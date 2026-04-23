One of thousands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s fast missile and drone attack boats which the US has termed Iran’s mosquito fleet. While most or all of Iran’s eleven major surface combatants have been sunk by the US Navy, these fast boats have proved more than sufficient to enforce Iran’s naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and can likely do so indefinitely until the US agrees to accept most of Iran’s peace terms.

Over the past few days, there had been conflicting reports as to whether Iran is planning to send a delegation to negotiate a peace deal with the US in Islamabad, Pakistan. Yesterday morning, Trump declared, “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with.” However, the second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad was thrown into serious doubt after Iran’s chief negotiator set stark conditions for participation. Parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, a former IRGC Brigadier General whom Trump briefly touted as a potential future US-picked leader of Iran, posted on X early yesterday morning: “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” adding that the Islamic Republic had been preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has stated that the US Naval blockade constitutes a major breach of the cease-fire and that negotiations may not take place until it is lifted. Iran has refused to send peace negotiators to meet with the US peace negotiation citing numerous US violations of the cease-fire agreement including the US naval blockade of Iran which it has denounced as an act of war as well as the US seizure of an Iranian tanker on Sunday evening after a US Navy destroyer fired 5-inch gun shells into its engine compartment. Tasnim News reported that Iran has formally notified the United States through Pakistani mediators that it will not attend Wednesday’s scheduled negotiations in Islamabad, with no timeline set for future rounds, according to Tasnim News Agency. The decision follows what Tehran describes as a pattern of American bad faith since the ceasefire framework was agreed upon. Iran has now concluded that returning to talks under these conditions would be a waste of time, as the U.S. is blocking any viable agreement.

CBS News reports on Iran’s continued rejection of Trump’s threats:

Iran’s mission to the U.N. said Tuesday it had sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. secretary-general demanding “a firm and unequivocal condemnation” of the U.S.’ seizure of an Iranian-flagged ship, “full accountability for those responsible, and the immediate and unconditional release of the vessel, its crew, and all those affected.” President Trump announced Sunday that U.S. forces fired on and seized the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska because it tried to bypass the U.S.’ blockade of Iranian ports. Iran’s mission to the U.N. said the seizure “constitutes a grave breach of international law, a clear violation of the ceasefire, and an act of aggression marked by the hallmarks of piracy. Such reckless conduct directly endangers international navigation and undermines maritime safety and security.”

With apparently just hours to go before a two-week ceasefire ends between the U.S. and Iran, the country’s foreign minister is not backing down from accusations the U.S. has broken the ceasefire. “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on X. “Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation.” Araghchi accused the U.S. of “bullying” Iran and said it “knows how to neutralize restrictions and “how to defend its interests.”

Yesterday morning, President Trump expressed skepticism about extending the ceasefire, warning that if an agreement is not reached before the deadline, ‘lots of bombs’ will start to detonate. Iran’s chief negotiator asserted that Tehran possesses ‘new cards on the battlefield’ that remain undisclosed. While the ceasefire, initiated on April 7, could potentially be extended if negotiations resume, Trump stated in a CNBC interview, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ He emphasized the urgency for Iran to engage in negotiations.

That afternoon, the White House stated that the Vice President had policy meetings scheduled at the White House that caused his delay while the Department of Homeland Security plane carrying US Special Enjoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and private businessman Jared Kushner had was in transit to Washington, DC instead of Islamabad. CNN is reporting that the White House had sent Iran a list of preconditions it wanted Iran to agree to before peace talks resumed and it had asked Pakistan to try to get Iran to respond but Iran never did. That combined with Iran’s decision not to agree to commit to meet with the US delegation caused Trump to cancel Vance’s trip.

Trump Issues an Indefinite Extension of the Cease-Fire in his Latest About-Face

Trump convened an emergency meeting with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and likely Secretary of State/National Security Advisor Marco Rubio at the White House after Iran peace talks were called off to discuss whether to extend the cease-fire or restart the Iran War as Iranian leaders continued to insist the US must suspend its naval blockade before peace talks resume. As it became clear no peace deal would be achieved before his 15-day cease-fire expired, President Trump announced he is extending the ceasefire in the war with Iran indefinitely “until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.” This despite previously saying he wouldn’t move the deadline, which was set to expire tonight, and would resume his bombing campaign against Iran after it expired.

Vice President Vance likely underscored the fact that the costs of restarting the war in terms of the damage to the US economy with surging gas prices and a major hit to the US stock market leading to a further collapse of Republican political support heading into the November mid-term elections would be too great. Mr. Trump earlier said he expects to “end up with a great deal” with Iran to end the war, arguing that Tehran has “no choice” but to join a new round of peace talks despite the regime insisting it has no plans to attend negotiations in Pakistan this week.

So, just as he did two-weeks ago, when he announced a 15-day cease-fire, yesterday proved to be TACO Tuesday! To be fair to Trump, it was reported that Trump was open to a 30-day or even six-week cease-fire before his 15-day cease-fire was announced a couple weeks ago to provide time for the two great power to negotiate a peace agreement formally ending the war. To be clear, there is no evidence of any fracture whatsoever within Iran’s senior political and military leadership. They are speaking with one voice. Israel killed off all of Iran’s moderates and is doing everything it can to ensure Iran will never make a deal with the US so we will have to continue fighting Trump’s war against Iran indefinitely so Iran’s new leaders are IRGC or IRGC aligned to the last man. The idea being advanced by some neocons that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is some kind of moderate willing to cave to Trumps demands after we murdered his entire family is ludicrous.

It is Trump’s mind that has proven fractured as he continuously flip-flops from one extreme to another as he continually changes it from day to day and sometimes even from hour to hour. Furthermore, Trump knows exactly what Iran’s response to his proposal is because they left a working peace proposal on the peace table before Trump ordered Vice President Vance to abandon bilateral peace talks on April 11th and return to the Capital. Accordingly, his Truth Social post here is just a facing saving attempt to make people think Iran doesn’t have any cards.

What this shows is that it is Iran, not the US which holds most of the cards and has most of the leverage in this negotiation because Iran has been ignoring Trump’s threats to restart the war and has been refusing to resume negotiations until Trump suspends the US naval blockade of Iran. It also suggests that Trump’s massive US military buildup in the Middle East is likely not in preparation for any major military operation or resumption of the war but part of his bluff and bluster campaign to try but fail to get Iranian leaders to cave to US maximalist demands. This may be the ultimate outcome of the war, a permanent cease-fire with no resolution of the underlying causes of the conflict along with a longer-term naval blockade and closure of the Strait of Hormuz that could create a US and global recession which will force Trump to lift the blockade to avert.

Yesterday, X blogger Mario Nawfal posted that one Iran rejected Trump’s ceasefire extension, calling it a unilateral declaration they don’t recognize. ‘Iran does not recognize the extension of the ceasefire and may or may not abide by it based on national interests.’ Iran appears to be daring Trump to restart the war, showing the world that it, not the US, is in the driver’s seat when it comes to dictating the outcome of this war, and is presenting itself as a new regional hegemon on par with the US. Earlier today, Iran seized two cargo ships in retaliation against the US seizure of an Iranian tanker. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an interview on Fox News, stated that Trump does not consider Iran’s seizure of cargo ships by Iranian naval ships today does not constitute a violation of the cease-fire.

Trump lamented yesterday morning that “they have no choice” but to dispatch their negotiators to Pakistan, boasting about how America has significantly weakened Iran’s navy, air force, and senior leadership. But Iran just proved they have a choice by refusing to engage in another round of peace talks with the US. As one Iranian official has stated, “the losing side cannot set the [peace] terms.” As I noted in my last article, the winning side is the side that retains control of the territory or waters in dispute which is in this case the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and that side is the Islamic Republic of Iran, not the US.

Trump Accepted Iran’s Ten-Point Peace Plan, Then Quickly Backtracked

On April 7th, Trump announced a fifteen-day cease-fire had been agreed to which had been scheduled to expire at 7pm this evening. Just like I’ve been saying it was Trump not Iran that has been begging for a cease-fire for weeks. Trump accepted Iran’s first cease-fire offer within 36 hours of it being issued. He agreed to Iran’s ten-point peace plan which includes a provision that Iran would be able to charge up to $1 a barrel for every tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It has been estimated that Iran could earn up to $100 billion a year or over $8.3 billion a year from those transit fees to pay for Iran’s reconstruction costs. Biden only gave Iran $6-10 billion. After the cease-fire was announced, Fox News reported that Pro-Islamist regime demonstrators took to the streets in Tehran to celebrate Iran’s victory over the US. Since the cease-fire was announced, Israel has bombed Iran’s oil facilities and Iran has conducted retaliatory missiles strikes on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline which is the only way Saudi Arabia is able to export oil to circumvent Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also launched drone and missile strikes on Kuwait and the UAE.

Trump’s Israel First neocon Iran War backers expressed anger and frustration at President Trump immediately after he declared that Iran’s more reasonable ten-point peace plan was a workable basis for negotiations especially Mark Levin, Lindsey Graham and Laura Loomer. If Trump were to move forward with a just and lasting peace with Iran and put war criminal Netanyahu in his place, they would go back to being Never Trumpers. Unfortunately, their criticism of his decision to accept most of Iran’s peace demands caused Trump to immediately begin to backslide and renounce the terms of the cease-fire agreement he agreed to and demanded Iran agree to his peace demands something Iran will never do because it is the victor in this war.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has one of the most difficult jobs in our nation’s Capital which is trying to keep up with all of President Donald Trump’s constant zip-zags and flip flops with regards to his statements and policies relating to his unwinnable war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On April 8th, during a White House press conference after Trump announced a cease-fire based on Iran’s 10-point peace plan, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did a 180-degree turn from Trump’s Truth Social post the previous day declaring that Iran’s 10-point plan “was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team. Many outlets have falsely reported that plan as being acceptable to the United States and that is false.” President Trump posted on Truth Social the same day that Iran would not be allowed to enrich any uranium even though Iran’s ten-point peace plan provides they can continue nuclear enrichment up to 3.67% for peaceful purposes. Reasonable US concessions are the key to achieving a negotiated end to Trump’s unnecessary and unprovoked great power war of conquest against Iran. If all Trump offers are more sticks, Israeli poison pills and ultimatum Iran is guaranteed to reject them.

On April 9th, President Trump threatened Iran with a resumption of the war if they didn’t accept his 15 point peace plan and open the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, Iran sent a high-level delegation to Islamabad, Pakistan to negotiate a peace agreement with Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, Pakistan in talks beginning April 10th with the cease-fire set to expire on April 21st. At this point, both Iran and especially President Trump have strong incentives to try to salvage the cease-fire to try to reverse the political and economic damage it has caused to the Republican Party’s chances in the mid-term election from the higher cost of living stemming from his war of choice and disgust with his broken promises to end the war.

Based on the White House statement that it has thrown Iran’s ten-point peace proposal in the trash, it appears Trump is uninterested in peace unless Iran agrees to the US 15-point peace plan which Iran has already denounced as “maximalist”, “unacceptable” and “unrealistic” meaning even if they were to resume US-Iran peace negotiations are likely to go nowhere and the war is likely to restart very soon. If Trump restarts the war, it could turn into a forever war costing the lives of tens of thousands of US soldiers and trillions of dollars and further tarnish his presidential legacy and Americans will likely wonder why the war keeps raging in perpetuity and then we could look back on Trump’s declaration of “total and complete victory” over Iran on April 7th as Trump’s modern-day rendition of George W. Bush premature “Mission Accomplished” in Iraq declaration in May 2003. If Trump no longer wants to accept Iran’s 10-point peace plan as he says he was willing to on April 7th, he should just let Israel and Iran fight the war on their own while the US suspends all security assistance to Israel and stays out of the war.

Politico’s National Security Daily reported:

While the main focus of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal was on the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon is looking like it could be the reason it falls apart. Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz back down today in response to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, The AP’s Bassem Mroue and colleagues reported, and Tehran vowed to “exit the ceasefire agreement if Israel persists,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. If the U.S. maintains its current stance that Israel doesn’t have to stop attacking Lebanon, that will put it at odds with the European Union, the U.K. and Canada, who all welcomed the ceasefire and called for implementing it “including in Lebanon. ”Today President DONALD TRUMP told PBS’s Liz Landers that Israeli strikes on Lebanon were a “separate skirmish.”

In a joint statement, leaders including French President EMMANUEL MACRON, Italian Prime Minister GIORGIA MELONI, German Chancellor FRIEDRICH MERZ, U.K. Prime Minister KEIR STARMER and Prime Minister SANAE TAKAICHI said they welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement and urged a swift diplomatic resolution to the war. At least one signatory, Spanish Prime Minister PEDRO SÁNCHEZ, provided a strong caveat to his congratulations. While “ceasefires are always good news,” Sánchez, who has repeatedly criticized the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, wrote on social media, “The Government of Spain will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket.”

On April 8th, Israel commenced brutal strikes against Lebanon’s capitol city of Beirut and other Lebanese cities killing over a thousand Lebanese citizens, mostly civilians over an eight or nine day bombing campaign, with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu claiming that Trump’s cease-fire agreement does not include Lebanon even though it clearly does. The White House claimed that a cease-fire in Lebanon was not part of the agreement either. Pakistan confirmed that a cease-fire in Lebanon was included as part of the agreement between the US and Iran while Iran stated that if the Trump administration modified its position to hold that Lebanon is not part of the agreement, then there would be no cease-fire agreement. This forced Trump to pressure Israel into a cease-fire to satisfy Iranian demands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who successfully manipulated the President of the United States to fall into his trap and fight a war in furtherance of Israeli regional hegemony to the detriment of US national and economic security.

Israel has mass murdered over 58,000 Gazan civilians including 20,000 kids and the US gave them the bombs to slaughter them with for free. Trump initially gave Israel the green light to mass murder over one thousand Lebanese as well before reversing himself by releasing $6 billion in Iranian frozen assets and pressuring Israel to accept a cease-fire in Lebanon on April 17th declaring that Israel was prohibited from bombing Lebanon but after warning Israel not to violate it, Netanyahu did so anyway in a blatant manner showing Trump who is boss. This suggests that Trump has no control over Israel and that Israel will likely continue opposing his policy objectives at will because they can blackmail him over the release of the unredacted Epstein Files.

Both President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made clear that the US has no intention of complying with the provision in Iran’s ten-point peace plan that calls for a full-withdrawal of US forces from the Persian Gulf region.

While top Pentagon officials declared today that U.S. forces had secured a “historic and overwhelming victory” in the over five-week-long war with Iran, military assets will stay in the region to make sure Tehran complies with the terms of the deal, our own Leo Shane III reports. “We’ll be hanging around. We’re not going anywhere,” Defense Secretary PETE HEGSETH said during a press conference with Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. DAN CAINE this morning. “Our troops are prepared to defend, prepared to go on offense, prepared to restart at a moment’s notice with whatever target package would be needed,” Hegseth added.

After accepting Iran’s ten-point peace demands and appearing to end his unwinnable great power war, Trump has spent the past couple of weeks renouncing key parts of Iran’s ten point peace plan particularly with regards to its continued enrichment of uranium and now suggests Iran must accept his fifteen-point peace demands instead, even though Iran has repeatedly rejected in its entirety over the past several weeks. It is highly unlikely that the US and Iran could negotiate a peace deal given that Trump is renouncing the terms of the cease-fire agreement and repeating his own maximalist demands against Iran.

While a tenuous cease-fire remains in place between the US and Iran, cease-fire violations are continuing to occur on both sides. A few days ago, Iranian IRGC naval vessels fired on two ships attempting to pass through its blockade which the US claimed was a violation of the cease-fire. On April 19th, it was reported that the US had seized control of an Iranian tanker attempting to run the US blockade causing Iran to threaten to retaliate by using its missiles and drones to attack US ships. The following day, Fox News reported that Trump said it is highly unlikely that he will extend the cease-fire that expires on Wednesday if Iran refuses to capitulate to his maximalist terms including no nuclear uranium enrichment and surrendering all Highly Enriched Uranium to the US.

Devastating Wall Street Journal Shows How Erratic Trump Has Been During the Iran War

America First conservative former Fox News host Megyn Kelly referenced a recently published Wall Street Journal entitled, “Behind Trump’s Public Bravado on the War, He Grapples with His Own Fears” and delivered a blistering critique of our neocon president during her monologue yesterday:

“He is trying to seem unstable and wanted to seem as unstable and insulting as possible believing it could bring the Iranians to the table. That post about a whole civilization will die. He say it as a way to spur negotiations in a war the president is desperately ready to end. Axios reporting today that Trump is bored of this war and wants it over — whatever. Maybe it wasn’t the best thing to start if you didn’t have the patience to actually see it through…I’s really sad that the loss of American lives wasn’t the motivator. It’s because Trump has moved on to other things because he has the attention span of a gnat.”

President Donald Trump has acted increasingly unfocused, erratically and fearfully in recent weeks as he has realized his war with Iran has proven to be a huge mistake which has come at a great military, economic and especially political cost for his administration.

This devastating Wall Street Journal article exposed how chaotic Trump has been with regards to the unnecessary war of aggression that he started but has thus far been unable to find a way to end with a peace deal. It also reports that Trump has been “erratic”, “impatient”, “losing his focus” and that he expressed fears of a ground invasion. He told his aids he doesn’t want to be another Jimmy Carter with a repeat of the botched Desert One Iranian US Embassy hostage rescue operation.

It was Good Friday afternoon in a nearly empty West Wing soon after the president learned that an American jet had been shot down in Iran, with two airmen missing. Trump screamed at aides for hours. The Europeans aren’t helping, he said repeatedly. Gas prices averaged $4.09. Images of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis—one of the biggest international policy failures of a presidency in recent times—had been looming large in his mind, people who have spoken to him said…

Trump is dealing with his own fear about ordering troops into harm’s way where some will be injured and some not return home, similar to other presidents who have been at war, people familiar with the matter said. Trump has resisted sending American soldiers to take Kharg Island, for example, the launch point for 90% of Iran’s oil exports. While he was told the mission would succeed, and the territory’s capture would give the U.S. access to the strait, he worried there would be unacceptably high American casualties, the people said. They’ll be sitting ducks, the president said.

“If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter …with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election,” Trump had said in March. “What a mess.” He is veering between belligerent and conciliatory approaches and grappling behind the scenes with just how badly things could go wrong. At the same time, the president sometimes loses focus, spending time on the details of his plans for the White House ballroom or on midterm fundraisers—and telling advisers he wants to shift to other topics… Still, he has made risky pronouncements without input from his national security team—including his post about plans to destroy the Iranian civilization—saying seeming unstable could help spur the Iranians to negotiate. At one point he even mused he should award himself the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.

His team showed him poll results for the November midterm elections that showed him the war was dragging down Republican candidates. Trump vacillated, people close to him said, between considering economic worries in calls with advisers including Wright and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and insisting that he was going to keep the war going. He told advisers that they needed to watch the markets, and his words often moved them. But Trump quickly began ruminating on how the military action could turn into a catastrophe. Speaking to Republican lawmakers in Doral, Fla., a little over a week into the war, Trump ticked through Democratic presidents who oversaw foreign policy debacles, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden. He then dwelled on Carter’s failed attempt to rescue U.S. hostages held by the same Iranian regime he was bombing. The repeated crises prompted by the war have led to scrambles inside the administration.

So, it seems Trump has gotten tired of his Iran War plaything and wants to move on to his next war against Cuba to waste more of our brave US military servicemembers’ lives and further seriously erode US military strength. He’s clearly desperate to end US involvement in the war and Iranian leaders know it so they won’t give up an inch in negotiations and sooner or later Trump will be forced to lift the blockade and capitulate to their peace terms. His increasing fears of the potential loss of US ground troops an invasion of Iranian held islands would bring as well as the increasing political and economic costs of his Iran War debacle are good news for the US as it would see to suggest, along with his indefinite cease-fire extension, that he is committed not to restart it.

Trump’s Naval Counterblockade of Iran Which is Sure to Fail

On April 3rd, I wrote that if Trump were serious about ending his unnecessary and unwinnable great power war against Iran, we would see him de-escalating the war right now as he attempted to with Russia in Ukraine with a temporary cease-fire to negotiate a peace deal with Iran. Instead, immediately after abandoning peace talks with Iran on April 12th, Trump decided to escalate the conflict with a US naval blockade of Iranian ports which began a week ago that has done nothing to pressure Iran to accept US peace terms. Rather, it has served as an obstacle to peace preventing the Strait of Hormuz from opening up and negotiations from taking place with Iran declaring the cease-fire closed one day after they announced it was opened citing Trump’s refusal to lift the blockade as the reason they closed it again and subsequently demanding it be lifted or else no peace negotiations would resume.

Trump keeps shooting himself in the foot with actions like these setting back the cause of peace when had he not abandoned peace negotiations in Islamabad and instituted the US naval blockade of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, it is very possible that a peace deal might have been signed by now. Trump initially announced that the US would be blockading the Strait of Hormuz. However, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander ADM. James Stavridis revealed that the Pentagon has clarified that the US naval blockade is not of the Strait of Hormuz itself but rather of Iranian ports meaning ships carrying oil to and from Gulf state ports will not be blockaded by the US Navy.

There is no instance in history in which the US or any other nation has been able to win a war through strategic bombing alone without a ground invasion or largescale, armed resistance movement as Trump believed it was possible to do with his ongoing war against Iran which, included the blockade, has lasted nearly two months now. Even during World War One, which I would argue was the only war in history won by a starvation blockade, it could not have been won without US entry into the conflict and the US financing Britain’s and France’s war efforts. It took four years and three and a half months for the starvation blockade to get Imperial Germany to sue for peace.

Earlier today, President Trump has fired Navy Secretary John Phelan. One source reported the firing was due to his refusal to risk US Navy warships in the Strait of Hormuz where they could be easily hit or potentially even sunk by Iranian antiship missiles so it appears that he may be contemplating further escalation short of resumed bombing strikes on Iranian territory. All of the recent firings at the Pentagon are threatening to upend Trump’s misleading narrative that the US is winning its war against Iran. Phelan was a billionaire who curried favor with Trump by helping to develop the proposed 35,000-ton Trump-class battlecruisers which has been one of the president’s pet projects.

While answering a question from the press on April 12th, Trump stated he is willing to make his US naval counterblockade of the Strait of Hormuz permanent if Iran doesn’t reopen the Strait saying he doesn’t care if they make a peace deal with the US or not. So, he is not only willing to cause a global recession that seriously hurts Americans and US allies financially, he wants to make the increase in our cost of living permanent. Of course, Trump is a billionaire so why would he care about how badly his stupid actions are hurting working class Americans that voted for him in the past three presidential elections.

Unlike the illegal British starvation blockade, the US naval counter blockade of Iran which began on April 13th is allowing food and medicine shipment so Iran, so there is no chance it will succeed in getting Iran to cave to his maximalist demands even if it was implemented over a multi-year period. Iran enjoys escalation dominance so it’s likely to prevail in the ongoing contest between the two blockades. It is much more likely that it will ensure a US and global economic recession. I think that it is beyond foolish and will likely hurt the US far more than it hurts Iran by greatly increasing food and energy prices not just in the US but worldwide. Iran knows the more the US naval blockade causes our tensions with Communist China to intensify the sooner Trump will be forced to drop his foolish naval blockade of Iran in yet another humiliating defeat for US power and prestige. It’s as if Trump is deliberately doing everything he can to collapse America’s liberal empire which would probably be a good thing, but not if he ushers in Communist Chinese global economic and military dominance in the process.

Trump is only doing it because he didn’t want to restart the war and make it the kind of forever war in the Middle East that he railed against for the past couple decades with thousands of US military servicemembers killed in action and no reasonable prospects for victory. The irony is that both before the war and during the past few days, Iran has offered surprisingly good deals which would permanently suspend its nuclear program, and Trump keeps rejecting it because it falls short of his maximalist objectives. Ultimately, if he wants to end the war he is going to have to accept Iran’s peace offer or else announce he is ending his blockade and pulling US military forces out of the conflict without a peace deal.

Yesterday, President Trump made the decision to extend the cease-fire indefinitely while continuing the US naval blockade under the assumption belief that Iran will be forced to return to the peace table and accept US peace terms but that is very unlikely to be the case. Most US leaders do not understand the mindset of Iranian leaders. This is a war they are fighting for their own existence and independence against US and Israeli imperialist domination and control. They are not about to give in to Trump’s maximalist demands due to his naval blockade. While it’s true that the blockade will deplete Iran of cash over time, Trump just unfroze $6 billion in Iranian frozen funds which will help them get by.

Of course, Iran has an easy way to get around Trump’s counter blockade of the Strait of Hormuz which is to reflag all Russian, Indian, Pakistani and Iraqi ships as Chinese flagged tankers perhaps in convoys with Chinese naval escorts. It would be a repeat of Reagan’s Operation Earnest Will in reverse in which tankers were reflagged with US flags and escorted by US warships to prevent Iran from attacking them. It was the Persian Gulf Iran tanker crisis in the 1980’s the caused him to first say he thought the US should invade and occupy Kharg Island and take the oil.

The US war has certainly resulted in delivering a heavy blow to Iran’s economy and perhaps even shooting down their super EMP satellites if the rumors are true. However, their regime is firmly intact and more hardline than ever, their nuclear missiles are untouched in their silos and we have destroyed no more than 50% of their vast missile arsenal and missile production facilities. Iran has 1,000 pounds of HEU which is enough to build up to fifteen more nuclear weapons. The IRGC navy has thousands of surviving fast missile and combat drone-armed boats in its so-called ‘mosquito fleet it is using to enforce its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the US Navy’s offensive and defensive missile arsenal has been so badly depleted it will take up to four years to replenish it during which time China can invade Taiwan without worry about an effective US military response. Basically, China is succeeding in disarming the US military of most of its conventional missile without firing a shot. Trump will likely be forced to lift his blockade on Iran in the coming weeks to avoid massive disruptions to the US and global economy including shortages of jet fuel, fertilizer, aluminum and other strategic minerals not to mention a huge increase in gas prices.

Could Trump’s Blockade of Iran Lead to a Naval War with China?

Trump’s imperial war of aggression has transformed Iran into the regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf in control of 20% of the world’s oil reserves which is a huge victory for the PRC since Iran is a Chinese proxy. Trump’s war on Iran has backfired badly and strengthened Russia, China and Iran while greatly weakening the US just like I predicted it would because his war is morally and strategically bankrupt and self-defeating. Dr. Robert Pape did an interview earlier this week in which he revealed that he went to China and asked Chinese leaders if they were worried about the US blockade and they said no because even though they could lose up to 1% of their GDP seeing the US military bogged down fighting a war with Iran in the Middle East was a win-win for them they believe will accelerate their plan to overtake us as the dominant global superpower. We know that China’s military already has the ability to totally defeat us in war as revealed by the top-secret Overmatch Brief but now we are just increasing their military superiority over us.

The PLA Navy’s aircraft carrier Fujan, which most naval analysts are reporting are on par with the US Navy’s aircraft carriers which were previously considered the most powerful in the world.

The White House is insisting that it is a full blockade of all ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports. The Trump administration has threatened to inspect, board or potentially fire on Chinese, Russia, Indian and Pakistani ships attempting to run the US Naval counter blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. It’s not difficult to see that if he ordered US Navy ships to do so, he could blow up his Iran War quagmire into a Third World War with up to five opposing nuclear powers.. Communist China only gets 13.4% of its oil from Iran not the 30-40% being widely reported so the US naval blockade on Iran is not the big deal for the PRC that Iran War supporters are portraying it to be just as the loss of oil from Venezuela was not a big deal because China only got 6.7% of its oil from them. And even if it was a big deal, it’s now being reported that the US Navy is allowing Chinese tankers to pass through its blockade unmolested with a total of thirty-four ships coming to and from Iran have been allowed to pass the US naval blockade to date.

Would Trump risk the outbreak of war with the PRC over the issue of continued Iranian 3.67% uranium enrichment that has caused him to abandon the first round of peace talks with Iran or is there? I doubt Trump wants to risk a full-scale war with a country like the PRC that could destroy all US critical infrastructure without warning with a massive cyber, super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) or nuclear attack on the US homeland over his latest temper tantrum over Iran refusing to give up low enrichment of uranium for peaceful purposes. However, we have learned he is unpredictable and one of the most illogical and irrational presidents in US history so nothing can be ruled out completely. He has already made the US less safe and secure from cyber, super EMP and nuclear attack than any president in US history. If Trump does end up escalating his Iran War to World War Three, it will all because he is a slave to Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu who vetoed the Iranian offer of continued Iranian production of 3.67% enriched uranium for peaceful nuclear energy purposes.

Is Trump Using the Cease-Fire as a Strategic Pause to Mass More US Military Forces to Destroy Iran?

What I have been terming ‘Operation Epic Fiasco’ has been an unmitigated strategic military debacle objectively speaking, yet President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth continue to claim it is the greatest US military victory in US history. The cease-fire appeared to be a de-escalation of the war suggesting Trump would keep his promise to pull out US troops from the region within six weeks of the war beginning.

However, his decision to surge nearly half of our deployed US Air Force and Navy to the Middle East including the USS George HW Bush carrier strike group which is scheduled to arrive in the Arabian Sea within the next few days suggests the exact opposite. Trump has spent the past two weeks massing even more airpower, naval power and tens of thousands more troops for a massive strategic bombing campaign and potential invasion of Kharg Island designed to destroy Iran’s entire energy infrastructure including all their power plants and much of their oil refineries.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against such attacks by doing the same thing to America’s Gulf state allies in the region which would drive gas prices to $6 a gallon and ensure a US and global economic recession. Trump must know that if that happens it will effectively destroy his presidency even if he is not impeached and removed from office by a Democrat-led Congress early next year. However, because he is a lame-duck president who cannot run for re-election he may not care if he leaves the White House with very low approval ratings and destroys the Republican Party’s chances for winning the next two to four national elections.

Some analysts have been speculating that Trump may be using the strategic pause in the fighting to rearm and reinforce US military forces in the region to resume the war with even greater ferocity in accordance with his threats to destroy Iran’s electrical power grid and bring massive suffering, starvation and death to 92 million Iranian civilians if Iran does not capitulate to his maximalist demands.

If Trump continues his cease-fire and winds down the US naval blockade of Iran to allow peace talks to resume, he can avoid fighting another protracted great power war with potentially more costly than the one we fought in Korea against Communist China seventy-five years ago. However, if Trump restarts his unnecessary, unwinnable war of choice with Iran in the coming days or weeks, it could prove to be the worst foreign policy debacle in US history. If he were to do so, he would prove that he is unable to escape what Dr. Robert Pape has termed ‘the escalation trap’ and the war could last months longer. Then, the next escalation could potentially be a US airborne invasion of Kharg Island which could cost thousands of US military casualties though based on the Wall Street Journal report, Trump is reportedly fearful of doing that.

The military, economic and political consequences of the war could become far more dire and he will break our conventional military for a decade to come while ensuring a global and US recession. Russia, China and Iran will be the biggest winners of the war and the US will be the biggest loser and Iran could prove the graveyard of America’s empire just like Afghanistan is believed to be the graveyard of the Soviet Empire permanently tarnishing Trump’s presidential legacy. Reports indicate Iran me be preparing to attack the US water distribution and purification system with cyberattacks if Trump violates the cease-fire agreement and decides to make good on his threat to destroy all of Iran’s power plants and many of its oil refineries.

Earlier today, Fox News reported that President Trump stated that claims that his cease-fire extension would only be for three to five days after which he would resume his bombing campaign against Iran are false confirming that it would be extended as long as necessary to negotiate a peace agreement with Iran. This statement along with the Wall Street Journal article I cited above revealing Trump’s fears of escalating the war make it seem President Trump is sincere in his desire to end the war realizing that restarting it would be a losing proposition for him and for the US. Accordingly, the continuing US military buildup is likely just part of his ongoing pressure campaign to get Iran to cave to his maximalist demands.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

March 19th—Iran War Debate at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. I will be leading a debate team of three panelists on the Ant-Iran War side arguing why the war is an unprovoked war of aggression that must be ended as swiftly as possible to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 24th—Interview with IranTalks to discuss Trump’s unjust, unnecessary and unwinnable war with aggression, escalation on both sides, which side is likely to win a protracted war of attrition and potential compromise solutions to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 30th—Interview with Dr. Maria on the Dr. Maria show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s Operation Epic Fiasco and Iran War debacle and how the war risks escalating into a forever war with the chances of it escalating to World War Three increasing the longer it goes on.

March 31st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran, why the US is losing the war and what Trump needs to do to end it quickly to minimize US military, economic and political losses.

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 8th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran “back into the stone ages where they belong” and destroy Iran’s civilization in one night seeming to imply the use of nuclear weapons to kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 10th—Interview with Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV to discuss what happens if Iran doesn’t meet Trump’s ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night and whether Trump’s threat is serious or a bluff which he has no intention of carrying out.

April 10th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran back into the stone age and the ramifications of him threatening to target and destroy Iran’s electrical power plants and potentially kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

April 21st—Interview with Pascal Lottaz on his “Neutrality Studies” podcast to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s unwinnable great power war against Iran for the US and the world, Trump’s plans for escalation and the prospects for peace before it escalates to World War Three.

Upcoming Interviews

April 23rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast. We will discuss Trump’s indefinite cease-fire with Iran and continued blockade and whether Iran will succeed in getting Trump to capitulate to Iran’s peace terms.

May 18th—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast to discus the latest updates on the US-Iran cease-fire, the competing naval blockades and the chances that Iran will agree to return to the peace table in the near future.

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