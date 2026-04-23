The Real War

The Real War

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john webster's avatar
john webster
2d

'If Trump no longer wants to accept Iran’s 10-point peace plan as he says he was willing to on April 7th, he should just let Israel and Iran fight the war on their own while the US suspends all security assistance to Israel and stays out of the war.'

Absolutely. This is the worst Foreign Policy blunder the USA has made since ........Have you seen this by Aurelien?

https://aurelien2022.substack.com/p/to-a-conclusion?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=841976&post_id=194948355&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1ed69z&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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Leo Hohmann's avatar
Leo Hohmann
1d

“If Trump no longer wants to accept Iran’s 10-point peace plan as he says he was willing to on April 7th, he should just let Israel and Iran fight the war on their own while the US suspends all security assistance to Israel and stays out of the war.” - spot on my friend.

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