The Real War

The Real War

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WMG's avatar
WMG
4h

Mr. Pyne,

How likely do you think a Polish Lithuanian occupation of western Ukraine ? That would give Poland an opportunity to re-establish its former Polish Lithuanian state / empire that disappeared with the 3 partitions of the late 18th century. And it would give NATO an opportunity to encroach upon Russia. But that would open a new "can of wurms".

- Poland fought a war with the Soviet Union in 1919, 1920 and 1921. Poland even occupied Kiev for a short while in 1920.

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
4h

Well said. Thank you.

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