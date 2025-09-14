Depiction of a full-scale nuclear exchange between the US and the Russian Federation that could lead to the deaths of a quarter billion Americans. Trump’s decision to escalate his war in Ukraine rather than sign a separate peace deal with Putin ending US involvement in Russia’s border war with Ukraine makes US citizens much less safe.

This month marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two which was the first and only nuclear war ever fought. The US atomic bombings of Japan killed 140,000 innocent Japanese civilians and many continue to falsely believe their use ended the war and saved hundreds of thousands of US lives. Two months ago, Steve Bannon warned the US is entering World War Three with its continued proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and its war with Iran in the Middle East. The question is whether President Donald Trump will help us avert a nuclear world war with Russia and China or will he inadvertently sleepwalk the US into such an unthinkable conflict with his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and US military action in response to China’s coming blockade and/or invasion of Taiwan expected to materialize by 2027?

During his presidential campaign, Trump warned repeatedly of the risks that Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine could lead to Russian nuclear escalation and perhaps even a nuclear exchange between the US and Russia that could lead to the destruction of the US and Europe.

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Graham Allison highlighted some of the times that Trump had warned about World War Three in a recent article:

In 2023, he stated “Ukraine is being obliterated, but let’s not even talk nuclear. Let’s say it wasn’t. Let’s say they were doing better than anticipated. If he [Putin] decided to use his second form of destruction, which is nuclear, that’s the end of that.” In August 2024, in a conversation with Elon Musk on X, Musk asked about the threat of global warming. Musk was surprised when Trump answered, “the biggest threat is not global warming but nuclear warming.”

During his presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the moderators asked a question about America’s endgame for the war in Ukraine. They were surprised when Trump took that as a prompt for a riff on Putin’s nuclear arsenal. As he said, “He’s got nuclear weapons. They don’t ever talk about that. He’s got nuclear weapons. Nobody ever thinks about that. And eventually maybe he’ll use them.” His opponent, Kamala Harris, and most of the audience, and indeed the moderators, seemed dumbfounded. When Trump concluded by warning that on the current path, “we’re going to end up in a third World War. And it will be a war like no other because of nuclear weapons, the power of weaponry,” some suggested that this might be another “Biden moment”—recalling the then-president’s garbled responses in his debate with Trump. In the contemporary understanding of geopolitics, nuclear weapons have disappeared—consigned to the dustbin of history along with the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War.

President Trump was exactly right to warn us of the increasing risks of nuclear war stemming from NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. I feel strongly that Trump wants to avoid the outbreak of a nuclear World War Three with Russia. However, his actions since becoming president in trying to fight simultaneous proxy wars against Russia and Iran while prepping for a direct war with China over Taiwan, if pursued to their logical conclusion, have only one possible outcome which is the destruction of the United States of America. I don’t believe that that is what Trump really wants his presidential legacy to be.

President Trump’s recent statements and actions risk provoking a nuclear confrontation, if not all out war, with Russia a few months after he gambled American lives with US bombing strikes on Iranian nuclear sites that could have precipitated a massive Iranian cyberattack on the US homeland. Such an attack could have shut down America’s critical infrastructure that could have led to the deaths of millions of Americans. Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, whom neocons continue to champion as the model for US leaders, happily surrendered much of Central Europe and virtually all Eastern Europe to Russian occupation because he correctly understood that the Western powers had little to no security interest in who controlled Eastern Europe. Ronald Reagan never threatened to liberate East Germany from Russian control in the heart of Central Europe because he knew that would cause the outbreak of a nuclear war with Russia. Yet President Donald Trump is continuing to risk nuclear war with Russia over its border dispute with Ukraine in the far away Donbass region located a thousand miles from NATO’s 1990 eastern frontier in which the US has no discernible security interest as he repeatedly stated during his 2024 campaign.

With the exception of his recent summit meeting with Putin, Trump has been increasingly mimicking the very Biden Ukraine war policy he vociferously denounced as bringing the US to the brink of World War Three. Many of his blind supporters attempt to justify Trump’s betrayal of his campaign pledges to end the wars and stop new ones from breaking out as a policy of “peace through strength” ignoring the peace emphasis of that increasingly misused slogan. After failing to end the war in 100 days as his administration had promised, Trump largely abandoned his attempts to do so and opted to sign a ten-year security pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which essentially committed the US to continue selling advanced weapon systems to Ukraine for the next decade. The implication was that the Trump administration would continue Biden’s policy of fighting the war indefinitely until the last Ukrainian soldier was killed in battle and Russian forces advanced all the way to the Polish and Romanian borders. After spending the past three years denouncing former President Joe Biden for foolishly acting to provoke the outbreak of World War Three, now it is not Biden but President Trump himself who is provoking Russian nuclear escalation.

Map Showing Russia’s Top Nuclear Targets in the US which it could destroy in less than half an hour after World War Three began.

Meanwhile, in terms of his Middle East war policy, Trump was the first US President not just to authorize Israel’s bombing of Iran which they had sought for the past two decades but to actually bomb Iran directly--an action so far outside mainstream national security thinking it had previously only been supported by disgraced RINO Senator and neocon warmonger John McCain (R-AZ) who died years ago who jokingly sang “Bomb Iran” in 2007 during his successful campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

As I will outline in this article, President Trump’s foreign policy has become increasingly neoconservative with his latest attempts to repeat and even outdo Joe Biden’s egregious foreign policy mistakes which set the world on fire instead of working to keep his promise to forge a durable and enduring peace with Russia, restore stability in Europe and save America from a potential thermonuclear judgment day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been playing Trump like a fiddle and manipulate him into doing his bidding. Zelensky is losing badly to his presidential rivals in the polls and knows that if he agrees to a negotiated peace deal with Russia, he will be forced to end martial law and hold new presidential elections which, if free and fair, he would be sure to lose. According to a recent Ukraine poll commissioned by Steve Cortes, the President of the League of American Workers, 77% of Ukrainians want the war to end through diplomacy alone or through a combination of diplomacy and military action. Cortes says most Ukrainians now view Zelensky as “a scam artist.” He notes that 62% of U.S. voters said we should disengage if Kyiv and Moscow cannot negotiate a peace. Yet there is zero chance of achieving a peace deal unless Trump starts employing a maximum pressure campaign against Zelensky to pressure Zelensky to make concessions by cutting off US security assistance.

Trump Claimed He Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing During His First Term

On May 14, 2024, President Donald Trump reportedly told a group of fundraisers that during his first term he threatened Putin that he would bomb Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine and that he would bomb Beijing if China invaded Taiwan.

CNBC reported on the leaked audio of the president’s statements:

President Donald Trump told campaign donors last year that he had threatened to “bomb the s--- out of Moscow” if Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, according to a new report. Trump at the same donor meeting claimed he similarly threatened Chinese President Xi Jinping to deter China from invading Taiwan, according to audio obtained by CNN and detailed in a forthcoming book, “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.” “With Putin I said, ’If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s--- out of Moscow,” Trump told donors at the meeting, according to the audio from the May 14, 2024, meeting at New York’s Pierre Hotel. ″ ‘I’m telling you I have no choice,’ ” Trump recalled saying. “And then [Putin] goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%.” Trump said that Xi largely dismissed Trump’s threats against China. “He thought I was crazy,” Trump said, adding that “we never had a problem.” NBC News obtained the audio from the authors of the new book, Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf. Trump, who was first president from January 2017 to January 2021, did not say on the audio when he made the alleged threats.

The White House has not denied he did so but has merely claimed his statements were being taken out of context. Trump has made similar statements in the past but with regards to his threat to bomb Iran he actually acted on it. Trump’s claim he threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine and bomb China if it invades Taiwan leaves one to wonder if he might act on those threats and start a nuclear world war with both countries that would almost unavoidably end in the destruction of the U.S. However, I believe his claim that he made those nuclear threats are likely nothing but bluster to his domestic supporters. He doesn't seem to understand diplomacy and has been unable to get Zelensky to make a single concession on the road to make peace with Russia after five and a half years of diplomacy. The US can't bully countries around like Russia that has over seven times more operational nuclear weapons than we do that could use nuclear blackmail against us and credibly threaten to destroy us with little to no warning in a matter of minutes. He has also stated the purpose of the US military is to "crush America's enemies" which is misleading. Rather, the purpose of the US military is to defend Americans from attack and deter our enemies from committing international aggression not to fight endless and needless wars to crush them as he says.

Trump Threatens “the Downfall of Russia” if it Doesn’t Stop Missile Attacks on Kyiv

On May 25th, following Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, Trump accused Putin of going “absolutely crazy” warning of “the downfall of Russia.”

The Hill reported:

President Trump in a post Sunday night on Truth Social accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having gone “absolutely” crazy and said if he did not stop what he was doing, it would lead to the downfall of his country. The social media post came after Trump issued some of his toughest comments about Putin earlier in remarks to reporters in New Jersey. “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote. “He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” Trump said. “I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

President Donald Trump taking questions at one of his press conferences at the White House earlier this year.

Later that day I posted, “So much of Trump's latest Truth Social post is factually incorrect. Putin has never wanted all of Ukraine. He just wants the five oblasts Russia already controls which equates to twenty-two percent of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory. Putin is doing exactly what the US would do if our enemies refused to end the war, which is to fight to win it and do so in a way that minimizes civilian casualties. To say that winning the war against Ukraine and launching a spring/summer offensive likely to cause it to "the downfall of Russia" seems ridiculous. Quite the contrary, it will make Russia great again unless of course, NATO sends troops to fight Russia in Ukraine directly in which case it will likely result in the end of Western civilization leaving Russia to occupy half of Europe and China to conquer the world. If Trump really wanted to win the war, he would be pressuring Zelensky to accept peace instead of continuing to send US troops and weapon specialist and weapons to fight Russia in Ukraine. Trump is being fed lies by his neocon warmonger advisors which are causing him to say some things which have no basis in fact. I am very concerned that his advisors may be trying to push him into an unnecessary world war with Russia, Iran and probably China as well.”

The West's virtue signaling foreign policy towards Russia could lead to the outbreak of a world war that costs the lives of hundreds of millions of people. The question is why isn't President Trump following through on his promise to stop it rather than signing an agreement amounting to a security pact with Ukraine committing us to keep selling it weapons for the next decade? Trump's refusal to negotiate a peace deal will likely force Putin to launch a massive new offensive which could see Russian forces overrunning nearly half of Ukraine all the way to the Dnipro River threatening Ukraine's very existence as an independent state.

That could cause Britain and France to respond by sending troops into western and central Ukraine to help defend the Dnipro River and spark the outbreak of a direct war between NATO and Russia. The surest path to World War Three would be for the UK and France to make good on their plans to deploy 20,000 troops to western and central Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly stated they would immediately target such a force for destruction with everything they have. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has clearly stated they would not be covered by the Article Five security guarantee of the Atlantic Charter as an out of area, unauthorized deployment, Trump would come under significant pressure by his neocon advisors to respond militarily to Russian attacks likely with a no-fly zone to shoot down Russian missiles and aircraft targeting UK and French troops. Many of America’s NATO allies today, most notably the UK led by Prime Minister Kier Starmer, are led by warmongers who dream of an unnecessary nuclear war with the Russian Federation.

Trump Greenlights Ukrainian Deep Strikes on Russia Including Drone Attacks on Russia’s Nuclear Bomber Fleet

On May 26th, German Chancellor Merz declared that the Trump administration had lifted all restrictions on the use of US long range missiles deep inside Russian territory, a decision which was taken by the Biden regime in November before President Trump took office, which was a naked attempt on his part to try to provoke World War Three with Russia but which nonetheless could have been reversed by Trump after he became President but apparently was not. If the White House was still committed to averting World War Three, they would have disavowed Merz’s declaration. The fact that they didn’t indicates that the German declaration was likely coordinated with the White House in advance with Trump’s approval. Putin has repeatedly stated that Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russia makes the West a direct participant in the Russia-Ukraine war, since such attacks require targeting assistance from NATO nations, suggesting such strikes would warrant a direct Russian military response against NATO.

While President Trump has repeatedly published angry posts on Truth Social calling Putin “crazy” whenever Russia engages in missile strikes against Ukrainian military targets and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, he has never uttered so much as a word of protest in response to Ukrainian missile and drones strikes on Moscow or Russian civilian targets. One is left to seriously wonder whether his neocon advisors ever inform him of Ukraine’s provocative strikes on Russia.

Less than a week after Trump lifted all restrictions on the use of US long range missiles on Ukrainian territory, Zelensky’s launched his “Operation Spiderweb” drone strikes on Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet which US intelligence estimates succeeded in destroying ten Russian nuclear bombers and damaging ten more together constituting sixteen percent of Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet. British MI-6 was clearly involved in the drone strikes helping to plan them with Ukraine over an eighteen-month period. However, President Trump claimed he was not advised of the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s nuclear triad until the attack was already underway. At the time of the attack, I stated my belief that the CIA was involved in planning the attacks as well and that if President Trump was not aware of its involvement, the CIA was operating as a rogue organization and its Director, John Ratcliffe, should be fired.

Footage from one of Ukraine’s drones striking Russian TU-95 ‘Bear’ Nuclear Bombers lined up on a runway in the open in accordance with the verification requirements of bilateral nuclear arms control treaties. US intelligence reported that Ukraine destroyed eight percent of Russia’s bomber fleet and damaged eight percent more. Russia’s nuclear doctrine states that such an attack on its nuclear triad could trigger Russian nuclear retaliatory strikes both on the non-nuclear power that conducted the strikes and the nations supporting it (i.e. the United States and its NATO allies).

Can you imagine the Trump administration’s reaction if Russia had backed Iranian truck-launched drone strikes that damaged or destroyed sixteen percent of America’s nuclear bomber fleet? The fact that the Trump administration refused to condemn the Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet strongly suggest that the White House approved of the strikes either before or after the fact. If Trump had been serious about wanting to prevent World War Three, he would have responded strongly to Zelensky’s latest attempt to try to start a Third World War with the biggest strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenal to date by immediately cutting off all US military support and offensive intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Instead, Trump has massively increased the scale of US long-range missile sales to Ukraine in the wake of those attacks to help us “win” our proxy war against Russia.

Meanwhile, the US Air Force is reportedly considering keeping its 55-year-old Minuteman III missiles until 2050 which would mean they would be up to eighty years old before they are replaced by the Sentinel ICBM which is running years behind schedule. The Minuteman III was built with a service life of ten years as the US was expecting to replace them all by the early to mid-1980s. Unfortunately, that never happened and the few modern nuclear delivery systems that we build since like MX and the Advanced Cruise Missile (AGM-129A) were unilaterally dismantled by George W. Bush and Barack Obama in 2004 and 2012 respectively. While the US is taking over two decades to field a new ICBM, Russia, China and North Korea have each developed and deployed at least five intercontinental ballistic missiles each and tens of thousands of nuclear warheads during the same period nearly all of which are much more modern and advanced than our own. If the US had to fight a nuclear war against Russia, China and North Korea we would be guaranteed to lose because US leaders stupidly decided to stop building nuclear weapons and delivery systems since 1992 allowing our nuclear adversaries to leap ahead a generation.

Trump Issues Veiled Nuclear Threats Against Russia

Trump has twice issued threats to use nuclear missiles fired from US submarines against Russia first on June 23rd in a Truth Social post and again during a White House press conference in July.

On June 22nd, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, suggested that some countries might be willing to supply nuclear warheads to Iran in response to recent US airstrikes. The comment drew a sharp rebuke from US President Donald Trump, who warned Russia against casually invoking the threat of nuclear weapons and touted America's military superiority.

Trump issued a strong response on June 23 via Truth Social writing, "Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the 'N word' (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?" Trump wrote. "Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY," he added.

He also praised the US airstrikes carried out on June 21, during which "bunker busting" bombs were dropped on Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility. He claimed that the strikes did not even showcase America's most powerful weaponry.

“By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines,” Trump stated. He added, “They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!”

Trump Compares US bombing of Iran to Atomic Bombings of Japan

After declaring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “willing to fight Iran to the last American soldier" during his first term, Trump ended up caving and doing his bidding during his second term as the first US president to both greenlight Israeli military strikes on Iran and even engage in direct US bombing strikes on Iran as well in what amounted to an unprovoked war fought on behalf of Israel.

As the American Conservative noted:

"For decades, Netanyahu pressured American presidents to bomb Iran. Each one resisted, including Trump in his first term, when he griped that the Israeli premier was “willing to fight Iran to the last American soldier.” But in Trump’s second term, Bibi finally got what he wanted. Two months ago, as the Israel–Iran war raged, the president authorized strikes by air and sea on Tehran’s nuclear energy facilities. Now Netanyahu wants Trump to attack Iran again, and this time on a massive scale. If the president still intends to stay out of forever wars in the Middle East—as he promised to do—then he must rein in Netanyahu and preemptively signal a refusal to fight the enemies of an out-of-control client state, which is what Israel has plainly become. In June, Trump managed to avoid getting embroiled in a protracted and escalating conflict. Next time, he might not be so lucky."

Flight routes of US B-2 stealth bombers that attacked but did not destroy three of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites on June 21st as part of Operation Midnight Hammer in support of Israel’s unprovoked war on Iran. The White House did not provide any evidence that Iran had any intention of attacking the US or Israel with nuclear weapons, let alone that such attacks were imminent, to justify such attacks.

Just four days after claiming the US had completely obliterated Iran's nuclear weapons program, President Trump declared he would absolutely bomb Iran again without question if intelligence showed Iran still has the ability to produce Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU).

On June 27th, Politico reported: "President Donald Trump said on Friday he would bomb Iran again “without question” if intelligence suggests Iran continues to have the ability to enrich uranium. The president was asked by a reporter at a Friday press briefing if he would bomb Iran again if the country can enrich uranium “to a level that concerns you,” even as he and his administration have maintained that an offensive strike by the U.S. last weekend obliterated three Iranian nuclear sites."

Since then, Trump has repeatedly left open the possibility of waging new US bombing strikes on Iran. Unfortunately, I have assessed that Iran still has a robust ability to produce HEU so I guess Trump is going to keep bombing Iran and taking us to the brink of World War Three again until Iran finally responds by launching a massive nationwide cyber or super-Electromagnetic Pulse attack on the US homeland that kills tens of millions of Americans. So much for his claim to want to be a transformational peace President and his June 23rd claim that the excellent US-Iran-Israel cease-fire he successfully negotiated was going to be one of his greatest presidential legacies.

Russia threatened before he bombed Iran, that US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites could lead to “uncontrolled global escalation” potentially spiraling upwards into a Third World War involving Iran’s top military allies Russia and the People’s Republic of China. If Trump hadn’t made a deal with Iran before the bombing that it would be a one-time attack, a full-scale regional war could have well resulted. Since the US bombings, China has provided additional air and missile defense interceptors to Iran and Russia has likely provided additional weapon systems to Iran as well.

On July 8th, President Trump compared his bombing of three Iranian nuke sites which caused no casualties to President Harry Truman's decision to unnecessarily mass murder 140,000 Japanese civilians with his atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The bombings occurred seven months after General MacArthur conveyed five different Japanese surrender attempts to FDR as part of the so-called "MacArthur Memorandum" on terms virtually identical to the ones we imposed on Imperial Japan following the atomic bombings. Clearly, Trump was implying Iran had surrendered unconditionally to the US and Israel and that he had brought a lasting peace in the Middle East similar to the one after Japan surrendered eighty years ago next month. If so, why did he threaten to bomb them again just four days after he announced a permanent cease-fire between the US, Iran and Israel?

The UK Independent reported, "President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner at the White House on Monday evening and used the occasion to liken his decision to bomb Iran last month to Harry Truman ordering nuclear strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the close of the Second World War. Trump drew the same parallel at a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June as he sought to justify his actions."

The American Conservative recently published an excellent article on why President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran was ultimately self-defeating. While causing only moderate damage to Iran's nuclear program, Iran's nuclear weapons arsenal and its nuclear weapons production capabilities remain largely intact and now Iran has every incentive to go on a crash program to build many more. Since the bombings, Iran has cut off all access to its nuclear sites for IAEA inspectors. Iran immediately began rebuilding its main nuclear processing site at Fardow, the core underground facilities of which a top-secret DIA report assessed remains intact along with both other Iranian nuclear sites bombed by the US late last month. Meanwhile, popular support for Iran’s regime and its nuclear weapons program is now higher now following the US and Israeli bombings than it was before the attack meaning that it failed to achieve virtually any of America’s and Israel’s war aims.

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. It has become increasingly clear that Trump has been allowing Netanyahu to call the shots in terms of US Middle East policy including US military actions against Iran which helps to explain why Netanyahu is always seen smiling around Trump.

It is important to note that US and Israeli bombing raids were conducted on the false pretense that Iran was fifteen days away from building a nuclear bomb when in fact it likely tested and began building a modest nuclear arsenal by 2017 but has refrained from using it or even threatening to use it against the US or our allies. Trump’s statements saying he might attack Iran again makes it seem like Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is still pulling his strings meaning that World War Three is still very much on the menu for the foreseeable future threatening the lives of 250 million Americans. Meanwhile, the Islamist regime in Iran is credibly claiming victory over the US and Israel and Israel is licking its wounds from major damage incurred at Iran's hands while Israel was only a week or so away from running out of missile defense interceptors to defend against follow on Iranian missile strikes. The only path that remains to constrain Iran’s nuclear program is a diplomatic one to freeze their nuclear program and use strict verification measures to prevent further weapons-grade enrichment which was the deal on the table before the US and Israeli bombing strikes began in June.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is certainly guilty of supporting terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East, but it has not invaded any of its neighbors in the past 200 years and has never directly attacked other countries unless it was first attacked. While I assess that Iran has had nuclear weapons for several years now, they have no intention of using them unless the US or Israel attempt to destroy their Islamist regime. Iran is led by a rational and restrained, not rogue, regime like the Russian Federation which appears sincere in their desire for peace with the US and Israel and has been surprisingly restrained to repeated Israeli strikes even on its own territory.

Accordingly, the road to a lasting peace and greater stability and security in the Middle East lies in pursuing peaceful diplomacy with Iran to resolve our conflicts, not bombing them on false pretenses that they are on the verge of nuking New York City and Tel Aviv as Trump and Netanyahu have done, bringing us dangerously close to a full-scale regional war that could quickly escalate to the nuclear level. The biggest obstacle to peace in the Middle East is not Iran but the Netanyahu regime which has transformed the State of Israel into a rogue state that bombs, invades and occupies its neighbors with impunity while assassinating foreign political and military leaders with reckless abandon and planning to ethnically cleanse 2.3 million Palestinians from Gaza in pursuit of Netanyahu's longtime dream for a Greater Israel and Israeli hegemony over the Middle East.

Trump Announces Plans to Send Thousands of Long-Range Offensive Missiles to Ukraine

On July 14th, President Trump announced $10 billion in new US arms sales to America’s NATO partners for their immediate transfer to Ukraine. On July 15th, President Trump stated that he is likely to send Ukraine additional ATACMs missiles for deep strikes into Russia, just as Biden authorized Ukraine to do in November, but that longer range missiles like JASSM and Tomahawk cruise missiles are not being considered for now. Trump could send those to Ukraine if he want to employ additional leverage against Russia in the near future sources say. Meanwhile, Germany has just announced it is trying to buy long range Typhon cruise missiles from the US that could be used for offensive strikes deep inside Russian territory with a range of over 1,550 miles and could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.

According to multiple sources, the Trump administration is considering sending F-16 launched JASSM Air-Launched Cruise Missiles to Ukraine with a range of 575 miles much longer than the ATACMs missiles provided by President Joe Biden followed perhaps by nuclear-capable Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) which have a range of up to 1,550 miles though the US hasn’t really fielded a ground-launched version of this sea-launched cruise missile so that seems less likely. The US used Tomahawk missiles to strike Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22nd. Were Trump to provide these much longer-range missiles to Zelensky who has proven to be an irrational hot head, hell-bent on starting World War Three with Russia including the US and NATO it would represent a much greater escalation of the war in Ukraine than Biden ever did. If Ukraine launched nuclear-capable Tomahawk missiles against Russian territory, the Kremlin might assume they might be nuclear-armed and nuke Ukraine or even catastrophically attack the US and European NATO in response.

The shipment of long-range missiles to Ukraine has done nothing to help Ukraine win the war according to former Biden Administration National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan or even pressure Russia to make any concessions in its peace terms so it is unclear why Trump thinks it will if he sends them to Ukraine. A Russia expert who goes by the name of Simplicius believes Trump's announcement of billions of dollars’ worth of new Ukraine arms shipments is mostly symbolic as it will take months for additional weapon systems to reach Ukraine by which time a massive Russian northern offensive could force its surrender.

President Trump stated earlier this month that the US is no longer funding Ukraine in its NATO proxy war against Russia. He declared, “We’re no longer involved with funding Ukraine, but we are involved with trying to stop the war and the killing in Ukraine. So we’re selling missiles and military equipment, millions and millions and ultimately billions of dollars to the NATO people,” Trump said. “So, they’re funding the entire war. We’re not funding anything. I think it’s an important point to make.” However, US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker stated that the US is sending about $1 billion a month in US arms to Ukraine during a Fox News interview late last month so whether we send them directly to Ukraine or via US NATO partners seems to be little more than semantics.

Last month, President Trump posted on Truth Social that Biden tied Ukraine’s arms behind its back by refusing to give them more long-range missiles to engage in deep strikes against Russia even though he has reportedly suspended US support for long range Ukrainian strikes inside Russia using US weapon systems since he came to office. However, on August 28th, Trump approved the sale of 3,550 Extended Range Attack Munitions (ERAM) long-range, subsonic, air-to-ground cruise missiles to Ukraine to strike Russian targets as far away as 450 kilometers in what can only be described as the most massive US military escalation of the US proxy war against Russia to date. The US is planning to produce 1,000 ERAMs a year so this will be a multi-year defense contract aimed at using Ukraine to threaten Russia with continuing long-range strikes.

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has defended former President Joe Biden’s decision to delay sending HIMARS and ATACMS missiles to Ukraine by stating that their employment has made very little difference in the outcome of Ukraine’s war against Russia. Why does the Trump administration seem to believe ERAM missiles will be any more effective at a time when Ukraine’s military situation is so much worse with it on the verge of military collapse.

The West’s decision to authorize the use of its long-range missiles to strike Russian territory have done nothing to prevent Ukraine from teetering on the edge of military collapse as it continues to run out of infantry to defend its fortified lines from Russian assaults. Even Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted during an interview that long-range US ATACMS and HIMARS missiles sent by the Biden administration and used by Ukraine to strike Russian targets deep behind the frontlines have done nothing to further the cause of victory for Kyiv. Sullivan said the reason for Biden’s decision to delay shipping ATACMs to Ukraine was that then Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had indicated to Sullivan that providing the ATACMS requested by Ukraine would render remaining U.S. stocks insufficient for deterring adversaries and home defense.

The ERAM is a land-based variant of the US SM-6 air-defense missile which is in precariously short supply for the US Navy to use to defend US carrier strike groups in the event that the US defends Taiwan from a Chinese blockade or invasion likely to occur by 2027. So instead of mass producing these weapons to help the US win a potential war with China, Trump appears to be transferring all US production of these missiles to Ukraine to fight a war which he rightly insists is senseless, unnecessary and should have been ended the day after he was inaugurated.

This move, which appears to have been approved by the White House shortly after Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and EU leaders makes it appear that Trump has been negotiating with Russia in bad faith and is being duplicitous in claiming he wants to end the war in Ukraine while at the same time authorizing the sale of a massive number of long-range US missiles to Ukraine. The first delivery is scheduled for early October. His decision to authorize the sale indicates he has given up on negotiating a peace deal with Russia despite claiming that he thinks a peace deal can still be reached between Russia and Ukraine ending the war. This foolish decision will be all but guaranteed to bring the US and its NATO partners closer to World War Three with Russia than ever before in our history.

Trump Asks Zelensky to Bomb Moscow and St. Petersburg While Claiming to Support Peace

On July 15th, when asked who’s side he is on in the Russo-Ukrainian War before boarding Marine One, President Trump claimed “I’m not on either side. I’m on humanity's side” the same day it was reported he asked Zelensky to bomb Moscow and St Petersburg during a phone call on July 4th while stating he was angry at Putin for bombing Kyiv.

The New York Post reported:

President Trump privately questioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about whether Kyiv could blast Moscow and St Petersburg if needed to make Russians “feel the pain” and come to the negotiating table, according to a report.

“Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? … Can you hit St Petersburg too?” Trump asked on a July 4 call with Zelensky, a day after the president had a disappointing phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Financial Times reported, citing multiple sources. Zelensky, who has pressed Western powers for years to provide more long-range missiles, reportedly replied, “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.”

The deal could also include offensive weapons, such as long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia, Axios reported Monday. This would be critical for Ukraine as it will enable Kyiv to attack Russian machinery and weapons that have been used to bombard its cities, rather than relying on defensive measures. Ukraine had carried out a daring military strike deep in Russian territory last month, known as Operation Spiderweb, in which it snuck a fleet of suicide drones into Russia and destroyed about a dozen bombers.

The White House did not deny that Trump made those statements but merely claimed they “had been taken out of context.” Can you imagine the outrage if Putin asked a Russian puppet Prime Minister of Canada if they could strike Washington DC or New York City? That could spark a US declaration of war on Russia yet Putin’s response to these and other far worse provocations has been shockingly rational and restrained. Why should US adversaries trust Trump to honor any of his agreements when he has proven so duplicitous? More likely, his actions are causing America’s enemies to believe that Trump that the only language he understands is the language of military force and strength. Russia and Iran are likely already plotting how to restore deterrence with the US perhaps even by escalating to de-escalate with a Russian nuclear demonstration strike on Kyiv.

Russia Issues Nuclear Warning After Trump Approves Major Wearpon Shipments to Ukraine

On July 17th, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow should consider launching "preemptive strikes" against the West as the U.S. and its NATO allies ratchet up its offensive and defensive weapon shipments to Ukraine.

Fox news reported:

"The statements of Western politicians on this topic are complete nonsense," Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s security council, said in an interview with state media outlet Tass, according to Reuters reporting. "We need to act accordingly. To respond in full. And if necessary, launch preemptive strikes," he added. Medvedev on Thursday said the action by NATO amounted to a full-blown war against Russia by the West. "What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-scale war (launches of Western missiles, satellite intelligence, etc.), sanctions packages, loud statements about the militarization of Europe," he told the Russian media outlet.

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has urged Putin to escalate the war against Ukraine with pre-emptive strikes on NATO targets if Trump continues to escalate his proxy war against Russia.

Later the same day after former Russian President Medvedev called for Russia to conduct pre-emptive strikes on NATO to prevent NATO from transferring more weapon systems to Ukraine, General Christopher Donahue, Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO's Land Forces declared NATO has a plan to invade Russia and quickly seize control of the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The Russian war plan is to seize control of the three Baltic states in the first five days of the war from both Russia and Belarus to prevent NATO from threatening to take Kaliningrad. A recently published report by the Rand Corporation estimated it would take only sixty hours for Russia to succeed in doing so.

Other NATO leaders including General Cavoli when he was serving as Supreme Allied Commander Europe have previously issued the same threat to invade and occupy the Russian region of Kaliningrad where Russia bases nuclear missiles and nuclear-armed warships. Needless to say, any attempt by NATO to invade and capture Kaliningrad would result in immediate nuclear strikes on the US homeland and our NATO partners. Anyone insane enough to be threatening to invade Russia and start a nuclear war that would destroy the US and Europe should be immediately removed from their leadership posts in disgrace. Sadly, most NATO political and military leaders seem to be quite enthusiastic about provoking Russian nuclear strikes on their home countries these days based on their words and actions with regards to NATO's continuing war against Russia in Ukraine.

Trump Orders US Nuclear Submarines to Get in Position for Potential Nuclear Strike on Russia

Former Russian President Medvedev responded to Trump’s announcement that he was reducing the timeline for his 50 day ultimatum against Russia to capitulate to US peace terms down to ten days or face overwhelming secondary sanctions by warning Trump that “Each new ultimatum,” he asserted, “is a threat and a step towards war” with Russia.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10. ... He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war,” Medvedev wrote on X. “Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

On August 1st, President Trump announced that he had ordered two US nuclear submarines to be deployed closer to Russia in preparation for a possible nuclear war with Russia in response to what he described as provocative statements by the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev saying Russia would not be bullied by Trump’s ultimatums.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed he has “ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.” The move was in response to “highly provocative statements” made by Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chief of Russia’s Security Council, in recent days, the president said.

An artist’s depiction of an Ohio nuclear ballistic missile submarine firing two of its nuclear-armed Trident II SLBMs.

In so doing, Trump ignored the fact that Medvedev has no authority to engage in nuclear strikes against the US or its NATO partners. Only Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov have that authority. Trump has demonstrated that when it comes to threatening nuclear war he is a much more unpredictable and arguably irrational actor that Russian President Putin who has been much more rational and restrained in his statements and actions that President Trump has been in this and other regards.

Trump has made multiple veiled nuclear attack threats against Russia using America’s Ohio class nuclear missile submarines in the recent past to increase nuclear brinkmanship with Russia for reasons that are unknown to rationally thinking Americans and have caused an increasing number of Americans and world leaders to question his sanity, let alone his stated commitment to peace. President Trump subsequently ended up delaying the implementation of his secondary sanctions’ ultimatum until after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15th but threatened to implement them again on September 7th.

Trump Claims Russia’s War in Ukraine Constitutes an Extraordinary Threat to US National Security

On August 6th, President Trump issued an Executive Order entitled “Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation” justifying Trump’s threatened tariffs on the basis that “the actions and policies of the government of the Russian Federation with respect to the situation in Ukraine…continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” The order does not explain how a border war between Russia and Ukraine fought on the furthest fringes of Eastern Europe threaten US, let alone NATO, security in anyway. It also leaves out the fact that Russian actions with regards to the war in Ukraine would not pose any threat to the US whatsoever had the US had supported a peaceful diplomatic settlement ending the war rather than continuing to escalate its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine over the past three and a half years under former President Joe Biden and now Trump.

Of course, If President Trump had left NATO as he reported told his senior advisors he wanted to twice during his first term the US would not be involved in the war in Ukraine, and we would not be at the brink of a potential nuclear war with Russia. In an article I wrote in WorldNetDaily back in October 2019, I warned that continued US membership in the NATO alliance served as a millstone around America’s neck threatening to drag us down into an unnecessary nuclear war with the Russian Federation. Recent events make it increasingly likely that prediction may be borne out. In the Second World War, 70 million people were killed. If the US and NATO were successful in provoking a Third World War with Russia it could lead to the deaths of 700 million innocents.

Earlier this year, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe testified to Congress that if Putin believed Russia was achieving its military objectives too slowly, he might resort to the use of nuclear weapons to achieve a swift and decisive victory over Ukraine. Three years ago, a panel of ten prominent US national security experts were asked how they believe the US would respond to Russia’s use of one or more non-strategic nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Not one of them believed there was any chance the US would employ nuclear weapons against Russia in response to an attack on a non-NATO power and only one thought the US might engage in airstrikes against Russian forces in Ukraine in response. The others stated their belief that the US and its NATO partners would likely seek to de-escalate the war following a Russian nuclear demonstration strike on one or more Ukrainian military or civilian targets to avert the outbreak of a full-scale nuclear exchange between NATO and Russia.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, recently echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for NATO to unite and defeat Russia in NATO’s proxy war against it in Ukraine. Of course, if Russia were on the verge of being “defeated” in Ukraine, it would guarantee a nuclear war between Russia and NATO because Russia would feel using nuclear weapons would be the only way to avert defeat. It’s hard to believe that any nation has ever had a Prime Minister as stupid as Kaja Kallas, especially a tiny nation of a little over one million people like Estonia that sits on the border of the mightiest nuclear superpower on the planet by far. The truth is that only if Russia achieves its minimum objectives and "wins" the war and subsequently feels secure from NATO's imperialist expansion into Ukraine will we be able to ensure World War Three is averted and make sure the Russian nuclear threat recedes from the US and Europe. That is why President Trump’s attempts to threaten Russia with nuclear attack, condone Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenal and declare his plans to send long-range offensive missiles to Ukraine is so foolhardy at a time he should be cutting off all US security assistance to Ukraine to pressure Zelensky to accept a compromise peace to avert Russian nuclear escalation.

Russia Deploys Nuclear Missiles Near Polish Border As Part of Zapad 2025 Joint Military Exercises

India is sending troops to participate in Russia's annual Zapad joint military exercises going on this week in Belarus along NATO's eastern border for the first time along with troops from Burkina Faso, Congo, Mali, Iran, Niger, and Tajikistan are participating directly, while Cambodia, China, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Serbia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Uzbekistan are sending observers. This proves Russia has many allies including some very powerful ones like China, India and North Korea. NATO previously estimated a total of 150,000 troops would participate in the joint military exercises. As I have been warning, Russia could use these troops to re-invade Kyiv oblast causing Ukraine's front in the Donbass region to collapse forcing Ukraine to capitulate.

Russia and Belarus are currently engaging in nuclear strike training using nuclear-capable Oreshnik IRBMs as part of their Zapad 2025 joint military exercises as Russia continues moving non-strategic nuclear weapons to Belarus which borders on NATO member states Poland and Lithuania. As part of these joint nuclear readiness exercises, it was reported this morning that Russia deployed Iskander-M nuclear-armed MRBMs based in Kaliningrad just 35 kilometers from the Polish border as part of ongoing joint conventional and nuclear warfighting exercises with its ally Belarus expected to continue through September 16th.

Russia’s Iskander nuclear missiles are reported to have a range of 1,000 miles and can destroy virtually any of one of NATO’s capitol cities from their bases in Kaliningrad. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated the deployment of Iskander-M missile systems to the Kaliningrad region was caused by ‘NATO’s destructive actions.’ This combined with Russia’s recent deployment of nineteen reconnaissance drones in Polish airspace earlier this week triggering Poland’s decision to invoke Article Four of the Atlantic Charter represents a clear attempt by the Kremlin to restore strategic deterrence and a warning to NATO member states to stop waging an undeclared proxy war against Russia in Ukraine with deep strikes inside prewar Russian territory using NATO missiles.

General Keane Reveals Former USAF F-16 Pilots Flying Combat Missions Against Russia

On July 15th, during an interview with Martha McCullum on Fox News former US Army Vice Chief of Staff General Jack Keane stated: "There are actually retired [US Air Force] F-16 pilots flying some of those (Ukrainian) aircraft-- Americans--that could obviously be considered an offensive weapon." So we have now confirmed the fact that former US military pilots flying combat missions against Russia and could begin launching bombing strikes against targets deep inside Russia using ERAM and JASSM cruise missiles when the first ERAM cruise missiles arrive next month. It is also important to note that Ukrainian F-16s could be upgraded to allow them to drop B-61 nuclear bombs on Russia.

Ukrainian F-16 Fighters reportedly being flown by former US Air Force pilots which are being flown in combat against Russia reminiscent of the Korean War when US fighters engaged in dogfights with North Korean fighters being flown by Russian pilots even though Russia claimed to be a non-belligerent.

According to multiple sources, in January 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov raised Russia’s concern about nuclear-capable TLAMs being deployed to Ukraine after it joined NATO to then Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during negotiations on Russia’s draft mutual security agreement. Blinken refused to commit the US not to deploy them to Ukraine but stated he would be willing to negotiate how many long- range nuclear-capable TLAMs the US would deploy to Ukraine. As I have long stated the number one reason that Putin decided to invade Ukraine was to re-establish Ukraine as a nuclear-free buffer state to secure Russia against a potential nuclear attack from NATO as nuclear missiles in Russia would cut the warning time for a US nuclear decapitation first strike on Moscow to as little as five to ten minutes. That is why Russia is right to view NATO forces and missiles in Ukraine as an existential threat.

For those who continue to believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an unprovoked act of aggression after fifteen years of failed diplomatic efforts for Russia to resolve the Ukraine in NATO crisis diplomatically, they should remember how President John F. Kennedy responded to a similar threat to the US after the Soviets helped the Communists take control of Cuba located ninety miles from Florida and sent nuclear-capable medium range missiles to Cuba to threaten us. President Kennedy threatened nuclear war with the Soviets unless they agreed to withdraw them risking the lives of 100 million Americans. To expect Russia to back down from a similar potentially existential and escalating threat which the US has created for them in Ukraine, without resolving the crisis diplomatically in a way that satisfies Russia’s legitimate security interests, is supreme folly.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

