The Real War

The Real War

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Accidental Activist Anthony
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Hi David,

In your previous article, you speculated that the new Ayatollah may be more keen on using cyberattacks, super-EMP satellites and/or nuclear missiles to destroy the US and/or Israel when we least expect it. Are you suggesting that he would do so even if Trump were to be successful in negotiating a peaceful end to the war? Or would we have to adopt a Code-Pink, isolationist foreign policy to guarantee that such a surprise attack wouldn't happen, thus allowing us to harden our utility infrastructure?

I saw your interview with Brandon Weichert on March 1 and found your debate regarding the role of JD Vance as a voice for non-interventionism interesting. However, I will point out that JD was never really "America First" to begin with. There's a quote by Libertarian commentator (and U.S. Senate Candidate from Michigan) Joseph Solis-Mullen that goes like this: "So-called isolationists like JD Vance are not anti war; they just have preferred wars like against Iran and China as opposed to against Russia." There is evidence of this as it relates to China. Before the last presidential election, Vance has stated that all of the weapons we are sending to Ukraine need to be in our possession to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan. In June of last year, he stated that the decision to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities was up to Trump. Bring Our Troops Home, the organization behind the Defend The Guard proposal, called him out on that, rightfully pointing out that that decision actually belongs to Congress. Just last September, Vance stated that the U.S. was looking into sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and again pointing out that it was Trump's decision to make (seemingly implying that Vance would have supported such an insane decision). These statements suggest that Vance may have also been conquered by the likes of Susie Wiles and/or Marco Rubio.

I especially like your proposal on using U.S. contractors to help with rebuilding Iran's civilian infrastructure. I believe the U.S. should avoid giving foreign aid to other nations as much as possible, so your proposal on this front would be a great way of giving reparations to Iran without it looking like we are giving them foreign aid.

Have you ever considered going on the Daniel Davis Deep Dive? I think you would make a really great guest on that podcast!

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