President Donald Trump giving an Oval Office address on September 10, 2025 condemning the assassination of America First conservative champion Charlie Kirk who reportedly traveled to the White House to urge President Trump not to start a new unwinnable regime change war with Iran. Averting an unnecessary war with Iran war probably the main focus of Kirk’s last several months of his life because he knew it would be a massive betrayal of Trump’s America First conservative base to whom he had promised “no new wars.” Many believe his opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu’s plan to drag Trump into an unnecessary war with Iran was the reason he was assassinated.

When President Donald Trump was elected President in November 2024, he campaigned on a platform of ending America’s forever wars and preventing new wars from breaking out. He campaigned against regime change wars and pledged to stop World War Three from breaking out. Now, that he has embroiled the US in an unnecessary regime change forever war against Iran, he is on track to breaking all of those promises causing his supporters to feel betrayed and imploding his election winning America First conservative coalition seven months ahead of the critically important November mid-term elections. After calling for George W. Bush to be impeached for starting an unnecessary war in the Middle East, some of his former supporters are now calling for his impeachment and removal from office for the same reason.

The war that Trump has stated isn’t just ‘a special military operation’ as Fox News teased in a caption when the war I have been referring to as ‘Operation Epic Fiasco’ first began but it is a major regional war and essentially America’s first great power war that it has fought since the Korean War nearly three quarters of a century ago. Iran possesses multiple classes of advanced missile systems including mobile medium-range and intermediate-range missile systems, supersonic and hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles and supersonic and hypersonic Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles (ASBMs) that the US does not. It has proven to be a near-peer adversary that the US military is unable to defeat militarily without escalating to the use of nuclear weapons. Iran possesses powerful weapons of mass destruction including very potent cyber-offensive capabilities and likely super-EMP and nuclear weapons that could potentially destroy all US critical infrastructure. As such, continuation of the war itself poses an existential threat to the United States making negotiating a swift end to Trump’s war with Iran our overriding national security imperative.

There never was any military solution to Iran’s decision to build nuclear weapons or its decision to close the Strait of Hormuz days after Trump started the war against them only a diplomatic solution. Iran’s nuclear and nuclear-capable ballistic missile arsenal cannot be destroyed with conventional bombing strikes alone as they are buried deep underground in hardened bunkers. Iran is nearly four times larger than Iraq with twice as many people and its western border is full of mountainous terrain that greatly favors the defender. It would take six months to a year to amass the 500,000 US troops necessary to give us even a chance to overthrow Iran’s Islamist regime and Iraq would have to give the US permission to host those troops which they very likely would not as it has a defense pact with Iran which has 14.5 million troops including paramilitary reserves.

Just like all of America’s other no-win forever wars we have fought in the Middle East, Trump’s war on Iran is a manufactured crisis that would not exist if Trump had refrained from attacking it. The Pentagon has declared there was no intelligence indicating Iran planned to attack the US or Israel preemptively. Both President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have stated that they took the US to war because Israel had informed us they were planning to attack Iran on February 28th and we had reason to believe that if Israel did attack Iran, it might respond with attacks on US military bases admitting that Israel forced us into this unwinnable war.

Iran’s Sweeping Peace Offer to De-Nuclearize the Day Before Trump Started the War

The most obvious way to protect the US against a nuclear-armed Iran is to stop attacking them and maximizing its incentivizes to nuke our major cities by ending all hostilities against them. Iran offered to permanently suspend their nuclear program the day before Israel forced Trump to start a war with Iran, committed to give up their entire Highly Enriched Uranium stockpile and allow unfettered access to all of their nuclear sites by IAEA inspectors. Unfortunately, Israel assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the day after Iran provided the US with their most sweeping offer yet to suspend Iran’s nuclear weapons program along with nearly fifty other top Iranian leaders because they were afraid Trump might accept Iran’s generous peace offer which Trump and Rubio claims forced the US to join Israel’s war against Iran. Israeli bombing strikes on Iran forced the US into the war according to both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio even though the US was caught unprepared to fight a war of more than one week’s duration.

UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell who stated Iran made a surprising and impressive offer to permanently suspend its nuclear offer that made more concessions to the US than it had ever made before the day before Trump assassinated its Supreme Leader.

The London Guardian newspaper has reported that the UK regarded the US and Israeli attack on Iran as unlawful and premature since UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell believed the path remained open to a negotiated solution to the long-running issue of how Iran could reassure the US that it was not seeking a nuclear weapon. We now have two external participants of the US-Iran talks (Oman’s foreign minister and the UK’s National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell) who have confirm that the US and Israel attacked despite Iran offering to permanently suspend its nuclear weapons program. The Guardian reports that Jonathan Powell “believed the path remained open to a negotiated solution to the long-running issue of how Iran could reassure the US that it was not seeking a nuclear weapon,” and “UK officials…were impressed that Iran was prepared for the deal to be permanent.” Accordingly, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lied when they claimed Iran refused to make a deal.

On March 19th, the Trump administration has granted a 30-day waiver on Iranian oil exports to slow the increase in global oil prices, but the effect of that decision is that Iran stands to make $50-75 billion in oil revenues in the coming year helping to fund its existential war for independence against the US and Israel. Previous to that, the White House lifted US sanctions on Russian oil exports which will provide them with $55 billion in additional oil profits to fund their war in Ukraine. Thus, you could make a credible argument that Trump is now funding both sides of the war in both the Russo-Ukrainian War and the US-Israel-Iran War. This show that Iran, not the US that is increasingly achieving escalation dominance over the US certainly when it comes to the financial and economic arenas of the war.

Non-Existent US-Iran Peace Negotiations

During the first week of the war, President Trump began falsely claiming that Iran was desperate for peace when in fact Iran has been refusing all cease-fire negotiations since the first night of the war when it was Trump who first asked for a cease-fire after Iran fired four subsonic anti-ship cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln as a warning shot for it to stay far away from Iranian territory. On March 21st, President Trump began issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or the US would destroy its power plants and plunge Iran’s citizens into darkness. However, on the morning of March 23rd he extended the deadline by five days announcing that “great progress had been made” in peace negotiations with Iran and that Iran had accepted virtually all of the points in the US fifteen-point peace plan. Later that day and several times since, Iran swiftly rejected Trump’s peace plan to end the war calling it “unrealistic,” “irrational” and “unacceptable.” Trump continues to claim as recently as March 31st, that Iran has accepted most or even all US peace demands at the same time as he has stated the US does not need to negotiate a peace deal with Iran and that “we will be leaving in two to three weeks” regardless of whether a peace deal has been reached or not.

On March 29th, Trump again claimed that Iran had accepted the US fifteen-point peace plan while top Iranian officials stated they had rejected it as entirely “unacceptable” and that no counteroffer had been issued by Tehran:

United States President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is “agreeing” with a US-proposed 15-point plan for ending the ongoing war in the Middle East during a press conference held on Air Force One on Sunday. When asked about Iran’s response to the plan, which was sent to Iran via Pakistan, Trump said, “They gave us most of the points,” and asked, “Why wouldn’t they?” He added that Iran is “agreeing” with the US on the plan and that, in addition to the original 15 points, the US will be “asking for a couple of other things.” ‘“We’ve had regime change if you look… because the one regime was decimated, destroyed - they’re all dead,” he said, adding that the US is “dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before.” Trump asserted that the current Iranian leadership “seems to be much more reasonable.” When asked if Trump was still considering deploying ground troops to Iran, Trump stated that the US is looking at “lots of alternatives.”

The BBC reports that the US fifteen-point peace plan includes the following points. I have noted in parenthesis which ones I believe would be acceptable or unacceptable to Iran.

The nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow will be taken out of use and destroyed (likely unacceptable)

Transparency and oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over activities in Iran (acceptable)

Iran will abandon the use of armed proxies in the region, and stop its funding and arming of regional affiliates (unacceptable)

Dismantling of existing nuclear capabilities that have already been accumulated

A commitment to never strive to achieve nuclear weapons (acceptable)

No nuclear material will be enriched on Iranian soil, and all enriched material will be handed over to the IAEA (unacceptable)

The Strait of Hormuz will remain open and constitute a “free maritime zone” (unacceptable)

Iran’s missiles will be subject to a future decision, but they would be limited in quantity and range, and only for self-defence purposes (likely unacceptable though acceptable to postpone the question)

In return for accepting these terms, Iran would receive a few things in return:

American assistance in developing a civilian nuclear project in Bushehr for electricity production

Removal of all sanctions

Removal of the threat of renewing sanctions

There are also reports that the White House would be willing to agree to a thirty-day cease-fire to negotiate a peace deal much as he has been urging Russia and Ukraine to do over the past year. However, Iran has made clear it will not agree to any proposed cease-fire and will insist on a permanent and comprehensive peace agreement with guarantees for Iran’s security from future US and Israeli aggression.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian who President Donald Trump recently praised as “Iran’s new regime president” despite the fact that he has served as Iran’s president for over twenty months now. Pezeshkian, who was previously considered a moderate in Iranian political circles, has called on the US to stop making threats and send ground troops to invade Iran under the likely assumption that Iran could either wipe them out or use them as hostages to force the US to accept Iran’s peace demands.

Iranian officials have rejected Trump’s fifteen-point peace plan as “maximalist” and “excessive” and have told Iranian state media that they have five conditions the US and Israel must meet before they agree to end the war.

Here are Iran’s five peace demands to end the war:

A complete halt to “aggression and assassinations” by the enemy

The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic

Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations

The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region

International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran’s sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz

While I welcome, President Trump’s attempts to begin high-level peace negotiations with Iran are likely to end in failure if does not accept most of Iran’s five peace terms as Iran has rejected Trump’s 15-point peace plan and has declared it will only negotiate peace terms with Vice President JD Vance. The White House may be concerned that accepting Iran’s five peace demands could be portrayed as a capitulation to a country that Trump has falsely characterized as the loser of his unprovoked war of aggression.

A More Realistic US-Iran Peace Proposal

Two weeks before the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran, I published a ten-point peace proposal I believe might have averted the outbreak of war. Here are the updated terms of what I believe to be a realistic peace proposal that incorporates a number of US and Iranian peace terms that I believe both sides might find acceptable to end the present war:

1. Both sides shall endeavor to normalize bilateral diplomatic and trade relations and declare their commitment to the realization of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. The US recognizes Iran’s Islamist regime as the government of Iran and commits to never seek to overthrow it or assassinate any of its political or military leaders. Both sides commit to a policy of non-interference in each other’s affairs and shall pursue a productive relationship based on mutual respect. The US shall lift all economic sanctions on Iran in return for its full compliance with this agreement.

2. Iran agrees to ensure and guarantee the freedom of navigation of international commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and may charge a $2 million toll per ship providing at least half of all such transactions are denominated in US dollars.

3. Iran will dismantle its long-range ballistic missile program and destroy all its ballistic missiles with ranges in excess of 3,000 kilometers including its Shahab 5 and Sejil 3 IRBMs.

4. Iran will destroy its two Noor 2 and Noor 3 super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) satellites and dismantle all its space launch vehicles (SLVs).

5. Iran will dismantle all its terrorist cells (including proxy terror cells) in the US and commit to never support any terrorist strikes by its proxies against the US or its military forces or citizens abroad.

6. The US agrees never to rebuild all thirteen of its military bases in the Persian Gulf region which have been rendered unusable by Iranian missile strikes. The US further agrees not to deploy any US military forces in the Persian Gulf aside from unarmed reconnaissance aircraft.

7. The US will help fund the reconstruction of damaged or destroyed Iranian civilian infrastructure providing that the contracts for reconstruction be awarded to US contractors.

8. Iran commits to totally abandon all efforts to produce nuclear weapons. The US and Iran agree to negotiate a separate nuclear deal in which Iran agrees to unfettered access for International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) inspectors to verify all its nuclear weapons program activities have been suspended. Iran agrees to transfer all its Highly Enriched Uranium to either IAEA or the Russian Federation. Iran may continue to produce Low Enriched Uranium (enriched up to 3.66%) for its peaceful nuclear energy program.

9. Both sides guarantee that they will never attack each other’s military forces, citizens or territory ever again as part of a new US-Iran non-aggression pact. The U.S. and Iran solemnly pledge that neither side will go to war against the other in the event they are attacked by a third party. In return for this non-aggression pact being extended to include Israel and Iranian proxies, Iran agrees to halt all arms shipments to its proxies unless they are attacked by Israel. In return for Iran’s allied resistance groups pledging not to attack Israel, the State of Israel agrees to withdraw all its military forces from Lebanon.

10. The US and Iran shall encourage Israel and Hamas to strictly observe the terms of the October 2025 Gaza Cease Fire Agreement including ending military strikes, facilitating the shipment of all humanitarian aid to Gaza, helping to restore and rebuild Gazan critical infrastructure and implementing phased Israeli military withdrawals in exchange for Hamas disarming except for light weapons and small arms. Then, Hamas can be replaced by both an International Security Force consisting of troops from Muslim nations and a non-Hamas led Palestinian security force.

The Trump Administration should be willing to accept less than its desired terms outlined in its fifteen-point peace plan if necessary to ensure a swift end to the war since Iran may have escalation dominance and the ability to inflict as much economic and financial pain on the US and its allies as we can inflict on them. While some of these terms might prove difficult for the White House, the alternative of doubling down and falling into an escalation trap with a US ground invasion of Kharg Island risking the loss of thousands of US troops with no prospects of achieving its stated objectives in its great power war with Iran would be far worse.

Furthermore, continuation of Trump’s forever war against Iran could lead to the mutually assured destruction of Iran’s and US Gulf State ally energy infrastructure, along with very possibly our own. Meanwhile, the White House continues to commit political suicide as the war becomes increasingly unpopular helped by an almost certain economic recession caused by massively increased oil prices. Trump has reported told his advisors he is ready to move on to other priorities possibly including a possible US invasion of Communist Cuba.

Trump Fostering the Illusion of Victory as He Considers Agreeing to Iranian Terms

Over the past month, President Trump has repeatedly misled the American people by delcaring the war has already been won, that we don’t know who is running Iran because all their leaders are dead, their air force, is destroyed, their navy is sunk and the US has destroyed one-hundred percent of Iran’s military capability, none of which is true.

On March 24th, Trump clamed Iran gave him “a present worth a tremendous amount of money”:

As President Donald Trump attempts to engage in peace talks with Iran and rally domestic support for his war effort, he boasted of receiving a “very big present worth a tremendous amount of money” from Iran. The president remained coy about what the gift was. “I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize,” he told reporters gathered for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, March 24. “They gave it to us, and they said they were going to give it. So that meant one thing to me: We’re dealing with the right people,” Trump said, adding “it was a very nice thing” that was “oil and gas related” and not related to Iran’s nuclear program. “It was related to the flow and to the Strait, yeah, it was,” he conceded when asked by a reporter.

A British oil tanker seized by Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Republic has been blockading the Strait of Hormuz to all Western oil tankers since Trump started his war against it except those that pay a $2 million toll in Chinese yuan currency. President Donald Trump would have us believe that Iran is sending the US twenty oil tankers full of oil as “a present” presumably to reward him for helping to kill fifty of Iran’s top leaders including their political and religious Supreme Leader and the First Family, bombing Iranian cities and attempting to destroy Iran’s military. The Fox ‘Fake’ News Network and his sycophants like Sean Hannity have been reporting his false claims as if it were gospel truth.

On March 29th, Trump revealed what this “present” was stating that Iran had granted passage for 20 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz though none of which appeared to be headed to the United States. The New York Times reported on his statements:

President Trump said on Sunday night that Iran had agreed to release 20 more cargo ships of oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday, in what the president insisted was a “tribute” to the United States and a “sign of respect.” Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a weekend spent in Florida, Mr. Trump cast Iran’s decision to allow free passage for the ships as a sign that negotiations were underway toward ending the military conflict in the region, in what he said were direct and indirect talks. But to many outside experts, Iran’s ability to turn the spigot of oil deliveries on and off simply demonstrates its power to control the narrow, 21-mile-wide passage. Previously Mr. Trump had said he did not care much about what went through the strait because most of the oil goes to customers in Asia and Europe, and very little to the United States. It was not clear where the 20 cargo ships were headed. China and India are major buyers of Iranian oil. The ships may also belong to Gulf Arab states. Last week, the Iranians allowed about 10 ships to transit the strait, a development that Mr. Trump also hailed as a sign of progress.

On March 30th, President Trump stated Iran gave us “a tribute…I think as a sign of respect, twenty boats of oil, big, big boats of oil” while stating on Truth Social that “the US is in negotiations with a new and more reasonable regime” in Tehran. Trump made a similar claim that Communist Venezuela gave us a gift of thirty million barrels of oil right after we abducted their President and First Lady—an amount of oil that is the equivalent of fifteen supertankers. He appears to envision himself as a modern-day Roman Emperor to which every other country in the world except for Russia and China must pay tribute as our vassal states.

Trump had stated previously that the claimed gift of 8-10 oil tankers sent by Iran to the US proved that “we are dealing with the right people” now in control of the Iranian regime even as he prepares to invade Iran’s Kharg Island with the first major US amphibious invasion since Reagan’s invasion of Grenada forty-three years ago. This is the same farce he perpetrated with Venezuelan Communist dictator Delcy Rodriguez depicting her as a great leader while he continues to wage an undeclared war on her country with a total oil blockade. The “new and more reasonable regime” led by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, strongly supported by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, that he is referring to in Tehran is even more hardline than the one led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei whom Trump assassinated and even more to accelerate Iranian nuclear weapons production. However, Trump wants to provide the illusion of victory even as he considers capitulating to Iran’s demands to cede control of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to Iran and vacate our Persian Gulf military bases which have been destroyed or rendered unusable by Iran.

White House Signals Willingness to End Iran War Without Reopening Strait of Hormuz

On March 29th, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump told his aides he was willing to concede Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz for the time being pending future negotiations after the war has reached a negotiated end. If so, I’m sure his sagging poll numbers and rapidly rising energy costs pushing the US into a recession right before the November mid-term election have caused him to realize that a US victory over Iran is impossible making him decide it would be better to cut our losses. If indeed it is rue that Trump is trying to avoid the appearance of capitulating to Tehran and spin a US defeat as a victory, that would be a very prudent and welcome course of action.

President Trump told aides he’s willing to end the U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, administration officials said, likely extending Tehran’s firm grip on the waterway and leaving a complex operation to reopen it for a later date. In recent days, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks. He decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran’s navy and its missile stocks and wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade. But after saying Monday on social media that Iran was now led by a “more reasonable” regime, he threatened to target the country’s electric plants and oil sites—including oil-export hub Kharg Island—“if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business.’”

On March 30th, the Trump administration began signaling that the US would be willing to agree to a peace deal with Iran which would leave them in full control of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz which is one of Iran’s key demands along with the closure of all US military bases in the Persian Gulf, which given the fact that thirteen of them have been destroyed or rendered unusable should not be a difficult demand for Trump to accept.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who has sometimes struggled to defend and explain his many contradictory statements and his every monumental Iran War flip-flops he makes sometimes multiple times in the same day.

As Time magazine is reporting, “The prospect of Iran continuing to exert greater control over the narrow Strait could make it one of the lasting legacies of the conflict.” Ensuring safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is not one of the “core objectives” President Donald Trump has set for ending his military operation against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, potentially setting the stage for Iran to continue to flex its strategic position over one of the world’s busiest oil shipping channels for the foreseeable future. Leavitt was asked at a White House press briefing on Monday whether Trump was willing to declare victory in Iran and end the war even if Iran continued to block most vessels from passing through the strait. Leavitt said the U.S. and Israel began their military strikes in late February to destroy Iran’s navy, dismantle its missile and drone infrastructure, weaken its proxies in the region and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “The full reopening of the Strait is something the Administration is working towards, but the core objectives of the operation have been clearly defined for the American people by the Commander in Chief,” Leavitt said.

However, on March 31st, Trump executed another massive flip-flop by posting on Truth Social that the US will continue “blasting Iran into the stone age” if they don’t re-open the Strait of Hormuz which they refuse to do without a peace agreement.

Trump Claims US “Will Be Leaving Very Soon” and Ending His War on Iran in Two to Three Weeks

During remarks in the Oval Office on March 31st, President Donald Trump says the US military “will be leaving very soon” reportedly within 2-3 weeks essentially admitting that the US military which has been based in the Persian Gul region for the past 36 years will be leaving never to return. He previously told his advisors that he would be willing to end the war with Iran in total control of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. If indeed, it is true that Trump is caving to Iran’s demands that the US military permanently vacate the Persian Gulf region and never rebuild its 17 destroyed US military bases and allow Iran to retain control of the Persian Gulf then I think the chances for a peace deal with Iran become much more possible.

Iran has rejected Trump’s pleas for a cease-fire over the past month denouncing the US fifteen point peace plan as “unacceptable” while no negotiations have yet begun. However, If the US pulled out of the region, it is possible that Iran would stop attacking us while they continue to fight Israel so that remains a good option as peace negotiations could take months or even early next year to finalize a peace agreement. Historians may recall that it took over two years to negotiate an armistice ending the Korean War while it has taken more than four years to negotiate an end to the Russo-Ukrainian War with no end in sight.

Trump again extended his ultimatum on March 27th just before the deadline was set to expire until April 6th. As I predicted at the time he first issued the ultimatum it ended up being an idle threat he likely never meant to follow through on because Iran threatened to retaliate by destroying our Gulf Allies’ power grids which would completely shut down their oil production and cause oil prices to spike to $200 a barrel and the average price of gasoline in the US to $6 a gallon.

On March 29th, Trump told reporters that the US would be ending his war on Iran and leaving the Persian Gulf region within two to three weeks and that it would not be necessary for Iran to make a peace deal with him likely in view of the fact that US-Iran peace negotiations have yet to begin.

Donald Trump had said the United States could end its military attacks on Iran within two to three weeks and that Tehran does not have to make a deal as a condition for the war ending. “We’ll be leaving very soon,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday, adding the exit could take place “within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three”. Asked if successful diplomacy with Iran was required to bring the conflict to an end, Trump said it was not. “Iran doesn’t have to make a deal, no. No, they don’t have to make a deal with me.” Trump also says Iranian leaders are “begging to make a deal” with the US to end the war, a claim that has previously been denied by Iran.

The US is in the process of sending 7,000 troops to the Persian Gulf and the Department of War has notified another 10,000 more to prepare to deploy to threaten a ground invasion of Kharg Island through which ninety percent of Iran’s oil flows. However, on March 26th, the Wall Street Journal reported Trump told his advisors he wanted a speedy end to his war in Iran and had decided to cancel his plan to use thousands of US military forces to invade Iran’s Kharg Island, telling them it would likely push the war well beyond his reported mid-May deadline for ending military operations against with Iran.

President Trump has told associates in recent days that he wants to avoid a protracted war in Iran and that he hopes to bring the conflict to an end in the coming weeks. Nearly one month into the war, the president has privately informed advisers he thinks the conflict is in its final stages, urging them to stick to the four-to-six-week timeline he has outlined publicly, according to people familiar with the matter. White House officials planned a mid-May summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing with the expectation that the war would be concluded before the meeting begins, some of the people said. Trump told an associate that the war was distracting from his other priorities, one of the people said. The president appears ready to shift to his next big challenge, another person who spoke to him recently said, though Trump didn’t say what that might be. Some allies are hopeful he can pivot to ousting the communist regime in Cuba. One idea that Trump has floated to advisers: securing U.S. access to some of Iran’s oil as part of any deal to end the war, according to a senior administration official.

How Will Trump’s Iran War Debacle End?

During his Oval Office address tonight discussing his great power war with Iran, President Trump will likely tell the American people why we had to start a ‘special military operation’ against Iran to defend US military bases and Israel. He will boast about how the US has achieved nearly all its objectives in his war on Iran repeating the same dubious claims he has stated previously that the US has destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capacity. He will say the US military is the most powerful in the world and has sunk Iran’s Navy, destroyed its air force and decimated 90 percent of its missile force and its nuclear program setting back its military capabilities by 15 years.

It will be the equivalent of George W. Bush’s ‘mission accomplished’ speech in May 2003 after he announced victory over Iraq only to see the war drag on eight years longer. He will praise Iran’s “new more reasonable leaders” who he will claim are desperate for a peace deal and offer them a cease-fire but then threaten to destroy Iran’s power plants and invade Iran if they refuse to accept his generous offer while likely planning to launch a costly ground invasion of Iranian territory as soon as this weekend. But Iran will most likely continue to reject his offer and will keep fighting until Trump has suffered a humiliating defeat with thousands of US military casualties and the loss of both Houses of Congress by wide margins.

An artist’s depiction of a super-EMP detonation over the US. As I reported two and a half years ago, Iran has deployed its Noor 2 and Noor 3 satellites at an optimum super EMP attack altitude of 285 miles in low-earth orbit over the US. This means that it could destroy all US critical infrastructure without warning at the press of a button and kill up to 260 million Americans within a year unless the Trump administration were to act first and shoot them down.

The Hill is reporting that even Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was one of the main bad actors that urged Trump to start his forever war with Iran is now urging President Trump to “wind down” the war and “wind up” efforts to negotiate a peace deal with Iran while neocon warmonger former Gov. Nikki Haley is warning that the biggest winner of Trump’s Iran War thus far has been Russia. Meanwhile, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is rightly warning that the neocon warhawks in and out of the Trump administration are trying to drag us into a ground invasion of Iran to make it another Iraq.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Monday he has encouraged President Trump to “wind down” the Iran war and “wind up” efforts for a peace deal while noting that it would take an agreement from both parties to resolve the conflict in the Middle East. “Washington’s war machine is hard at work. They are try to drag us into Iran to make it another Iraq. We can’t let them,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wrote in a post on X last week. “And yes, when we say Washington’s war machine, we mean Lindsey Graham,” she added.

The Wall Street Journal reported ten days ago that President Trump has apparently settled on a plan to try to use thousands of US Marines to take control of Kharg Island and potentially additional Iranian islands in what will ultimately be a failed and futile attempt to re-establish control of the Persian Gulf and likely result in thousands of US military casualties. But it won’t just be a military debacle like Gallipoli. It will likely result in multiple US warships including the USS Tripoli being sent to the bottom of the Persian Gulf from Iran’s hundreds if not thousands of anti-ship missiles including hypersonic missiles. If so, it would prove the most humiliating US naval defeat since Pearl Harbor. America First conservative champion and war hero Joe Kent’s decision to resign as Director of the Counterterrorism Center, which was announced earlier this morning, is likely a response to Trump’s decision to move forward with these amphibious assaults.

During an interview on Brandon Weichert’s outstanding National Security Hour podcast, Matt Brackon, a former US Navy Seal, stated “The Iranians don’t mind dying for their cause, especially if we’re the ones invading, Anybody who thinks that the US has a technological upper hand, and that American marines are somehow tougher than the Persian Revolutionary Guards is really crazy. What they’re going to do is… let the Americans in. They’re going to turn off radar, turn off defenses… And then they’ll close the trap.” So Iran is going to let the US amphibious assault vessels land thousands of US Marines on Kharg Island and then sink all US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf to leave them stranded and isolated subjected to incessant barrages of Iranian artillery, combat drone and missile fire.

It would be the modern-day equivalent of Iran’s taking US embassy personnel in 1979 but on a far larger scale. Then, if Trump wants to rescue our stranded US Marines, he will have to capitulate to all of Iran’s peace demands. Meanwhile this Iranian Kharg Island hostage crisis, covered every day by all US regime media outlets, will result in the GOP Congress being obliterated in the November mid-term elections ensuring Trump’s impeachment and removal from office early next year. At that point, Iran hopes a President JD Vance will negotiate a Nixonian ‘peace with honor’ and end the war on terms acceptable to Tehran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghch are openly stating that they want the US to invade Kharg Island so Iran can entrap thousands of US troops in the Persian Gulf and hold them hostages and refuse to allow them to escape a hellscape of Iranian artillery, drone and missile strikes until Trump capitulate to every single one of Iran’s peace demands. Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. whom Trump reportedly had been considering supporting to lead Iran, warned that Iranian forces are already “waiting for American soldiers to enter on the ground so they can rain fire upon them.”

Iran clearly knows that we are coming and without the element of surprise, a US ground operation, even with vastly superior firepower, could quickly turn into a bloodbath. This is how Iran plans to restore deterrence with the US once and for all and deliver a lethal blow to Trump’s presidency and to his political party. The question is will President Trump be foolish enough to fall into Iran’s trap or will he negotiate a peace deal along the lines I have proposed above, declare victory and end US involvement in the war to cut our losses. Based on Trump’s record during the past ten months I fear it will be the former. If so, it is very possible that this war will continue to escalate and only end with a nuclear exchange which could cost the lives of tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of innocent people fought on behalf of Israeli imperialism and regional domination of the Middle East.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

March 1st—Interview with Brandon Weichert on his National Security Talk podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to start an illegal, unconstitutional, unprovoked war of aggression with a nuclear-armed Iran that could quickly escalate to World War Three.

March 3rd—Interview on The Political Current talk show hosted by Sara Katib to discuss the rising tensions between Iran and the US and the growing threat of a US attack and the terms of what a workable peace deal to avert a US-Iran military conflict might look like.

March 4th—Interview with Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson’s show “The Absolute Truth” to discuss Trump’s forever regime change war on Iran, what Trump’s objectives are, whether it can be won and whether it could escalate to World War Three.

March 4th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to start the biggest regional war in the Middle East in 35 years and what the ramifications will be and who will likely win the war.

March 10h—Interview with Harrison Smith on his ‘The War Room’ podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to start the biggest regional war in the Middle East in 35 years and whether it could lead to the outbreak of World War Three.

March 17th—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran and how he has transformed from an America First hero president into an Israel First zero president.

March 18th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s unnecessary, unwinnable forever war in Iran and the chances that the war will escalate to World War Three and end with the destruction of America.

March 19th—Iran War Debate at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. I will be leading a debate team of three panelists on the Ant-Iran War side arguing why the war is an unprovoked war of aggression that must be ended as swiftly as possible to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 24th—Interview with IranTalks to discuss Trump’s unjust, unnecessary and unwinnable war with aggression, escalation on both sides, which side is likely to win a protracted war of attrition and potential compromise solutions to avert the outbreak of World War Three.

March 30th—Interview with Dr. Maria on the Dr. Maria show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s Operation Epic Fiasco and Iran War debacle and how the war risks escalating into a forever war with the chances of it escalating to World War Three increasing the longer it goes on.

March 31st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss Trump’s Neocon Deep State War on Iran, why the US is losing the war and what Trump needs to do to end it quickly to minimize US military, economic and political losses.

Upcoming Interviews

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

Share The Real War

Leave a comment