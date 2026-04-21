The Real War

The Real War

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
4d

"TRUMP: “The Iranians are animals. That’s why blowing up their bridges and power stations isn’t a war crime.”

This might be comparable to Hitler's concept regarding Jews, but it is also the orthodox Jewish opinion of human beings who are not Jews (they are animals). So from that one wonders if Trump is really calling the shots. Of course he probably isn't. He's a puppet parroting what his masters have told him to do. Who are his masters? It's hard for us on the outside to know, especially because they like to keep themselves in the shadows, but it's likely they are the controlling interests of the, shall we say, international banking cartel.

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Cheryl Parker's avatar
Cheryl Parker
3d

The best article I’ve read in a long time. Suddenly, I feel there is hope for our country. Trump must go!

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