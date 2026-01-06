During President Donald Trump’s press conference on Saturday, Fox News called the US sneak attack on Venezuela and overthrow of its Communist President “a Special Military Operation,” which ironically is what Russia has been calling its war in Ukraine over the past four years. US pundits ignore the similarities of the US taking decisive military action to remove what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has claimed to be an existential threat while denying the legitimacy of Russia acting to do the same thing following NATO’s de facto expansion into Ukraine.

In the early morning hours of January 3rd in what appears to have been a flawlessly executed attack, codenamed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” the US conducted what Fox News referred to as “a special military operation,” like the one Russia has been conducting in Ukraine in its own geopolitical backyard. The operation succeeded in taking down Venezuelan air defenses, bomb the Venezuelan Parliament building, temporarily shut off much of its electrical grid using what President Trump suggested was a US cyberattack to forcibly remove Communist Venezuelan dictator Nikolas Maduro from power.

Maduro has since been extricated to the US for prosecution for violation of US laws to which he should not be subject as a foreign national residing outside the country. Interestingly, the capture of Maduro took place on the 36th anniversary of the capture of Panamanian President Manuel Noriega in an even more sweeping US military invasion ordered by President George HW Bush. It was also the sixth anniversary of Trump’s ordered assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, then serving as Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. It is likely Trump deliberately chose the date of the attack in part for this reason.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US special military operation only lasted a little over two hours. Maduro was hiding out in his most heavily fortified command center in the Fuerte Tiuna military complex which houses the Ministry of Defense and the Army Headquarters with highly secure residential areas for top government officials. US Delta Force special forces operators succeeded in breaching the complex and extricating him and his wife alive with minimal US military casualties and shockingly no reported fatalities. There were eighty reported Venezuelan civilian and military casualties with one source reporting that thirty-six of them were Cuban security and intelligence personnel but only. The flawlessly executed attack had been planned and rehearsed for a period of months following Trump’s order to deploy 25-30 percent of the US Navy’s deployed ships to the Caribbean including the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group, the USS Iwo Jima amphibious assault carrier and 10,000 US Marines as part of a ‘maximum pressure’ campaign to get Maduro to “surrender” and/or leave the country according to Trump.

The Epoch Times reported on the details of the attack:

At Trump’s order, Caine said U.S. forces moved ahead with what the administration has called Operation Absolute Resolve. More than 150 U.S. military aircraft—drawn from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Air National Guard—supported the mission. In addition to those helicopters that carried the assault force to capture Maduro, Caine listed off F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets, F-18 Super Hornet fighters, and B-1b Lancer bombers. EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft also assisted in the suppression of Venezuela’s air defenses. Caine said other support aircraft, including numerous remotely piloted drones, also assisted the mission.

“As the force began to approach Caracas, the joint air component began dismantling and disabling the air defense systems in Venezuela, employing weapons to ensure the safe passage of the helicopters into the target area,” Caine said. Amid the chaos raining down on Venezuela’s air defenses, Caine said mission planners assessed that the helicopter-borne assault force had managed to remain virtually undetected and proceeded to their objective. As the assault forces closed in, Caine said a ground-based intelligence team continued to provide real-time updates of the situation at Maduro’s location.

In the early morning hours on Jan. 3, dozens of manned and unmanned U.S. military aircraft began targeting Venezuela’s air defense arrays, paving the way for the helicopter-borne assault team to land at a fortified compound where Maduro and his wife were staying. Within minutes of landing, those special operations troops had managed to rush through the complex and catch the Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, before they could barricade themselves in a safe room and potentially wait for the Venezuelan military to come to their rescue. Less than five hours had elapsed from the time Trump gave the order to launch the mission to when the assault force had safely exited Venezuelan airspace with Maduro and his wife in custody. The mission played out without a single loss of American life.

What’s particularly impressive is that the US military was successful in jamming Venezuelan air defenses and probably their SU-30 fighter bomber launched anti-ship missiles enabling our helicopters to fly over the capital unimpeded. It’s surprising that the Venezuelan military was unsuccessful in using any of their reported 5,000 MANPADS to take out one or two of them during the early morning raid. One video posted online seemed to show a shoulder-launched surface to air missile unable to lock on to a US military helicopter and crashing into a hill so it would seem that the US may have utilized effective countermeasures to prevent our helicopters from being shot down with missiles although, according to President Trump, at least one of them reportedly was shot up with machine gun fire.

The Trumped-Up Claim That Maduro is a Drug ‘Kingpin’

For the past two to three decades, I have called for the US to liberate Venezuela from Communism but I am troubled that President Trump has attacked the country on false pretenses that Venezuela’s drug trade represented an existential threat to the US in order to dubiously claim the attack was “a law enforcement operation” rather than a US military action requiring congressional authorization. The Trump administration’s bogus claim that Maduro is a narcoterrorist with modern-day weapons of mass destruction (i.e. illegal drugs) bears an uncanny resemblance to President George W. Bush’s false claims that Iraq retained a modest arsenal of 200 tons of nerve gas, supposedly necessitating his removal by force, a claim which he later admitted were proven false.

Earlier today, the New York Times reported that the Justice Department dropped its false claim that the made-up Cartel de la Solis is an actual group or that Maduro is a cartel leader as White House propagandists have been claiming for the past several months in their attempt to misleadingly paint him as the world’s greatest drug cartel crime boss.

The Times reports that the Trump administration has also falsely claimed that that Maduro is directing the activities of the gang Tren De Aragua when US intelligence believes that claim to be false:

Experts in Latin American crime and narcotics issues have said it is actually a slang term, invented by the Venezuelan media in the 1990s, for officials who are corrupted by drug money. And on Saturday, after the administration captured Mr. Maduro, the Justice Department released a rewritten indictment that appeared to tacitly concede the point. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Drug Threat Assessment, which details major trafficking organizations, has never mentioned Cartel de los Soles. Nor has the annual World Drug Report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. For example, the indictment added as a defendant — and a supposed co-conspirator with Mr. Maduro — the head of a Venezuelan prison gang called Tren de Aragua. The connection described in the indictment is thin: It says only that the gang leader, in phone calls in 2019 with someone he thought was a Venezuelan official, offered escort services to protect drug shipments passing through Venezuela. Last year, Mr. Trump declared that Mr. Maduro was directing the activities of Tren de Aragua, even though the U.S. intelligence community believes the opposite is true. Jeremy McDermott, a co-founder of InSight Crime, a Latin America crime and security think tank, said the inclusion of the Tren de Aragua leader as an accused co-conspirator with Mr. Maduro in a drug trafficking conspiracy “reflects President Trump’s rhetoric” but was misleading. He pointed to his think tank’s analysis of Tren de Aragua that says the gang has no ownership of major cocaine shipments.

Furthermore, I have seen no evidence to support the assertion that Venezuela is connected to the fentanyl traffic into the US let alone killed more Americans than died during World War Two as some of Trump’s most vocal apologists are claiming. Indeed, the 25-page indictment of Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi contained no mention of fentanyl at all. It provided no conclusive proof that the allegation that Maduro killed 400,000 Americans, which is more Americans than died during World War Two, using fentanyl was true. In fact, it was an entirely bogus pretext to arrest and remove him from power in accordance with Trump’s plan to overthrow Maduro dating back to the first year of his administration in 2017.

The DEA has consistently reported that virtually all illicit fentanyl and its analogues in the U.S. market are produced in Mexico by the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) cartels using precursor chemicals sourced primarily from China and India. Across every edition of the National Drug Threat Assessment (NDTA), Venezuela is not mentioned as a fentanyl source or a significant transit country to the U.S. Drug trafficking experts and U.S. intelligence assessments confirm there is no evidence of fentanyl being produced in or trafficked from anywhere in South America to the United States.

During a Cabinet meeting on December 4th, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised President Trump for sinking nearly a dozen Venezuelan speed boats carrying cocaine by stating, “You’ve saved hundreds of millions of lives with the cocaine you’ve blown up in the Caribbean.” Realizing how absurd this claim was, I decided to fact check her statement and discovered that the total number of Americans that died from cocaine last year was less than 25,000.

According to the DEA’s 2020 report (using 2019 data), roughly 74% of U.S.-bound cocaine flows through the Eastern Pacific and Central America via Mexico. Only about 8% of U.S.-bound cocaine was estimated to have departed through the Caribbean corridor, primarily from Venezuela at the time. Assuming those statistics have remained the same over the past several years, Venezuela is only responsible for about 2,000 US drug overdose deaths a year with Mexico, Columbia and China responsible for many times more. At that rate it would take 100,000 years for Venezuelan-supplied cocaine to kill 200 million Americans assuming Trump was successful in saving them over the next hundred millennia. Perhaps it is Secretary Noem’s ridiculous claim that explains how Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could declare that Venezuelan drug shipments constitute weapons of mass destruction and an existential threat to the US as it is consistent with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s claim back in May that Trump “saved 258 million lives” by stopping fentanyl and Trump’s own statement that 300 million people died of drug overdoses last year when the population of the US is currently estimated by the US Census to be over 343 million including over 290 million Americans and over 52 million people non-citizens.

So, if Trump was serious about saving American lives from drug overdoses, he would have launched military strikes on Mexico or Columbia not Venezuela. In summary, DEA reports support the idea that Venezuela has a negligible role in the fentanyl trade to the U.S. and that Colombia is the main source of U.S.-bound cocaine, most of which travels via the Pacific, not via Venezuela. Thus, the administration’s claim that Maduro is “a drug kingpin” and that his regime is little more than a drug cartel remains entirely unsubstantiated.

Much like Bush’s invasion of Iraq demonstrated the extent to which former Vice President Dick Cheney dictated George W. Bush’s foreign policy, the US regime change war on Venezuela highlights the extent to which Rubio controls Trump’s foreign policy as his de facto “Prime Minister” in charge of US foreign policy and national security policy. As the son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio has long wanted to effect regime change operations in both Communist Venezuela and Communist Cuba and overthrowing Maduro was his top foreign policy objective in an effort to weaken Cuba that depends on the continued supply of Venezuelan oil for its economic lifeline, which the US blockade has effectively cut off during the past few weeks. Mexican President Sheinbaum, a lifelong Marxist, has offered to step up Mexican oil shipments to Communist Cuba to help with their economy. Asked by Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press yesterday whether Venezuelan ally Cuba is the Trump administration’s next target, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “they’re in a lot of trouble, yes!”

Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryen reported on the extent of Cuban influence in Venezuela which he reports has an estimated 5,000-15,000 Cuban security and intelligence personnel in Venezuela to prop up its Communist regime.

Cuba’s leadership is trying to rally the Cuban people at the start of the new year. Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba’s president, demanded that the Cuban people be “united more than ever” behind the communists. Breitbart news reports there are “extreme shortages of nearly every core good, widespread use of violence against dissidents, and an outbreak of mosquito-borne illness in the past two months [which] have exacerbated what has been an incessant wave of civil unrest since the national anti-communist protests of July 2021. Human rights monitors reported that several months in 2025 broke records in the number of documented protests on the island, most recently November, the last month for which data is available.

While I welcome Maduro’s downfall from power, the idea that Trump can order the US military to kidnap and try a foreign head of state for alleged violations of US laws, including a 1934 law against possession of machine guns, is beyond absurd. The charges the US Department of Justice has filed against him are almost entirely bogus.

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Trump employed the US military to kidnap and arrest a foreign head of state over allegations he was trafficking drugs and trying to possess a machine gun. So much for Trump’s claim that Venezuelan “weapons of mass destruction” posed an existential threat to the United States.

I strongly agree with the comments Brian Krassenstein posted on X on Saturday:

Pam Bondi has charged Nicolás Maduro with “possession of machine guns” under the National Firearms Act of 1934, a U.S. gun law. Think about how absurd that is. By that logic, China or Russia can kidnap Trump and sentence him to death for “possessing” 5,200 nuclear warheads under their domestic laws. American presidents are now supposedly immune from prosecution for their official acts, yet foreign presidents can be arrested for allegedly violating U.S. statutes that do not apply to foreign citizens, in foreign countries. You can hate Maduro and still recognize that this precedent is reckless, hypocritical, and dangerous, because once domestic law becomes a weapon against foreign leaders, no country gets to complain when it’s done to us next.

America First conservative champion Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) whose resignation from the US House of Representatives takes effect tomorrow has taken a principled stand against President Trump’s new regime change war in Venezuela.

A couple of our most courageous America First conservatives in Congress—Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded with criticism against Trump’s unprovoked attack on Venezuela with Massie emphasizing that charging Maduro with violations of near century old US laws was preposterous.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) stated: “If this action were constitutionally sound, the Attorney General wouldn’t be tweeting that they’ve arrested the President of a sovereign country and his wife for possessing guns in violation of a 1934 U.S. firearm law.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted: “Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs. If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels? And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? Ironically cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S…Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged. Especially the younger generations. Boomers and half of Gen X will cheer on neocon wars and talking points, but the other half of Gen X and majority on down see through it and hate it…This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”

Mission Accomplished?

In a moment eerily reminiscent of Bush’s declaration of “Mission Accomplished” in Iraq in May 2003 eight years prior to the end of the Second US-Iraq War, President Donald Trump flanked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine held a press conference on January 3rd declaring victory following the successful US overthrow of former Communist Venezuelan dictator Nikolas Maduro. He falsely claimed the US had successfully “liberated” Venezuela and that the US would be taking over the country for an indeterminate period of time to rebuild the nation’s decaying oil infrastructure for the benefit of the Venezuelan people and “others”—implying the US would be taking a substantial share of the profits of Venezuelan oil sales.

President George W. Bush prematurely declaring “Mission Accomplished” on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003. The war in Iraq dragged on another eight years before it ended in an embarrassing US defeat as Iraq’s new Iranian proxy regime demanded a withdrawal of all but 2,500 US troops from their nation.

Much as the Bush administration when it engaged in an illegal and unprovoked invasion of Iraq in March 2003, Trump administration officials have articulated a myriad of justifications in overthrowing and kidnapping Maduro and his wife to stand trial on mostly bogus charges. Secretary Rubio has stated it’s about liberating the Venezuelan people from a Communist dictator and cutting off Russian and Chinese influence in our hemisphere. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has stated it was done to remove an existential threat to the US in terms of lethal, illicit drug traffic. Meanwhile, Trump has emphasized it will enable the US to take back control of Venezuela’s oil and make some people in the US very rich. That appears to be the true motive of Trump’s attacks on Venezuela. It has nothing to do with the bogus Venezuelan drug cartel accusations leveled against Maduro or even liberating the country from Communist control and everything to do with stealing control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves which reportedly over three times larger than that of the US and over seventeen percent of the world’s total. During his press conference on Saturday during which he stated the US will take over Venezuela’s oil and sell it to Russia, China and other countries.

In an article published in The American Conservative, COL. Douglas McGregor (USA Ret.) reports that:

Venezuela is massively endowed with gold and one of the largest iron ore deposits in the Western Hemisphere. To these must be added significant reserves of natural gas, bauxite, nickel and some rare earths. No doubt the exploitation of these mineral resources will be seen as vital if the current intervention is to avoid the usual catastrophic costs associated with military intervention. Protests from Moscow and Beijing notwithstanding, neither the Russians nor Chinese will directly interfere with events in the Caribbean Basin. The fact that Maduro was meeting with Chinese officials just 24 hours before he was captured is no doubt deeply disconcerting to Beijing. China might accelerate its liquidation of American debt with uncertain consequences for the American bond market. But Russian and Chinese leaders will not repeat Western stupidity in Ukraine and challenge American military power on its doorstep. The home court strategic advantage is undeniable.

Another reason some have stated for why Trump wanted to capture Maduro is to expose the role of its programmable Smartmatic voting software in helping Biden steal the 2020 election from Trump. However, Trump has not confirmed whether that is the case.

As noted previously, the US assault killed eighty Venezuelan civilians and military personnel and was condemned by most South American countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Chile. A day after the attack, crowds of pro-government supporters marched through the streets of Caracas. Demonstrators waved Venezuelan flags and called for national unity in the face of what they described as foreign aggression.

An Operational Success but a Strategic Failure

While the military success of this operation is undeniable, If the administration’s objectives were to overthrow the Maduro regime, replace it with a pro-Western democratically elected government and obtain US control over the development of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, then the operation must be considered a strategic failure for the US at this point as none of those objectives have been achieved and Maduro’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, has just been appointed by the Venezuelan Supreme Court to serve as Interim President. In fact, it appears that Venezuela’s new leader may be less included than Maduro was to negotiate a deal Trump considers favorable to the United States. The longer Venezuela’s Communist regime remains in power and continues to defy Trump and refuse his imperial edicts, the greater the obviousness will be of America’s strategic defeat. Trump’s ill-considered bombing strikes on Venezuela’s capital and his abduction of its President and First Lady have led its Communist regime to crackdown on its potential political opponents leaving Venezuelan citizens worse off than they were before the US military strikes.

In an act of defiance against Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, its Interim President Rodriguez stated during a televised address hours after the US strikes that Nikolas Maduro is Venezuela’s only President “We will never return to being a colony of any empire…. What is happening to Venezuela is barbarity,” Rodriguez said. “There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro Moros,” She added: “The extremists who have promoted armed aggression against our country - history and justice will make them pay.”

As The American Conservative noted yesterday, the Maduro regime remains very much intact and in control of Venezuela, Trump’s bombastic rhetoric to the contrary, and so long as it survives we would have to conclude that the Venezuelan regime is winning the war with the US even though it just lost a key battle with the loss of its leader and the bombing of its capital.

Despite the successful capture of Maduro, the shape of Venezuela’s future remains in significant doubt. The attack did not take out the regime’s remaining leadership, which has assumed charge of the country and is attempting to at least present the image of mounting a defense. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez declared that Venezuela would activate its armed forces and resist with the full spectrum of their military capabilities. Diosdado Cabello, minister of the interior and Maduro’s right-hand man, appeared on state TV leading security forces in the capital and calling on Venezuelans to resist American aggression.

Trump Claims US will “Run” Venezuela

During his press conference on Saturday, President Trump claimed Communist Venezuela had been “liberated” and that the US would now “run” Venezuela. Politico reported:

The United States will “run” Venezuela until a leadership transition is able to take place, President Donald Trump said Saturday, hours after the U.S. military ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “We don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years.” Trump provided few details of how the U.S. would lead the Latin American country, other than it would be a “group” likely including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Dan Caine. Trump also hinted at the possibility of American troops being stationed in Venezuela, saying the U.S. is “not afraid of boots on the ground.” “We’re ready to go again if we have to. We’re going to run the country right,” the president said.

When asked who specifically would be running the country, Trump said that the U.S. is “designating people,” but “for a period of time, the people who are standing right behind me” would be in charge of Venezuela, gesturing to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. However, Trump’s statement that a few of his cabinet officials, his Deputy Chief of Staff and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff would “run” Venezuela is highly misleading as the country remains firmly Communist-controlled as Trump admitted during his press conference on January 3rd by ruling out supporting opposition leader and Nobel Prize winner Maria Corina Machado to lead Venezuela and pledging to work with its Maduro’s Communist Vice President and Interim President Delcy Rodriguez instead to “Make Venezuela Great Again.” He stated Rubio just had a long phone conversation with her and “she is essentially willing to do what is necessary to make Venezuela great again.” He also suggested the President of Columbia Gustavo Petro, a former Marxist guerilla leader Trump also accused of sending cocaine to the US, may be next warning him “he better wise up or he will be next.”

While Trump rushes to congratulate himself on the success of Saturday’s military operation that nabbed Maduro, comparisons to the arrest of Noriega thirty-six years ago on the same day of the year may be premature as the US did not invade and takeover Venezuela as it did to Panama back then. The New York Times reported later on the day of the US strikes that all of Maduro’s top regime officials survived the US attack and are continuing to rule Venezuelan in contravention to Trump’s claims that the US is now running the country.

While reports circulated that Ms. Rodríguez was in Russia at the time of the attacks, Ms. Rodríguez is in Caracas, according to three people close to her. Russian state media also denied reports that she was in Moscow. Other top Maduro allies who appeared to survive the attacks included Vladimir Padrino López, the defense minister and Venezuela’s top ranking military officer; and Diosdado Cabello, the interior minister and one of Mr. Maduro’s top enforcers. The survival of these officials suggests that Venezuela’s government remains functioning, at least shakily, in the hours after Mr. Maduro and the first lady were seized and extracted from the country. If Mr. Maduro’s inner circle does remain intact and at the helm of Venezuela’s institutions, that also raises questions as to what happens next.

Maduro’s top two lieutenants—Interim President Delcy Rodriguez and Defense Minister General Vladimir Lopez are continuing to run Communist Venezuela in his absence. Trump officials have denounced Rodriguez as “cartel lite” in reference to their claim that the Maduro regime is little more than a drug cartel in charge of an oil-rich country.

As Quico Toro wrote on his Substack earlier today, while Maduro is gone his dictatorial regime is alive and well and its repression of its citizens who briefly took to the streets to celebrate Maduro’s ouster before disappearing in the face of regime security patriots, is likely to get worse in the wake of the US military strikes.

Maduro is gone. It’s tempting to think that, without him, the regime will implode. But Maduro’s was never the kind of personalist system that depends on a single leader. It was always more of a team effort, with a constellation of influential figures like Rodríguez and Cabello teaming up with Cuban intelligence to keep dissent at bay. In other words, the kind of regime that could very well survive decapitation. And if it does, Venezuelans will get the worst of it. If, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio apparently told Senator Mike Lee, the United States really isn’t planning any follow-on actions against the rump regime, then for Venezuelans on the ground nothing may change.

Things could get even worse: you can easily imagine a wounded and humiliated Chavista successor ratcheting up state repression to rebuild the regime’s now tattered aura of invincibility. Maduro’s abduction could easily become an all-purpose excuse to crack down on any and every sign of dissent: any expression of dissatisfaction will surely be used as evidence of connivance with the American enemy. Trump’s stunning one-day win could be remembered for heralding an even darker stage in Venezuela’s path towards totalitarianism.

It’s truly mind-boggling to see how many so-called ‘national security experts’ are buying into President Trump’s Potemkin facade that the US now runs Venezuela and controls all its oil since the US Department of War has confirmed that the US currently has no troops on the ground to take over the country and the US attack has left Maduro’s top Communist regime officials firmly in charge of Venezuela and its armed forces while it remains a close Sino-Russian military ally. Accordingly, given the fact that Maduro’s regime continues to exist without him and that it retains full control of the country with no effective political opposition, the question must be asked what Trump intended to accomplish with the raid to kidnap Maduro and his wife? Has the Trump administration thought through the consequences of its actions?

While the Trump administration has succeeded in removing Maduro from power, they appear to have no plan or strategy in place for how to transition the country to a democratically elected Western aligned nation. Like George W. Bush following his ouster of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein over two decades ago, Trump clearly has no idea let alone a realistic plan for what comes next if Venezuela’s new interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, continues to refuse to allow the US to take over her country’s oil production to exploit to America’s benefit. Accordingly, Trump’s claim that Venezuela has been liberated appears to be even more facetious than when former President George W. Bush declared the Iraq war mission was accomplished aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in May 2003.

Shortly after the US surprise attack on Venezuela, regime armored vehicles could be seen patrolling the streets of Caracas to ensure the maintenance of order in the nation’s capital following the US bombing strikes. Reportedly, the Trump administration has been working with US oil companies to plan the takeover of Venezuelan oil but that is impossible so long as top Maduro regime officials remain in power and remain loyal to Maduro.

Trump Threatens Worse Consequences for Venezuela’s New President

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared that Venezuela’s military was ready to defend Venezuela’s natural resources even as Trump threatened to kidnap and perhaps assassinate her if she refused to comply with Trump’s imperial edicts for her country. Politico reported that Trump is threatening to invade and occupy Venezuela if its new Interim President does not comply with his demands. Trump stated, “The United States retains all military options until United States demands have been fully met and fully satisfied,” Trump declared. “All political and military figures in Venezuela should understand what happened to Maduro can happen to them.”

President Donald Trump threatened that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will “pay a very big price” if she doesn’t “do what’s right” and cooperate with U.S. intervention into the country following the attack and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday that Rodriguez could face a fate similar to Maduro, who is being detained in federal prison in New York on narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges, if she doesn’t align with U.S. interests. “If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” Trump said.

Shortly after Trump’s press conference, Rodriguez — a hand-picked Maduro ally — insisted that Maduro remains at the head of Venezuela’s government despite his capture, called the U.S. intervention into the country “an atrocity that violates international law,” and said Venezuela is “ready to defend our natural resources.” Trump left the door open Saturday to U.S. troops reentering Venezuela if needed, and told The Atlantic on Sunday he views rebuilding the country as “not a bad thing in Venezuela’s case.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a Trump ally who has advocated for military interventions abroad in the past, branded Rodriguez as an illegitimate ruler and called for a U.S.-backed rebuild of the Venezuelan government. “We don’t recognize Delcy Rodriguez as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela,” Cotton told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “They have control of the military and security services. We have to deal with that fact, but that does not make them a legitimate leader.”

So now we have the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee admitting that Venezuela’s Communist regime continues to control the country with its military and security services despite Trump’s premature claim that Venezuela had been liberated and its people were now free from domestic political oppression.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom I have dubbed Trump’s ‘Prime Minister’ due to the unusual amount of power that President Trump has delegated to him giving Rubio what appears to be carte blanche authority to determine the course of US foreign policy and national security policy given that he also occupies the post of National Security Advisor as Henry Kissinger did under the Nixon administration. As the leader of the neoconservative wing of the Trump White House, Rubio is likely to blame for nearly all of his foreign policy failures, particularly with regards to his sabotaging of peace with Russia in Ukraine. Rubio was reportedly the main Cabinet member urging Trump to remove Venezuelan dictator Nikolas Maduro from power by force.

During his interview on Meet the Press on Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio backtracked from Trump’s claim that the US was running Venezuela and stated the US won’t run Venezuela’s government right away and that any talk of democratic elections was “premature at this point.” Asked whether we are at war with Venezuela Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded that the US would use its blockade of Venezuela to force its regime to do its bidding but if it did not then further US military action might be necessary:

“We are at war against drug trafficking organizations, not at war against Venezuela,” Rubio told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Rubio added that oil sanctions will remain in place, and the U.S. reserves the right to issue strikes against alleged drug boats heading toward America. But while Rubio told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the U.S. is not occupying Venezuela, he did not reject the idea that it could be a future option from the Trump administration. Trump, Rubio said, “does not feel like he is going to publicly rule out options that are available for the United States, even though that’s not what you’re seeing right now,” “What you’re seeing right now is a quarantine that allows us to exert tremendous leverage over what happens next,” he added.

Trump announced that the U.S. had captured Maduro and his wife in a “large-scale strike” early Saturday. Rubio on Sunday repeatedly deflected about the legality of the capture on ABC’s “This Week,” while he told NBC that congressional approval for the operation was unnecessary because the arrest was not a military mission. “This was not an invasion. This was not an extended military operation. This was a very precise operation that involved a couple of hours of action,” Rubio said.

On December 17th, President Trump announced a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers in preparation for a US invasion of Communist Venezuela to overthrow the Venezuelan government, replace it with a US puppet government and seize control of Venezuelan oil and rare earth minerals. Secretary Rubio has stated that the US will continue seizing oil tankers as the US continues to enforce its oil blockade of Venezuela to stop Russia and China from buying its oil. Of course, under international law a naval blockade is an act of war as is bombing their capital city and kidnapping their head of state and First Lady.

During his Meet the Press interview on Sunday, Secretary Rubio stated:

“All of the problems we had with Maduro when Maduro was there. We still have those problems in terms of them needing to be addressed. We are going to give people an opportunity to address those challenges and those problems. Until they address it, they will continue to face this oil quarantine. They will continue to face pressure from the United States. We will continue to target drug boats if they try to run towards the United States. We will continue to seize the boats that are sanctioned with court orders. That’s tremendous leverage – incredible, crippling leverage – which we intend to continue to use until we see the changes that we need to see. We will continue to do that and potentially other things until the things we need to see addressed are addressed.”

President Trump is now threatening a second much larger attack declaring that the US will not allow another Maduro regime dictator to takeover. He says his ultimate goal is to form a new partnership between the US and a post-Maduro-led Venezuela. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that, in response to Trump’s continued threats of new military strikes on their nation, the Venezuelan regime has declared a state of emergency and has ordered a general mobilization. The Armed Forces have been put on high alert, and a “military regime” has been introduced for workers in the oil industry and a number of other key industries. ”An immediate mobilization of the national armed forces throughout the country and the use of available national power potential to repel foreign aggression are ordered... The militarization of state infrastructure, the oil industry, and other major state industries. The staff of such enterprises will temporarily be under military regime”, - the document says. The decree also orders the strengthening of patrols and security at the country’s land, air, and sea borders.

The Trump Doctrine—Make Regime Change Wars Great Again!

After spending the past several years condemning regime change wars, President Trump has now seemingly fully embraced them as a positive good for America and the world. Trump’s surprise attack on Venezuela was the third major war he started in his first year in office in a clear betrayal of his campaign pledge not to start new wars and to be America’s self-proclaimed peace president. Trump’s foreign policy in practice at least has been more in line with neocon President George W. Bush than peace President Ronald Reagan though his outstanding but largely yet to be implemented National Security Strategy is very much Reaganesque. Trump loves fighting quick wars but he has expressed skepticism about fighting long wars though he still has thousands of troops fighting Bush’s war in Iraq and Obama’s and Hillary’s war in Syria. I actually think the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) would love what Trump had done especially with regards to his bombing of Iran but also his bombings of Yemen, Venezuela and four other countries not to mention his decision to not only continue to fight but to actually escalate Biden’s war against Russia in Ukraine with the shipment of thousands of long-range ERAM air-launched cruise missiles.

We have seen this movie before. The message Trump has sent is that the world with its surprise attacks on Iran in June and Venezuela this past weekend is that the US cannot be trusted as a good-faith negotiating partner and that it will violate international law and bomb any country and overthrow any national leader it sees fit on false pretenses even while it is in the middle of diplomatic negotiations. FDR alleged this very thing against Imperial Japan before its “surprise” attack on Pearl Harbor over eight decades ago, which FDR condemned as an unprovoked act of aggression despite the fact that the Japanese were desperately trying to negotiate a peace deal to avoid war offering sweeping concessions including Japanese military withdrawals from Indochina and much of southeastern China along with a US mediated negotiated end to its war with the Republic of China.

Hal Brands expanded upon this point in an article published earlier today warning that China could utilize the same surprise attack model Trump has repeatedly used while in the midst of diplomatic negotiations with the US or Taiwan:

The raid also showcased Trump’s preferred way of war. In June, Trump used misdirection and disinformation to disguise preparations for his strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. In recent days, his administration ran the same play again. Reports that Trump would settle for a blockade of Venezuelan oil, or that he was preparing to negotiate, were presumably meant to give Maduro a false sense of security. Trump’s way of war involves maximizing secrecy and surprise that accentuate US advantages — and clear the way for precise uses of force that allow the president to start and end conflicts on his own terms.

Trump’s unprovoked military strikes on Venezuela in particular underscore the demise of the so-called “rules based liberal international order” which was always a farce to justify US imperialism much as the previous British-led international order was a farce used to justify British imperialism. Trump makes the rules now. The US also bombed multiple military and government targets in the capital region including the Venezuelan Parliament building claiming the bombing strikes were necessary for the self-defense of US Army Delta Forces troops he sent to apprehend Maduro.

The Trump administration officials have been all over the place when asked on what pretext we removed Maduro from power as there was no legitimate national security or legal justification for us having done so. There was no imminent threat to the US from Venezuela and Maduro had already agreed to give up power in exchange for amnesty and being appointed Defense Minister in a new democratically elected Venezuelan administration. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz stated with a straight face on Fox News yesterday that the bombing strikes and capture of Maduro were authorized under the Article 51 self-defense provisions of the United Nations Charter while providing no evidence that the US had come under attack by Venezuela other than poorly substantiated drug trafficking allegations. Interestingly, Russia also claimed, albeit more convincingly, that its attack on Ukraine in February 2022 was also a matter of self-defense in response to an existential threat posed by NATO’s de-facto expansion into Ukraine.

Trump’s removal of Maduro shows that it’s possible to employ a special military operation to get rid of an illegitimate dictator who refuses to hold democratic elections and stays in power by unconstitutional means. One can only imagine how the US would react if Russian President Vladimir Putin did the same thing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, (whom Trump has rightly condemned as “a dictator without elections”) that the US did to Venezuelan President Nikolas Maduro on the grounds that he is also an illegitimate leader, flied him to Moscow and tried him for crimes under Russian law for which the sentence is life imprisonment? Certainly, our EU partner states would condemn such an act in no uncertain terms including those that justified the US action in kidnapping Maduro and his wife. How might we react if Chinese special forces were to conduct a raid in Taipei to capture Taiwanese President William Lai and install a pro-Communist regime that agrees to peaceful unification with the PRC.?

A popular national security commentator who goes by the pen name of Simplicius described how Russia is likely to cite the lawless US model of regime change Trump utilized against Maduro in Venezuela last weekend in its ongoing war in Ukraine as will China in its future war to conquer Taiwan.

“If the US can simply “help itself” to a sovereign nation’s territory because adversarial powers might be close by, or might even be entrenching themselves there, as in the case of Venezuela, then why shouldn’t Russia be allowed to take Ukraine for the very same reason? Ukraine was being brought under the influence of Russia’s adversaries, teeming with NATO troops, equipment, etc., and the same can be said for Taiwan and China. And in the case of Ukraine and Taiwan, both of these have far stronger ties to Russia and China, being part of their ancestral lands, than either Venezuela or Greenland has to the US. Clearly, Trump is instructing the entire world as to how the new “international law” realities will function, and many are taking notice.”

This past weekend, former Russian President Medvedev threatened to remove Ukrainian President Zelensky from power following US attack on Venezuela. “His removal is something that could happen in the near future.” “After the Maduro precedent…it would be more justified.” Meanwhile, Chinese social media has exploded with comments advocating China use the US method to depose pro-independence Taiwanese President William Lai.

“I suggest using the same method to reclaim Taiwan in the future,” one user said in reply to a post with more than 700 likes. “Since the US doesn’t take international law seriously, why should we care about it?” said another user. “The US imperialists’ lightning raid on Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife provides a perfect blueprint for our military to launch a surprise attack on Frog Island and seize Lai Ching-te,” wrote one person, using a derogatory term to refer to Taiwan. Lai is Taiwan’s president.

Trump’s stunningly successful raid against Maduro was executed in furtherance of the Monroe Doctrine and his new National Security Strategy which seeks to greatly curtail Russian and Chinese influence in the Western Hemisphere. But Trump wasn’t satisfied with just attacking Venezuela. He putted a number of other countries on notice as potentially next on the list of US military action including Communist Cuba, the Marxist-led nations of Columbia and Mexico, the Islamic Republic of Iran and even Greenland, which is part of Denmark, a NATO partner state. During a press conference yesterday aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about his claims on Greenland, and he responded by saying that he would be addressing that “in a couple months… or maybe twenty days.”

A US takeover of Greenland is a potential US military action I would support along with taking back control of the Panama Canal from Communist China though I would prefer to see the US take control of Greenland by non-military means. The Danish Prime Minister has responded to Trump’s continuing threats to seize control of Greenland from Denmark by saying it “would effectively mark the end of NATO.” My response to her claim is what could be more America First than getting the US out of NATO? That is something Trump rightly wanted during his first presidential term according to former National Security Advisor John Bolton who joined with other Deep State members of Trump’s first Cabinet to talk him out of doing.

The New York Times reported on the first major execution of what the new US National Security Strategy refers to as the Trump corollary of the Monroe Doctrine, which I have long championed over confronting Russia and China along their borderlands and border seas with US military forces and fighting regime change wars and nation building operations in the Middle East.

Barely 48 hours after toppling the leader of Venezuela and asserting U.S. rights to the country’s oil, President Trump threatened Colombia with a similar fate. He declared that Cuba was not worth invading because “it’s ready to fall,” and he once again claimed that Greenland needed to come under American control. He seems to feel emboldened after the quick capture of Nicolás Maduro, the strongman who was seized on narco-trafficking charges.

Trump talks in blunt declarations. A more nuanced vision is described on Page 15 of the Trump administration’s two-month-old National Security Strategy, a document that appears to have been written with this moment in American territorial adventurism in mind. The strategy describes the “Trump Corollary” to Monroe’s principle that European powers have no business meddling in the Americas.

The Trump Corollary asserts an American right to “restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere,” and to deny “non-Hemispheric competitors” — namely, China — “the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets.”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) served along with Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as the most principled America First conservative opponents of Biden’s war in Ukraine even going so far as to call for the US to leave NATO last year. But he has decided to throw his support behind Trump’s regime change war in Venezuela.

During an interview with Vanity Fair back in November, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles conceded that attacking targets on Venezuela’s mainland would force Trump to get congressional approval. ‘If he were to authorize some activity on land, then it’s war, then [we’d need] Congress.’” Her understanding of constitutional requirements for the use of military forces are strongly supported by constitutional conservatives Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) among others. The fact that this US military action was carried out on false pretenses without any congressional authorization and without the support of the American people certainly sets a bad precedent for a host of reasons.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who is normally a staunch critic of unnecessary regime change wars like this one, stated shortly after the attack that he supported the bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of its Communist dictator saying he believes that Trump had the authority to do so under his Article Two “Commander in Chief” authority to ensure the safety of Americans despite the fact that Trump would not have had to bomb Venezuela had he not sent US troops to capture Maduro and his wife. He also stated Rubio has assured him the military operation is over even while Trump has suggested additional military action might be necessary if top Venezuelan officials remain loyal to Maduro.

Brandon Weichert, a Senior National Security Editor for The National Interest where I worked as a columnist from 2018-2023, published an article yesterday noting President Trump’s hypocrisy in claiming to oppose regime change wars for the past several years and now claiming he doesn’t require constitutional authority or congressional authorization to execute them.

“The 47th president campaigned on a platform of opposing foreign regime change wars. Now, however, he is vowing not only to “run the country,” but claiming that US energy firms will be taking over Venezuela’s vast oil, natural gas, and rare earth mineral resources. But with the old regime still firmly in control of the streets of Caracas, how can that happen? Many leaders in Washington today are asking themselves similar questions. Remember, Trump barely defeated Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) war powers resolution last month that was meant to prevent the president from unilaterally exercising military force in Venezuela.”

“The boat strikes and cargo ship seizures have been somewhat limited uses of force, mostly consistent with presidential war powers under previous administrations. But the grabbing of Maduro is an escalation—and a broader US invasion of Venezuela would be an even larger one. Another faction in the administration wants to simply cut a deal with the existing regime in order to get access to the natural resources of Venezuela. Grenell is more toward this end. They call it the “Cartel-Lite” approach because the plan still leaves the cartel-supporting elements of the Chavista regime in power in Caracas, in exchange for those elements cutting favorable deals with US companies and no longer doing business with China, Russia, or Iran.”

He notes that Richard Grenell who serves as US Special Envoy for Latin America has been advocating cutting a deal with the Venezuelan regime to allow them to remain in power in exchange for them cutting off economic cooperation with China, Russia and Iran and giving access to the nation’s oil to the US. Grenell had been reportedly leading negotiations for months before Trump ordered Maduro to be removed from power. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has vowed to introduce legislation to block any further military action by the Trump administration against Venezuela. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is cosponsoring the resolution which I also support.

On Sunday, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, denounced the special military operation in Venezuela as an “imperial adventure from the guy who was going to be ‘America First’ and not get into stupid wars,” “We’re caught up in exactly the euphoria that we got caught up with in 2002 when the Taliban went down, in 2003 when Iraq — when, in Iraq, Saddam Hussein went down, in 2011, when [Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi] was killed,” Himes told Bash on Sunday. “We’re caught up in this euphoria of how amazing we are at taking down leaders. But, again, let’s tick through those countries, Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. Post our removal of those leaders, I think all of us would look back and say, ‘Oh, my God, we don’t want to do that again. We don’t want to not have a plan for the next day.’”

Was the Capture of Maduro “an Inside Job?”

Interestingly the UK Daily Mail is now reporting that then Vice President Rodriguez presented herself as a more US friendly alternative to Maduro during secret talks in Qatar last October and the Trump administration considered a number of alternatives in which Maduro would leave power and she would lead a US-backed transitional government in exchange for increased cooperation with the US on developing US oil. However, those options were ultimately rejected by the White House. In any case, this would certainly explain why Trump identified her as the Venezuelan leader he planned to work with to in his words, “make Venezuela great again.”

Venezuela’s vice-president held secret meetings with Washington in Doha in the months leading up to the US military assault on Caracas that saw Nicolás Maduro’s capture, it has been claimed. During the covert talks, mediated by a senior member of the Qatari royal family, Delcy Rodríguez presented herself to American officials as a ‘more acceptable’ alternative to the 63-year-old dictator. According to an October report in the Miami Herald, Rodríguez offered the US a vision of ‘Madurismo without Maduro,’ a kind of ‘regime lite’. Details of the meetings have fueled speculation that the US capture of the Venezuelan president and his wife, Cilia Flores, was an ‘inside job’, planned meticulously over months.

According to the Miami Herald, Rodríguez taking power was one of two options presented to the White House by the Qatari mediators. The other option was Miguel Rodríguez Torres, a retired general who is currently in exile. The proposals for ‘Madurismo without Maduro’ were delivered to the White House by Richard Grenell, one of Trump’s special envoys, who met the ousted Maduro in January last year. An initial plan presented in April called on Maduro to step down, remain in his country, and give American companies access to Venezuelan oil. In exchange, the White House would drop criminal charges against the Venezuelan leader and Rodríguez would take his place. But that proposal was rejected, with Rubio arguing that the US wouldn’t accept anything other than regime change. In September, another proposal was suggested, which involved Rodríguez heading a transitional government while the president sought exile in Qatar or Turkey. But the White House rejected this proposal too, believing the regime’s criminal structures would be repackaged under new leadership.

The article reports that Rodriguez modified her defiant rhetoric yesterday to include a statement of support for collaborative development with the US and peaceful co-existence.

However, in a dramatic shift of tone on Sunday, Rodríguez - Venezuela’s acting president - offered ‘to collaborate’ with the Trump administration and she said she hoped to build ‘respectful relations’ with the US president. ‘We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence,’ she said on social media.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the CIA convinced President Trump that then Vice President and Maduro regime insider and current Interim President Delcy Rodriguez was a better positioned successor to Maduro than any Venezuelan opposition leaders who they correctly deduced would have an extremely difficult time gaining power.

A recent classified U.S. intelligence assessment determined top members of Nicolás Maduro’s regime—including Vice President Delcy Rodríguez—would be best positioned to lead a temporary government in Caracas and maintain near-term stability if the autocrat lost power, people familiar with the matter said. The analysis by the Central Intelligence Agency was briefed to President Trump and shared with a small circle of senior administration officials, according to two of the people. It was a factor in Trump’s decision to back Maduro’s vice president instead of opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, some of the people said.

According to one source, the CIA had a high-level informant in the Venezuelan regime which along with a fleet of stealth drones helped them track his movements without which his capture likely would have been far more difficult. The $50 million U.S. reward for information on Maduro, announced earlier, likely incentivized key disclosures, though officials have not confirmed if the source will receive the payout.

The Daily Mail article even quoted a former Columbian Vice President, Francisco Santos Calderón, as concluding that Rodriguez may have agreed to minimize resistance to US Army Delta Force troopers who apprehended Maduro as part of a pre-negotiated agreement to obtain US support for her to stay in power for a significant period of time after he was deposed. If so, it may be possible that she was the inside CIA source which helped the US ascertain Maduro’s whereabouts and aided in his capture. But if other regime members, in particular Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who is in charge of the Venezuelan armed forces and militia, believe that is true, it’s possible that he could take action to depose her as disloyal to Maduro and a traitor to Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution.

Might the US War with Venezuela Be Used by China as Pretext to Invade Taiwan?

In an editorial published on Saturday, the New York Times sharply criticized Trump’s attack on Venezuela stating, “By proceeding without any semblance of international legitimacy, valid legal authority or domestic endorsement, Mr. Trump risks providing justification for authoritarians in China, Russia and elsewhere who want to dominate their own neighbors.”

Since August 2022, China’s military has been conducting joint air-naval blockades surrounding Taiwan preparing to strangle it and cut it off from all Western support with little warning. China held two such large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan late last year. US intelligence has assessed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a goal of unification with Taiwan by 2027 by force if necessary.

Yesterday, Laura Loomer foolishly posted on X on Saturday that “Trump Sends Strong message to China’s Xi Jinping as Chinese delegation is still in Venezuela after meetings with Maduro today” in reference to his meetings with Chinese officials on the evening of January 2nd. However, what she fails to realize is that China could very likely use this unprovoked US assault on its Venezuelan ally and the capture of its president as a useful pretext to justify its long planned, blockade and invasion of Taiwan along with its overthrow of Taiwanese President William Lai to stand trial in China on charges of succession and rebellion against the PRC government sooner rather than later.

While one Fox News pundit, stated Trump’s seizure of President Maduro and his wife from their presidential race has Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping “quaking in their boots,” the message I see is that the US can bomb and invade any country in its sphere of influence at will which serves as a huge green light for China to blockade and invade Taiwan under the exact same pretense potentially in the very near future.

During an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday, Secretary Rubio was asked why the U.S. needs Venezuelan oil. He responded by stating, “Why does China need their oil? Russia? Iran? This is the West. This is where we live.” Russia, China, and Iran must “get out,” Rubio said — because the Western Hemisphere is ours, and no one from “outside our hemisphere” is allowed in America’s backyard. There is no doubt that Russian President Putin views Ukraine and Chinese President Xi view Taiwan the same way that Rubio views Venezuela as a part of their sphere of influence from which the US must be excluded at all costs. In fact, on October 14, 2019, former Trump administration official Fiona Hill testified that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the US agree to a policy of non-interference in Ukraine in exchange for Russia agreeing not to interfere in Venezuela:

“As the US was so concerned about the Monroe Doctrine and its own backyard, perhaps the US might also be concerned about developments in Russia’s backyard, as in Ukraine, making it very obvious that they were trying to set up some kind of let’s just say: You stay out of Ukraine or you move out of Ukraine, and, you know, we’ll rethink where we are with Venezuela.”

With the issuance of his excellent new National Security Strategy, President Trump strongly suggested that the US will most likely not defend Taiwan militarily from a Chinese blockade or invasion just as the US refused to go to war with Russia to defend Ukraine. Trump may have also concluded an understanding amounting to a de facto sphere of influence agreement with Beijing during his summit with Chinese President Xi on October 31st in South Korea that neither party will interfere militarily in each other’s respective spheres of influence.

Trump: Maduro Wanted to Negotiate and Came “Pretty Close” to Surrender

Trump admitted that Maduro was actively working to negotiate a deal with Trump to avert military action. In an interview with Fox News Saturday morning before his press conference, Trump said Maduro hoped to negotiate in the final days before U.S. forces captured him, and that the two men had spoken. “He wanted to negotiate at the end and I didn’t want to negotiate,” Trump said, adding that he told Maduro he had to “give up” and it was “close, but in the end … we had to do something that was much more surgical, much more powerful.”

Former Venezuelan dictator Nikolas Maduro shortly after his capture by US Army Delta Force special forces on his way to New York City to be imprisoned for alleged violations of US law on what must be considered largely bogus charges.

During his press conference, Trump said “I told him you have to surrender, and I think he actually came pretty close to doing so” but then grew impatient and decided to kidnap him and his wife and bomb the Venezuelan capitol instead. Before Trump engaged in an unprovoked attack on Venezuela only 30% of Americans approved of him taking military action. Now, only 39% approve of his decision to misuse the US military to kidnap and imprison Venezuelan President Nikolas Maduro and his wife when Trump himself admitted he thought he was “pretty close” to surrendering without the need for military action.

The President had no constitutional authority to conduct the unprovoked aggression against Venezuela for which there was no imminent threat to the US, and it was done in flagrant violation of international law. The truth is that that there was never any need for the US to remove Maduro from power as he had already offered a power sharing arrangement in which he would step down as President and make substantial concessions to the US in return for the US pledging not to attack Venezuela, a nation with a population as large of Ukraine but with nearly twice as much territory.

On December 18th I wrote that:

While I fully agree with Trump’s desire to pursue a regime change strategy with regards to the dictatorial regime of Venezuelan President Nikolas Maduro, this is an act of war and exactly the kind of naked, unprovoked aggression we executed against Iraq in 2003 and have been warning Communist China not to do against Taiwan. Another unprovoked forever war in our own backyard is not the foreign policy we voted for by the self-proclaimed “President of Peace.” At least when Russia invaded Ukraine, it only did so following 15 years of failed diplomacy to resolve the NATO in Ukraine crisis which the Kremlin understandably viewed as an existential threat to Russian security. If Trump does invade Venezuela, China will likely blockade and invade Taiwan next year and cite the US blockade and invasion of Venezuela as a pretext for doing the same thing the US has been doing and much of the international community will have trouble disagreeing with them.

The administration will be establishing a very bad precedent for nuclear superpowers to invade their neighbors without provocation that the PRC will be guaranteed to follow by 2027. Maduro reportedly offered to step down as President and hold new democratic presidential elections in exchange for being allowed to retain control of the armed forces just as Communist Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega did in 1990 and for a general amnesty for himself, his family and all his regime loyalists but Trump refused. He previously offered to reduce Russian and Chinese influence in Venezuela and offer lucrative oil and rare earth mineral deals to the US in exchange for the US not invading. Trump should accept Maduro’s offers to avert the need for sacrificing the lives of thousands of US soldiers in an unnecessary war of choice.

Venezuelan dictator Nikolas Maduro was reportedly ready to cooperate with the US to fight the flow of drugs to the US, sign lucrative oil deals with the US to develop Venezuela’s massive oil reserves and even to give up power and allow democratic elections in exchange for amnesty for all regime officials and retaining control of the country’s armed forces as its Defense Minister. However, Trump responded by stating he would accept nothing less than surrender or exile which Maduro rejected. Now, it seems less likely that Trump can obtain that sweetheart deal from Maduro’s hand-picked successors without some additional major inducement.

A Potential ‘Win-Win’ Compromise Solution

The Trump administration should recognize the reality that the US will likely never “run” Communist Venezuela. The best we can likely do, short of a full-scale US invasion, is to support their transition to a part Communist coalition government where the Communists retain control of the armed forces with a non-Communist president that will never wield full control of the country. However, in order to do so, the administration will have to get Interim President Rodriguez, who has both signaled defiance to Trump’s bullying and signaled a willingness for peaceful cooperation with the US, to agree to the same lucrative deal former Venezuelan President Maduro offered to Trump a few years ago and as long as Maduro remains imprisoned by the US, it’s unclear whether she will agree to such a deal.

That deal was modeled on the 1990 Nicaraguan model between Communist dictator Daniel Ortega and his successor in that he will work with Venezuela’s new Communist President to transition to a democratically elected non-Communist-led coalition government which will amnesty all regime officials. The Venezuelan Defense Ministry and armed forces would remain controlled by Maduro’s Socialist Unity Party. Under the deal, Maduro offered to decrease Russian and Chinese influence and engage in co-development and increasing control of Venezuela’s oil reserves which are much larger than our own to enrich the US. A new Western aligned Venezuelan President might be able to install allies to head up the interior ministry and national police forces. However, it’s still possible that US military strikes could backfire and lead Maduro’s hand-picked successor Defense Minister Vladimir Lopez to seize power, crack down on his political opposition and deepen ties with Russia and China.

During an interview with The Indian Express last night, I proposed that President Trump consider offering to return Maduro to Venezuela in exchange for Interim President Rodriguez’s agreement to a more rapid transition of power to a pro-Western, democratically elected government and sign cooperative development agreements with US companies to rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure in exchange for a share of the profits. In exchange, the US could agree to allow a Maduro regime official to remain in perpetual control of the Defense Ministry as Maduro proposed. Maduro would have to issue a formal letter resigning as president and be banned from holding any federal or military positions prior to his return while the US could be open to him serving as the leader of his political party.

Such a diplomatic compromise agreement could be implemented right after a new democratically elected government has been formed or as soon as after Venezuela gives US companies substantial oil concessions to avert any perceived need for additional US military strikes or unnecessary loss of US and Venezuelan lives. Then, the US could apply military pressure to get Communist Cuba and Nicaragua to agree to a deal along the same terms restoring democracy to both nations and reducing Russian and Chinese influence in exchange for a lifting of US economic sanctions. One can only hope that President Trump will put America First by pursuing such a prudent negotiated compromise solution rather than risk a protracted war that could risk hundreds, if not thousands, of US military casualties while weaking the US military at a time we should be focusing on homeland and strategic defense against the People’s Republic of China and other dangerous US adversaries.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

