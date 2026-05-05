President Donald Trump sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office where he has conducted a number of press conferences taking questions on the status of his war in Iran over the past few weeks. Trump continues to claim the war is being fought to prevent an Iran from building a nuclear weapon less than a week after his Secretary of War testified to Congress that Iran never restarted its nuclear weapons program after the US obliterated in in June.

Trump Claims Iran War “Terminated”

The War Powers Resolution of 1873 basically expresses the intent of the Founding Fathers in delegating the power to declare war to Congress in Article One, Section Eight of the Constitution. It expressly forbids the President of the United States to conduct any wars of aggression without specific congressional authorization. The War Powers Act only allows the president to fight a war for sixty days in response to a direct attack on the US, its territories or armed forces. Iran has never directly attacked us except in direct response to US attacks against it. On May 1st, President Trump stated his belief that the War Powers Act was unconstitutional, as the Iran war hit 60 days from the March 2nd date Trump notified Congress it had taken US military forces into combat against Iran.

The Hill reported:

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, but Trump formally notified Congress on March 2 about U.S. military operations against the country — sixty days ago Friday. Ahead of his departure for a weekend in Florida, Trump was asked whether he would now seek approval from lawmakers. “It’s never been sought before, there’s been numerous, many, many times and nobody’s ever gotten it before, they consider it totally unconstitutional,” Trump told reporters ahead of his departure from the White House. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) seemed to side with the Trump administration’s interpretation in comments to NBC News on Thursday. “I don’t think we have an active, kinetic military bombing, firing or anything like that. Right now, we are trying to broker a peace,” Johnson said. “I would be very reluctant to get in front of the administration in the midst of these very sensitive negotiations, so we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

President Trump is now claiming the Iran War has “terminated” to avoid the need for him to seek congressional authorization as required under the War Powers Act following Secretary Hegseth’s claim late last week that the war was “on a pause” so the 60-day threshold had not yet been met. Politico reported:

President Donald Trump notified lawmakers Friday that the Iran war has “terminated” — an effort to quelch the fight over the need for Congress to approve the conflict. The White House laid out its rationale in a letter, obtained by POLITICO, as the Middle East conflict reached a 60-day legal deadline under which operations must halt unless lawmakers authorize military force. A ceasefire with Tehran, Trump argued, effectively stops the clock. The missive seeks to head off a growing battle on Capitol Hill, where Trump faces the prospect of losing Republican support as the war stretches into its second month with no clear exit strategy. But the White House’s reasoning won’t sit well with Democrats and some Republicans, who argue the administration must wind down the campaign now that it has reached that benchmark. “There has been no exchange of fire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump wrote, noting a ceasefire he has indefinitely extended. “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”

All our major wars including both world wars, Vietnam, both Iraq wars and the Afghan War with the sole exception of the Korean War were congressionally authorized and were thus conducted lawfully and constitutionally. Trump is the first president in over three-quarters of a century to refuse to request congressional authorization for his great power regional war of aggression against Iran in flagrant violation of US law and our God-given constitution showing yet again that he is a lawless and godless president. Sadly, nearly ninety-nine percent of Congressional Republicans have voted six times to give him a blank check to fight this unjust war indefinitely. Any member of Congress who voted against these Iran War resolutions prohibiting Trump from undertaking further offensive military actions against Iran must be voted out of office.

Congressional Republicans to the American People—”We Are All Neocons Now.”

Following the March 5th votes in which ninety nine percent of Congressional Republicans opted to give a blank check for Trump to fight Operation Epic Fiasco indefinitely until our young children are old enough to continue the fight themselves, it seems that virtually every elected and appointed Republican official has transformed into an America Last neocon warmonger over the past couple of months. It’s as if Bush’s Iraq War debacle never happened and now they all support a war in Iran that will end up being far more costly for the US. There has been a total of five votes held in Congress over the past two months to block Trump from further offensive military action against Trump and all of them have failed with the most recent vote in the US House of Representatives failing to pass by a just a single vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was an America First conservative who opposed Ukraine War funding and FISA re-authorization before becoming Speaker so I strongly supported his election as Speaker. However, after he flip flopped to supporting Biden’s $61 billion Ukraine War funding bill he became a Deep State America Last politician and began caving to the Deep State on every major national security issue trying to suppress the efforts of America First GOP House conservatives to oppose unconstitutional legislation.

My message to our congressional delegation is that if they voted to support Operation Epic Fiasco, you can’t claim you’re America First, you are Israel First/America Last like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and are now part of the Deep State that has been endangering our country. Trump’s neocon Deep State Iran War is the generational litmus test of our time. If you support it, you are on the wrong side of history. The Iraq war was vastly easier to fight than the war in Iran will be, and we are going to lose far more troops and very possibly millions of Americans here at home if Trump keeps fighting it for the next seven months as he is now planning. It could very well end with an Iranian cyber or super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack that destroys all US critical infrastructure.

Trump Pauses “Project Freedom” in the Hope Iran Will Return to the Peace Table

On May 2nd, President Trump boasted that the US Navy is acting “like pirates” in stealing oil from seized Iranian tankers. “We … land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” said Trump at a rally in Florida on Friday. “We’re like pirates,” he added to cheers from the crowd. “We’re sort of like pirates. But we’re not playing games.” Perhaps, Trump doesn’t realize that piracy is illegal. He appears to have absolutely no respect for international law let alone constitutional limitations on his power and may well be most lawless president America has ever had.

Since at least March 14th, Trump has been begging Iran’s top ally, Communist China, to help him re-open the Strait of Hormuz knowing the US Navy is powerless to do so. This is reminiscent of when Biden asked Communist China to pressure Russia not to invade Ukraine in February 2022 even though Russia is China’s top ally. Trump is getting increasingly desperate to end the war. But the only exit ramp he has is to end his blockade of Iran and either negotiate a compromise peace agreement on largely Iranian terms or else declare victory and pull US military forces out of the region as part of a ‘strategic reset’ which would be the best option he could pursue.

On May 3rd, President Donald Trump announced his so-called ‘Project Freedom’ in which the US Navy would send its warships into the Strait of Hormuz to escort oil tankers out of the Persian Gulf in his latest attempt to break Iran’s stranglehold over the Strait. That afternoon, I posted on X:

“It looks like President Trump may be trying to use his plan to send US Navy warships to escort oil tankers out of the Persian Gulf to provoke Iranian IRGC naval warships to fire on US warships. That would give him a pretext to get Congress to authorize him to fight an indefinite war against Iran that could last until early next year and perhaps until the end of his presidency. If Iran fires an antiship missile that kills US sailors, Trump could credibly cite that as a pretext under the War Powers Act to fight another shooting war against Iran for sixty days before he needs to request congressional authorization. However, he is risking the loss of US destroyers, frigates and maybe even the USS Abraham Lincoln to Iranian hypersonic anti-ship missiles by so doing. It’s even possible that a US warship could be badly damaged by an Iranian mine that Trump could try to claim as an Iranian attack.”

Iran responded to Trump’s announcement by denouncing it as a breach of the April 7th cease-fire agreement and threatening to employ new more devastating never-seen weapons against the US if he followed through on his threat. Iran claimed it struck a US patrol boat or frigate with two missiles likely anti-tank missiles adapted for the anti-ship role on IRGC missile boats though US CENTCOM denied that any US ships had been struck. An Iranian drone also reportedly hit a UAE oil refinery, and another Iranian drone or missile reportedly hit a UAE tanker setting it on fire.

In its latest threat to employ a devastating new weapon system against the US in response to Trump’s continued insistence to continue the war until Iran capitulates to US peace demands, Iran’s navy commander appeared to threaten the use of Iranian hypersonic cruise missiles and Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles against US carrier strike groups.

Iran has threatened to use a new weapon in the war against the US and Israeli forces, one of which the enemy forces are “deeply afraid of” and could give them a “heart attack”. The warning came after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a lift of the US blockade -- a plan that would also postpone discussions on Tehran’s nuclear program -- and decided to continue the US naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Islamic Republic will “very soon” confront the enemy forces with a weapon “it is deeply afraid of”, according to state-run Press TV. “And it is right next to them [too]... I hope they won’t have a heart attack,” he noted in reference to the weapon in question.

Trump retaliated by ordering the US Navy to sink six IRGC Navy missile boats just three days after he certified to Congress that his Iran War had been “terminated” proving that the war never ended and is now at sixty-six days and counting and is by definition an illegal war under the War Powers Act of 1973 because Congress has not authorized it. Needless to say, Trump’s indefinite cease-fire is now in shambles due in large part to his continuing blockade and his continued demand that Iran capitulate to his maximalist peace terms rather than negotiate a compromise peace agreement.

Yesterday, President Trump then warned that the Islamic Republic will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if U.S. vessels guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz are attacked as the tenuous US-Iran cease-fire evaporated again implying a US nuclear first strike against Iran that would kill tens of millions of Iranian civilians. Trump’s latest veiled genocidal nuclear threat echoed the one he issued a month ago in which he threatened to destroy Iran’s entire civilization in a single night, something he could only accomplish with the use of a significant number of US nuclear weapons utilized against Iran’s largest cities including Tehran. The fact that Trump continues to threaten to start a nuclear war against a nation he continues to claim he defeated on the first day of the war that he alleges has no remaining military capability to attack anyone let alone defend itself should give us a clue as to how badly this war is going for the US.

The New York Post reported:

There are hundreds of ships from about 87 countries stuck in the Persian Gulf, with CENTCOM reaching out to neutral ships to help offer them safe passage. It remains to be seen how many foreign ships take up CENTCOM’s offer to move through the strait, after a South Korean-used carrier reported an explosion and fire onboard when it attempted to cross the waterway. The HMM Namu suffered a blast early Monday, with fire breaking out in the engine room of the Panama-flagged cargo ship, South Korea’s foreign ministry said. Along with the South Korean ship, a United Arab Emirates oil tanker was targeted by an Iranian drone as it tried to cross the strait and caught fire, Abu Dhabi officials said.

On May 5th, in yet another attempt to avoid subjecting Trump’s failed war in Iran to a congressional vote, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters the effort to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz was temporary and “separate and distinct” from the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, despite the fact US forces sunk six Iranian missile boats. Hegseth also said the operation was temporary and that the U.S. intended to hand over the responsibility for the waterway to other countries.

In breaking news this afternoon, President Trump announced a pause on the U.S. operation Project Freedom based on a request from Pakistan and other countries but added that the U.S. Navy blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place on the same day that Secretary Rubio announced the war is over. It only took two days for this new Trump initiative to fail and be suspended, perhaps permanently.

The Hill reported further on this development:

The halt of the U.S.-led effort to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which began early Monday, comes as Iranian armed forces have fired drones and missiles at U.S. military assets in the region and the U.S military has retaliated, sinking six Iranian small boats. Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire is holding but emphasized that Project Freedom is a temporary defense effort to reignite the shipping through the strait, which has been effectively choked off for weeks by Iran. “This is separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury,” Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon, while later in the day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists at the White House that Operation Epic Fury is over.

This move suggests Trump is anxious to avert further naval clashes with Iran that could cause this war to escalate with hundreds of US military deaths and sunk US Navy warships and potentially continue indefinitely serving to ensure a US and global recession and an even more humiliating strategic defeat for the US. That said, Trump has a long history of claiming he is very close to a peace agreement with Iran when in fact little to no progress has been made and this instance is likely no exception. Accordingly, if the two sides are any closer to an agreement it is likely for only one reason which is that Trump is making concessions not Iran.

What is more likely is that, contrary to Trump’s claims, no progress in negotiations have been made and that Trump panicked when he realized Iranian hypersonic anti-ship missiles could send our Arleigh Burke-class destroyers—the USS Mason and the USS Truxton—that have reportedly sailed through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf to the bottom of sea with the loss of hundreds of their crew members. It is very possible that Iran allowed the destroyers into the Gulf to entrap them with its threats to fire its hypersonic anti-ship missiles or perhaps even anti-ship combat drone swarms on them deemed credible by US intelligence. While I commend the president for suspending this very risky operation, he still needs to agree to a joint lifting of the US naval blockade in exchange for Iran re-opening the Strait of Hormuz so peace negotiations can resume.

As I reported in my previous article, On May 7th, President Trump is expected to be briefed by CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper on military options in case he decides to escalate his kinetic military campaign against Iran following his decision to sink six IRGC Navy missile boats on May 4th since his indefinite US naval blockade does not seem to be effective in getting Iran to capitulate to the US maximalist nine-point peace demands.

What are the Root Causes of the US-Iran Conflict?

The biggest reason for the outbreak of the War in Iran is that it is the logical outgrowth of decades of US and Israeli imperialism and the influence of the US-Israeli lobby which has a greater stranglehold over US Middle East foreign policy than ever before in our history. Rather than a war of liberation, Trump has stated that the purpose of the war is to subject a nation of people he claims have “bad genetics” that give them a propensity to commit acts of violence to be a US vassal state. Trump has stated Iran is not allowed to pick a new Supreme Leader without his approval and he has repeatedly underscored his desire to take control of Iran’s rich oil resources. He has also said our goal is to devastate Iran do massively that they will never be able to rebuild as a nation ever again.

Three decades ago, Israel published a plan called the “Clean Break Doctrine” to overthrow enemy regimes in Iraq, Syria and Iran in order to establish unchallenged Israeli hegemony over the entire Middle East. In 1996 a task force, led by Richard Perle, produced a policy document titled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” for Benjamin Netanyahu, who was then in his first term as Prime Minister of Israel, as a how-to manual on approaching regime change in the Middle East and for the destruction of the Oslo Accords.