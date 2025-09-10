The Real War

The Real War

Paulo Aguiar
13h

Big powers draw red lines, small powers get squeezed, and wars end when costs outrun aims. You don’t have to like Russia to admit geography and balances matter. The U.S. interest is simple: prevent a wider war, keep Europe stable, and stay free to deal with China. Everything else is negotiable, even if that sounds harsh.

A workable off-ramp is the classic trade: guns down, borders rearranged, Ukraine neutral in NATO terms but armed enough to deter, and outside troops kept out. Call it ugly if you want--most real peace deals are. The alternative is chain-ganging into a fight we don’t control, over terrain that won’t decide the century.

Freeze the lines, lock in inspections and range limits, swap POWs, reopen the economy, and let refugees come home. Europe funds rebuild, Washington steps back from the brink, and everyone saves ammo for problems that actually decide the balance of power.

And yeah, leaders will posture, because politics. But statesmen cut deals their successors can live with. If we can split Russian aims from Beijing’s and park this war at a cold simmer instead of a hot burn, that’s a win in the only scoreboard that matters.

Perfect is fantasy. Peace that holds is enough. Let’s be adults and take it.

Ken
11h

"over three and a half years, which is longer than the US took to defeat Nazi Germany during World War Two"

So the US singlehandedly defeated Nazi Germany in WW2?

