Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump enjoying a jovial moment during one of their three meetings during his first term. Their Alaska Summit today will be the first time they have met in person in over half a dozen years. Trump previously stated that the war in Ukraine would continue until he met with Putin directly to negotiate an end to the unnecessary NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

At a press conference on August 11th, President Donald Trump appeared to blame Zelensky for the outbreak of the war and criticized him over his refusal to engage in a land swap with Russia. “I get along with Zelensky, but, you know, I disagree with what he’s done, very, very severely disagree. This is a war that should have never happened,” Trump said. “I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying, ‘Well, I have to get constitutional approval.’ I mean, he’s got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap, because there’ll be some land swapping going on.”

Trump is right to blame Zelensky for helping to instigate and provoke Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All he had to do was implement the Minsk II agreement, and Ukraine could have kept all its territory except Crimea. While President Trump has stated that he will let Zelensky decide whether to engage in territorial swaps, the territorial exchanges he wants to see Zelensky agree to are likely to be included as part of a US-Russia peace framework agreement that could be signed this evening. On August 13th, President Trump threatened “very serious consequences” if Putin refused to make a peace deal ending the fighting, presumably along the lines that Russia has already agreed to with a Ukrainian withdrawal from the less than thirty percent of western Donetsk oblast and the two percent of Luhansk oblast it still controls.

Trump held two back-to-back meetings on August 11th and August 13th with Zelensky and EU leaders who are going all out to sabotage and overturn his peace deal with Putin, which would end the war in Ukraine. The only concession that Zelensky and EU leaders have made is a willingness to recognize Russia’s de facto control of the territory it has already occupied in exchange for a path to NATO for Ukraine. President Trump made the wise decision not to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders to attend the summit to prevent them from being able to sabotage a peace deal despite heavy pressure from them to do so. They remain adamantly opposed to any peace deal and have set a goal of continuing the war through the end of 2028 at least until a new US President has been elected which they hope is committed to fighting Biden’s war in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian.

Over the past nine days, all of the realist scholars I have been listening to have been befuddled by the rationale and timing for the Trump-Putin summit saying that typically heads of state do not meet in a high-profile summit unless there is an agreement which is almost ready to sign while insisting that a peace deal remains hopelessly out of reach. As I reported in my last article, there is indeed a US-Russia peace framework agreement that is likely nearly ready to sign at the meeting. At minimum, Trump and Putin will sign a Joint Memorandum of Understanding by the two presidents outlining fundamental principles on which to end the war in Ukraine. There is a very good chance that the summit will conclude with Putin announcing an aircraft, drone and missile ceasefire conditioned upon Ukraine agreeing to implement it as well. Interestingly, President Trump is starting the summit with a one-on-one meeting between himself and Russian President Vladmir Putin at 3:30pm EST where he will likely make a handshake agreement for whatever document is to be signed this evening—the exact time I published this article.

I am predicting that today’s Trump-Putin Summit in Anchorage will be historic and will end with the signing of a Ukraine war peace framework/Joint Memorandum of Understanding with specific terms to end the conflict providing President Trump doesn't backtrack on his offer to concede western Donetsk to Russia in exchange for an end to the war. The end of the war in Ukraine is finally in sight both diplomatically and militarily if Trump does his part to sign a peace deal with Putin and then pressure Zelensky to accept it. Russia will likely agree to an immediate air/missile and drone cease-fire conditioned on Ukraine's acceptance and a protracted comprehensive cease-fire if Ukraine agrees to the terms of the US-Russia peace framework.

Both President Trump and Russian President Putin are very much incentivized to sign the peace deal which both sides reportedly agreed to during Witkoff's meeting with Putin last week. This peace deal appears to be an outgrowth from the "new and a different approach" proposed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Secretary of State Marco Rubio when they met at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Malaysia on July 10th. At the time Rubio stated, “I think it’s a new and a different approach. I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees a peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the president.” The Trump peace offer to Putin which was formally extended to Russia on August 6th was most likely in response to Russia’s July 10th peace proposal.

The same day Russian Foreign Ministry official Ushakov stated the US peace offer was “quite acceptable” from a Russian perspective. Russian President Putin seemed unusually excited when he met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff even going so far as seeming to bow to Witkoff when he greeted him suggesting he had already received Trumps peace offer before he arrived. Signifying the likelihood that the peace deal amounts to a major diplomatic breakthrough with a good chance of ending the war, both the US and Russia spent the last week calling their allies to brief them on the terms of the peace deal and get their support but Zelensky and EU leaders remain adamantly opposed to any deal in which Ukraine would have to give up any territory which it currently controls to end the fighting.

Yalta 2.0 or a “Reverse Yalta”?

While it is true that Russia started the war in Ukraine, former President Joe Biden was the one who deliberately provoked both Russian invasions in 2014 and 2022. The war in Ukraine is a war of Western, not Russian imperial expansion, as it is being fought to roll back de facto NATO expansion and expel NATO troops and bases from Ukraine. The US has behaved as a revanchist power that has been trying to expand our liberal empire 1,100 miles eastward overturning the postwar status quo.

As part of the infamous Yalta Appeasement Pact of February 1945, FDR and Churchill cravenly surrendered half of Europe to the Evil Soviet Empire including an area of about 600,000 square miles or approximately the size of Mexico to half a century of Soviet enslavement. In 1991, Russia gave up its entire empire consisting of twenty newly independent nations while the US has aggressively taken advantage of Russia’s imperial collapse to expand its liberal empire to include all six Eastern European nations that comprised the Warsaw Pact as well as three former Soviet republics in the Baltic region. Contrary to the misleading claims of neoconservatives, there is no evidence that Putin attempting to re-conquer the former Soviet Empire. From a Russian perspective, it is fighting a strategic defensive war the primary objective of which is an attempt to roll back de facto NATO expansion in Ukraine and transform it back into a nuclear-free buffer state so that US nuclear-capable missiles and bombers are not able to use it as a base from which to threaten a nuclear first strike against Moscow.

Today, Trump and Putin might decide the fate of nearly 3,000 square miles or about 1.3% of Ukrainian territory in the Donbass region while potentially calling for the withdrawal of all NATO troops from Ukraine and all US troops from Eastern Europe while leaving all the EU/NATO member states under the US sphere of influence. Were Russia to finish occupying the Donbass region while accepting the line of control elsewhere it would cap Russian territorial gains at almost exactly twenty percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory up from less than nineteen percent of Ukraine’s territory it controls today. Given that Russia controlled twenty-seven percent of Ukraine’s territory at the onset of the war and that US pundits, and Trump himself, have mistakenly claimed Putin wanted to control 100% of Ukraine’s territory, limiting Russian control to one-fifth of Ukraine can rightly be seen as a tremendous Western victory.

Critics are warning that a peace deal in which Trump gives up the heavily fortified western Donetsk region to Russia would amount to a Yalta 2.0. However, Putin is not merely seeking a temporary cease-fire in NATO’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine but rather a comprehensive peace agreement which could include mutual security provisions incorporating the Russian Federation into the security architecture of Europe. As part of such a mutual security agreement, Russia is willing to recognize a US sphere of influence over not just the entire Western Hemisphere but all of European NATO as well in exchange for the US recognizing a Russian sphere of influence over the former Soviet republics excluding the Baltic states which are NATO members but eventually including Ukraine.

Map of NATO expansion since the end of the Cold War. Since this map was created Finland and Sweden joined NATO nearly doubling the border between Russia and NATO and causing Russian troops and nuclear missiles and bombers to be deployed along Finland’s border for the first time.

One could credibly argue that the US has more to gain from Russian recognition of America's postwar gains in doubling the number of NATO countries in its sphere of influence and expanding European NATO's territory by 83% then Russia has from a US recognition of eleven of the other fourteen former Soviet republics being part of its sphere of influence. This would be a triumph not primarily for Russia but rather for the United States as Russia recognized the gains from the successful US attempt to revise and upend the post-war international order by doubling the number of NATO member states and nearly doubling the amount of territory controlled by European NATO—essentially reversing the Soviet gains from the Yalta Agreement under which the West recognized much of central Europe and most of Eastern Europe as part of the Russian sphere of influence. Such an agreement should be welcomed by US leaders in both major political parties.

The first Yalta Agreement was a sphere of influence agreement that saved the world from nuclear war between the US and the Soviet Union and kept the great power peace for over half a century as neither side violated it until the US expanded NATO to Russia's borders in Eastern Europe for the first time in 1999. A Yalta 2.0 agreement could keep the great power peace for another half century and eliminate the Russian nuclear threat to both the US and Europe providing that EU countries abided by its terms.

Employing the Finnish Model to Ensure Ukrainian Independence and Security

Contrary to misleading statements by neo-imperialists in the West, incorporating Ukraine into the Russian sphere of influence would not entail Russian domination of Ukraine but rather its permanent neutrality outside of NATO with no foreign troops or bases stationed on its soil. Ukraine would be free to join the European Union but would be barred from joining either the western NATO alliance or the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). In essence, Russia seeks the Finlandization of Ukraine an arrangement that worked out amazingly well for Finland during the Cold War as its security was guaranteed by the Soviet Union while it was able to prosper by aligning itself with the West economically. Indeed, the Finnish model of Cold-War neutrality outside of either the Western led or Soviet-led military blocs was cited by Russia as a model used in the Istanbul Agreement, the terms of which Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated should be incorporated into any final peace settlement.

Like Ukraine, Finland ended up losing a significant amount of its territory after being defeated in a war with Russia before it was offered the option of a mutual security agreement in 1948 that lasted until 1992 that ensured its independence so long as it did not align itself militarily with the Western Powers. Doing so ensured its freedom and sovereignty from Russia for nearly half a century and enabled it to become one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Much like Switzerland, the Finns took advantage of their military non-alignment to build a small active-duty military force (24,000 today) but a huge force of army reservists totaling 850,000 military servicemen. The Istanbul agreement which would have limited the size of Ukraine’s active-duty armed forces to 100,000-250,000 men did not contain any limits on the number of Ukrainian reserve troops suggesting that Russia would be fine with Ukraine retaining a reserve army in excess of a million soldiers.

As a result of Finland’s peace agreement with the Soviet Union during the 1940’s, Russia withdrew its troops from Finland’s new territorial boundaries and never attacked Finland again. Ukraine, similarly would have its security guaranteed by Russia.

While some may argue that Finlandization would not be acceptable for Ukraine because it would take away their freedom to join NATO, it could be credibly argued that Ukraine was already Finlandized between 1991 and 2014 when it committed to be a permanently neutral country and had a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership virtually identical to the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance Finland signed with the Soviets in 1948. As I have been stating for the past couple years, the only country that can guarantee Ukraine’s security is the Russian Federation as it did from 1991-2014. During that period of time, it controlled 100 percent of its internationally recognized territory and was never attacked by Russia thanks to its Treaty of Friendship with Moscow.

Only the CIA-backed Maidan coup that overthrew Ukraine’s democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovich provoked Russia to attack Ukraine. Ukraine’s attempt to have NATO guarantee its security during the past 11 years has led to the loss of one fifth of its territory, thirty percent of its GDP, half of its businesses and 19% of its territory and 37% of its population reducing Ukraine’s overall population to its lowest level in a century with over seven percent of its current population, two million Ukrainian soldiers in all, killed or wounded in battle. If you were to ask Ukrainians if life was better off for them living under the Finland model during this period or now with Ukraine as a NATO aspirant, I would guess that they would respond by saying life was much better off before Ukraine began the process of trying to join NATO.

The Russians essentially offered Ukraine peace along the Finland model under the terms of the Istanbul Agreement, but President Joe Biden dispatched British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Kyiv on April 8, 2022 to pressure Zelensky not to attend the signing ceremony scheduled for the following day. Under the Istanbul Agreement, just like Cold War Finland, Ukraine would be free to choose its own domestic political and economic system and be free to associate itself with Western Europe economically and politically (including as a member of the European Union) but would commit to never join the Western military alliance.

Much like Putin has done with Ukraine, in August 1944, Soviet leader Josef Stalin offered Finland a conditional peace agreement in return for Finland’s “denazification,” the resignation of its wartime President and the ceding of eleven percent of its territory to the USSR. While Zelensky would not have to resign following a peace deal ending the war, he would have to end martial law following a protracted cease-fire and hold new elections which he would be sure to lose without massive electoral fraud which he has reportedly been planning with an election using a phone app the results of which could be easily altered by his regime electronically.

If Zelensky continues to refuse to agree to the US-Russia peace framework, President Trump should call on him to follow the example of Finland’s President in 1944 and resign due to his continued refusal to lift his ban on peace negotiations with Russia, to allow an acting Ukrainian President to take his place who is willing to negotiate a peace agreement with Moscow and can lead Ukraine into a new era of lasting peace and prosperity. President Trump reportedly sent four senior administration officials to interview Ukrainian opposition leaders early last month to find a suitable Ukrainian leader (ideally former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko) who could replace Zelensky as Ukraine’s new President. As Trump has correctly noted, Zelensky is a “dictator without elections” since he continues to refuse to hold a democratic presidential election nearly a year after his constitutional term of office expired in violation of Article 43 of the Ukrainian constitution which provides no authorization for suspending presidential elections during a time of martial law. President Trump should continue to press Zelensky to hold a democratic election by November and then endorse Yulia Tymoshenko as his replacement.

Trump Should Sign a Mutual Security Agreement with Russia and Transform it From an Adversary to a Strategic Partner

Much has been said about Ukraine’s need for an endless stream of security guarantees against Russia which to date have included twenty-eight security agreements with various countries including the US and EU. Meanwhile, Russia has made it clear that its main demands for a final peace agreement are not territorial but security guarantees from the West, most importantly the United States, that NATO will rollback its military presence from Ukraine and stop threatening Russian security—ie. which Russia has termed the root causes of the conflict.

As I have long been arguing, Russia is an enemy of our own making. Putin has been wanting to increase Russia’s economic and security ties with the West since he became President with little success as US leaders have repeatedly rejected his overtures to do so. President Trump should utilize this summit to accomplish his grand strategic objective of flipping Russia from an adversary to a strategic partner and revolutionize the international order in America's favor by neutralizing Russia's military alliance with the People's Republic of China. Then, the US could redeploy US military forces from Europe and the Middle East to the Western Pacific to deter Chinese aggression.

President Trump has wanted to do a comprehensive “Big Beautiful Peace Deal” with Russia since 2016 or 2017, but was thwarted from doing so in his first term with the fake Trump-Russia hoax which the Obama administration/Deep State cooked up right after he announced he wanted to make a wide-ranging peace deal with Russia and this is his opportunity to achieve it. Francis Sempa wrote an interesting article detailing how the Atlanticists used the Trump-Russia collusion hoax to prevent President Trump from negotiating a comprehensive peace agreement and geostrategic partnership with Russia to neutralize its military alliance with China during his first term at the 2018 Trump-Putin summit. Now, they are trying to do the same thing as Trump seeks to end Biden's war in Ukraine.

"Thanks to the Atlanticists, not only did limited resources flow to Ukraine, but the demonization of Russia—as a version of a new evil empire and an alleged colluder with Donald Trump in stealing the 2016 election—left the Trump administration with little leeway to encourage a Sino-Russian rift that was very much in America’s geopolitical interest. The Atlanticists effectively undermined attempts to strengthen the geopolitical pluralism of Eurasia, instead driving Russia further into the arms of China.

The Atlanticists, who continued their dominance in the Biden administration, have been playing the same game during the early months of the second Trump administration. They have succeeded in getting NATO and the U.S. further embroiled in the Ukraine War by providing long-range weapons to Ukrainian forces that have been used to strike key Russian targets at bases deep inside Russia. They unsuccessfully opposed the nomination of Elbridge Colby to a key Pentagon post due to his prioritizing the Indo-Pacific in U.S. defense policy. They repeatedly have misused the Munich analogy to promote greater U.S. involvement in the war. And they have continued to promote the idea of Ukraine’s eventual admission to NATO.

How ironic: the same Atlanticists whose policies provoked Russia to wage an aggressive war in Ukraine justify NATO’s continued existence and enlargement, and America’s role leading the alliance, by pointing to Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine. They have forestalled a true pivot to the Indo-Pacific just when it is sorely needed to meet the existential threat posed by China."

If there was one reason why Democrats and their neocon Republican allies despise President Trump it is primarily because he has up until May of this year refused to court World War Three with Russia and now he appears to be tacking back to his previous plan to make peace with Russia saying “I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I am here to get them [Russia and Ukraine] to the [negotiating] table.” If President Trump were to successfully pressure Zelensky to accept the peace deal and end the fighting by threatening to withdraw all US security assistance and Starlink access, he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump should threaten to cut off all US military aid to Ukraine and NATO countries unless they support it.

Likely Terms of the Trump-Putin Framework Agreement

During an interview with a Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on August 13th, Trump stated there is only a 25% chance they can’t reach a peace deal indicating he has a high level of confidence a deal could be reached. I addressed what the reported terms of a Trump-Putin peace framework were in my last article but wanted to address them further. The agreement to be signed likely will include a US commitment to veto NATO’s eastward expansion and an implicit agreement on the part of the Trump administration that so long as Russia keeps its end of the agreement in good faith, the US will cease all active military support for Ukraine outside of third-party weapon shipments meaning that US military advisors and long-range missile operators would likely be withdrawn whether or not Zelensky agrees to the peace framework or not.

As I mentioned previously, Putin seems to be very excited about the prospects for a new US-Russia partnership and an end to the war which realizes the main Russian objective of retaking control of the Donbass region. In addition to pledging to veto NATO expansion eastward and withdraw all US troops, not just from Ukraine, but from all Eastern Europe, Trump would need to recognize a Russian sphere of influence over the entire non-NATO FSU (including Ukraine). If the US were to also lift all 2014 and later economic sanctions and begin an era of massive US-Russia cooperation on energy deals and rare earths, this could make for an enduring peace between our two superpowers that could last for generations. Such a comprehensive peace deal, that I have been advocating since 2009, would effectively serve to eliminate the existential Russian nuclear and super-Electromagnetic Pulse weapon threat to the US homeland and potentially to the EU as well were they to come to a similar agreement with Moscow. It would serve to make US citizens far safer and more secure and enable the US to pivot to the Western Pacific to deter potential Chinese aggression.

Reports indicate that the US and Russia have already agreed upon most of the main points of a 30-day cease-fire/peace framework agreement. Putin is reportedly willing to postpone the key Russian demands for a withdrawal of NATO troops and bases from Ukraine, denazification and partial Ukrainian disarmament for a comprehensive peace agreement which he hopes could be implanted as part of a subsequent comprehensive peace agreement. Russia has suspended its demands for the remainder of Kherson and Zaporozhia and is only requesting another one percent of Ukrainian territory in western Donetsk to end the fighting calculating that will give them far greater negotiating power to be able to get Ukraine to agree to some of its other key demands. Meanwhile, the neocons get to keep Ukraine as a NATO proxy for the foreseeable future if no final peace agreement gets signed so they have little reason to try to derail the framework agreement.

Putin has likely calculated that it’s more important to incentivize the US to cut all military and security assistance for Ukraine and involvement in the war than it is to get Ukraine to disarm or realize his other objectives not addressed in the peace deal. Russia could further split the US and NATO by agreeing to only require the withdrawal of US troops and bases from Ukraine and Eastern Europe agreeing to let other western NATO countries keep troops there for the time being. Putin might even give Trump the green light to annex Greenland in exchange for a peace deal acceptable to the Kremlin which could further divide the US from its NATO allies.

Russia has much to offer Trump that would make a peace framework agreement ending the fighting in Ukraine and a US-Russia strategic partnership very attractive from a US perspective. Similarly, while the US has no real negative leverage to use to pressure Russia to accept peace terms it doesn’t want, it does have a lot of positive leverage in terms of economic and security cooperation to offer Russia if it negotiates and end to the conflict. Putin is reportedly going to offer Trump massive economic cooperation when it comes to energy deals and selling Russian rare earth minerals and has reportedly brought Russia’s Finance Minister and senior Russian business leaders as part of the delegation to help sell Trump on an economic deal.

Putin has stated that if Trump signs a peace deal acceptable to Moscow addressing the root causes of the war and including security guarantees, then Russia would be willing to negotiate a new nuclear arms control treaty to replace the New START Treaty which Russia suspended compliance with a couple years ago and which expires in February that Trump has stated he wants to see renewed. President Trump should demand that Russia agree to 3,500 strategic nuclear weapons each instead of 1,550 treaty accountable warheads to allow the US to build a sufficiently large nuclear deterrent to enable it to counter China’s massive nuclear buildup which may give it 4,000 or even 5,000 strategic nuclear warheads by the end of the decade.

Russian Troops Breaking Through Ukrainian Defensive Lines in the Pokrovsk region

Recent events on the battlefield suggest it may not matter much whether Trump decides to include a Ukrainian military withdrawal from the remainder of the Donbass region in his peace framework agreement he is likely to sign with Putin later today as Russian forces were already on the verge of a deep penetration behind Ukrainian lines north of Pokrovsk which threatens to encircle its Ukrainian defenders on the eve of the historic Trump-Putin summit and Russia will likely succeed in conquering the Donbass and perhaps even more of Ukraine by early November.

Russia is winning the war in Ukraine not primarily because it is advancing and gaining more territory as it continues to break through Ukrainian fortified lines in Donetsk but because its inflicting 39,000 permanent casualties on the Ukrainian army each and every month including battle deaths and seriously wounded. Russia has been waiting to stage its breakthrough offensive to force Ukraine to capitulate until it runs out of reserve troops and now it appears Ukraine is perilously close to doing so. It is being reported today that Russian forces have reportedly entered the center of the critically important city of Pokrovsk as Ukraine has rushed the 12th Azov Brigade to counter the Russian breakthrough in the Pokrovsk region. This Brigade has been held in reserve along with the rest of the 1st Azov Corps for the defense of Kyiv and is one of that last units of the UAF's operational reserves. This also likely means that Ukrainian forces defending Kyiv are now woefully inadequate to counter a Russian invasion of Kyiv oblast from Belarus.

Russian troops are advancing several miles into the most heavily fortified part of the front with virtually no opposition due to Ukraine's critical shortage of infantry with only 8 men to man a single kilometer of the frontlines that normally should be defended by 200. Ukraine has no real fortified secondary lines to fall back to at this point so once Pokrovsk has been encircled and captured, Russian advances will likely be much more rapid. Zelensky continues to falsely claim Ukraine has 850,000 troops to Russia's 640,000 when in fact the Ukrainian army is likely only 300,000 to 350,000 troops and outnumbered by up to five to one along the main portions of the front as I have been reporting for the past several months. If Zelensky were telling the truth about the actual size of Ukraine’s army, then Russia would not be advancing along multiple fronts right now. Ukraine's frontlines are beginning to collapse making it more important than ever that Trump negotiate a deal with Putin to stop the fighting before the Russians advance to the Dnipro River line conquering 45% of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory. I do think Putin is serious about agreeing to a 30-day or perhaps even a nearly indefinite cease-fire in exchange for Ukraine ceding it the thirty percent of Donetsk it still controls as that has long been its number one territorial demand. Trump should take that deal to end the war.

Russia is winning the war in Ukraine not primarily because it is advancing and gaining more territory as it continues to break through Ukrainian fortified lines in Donetsk but because its inflicting 39,000 permanent casualties on the Ukrainian army each month including battle deaths and seriously wounded. Russia has been waiting to stage its breakthrough offensive to force Ukraine to capitulate until it runs out of reserve troops and now it appears President Trump continues to grossly overestimate Russian deaths in the war in Ukraine while massively underestimating Ukrainian deaths. If the numbers he stated were true, Russia would not have five to one quantitative troops superiority on the main battle fronts and would not be in the process of winning every battle and overrunning Ukrainian fortified positions that are unmanned because Ukraine is running out of men to fight the war. In fact, it is Ukraine that has been losing an average of nearly 20,000 soldiers killed in action per month with over 143,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed this year to date. Meanwhile, Russia has been losing an average of over 3,100 soldiers killed in action per month or 22,600 killed this year so far. Accordingly, Ukraine loses nearly as many troops killed in action per month than Russia has lost during this entire year. I am sure President Trump knows the true Ukrainian casualty count because his January 2025 estimate of 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed was spot on indicating US intelligence is accurately reporting Ukraine's casualty count at a top-secret level!

America's foremost Russia expert Rebekah Koffler wrote an excellent article pointing out that the US military is running dangerously low on critical weapon systems and munitions we would need to fight a great power war with Russia and/or the PRC. Koffler stated:

"With the threat of China looming large, there’s grave concern among US military planners that the US would probably fail at any future intervention. According to the 2024 report by the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, the US military “lacks both the capabilities and the capacity required to be confident it can deter and prevail in combat”. In a great power conflict with Beijing, it warned that the US would likely run out of munitions in three to four weeks, with some weapons systems lasting only a few days. The same report assessed that the US military was inadequate for a multi-theatre conflict to “defend the homeland and tackle simultaneous threats in the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East”. More alarmingly, US industrial production is “grossly inadequate to provide the equipment, technology, and munitions needed today,” let alone for future conflicts. In contrast, Russia, having moved onto a wartime footing seven years prior to the invasion of Ukraine, is now believed to be producing more ammunition in three months than Europe in one year. Putin has also increased the size of Russia’s armed forces, to ensure that they can fight until the last Ukrainian. Given the current level of attrition of Ukraine’s manpower and munitions and the West’s limited ability to restock supplies, Putin highly likely believes that Ukraine and the West are nearing the point of “unacceptable damage”, eventually compelling them to abandon the fight. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 69 per cent of Ukrainians now favor a negotiated end to the war with Russia."

Despite Ukraine having the support of the entire NATO alliance including three nuclear powers with the entire Western world having sent it every spare weapon system we have to give, it now appears to be on the verge of military collapse. Biden's goal was to weaken Russia economically and militarily. Instead, it has provoked Russia to build up the size and of its military and the percentage of its budget it spends on its military to Cold War levels as it now spends more on defense than all thirty European NATO members combined by Purchase Power Parity. Thanks in large part to Biden's war in Ukraine and Western sanctions, Russia's economy has capitulated from the sixth largest in the world to the fourth largest in the world and its military alliance with the PRC is closer than ever.

As she notes, sixty-nine percent of Ukrainians now support Trump's proposal to trade land for peace to end this destructive and unnecessary NATO proxy war against Russia that has killed or wounded over two million Ukrainian soldiers and has reduced Ukraine's population by one-third. The only way to save Ukraine is for President Trump to negotiate a peace deal with Russian President Putin that ensures Ukraine's independence and the security of its remaining nineteen oblasts that is minimally acceptable to the Kremlin to ensure Russia never has a reason to attack Ukraine again.

Russia Sending 150,000 troops to Belarus in September to Surround Kyiv if Negotiations Fail

I have long been predicting that the key to a quick Russian military victory would be for Russia to re-invade Kyiv oblast from Belarus which is only 50-60 miles from the Ukrainian capital with at least 150,000 troops. I have also been predicting that Putin is wanting to win the war by early November. Now, the Kyiv Independent is reporting that NATO estimates the combined Russian and Belarussian forces scheduled to participate in the drill could total as many as 150,000 troops for the annual Zapad 2025 Russian-Belarussian joint military exercises in mid-September in position to deliver the coup de grace to Ukraine on Putin’s timetable with large mobile armored thrusts.

The Kiev Independent reports that:

The first echelon of Russian troops and military equipment arrived in Belarus on Aug. 6 to prepare for the upcoming Zapad-2025 joint military exercises, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced. Kyiv and NATO have expressed concern that Zapad-2025 could be used as cover for renewed aggression, as Russia continues its war against Ukraine while Belarus remains a potential staging ground. The drills, expected to be held in mid-September, are among the largest in the Russia-Belarus military calendar. While the Belarusian Defense Ministry confirmed "over 13,000 participants," NATO estimates suggest that the drills may involve as many as 150,000 troops. Officials have not disclosed the specific location of the arriving Russian forces. Following Zapad-2021, Belarus and Russia conducted the "Union Resolve-2022" exercise, which directly preceded and facilitated the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops who remained in Belarus after the drills joined the assault from Belarusian territory on Feb. 24, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in February that Moscow intended to deploy as many as 150,000 troops to Belarus — equivalent to 15 divisions. While Belarus has not sent its own troops into combat in Ukraine, it has provided critical logistical and operational support to Russia, including allowing missile launches from its territory and training Russian conscripts on Belarusian bases.

It should be remembered that Russia invaded Ukraine immediately following the end of joint military exercises in Belarus in mid-February 2022 so this would give them an ideal cover to try to achieve some level of strategic surprise over Ukraine. The last time Russia invaded Kyiv with more than an entire Russian tank army of main battle tanks (1,100 total) and armored vehicles, Zelensky was forced to return to the bargaining table and agreed to virtually all of Russia’s requested peace terms in what became known as the Istanbul Agreement which Zelensky only refused to sign the day before it was supposed to be finalized in a summit ending the war with Russian President Putin. As I have been noting, Ukraine lacks sufficient troops to defend against the opening of a major new northern front especially one like Kyiv far from the main frontlines in southeastern Ukraine. Accordingly, if the Russians re-invaded Kyiv with a large military force, Ukraine would be forced to withdraw large numbers of troops from the other four regions leaving them with insufficient troops to defend against ongoing Russian offensives there where Russian forces reportedly outnumber Ukrainian forces by two to one overall but as much as five to one along the main battlefronts. Even now in the absence of a new Russian northern offensive, some Ukrainian fortifications are reportedly being overrun by Russian forces due to the fact that they have been abandoned due to Ukraine’s worsening manpower shortages.

If such an invasion were successful in partially or even fully surrounding the Ukrainians capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be forced to capitulate and sue for peace on Russia’s terms. The sweeping terms of such a conditional Ukrainian surrender that could amount to a modern-day Treaty of Versailles, the treaty which carved up Germany and made it largely defenseless to invasions by even smaller powers like Belgium following its defeat at the end of World War One, that could also include Ukraine having to surrender far more territory to Russia than Russia has demanded thus far including not merely five regions but as many as nine.

The deployment of such largescale Russian miliary forces would threaten not just Ukraine but bordering NATO member states Poland and Lithuania as well. I have long been speculating that China may be contemplating a full-scale naval blockade or perhaps even an amphibious invasion of Taiwan in October which is perhaps the best month of the year for cross-strait naval and amphibious operations. In May 2024, former Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testified to Congress that Russia would likely aid the PRC in a war against the US with both increased cyberattacks against the US as well as the deployment of Russian military forces along its lengthy border with NATO in order to tie down US military forces to help ensure China’s takeover of Taiwan was successful. In a recent article published by CAPT Garrett Campbell, warns that “Russia Won't Sit Out a U.S.-China Asia-Pacific War” and that Russia and China have engaged in over sixty joint military exercises over the past two decades, predicting that in the event China goes to war with the US over Taiwan, Russia would play a supporting role either in its own region of the Western Pacific or by threating NATO in Eastern Europe.

