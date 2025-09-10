Ukrainian President denounced President Trump twice for allegedly “repeating Putin’s talking points” during his meeting in the Oval Office on February 28th. Trump wisely responded by cutting off all US military aid to Ukraine for a week but has been appeasing Zelensky ever since.

The tragic war between Russia and Ukraine, which President Donald Trump has rightly called both “senseless” and “unnecessary” has now been fought for over three and a half years with no end in sight. That is longer than the US took to aid its allies in defeating Nazi Germany during World War Two. In a courageous effort to end the conflict, President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a historic summit in Anchorage on August 15th setting high expectations that a peace deal ending the war in Ukraine would soon follow. During his meeting with Trump, Putin reportedly demanded that Ukraine give up the remainder of the eastern Donbas region (eighty-eight percent of which is currently controlled by Russia), renounce its ambitions to join NATO, return to its pre-2014 Maidan coup neutral status and ban foreign troops and bases from its territory.

In an interview on Meet the Press on August 24th, Vice President JD Vance declared that the Russians had made some “significant concessions” including vowing to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine after the war ended, giving up their demand for regime change in Kyiv and agreeing to robust security guarantees for Ukraine. He also rightly noted that virtually all modern wars have ended with a negotiated peace agreement though incorrectly suggesting that both world wars had ended through diplomatic action. Some of the other sweeping concessions Putin reportedly offered to Trump at the meeting was reducing Russia’s longtime territorial demands on Ukraine by over two-thirds down to just over one percent of additional Ukrainian territory in the Donbass region and dropping Russia’s previous demand that Ukraine massively reduce the size and armaments of its armed forces as part of a post war settlement.

In addition, Russia notably omitted from its minimally acceptable terms its demand for the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine referencing its call for the disbanding of Ukraine’s ultranationalist militias (including the Azov Corps which employs neo-Nazi symbols and ideology) and far-right political parties. The Kremlin is undoubtedly aware that its main objective of “de-Nazification” namely the replacement of Zelensky with a Ukrainian leader that supports peaceful co-existence with Russia could be accomplished with a free and fair election that would accompany the end of martial law following the signing of a peace agreement ending hostilities. However, Zelensky is reportedly laying the groundwork to hold an election using a government issued phone app that could enable him to alter the results to ensure his re-election. That is why it would be important for Ukraine to hold in-person elections with paper ballots and international observers to observe the vote counting and ensure the will of the Ukrainian people is respected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at their historic “Pursuing Peace” Summit held in Anchorage on August 15th.

At the press conference at the end of the summit, President Trump noted that he and Putin they had largely agreed on the terms with just one or two major exceptions likely Putin’s demand for a return of the Donbass which Trump alleged pressured Ukraine and America’s EU partners to accept following the meeting and his demand that Ukraine give up its long-range offensive strike systems likely including US F-16 fighters. I have assessed that the US and Russia were likely eighty to ninety percent in agreement on the terms of a peace framework agreement and that the only reason that no Joint Memorandum of Understanding was not signed at the summit was because President Trump caved to his neocon advisor’s demands that nothing should be signed without Zelensky’s approval. As President Trump appears to have acknowledged with his decision to pressure Zelensky and EU leaders to accede to Russia’s demands for the remainder of Donetsk oblast in exchange for peace, the US has no discernable national interest as to where Ukraine’s southeastern postwar borders are drawn. Unfortunately, Zelensky has repeatedly rejected his request to do so.

Tragically, it only took a few days for the momentum from his very productive peace talks with Putin to break down as Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders on August 18th committing to provide Ukraine with 3,550 ERAM Air-Launched Cruise Missiles and discussing providing US air support to any NATO peacekeeping mission following a cease-fire. As General Jack Keane (USAF Ret.) stated in a Fox News interview in July, Ukraine F-16s are being flown by retired USAF combat pilots who could begin shoot those missiles against targets deep inside Russia’s prewar territory after the first ERAMs are delivered next month. Trump also floated the possibility of providing US air support to a NATO-led Reassurance Force consisting of 20,000 British and French peacekeepers in western and central Ukraine after a peace deal is finalized which Russia has repeatedly stated would be viewed as an act of war against the Russian Federation that could trigger World War Three. More recently, the administration has suggested it could provide intelligence and command and control capabilities to NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine. Many pundits blame Russia’s refusal to schedule a summit between Putin and Zelensky. However, the real reason peace talks have reached an impasse is that since March Trump has failed to take any action to pressure Zelensky to offer any reciprocal concessions in response to the ones Russia’s has offered.

US 450 kilometer range ERAM Air-Launched Cruise Missile specifications of the type President Trump has authorized to be sent to Ukraine beginning next month in his latest escalation of what he continues to term “Biden’s War” which he repeatedly promised during his campaign to end the day after he was inaugurated.

President Trump has rightly stated that the war in Ukraine was unnecessary and that Biden and Zelensky provoked Russia to invade Ukraine. Putin offered not to invade Ukraine if former President Joe Biden agreed to issue a written guarantee that Ukraine would never join NATO during a video conference held on December 7, 2021 but Biden refused. Similarly, Zelensky could have averted the Russian invasion of Ukraine by implementing the terms of the Minsk II agreement and changing the Ukrainian constitution back to the 2019 constitution in which Ukraine committed to remain permanently neutral. The day after it invaded Ukraine, Russia offered to withdraw all its troops from all of Ukraine’s prewar territory after a peace agreement was signed.

Following Ukraine’s initialing of the Istanbul Agreement on March 29, 2022, Russia announced a unilateral withdrawal of all Russian troops from thirty percent of Russian-occupied territory as an act of goodwill in anticipation of the signing of the Istanbul Agreement on April 9, 2022, by Putin and Zelensky ending the war. However, Biden and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressured Zelensky not to sign it. If Trump truly believes the war in Ukraine was unnecessary and provoked by Biden and Zelensky as he has stated and if he remains committed to honoring his pledge to end the war, then he must be willing to threaten to conclude a separate peace with Russia. That would be the best way for him to extricate the US from Biden’s Ukraine war morass and pressure Zelensky to make the reciprocal concessions necessary to end the war diplomatically so long as he is willing to make good on his threat.

The Russians have stated until such concessions are made, they do not believe there is any point to a summit as the Ukrainians do not appear serious about negotiating a compromise peace agreement. Sadly, the Russians are correct in noting that Zelensky has refused to give up any of his maximalist aims. The only offer he has made is to recognize de facto Russian control over the annexed territories in exchange for immediate NATO membership for Ukraine, $300 billion in reparations from Russia and Putin surrendering to the International Criminal Court to stand trial for alleged war crimes which evidence indicates Russia did not commit.

As Trump has previously conceded Zelensky and our EU partners have been the main obstacle to peace since the torpedoing of the instability agreement. A US withdrawal from the war would pressure Zelensky and our EU partners to agree to make the difficult tradeoffs needed to end the war. However, instead of pressuring Zelensky to make reciprocal concessions, Trump keeps falling into the trap of trying to pressure Russia to make additional concessions with 100 percent secondary sanctions on Russia which he threatened to implement on September 7th. The truth is that no amount of US pressure or sanctions on Russia will make them give up their minimal demands on Ukraine to ensure Russia's security interests. Instead, they will merely serve to provoke Russia to escalate its war against Ukraine to force it to capitulate.

While Russian territorial gains have been meager, at best, over the past few years, credible reports indicate that Ukraine has suffered over two million casualties since the war began including 1.5 million “permanent losses” including both killed and seriously wounded as two generations of Ukrainian men have been decimated. Ukraine has lost a total of 38 percent of its population since the US-backed Maidan coup in February 2014 overthrew Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich when Ukraine had 45 million people to only 28 million today, in what can only be described as a massive demographic collapse, and one-fifth of its territory while losing thirty percent of its GDP in the first year of the war. Liberals and neocons claim to care about Ukraine, yet they support feeding millions more Ukrainian men into the meatgrinder of an unwinnable war even after 2.17 million have been killed or wounded representing an astounding 7.7% of Ukraine's population. The real enemies of Ukraine are those who oppose negotiating an immediate end to the war on realistic peace terms with Russia.

Ukrainian President Joe Biden hugs Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. President Donald Trump has correctly blamed both of them for deliberately provoking Russia to invade Ukraine by refusing all of Russia’s many attempts to negotiate a diplomatic resolution of the ‘Ukraine in NATO’ crisis, leading to the loss of nearly one-third of Ukraine’s prewar population.

No credible military analyst is predicting Ukraine has a chance to retake any of Russia’s annexed territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or Zaporizhia by military force meaning that Ukraine is fighting an unwinnable war of attrition against a much more powerful enemy with 35 times more territory, five times more people and far greater military resources including tanks, armored fighting vehicles, missiles, aircraft and military reservists to throw into the fight. According to a leaked classified Ukrainian Ministry of Defense report, Russia has up to 16,000 more nuclear weapons than Ukraine has and as I have been noting since April 2022, it likely would only take a couple of well-placed Russian nuclear weapons with little to no warning to compel Ukraine to sue for peace.

A Ukrainian military collapse in the face of increasing Russian military dominance including five to one quantitative superiority on most of the main battlefronts with the Ukrainian army running out of infantrymen to man the frontlines cannot be ruled out. Such a collapse could enable Russian troops to break through Ukrainian lines and advance to the Dnipro River potentially conquering forty-five percent of Ukraine’s territory leaving a rump Ukrainian state in western and central Ukraine with Kyiv under partial Russian occupation and the city center within Russian artillery range. Accordingly, it is Ukraine not Russia that would stand to benefit the most from swiftly finalizing such a peace deal to prevent the further destruction of its country, the loss of thousands if not tens of thousands of miles of additional territory and hundreds of thousands more brave Ukrainian soldiers. An end to the war would enable half of Ukraine’s businesses to re-open drastically reducing unemployment, allow for the return of Ukraine’s 10.6 million refugees (constituting over twenty-five percent of its pre-war population) and the long process of reconstructing Ukraine’s battered cities and critical infrastructure to begin.

Proposed Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement

It has become increasingly clear that the only diplomatic solution to end the war is with a peace deal negotiated directly between the US and Russia with Ukraine and EU member states included as the US and Russia are the only parties to the conflict that seek to end it. Accordingly, this agreement would be negotiated between Russia and the US acting on behalf of Ukraine with the agreement being presented to Ukraine for signature thereafter. Here are the terms of a peace framework agreement that I am recommending the US negotiate with Russia to end the war which I have updated to accommodate Russia’s most recent concessions:

1. All hostilities between the parties to the conflict will cease effective immediately. Ukraine pledges to amend its constitution back to its pre-2019 status to enshrine its permanent neutrality as well as to prohibit the presence of foreign troops and bases on its territory while removing its commitment to become a NATO member. Ukraine may retain all its bilateral security guarantees it has received previously and can join the European Union. In addition, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council shall issue a security guarantee of all the territory remaining under Ukraine’s control conditioned upon its adherence to the terms of the agreement.

2. Ukraine shall withdraw all its remaining troops from the small amounts of territory it occupies in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and recognize de facto Russian control of Kherson and Zaporizhia along the current lines of contact, as well as Crimea, and renounce any attempt to retake them by military force, pending a final determination of their status by 2040. In return for Ukraine recognizing de facto Russian control of all of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts along their constitutional borders, Russia shall renounce all claims on the Ukrainian-controlled portions of Kherson and Zaporizhia and shall return the territory of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts it currently controls to Ukraine.

3. A thirty-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone, policed by an international force of no more than 15,000 unarmed United Nations Military Observers from BRICS nations, shall be created along the entire length of Ukraine’s border with the four Russian-controlled oblasts to prevent future conflict. All prisoners of war shall be returned to their home countries and all refugees including forcibly displaced persons shall have the right to return to their homes. There will be no war crimes prosecutions or reparations. Ukrainian reconstruction assistance shall be provided by the European Union as well as from the proceeds of Western tariffs on Russian gas exports. Furthermore, Russia agrees to devote a large proportion of its $300 billion in financial assets abroad to pay for reconstruction costs in the four formerly Ukrainian controlled oblasts. Ukraine shall facilitate the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

4. Ukraine agrees to Russia’s proposed limits on the ranges of its offensive "strike systems" systems’ outlined in the April 15, 2022 version of the Istanbul Agreement including howitzers, heavy mortars, multiple rocket launch systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, as well as air defense missile systems. In addition, the maximum range of Ukraine’s combat drones shall not exceed forty kilometers. Ukraine also agrees to Russia’s proposed limits on the number of its combat aircraft. All weapon systems exceeding these limits as well as all F-16 strike aircraft will be transferred to an EU country and shall only be accessible to Ukraine in the event Russia were to engage in an unprovoked military intervention in Ukraine. All long-range strike system production facilities in Ukraine shall be dismantled or destroyed. BRICS weapon inspectors shall ensure these arms limitation provisions are strictly enforced.

5. Russia agrees that there shall be no other restrictions on the size or composition of the Ukrainian armed forces or the number of its primarily defensive weapon systems including tanks, armored vehicles, anti-tank guns, ATGMs, auxiliary aircraft, reconnaissance drones, auxiliary vessels, MANPADS and anti-aircraft artillery and that the Western powers may continue to provide it with any arms that do not violate these limitations. Ukraine may also continue to produce offensive strike systems including missiles and combat drones so long as their maximum range does not exceed the forty kilometer limit. Ukraine further commits to refrain from producing or possessing weapons of mass destruction and to close all foreign biological labs.

6. Full diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine will be restored and all bilateral sanctions rescinded. All public and private Russian financial and economic assets seized by Ukraine, or for which it was the recipient, shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. Russia and Ukraine agree to renew the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, committing each party not to use its territory to harm the security of the other and further their shared goal of peaceful co-existence.

7. Following the signing of this treaty, Ukraine shall rescind martial law and lift all restrictions imposed thereunder, including its March 20, 2022 decree banning eleven Ukrainian political parties, removing party members from the Verkhovna Rada and shutting down opposition media networks. Ukraine shall hold presidential and parliamentary elections within four months of the signing of this treaty. The vote shall be conducted with in person voting by paper ballot with international election observers from both OSCE and BRICS nations. The Russian language shall be restored as one of the two official languages of Ukraine with equal status to the Ukrainian language. The rights of Ukraine’s Russian minority population as well as the rights of Ukraine’s Orthodox Christian church members shall be guaranteed by law.

Proposed US-Russia Strategic Framework Agreement

The Beijing military parade showcased the fact that the world order has shifted markedly in favor of the Sino-Russian-led axis of nation as they are now overmatch the US in every area of competition apart from aggregate economic power. The US must shift its policies to accommodate this change by negotiating peace with Russia transforming it from a nuclear superpower adversary to a strategic partner to effectively neutralize its military alliance with the PRC before unnecessary US military confrontation provokes a world war in which both nuclear superpowers fight us simultaneously in multiple theaters leading to a humiliating US military defeat and very possibly a nuclear war destroying the US homeland.

During the past three decades, NATO has doubled the number of its member-states and expanded its European territory by eighty-three percent. NATO’s expansion served to upend the post-Cold War order negotiated between the US and the Soviets as part of Germany’s reunification agreement in which the US Secretary of State James Baker and other Western leaders pledged not to expand NATO eastward by even one inch in exchange for Russia’s agreement to allow Germany to reunite as a NATO member. Russia has expressed its willingness to agree to what would amount to a "reverse Yalta Agreement" in which the Kremlin formally recognizes all of NATO's thirty European member states as part of the US sphere of influence in exchange for the US recognizing a Russian sphere of influence over the former Soviet Union with the exception of the Baltic states which have been NATO members for over two decades.

Such an agreement would formally reverse Russia’s territorial gains in the Yalta Agreement, under which President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill rewarded the Soviet Empire with control of virtually all of Eastern Europe and much of Central Europe as well. Dr. John Mearsheimer’s newly published “spheres of security” concept would lend itself well to this agreement in which the US would not recognize a right of Russia to interfere internally and externally in FSU affairs but would merely pledge the US would pursue a policy of “non-interference” in non-NATO FSU affairs with the exception of continuing to provide defensive arms to Ukraine without limitation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Meeting shaking hands with the leader of his top military ally Russian President Vladimir Putin during one of their forty-two meetings. President Donald Trump declared in November one of his top objectives as President would be to divide Russia’s military alliance with the PRC.

President Trump should negotiate a US-Russia Strategic Framework Agreement utilizing my proposed terms below that implements his brilliant vision of a new geostrategic partnership with Russia to effectively neutralize its military alliance with the People’s Republic of China. He should implement the terms of the strategic partnership agreement with Russia even if the war doesn’t end due to Ukraine’s refusal to implement the terms of a US-Russia peace agreement.

1. The U.S. guarantees that NATO will never expand eastward. All U.S. economic sanctions against Russia enacted from 2014 onward shall be rescinded and the US will encourage its allies to do the same. All seized public and private Russian financial and economic assets shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. In addition, the US will encourage its allies not to recognize or attempt to enforce the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the President of the Russian Federation.

2. In return for a withdrawal of all Russian troops from Belarus, all 20,000 U.S. troops shall be withdrawn from those nations in Europe that were not part of NATO prior to 1999 and the overall number of U.S. troops in Europe shall be reduced to their 2021 level. The U.S. will encourage its western European allies and Canada to withdraw their troops from those nations as well. The U.S. and Russia shall refrain from flying heavy bombers or deploying major surface combatants within two-hundred miles of the other’s territory, except for the Bering Strait.

3. In exchange for Russia removing all its air and land-based nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad, Belarus and all territories previously controlled by Ukraine, the U.S. will redeploy all one hundred and fifty of its B-61 nuclear gravity bombs from Western Europe to its aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific. The U.S. and Russia agree to begin negotiating a New START II Treaty with a limit of 3,500 operational strategic nuclear weapons.

4. In return for Russia committing not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere or in NATO member states, the U.S. commits to a policy of non-interference in all former Soviet republics which are not NATO members. The U.S. and Russia solemnly pledge that neither side will go to war against the other in the event they are attacked by a third party.

How Trump Can Keep His Promise to End the War in Ukraine

This peace proposal would ensure that Ukraine retains a large army with robust defensive capabilities able to repel any future Russian aggression while also satisfying Russian security concerns rolling back de facto NATO expansion from Ukraine. Under this proposed peace agreement, there would be no limits on the size or composition of Ukraine’s armed forces in terms of manpower or weapon systems apart from those detailed above. Russia has stated it is open to Ukraine retaining defensive weapon systems while continuing to insist Ukraine be disarmed of its long-range offensive strike systems. It would also ensure the security and independence of 80% of Ukraine’s territory a huge victory for the West given the belief of President Trump and other Western leaders, however mistaken, that Putin has been trying to conquer all of Ukraine. Trump has wisely refused to commit to any US security guarantee for Ukraine unwilling to risk the lives of US soldiers abroad and US citizens at home to defend Ukraine’s borders. However, any US security guarantee for Ukraine, if issued, should be limited to committing to resume long-range strike system shipments in the event of a future unprovoked Russian aggression.

The US is not some passive observer but has rather been an active participant in this war helping Ukraine target and destroy Russian military sites including some deep inside pre-war Russian territory with the US providing the offensive intelligence, long-range missile systems and the weapons technicians needed to employ them. Accordingly, the US is well-positioned to represent Ukraine’s interests in negotiating a bilateral peace deal with Russia. It also has a massive amount of unused diplomatic clout which it could employ to pressure Ukraine and its NATO partners to accept and implement the terms of a bilateral peace deal negotiated with Russia.

If Zelensky refuses to sign such a peace deal, President Trump must be willing to threaten a separate peace with Russia to pressure Ukraine to agree to it. Zelensky must be made to understand that he is the leader of a nation which is essentially a US military protectorate that cannot continue the war without ongoing US security assistance. The Trump administration should inform him that it will no longer give him veto power when it comes to drastically improving US relations with Russia with a comprehensive and wide-reaching peace agreement that permanently ends America’s New Cold War with Russia. In the event of a separate peace, the US could still give defensive intelligence and Starlink access but would suspend the shipment of any additional offensive weapons and stop providing offensive intelligence to Ukraine while pulling out all US soldiers, intelligence agents and weapons technicians from Ukrainian territory.

Concluding a Separate Peace with Russia from a Position of Strength

While most people associate a separate peace with an acknowledgment of defeat, the circumstances of this war are different. As noted previously, President Trump has repeatedly denounced the war in Ukraine as a senseless war that could have been easily averted by Biden and Zelensky and should never have been fought. Thus, the most sensible course of action for him to take would be for him to withdraw the US from what he has rightly denounced as “Biden’s War” on US terms. The terms of the US-Russia peace deal I outline above would serve to accomplish several US objectives, not just Russian ones.

While Ukraine would become truly neutral outside of NATO it would retain a large and well-armed army capable of defending itself from future Russian aggression. The US could continue selling it tens of billions of dollars’ worth of new arms including all but combat aircraft and long-range drones and missiles indirectly via NATO. Ukraine would remain independent and secure with control of eighty percent of its territory. If Zelensky was foolish enough to reject the deal and Ukraine was thoroughly defeated on the battlefield following a subsequent withdrawal of all US security assistance, Trump could place the blame for the defeat squarely on the shoulders of Zelensky and EU leaders who remain adamantly opposed to peace except on the maximalist and entirely unachievable terms Zelensky has articulated.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill meeting with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Soviet dictator Josef Stalin prior to signing the infamous Yalta Appeasement Pact in February 1945. No one did more to appease the Evil Soviet Empire in world history than Churchill and FDR yet, strangely, he is almost universally acclaimed as one of history’s most heroic and visionary leaders. Ironically, the same people that praise Churchill for appeasing the most murderous dictator in world history at the time with control of half of Europe now invoke his name in demanding the US not accommodate Russia despite the fact that it disbanded its genocidal Communist system of government and gave up its entire empire, consisting of twenty newly independent nations, in 1991.

While concluding a separate peace is typically assumed to be done out of weakness, the US would be pursuing one from a position of strength having succeeded in getting Russia to agree to a secure and independent Ukraine as an EU member state with a large army and all the weapons it needs to defend itself against future Russian aggression. Lest anyone claim that a separate peace with Russia would show weakness on the part of the United States, in 1950, former Prime Minister Winston Churchill himself declared that “Appeasement from strength is magnanimous and noble and might be the surest and perhaps the only path to world peace.” The British policy of appeasing its main historical enemies France and Russia during the decade preceding the First World War transformed them both into staunch military allies leaving one to wonder whether accommodating Russia could transform it into a US strategic partner in a new Russo-American entente.

Former President Richard Nixon, who was perhaps America’s most brilliant statesman to ever hold the White House, called for future presidents to seek peaceful accommodations with Russia and China which satisfy the vital interests of all three nuclear superpowers and serve to increase international peace and stability while making no concessions to them without receiving reciprocal concessions in return. Such an agreement would allow the Trump administration to proceed with its plan, reportedly under serious consideration, to substantially reduce the number of US ground troops in Europe and perhaps even remove itself from the NATO military command structure as France did in 1966 to maximize our strategic autonomy and prevent the US from being dragged into a war with Russia in the event of a Russian attack on a NATO member state. This would allow the US to support the appointment of a British, French or even a German general as Supreme Allied Commander but would ensure all remaining US military forces would remain US led.

Had the US made a separate peace from a position of strength with Nazi Germany under the terms Hitler offered in May 1941 or under the terms offered by Admiral Canaris in 1943, it might have saved the lives of up to fifteen million people including five to six million Jews. Such a peace deal would either have allowed Germany to keep fighting the Soviets after Hitler withdrew all German troops from Western Europe, Northern Europe and Southern Europe or else it could have allowed US and UK troops occupy all German held territory up to the Soviet 1938 borders preventing central and eastern Europe from ever falling under Soviet control.

An article published earlier today in RealClearWorld underscores the wisdom of pursuing a separate peace with Russia if Zelensky continues to decides he doesn’t want peace and taking action to prevent the US from being dragged into a war with Russia that could lead to the destruction of our great country:

The Alaska summit underscored an uncomfortable truth: the war in Ukraine is not America’s to fight…What matters for Washington is ensuring that we are not dragged in through the back door. Chain-ganging—where allies’ independent actions outside NATO could provoke Russian retaliation and then spark demands for U.S. involvement—would only recreate the very risks we seek to avoid. That is why restraint remains the most responsible course. Walking away from unattainable ambitions—like trying to enforce a ceasefire across active battle lines or propping up NATO-lite security guarantees—does not weaken U.S. credibility. On the contrary, it prevents overextension and preserves our strength for challenges that matter more to American security, from balancing China in the Indo-Pacific to addressing urgent needs at home. By firewalling ourselves off from Ukraine, Washington can avoid being trapped by escalation risks it neither controls nor benefits from.

The signing of such a potential separate peace agreement would be in furtherance of the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy which prioritizes the mission of homeland and hemispheric defense while assigning our NATO allies the main role of deterring Russia in Europe. It could allow the US to implement Samantha Maitra’s outstanding “dormant NATO” concept keeping NATO protected by US naval dominance and the US strategic nuclear umbrella leaving the US able to transfer our non-strategic nuclear weapons in Europe to deter Chinese aggression in the Western Pacific. Under this strategy, the US would outsource the ground and air defense mission to deter Russian aggression in Europe to America’s EU partners.

Such an agreement would be the best possible terms the US could hope to get Russia to agree to and would represent a “win-win” agreement for all parties involved including the US, EU member states and Ukraine. Neither party would get everything it wanted. Russia would be giving up its demands for Ukrainian demilitarization and de-Nazification.

Increasing Threat of Nuclear War Due to US Decision to Escalate Its Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine

In September 2022, US intelligence reported there was a fifty percent chance of Russia employing nuclear weapons against Ukraine had Zelensky opted to follow the advice of the US general operating from a joint military command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, advising him to cut off the retreat of 15,000 Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnipro River as part of their Kherson counteroffensive. Those reports caused Biden to deliver his famous “Armageddon” speech at an Oct. 6, 2022, fundraiser in New York City, in which he warned, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” In October 2022, US intelligence detected discussions by top Russian generals discussing the possibility of using non-strategic nuclear weapons against Ukraine yet rather than try to mitigate the threat of a nuclear war with Russia, the Biden administration opted to escalate its proxy war on Russia to increase the threat of Russian nuclear escalation.

During the 2024 campaign, President Trump repeatedly warned that former President Joe Biden’s war in Ukraine would drag us into World War Three. Biden continued escalating his unnecessary proxy war against Russia in Ukraine even after US intelligence estimated the chances of Russian nuclear escalation were 50 percent three years ago causing him to exclaim the US hadn’t been this close to Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The threat of Russian nuclear escalation against Ukraine and its NATO sponsors has continued to increase with President Trump’s recent decision to emulate the policies of his predecessor, which he previously derided, in escalating the US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley called the situation “the nuclear paradox” for the US, which has provided $74 billion in aid to Ukraine in the hopes of beating back the Kremlin. “The more successful the Ukrainians are at ousting the Russian invasion, the more likely Putin is to threaten to use a bomb — or reach for it,” he told the New York Times.

Given these facts, it should be clear that the primary US national security interest should be to terminate US involvement in the Ukraine War as swiftly as possible to end the continuing and increasing existential threat of an unnecessary nuclear war with Russia fought over who controls one percent of Ukraine’s territory in the Donetsk region located on the farthest fringes of Eastern Europe that could cost a quarter billion US lives. During his 2024 campaign, President Trump warned of the threat of World War Three with Russia repeatedly vowing to end the Ukraine war within twenty-four hours of taking office. However, since becoming president he has seemingly become less concerned and interested in ending the conflict. During World War Two, the Allies fought an unnecessary world war eighty years ago over Germany’s claims to a mere four percent of Poland’s territory that cost over fifty million lives. In a nuclear age, the US cannot afford to repeat that mistake again lest we invite a nuclear holocaust which the Western world would be unlikely to survive.

