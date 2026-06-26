President Trump giving an interview to Axios at the G-7 summit on June 18th during which he claimed “there are no limits” on his presidential powers and the 60-day cease-fire Memorandum of Understanding should be considered as Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender.’

On June 17th, President Trump signed a landmark 60-day armistice agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran while he was in Paris suspending the most unpopular war in US history hopefully indefinitely. The following day, Trump told Axios the agreement amounted to “unconditional surrender” by Iran to the US despite the fact that he ended up caving to virtually all of Iran’s peace terms. He the claimed that “there are no limits” on his imperial presidential powers five days before the US Senate joined the US House of Representatives in passing a concurrent resolution directing him to withdraw all US military forces from the Iran theater of war in a major rebuke to the president.

On June 21st, the New York Times published an article entitled, “What Changed After Almost Four Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.” President Donald Trump. Trump responded predictably by misleadingly claiming the Iran War was a huge victory for the US stating, “REALLY? Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE.”

As I noted in a previous article, literally none of those propaganda talking points are true and US military strikes on Iran’s military proved surprisingly ineffective. According to US intelligence reports, Iran retains 100 percent of its army, approximately 95 percent of its warships (including thousands of IRGC Navy fast missile boats), two-thirds of its air force, 70 percent of its ballistic and cruise missiles, 90 percent of its underground ballistic missile production and launch facilities and 91 percent of its coastal defense anti-ship missile sites. The war has left Iran with 5,600 nuclear capable ballistic missiles and thousands of subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic anti-ship missiles of all ranges to fire at the US and its allies in the region. Meanwhile, its nuclear production facilities remain “largely untouched” and it retains 100 percent of the Highly Enriched Uranium it did before Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. It also has the same president, foreign minister and speaker of the parliament it had before the war.

President Trump continues to misleadingly claim that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz and that the US sank Iran’s entire navy. While it is true that we sunk all eleven of Iran’s surface combatants, it still has thousands of fast missile boats and dozens of midget submarines armed with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes which it has used to exert undisputed control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and hold the mighty US Navy at bay. This was recently underscored by an Iranian drone attack on a tanker attempting to skirt Iran’s designated transit routes through the Strait leading Iran to fire a drone which damaged a Singapore flagged tanker yesterday. The US Navy has not dared to send a manned ship through the Strait for over two months due to the risk of being struck by Iranian anti-ship missiles and drones. Iran still controls all its territory and oil and is rapidly rebuilding its energy infrastructure and ballistic missile production facilities.

The outcome of this war in terms of the peace deal with Iran and Trump’s and Vance’s statements since the peace deal was announced and signed constitute a stunning reputation of neoconservative foreign policy particularly given their increasing critique of Israel for trying to torpedo the armistice agreement. However, President Trump understands that he has no choice but to implement the terms of the armistice agreement because if he re-implements the naval blockade and doesn’t do what Iran is requiring to re-open the Strait of Hormuz to avoid what he has described as a potential global economic depression transforming his presidency into “the second coming of Herbert Hoover” as he stated. As I warned before the war and right after the war broke out, the US has no military solution to achieving any of Trump’s stated war objectives let alone re-opening the strait. If there was a military solution to do so, Trump would have tried it by now. The real victory Trump should be celebrating is an end to his disastrous Iran War with a realistic peace agreement that should be made permanent, even though it recognizes the new balance of power in the Persian Gulf region in which Iran has proven more powerful than the US.

President Trump has been unable to resist reverting to his neocon warmonger threats and bluster. During a Fox News interview on the morning of July 21st, Trump threatened to “take over the rest of the country” of Iran, warned Iran it “won’t have a country” if it closes the Strait of Hormuz, and said Iranian officials “won’t even make it back to your effing country” if they closed the strait. Needless to say, Trump’s threats to bomb, invade and occupy all of Iran and assassinate Iran’s peace negotiators is a direct violation of his sixty-day armistice agreement in which both parties agree to refrain from using military force or even threatening the use of military force against the other party.

Trump violated the armistice agreement again by refusing to stop Israel from bombing Lebanon and threatening to hit Iran “very hard” with bombing strikes if they don’t tell Hezbollah to stop defending themselves against Israeli attacks. In a post to X, Trump said: “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder”. President Trump later told Fox News the United States could become the “Guardian Angel” of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil. “We may take over the Strait, if we have to,” President Trump told Fox News. “I’ll blow the sh*t out of them.” “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.”

President Trump’s statements above to assassinate Iran’s diplomatic representatives and invade, conquer and occupy all of Iran if it doesn’t re-open the Strait of Hormuz. It looks like he wants more war, not peace, after all make him appear completely unhinged threatening. That said, his threat to take over all of Iran is a bluff since he’s reportedly afraid to invade Iran knowing that it would lead to the thousands of US military servicemembers being killed in action. Even if the US deployed its entire active-duty Army and reserves to Iraq to invade western Iran it likely wouldn’t be enough to conquer all of Iran without a US nuclear first strike. If Trump makes good on his threats, there will never be a nuclear deal with Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz may remain closed indefinitely causing a worldwide depression.

Iran’s negotiators threatened to suspend all negotiations with the US as a result of Trump’s threats. Vice President JD Vance tried to reassure the Iranian delegation that Trump’s threats were just “trash talk” they should ignore in an attempt to persuade them not to abandon negotiations. They agreed to stay but refused to engage in any first-person negotiations with the US and only communicated through Pakistani mediators. Iran is wise to keep negotiating with the US to try to enforce the cease-fire against Israel rather than to retaliate militarily against Israel for resuming its military offensive against Lebanon. As long as both sides show their commitment to diplomatic resolutions of these issues, this armistice agreement can endure indefinitely and help establish a more just and lasting peace for the entire Middle East.

Trump’s unhinged and unpresidential rants were in sharp contrast to Vice President JD Vance’s positive, measured and hopeful diplomatic negotiating style exemplified by his statement: “The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? “Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently, or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but is certainly very much something that can happen.”

Winners and Losers of the Armistice Agreement

Both sides are currently celebrating the final agreement on the temporary armistice agreement as a victory which is a good sign but that may change once US neocons see how favorable the terms of the agreement are to the Islamic Republic of Iran which they have spent the past decade urging Trump to “finish the job” and eradicate. Based on a review of the MOU it’s not difficult to surmise which side is the winner of the war and which side is the loser. As I have been stating for the past few months, it is the winner of a war not the loser of a war that gets to dictate the terms which is why I predicted for months that this war would continue indefinitely until President Trump accepted Iran’s peace terms which is exactly what he ended up doing. The terms of the agreement, the text of which I shared in an article I published the day the agreement was signed appear to have even virtually all handwritten by Iranian leaders. This comprehensive armistice agreement represents a huge victory and masterstroke for Iran in getting the US to essentially recognize Iran as the regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf region and a near peer competitor, albeit a second rate one. On June 14th, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared complete and total victory over the US and Israel and states the documents of our surrender will be signed on Friday while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointed to a top Israeli official’s statement that it was “a terrible deal for Israel” as proof that it represented a victory for Iran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan is an Iranian ally as both are members of the Sino-Russian- led Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Pakistani leaders have been critical in mediating the armistice deal which represented a stunning victory and strategic masterstroke for the Islamic Republic of Iran which President Trump misleadingly claimed the US had defeated five times in thirteen seconds during a rally on March 11th.

Iran is getting a guarantee from the US that it will give up its objective of regime change and never again attack Iran again militarily so long as it honors the terms of the agreement and a commitment that the US will withdraw all its military forces from around Iran which could be interpreted to include virtually the entire Middle East, end its naval blockade, facilitate the payment of hundreds of billions of dollars in reparations to Iran and unlock all frozen Iranian assets under Article 6 of the agreement. In addition, the language in Article One of the agreement in which both the US and Iran commit to “ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon” seem to confirm reports that the White House agreed to Iran’s demands to pressure Israel to withdraw all its troops from Lebanon in exchange for Iran agreeing to sign the agreement. It’s no wonder why Iranian leaders and state media are celebrating this agreement as a huge victory for Iran over the US and Israel.

The US agrees to allow Iran and Oman to jointly control the Strait of Hormuz while Iran gets to keep indefinite control of the Persian Gulf with the implicit understanding that no US Navy surface combatant warships will be permitted to enter it aside from non-combat ships like minesweepers. Iran also gets suspension of all US sanctions on oil and gas as well as an implicit unfreezing of all Iranian frozen assets under Article 6 with the initial $13 billion down payment reportedly already delivered and an additional $12 billion to be delivered within sixty days. It is worth noting that the deal being discussed would neither constrain Iran’s ballistic or cruise missile program nor would it limit their ability to support Iran’s proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen—objectives which it would seem the Trump administration has given up as unachievable.

In return, the US gets a face-saving exit its botched war against Iran which has done serious damage to US economic and military might, a promise for Iran to end its attacks on US military bases and regional allies, re-open up the Strait of Hormuz and restore traffic through the Strait to prewar levels within thirty days under Iranian and Omani joint management. In addition, Iran has agreed to engage in serious negotiations to constrain its nuclear weapons programs in talks that began on Sunday and reiterated its pledge not to build nuclear weapons, a promise that it likely broke several years ago. However, Iran has yet to provide any real commitments to limit its nuclear weapons program in any way since President Trump tore up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018.

Under the agreement, the US and Iran agreed to what is essentially some sort of non-aggression pact with both sides committing to neither attack nor even threaten to engage in military action against the other. As Vice President has stated, the objective of the armistice agreement is to achieve an end to the war across the entire Middle Eastern region including Lebanon where President Trump has sharply criticized Israel for continuing its war of aggression. However, Israel’s decision to expand its military occupation of Gaza from 60 to 70 percent is not directly addressed as part of the agreement. Israel conducted a missile strike on Gazan refugees in the city of Khan Younis on Wednesday killing and wounding several children bringing the tally of Gazan children killed by Israel to over 20,000 with more than 44,000 wounded.

Vice President JD Vance has denied that Iran will get any money to sign the MOU, that is untrue. Iran reportedly received $13 billion in frozen funds from the UAE before the temporary armistice agreement was signed which would seem to meet their initial requirement for Iran agreeing to sign the deal. There is no question that funds transfer was facilitated by the Trump administration. On June 15th, Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Iran would get access to the $300 billion reconstruction fund if they honor the terms of the 60-day armistice MOU and fully re-open the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days and agree to and implement a nuclear deal acceptable to the US. With the US set to unfreeze Iran’s frozen funds which he says total $100-200 billion and this enormous and unprecedented Iran reconstruction fund being referred to as “Iran’s Marshall Plan” is an amount of money twice as large, in today’s dollars, as what the US provided to western Europe to help aid in its economic recovery after World War Two. It also represents twice as much money as Obama gave Iran. The purpose of the fund is to recompense it for all the damage and destruction that US and Israeli military strikes caused to their critical infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other civilian buildings over the past 3.5 months of war, it appears the US is going to make Iran wealthy again. Iran reportedly asked for $400 billion initially but the Trump administration only agreed to $300 billion which is Iran’s minimum estimate for the cost for the damages caused.

The terms of the Trump-Iran peace deal represent a clear victory for Iran and a humiliating defeat for the US especially the $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund which constitute reparations in all but name which presumably would be financed by private companies and investors across the world tied to Iran’s compliance with the terms of the armistice agreement and any future agreement constraining its nuclear weapons program. It has not been explained how the US would be able to induce private companies to finance the fund. Trump continues to claim that the US ‘won’ the war militarily and claim it was Iran that capitulated to the US. However, nothing screams the US lost the Iran War louder than us having to pay $300 billion dollars in reparations and $100-200 billion in unfrozen Iranian assets to the very Islamist regime we tried and failed to overthrow. Nations that don’t win wars don’t pay reparations. Only countries that lose wars do.