraine would formally cede Crimea, and the eastern thirty percent of the Donbass region corresponding with the pre-war Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and the US and NATO would recognize these territories as part of Russia in exchange for a 30-day cease-fire along the current line of control.

Russian officials have confirmed that the US and Russia have reached an acceptable peace agreement on a Russian proposed peace framework and CNN reports that the US has been trying to get its NATO allies and Ukraine to agree to the Russian proposed peace plan. Trump said he has asked Ukraine to get approval for the deal from Ukraine's parliament. Russia has repeatedly stated that it would only agree to a comprehensive cease-fire once the main points of a peace framework had been agreed to. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been meeting with numerous Russian allies to get their support for the peace plan. Other reports are coming in that the Russian peace plan includes an immediate air and missile cease-fire and that a permanent cease-fire ending the war would be implemented on October 1st with a final peace agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine shortly thereafter.

This would reportedly be followed by the negotiation of a more comprehensive framework agreement under which the US and Ukraine would presumably recognize continued de facto Russian control of the territories it annexed in September 2022 without the need for international recognition of Russia’s annexation of those territories. However, the only way that such a permanent peace agreement can be achieved is if President Trump continues to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept it. Otherwise, it will just remain a temporary cease-fire and armistice agreement.

Russia had previously offered to implement a cease-fire in exchange for a more phased approach involving cessation of mobilization, halting foreign military aid to Ukraine, withdrawal of foreign military personnel, guarantees by Ukraine to refrain from sabotage and subversion against Russia, mutual amnesty for detainees, lifting of martial law, and conducting national elections within 100 days after martial law ends. However, it seems that Putin has opted to relent on some of those demands in furtherance of his goal to improve relations with the US and address the root causes of the conflict perhaps leading to a new US-Russia geostrategic partnership. Prior to that in September 2022, Putin offered Ukraine an unconditional cease-fire stating that most of the objective of Russian’s special military operation had been achieved and the rest could be achieved by diplomatic means but his cease-fire offer was rejected both by Zelensky and then President Joe Biden.

US officials, including Trump, have briefed European leaders and Ukrainian officials on a plan offered by Putin to halt the war in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions by Kyiv, according to Western officials briefed on the matter.

The plan, which Putin presented to Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff in a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, would require Ukraine to cede the eastern Donbas region — the majority of which is currently occupied by Russia — as well as Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The plan would freeze current battle lines, but other details of the proposal were still unclear.

The plan appeared to be the impetus for which Trump put in motion plans for a summit meeting with Putin. The Russian leader hasn’t been to the US in nearly a decade, when he met with then-President Barack Obama at a UN General Assembly meeting in September 2015.

The United States has been trying to get allies to agree to this plan, one source said, though it’s still unclear that will happen.

Trump, who’d acknowledged frustration with Russia’s president in recent months for drawing out the conflict, seemed more optimistic for the prospect of a peace deal Friday. And he signaled he’s focused primarily on negotiating an end to the hostilities as soon as possible.

“The European leaders want to see peace,” Trump told reporters at the White House before announcing the Alaska meeting. “President Putin, I believe, wants to see peace, and Zelensky wants to see peace.”

He later added: “My instinct really tells me that we have a shot at” peace.

Trump on Friday downplayed those concerns, saying he’d urged Zelensky to smooth the path toward an agreement.

“He’s going out and getting what he needs,” Trump said. “He’s not authorized to do certain things. I said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to get it fast, because, you know, we’re getting very close to a deal.’”

The Hill reported further on the Trump-Putin plan to swap Ukrainian territory in western Donetsk for Russian controlled Ukrainian territory in four to six other regions.

Trump elaborated on what a peace deal with Russia and Ukraine could look like after Putin reportedly presented the administration with a ceasefire proposal that involved Ukraine making territorial concessions.

“You’re looking at territory that’s been fought over for three and a half years. A lot of Russians have died, a lot of Ukrainians. So we’re looking at that, but we’re actually to get some back and some swapping. It’s complicated. It’s actually — nothing easy. It’s very complicated. But we’re going to get some back. And we’re going to get some switched,” Trump said. “They’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we’ll be talking about that either later or tomorrow or whatever.”

Under the proposal, Ukraine would have to remove troops from the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, while Russia would end offensive operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Bloomberg reported.

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that it would not end the war until the entire Donbass region (consisting of the Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk) was under its control and this plan apparently achieves that major Russian military objective. Russia has expressed openness to a territorial swap along the lines Trump has proposed for the past couple years or so. I have been stating since late 2022 or early 2023 that Russia would likely be willing to do a territorial swap in which Ukraine ceded the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk that Russia does not currently control in exchange for parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia potentially including the Zaporizhia nuclear reactor Trump has stated he wants to take control of.

This may be the territorial swap Trump is referring to negotiating with Russia given reports that Russia considers the US peace offer “quite acceptable” and that their main goal all along territorially was achieving full control over the entire Donbass region particularly Donetsk where most of the main fighting has taken place over the past few years of war. This shows that the Trump administration has in fact been listening to what the Russians have been saying and have crafted a peace framework which addresses their territorial concerns in exchange for a cease-fire in which the overall percentage of territory under Russian control is likely to remain essentially unchanged at less than nineteen percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.

Russia reportedly has not received any promises of Ukraine staying out of NATO although there never was any chance Ukraine would join NATO anyway because its territories remain disputed with Russian troops on its soil. Nor did it receive any promises of Ukrainian disarmament or even a cessation of Western military aid to Ukraine or a withdrawal of NATO military forces from Ukraine all of which it appears would be addressed later as part of a more comprehensive peace deal. If media reports are accurate, while continuing to insist Ukraine never become a formal member of NATO, Putin appears to be willing to effectively concede Russia’s demand for a restoration of Ukraine’s neutrality leaving open the possibility to could continue to serve as a well-armed NATO protectorate/satellite state, which would be surprising, as it was previously the chief Russian demand. In return for this huge Russian concession, Putin expects to see an end to Western economic sanctions and receive the rest of the Donbass with a full Ukrainian withdrawal from that region in exchange for the return of some Russian held territories back to Ukraine. This gamble is likely based on his belief that if he can forge a strategic partnership with the US, then the potential US nuclear threat to Moscow from Ukraine, which caused Russia to invade Ukraine three and a half years, will dissipate at least so long as Trump remains in office.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine, recognition of Russia's territorial gains, sanctions lifting, and energy cooperation. Kremlin's refusal would mean losing hope for a compromise agreement. According to Onet, Witkoff's conversation with Putin yesterday touched upon a ceasefire in Ukraine (not yet a peace agreement), as well as a proposal for only factual "recognition" of some Russian territorial gains, the lifting of most sanctions, and further Russia-US cooperation. NATO was also discussed, according to an analytical article by the Onet portal, reported by UNN.

Trump’s master negotiator and de facto US Special Envoy to Russia Steve Witkoff. If Trump had appointed him Secretary of State instead of America Last neocon warmonger Marco Rubio, the war in Ukraine likely would have ended by February at the latest. Witkoff has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin six or seven times and his good relationship with the Russians appears to have paid off. Trump reportedly offered him the vacant position of National Security Advisor back in May but regretfully he declined.

I have long been stating that the war in Ukraine is a war of Western, not Russian, imperial expansion as the war was triggered by former President Joe Biden’s decision to expand America’s liberal empire into Ukraine and make it a de facto NATO member states with two strategic partnership agreements in August and November 2021. I have suggested that if Russia agreed to give up its goal of Ukrainian neutrality outside of NATO and agree to allow Ukraine to remain a de facto NATO member state, the war could end tomorrow even with Russia getting to keep all of its annexed territories. If this Ukrainian media report is true, it seems that Russia might be giving up or at least postponing to a later date the realization of its main objective of restoring Ukraine’s pre-February 2014 Maidan coup neutrality in return for territorial and Western economic concessions.

My assessment is that the key elements being reported for this peace deal would constitute “a win-win” for all of the parties to the conflict including the US, Russia, Ukraine and the EU.

Putin appears to be offering some huge concessions some of which Russia may be hoping to obtain in a comprehensive peace deal to follow after Ukrainian troops have been fully withdrawn from the Donbass region:

Russia’s suspends its demand for the return of Kherson and Zaporizhia along their constitutional boundaries.

Russia suspends its demand for Ukrainian neutrality outside of NATO.

Ukraine remains a well-armed NATO satellite and de facto NATO member state.

NATO troops can retain its troops and bases inside Ukraine.

Ukraine can keep all its Western security guarantees and strategic partnership agreements.

No limits on Western arms shipments to Ukraine

No limits on the size of Ukraine’s post war armed forces

No limits on the number or range of Ukrainian weapon systems (though it seems unlikely the US would sell them any additional long-range missiles with Russia as a geostrategic partner).

Russia suspends its demand that Ukraine commit to remaining a non-nuclear state.

Russia suspends its demands for the banning of all ultranationalist Ukrainian political parties and militias.

Russia suspends its demand for full protection of rights, freedoms, and official language status for Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In return, Russia gets:

Full Ukrainian military withdrawal from the Donbass region consisting of the disputed former Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk handing over to Russia their fortified positions over which both sides have been fighting bitterly for the past few years.

Full Russian control of the Donbass region

Western recognition of Russia’s annexation of the DPC, LPC and Crimea—the territories it would have ended up with under the Istanbul Agreement initialed by Ukraine in late March 2022.

De facto control of most of Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts giving it a land corridor connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland as the final status of these disputed territories is postponed by 49-99 years.

Likely a promise either public or private that the US will never agree to allow Ukraine to formally join NATO as well as a pledge for the US to withdraw all its military and intelligence personnel and bases from Ukraine even if its NATO partners don’t follow suit.

An end to all post-2014 Western economic sanctions on Russia

Major economic cooperation and energy deals with the US.

EU resumes Russian imports of oil, natural gas and raw materials.

No requirement for Russian reparations to Ukraine.

An end to Ukrainian martial law forcing Zelensky to hold democratic elections which he is very likely to lose unless he engages in massive electoral fraud.

Ukrainian army demobilization of its reserve troops.

Likely US cut off of US military aid and security assistance to Ukraine if Zelensky continues to reject the peace deal.

NATO fractures if EU continues to side with Ukraine against US on peace agreement.

Reported Russian acceptance of a peace framework which is essentially a variation of his twenty-two point peace proposal represents a major vindication for US Special Envoy to Ukraine LTG Keith Kellogg.

Here are the specific terms of the proposed twenty-two point Kellogg peace framework agreement and my commentary as to which ones I believe that Russia is willing to accept under the terms of the new Trump-Putin peace framework negotiated this week:

Permanent cessation of hostilities

Both sides agree that a permanent cessation of all hostilities will begin immediately from the current line of control and will remain in effect until the final exchange of territories. A 30-kilometer demilitarized buffer zone shall be established between the forces of the parties, which shall be monitored by a Joint Coordination Commission. (This is likely acceptable to Russia if the demilitarized zone were to be patrolled exclusively by BRICS international observers as the Trump administration has reportedly agreed to.) Both sides shall immediately begin technical negotiations, facilitated by the United States, with a view to achieving a peaceful settlement and a complete cessation of hostilities. (This appears to have been agreed to by Moscow.) Both sides agree to an immediate and permanent cessation of all hostilities in all domains (air, land, sea and infrastructure). (This appears to have been agreed to by Russia.) Third countries facilitating the process, with US support, will develop and implement a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure that both sides fully comply with the complete cessation of hostilities. (Russia can accept this providing BRICS peacekeepers or international observers are utilized to do so and that no troops from NATO countries are permitted on Ukrainian soil.) Russia will return all deported Ukrainian children and civilian prisoners, and both sides will agree to an “all for all” prisoner exchange. (This provision is unacceptable to Russia as there is no evidence that Russia has deported any Ukrainian children or civilians to Russia.) After Russia implements the peace agreement, the US will support the resumption of the work of the NATO-Russia Council for dialogue on mutual security issues in the region. (Russia would accept this in return for the US and its NATO partners ending its proxy war against it in Ukraine.)

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees, which will be provided by a specially created (ad hoc) group of European countries and willing non-European states that will invest in Ukraine's long-term security and deterrence capabilities. (Russia appears to be willing to accept this.) The US will not support Ukraine's NATO bid. (This was Russia’s main demand and it was Biden’s rejection of this demand which provoked Russia to invade Ukraine in February 2022 but it does not appear to be addressed in the peace deal Trump and Putin have agreed to.) There will be no restrictions on the size of Ukraine's Defense Forces. (Shockingly, Russia appears to have accepted this provision perhaps hoping to win concessions in a subsequent more comprehensive peace agreement.) Ukraine may continue to move towards EU membership, in accordance with full compliance with anti-corruption reforms. (Russia has been offering this concession since March 2022.)

Territory

The US de jure recognizes Russia's control over Crimea; recognition by Ukraine is not required. (The proposed deal appears to mandate Ukraine recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the DPC and LPC which together constitute thirty percent of the Donbass region but Zelensky continues to refuse to do so.) The US de facto recognizes Russia's control over Luhansk (apparently over the Luhansk region— editor’s note). (Russia currently controls ninety-eight percent of Luhansk oblast. Under this deal Ukraine would be required to cede the remaining two percent of the region to Russia.) The US de facto recognizes Russia's control over parts of the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions. (This Russian demand has also been incorporated into the peace deal.) Ukraine restores control over the territory of the Kharkiv region. (Under the Trump-Russia peace framework, Russia has likely agreed to withdraw all its troops from Kursk and vacate an additional three disputed Ukrainian regions.) Russia will restore control over the territory of the Kursk region. (Obviously, this is a key demand from Russia’s perspective even though the amount of Russian territory Ukraine still control is miniscule and is undoubtedly part of the proposed peace deal.) Both sides agree to establish a permanent 30-kilometer demilitarized buffer zone. (As noted previously, this would likely be acceptable to Russia if BRICS peacekeepers were utilized exclusively to patrol the demilitarized zone.) Ukraine will restore control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US monitoring and management of the plant, with electricity distributed between both sides, and (Ukraine will restore control. — editor’s note) over the Kakhovka Dam. (There is a good chance that this provision is part of the peace deal agreed to by Trump and Putin in return for Ukraine ceding control of the rest of the Donbass region to Russia.) Ukraine shall have unimpeded passage along the Dnipro River and restore control over the Kinburn Spit. (This is likely acceptable to Russia providing agreement on its other territorial terms and is undoubtedly part of the deal negotiated by Trump and Putin.)

Economy

The US and Ukraine shall implement an agreement on economic cooperation/mineral resources. (This deal was already negotiated in May on terms that favor Ukraine and essentially include no concessions for the US. It is unclear why the US would include this as part of a peace proposal to Russia as it has nothing to do with it other than the fact that the White House has stated that if the US has economic interests than it somehow will deter future Russian aggression.) Sanctions imposed by the US on Russia since 2014 will be lifted after a final peaceful settlement is reached. In the event of violation of the terms of the peace agreement, all sanctions will be reimposed through the snapback mechanism. (This is a main Russian demand and thus acceptable to Moscow and is a key part of the proposed peace deal.) Strengthening economic cooperation between the US and Russia in energy and other industries will continue, provided that Russia complies with the terms of the settlement. (This term is very strongly supported by Russia and would fulfil Putin’s longtime desire for Russia’s economic integration with the West which President Trump has also stated is high on his agenda to form a new geostrategic partnership with Russia to ween them from China’s economic sphere of influence and BRICS in general. This provision appears to be a key part of the latest proposed peace deal.) Ukraine will be fully restored and receive financial compensation, particularly through the use of Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the losses incurred. (This term is unacceptable to Russia which will not agree to any reparations to Ukraine but it would likely agree to the proceeds of EU tariffs on Russian goods to be used for that purpose or else a commitment by Russia to use the $300 billion in frozen Russian funds in western banks to rebuild the Russian annexed regions that formerly comprised part of Ukraine. There appears to be no provision for Russian reparations in the proposed Trump-Putin peace framework.)

In conclusion, based on what is being reported in the media, I assess that only Ukraine’s demand for the return of Ukrainian children Russia never deported and its demand for reparations remain unacceptable to Russia. The other terms of the 22-point Kellogg plan now appear acceptable to Russia with only the future status of the Zaporizhia power plan remaining an open question. Again, this represents a huge potential diplomatic triumph for President Trump, assuming he applies heavy pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept it, and a stunning turn-around from the Kremlin’s position when it formally rejected the Kellogg peace plan on May 8th with Putin refusing to even meet with Witkoff to discuss it.

Russia’s Latest Cease-Fire and Peace Offer

On June 1st, Russia provided the US with a comprehensive twelve-point peace plan and 30 day cease-fire offer as requested by the Trump administration. Of the twelve Russian demands set forth, the Trump peace offer which Russia has accepted does not appear to address nine of the demands and essentially only incorporates two and a half of them as I note below, again a shocking but well-considered turnaround from the Kremlin’s position from just two months ago.

Twelve Point Russian Peace Proposal:

International legal recognition of its sovereignty over territories annexed since 2014 and expanded during its 2022 full-scale invasion. These include Crimea, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Moscow calls for the complete withdrawal of all Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and paramilitary formations from these areas. (The peace deal only partially addresses this demand)

Permanent Ukrainian neutrality, including a formal constitutional ban on joining military alliances such as NATO or hosting any foreign military presence. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Termination of all international agreements that conflict with these neutrality provisions. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Legal guarantees that Ukraine will remain a non-nuclear state, with a prohibition on any development, receipt, transit or deployment of weapons of mass destruction. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Strict limits on the size, structure, and armament of Ukrainian military forces, and the dissolution of what Russia calls “nationalist formations.” (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Full protection of rights, freedoms, and official language status for Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Legislative bans on what Russia characterizes as “glorification of Nazism” and the dissolution of nationalist organizations and parties. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Full removal of all Western economic sanctions imposed since the start of the war. (The peace deal includes this Russian demand)

Mutual waivers of any claims for war-related compensation or damages. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Amnesty for displaced persons and “political prisoners.” (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Lifting of restrictions against the Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate. (The peace deal does not address this Russian demand)

Full restoration of diplomatic, trade, energy, transport, and other relations, including transit through third-party states. (The peace deal seems to include most of this demand.)

Here are the peace terms I proposed back in April that I believe should serve as the basis of any comprehensive peace deal ending the war in Ukraine after being adjusted for the territorial changes agreed to under the Trump-Putin framework agreement. I believe that Putin will attempt to get Trump to agree to as many of the four points in my proposed Strategic Framework Agreement as possible to address the root causes of the conflict and establish a US-Russia geostrategic partnership.

My Proposed Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement

1. All hostilities between the parties to the conflict will cease effective immediately. Ukraine pledges to amend its constitution back to its pre-2019 status to enshrine its permanent neutrality as well as to prohibit the presence of foreign troops and bases on its territory while removing its commitment to become a NATO member. Ukraine may retain all its bilateral security guarantees it has received previously and can join the European Union. In addition, Russia offers a security guarantee conditioned upon Ukraine ‘s adherence to the terms of the agreement.

2. Ukraine shall withdraw all its remaining troops from the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and recognize Russian control of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts along the current lines of control, as well as Crimea, and renounce any attempt to retake them by military force, pending a final determination of their status by 2040. Furthermore, all Ukrainian military forces, excepting Border Guard units, shall be withdrawn from the constitutional borders of the four oblasts. In return, Russia shall renounce all claims on the Ukrainian-controlled portions of these oblasts and shall withdraw all its troops from Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts while guaranteeing Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

3. A four-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone, policed by an international force of no more than 15,000 unarmed United Nations Military Observers from BRICS nations, shall be created along the entire length of Ukraine’s border with the four Russian-controlled oblasts to prevent future conflict. All prisoners of war shall be returned to their home countries and all refugees including forcibly displaced persons shall have the right to return to their homes. There will be no war crimes prosecutions or reparations. Ukrainian reconstruction assistance shall be provided by the European Union as well as from the proceeds of Western tariffs on Russian gas exports. Furthermore, Russia agrees to devote a large proportion of its $300 billion in financial assets abroad to pay for reconstruction costs in the four formerly Ukrainian controlled oblasts.

4. In exchange for Ukraine accepting Russia’s proposed limits on the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including National Guard, of 100,000 personnel, as outlined in the final April 15, 2022 draft of the Istanbul Agreement, Russia agrees to an expansion in the size of Ukraine’s Border Guard to 150,000 personnel. Border Guard units shall not be equipped with tanks or “strike systems,” except for drones. The total number of Ukrainian soldiers, airmen and sailors, including Border Guard and reservists, shall not exceed one million. In return, Russia agrees to limit the number of its troops in former Ukrainian-controlled territories to 250,000.

5. Ukraine agrees to Russia’s proposed limits on the quantity and ranges of its offensive "strike systems" systems’ outlined in the April 15, 2022 version of the Istanbul agreement including howitzers, heavy mortars, multiple rocket launch systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, combat aircraft, warships and medium to long-range combat drones as well as air defense missile systems. In addition, the maximum range of Ukraine’s combat drones shall not exceed forty kilometers. All weapon systems exceeding these limits will be transferred to an EU country and would only accessible to Ukraine in the event Russia were to engage in an unprovoked military intervention in Ukraine. In exchange, Russia agrees to Ukraine’s proposed quantity limits on primarily defensive weapon systems including tanks, armored vehicles, anti-tank guns, ATGMs, auxiliary aircraft, reconnaissance drones, auxiliary vessels, MANPADS and anti-aircraft artillery. Ukraine further commits to refrain from producing or possessing weapons of mass destruction and to close all foreign biological labs.

6. Full diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine will be restored and all bilateral sanctions rescinded. All public and private Russian financial and economic assets seized by Ukraine, or for which it was the recipient, shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. Russia and Ukraine agree to renew the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, committing each party not to use its territory to harm the security of the other and further their shared goal of peaceful co-existence.

7. The March 2022 decree banning eleven Ukrainian political parties shall be lifted. Ukraine shall hold presidential and parliamentary elections within four months of the signing of this treaty. All far-right, ultra-nationalist political parties shall be banned from participation in the Ukrainian government and all far-right, ultra-nationalist militia groups shall be disbanded. The Russian language shall be restored as one of the two official languages of Ukraine with equal status to the Ukrainian language. The rights of Ukraine’s Russian minority population as well as the rights of Ukraine’s Orthodox Christian church members shall be guaranteed by law.

The primary objective behind signing a geostrategic partnership agreement between the US and Russia would be for President Trump to effectively neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance revolutionizing the international order in America’s favor so that we no longer have to plan to fight two nuclear superpowers simultaneously.

US-Russia Strategic Framework Agreement

1. The U.S. guarantees that NATO will never expand eastward. All U.S. economic sanctions against Russia enacted from 2014 onward shall be rescinded and the US will encourage its allies to do the same. All seized public and private Russian financial and economic assets shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. In addition, the US will encourage its allies not to recognize or attempt to enforce the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the President of the Russian Federation.

2. In return for a withdrawal of all Russian troops from Belarus and a reduction of Russian troops in its recently annexed territories to 250,000, all 20,000 U.S. troops shall be withdrawn from those nations in Europe that were not part of NATO prior to 1999 and the overall number of U.S. troops in Europe shall be reduced to their 2021 level. The U.S. will encourage its western European allies and Canada to withdraw their troops from those nations as well. The U.S. and Russia shall refrain from flying heavy bombers or deploying major surface combatants within two-hundred miles of the other’s territory, except for the Bering Strait.

3. In exchange for Russia removing all its air and land-based nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad, Belarus and all territories previously controlled by Ukraine, the U.S. will redeploy all one hundred and fifty of its B-61 nuclear gravity bombs from Western Europe to its aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific. The U.S. and Russia agree to begin negotiating a New START II Treaty with a limit of 3,500 operational strategic nuclear weapons.

4. In return for Russia committing not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere or in NATO member states, the U.S. commits to a policy of non-interference in all former Soviet republics which are not NATO members. The U.S. and Russia solemnly pledge that neither side will go to war against the other in the event they are attacked by a third party.

Conclusion

Over the past few months, President Trump has been misled by his neocon warmongering America Last advisors into continuing the war in Ukraine and taking foolish measures that if pursued will ensure the war goes on indefinitely until Ukraine’s army collapses and Russian forces advance all the way to the Dnipro River and perhaps beyond which would be an unmitigated disaster and humiliation for the West he should seek to avoid at all costs. But the this proposed peace deal is one even the neocons should be able to support as Russia is appearing to concede continued Western hegemony over Ukraine including the retention of NATO bases and troops in Ukraine ensuring its continued dependence on the West for its security.

In January 2023, former President Joe Biden dispatched then CIA Director William Burns to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and offer to recognize continued Russian control of all of the annexed territories in exchange for Russia agreeing to allow Ukraine to remain a heavily-armed US military protectorate. The Biden regime subsequently denied they ever made that offer, which was rejected by both Putin and Zelensky and the Kremlin agreed to keep quiet about it as well.

If the reported terms are in fact accurate, this Trump-Putin peace framework represents a major Western victory and a victory for Ukraine as by all reports Ukraine is teetering on the verge of military collapse. Russia is planning on sending up to 150,000 troops to participate in the Zapad 2025 joint military exercises in Belarus next month where they would be in a position to surround Kyiv again. Trump gets major bragging rights while this deal could give Trump a chance to begin implementing his brilliant plan to effectively neutralize Russia’s military alliance with China. Certainly, it is understood as part of this deal that Ukraine will never join NATO but with it already being a de facto NATO member state that may be a moot point. Biden offered Putin a very similar peace offer in January 2023 in which he offered to let Russia keep all of its annexed territories in exchange for Ukraine remaining a NATO protectorate with no restrictions on the size or capabilities of its armed forces. At that time, Putin rejected the deal likely because Biden was not offering Russia a strategic partnership as Trump is now doing.

Ukraine has the most to gain from the terms of this peace deal which could provide it with lasting peace and security, end the deaths of its military servicemembers of which over two million have been killed or wounded this far and stop the destruction of its cities and critical infrastructure. It would also allow Ukraine to begin the long process of Western aided and funded reconstruction of its economy, the reopening of fifty percent of its pre-war businesses and allow over ten million Ukrainian refugees to return home. It would also serve to bring Russia, Ukraine and NATO back from the brink of nuclear war. In the event of any Russian military attacks on Ukraine in violation of the armistice agreement, the US and NATO could resume economic sanctions against Russia and weapon shipments to Ukraine.

While Putin has reportedly conceded some of his most sacrosanct objectives for which Russia invaded including both a return to Ukrainian neutrality outside of NATO and partial demilitarization for the Ukrainian armed forces, Zelensky formally rejected the deal on August 9th, refusing to give up his maximalist aims or cede even one square mile of Crimea, which is 75% ethnic Russian let alone withdraw Ukrainian troops from the twenty percent of Donetsk still controlled by Ukraine. He has said that Trump-Putin summit “will achieve nothing” vowing to sabotage the Trump-Putin peace deal. Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will not give Russia any awards for what it has done" and that "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier." Zelensky remains potentially under the threat of assassination from far right militia groups if he gives up too much Ukrainian territory. He could always resign and go into exile to avoid being prosecuted on corruption charges or use Ukrainian forces to crush the militias to stay in power indefinitely.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko signing a bilateral agreement with then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. I have been supporting her as the best replacement for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky since March 2022 because she supports peace with Russia despite having impeccable Ukrainian nationalist credentials.

What Putin appears to have agreed to is a variant of the Kellogg plan in what amounts to a bold new strategic gambit aimed at getting Trump to cut off US support for Ukraine and force regime change in Ukraine by pressuring Zelensky to accept the peace deal or give up power in essence partially achieving Russia’s objective of “denazification.” The Kremlin’s favorable peace offer for the West could also divide NATO between the Trump/peace supporting member states and the Zelensky/war backing member states as UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer is urging Zelensky to reject the deal. If the EU continues to side with Ukraine against the US and Russia, then we will have the US and Russia standing on the side of peace and Ukraine and the EU on the side of continuing the war indefinitely which creates good optics for Russia and bad optics for Ukraine.

Another possibility is that if Trump signs a peace framework agreement with Russia and Zelensky continues to reject him, Trump might throw his hands up and pull US troops and intelligence assets out of Ukraine and take our weapons, defense contractors and technicians with us thus ensuring Ukraine’s defeat on the battlefield. Of course, he could force Zelensky to accept the peace deal by threatening to cut off Ukraine’s Starlink access as I have long suggested. Worst case, Putin comes across as a peacemaker and Zelensky comes across as a warmonger flipping the regime propaganda script on its head. If the gamble pays off and Ukrainian forces withdraw from all of western Donetsk oblast, then Putin likely is calculating Russia can negotiate a final peace agreement from a position of strength including the withdrawal of NATO forces from Ukraine and its partial demilitarization.

Trump will likely soon realize once again that Zelensky has always been the main obstacle to peace and will likely respond by threatening to cut off all US military and security assistance to Ukraine. Zelensky will also come under tremendous US pressure to end martial law and schedule new elections which unless he massive cheats he is sure to lose so regime change for Zelensky would be a major victory for Russia. If he continues to oppose Trump’s peace deal, Trump may resume his efforts to get Zelensky to replace him with a different Ukrainian leader willing to accept peace with Russia like former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko as he attempted to do from the time of his February 28th meeting with Zelensky until the minerals deal was signed in early May.

Without a maximum US pressure campaign against Zelensky, likely entailing a full cut off of all US security assistance, there seems little chance that a diplomatic settlement can be negotiated until Russian troops have successfully broken through deep behind Ukrainian lines or else Russian forces re-invade Kyiv oblast from Belarus and envelop the Ukrainian capital, which I have long stated is the key to a Russian military victory. On the other hand, if Trump demonstrates the moral and political courage to pressure Zelensky to accept the deal and end the war in Ukraine, he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

This proposal already seems to have the support of some Eastern European leaders who are saying that it’s better for Ukraine to suspend the war and ensure its survival even at the cost of partial Russian occupation. The deal serves to ensure their security by ending the fighting but keeping NATO in Ukraine with Russian consent at least for the time being. A recent poll showed 69% of Ukrainians support peace with Russia even if it means Ukraine must agree to substantial territorial concessions. If Zelensky rejects the deal, Russia will likely take full control of the Donbass anyway within the next several months. Senior Russian officials have stated it will not stop fighting until it takes full control not just of the five oblasts but Kursk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odessa as well leaving Ukraine as a land-locked rump state with less than 57% of its internationally recognized territory.

The biggest concern I have is that if Russia is unsuccessful in getting the US and its NATO allies to address the root causes of the conflict with something resembling the strategic partnership agreement I outlined above. Then, if a pro-war Democrat Presidential nominee gets elected in 2028, they could act to provoke Russia to invade Ukraine a third time just as Biden did in 2014 and 2022.

Russia is an enemy of our own making. Putin has long wanted peace with the US from the time he became President over a quarter century ago. I was surprised to learn that Russian President Putin's recent boast that Russia allied with and aided the US during the US War for Independence from the British Empire and forestalled British intervention on the side of the Confederacy during the US Civil war is historically accurate. The US also allied with Russia during both world wars. We have never once fought the Russians directly in war yet we have fought our oldest enemy, Great Britain, which today we call an ally, twice. Other former enemies like Germany and Japan which we fought bitterly are now close allies. So why not seek out peace with Russia as well to ensure the safety and security of 286 million Americans?

Were Trump to abandon America’s imperial foreign policy in attempting to encircle Russia all along its western frontier with a cauldron of enemies, he could transform Russia from an adversary to a strategic partnership for peace as I have been calling on us to do for the past sixteen years. The easiest way to do that would be for the US to recognize a Russian sphere of influence over the entire former Soviet Union except for the Baltic states in exchange for Russia recognizing a US sphere of influence over all NATO member states. Then, Trump could cut off all military and intelligence support for the Zelensky regime until it is replaced with a democratic government that supports Trump's noble goal of a lasting and enduring peace with the Russian Federation ending the existential threat of Russian nuclear, super Electromagnetic Pulse or massive cyberattack on the US homeland and making US citizens much more safe and secure.

