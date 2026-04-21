President Donald Trump speaking at one of his many Iran War press conferences threatening to destroy Iran if they do not sign a peace deal. The truth is that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a manufactured enemy that posed no imminent threat to the US and Israel and there was no legitimate reason for the US to attack it whatsoever.

During an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo yesterday morning, President Donald Trump has declared that Iran has accepted all his maximalist peace terms including no nuclear uranium enrichment and surrendering all its Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) and stated that Iran would sign a final peace agreement ending the war this evening.

Bartiromo reported:

I just spoke with the president this morning for the third time in a week, and he told me he is expecting Iran to sign an agreement tomorrow night in Pakistan, and that all items have now been negotiated. However, the president said if they do not sign the deal, the U.S. will blow up every power plant and more in Iran. The president told me just moments ago this should be, quote, “quick,” because negotiation is done; that they tried to go back on the deal, but now they are not, and he is expecting Iran to sign the agreement tomorrow night. The U.S. potentially on the doorstep of escalation ahead of the temporary two-week ceasefire expiring this upcoming week. As the president just told me, quote, “The U.S. is dominating.” The president earlier said this week that Iran will give up its uranium enrichment and told me in an exclusive interview the impact of the U.S. blockade is working, which he reiterated to me once again this morning.

The US is sending peace negotiators to Islamabad led by Vice President JD Vance to meet with the Iranians tonight. After responding by saying it will not agree to a second round of peace talks until the US drops its naval blockade or else Trump drops his maximalist demands, Iran is now saying they will meet are willing to hold another round of peace talks but only if Vance leads them. Even so, there continues to be an increasing credibility gap between the things Trump is boasting about and the reality on the ground. Since the war began eight weeks ago, Trump has issued a number of statements claiming Iran has been totally defeated, the war has been won, that its military is obliterated, that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran has accepted all, or virtually all, US peace demands all of which have been proven false. Yet his most hard-core supporters and his well-paid sycophants on the Fox News network continue to accept everything he says as gospel truth.

Contrary to Trump’s misleading claims, Iran continues to refuse Trump’s unrealistic demands because it knows it holds most of the cards and is on track to achieve a stunning strategic victory over the US. Usually, the side that is desperate for peace is the losing side. That is certainly the case here as Trump has been desperately asking Iran for a cease-fire since at least March 21st as confirmed by a recent New York Times article and perhaps weeks earlier, but Iran rejected all his offers until he agreed to use Iran’s “ten-point plan as the basis of a workable agreement.”

The Decision to Go to War with Iran

According to an expose in the New York Times published a couple weeks ago, before Trump began his disastrous, illegal, unconstitutional, imperial war of conquest and aggression against Iran on February 28th, America First peace Vice President JD Vance led the opposition to Trump’s regime change war warning Trump it “would be a disaster”, “a huge distraction of resources” and “massively expensive.” “Vice President Vance thought a regime change war with Iran would be a disaster. His preference was for no strikes at all...No one was more worried about the prospect of war with Iran or did more to try to stop it, than the Vice President.” He described a war with Iran as “a huge distraction of resources” and “massively expensive.” The Vice President warned Trump the war could break the US military and fracture his MAGA coalition. While he reluctantly told Trump he would support his decision to go to war, he appears to have been the loudest voice in opposition to going to war with Iran. General Dan Caine and the National Intelligence Council also warned Trump of the risks of starting an unnecessary regional war with Iran.

The New York Times reported that Rubio and Ratcliffe told Trump the idea of regime change was unachievable while General Caine concurred. Vance told Trump that starting an unnecessary, unprovoked and existential regional war with Iran was “a bad idea” but Trump started it anyway. The next day, U.S. intelligence pushed back sharply. CIA Director John Ratcliffe called the regime-change scenario “farcical,” with Secretary of State Marco Rubio adding: “In other words, it’s bullshit.” Gen. Dan Caine told the president: “This is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed.” Trump dismissed regime change as “their problem” — but remained focused on targeting Iran’s leadership and military. By Feb. 26, in a final Situation Room meeting, opposition inside the room was clear but fractured. Vice President JD Vance warned the war could spiral and drain U.S. resources but ultimately said: “You know I think this is a bad idea… but I’ll support you.”

All of Vice President JD Vance’s warnings in the New York Times article highlighting the potential costs and risks of Trump starting an unnecessary great power war with Iran have been proven accurate. Trump’s War on Iran is on track to cost up to a trillion dollars including all the sunk costs to repair or replace our lost military equipment, the economic costs to the US from increased oil prices, prolonged inflation and a potential economic recession. Meanwhile, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan has warned that the US cannot remain a great power without rebuilding its arsenal of offensive missiles and missile interceptors which could take many years.

Charlie Kirk repeatedly warned against war with Iran, calling regime change “pathologically insane” and a “catastrophic mistake.” He stressed Iran is larger than Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan combined, with terrain ideal for prolonged insurgency, and said it posed “no imminent threat” to the U.S. One of his final pleas: “Stop us from getting into a war with Iran.” He favored targeted pressure over invasion. Some have speculated that is the reason he was assassinated.

‘The Night of the Long Knives’

Hitler famously killed leaders of the Nazi paramilitary force known as the SA during a purge of his security services conducted the year after he became Germany’s Nazi dictator in what was known as “The Night of the Long Knives.” Now, Israel First Secretary of War Pete Hegseth appears to purging a number of key generals who objected to Trump’s suicidal plan to sacrifice the lives of thousands of brave US Army and Marine Corps heroes to take Kharg Island which is sixteen miles from the Iranian mainland under heavy surface to air and anti-ship missile fire where Iran can hold them hostages.

Secretary of War Pete Hagseth speaking to hundreds of generals and admirals required to appear at a September 30, 2025 at Quantico Marine Base in Virginia. Hagseth initially seemed to be an America First conservative based on his statements and actions during the 2024 campaign and when he sided with Vice President JD Vance against going to war with Iran in April 2025 but has since proven to be a bombastic war criminal who has attempted to get US CENTCOM to bomb numerous civilian targets.

Hegseth reportedly fired Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, who was a close ally of Secretary Driscoll along with two other like-minded generals on the same day. Both strongly opposed Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran. He may have been fired as US Army Chief of Staff because he warned Trump’s planned invasion of Iran will break the US military. An hour after announcing his resignation, the US Army Chief of Staff reportedly warned: “A madman will lead the great US military to ruin” in likely reference to President Trump’s plan to continue fighting the Iran War if Iran refuses to sign a peace deal on US maximalist terms.

Rumors indicate Hegseth is going after America First Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll himself who is a good friend and close ally of Vice President JD Vance and an opponent of stupid wars like Iran and Ukraine--two wars Trump has embraced as his own. Previous rumors noted that President Trump was polling his cabinet officers as to whether he should fire America First Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. It seems so ironic that President Trump ran on putting America First with regards to US foreign policy but is shutting out all his America First political and military advisors when it comes to is Iran War policy. It’s as if Trump and Hegseth have begun executing Order 66 to kill off the Jedi Order. I would like to commend our great US military commanders who rejected Hegseth’s illegal orders to commit war crimes against the Iranian people we are supposed to be fighting to liberate. Hegseth is a total disgrace. President Trump should fire this war criminal and replace him with SECARMY Dan Driscoll without delay!

Secretary Hegseth first got on Trump’s radar during the 2016 campaign in which he successfully lobbied Trump to pardon three US military war criminals who had been sent to prison for killing Iraqi civilians. When he first became Secretary of War, his first action was to fire the top military Judge Advocate General officers who oversaw the enforcement of the Uniform Military Code of Justice against US military servicemembers who kill or torture civilian non-combatants in violation of international law demonstrating his disregard for both international law and the UCMJ. Major General Randy Manner (USA Ret.) recently revealed that US CENTCOM rejected many of the Iranian targets SECWAR Pete Hegseth requested we bomb because they were civilian targets while Hegseth sacrilegiously claims God is supporting him showing no mercy to the people of Iran. Pete Hegseth has been a supporter of war crimes for the past decade and now he is helping to perpetuate them as Secretary of War in an illegal, unconstitutional and unprovoked war of aggression started by the president.

Trump’s Threat to Nuke Iran

Earlier this year in what we now know was a foreshadowing of his illegal and unjust war of aggression against Iran, Trump declared: “There is only one thing that can stop me. My own morality. My own mind. I don’t need international law.”

On April 5th, which was Easter Sunday, Trump condemned 93 million Iranians as genetically inferior/ “animals” and sub-humans in advance of carrying out his threat to destroy the ability for them and their children to subsist and survive.

TRUMP: “The Iranians are animals. That’s why blowing up their bridges and power stations isn’t a war crime.”

This follows his comments back in March in which he claimed that Iranians were genetically predisposed to commit acts of violence and terrorism. This kind of racial and ethnic demonization is exactly what Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler did to the Jews before he mass murdered them. Is Trump trying to condition the American people to accept his ‘Final Solution’ to the Iranian problem?

After Trump issued his threat to destroy their electrical power grid and oil refineries, I strongly suspect it was a bluff because he likely knows that if he does that they will retaliate in kind to our Gulf allies causing gas prices to soar to $6 a gallon. They could even take down the US electrical grid as well with a massive cyber-attack.

On the morning of April 7th, President Donald Trump threatened 93 million Iranians with nuclear annihilation as part of his Final Solution for Iran as he pledges to make their “entire civilization die tonight.” Even if the US bombed Iran for a decade, we could not come close to destroying their entire civilization. There is only one way that Trump can bomb Iran back into the stone ages and destroy an entire civilization in one night and that is with the use of nuclear weapons. Trump is clearly threatening the use of nuclear weapons to obliterate Iran so it can never be rebuilt as a country ever again. Not even Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler made such genocidal threats to exterminate an entire country of tens of millions of people.

Are nuclear annihilation and genocide the fate Trump planned all along for the 92 million Iranians he pledged to liberate? The fact that he did this the day after Iran issued a ten-point permanent cease-fire proposal acceptable to VP Vance, Kushner and Witkoff which Trump himself praised as “a good offer” makes Trumps threats even more remarkable. The truth is Americans need to wake up to the nightmarish reality we are led by a bloodthirsty leader who has no regard for American, let alone Iranian lives who threatens genocide on a routine basis if other countries do not surrender unconditionally to his every whim in unprovoked wars of aggression he starts.

Hours after he threatened to nuke Iran, Trump ended the day with a two-week cease-fire deal in hand, albeit one largely dictated by Iran. Trump’s near total capitulation to Iran mere hours after he threatened to destroy their entire civilization in one night and ensure they were never able to rebuild as a nation ever again has proven to be a stunning, but not entirely surprising, turn of events given Trump’s long history of bluffing and issuing empty threats and the fact that he’s been trying to get the US out of his war with Iran for many weeks now. It appears his nuclear threats on Iran were just a negotiation tactic to pressure Iran to make us a more reasonable peace offer as I initially assessed. If Trump had utilized nuclear weapons to strike Iran, it would have opened Pandora’s Box as Russia could use the US nuclear first use against Iran as a justification to use them against Ukraine, China could use them against Taiwan and North Korea could use them against South Korea. How would that make the US more safe and secure? Former Fox News host and America First conservative icon Tucker Carlson warned that if Trump used nuclear weapons against Iran it could lead to a nuclear exchange with Iran and other countries like Russia and China as well that could destroy the US homeland. North Korea even threatened to nuke the US if we used nuclear weapons against Iran.

Earlier this year, the US and Israel armed tens of thousands of Iranian opposition members and got thousands of them killed. Then they waited until they were killed off by the Islamist regime before bombing Iran using their deaths as a pretext for their unprovoked war of aggression since they didn’t have any others. On April 6th, Trump expressed anger that the Kurds kept the guns the CIA shipped to them to give to Iran’s one million protesters leading over 7,000 of them to be killed by Iran’s Islamist regime in February. At the same press conference, First Lady Melania Trump--we have to bomb Iranian children (and their families) to save them. This is reminiscent of the Vietnam War when we were told “we had to destroy Vietnam to ‘save’ it.” At the conference, Trump declared that if it was up to him, he would stage a full-scale invasion of Iran (at the cost of tens of thousands of dead US soldiers) to take their oil and transform Iran into a US colony but the American people want him to pull us out of the war so he can’t. President Trump stated “If I had my choice, what would I like to do, take the oil. Because it’s there for the taking. There’s not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us to come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil. I would make plenty of money.”

Since the war began a couple months ago, Trump has appeared to be either bipolar or extremely demented. One moment he says the war is won and he is ready for peace. Then, he says the US is going to bomb Iran into the stone age so they can never rebuild as a nation ever again. Either way, he has become a major domestic national security threat that should be immediately removed from office under the 25th amendment before he gets tens of thousands of brave US military servicemembers killed in an unnecessary war with a nuclear power for no good reason.

Trump Accepts Iran’s Ten Point Peace Plan

On April 6th, Iran finally delivered its official ten point peace proposal after rejecting Trump’s cease-fire offers for five weeks. Iran’s new peace plan is much more reasonable because it drops Irons demand for a US military withdrawal from the Persian Gulf and its demand for reparations. Trump should immediately accept Iran’s peace offer, declare victory, end the war and keep the US military out of the Persian Gulf in exchange for Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending its attacks on our Gulf allies.

The following night, President Trump has announced Iran’s 10-point proposal is “a workable basis on which to negotiate” declaring a full two-week cease fire set to expire Wednesday morning temporarily suspending the US and Israel’s unnecessary 38-day great power war in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz which Iran has refused to do until the US lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports. As I predicted, the only possible exit ramp for Trump to end the war was to accept Iran’s peace terms and declare “Mission Accomplished” to avert a far greater US strategic military defeat. It was the only path for him to limit the very substantial political and economic damage his war has incurred and thankfully he took it. But Trump leaving Iran in control of the Strait and the Persian Gulf represents a stunning US strategic defeat because Iran never controlled it before the war. Iran is stating the US has committed to pull all our military forces out of the Persian Gulf region following the destruction of 13 US military bases. Also, Gulf oil infrastructure has been devastated, and it will take years to repair the damage from the war, meaning oil prices will not recover to lower pre-war prices anytime soon.

Trump’s apparent decision to capitulate to Iran’s ten-point peace plan in what essentially amounted to a US conditional surrender to Iran mere hours after he appeared to threaten Iran with nuclear annihilation if it did not capitulate to the US fifteen-point peace plan. Trump had dismissed the Iranian peace plan on April 6th as “significant but not good enough” but then when he realized it was close to being Iran’s best and final offer, he swiftly reversed himself to save face due to the fact that his threats to bomb Iran “back into the stone age where they belong” and destroy Iran’s entire civilization in one night so they could never rebuild back as a nation were bluffs all along that he never intended to follow through on.

That said, it is likely that Iran was motivated to water down a couple of its previous demands the day before Trump’s deadline expired after Trump had spent the previous five weeks rejecting all of Trump’s cease-fire offers. Among Iran’s concessions were revising its demands for reparations for all damages inflicted on Iran during the war to reparations obtained via $2 million per tanker Strait of Hormuz toll fees. They also appeared to omit a US military withdrawal from the Persian Gulf from their official ten-point peace plan. However, it did not remove its demand that the US recognize permanent Iranian control of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz something Trump appears to have accepted given the inability of the US Navy to contest it.

Several weeks ago, Trump declared his unprovoked great power war with Iran would only end with its unconditional surrender and with him picking all of Iran’s new leaders. Instead, the war will likely end with Trump surrendering to Iran on its terms and letting Iran retain its Islamist regime indefinitely. I predicted that Trump’s unnecessary great power war on Iran would end not with Iran surrendering on our peace terms, but with the US surrendering on theirs. That’s pretty much what happened on April 7th--a US conditional surrender to Iran. Trump had been begging Iran for a cease-fire for weeks, but it wasn’t until then that Iran offered an official peace proposal. Usually, the side that sues for peace is the losing side and this was no exception. US acceptance of these Iranian peace terms would constitute a major victory for Iran and a stunning defeat for US war objectives. That said, Trump would be putting America First if he were to accept them because this was never our war to begin with. This was Israel’s war.

Iran’s 10-Points

Here is a list of the ten points in Iran’s peace plan which President Trump stated on April 7th constitutes “a workable basis on which to negotiate” as he announced a two‑week pause on U.S. airstrikes while talks continue.

1. U.S. commitment to permanent non‑aggression towards Iran

I believe the White House is willing to agree to this provision in exchange for it being made a three-way agreement that the US, Israel, Iran as well as its proxies commit to stop attacking each other.

2. Recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump seems willing to accept this provision providing Iran opens up the Strait of Hormuz to all tankers including Western tankers.

3. Explicit U.S. acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment program

The US should be willing to accept Iran’s enrichment of uranium to the 3.67% level necessary for peaceful nuclear energy purposes as it was under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action but not above that. Giving up all enrichment even for peaceful purposes is not necessary to constrain Iran into abandoning its nuclear weapons program and was ‘a poison pill’ advocated by Israel to kill any hopes for a US-Iran nuclear deal in March-June 2025 and since.

4. Removal of all primary U.S. sanctions

President Trump has agreed to do this in exchange for Iran re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending all retaliatory attacks on the US and Israel.

5. Removal of all secondary sanctions

Secondary sanctions penalize foreign companies and governments for engaging with Iran, making them an even more powerful tool than primary sanctions. I believe this provision would be acceptable to the Trump administration providing that Iran re-opens the Strait and gives up its 1,000 pounds of Highly Enriched Uranium either to the Russian Federation or the IAEA while submitting to IAEA inspections.

6. Termination of UN Security Council resolutions targeting Iran

The US does not have the ability to rescind UN Security Council resolutions concerning Iran and I believe that this provision is not critical to Iran.

7. Ending all IAEA resolutions and nuclear oversight measures

This is likely unacceptable to the Trump administration as the US has been insisting on IAEA inspections to verify Iran is not enriching uranium to weapons grade. Also, the US does not control the IAEA and cannot unilaterally end its resolutions regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

8. U.S. compensation payments for war damage

Iran has reportedly dropped this provision and agreed to obtain compensation through transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz capped at $2 million per ship. Since then, Iran has reduced its proposed transit fees to $1 per barrel which seems much more reasonable. Iran has agreed to split the fees with Oman and use these fees to fund its reconstruction costs rather than to rebuild its military. However, Oman has stated it does not want any transit fees so Iran will presumably pocket them all.

9. Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the Region

President Trump has previously suggested the US will pull all of its military forces out of the Persian Gulf region after the war is over. Presumably, he would also be willing to commit not to rebuild its thirteen destroyed military bases, but not the entire Middle East, which would be acceptable to Iran.

10. Comprehensive regional ceasefire, including Israel‑Hezbollah hostilities

President Trump initially agreed to this provision on April 7th but following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he took the position that a cease-fire in Lebanon was not part of the cease-fire agreement which contradicts what Iran, Pakistan and many of our main NATO allies are saying. It would be tragic if Trump were to allow Israel to blow up the cease-fire deal which he has been seeking for the past five weeks.

While the White House says discussions are “very far along,” the demands issued by the Iran’s Supreme National Security Council would require the U.S. to abandon or reverse several long‑standing military, legal, and diplomatic positions — making their full acceptance highly uncertain. Since then, he has stated that the US and Iran are in complete agreement on the peace terms of an agreement and are set to sign a final peace deal sometime tonight but as noted above that claim is likely very much premature if not entirely facetious.

Updated US-Iran Compromise Peace Proposal

Two weeks before the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran, I published a ten-point peace proposal I believe might have averted the outbreak of war. I modified it on April 1st. In this version, I have since made a few additional modifications in the latest version below to incorporate a few of Iran’s 10-point peace plan which President Trump has declared “form a workable basis for negotiations” including stating that the US will lift both primary and secondary sanctions on Iran, reducing Iranian toll fees from $2 million per ship to a more reasonable $1 per barrel of oil, a comprehensive regional cease-fire including Lebanon. In addition, I have removed the provision providing for the payment of limited reparations by the US to Iran. I have kept in several provisions which I think would be highly advantageous from the US perspective including eliminating Iran’s super-EMP satellite capabilities and eliminating its affiliated terrorist networks in the US. I also took out the requirement for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon as Iran has not demanded that.

1. Both sides shall endeavor to normalize bilateral diplomatic and trade relations and declare their commitment to the realization of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. The US recognizes Iran’s Islamist regime as the government of Iran and commits to never seek to overthrow it or assassinate any of its political or military leaders. Both sides commit to a policy of non-interference in each other’s affairs and shall pursue a productive relationship based on mutual respect.

2. The US shall lift all primary and secondary economic sanctions on Iran in return for its full compliance with this agreement. The US shall release all frozen Iranian assets and properties abroad.

3. Iran agrees to ensure and guarantee the freedom of navigation of international commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and may charge a toll of up $1 per barrel of oil. providing at least half of all such transactions are denominated in US dollars.

4. Iran will destroy its two Noor 2 and Noor 3 super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) satellites and dismantle all its space launch vehicles (SLVs).

5. Iran will dismantle all its terrorist cells (including proxy terror cells) in the US and commit to never support any terrorist strikes by its proxies against the US or its military forces or citizens abroad.

6. The US agrees never to rebuild all thirteen of its military bases in the Persian Gulf region which have been rendered unusable by Iranian missile strikes. The US further agrees not to deploy any US military forces in the Persian Gulf aside from unarmed reconnaissance aircraft.

7. Iran commits to totally abandon all efforts to produce nuclear weapons. The US and Iran agree to negotiate a separate nuclear deal in which Iran agrees to unfettered access for International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) inspectors to verify all its nuclear weapons program activities have been suspended. Iran agrees to dilute all its Highly Enriched Uranium from 60% enrichment to 3.67% enrichment under international observation. Iran agrees to a five-year moratorium on the production of enriched uranium. Following the moratorium it may continue to produce Low Enriched Uranium (enriched up to 3.67%) for its peaceful nuclear energy program.

8. The US, Israel, Iran and its regional allies agree to a comprehensive regional ceasefire including Lebanon.

9. Both sides guarantee that they will never attack each other’s military forces, citizens or territory ever again as part of a new US-Iran non-aggression pact. The U.S. and Iran solemnly pledge that neither side will go to war against the other in the event they are attacked by a third party.

10. The US and Iran shall encourage Israel and Hamas to strictly observe the terms of the October 2025 Gaza Cease Fire Agreement including ending military strikes, facilitating the shipment of all humanitarian aid to Gaza, helping to restore and rebuild Gazan critical infrastructure and implementing phased Israeli military withdrawals in exchange for Hamas disarming except for light weapons and small arms. Then, Hamas can be replaced by both an International Security Force consisting of troops from Muslim nations and a non-Hamas led Palestinian security force.

Vance Helped Seal the Cease-Fire Deal with Iran

Vice President JD Vance reportedly did more than anyone else in the Trump administration to try to stop Trump from starting this war. Vance was also the lead US negotiator that closed the cease-fire deal on the US side. Iran refused to negotiate a cease-fire deal with anyone else because they knew he is a man of honor. He was the key US negotiator that persuaded Trump to accept Iran’s ten-point peace plan and he was successful in getting Iran to accept the US proposal for a two week cease-fire to provide sufficient time to negotiate a permanent peace deal. This has made him the only US politician whose reputation has been improved from Trump’s Iran War debacle. The American people owe him a debt of gratitude for his valiant efforts to restore peace to the Middle East and saving the US from a massive Iranian cyberattack.

Vice President JD Vance, who serves as the leader of what little remains of the America First conservative wing of the White House. Sources say he has been increasingly marginalized by President Donald Trump following his internal campaign to persuade Trump not to start an unwinnable war of aggression with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, his opposition to the war would likely prove an asset in helping to dispatch his neocon GOP presidential primary opponents were he to run for president next year.

Vance has reportedly advised President Trump to accept much but not all of Iran’s more reasonable 10-point peace plan and implement a cease-fire on April 7th. Trump responded by sending Vance to Hungary on the eve of the expiration of his deadline to re-open the Strait of Hormuz before sending him to try to negotiate a peace deal with Iran on April 11th in marathon negotiations that lasted 21 hours. Vice President Vance stated that much progress was made but reports indicated he had to call Trump 21 times and Netanyahu once to get authority and guidance to negotiate certain terms. However, while Iranian negotiators were willing to continue negotiating the following day, Trump ordered Vance to return before negotiations were finalized insisting, they accept our maximalist terms.

Trump needs to give Vance full authority to negotiate a peace agreement with Iran which he could do in 48 hours without interference by Trump and Netanyahu. Then, Trump should send him to Moscow to negotiate a bilateral US-Russia peace agreement ending the war in Ukraine. Only then, can his presidential legacy as a peace president be restored. The stunning US defeat in Trump’s unnecessary great power war with Iran proves that Vice President JD Vance was right in urging Trump not to go to war with Iran. Yes, he could have and should have done war to oppose the war but he did more than anyone else in the Trump Cabinet to try to stop it.

While Vance has been chosen as the lead negotiator to finalize a peace deal with Iran and has been forced to play the role of Iran War cheerleader despite his ongoing opposition to contiuing the war, Vance’s team is reportedly exhausted trying to ‘publicly portray support’ for Trump’s unwinnable regime change war against Iran despite the fact that their boss did everything he could to try to prevent it and now to try to end it.

According to MS NOW’s Jake Traylor, that has been problematic for Vance’s team. Speaking with host Anna Cabrera, he reported, “Now he is headed to Pakistan to be the chief lead negotiator for a war he never wanted in the first place, and that has come at a cost.” “I spoke with multiple White House officials inside the White House and also former White House officials that have worked with Vance closely before,” he added. “One person told me that Vance’s national security team is extremely weary right now, trying to publicly portray support for the president and the war that he has started, but also privately having deep concern for the war itself.” “Another White House official told me that, quote, realistically, Vance has lost clout within the White House because of his dissent,” he elaborated. “So there’s been a lack of influence that White House officials are telling me Vance has right now, even though he is ultimately the lead negotiator in this moment.”

Trump Touts Humiliating US Strategic Defeat in Iran War as a ‘Victory’

While Trump claimed the Iran peace deal was “a total and complete victory for US,” nothing could be further from the truth as the US failed to accomplish any of its stated war objectives. Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined four objectives including the destruction of Iran’s Navy, the destruction of its air force, the decimation of its ballistic missile force and the destruction of its war industries. Other US objectives included regime change and the re-obliteration of its nuclear weapons program including the elimination of its 1,000 pound Highly Enriched Uranium stockpile which is reportedly sufficient for Iran to build up to fifteen atomic bombs.

While it’s true that the US and Israel successfully accomplished fifty of its top political and military leaders including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iran’s new leaders including his son Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei are more hardline and determined to build up Iran’s existing nuclear missile arsenal which appears to have been untouched by US bombing strikes both in June 2025 and the current war. Furthermore, the country that retains control of the territory in dispute after the war ends in this case the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has always been recognized as the victor of the war. That said, the fact that the White House has been spinning the stunning US strategic defeat in its unnecessary war with Iran as a victory is a good sign that Trump is serious about making his two-week cease-fire permanent.

Renowned US strategist Dr. Robert Pape declared on April 8th that “the US has suffered its worst strategic defeat since the Vietnam War” while saying Iran’s great power war with Iran has transformed it into the fourth world power alongside the US, Russia and China. I completely agree with Pape’s assessment that it is the worst US strategic defeat since Vietnam. Thanks to Trump’s badly botched, imperial war of conquest and aggression, Iran has transformed it into a regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf in control of 20% of the world’s oil reserves, just as I predicted it would when the war began, and the US military has been exposed as impotent, powerless and unable to alter the balance of power in the Middle East back in our favor by ending Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz. Just as I warned at the start of the conflict, Trump’s morally and strategically bankrupt great power war of conquest against Iran has been a strategic debacle of the first order. Trump has effectively set the Middle East on fire with an unnecessary major regional war of choice involving more countries than any other conflict in the past 35 years. The war, which Netanyahu deceived Trump into believing would be a quick and easy victory, has been all costs and risks with zero benefits to date.

Just as I predicted in the article I published at the beginning of the war five weeks ago, Trump’s unnecessary great power war with Iran has weakened the US militarily, economically and diplomatically while serving to greatly strengthen our enemies. As I predicted it would in my article published on March 5th in The Real War, the war has weakened America’s alliances with Europe and the Gulf States and has transformed the regional and global balance of power against us. US relations with our allies and adversaries alike are more imperiled than ever, to the point where nearly two-thirds of Europeans view the US as a threat, and the US homeland is more at risk of imminent destruction by our nuclear-armed adversaries than it has ever been before. Trump’s naval blockade of Iran serves as an act of hostility not just against the PRC against every nation in the world that conducts sea trade with Iran including four nuclear great powers. The US and the entire globe are on the precipice of a major economic recession if Trump continues the war and his blockade for several weeks or months longer. In short, the Iran War has been a major defeat for the US, not a major victory as Trump claims.

From the beginning, I have been saying Russia, China, and Iran would prove to be the biggest winners of this war. Russia stands to make up to $55 billion in increased oil revenues a year with an end to US sanctions to finance and win its war in Ukraine. Trump’s war has given Iran full control the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in perpetuity while the US military retreats from the region and all US sanctions are dropped. Iran stands to make $100 billion more a year in increased oil revenues and transit fees--an amount four times larger than its 2025 defense budget. China has obtained indirect control of another vital strategic chokepoint through its alliance with Iran and can finance Iran’s reconstruction and military rearmament. Meanwhile, the PRC has never been in a better position to invade Taiwan later this year with the US badly weakened militarily from expending vast amounts of its offensive missiles and missile interceptors in an unnecessary war with Iran.

The reality is that Trump’s unpopular, imperial war of aggression against Iran has also served to effectively destroy the Republican Party’s chances to retain both Houses of Congress which will prove an embarrassing defeat for the president and lead to his impeachment and potential removal from office early next year. All because of the foolish dreams of imperial conquest of one power-mad leader-Donald Trump.

For those who might not realize how effective Iran has been in neutralizing US naval power in the Persian Gulf region, the US Navy refused to risk the aircraft carrier USS George Bush by sailing it through the Red Sea essentially conceding that while Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, Iran’s ally Yemen controls the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Instead, the carrier opted to sail around the horn of Africa and the Cape of Good Hope resulting in a delay of more than one week.

Trump’s regime change wars in Iran and Venezuela have resulted in strategic failures in both instances. In Venezuela, Trump succeeded in replacing one Communist dictator with another. During his White House speech to the nation earlier this month, Trump claimed he was the most popular leader in a county he bombed, invaded, blockaded and impoverished while abducting their president and First Lady. He says he plans to learn Spanish and run for President in Communist Venezuela after his presidential term ends in 2029. My response is why wait? The sooner Trump self-deports the better it will be for the US. Meanwhile, in Iran he replaced Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with his son who is more of a hardliner while surrendering control of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to Iran making it a regional hegemon. This is what Trump and Hegseth call winning. How stupid do they think we are anyway?

President Trump claimed the US military lost half a billion dollars’ worth of aircraft to save a downed F-15E weapons officer who was a USAF full-bird Colonel who appears to have been a military intelligence officer on a secret mission in an operation as a victory despite the heavy losses in aircraft within a forty-eight-hour period. The operation has since been exposed by multiple sources as a raid using 200 US Special Forces to try to capture or destroy Iran’s Highly Enriched Uranium located at its deep underground Isfahan site.

Thus far, President Trump has proven the worst deal maker in history. He promised to end the Ukraine war on Day One. Fifteen months later the war continues to rage. Iran offered him a nuclear deal so good he couldn’t refuse it and the next day he assassinated its Supreme Leader. He never wanted peace with Iran. He wants perpetual war with Iran until they agree to become a US colony where he picks their leader and steals all their oil.

Trump’s Iran War Threatens US Conventional Military Superpower Status and Incentivizing China to Invade Taiwan

In my article published on March 5th I warned that the US could not continue to be a conventional military superpower if it depleted those missiles as it would be unable to fight and sustain a great power war with Russia and/or China. Now, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan has echoed my warning that the US cannot remain a great power without rebuilding its arsenal of offensive missiles and missile interceptors which could take many years. Bryen noted:

“The US does not have a significant inventory of missiles like China, Russia or Iran nor does the US have enough missile interceptors to protect our allies and friends or even American military bases at home or abroad. The United States cannot remain a Great Power if the problem is not fixed. Writing in War on the Rocks, authors Christopher J. Watterson and Peter J. Dean say in a Pacific conflict the US would run out of interceptors in twenty four hours.”

Map showing Chinese Joint Air-Naval Blockade exercise zones in August 2022. China has conducted numerous invasion rehearsal exercises since most recently in December. Trump’s unwinnable great power war with Iran has provided China with a powerful incentive to take advantage of increasing US military weakness and vulnerabilities in the Western Pacific Ocean to invade Taiwan later this year or next year at the latest.

Trump’s foolish war in Iran has served as one gigantic green light for the PRC to invade Taiwan. As noted above, at least two experts have estimated that US missile stocks have been so depleted by his wars with Iran that the US Navy would run out of missile defense interceptors within twenty-four hours of high-intensity combat with China over Taiwan.

As Bryen points out, the US only have 8 batteries of THAAD missile interceptors plus the SM-3 interceptors on our remaining Arleigh Burke destroyers and five remaining Ticonderoga-class cruisers in their Vertical Launch System tubes as well as 44 Ground Based Interceptors at Fort Greely, Alaska which are woefully inadequate for national missile defense when Russia, China and North Korea could hit us with thousands of nuclear warheads in a nuclear first strike and many more decoys to confuse our missile defenses. He notes that we have largely depleted our Patriot missile batteries fighting the war against Russia in Ukraine and our great power war with Iran which may or may not resume in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, our enemies can build offensive missiles much more cheaply and at a much faster rate than the US can produce our missile interceptors.

The fact that the US was unable to defeat a near peer great power like Iran bodes ill for potential future wars with peer nuclear adversaries like Russia and China which have missile stockpiles far greater than Iran. This US strategic failure should give pause to US leaders who have been boasting we could prevail in full-scale military conflicts with the two nuclear superpowers who have been allied against us for decades and overmatch us in every arena of military, industrial and technological competition.

In March 2025, President Trump reportedly told his advisors he wanted to slash the US Department of War budget by fifty percent after he signed peace deals with Russia and China and even said he was open to reducing the size of the US nuclear arsenal in order to prevent the outbreak of World War Three. Last week, President Trump requested the size of the 2024 US War budget be doubled from just under $850 billion to $1.7 trillion including $1.5 trillion for the defense budget and a $200 billion Department of War supplemental request in order to fund his unnecessary, unprovoked, existential great power war of aggression against Iran which could conceivably to escalate into World War Three by year’s end, potentially including a nuclear exchange. He has even stated we can no longer afford to pay for entitlements like Medicare and Medicaid because we have to fund his great power war against Iran being fought on behalf of Greater Israel instead. What happened to the man that ran promising to be a transformational peace president who would end America’s forever wars and not start any new ones? This is not the man we elected to lead America. “It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all of these individual things,” he said. “They can do it on a state basis.” He added that the focus had to be “military protection.” Now, we find out there’s no money to pay for basic necessities for returning Iran War vets who lost everything when Iran destroyed our seventeen military bases.

While I commend President Donald Trump for putting America First by concluding a cease-fire suspending his Deep State War against Iran fought on behalf of Israeli regional hegemony, his threats of nuclear genocide against 93 million Iranians were beyond the pale and along with his unprovoked war of aggression against Iran will forever tarnish his presidency even if it only lasted 38 days. Trump will absolutely be impeached by April 2027 and unlike his previous two impeachments, this time it will be for good cause--for crimes against our God-given constitution of the United States of America in waging an illegal, unconstitutional war in the Middle East that is doing severe damage to our economy, standing in the world and most importantly to US national security. Already, sixty US House and Senate Democrats have already signed on to a petition to impeach and remove Trump from office for his threats to nuke Iran, kill millions of innocent Iranian civilians and start World War Three.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

March 19th—Iran War Debate at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. I will be leading a debate team of three panelists on the Ant-Iran War side arguing why the war is an unprovoked war of aggression that must be ended as swiftly as possible to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 24th—Interview with IranTalks to discuss Trump’s unjust, unnecessary and unwinnable war with aggression, escalation on both sides, which side is likely to win a protracted war of attrition and potential compromise solutions to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 30th—Interview with Dr. Maria on the Dr. Maria show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s Operation Epic Fiasco and Iran War debacle and how the war risks escalating into a forever war with the chances of it escalating to World War Three increasing the longer it goes on.

March 31st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran, why the US is losing the war and what Trump needs to do to end it quickly to minimize US military, economic and political losses.

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 8th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran “back into the stone ages where they belong” and destroy Iran’s civilization in one night seeming to imply the use of nuclear weapons to kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 10th—Interview with Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV to discuss what happens if Iran doesn’t meet Trump’s ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night and whether Trump’s threat is serious or a bluff which he has no intention of carrying out.

April 10th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran back into the stone age and the ramifications of him threatening to target and destroy Iran’s electrical power plants and potentially kill millions of Iranian civilians.

Upcoming Interviews

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

April 21st—Interview with Pascal Lottaz on his “Neutrality Studies” podcast to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s unwinnable great power war against Iran for the US and the world, Trump’s plans for escalation and the prospects for peace before it escalates to World War Three.

April 23rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast. We will discuss Trump’s indefinite cease-fire with Iran and continued blockade and whether Iran will succeed in getting Trump to capitulate to Iran’s peace terms.

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