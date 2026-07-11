The USS Abraham Lincoln was spotted earlier today in the Sea of Oman not far from Iran’s coast without any destroyer escorts to defend it from Iranian anti-ship missile barrages sparking questions as to whether Trump is planning to restart the US naval blockade against Iran.

Less than a week ago, America commemorated the 250th anniversary of its independence. President Donald Trump ran on the pledge that he would be a transformational America First peace president like Ronald Reagan who would end Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine within twenty-four hours of being sworn in as president. He promised to end all of America’s forever wars and prevent new ones from starting. He promised to save the US from the outbreak of World War Three. Instead, he has relished in serving as a neocon America Last war president. He has bombed at least seven countries and fought four wars—against Yemen and Iran I 2025 and against Venezuela and another war against Iran this year.

He ended up accepting our adversaries’ peace terms in three out of the four wars he started meaning only one of them could be credibly said to have been a victory which was his war against Communist Venezuela to oust its dictator Nicolas Maduro while keeping his Communist regime, led by his hand-picked Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, firmly in control of the country. In his two-month war with the Houthis, he demanded that they agree to give up attacks on all international shipping but after realizing the US military did not have the capability to defeat them, he opted to accept their cease-fire offer to only end missile and drone strikes on US shipping while keeping the door open to attacking other ships. He famously called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” during the Twelve Day War in June 2025 but instead ended up accepting Iran’s demands that it be allowed to keep its Islamist regime with no limits on its nuclear weapons program and long-range ballistic missiles.

With regards to his current senseless war on Iran, President Trump again called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” but instead ended up accepting Iran’s Fourteen Point peace plan which he had rejected previously as unacceptable, the terms of which amounted to a US conditional surrender. Trump failed to achieve even one of his six objectives in fighting the war on Iran and the war has transformed Iran into a regional great power with unchallenged control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil traffic flows and the entire Persian Gulf. Millions of Iranians reportedly attended the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral so it would appear that Trump’s constant bombing strikes on Iran has caused its citizens to more strongly back its Islamist regime.

US Resumes Daily Missile Strikes on Iran

On July 7th, the White House announced that the United States military has begun launching “a series of powerful strikes” against Iran in response to Iran’s attacks on three neutral commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman with ongoing strikes striking 80 Iranian targets (reportedly including 60 fast missile boats) The US also hit Qeshm Island used by Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, Bandar Abbas, where the IRGC’s naval headquarters is located and Sirik which is the headquarters of Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority. Iran responded by attacking US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

On July 8th in response to US military strikes on thirteen Iranian targets in southern Iran, an Iranian Parliament National Security Commission spokesperson stated that if the US engaged in additional direct military strikes on its territory again, it would withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty, completely change its nuclear doctrine, and fully close both the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz. The spokesperson stated a parliamentary plan for Iran’s full NPT withdrawal is already ready for review. He also noted Iran now has several options it did not use during the recent 40-day war.

A truck carrying the coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family moves through a main avenue lined with thousands of mourners during the final stage of funeral ceremonies in Mashhad, northeastern Iran yesterday. Millions of Iranian citizens are believed to have attended the main funeral ceremony last week.

It remains to be seen whether they will follow up on that threat which former CIA officer Larry Johnson reportedly said Iran first issued to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 28th saying they would follow up with a test of a nuclear weapon in Iran if the US did not cease its missile strikes on Iran. I have assessed Iran has likely had operational nuclear missiles since 2022 when Russia reportedly shared nuclear warhead miniaturization technology with Tehran. Accordingly, we could see Iran test a nuclear weapon within a few weeks or even a few days after their announcement they were departing from compliance with the NPT.

President Trump then resumed major bombing strikes hitting 90 Iranian targets challenging them to make good on their threats followed by Iranian missile strikes on US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. As was the case with his equally futile two-day bombing strikes on Iran on June 26-27th, these US military strikes are escalatory in response to Iranian drone attacks on neutral ships that resulted in no known casualties in what increasingly seems like a “doom loop” for Trump we are likely to see him continue to repeat for months, if not years, unless and until he realizes it is in his interest to exit the Iran quagmire he created for himself.

These ‘tit for tat’ attacks represent an attempt by each rival great power to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz but Iran has anti-ship missile supremacy over the US in the Strait so the US Navy is unable to break Iran’s stranglehold over it. He also revoked Iran’s license to export oil reimposing US oil sanctions. President Trump is now threatening to resume a full-scale war with Iran. However, his threat to do so is likely a bluff as the US lacks enough missiles to conduct another protracted bombing campaign of Iran. I have calculated that at the expenditure rates of the first 38 days of the Iran military campaign, the US could run out of offensive and defensive missiles within as little as six weeks.

While claiming to support peace, he seems addicted to war with Iran as he has been unable to go more than one to two weeks without bombing Iran. Following heavy US military strikes on at least ten Iranian targets in southern Iran, the IRGC has reportedly been ordered to prepare to close the Strait of Hormuz to and send the US and global economies spiraling into a serious recession that could make Trump the most disliked president since Herbert Hoover. As I predicted, Trump’s war on Iran has proven the most massive US strategic debacle since the Vietnam War.

Interestingly, at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8th, President Trump claimed America’s NATO ally Turkey wanted to join the war as an Iranian ally and fight the US and Israel but he was able to persuade Turkish President Erdogan not to fight on Iran’s side.

“He was a prime candidate to go into the war with Iran — maybe on the Iran side, because he’s not a big fan of Israel,” Trump claimed, even though Turkey gave no indication that it was preparing to enter the US-Israel war against Iran and even came under Iranian fire at one point. “I asked him to stay out. He stayed out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Seriously, does Trump really expect us to believe these kinds of outlandish tales, or does he actually believe all the nonsense he keeps spouting?

Trump Declares His 60-Day Cease-Fire MOU “Over”

On July 8th, asked if the cease-fire is over and the MOU is dead, President Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran is over: “To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. As far as I am concerned, it’s a waste of time. They’re scum. They’re led by sick people. I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate—they’re good people... but they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.” He then said we hit them very hard after they launched two drones and one missile adding, “I think we will hit them very hard tonight.”

The US struck 13,600 Iranian targets during the initial 38-day war. During the past three days, the US has struck 170 more, which is a little more than one percent of the targets we hit previously. If President Trump is dumb enough to believe that will be sufficient to make Iran cry ‘uncle’, he is a lot more foolish than many of us previously believed especially after he caved to virtually every one of Iran’s peace demands in the 60-day MOU. I think he knows that these desperate US missile strikes are an exercise in futility, but he has made the decision to risk a US and global economic recession and an Iranian nuclear test in a failed attempt to look like a tough guy as part of his latest temper tantrum in response to not getting his way. On July 8th, in response to renewed largescale US missile strikes which were followed by major Iranian drone and missile strikes on US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, Iran officially declared the cease-fire MOU was dead and the war has official resumed following Trump’s statements that he thinks the US cease-fire with Iran is finished.

With his actions in restarting the US bombing campaign against Iran and revoking the Iran oil sanctions waiver, President Trump flushed his much vaunted 60-day MOU, and very possibly his Presidency, down the drain. That is not to say that he will be removed from office or forced to resign but that the scale of Democrat gains in taking control of both Houses will bring his agenda to a halt. It is looking like Trump has killed any chance at a nuclear deal with Iran as well. Now, it appears that we are back to square one in his self-defeating war with Iran threatening to close not just the Strait of Hormuz but the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as well through which together nearly one-third of the world’s oil reserves flow. This is what happens when you elect a senile president with no ideological core principles who changes his mind every day shifting his support from supporting unnecessary wars without end to supporting peaceful diplomatic negotiations to resolve conflicts and back again.

What Does Trump Think New US Missile Strikes Will Accomplish?

The US and Iran again traded strikes yesterday with Iran hitting back at US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan. The latest prolonged US military action has been dubbed “Operation Bitch Slap” by a cohort of Trump’s advisers. Trump has been escalating US air and missile strikes every day while Iran has pledged to match US strikes, rather than escalate in response in an effort to give Trump a reason to de-escalate rather than continue his self-defeating escalation spiral which will spell political and economic disaster for his presidency. President Trump has no strategy and no theory for victory over Iran or anywhere else around the world. In fact, he has made clear he has no national security strategy at all and that Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby’s outstanding US National Security Strategy document was little more than a research paper that may never be implemented unless JD Vance is elected president in 2028.

The New York Post reports that White House officials say President Trump is just acting on his gut in launching US military strikes and is not coordinating with anyone. Trump has fallen into an escalation trap only serves to further increase Iran’s escalation dominance over the US. This is because if Iran makes good on its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, it will push the US and the world to the brink of another great recession and maybe even into a depression if he continues fighting the war for another year or more. But he fails to realize the fact that the dynamics haven’t changed from June 14th when he felt compelled to capitulate to Iran’s peace teams to avoid another depression. The US military is no more capable of defeating Iran than it was a month ago. As I said before the war broke out, there is no military solution for the US to achieve its objectives as Trump has reportedly admitted to his advisors which was the reason he accepted virtually all of Iran’s peace terms on June 14th.

The era of daily ‘tit for tat’ attacks where we attack Iran one day and they attack us back the next is over. Now, Iran is saying it is going to bomb US military bases with a largescale drone and missile barrage a second time in the same day in response to Trump’s escalatory strikes on Iran during the past couple days. If Trump took Foreign Policy 101 in college, he obviously failed it because he has demonstrated zero understanding for how wars can be won, let alone how to negotiate diplomatic settlements to end them. President Trump has proven to be the absolute worst negotiator in US history to believe that escalating his forever wars in Iran and Ukraine bring us closer to peace. He promised to end Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine in 24 hours. Nearly eighteen months later, he just declared today he supports escalating the war beyond what Biden did in the belief that escalation brings us closer to peace. Similarly, he seems to believe that implementing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s foolish policy statement that “we negotiate with bombs” can somehow pressure Iran to capitulate to his maximalist peace terms which they have repeatedly rejected.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump stated talks with the Iranians are resuming in Doha but “the cease-fire is still over.” With the cease-fires that were in place at least on paper for the past more than three months officially over, that leaves the US fighting an open-ended war that could continue indefinitely. As I said, before the war started, Trump’s war on Iran has proven to be a forever war. Axios reported that the U.S. has given Iran 24 hours to publicly commit to stopping attacks on ships and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. Washington warned that failure to comply would bring “serious consequences,” adding that contingency plans are already in place if diplomacy fails.

Restarting the US naval blockade would be an extremely foolish decision on the part of the White House that would only serve to guarantee a US and global recession and perhaps even a depression if continued for a year or more. The US has reportedly moved the aircraft carriers USS George HW Bush and the USS Abraham Lincoln in blockade position in the Gulf of Oman not far from Iran’s southern coastline. Today, the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was spotted sailing north through the Gulf of Oman, operating within range of Iranian missiles with neither of its destroyer escorts leaving it totally vulnerable to Iranian supersonic and hypersonic antiship missile attack.

While Iran has not declared the Strait of Hormuz to be officially closed, only five ships crossed the strait today which is far less than the 140-day ship average before Trump started the war. So basically, the Strait is currently closed while the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is less than 30 days from hitting bare minimum level which will cause a spike in US gas prices. Trump’s decision to increase consumer gas prices for no reason and to refuse to sign the Housing Affordability leave little doubt why his approval rating is currently near all-time lows at just over 40 percent.

Trump Conceding Democrat Control of Congress to Restart War

On July 8th, Iran announced it will close the Strait of Hormuz if Trump follows through on his threat to bomb them again which he did later that day and the following day. If it does, the US will likely slide into a recession just in time for the November mid-term elections. It’s not Iran that’s shutting down the Strait of Hormuz this time around. It’s Donald Trump. Ships aren’t going to risk transiting the strait when missiles are flying overhead and its Trump that started this round of missile exchanges with Iran.

The more he keeps escalating against Iran every day the fewer tankers will get through, and the worse economic pain Trump will inflict on the American people he claims to represent. It looks like President Trump is trying to blow up the US and global economy with his resumption of full-scale US bombing strikes on Iran which Iran is now stating could result in Iran blowing up the oil and gas facilities of our Gulf allies. If he does that, he will leave office with an approval rating of 25 percent like Herbert Hoover, Richard Nixon and George W. Bush. Is that really what he wants as his presidential legacy?

Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will likely be very pleased with the results of the coming blue wave November 3rd election. Pollsters continue to shift races in their favor as Trump’s unpopular war with Iran and connected affordability crisis continues to motivate Democrat voting base turnout while depressing Republican voter turnout.

Politico reports that Trump’s decision to end the ceasefire with Iran, which was popular with Americans, and restart the most unpopular war in modern history has presented a dilemma for Republicans running for Congress as to whether to support his war, which has caused a major increase in food and fuel prices and has caused a crisis in the supply of the fertilizer farmers need to plant crops, or support ending it. One House Republican privately expressed his anger at Trump for his decision to be politically tone deaf and risk sacrificing GOP control of Congress to restart his war of aggression against Iran stating, “Midterms are still beyond Trump’s focus zone. Not screwing us might be his goal, but he’s screwing us into political oblivion.” This place of uncertain progress is where many Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, feared they would end up. The problem is they are now back where they were months ago — with four months left to go before the election. “It seems as if we are right back to this very sticky and tricky, either war of escalation or drawn-out painful negotiations,” said Matthew Bartlett, Republican strategist and former appointee to the State Department in Trump’s first administration. “We have absolutely no economic message, and now we have a muddled, messy international message.” “All of this makes it tougher for Republicans on the ballot to talk about what voters are saying is most important to them — lowering prices,” said Doug Heye, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee. “It’s why having a strategy would have been helpful, instead of making it up as you go along.”

Heye nailed the problem. Since starting his war on Iran in the belief they would meekly surrender after a US bombing campaign lasting no more than one week, Trump has never had a strategy for fighting or winning the war. He has just been making it up day to day off the cuff with no White House officials to help advise or guide him other than Vice President JD Vance who opposed the war from the start behind the scenes. Vance also negotiated the cease-fire MOU with Iran to provide Trump with a diplomatic exit ramp to end US involvement in the conflict.

In the last few days, Trump has restarted his war with Iran with daily missile strikes against Iran, discarded the 60 day cease-fire MOU he worked so hard to successfully negotiate and now he looks like he is about to resume the US naval blockade and crash the US economy in the process just in time for a Democrat sweep of the midterm congressional elections. Trump’s decision to support Israel in assassinating a foreign head of state means it’s open season for other countries to assassinate ours. It has set a terrible president and has caused the US to lose whatever moral authority it had left in the world before he started his illegal and unconstitutional war of aggression over four months ago. While Israel has falsely claimed that Iran is trying to assassinate President Trump without any evidence, the truth is that Iran is not trying to kill Trump. Instead, they are attempting to unofficially close the Strait of Hormuz to crash the US economy in a bid to exact a regime change of sorts by helping the Democrats take back control of both Houses of Congress so they can impeach President Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and other top White House Cabinet officials.

Then, they can investigate Trump’s family members on corruption allegations and make his last two years in office a living hell. Given Trump’s latest show of determination to fall into Iran’s trap, I am guessing they will succeed at this point. The Democrats currently enjoy a 6.2 percent lead over Republics in the congressional polling average meaning the US is likely to see another blue wave election in November. While polls show that control of the US Senate is currently the equivalent of a coin-flip that could flip either way, the longer the war goes on the greater the chances are that the Democrats will gain the four-seat pickup they need to retake control.

Iran Conflict is Becoming a Forever War

Jake Wallis Simons wrote an op-ed in The Daily Telegraph that reported that Trump’s many mistakes in the planning and execution of his Iran War fiasco are catching up to him writing, It turns out winning a military campaign isn’t so easy, even when you have a commander-in-chief with the attention to detail, diplomatic skill and strategic brilliance of Donald Trump. Having come to power vowing an end to “forever wars”, the US president now finds himself reaping the consequences of his blunders and sinking into a quagmire of his own making. The problem with the Iran war fiasco was both in the planning and the execution.

Axios is now reporting that the White House is bracing for a protracted hot war with Iran that could last up to a month while Trump has declared an emergency due to lack of fertilizer for farmers and the US is just thirty days away from reaching the minimum level of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The White House is preparing for what could turn into a multi-day or even multi-week exchange of fire with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, US officials told Axios on Thursday. The duration and intensity of the new campaign depend entirely on Iran’s upcoming actions, according to US officials who spoke with Axios. They noted that the current escalation could last anywhere from one day to a month, depending on whether Iran continues its attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump briefing reporters following US bombing strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites conducted on June 22, 2025. A DIA Bombing Assessment determined that the strikes left all three underground nuclear production facilities intact. Despite that, Trump has continued to falsely claim the US has totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear program in that bombing strike even while continuing to falsely claim he restarted the war in February 2026 because to save the world from an imminent Iranian nuclear holocaust.

While Trump has restarted his kinetic war on Iran twice from June 26-27th and now from July 7-9th, he is claiming that his largescale missile strikes on Iran are not a resumption of the war but merely a continuation of the US “special military operation” a term which he borrowed from Russia’s war in Ukraine. But in his July 8th press comments, he has also conceded that US missile strikes on Iran will end soon for a number of reasons. Firstly, he does not want Iran to follow through on its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz and send the US and the world into a global recession or perhaps even a depression and secondly because the US has depleted around half of tis conventional missile arsenal including all of its JASSM missiles so the US lacks the munitions necessary to resume a protracted kinetic war with Iran. Back in May, US intelligence estimates that Iran retains 70% of their ballistic and cruise missile arsenal while the US is down to about 50-55 percent of its offensive missile arsenal and defensive missile interceptors.

But the biggest reason why Trump doesn’t want to continue the war is as he has stated he fears that it would cause a global depression and he doesn’t want to be another Herbert Hoover in reference to the president who had the misfortune of being in office during the early years of the Great Depression. Politico’s National Security Daily reported on July 1st that Trump told aides he thinks that mounting another round of attacks could tank diplomatic efforts and impact the U.S.’s ability to get Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program. Trump also told aides he’s okay with negotiations extending beyond an Aug. 18 deadline for a nuclear deal, allowing more leeway for talks to continue — and for Tehran to drag them out. Yet, he restarted heavy missile strikes on Iran anyway in a temper tantrum following Iran’s use of two drones and a missile to hit three neutral ships in the Strait of Hormuz. While many security experts believe that the kinetic strikes will continue both sides have reason to want to restore compliance with the 60-day cease-fire MOU which benefits both the US and Iran. So, the question is what is the strategy or the objective behind the US missile strikes if Trump believes they will accomplish nothing and could risk Iran reclosing the Strait and ending talks to constrain its nuclear program?

The White House and Department of War has sent the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln within easy anti-ship missile range of one of the top five strongest anti-ship missile powers in the world while the US is in the process of bombing it. Is President Trump trying to provoke Iran to target and disable if not sink one of our aircraft carriers to justify a resumption of a full-scale bombing campaign? Or is he just convinced that Iran won’t respond to US escalations of the war by sinking a major US Navy surface combatant?

Moving one of our aircraft carriers 105 miles away from Iran while we are in the process of engaging in missile strikes on Iran’s territory is an extremely foolish and risky gamble on the part of President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth. It would give it very little warning time if Iran were to launch a barrage of hypersonic anti-ship cruise and ballistic missiles against it. If Iran wanted to sink one or both of our aircraft carriers with a swarm of hundreds of hypersonic and supersonic anti-ship missiles, there is no question in my mind that it could do so. How would the sinking of a US aircraft carrier and the loss of thousands of US sailors in a single day square with Trump’s misleading claim that the US succeeded in destroying Iran’s military and ballistic missile arsenal? What if Iran decides to make good on its threat to exit the Non-Proliferation Treaty and test detonate one of its nuclear warheads exposing Trump’s false claim he succeeded in obliterating Iran’s nuclear arsenal as a farce?

Will Trump Order a US Invasion of Kharg Island?

Two days ago, President Trump again threatened to stage a US amphibious and airborne invasion to seize Iran’s strategically important Kharg Island through which handles ninety percent of Iran’s oil exports. However, I doubt President Trump is seriously considering an amphibious landing of thousands of US troops on Kharg Island for a couple of reasons. He reportedly was so angry after two US F-15E Strike Eagle crew members went missing in action, he had to be escorted out of the Situation Room. He was so fearful he would be compared to Jimmy Carter during his 444-day Iran hostage crisis, he ordered a rescue mission to extract them which cost half a billion dollars’ worth of US Air force aircraft during a 48-hour period.

The other reason is that a US amphibious invasion of Kharg Island would likely prove to be a suicide mission. US amphibious assault vessels led by the USS Boxer and accompanying US Navy destroyers would have to run the gauntlet of thousands of Iranian anti-ship drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles including supersonic and hypersonic missiles which Iran has not yet employed in the war and held in reserve for exactly this kind of contingency. The US Navy has very little defense against hypersonic anti-ship missiles particularly if fired from a short distance along Iran’s coastline in the Persian Gulf with the Strait of Hormuz being only 22 miles wide.

At that range, Iran could launch such anti-ship missiles at our ships leaving them with only a few minutes if not as little as thirty seconds of warning time given Iran’s Fatah-1 hypersonic missile reportedly travels at speeds up to Mach 13-Mach 15 though it would likely be significantly slower than that without a more lengthy ballistic trajectory/descent. A US Navy amphibious invasion flotilla would have to travel 660 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz and could be attacked by a swarm of several hundreds of drones and missiles which could overwhelm the missile defenses of their accompanying US Navy destroyers which typically carry around eighty SM-3 and SM-6 missile interceptors each.

A map of Kharg Island showing its location and its importance to Iran. The island is the size of Iwo Jima and is believed to be defended by 1,000 IRGC troops. An amphibious assault on the island would likely result in thousands of US military casualties but an airboene assault would likely be much less risky.

It is possible that Iran could kill more Americans in a single day or two than the US lost during the entire two-decade long war in Afghanistan if it were to succeed in sinking the USS Boxer alone, which would presumably be carrying over 3,000 sailors and Marines, presuming the loss of the vast majority of them. If so, Trump’s approval numbers would likely drop precipitously, and the Republican Party would suffer an even more momentous defeat in the November midterm elections. He is reportedly very casualty averse so it seems doubtful he would be willing to conduct such a risky assault which even if successful would not change the outcome of the war or even prevent Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the leaked findings of a classified US intelligence report, Iran was successful in restoring thirty of its thirty-three coastal defense anti-ship missile sites to operational status. This explains why the US has only succeeded in forcing its way into the Persian Gulf on one or two occasions since the war began with three US Navy destroyers during Project Freedom which came under immediate Iranian drone, cruise missile and attack boat fire on May 4th from the moment they entered the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship missile threat forced them to leave the Gulf three days later. Weeks later, the US sent another two destroyers into the Strait of Hormuz and they were immediately bracketed by Iranian drone and missile fire strategically signaling to them that Iran could hit them whenever it wanted to and they ended up beating a hasty retreat.

President Trump would be wiser to limit a US invasion of Kharg Island to an airborne assault using troop transport aircraft and helicopters from Kuwait. The prospects of success would likely be considerably higher though we would be assured to lose some of our helicopters to Chinese supplied MANPADS. However, I have warned that a US takeover of Kharg Island would prove a pyrrhic victory for the US because while the US could likely succeed in taking the island, we would likely suffer dozens of US military casualties every day as the island is located only sixteen miles from the coast of Iran well within Iranian heavy artillery range and would be bombarded by Iranian drones, missiles and artillery on a daily basis. US troops would likely consist of light infantry and would have to entrench and build fortifications to defend against Iranian bombardment from which they would initially have little cover or protection.

In addition, we might have a lot of difficulty in extracting them in a modern-day version of Carter’s Iran hostage crisis of 1979-1981 that helped lose him the presidency. In fact, when this operation was first discussed a few months ago, I theorized that Iran might actually allow our troops to land on the island before sinking our naval vessels trapped in the Persian Gulf to entrap them for this various purpose to use them to obtain greater leverage over the US in negotiations in exchange for their safe extraction.

Pentagon Running Out of Money to Fight the War

NBC News reports that the Department of War was funded with a budget of nearly a trillion dollars, but it is now running out of cash nearly three months before the end of the fiscal year, according to three U.S. officials, a former defense official, outside experts and two congressional staff members. This suggests that the costs of the war to the US military likely amount to hundreds of billions and not just the $67 billion supplemental the Pentagon has requested. But Congress hasn’t approved the money yet, in part because of frustrations over information about the war with Iran, sources say. So, it turns out that the US fighting an endless, unwinnable war of aggression against Iran is very expensive. It has caused us to waste hundreds of billions of dollars that could have been spent to fulfill Trump’s promise to Make America Great Again and now the US Department of War, which expends over a trillion dollars a year, is running out of money. After wasting $8 trillion fighting an unnecessary War on Terror lasting two decades, who knew that forever wars, which Trump promised to end but failed to do so, were expensive?

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is blowing away Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the latest GOP presidential primary poll. It turns out endless war and recessionary economic policies are unpopular among Americans under 50 years old who are struggling to buy a house and pay the bills. Who knew? Vance has enjoyed something of a bounce in the polls since the MOU was signed but now that Trump has trashed it that could change. The longer this war goes on the greater the chance that Rubio will run for President and that Trump will endorse him. If the war ends soon, Rubio likely won’t run because Trump will be unlikely to back him viewing Vance as more in line with his policy positions.

A US Navy helicopter squadron commander, Commander Gabe Edwards, missing since July 1st, has been declared KIA--the latest needless US military casualty in Trump’s stupid, senseless war for Greater Israel. I wish he would just resign so Vice President JD Vance could be sworn in as President to implement all the America First conservative foreign policy promises that Trump has broken to be the peace president 77 million Americans like me voted for.

Trump has proven the worst foreign policy president since Harry Truman decided it was a good idea to cut off all US arms shipments to Chiang Kai Shek’s National Revolutionary Army to enable Mao’s Red Army to conquer mainland China and fire America’s greatest modern-day General of the Army Douglas MacArthur for wanting to correct his mistake two years later. Trump was an awesome Reaganite peace president during his first term, but his second term has proven to be an unmitigated foreign policy disaster and has made Jimmy Carter look like a brilliant foreign policy president by comparison.

He apparently loves bombing people and fighting unnecessary wars without end that bankrupt our economy and deplete our conventional missile arsenal to deprive us of the ability to deter Communist Chinese aggression in the Pacific. However, if the Iran War causes Trump to realize the US doesn’t have enough munitions to have even a 0.1 percent chance of defeating Communist China when it invades Taiwan in the next 18 months and thus spares the US homeland from being annihilated in a massive Chinese cyber, super-Electronic Pulse and/or nuclear first strike, it will have been worth it.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and previously served as National Security Policy Director for Sen. Mike Lee during his 2010 campaign. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster.” He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

June 9th—Interview with Steve Yang on his Natural Resource Stocks podcast to discuss the likelihood that the Iran War will continue until the end of the year resulting in a US and global recession as well as what President Trump can do to end it.

June 10th—Interview with Paul Mills on his Off-Grid Farming podcast to discuss the latest news about Trump’s escalating war on Iran, the future of suspended peace talks and the impact of Iran’s warning to the US that if the war continues it will test a nuclear weapon.

June 11th—Interview with Nate on his Canadian Prepper podcast to discuss recent revelations that Trump was warned by Iran on Tuesday that it will test a nuclear weapon if Israel does not suspend its war on Lebanon or if the US escalates its war on Iran.

June 11th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss the latest missile strikes exchanged between the US, Iran and Israel threatening a return to full-scale war and why this war is likely to drag on for many months if not years without a peace deal.

June 12th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss the latest developments with regards to the Ukraine and Iran wars and whether its possible that a peace deal can be negotiated ending either way or will the wars drag on with the war in Ukraine only ending with Ukraine’s military collapse this fall.

June 13th—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss the increasingly influence of Israel over President Trump and the US Congress, Joe Kent’s claim that Trump is under duress from Israel and the chances that a 60 day cease-fire MOU will be successful in ending the war with Iran.

June 16th—Panel Interview with Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson’s show “The Absolute Truth” and former CIA officer Larry Johnson to discuss Iran’s threat to test a nuclear weapon if the US continued to escalate its missile strikes on Iran and Israel continues its offensive against Lebanon.

June 18th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss the signing of the armistice agreement between the US and Iran in which we gave in to virtually all their terms and the chances that it will lead to a more just and lasting peace. We will also discuss Trump’s pivot to pursuing an America First peace policy again.

June 20th—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to sign an armistice agreement that includes all of Iran’s requested peace terms and whether it represents an abandonment of his neocon war policies and a return to pursuing an America First peace policy.

June 23rd—Interview with Kristi Leigh on her DC Dispatch show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss Trump’s armistice agreement with Iran in the context of a return to a courageous America First foreign policy which makes the US safer and more secure and whether Israel and its neocon allies will be successful in trying to blow up his Iran peace deal.

June 25th—Interview with Emerald Robinson on her “The Absolute Truth” show to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss Trump’s armistice agreement with Iran in the context of a return to a courageous America First foreign policy which makes the US safer and more secure and whether Israel and its neocon allies will be successful in trying to blow up his Iran peace deal.

June 27th—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to resume bombing strikes on Iran in violation of his 60 day cease-fire agreement and whether this could lead to a full resumption of the war.

June 28th—Interview with Dr. Pascal Lottaz on his Neutrality Studies podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to sign an armistice agreement that includes all of Iran’s requested peace terms and whether it represents an abandonment of his neocon war policies and a return to pursuing an America First peace policy and whether the armistice deal will hold.

July 2nd—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss the signing of the armistice agreement between the US and Iran in which we gave in to virtually all their terms and the chances that it will lead to a more just and lasting peace. We will also discuss US and Iranian cease-fire violations, missile strikes and the chances that Israel’s war in Lebanon might blow up the peace deal.

July 7th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss the latest developments with regards to the Ukraine and Iran wars and whether its possible that a peace deal can be negotiated ending the war in Ukraine or will the war only end with Ukraine’s military collapse this fall.

July 9th—Interview with Emerald Robinson on her “The Absolute Truth” show to discuss Trump’s war on Iran, the NATO summit and the war in Ukraine. We will discuss Trump’s statement that the 60 day cease-fire is finished, his statement that Greenland should be American and NATO claims that Ukraine is winning its war against Russia.

July 9th—Interview with Kristi Leigh on her DC Dispatch show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s war on Iran, the NATO summit and the war in Ukraine. We will discuss Trump’s statement that the 60 day cease-fire is finished, his statement that Greenland should be American and his statement that the US supporting Ukrainian deep strikes on Russian oil and gas infrastructure bring us closer to peace.

July 10th—Interview with Ben Harnwell on “Bannon’s War Room” show to discuss Trump’s war on Iran, the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara and the war in Ukraine. We will discuss Trump’s statement that the 60 day cease-fire is finished, his statement that Greenland should be American and NATO claims that Ukraine is winning its war against Russia.

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