The USS Abraham Lincoln operating in the Arabian Sea. This US aircraft carrier has been the flagship of US naval operations including the current US naval blockade since the Iran war began. I have jokingly speculated that when President Trump is ready to declare victory he should land on the carrier and give a ‘Mission Accomplished’ speech like Bush did in May 2003 prematurely announcing victory in his Iraq war that lasted over eight more years. The difference of course would be that Trump would actually be declaring an end to Operation Epic Fury, not merely beginning a new phase of the war.

Tuesday marked the two-month anniversary since President Donald Trump took the US into an unwinnable war on Iran. President Donald Trump has claimed Iran has told him it’s in a “state of collapse” and wants the U.S. to open the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” while they try to “figure out their leadership situation” without any evidence to support his claim. Since he was re-elected president promising to be a transformational peace president, Trump has bombed Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Nigeria and Ecuador. Trump ignored the advice of US intelligence officials warning him that the Iran war would be a disaster and refused to consult congress or conduct a public relations campaign to obtain public support for his illegal and unconstitutional war of aggression for which he has no strategy for victory. Since the war began, he has continued to sabotage peace talks in the hopes that Iran will capitulate to his maximalist demands. As a result, an end to the war, let alone some sort of illusive victory, remains nowhere in sight. The Iran War is set to become ‘a forever war’ and military quagmire as the War Powers Act’s 60-day limitation on US military action expires on Friday.

US Abandons First Round of Peace Talks Despite Major Iranian Concessions

On April 11th, following a very substantive and productive marathon US-Iran peace negotiations lasting 21 hours, Israel Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu vetoed Vance’s peace deal in which Iran agreed to a five-year moratorium on nuclear enrichment and agreed to eliminate its entire HEU stockpile under US supervision. The next day, Trump abandoned peace negotiations and announced a US naval blockade against Iran. It was reported that Trump was considering limited military strikes on Iran in addition to the naval blockade he announced he begun the following day in what will undoubtedly be a failed attempt to pressure Iran to capitulate to US peace demands particularly regarding a 20-year moratorium on all Iranian nuclear uranium enrichment as well as surrendering Iran’s 1,000 HEU stockpile to the US.

Trump continues to threaten to kill millions of Iranian civilians by destroying their entire energy infrastructure. I voted for Trump because he promised to be an America First peace president not an America Last war president who blatantly violates the laws of God and man concerning war.

During an interview on Fox News on April 12th, Trump stated:

“I could take out Iran in one day. In one hour, I could have their entire energy, everything, every one of their electric generating plants, which is a big deal. I hate to do it because if I do it, it takes you 10 years to rebuild. They’ll never be able to. And the other thing you take out are their bridges. I took out one just to show them.”

By ending negotiations with Iran after just one day, Trump has demonstrated he only wants peace with Iran on his maximalist terms, and he remains unwilling to compromise. The Korean and Vietnam Wars took two years to negotiate a peace deal, but Trump only allowed Vance to negotiate a single day and refused to give him the authority he needed to make a deal with Iran. If Trump wanted a peace deal with Iran, he could have authorized Vance to accept Iran’s prewar offer of no nukes, low enrichment, giving up their HEU stockpile to Russia and IAEA inspectors basically a JCPOA II agreement. Also, he could have agreed to Iran’s proposal to re-open the Strait with Iranian $1 per barrel tolls, dispensing with the US naval blockade.

As I feared, Trump did not give Vice President JD Vance any authority to negotiate on behalf of the US or Israel forcing him to call Trump twenty-one times in as many hours and Netanyahu at least once ensuring peace talks failed. If the vice president had been given full authority to negotiate on behalf of the United States, we would have a signed peace deal right now and the war would be officially over. Trump has proven to be the worst dealmaker in US history. This should have been an easy negotiation for him as Iran was willing to compromise.

On April 16th, there appeared to be a major diplomatic breakthrough. President Trump succeeded in getting Netanyahu to agree to a temporary cease-fire with Lebanon which Iran had demanded as a pre-condition for talks. The next day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open.” Trump claimed that a deal was at hand, leading the stock market to jump and the price of oil to fall. However, only a few hours after Araghchi proclaimed the strait open, Trump sabotaged the peace deal by closing it again, announcing that the U.S. would continue its own blockade of the strait “until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. On April 18th, Iran announced it was closing the Strait again because the US had violated the agreement by refusing to lift is naval blockade, and several ships were turned back. On April 19th, the USS Spruance, a US Navy destroyer, fired on an Iranian cargo ship, the M/V Touska, after it tried to run the US naval blockade, in the Arabian Sea, disabling its engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, then boarded the ship and took control.

One of the main arguments offered up by Iran War apologists is that the main purpose of Trump’s war is to deny the PRC of its oil imports. However, Communist China only gets 13.4% of its oil from Iran not the 30-40% being claimed by neocon supporters of the war so the US naval blockade on Iran is not the big deal for the PRC that Iran War supporters are portraying it to be just as the loss of oil from Venezuela was not a big deal because China only got 6.7% of its oil from them.

The Iran Nuclear Enrichment ‘Poison Pill’ that is Preventing a Peace Deal to End the War

During an interview on April 13th with Bret Bair on Fox News, Vice President JD Vance revealed that the US and Iran came very close to reaching a peace deal during their negotiations in Islamabad last weekend seeming to confirm the statement of Mario Naval on X.

Vice President JD Vance, speaking with Bret Baier on his Fox News show on Monday evening, said progress had been made and that there were “some good conversations” with Iran during talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

Operation Midnight Hammer was a US air and missile strike on three Iranian nuclear sites which President Donald Trump declared totally obliterated their nuclear weapons program in June making future negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program unnecessary. Eight months later, he claimed Iran was just two weeks from building an atomic bomb necessitating the US going to war against Iran a second time. But Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth rebutted Trump’s claim during his testimony to the House Armed Services Commitee yesterday stating that Iran’s nuclear program was never reconstituted but that we had to go to war against them because they never gave up their nuclear aspirations.

Iran made a much bigger concession in agreeing to five years of zero nuclear uranium enrichment than Trump and Vance led us to believe with their false claim that Iran had refused the US demand to commit to never build any nuclear weapons. It appeared we were on the verge of a just and lasting peace deal before Trump and Netanyahu ordered Vance to reject Iran’s surprisingly reasonable offer and end negotiations after only one day of trying. President Trump threw a temper tantrum over Iran agreeing to almost everything during US-Iran peace talks on April 11th except giving up low-level nuclear enrichment for peaceful purposes. All Trump had to do was re-sign the JCPOA and call it something different and the war would, in all likelihood, now be over. Instead, he has decided to blockade Chinese tankers coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz which will cause a global economic recession that could lead to direct shooting war between the world’s two most powerful navies. Al Jezeera reported that Iran was willing to continue the talks the next day but the US decided to end the talks prematurely in an attempt to pressure Iran to agree to its “excessive” and “maximalist” demands outlined below.

The New York Times reported that:

During the peace negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend, the United States asked Iran for a 20-year suspension of uranium enrichment. The Iranians, in a formal response sent on Monday, said they would agree to up to five years, according to two senior Iranian officials and one U.S. official. Trump has rejected that offer, the U.S. official said. The official said the U.S. has also asked Iran to remove highly enriched uranium from the country, and the Iranians have insisted the fuel stays inside Iran. But they have offered to dilute it significantly, so that it could not be used to produce a nuclear weapon.

A spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps issued vague new threats on Iranian state media shortly after the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz began. Sardar Mohseni, a spokesman for the IRGC, said Iran would “introduce new methods of warfare that opponents would have limited ability to counter.” It was not immediately clear what weapons he was referring to.

President Trump, talking to reporters at the White House, reiterated his threats to take military action against Cuba, calling it a “failing nation.” “We may stop by Cuba after we’re finished with this,” he said outside the Oval Office, referring to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

President Trump re-upped his threat to attack any Iranian ships that try to cross the Strait of Hormuz, though it’s unclear if the blockade he announced Sunday has officially begun. “Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea,” he wrote on Truth Social.

On April 21st, it was reported that the United States has conveyed a “conditional willingness” to reduce a proposed moratorium on Iran’s uranium enrichment from 20 years to 10 years if Tehran provides “strong guarantees” it will not pursue nuclear weapons, two Pakistani government sources stated. Sources said Iran has agreed in principle to a Pakistani proposal for third-party monitoring of its nuclear program by four countries in coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Former Director of Counterintelligence Joe Kent has stated that banning all Iranian nuclear enrichment was a poison pill inserted by Israeli agents into US-Iran negotiations to ensure they failed and ended in the outbreak of war with Iran. I have been saying the same thing. Ending Iranian low nuclear enrichment has never been a major issue for US national security any more than mythical Iraqi chemical weapons were for us in the runup to Bush’s unprovoked invasion of Iraq in 2003. We live in a world where the former Soviet Union, Communist China and North Korea had nuclear weapons for the past 33-77 years with not even one instance of these regimes which are more murderous and aggressive using nuclear weapons against their neighbors. There was never any reason to believe Iranian leaders, who have proven surprisingly rational and restrained over the past few years, would behave any differently because they aren’t suicidal. The bottom line is that the US-Israeli containment strategy for Iran was working before Trump abandoned it in June 2025. Iran was firmly “in the box” and was not attacking the US in any way just like Saddam was from 1991-2003 because they did not want to give Trump any pretext to attack them.

President Trump has claimed Iran would have nukes by now if he hadn’t gotten rid of the Joint Cooperative Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, but Iran sent 25,000 pounds of Low Enriched Uranium to Russia under the JCPOA that it could have enriched to weapons grade in accordance with the agreement which limited it to 660 pounds. While it is true that Iran likely violated the JCPOA to a limited extent, it is also likely that the JCPOA partially constrained Iran’s nuclear weapons program whereas since Trump abrogated the JCPOA they have had no such constraints. Accordingly, Trump’s claim that Iran would have built nukes by now had he not left the JCPOA has no basis in fact or reality. On April 29th, the New York Times reported that since eight years ago when President Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal with Tehran, Iran has accumulated 22,000 pounds, or 11 tons, of enriched uranium enough for 100 atomic bombs. But the US has little idea where Iran is storing its enriched uranium which it likely has stored at dozens of underground sites throughout the country. The only hope that President Trump has to get rid of it is if Trump signs another nuclear peace deal but he keeps sabotaging his own attempts to end the war with a negotiated peace agreement.

Trump Rejects Latest Iranian Peace Proposal

Iran stated over a week ago that it would not agree to any peace negotiations with the US until the US naval blockade had been lifted citing numerous alleged violations of the cease-fire agreement by the US and Israel including the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, the seizure of an Iran oil tanker by US Marines and another one since. It has also cited 150 alleged Israeli violations of its April 16th cease-fire with Lebanon which was renewed for three weeks on April 23rd even though Trump publicly declared that Israel was “prohibited from bombing Lebanon” over ten days ago.

On April 24th, it was reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister was being dispatched to Islamabad for talks. The Trump administration took that to mean that Iran was seeking a second round of talks and prepared to dispatch US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and his billionaire son-in-law Jared Kuchner who Iran rightly views as a representative of Israel not the US government to Islamabad despite the fact Iranian leaders have said repeatedly that they will not negotiate a peace agreement with anyone other than Vice President JD Vance. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did a victory lap for the White House during an interview on Fox News that day claiming that the US naval blockade had forced Iran back to the peace table. Leavitt even stated that America’s absentee Secretary of State Marco Rubio whose main job is to negotiate peace deals with foreign adversaries, but who has refused to negotiate peace agreements with Russian and Iranian officials since he took office might make a cameo appearance at peace talks if it appeared a peace deal was close to being signed.

Politico National Security Daily reported further on Leavitt’s statement on Friday:

Vice President JD VANCE, who led the last round of negotiations in Islamabad, will not be joining this time, Leavitt told reporters this morning. But Vance, along with Trump and Secretary of State MARCO RUBIO will be “on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary,” she said. How’d another round of negotiations come about? Leavitt said “the Iranians reached out” to request the talks.

Once the Iranians heard that Vice President Vance was not being sent to Islamabad, despite the fact that they have repeatedly stated they will only negotiate a peace deal with him, they stated that Iran’s Foreign Minister would leave Islamabad before Witkoff and Kushner arrived. Trump responded by canceling the trip on Saturday morning stating that he was cancelling all future in-person negotiations with Iran due to the fact “there’s nothing to talk about” with them after many weeks of demanding Iran capitulate to US peace terms or face potential overwhelming new US bombing strikes. Iran then responded by stating that it would not negotiate any limits on its nuclear program until after the US naval blockade had been lifted and the US had signed a peace agreement ending the war.

Trump spent a few days considering Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz—a plan in which they offered to immediately end the war and re-open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US ending its blockade of Iran’s ports, and guaranteeing neither the US or Israel attacked Iran again. Only then would US-Iran negotiations to resolve US concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear program would resume. The White House said that while the Iranian plan was discussed during meeting in the Situation Room on April 27th, the president believed the blockade was key to give up what he believes to be his main leverage over Iran to pressure it to accepting US peace terms, which Iran’s Foreign Minister condemned the same day as “excessive.” During an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Trump stated that he expected Iran’s oil industry to “explode” in “about three days” because of continued disruptions to exports under the blockade. It has now been over three days and Iran’s oil industries has not exploded and it never will unless the US attacks it.

At a press conference in the Oval Office yesterday, Trump formally rejected Iran’s offer to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its naval blockade on Iran. Accordingly, there is no end in sight for the war in Iran and it is looking like it will prove to be a forever war after all just like I predicted with the war now two months in duration and counting. Iran then responded to Trump’s decision to cancel all in person peace negotiations with Iran by saying it would not negotiate any limits on its nuclear program until Trump ends his war of aggression against it including the US naval blockade. This is a recipe for a never-ending war which is what Trump campaigned against in three successive presidential elections. How long is Trump going to keep playing this stupid game before he gets serious about peace?

Vice President JD Vance, the best Vice President in modern history, and the courageous leader of the pro-peace America First conservatives in the Trump administration. Vance reportedly strongly opposed of Trump’s regime change wars against Venezuela and Iran causing the president to sideline him in future policy discussions for a time. He remains the best hope for Republicans to retain control of the White House in 2028 and take back control of our party from the neocon America Last Deep State that has hijacked control of President Trump and 99 percent of Republicans in Congress.

If Trump gave him the authority to do so, Vice President Vance could negotiate a great peace deal with Iran in a single day and put this Iran War mess in Trump’s rear-view mirror so our economy could begin to recover. Apparently, Trump doesn’t care about how badly his failed war on Iran has hurt the pocketbooks of working-class and middle-class Americans who got him re-elected president and is more concerned about presenting the illusion of victory. For a president who claims to be a great dealmaker, Trump has proven to be the worst dealmaker in US history. He keeps insisting on nothing less than total capitulation to US demands and ultimatums so he is never able to negotiate any peace deals to end our forever wars with Russia in Ukraine and with Iran in the Middle East that could escalate to World War Three.

Trump’s Forever War in Iran Could Last Well Over a Year

Last month, Politico has confirmed earlier reports that US Central Command has been tasked by the Department of Defense to plan for a seven month war against Iran instead of the seven-day war Trump initially planned for.

Politico reported:

U.S. Central Command, meanwhile, is asking the Pentagon to send more military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days but likely through September, according to a notification obtained by POLITICO. It’s the first known call for additional intelligence personnel for the Iran war by the administration, and a sign the Pentagon is already allocating funding for operations that may stretch long beyond President Donald Trump’s initial four-week timeline for the conflict.

The rush to add people and resources to support efforts that are often organized well in advance of U.S. military action highlights how the Trump team had not fully anticipated the wide fallout of the war it launched alongside Israel on Saturday. “What we’ve seen is a completely ad hoc operation where it appeared that nobody actually understood or believed that military action was imminent,” said Gerald Feierstein, a former senior U.S. diplomat who dealt with the Middle East. “It seems like they woke up on Saturday morning and decided that they were going to start a war.”

The U.S. executed a massive and multi-pronged operation with Israel that targeted Iranian security infrastructure and killed off the country’s supreme leader and other top officials. But American and Israeli officials have not yet articulated a clear end goal for the operation. Trump and his aides also have struggled to offer solid reasons why the strikes had to happen now. Iran has retaliated by firing on U.S. and other targets across the Middle East. At least six U.S. troops died at port in Kuwait, raising questions about whether their facility had been fortified well enough against the apparent drone strike. Some U.S. diplomatic facilities have also been struck, and concerns are rising that the U.S. and its Middle East allies could run low on munitions.

“It’s been a complete dereliction of duty,” said Jeffrey Feltman, a former U.S. ambassador to Lebanon who oversaw the evacuation of thousands of American citizens from that country in 2006. “Iran is a menace without question, but there was no imminent threat to us, and yet [Trump has] left thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of Americans in harm’s way without planning how to get them out.”

On March 19th, the White House announced plans to submit a request for a $200 billion Iran War supplemental appropriations request in addition to their $1.5 trillion Department of War budget request without providing any detail as to how they planned to spend that money. Yesterday, the Department of War’s Comptroller testified to the House Armed Services Committee that the war has only cost $25 billion in its first couple months so at that rate the $200 billion Iran war budgetary request could be expected to fund the Iran war for a total of sixteen months lasting until summer 2027.

Trump Declares an Indefinite Blockade of Iran and Threatens to Escalate His War on Iran

On April 24th, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the US will pursue an unrestricted naval war threatening to sink any IRGC Navy warships that were acting to restrict the passage of international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He stated, “President Trump has authorized the United States Navy to destroy any Iranian fast boats that attempt to put mines in the water or disrupt passage through the Strait of Hormuz—to shoot and kill.”

Trump’s plan appears to be to continue his naval blockade and forever war against Iran until its economy collapses seemingly not realizing he will be breaking the US and global economies in the process. Average US gasoline prices have already risen nearly forty-two percent per gallon since the war began.

On April 27th, President Trump convened a closed-door meeting in the White House Situation Room with leading members of his foreign and security team to discuss the ongoing stalemate surrounding the Middle East conflict, according to Axios and as his Iran war crisis continues to spiral out of control. The purpose of the meeting was for the administration to discuss how to respond to Iran’s latest reiteration of its proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a full suspension of the US naval blockade. The Jerusalem Post reported that during the meeting Trump concluded that maintaining the US naval blockade was less risky than walking away or restarting the conflict. He reportedly believes that Iran’s economy is weeks away from collapsing after which they will be forced to accept his maximalist peace terms.

US President Donald Trump told his aides to start prepping for an extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. In a Monday meeting, Trump pushed to continue applying economic pressure on Iran instead of deciding to restart the war with Iran or ending the ceasefire negotiations. He reportedly believed that maintaining the blockade was less risky than walking away or restarting the conflict. Separately, during a state dinner with Britain’s King Charles, Trump said that the US military was “doing well” in the Middle East. “We’re doing a little Middle East work right now, … and we’re doing very well,” Trump said.

While Trump sycophant Glenn Beck is claiming without any evidence that Iran has lost forty percent of its GDP since the blockade began, the International Monetary Fund tells a different story. It has estimated Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will contract by about 6.1 percent by the end of the year with over 9 percent unemployment and 69% inflation a year if the US naval blockade continues. Those numbers are more than manageable for Iran to endure long-term.

Ukraine lost thirty percent of its GDP in the first year of its war with Russia alone and is still fighting over four years later. What makes US leaders think that Iran cannot absorb a similar reduction of its GDP from a protracted US naval blockade and keep fighting for years to come? It took Imperial Germany nearly four and a half years to surrender in the face of the British starvation blockade following the loss of one-third of its GDP. US leaders continue to fail to understand the thinking of Iranian leaders who are fighting not just a war for Iran’s independence but a war for Iran’s very existence against US and Israeli imperial aggression and conquest. With Russia, China, Pakistan and other Iranian friends and allies helping it circumvent the US naval blockade through land and rail imports and oil export routes as well as Iran sailing many of its tankers along Pakistani coastal waters to avert blockade, its likely Iran could endure a blockade of comparable duration.

President Donald Trump sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office where he has conducted two back to back press conferences taking questions on the status of his war in Iran over the past couple of days. Trump responded to a question about the impact of soaring gasoline costs that have increased by nearly fifty percent since the war began by claiming the cost of an Iranian nuclear weapon detonating would be higher the day after his Secretary of War testified to Congress that Iran’s nuclear weapons program remains obliterated.

At a press conference on April 29th, Trump was asked how long he was prepared to maintain the US naval blockade. He responded by stating “Well, the blockade is genius. Now, they have to cry uncle. ‘We give up.’ That’s all they have to do.” So, all Iran has to do to end the blockade is to surrender and capitulate to his maximalist peace terms including the elimination of its nuclear program. Given the fact that Iran will never surrender, that effectively means the blockade and the war are set to continue indefinitely breaking Trump’s promise to end America’s forever wars.

Meanwhile, Axios reports that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran in hopes of breaking the negotiating deadlock, three sources with knowledge said. But Trump hasn’t given an order yet to implement it. Axios reports that President Trump is scheduled to receive a briefing on new plans for potential military action in Iran from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper on May 7th, signaling that Trump is seriously considering resuming major combat operations either to try to break the logjam in negotiations or to deliver a final blow before ending the war. Reportedly, three military options are being considered—First, “short and powerful” strikes on Iranian infrastructure including bridges, power plants and refineries designed to inflict maximum economic pain on the Iranian people; Second, a US military invasion and occupation of one or more Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf; and third sending US special forces to seize or destroy Iran’s stockpile of 1,000 pounds of Highly Enriched Uranium.

President Trump held a phone call yesterday that lasted nearly two hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, Putin warned Trump of the “extremely dire consequences” for the region and the international community should the US and Israel restart offensive operations against Iran. Putin also warned that a ground operation against Iran would be “extremely dangerous and unacceptable.” Iran could respond to a tightening of the US naval blockade by striking or potentially even sinking up to three US carrier strike groups with thousands of antiship missiles including hypersonic ASBMs and cruise missiles. Hopefully, the US will not make good on Hagseth’s threat. If it does, the war with Iran will continue to escalate. Trump continues to act in self-defeating ways that serve to help ensure his sincere attempts to achieve a face-saving exit from Operation Epic Fiasco will be unsuccessful.

The International Business Times reported:

The Iranian regime has threatened “unprecedented military action” if the U.S. continues to stage a blockade of its ports, part of a broader strategy to choke its finances. Citing an unnamed official, Iranian state-run press said its leaders’ “patience has limits” and a continued blockade would warrant a “punishing response.” “The official warned that the enemy should soon expect a different kind of response,” the report added, without offering any additional details.

While Trump continues to falsely claim Iran is on the verge of total collapse, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini issued a statement this morning vowing to protect Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities saying the only place Americans belong in Persian Gulf is ‘at the bottom of its waters. He also stated that Iran will keep the Strait of Hormuz and will never surrender.

Trump Must End America’s Alliances with Israel and NATO to Avoid a Potential Outbreak of a Third World War

Trump has threatened to halt Russian, Chinese, Indian and Pakistani ships that attempt to run the US Naval counter blockade. China has reacted harshly to Trump’s attempt to halt a Chinese ship as part of the US naval blockade saying that it was completely unacceptable. It’s not difficult to see how a US naval clash with these nuclear powers could escalate into a global war or even World War Three with one or more of these five allied nuclear powers including Iran. Unless Trump ends the war with a peace deal or with the US ending hostilities with Iran by pulling US military forces out of the conflict, Trump’s no-win forever war with Iran may yet escalate into a world war and be remembered as the worst foreign policy mistake in US history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has done what no Israeli leader has ever accomplished in history which is to mislead a President of the United States into fighting an unwinnable war against Iran of potentially indefinite duration in flagrant violation of US national security interests.

The biggest lesson from this war for US policymakers is that the only way to prevent the US from getting bogged down in unwinnable forever wars in the Middle East is to break off our alliance with and cut off all US security assistance to Israel at least until it elects a more reasonable Prime Minister that does not act like a rogue state leader bombing and invading Israel’s neighbors at will and conducting mass terror bombing strikes to kill tens of thousands of innocent civilians. America’s entangling alliances with NATO, Israel and Saudi Arabia have caused us to fight direct and indirect wars against nuclear powers. These wars have made the US less safe and secure than ever before in US history by threatening to provoke the destruction of the US homeland.

President Trump took a very positive step today when he threatened to pull thousands of US troops from Germany, Italy and Spain amid his ongoing spat with them over their opposition to his unprovoked war of aggression against Iran. In 2020, Trump announced plans to withdraw 12,000 US troops from Germany but did not act to withdraw them after he lost his re-election bid that year. CNN reports that there are nearly 53,000 US troops deployed in these three countries out of a total of 84,000 in Europe today. Thus, up to sixty-three percent of US troops could be affected by Trump’s decision to pull them out.

A spat between the US and Germany has reached new heights, with US President Donald Trump threatening to pull some American troops from the country amid disagreements about the US-led campaign in Iran. “The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday night. On Thursday, he expanded his threat to Italy and Spain. “I mean, they haven’t been exactly on board,” Trump answered, when asked about the possibility of cuts to troop levels in the two countries. “Yeah, probably will,” Trump added, “Why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help. Spain has been horrible. Absolutely.” It comes as Europe and Washington have been at odds over the US’ approach to the war with Iran. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz drew Trump’s wrath this week for comments he made on Monday, in which he said the US was being “humiliated” by Iran and criticized the administration for not having an effective strategy to end the war. Trump in return has threatened to reconsider the US’ NATO membership and has referred to the military alliance as a “paper tiger.”

Were President Trump to follow through on his threat to pull the US out of the NATO alliance, it would go a long way to re-establishing his America First conservative credentials after his failed, unnecessary America Last great power war with Iran. US membership in the obsolete NATO alliance is the very embodiment of America’s liberal empire so if Trump were to throw it into the dustbin of history where it belongs, he could move forward with his longtime plan to forge a strategic partnership with Russia to counter Communist China. Trump’s plan to occupy Greenland was the one US military operation I totally supported. Its a war we could have won in a few days with no casualties. Trump could have been the president that made the US the second largest country in the world. Instead, he unconditionally surrendered to tiny Denmark and started an unwinnable war with a nuclear-armed great power in the Middle East.

If Vice President JD Vance succeeds in negotiating a peace deal with Iran in the coming days or weeks, Trump should send him to Moscow to negotiate a bilateral agreement ending NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine which he could do in a few days if he was given plenipotentiary powers by Trump to negotiate on behalf of the US. Then, he could return to being an America First peace president especially if he were to withdraw all US troops from Europe or even withdraw the US from its membership in the NATO alliance altogether.

Trump’s War on Iran Violates The War Powers Act

The Iran War has been illegal and unconstitutional from the start under US law because it does not fall under the self-defense exemption of the War Powers Act which allows the president to engage in offensive military action for up to sixty days without specific congressional authorization providing that it is undertaken in response to “a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces,” neither of which was the case here. The War Powers Act specifically forbids US military forces from remaining deployed in a theater of war after sixty days unless the president certifies he requires up to thirty additional days to withdraw US forces from the military conflict. That is obviously not the case as President Trump continues to surge half our deployed USAF and US Navy forces to the Middle East and tens of thousands of additional US troops in preparation for a potential escalation of his unconstitutional war of aggression against Iran.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth who has proven to be the worst Pentagon chief in modern history having encouraged President Trump lead us into an Iran War quagmire from which he has been unable to extricate the US over the past couple months with no end to the war in sight. While claiming to be a Christian, Hagseth has reportedly ordered US Central Command to bomb numerous Iranian civilian targets but thankfully his illegal orders to commit war crimes were rejected by US military commanders trained to adhere to the the Uniform Code of Military Justice and international law.

Politico’s National Security Daily reported today that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth took the position during his Senate Armed Services Committee hearing today that the April 7th cease-fire has paused the clock on the requirement to obtain congressional authorization for the war or else withdraw US troops from the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested today the war with Iran could carry on indefinitely without congressional authorization because of the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S., our own Leo Shane III and Connor O’Brien report. “We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses, or stops, in a ceasefire,” said Hegseth, referring to the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which requires withdrawal of U.S. troops within 60 days from foreign military activity unless lawmakers give their green light. The administration notified Congress of the war March 2. Hegseth was speaking to the Senate Armed Services Committee. Democrats immediately objected, saying current law requires the White House to start withdrawing troops Friday or get congressional approval. “This is going to pose a really important legal question for the administration,” Sen. TIM KAINE (D-Va.) said to the Pentagon chief. “We have serious constitutional concerns here.” The Senate blocked a sixth war powers resolution to cut off military operations in Iran today, though Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) crossed party lines to vote to halt the conflict, Connor reports.

The Hill reports that five Republican Senators are considering voting against a congressional war authorization for President Trump to fight his war in Iran indefinitely. Such a measure would likely go down to defeat in the US House of Representatives as well. House Speaker Mike Johnson is claiming the war in Iran is “not a war” despite Trump calling it a war dozens of time and the claiming we have hit 13,000 Iranian targets and expended nearly half of our missile arsenal to try to avoid such an embarrassing defeat for President Trump.

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) has so far been the only Senate Republican to vote with Democrats on war powers votes. A few others have signaled they may soon join him. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is working on a resolution to authorize the use of military force against Iran and might try to bring it to the Senate floor for a vote, even though many of her GOP colleagues would prefer it to remain shelved, The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has reported. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) warned last week that he might vote for a war powers resolution to block Trump’s unilateral authority. “At the 60-day mark, we need to know, ‘Are we in it for a longer term so you’re seeking an extension or do you have a strategy for exit?’” he said. Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she won’t support authorizing the war beyond two months. And Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) said he’s speaking with his Republican colleagues about bringing a measure to the floor to authorize military force, as keeping with “the letter and the intent” of the War Powers Act is important to him.

So the good news is that there are a few Republicans in the US Senate like Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), Sen. Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Murkowski (R-AK) who have stated after the 60-day deadline which expires tomorrow, they will support an Iraq War Powers Resolution which mandates congressional authorization for any further offensive US military action. During the sixth vote to pass an Iran War resolution to prohibit Trump from continuing offensive military action against Iran, Sen. Collins flipped her vote to join Sen. Rand Paul and every Democrat but Sen. John Fetterman to support it. She cited the expiration of the 60-day deadline today as the reason she changed her vote.

Politico reported further on the rationale for her vote switch:

“I have said from the very beginning that the law is definitive that at 60 days, Congress has to either authorize or block the military hostilities,” Collins said ahead of the vote. “I’ve been pretty clear what I was going to do at that point.” Other GOP senators who indicated the 60-day mark would be problematic for them held off joining with Democrats on Thursday. One such Republican, Sen. John Curtis of Utah, said in a statement that he was “engaged in thoughtful discussion” on the path forward. But he also warned: “I will not support continued funding for the use of force without Congress weighing in.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, though, suggested to senators on Thursday that the ceasefire would effectively negate the 60-day clock. War powers advocates contend that’s not how the statute works and note the U.S. military is still blockading Iranian ports.

I have been predicting that GOP support for the war would dissipate over time. A similar war powers vote failed by just one vote in the House so if even one more House Republican supports it on the sixth vote it may pass forcing Trump to veto it.

How Trump Can End his War on Iran

Politico reported that Lt. General Ben Hodges, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe stated at a Council on Foreign Relations event yesterday, “The administration thought that they could accomplish in Iran what they did in Venezuela and bring about the objective that they wanted just by taking out a leadership. This contributed to a terrible misunderstanding of how Iran might actually react.”

Since Trump started his unjust war on Iran, gas prices have risen by nearly 50 percent while the US national debt now exceeds 121% of GDP. Food prices are going up. Inflation is at a four year high. Mortgage rates are increasing and the US is teetering on the edge of an economic recession thanks to Trump’s foolish war and naval blockade against Iran. Earlier this year, Trump met with GOP congressional leaders and decided to campaign on everything Trump has done to ease the affordability crisis. Now, just three months later that message has been shattered by higher prices than anything US citizens experienced under the Biden administration. Republicans are going to get wiped out in the November midterm elections.

Reuters also reported that Trump’s war on Iran has become extremely unpopular with only a quarter of Americans supporting the war and making the US safer. Trump is reportedly well aware of the increasing political and economic costs he is paying for continuing the blockade and is facing enormous domestic pressure from congressional GOP leaders and others to end it to bring gas prices down and try to enable the US economy to recover to prevent the GOP from suffering massive losses in the November mid-term elections.

Opinion polls show the war is overwhelmingly unpopular with Americans. Only 26% of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week said the military campaign has been worth the costs, and only 25% said it has made the U.S. safer. Three people familiar with White House discussions in recent days have described Trump as keenly aware of the political price being paid by him and his party. Choking off the shipping that carries about 20% of the world’s crude oil has driven up energy costs worldwide and the price at U.S. gasoline pumps. Iran’s ability to disrupt commerce gives it powerful leverage against the United States and its allies. A decision to scale back the U.S. military presence in the region, paired with a mutual lifting of the blockade, would eventually bring down gasoline prices. A White House official described the domestic pressure on the president to wrap up the war as “enormous.”

President Trump has been considering his options for how to end his war in Iran over the past few days. Reuters reported yesterday that U.S. intelligence agencies are studying how Iran would respond if Trump were to follow the advise of his former National Counter Intelligence Center Director and declare a unilateral victory against Iran and potentially pull back from the war. This option would enable Trump to end his war on Iran immediately without the need for Iranian concurrence so hopefully this is an option that Trump is seriously considering. Iran has already offered to accept a mutual end to the competing US and Iranian blockades and open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a US guarantee that the US and Israel would never attack Iran again.

U.S. intelligence agencies are studying how Iran would respond if President Donald Trump were to declare a unilateral victory in the two-month-old war that has killed thousands and become a political liability for the White House, two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the matter said. The intelligence community is analyzing the question along with others at the request of senior administration officials. The goal is to understand the implications of Trump potentially pulling back from a conflict that some officials and advisers worry could contribute to deep Republican losses at the midterm elections later this year, according to the sources. While no decision has been made - and Trump could easily ramp back up military operations - a quick de-escalation could ease political pressure on the president, even as it could leave behind an emboldened Iran that could eventually rebuild its nuclear and missile programs and threaten U.S. allies in the region.

On April 29th, Politico’s National Security Daily reported on three options available to the White House including declaring victory and pulling US military forces out of the region, a joint lifting of both the US and Israeli blockades to resume peace talks and resuming the bombing campaign with no clear exit ramp to the fighting. The other option they did not mention would be for the US to continue its naval blockade until Iran gives up the fight which is the option Trump decided on yesterday.

NatSec Daily has been surveying the Washington national security hivemind for thoughts on what potential endgames there are now beyond just continuing in sort-of-ceasefire limbo, as talks continue to sputter. One option: Unilaterally declare victory. Intelligence agencies are studying how Iran would react if President DONALD TRUMP took this path, Reuters’ Erin Banco and Gram Slattery report. They report that U.S. intelligence predicted Iran would interpret it as a win if the U.S. withdrew forces from the region. If the U.S. maintained a troop presence, then Iran would likely see it as a negotiating tactic. Another approach: A mutual agreement to lift the twin U.S. and Iranian blockades of the Strait of Hormuz. ALI VAEZ, Iran director at the International Crisis Group, called this a deal to “blink at the same time” in the hopes that it could lead to broader negotiations. Still, Vaez acknowledged that the odds of returning to diplomacy as “pretty low at this point” given the intricacies required over Iran’s nuclear program and what to do with its stockpile of enriched uranium. And Iranians are showing “no sign” they’re contemplating that idea, he added.

The best option for Trump to pursue would be a combination of the first two options listed above which would be to declare victory and an end to the war while pulling US military forces out of the Persian Gulf region as part of a strategic redeployment in furtherance of his National Defense Strategy at the same time the US and Iran lift their respective naval blockades. That option would make a peace deal unnecessary though the US could still pursue a formal negotiated compromise peace agreement with no particular urgency over the next several months. Trump would also be wise to accept Iran’s April 11th nuclear offer, which is still on the table to suspend all nuclear enrichment for five years, dilute their Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) stockpile under US supervision and allow international inspectors to verify they don’t produce anymore HEU.

General Flynn’s and Joe Kent’s Peace Proposals

Both Trump’s former National Security Advisor Lt. General Mike Flynn (USA Ret.) and former his former Director of the National Counterintelligence Center, Joe Kent have shared some excellent ideas for how the president can extricate US military forces from the Iran War quagmire. On April 24th in an X post, President Trump’s former National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn, who has proven to be a courageous America First patriot shared an excellent proposal on how the US could phase out its naval blockade, drastically reduce its military presence in the region and sign a Korean War style armistice leaving any conditions both sides cannot agree on for future negotiations while permanently ending the conflict. President Trump could spin such an agreement as a US military victory and a strategic reset pursuant to his National Defense Strategy published in January which calls for the US to deprioritize Europe and the Middle East, reposition US military forces to the Western Hemisphere and Western Pacific and transfer primary responsibility for the region to Israel.

LTG Michael Flynn, an America First patriot, war hero and foreign policy realist who served as President Trump’s National Security Advisor for just twenty-four days before Trump asked him to resign over the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Obama officials like corrupt former FBI Director James Comey made him their number one target because he is incorruptible and they viewed him as a threat.

General Flynn’s Proposal to Extricate the US from Iran War

It has become very clear that the majority of Americans are not happy with the war with Iran and it is also clear the President is searching for an exit strategy to extricate ourselves from this war. How should we exit? The United States can easily exit its direct military involvement in this conflict by treating any drawdown as a deliberate, conditions-based success rather than a retreat. This is not wishful thinking. This idea aligns with how great powers have historically managed limited wars when core objectives are met or costs outweigh benefits. The key is timing, sequencing, and maintaining deterrence during any drawdown so adversaries (ie., Iran & its proxies) see it as strength, and not a weakness.

has made it clear that we are not in an open-ended war. The U.S. & Israeli strikes on Iran targeted nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, and leadership targets, including killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei. We accomplished our stated objectives. The rapid (tactical) degradation of Iranian capabilities caused severe damage but also caused an immediate (and somewhat unexpected) retaliation from Iran. Despite Iran paying a heavy price in infrastructure destruction, international isolation, and economic disruption, the regime has sustained control over their country. And unlike Afghanistan & Iraq, regime [change] was never a stated objective. This is not a Vietnam (helicopters out of Saigon) or Afghanistan (truck bomb at Abbey Gate) type scenario. There are no large U.S. combat formations trapped in endless occupation. Our exit is logistically straightforward.

1. Wind down the blockade.

2. Reduce carrier presence.

3. Shift advisory/support roles to partners who have a greater need for regional security and access.

4. Assess the factions remaining inside Iran and whether they require assistance and how that assistance can be delivered. So what? Adversaries test resolve while allies watch for abandonment. These dynamics must be understood. What next and are their viable paths?

1. Declare mission accomplished on core objectives and negotiate a favorable armistice. Keep the current talks going and bring in other participants as needed.

2. Maintain a light footprint in the region and hand off the “peace dividend” and reconstruction to multilateral forums (ie., the Gaza Board of Peace).

3. State that America is conducting a strategic reset and reprioritizing global demands (this is necessary anyway, does not mean defeat and could simply be stated by announcing a pivot). America doesn’t need the quagmire that the Middle East has been any longer. The real political losers were those that got us into AFG & Iraq in the first place. The U.S. is making a strategic calculation here to continue peace efforts but resetting for future opportunities and challenges. Are there Risks?

1. Iran will attempt to exploit as their win and our loss. To deter this, America must demonstrate that deterrence in the future is about capability and will (which Americans have in abundance if our vital interests are at risk) and not permanent presence.

2. Allied perception will cause uncertainty. The Israeli government and Gulf states will worry about abandonment. Simply reassure them w/ continuation of both security guarantees and arms flows tied to their own restraint.

3. On the domestic front, the NEOCON hawks will cry in their soup, while America First voices will cheer Trump’s deal making success. These are just some initial thoughts. Great powers throughout history involved in previous campaigns have exited limited wars when gains begin to diminish. A path clearly exists. Execution now depends on clear communications from the Trump administration that strength enabled America’s exit.

Yesterday, Joe Kent posted his winning formula in an X post for Trump to put America First again by declaring victory and pulling US military forces out of the Persian Gulf region.

Continuing the blockade puts far more pressure on us than on Iran. Iran has proven it can endure economic pain—it has been doing so since 1979. The blockade will not force Iran to abandon uranium enrichment, ballistic missiles, or its proxy networks. Instead, the blockade is hurting the American people and creating serious domestic pressure on POTUS: Gas prices will continue to rise as we head into the midterms, harming the working-class voters who overwhelmingly backed Trump and Republicans—putting GOP majorities in serious jeopardy.

Staging three carrier battle groups plus a massive buildup of airpower in CENTCOM to enforce the blockade is unsustainable—it hands an emboldened IRGC ample opportunities to strike U.S. forces and drag America back into war on Iran’s terms. The global fallout only increases the pressure on us, not Iran: Beyond the oil and gas crisis, the blockade is now triggering a global fertilizer shortage that will cause major food security crises and potential famines in vulnerable regions. The smarter path is clear: withdraw, declare victory, and use sanctions relief as our negotiating leverage with Iran. This resets the talks on our terms, avoids war, and prevents further escalation of the energy crisis at home and abroad.

Both peace proposals are outstanding and complimentary. I believe President Trump should take the best options from both and combine them together. Incidentally, we found out yesterday that the US is withdrawing the USS Gerald Ford from the Middle East back to the US for repairs after it suffered a devastating fire which raged for 30 hours that some reports suggested may have been started in an act of sabotage by disgruntled crew members following an unprecedented 309 day deployment to date which has led to insufficient food rations and record low morale. This will reduce the number of US aircraft carriers down to two amid reports that Trump may be preparing to order another aircraft carrier to the region to replace it in the next several weeks.

Conclusion

Deep State neocons led by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have succeeded in a bloodless coup in taking over the Trump administration. When he came to office, President Donald Trump denounced the neocons vowing to end the wars and not start any new ones while putting America First. Now he’s become one of them, bombing and invading almost as many countries as George W. Bush while firing or sidelining top administration officials who question his increasing obsession with starting and fighting unnecessary, new regime change wars in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges. With his decision to start the biggest regional war America has fought since George W. Bush invaded Iraq twenty-three years ago, President Donald Trump appears to be doing everything he can to ensure a once in a generation epic wipeout of congressional Republicans in the November midterm elections.

President Trump’s decision to abandon the first round of talks and to cancel all in person direct or indirect peace talks with Iran leaves his commitment to a peaceful end to the war with Iran an open question. He seems quite comfortable with continuing the US naval blockade on Iran for the next few to several weeks in the hopes of strangling Iran’s economy and supposedly causing Iran’s oil pipelines to explode a claim that could not be accomplished without US kinetic military action. However, the rising cost of fuel, food and other essential goods in the US will likely cause Trump to suspend the blockade before Iran suspends theirs.

Just as I predicted it would, the Iran war has proven an unmitigated strategic, military and economic debacle which has served the regional and global strategic balance of power against the US. As Dr. Robert Pape has stated, Trump’s unwinnable, imperial great power war of aggression has turned Iran into a major world power with effective control of 20 percent of the world’s oil reserves.

In recent years, the conventional geopolitical wisdom has been that the world order was moving toward three centers of power: the United States, China and Russia. That view assumed that power derived primarily from economic scale and military capability. That assumption no longer holds. A fourth center of global power is quickly emerging — Iran — that does not rival those three nations economically or militarily. Instead, its newfound power derives from its control over the most important energy choke point in the global economy, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran war has emboldened China and exploded the myth of US military invincibility, proving conclusively that the US lacks the ability to win a war against China in the Western Pacific because it would be primarily an air, missile and naval war just like Trump’s war has been with Iran. The US lacks the ability to defeat a secondary great power like Iran and end its stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz due to Iran having thousands of antiship missiles holding the mightiest conventional navy in the world at bay with our carriers 1,000 kilometers away. So if we can’t defeat Iran, how can we be expected to defeat China which has nuclear superiority, theater naval superiority and theater nuclear supremacy over us with far more advanced hypersonic antiship missiles than the US has in their own backyard?

After Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle four weeks ago and a US Air Force Colonel was stranded behind enemy lines at risk of being taken hostage, Trump expressed fear of becoming another failed president like Jimmy Carter. But the more apt comparison between Trump and Carter is the massive spike in gas prices which is likely to hit $5 or even $6 in the coming months which is already causing major increases in food prices and the cost of living. Trump’s War Tax which has already caused gas prices to increase by nearly fifty percent since the war began and has resulted in a spike in food prices, inflation and the cost of living as well is causing Trump’s support to plummet even among Americans who voted to re-elect him in November 2024.

As I noted previously, contrary to Trump’s misleading claims, Iran’s regime and economy are nowhere near collapse but Trump’s polling numbers are with several polls showing him with approval ratings as low as thirty-three to thirty-four, which is less than any other modern-day president at this stage in their presidency. If Trump continues his self-defeating naval blockade of Iran for the next few months, it will likely cause a US and global recession. Then, he will be universally considered America’s worst modern-day president while the Republican Party is likely reduced to near-permanent minority status for the next generation.

Recent Interviews

March 30th—Interview with Dr. Maria on the Dr. Maria show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s Operation Epic Fiasco and Iran War debacle and how the war risks escalating into a forever war with the chances of it escalating to World War Three increasing the longer it goes on.

March 31st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran, why the US is losing the war and what Trump needs to do to end it quickly to minimize US military, economic and political losses.

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 8th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran “back into the stone ages where they belong” and destroy Iran’s civilization in one night seeming to imply the use of nuclear weapons to kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 10th—Interview with Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV to discuss what happens if Iran doesn’t meet Trump’s ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night and whether Trump’s threat is serious or a bluff which he has no intention of carrying out.

April 10th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran back into the stone age and the ramifications of him threatening to target and destroy Iran’s electrical power plants and potentially kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

April 21st—Interview with Pascal Lottaz on his “Neutrality Studies” podcast to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s unwinnable great power war against Iran for the US and the world, Trump’s plans for escalation and the prospects for peace before it escalates to World War Three.

April 23rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast. We will discuss Trump’s indefinite cease-fire with Iran and continued blockade and whether Iran will succeed in getting Trump to capitulate to Iran’s peace terms.

April 29th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to break off in person peace negotiations with Iran and Iran’s response in refusing to limit its nuclear program so long as the US naval blockade continues.

April 30th—Interview with Afshin Rattansi on his Going Underground TV show which is broadcast on RT to discuss the state of Trump’s unjust war of aggression against Iran. We will talk about whether Trump is likely to escalate or de-escalate the conflict as well as the ramifications for the war in terms of transforming Iran into a new regional great power/hegemon of the Persian Gulf.

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