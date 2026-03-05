The Real War

The Real War

Robert Hagler
I remember people who blindly followed Joe Biden, by the millions, and they are still out there too. What a mistake that was. So far, to date, more military personnel were killed in the now infamous Afghanistan airlift - a failed American exit on the world stage, with incompetent leaders in charge. Those events (including open borders) of that president may have hurt America more, fundamentally speaking, than anything any other president could ever do. On the other hand, this president gets a bad rap, whether deserved or not. We can all agree that liberal America is a much more emotional bunch as a group compared to conservatives. The evidence of this we see every month as people fight deportations of criminal aliens in the USA. It plays out on TV. As such, we see the results everyday, as emotional adults act out like children. That seems to be a definition of an unstable people. When competent people are moving forward with successful outcomes, it shows a level of planning and thought. It may challenge the reality that we hold, but who's reality is the ultimate reality?

The headline of this article is incorrect. Trump did not start this war. The Islamic terrorists who took over Iran started it in 1979 when they took Americans hostage for 444 days from the American embassy in Iran. They have been at war with the USA, Israel and the West for 47 years!!! Trump is simply trying to end this forever war. It is long overdue payback IMO. Below is a list of the attacks made by Iran and/or its proxies, courtesy of Gemini:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has historically utilized a network of proxies, often referred to as the "Axis of Resistance," to project power and conduct operations globally. These groups include Hezbollah (Lebanon), Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Gaza/West Bank), various Shia militias in Iraq, and the Houthis (Yemen).

Below is a timeline of significant acts of terror and major militant operations connected to Iran and its proxies, beginning with the 1979 Revolution.

The Early Years: Exporting the Revolution (1979–1989)

1979–1981: U.S. Embassy Hostage Crisis. Iranian students, with state backing, seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

1981: Attempted Coup in Bahrain. The Islamic Front for the Liberation of Bahrain, backed by Tehran, attempted to overthrow the ruling Al Khalifa family.

1982: Formation of Hezbollah. Iran's IRGC helped found Hezbollah in Lebanon to combat the Israeli invasion and export Islamic clerical rule.

1983: Beirut Embassy & Barracks Bombings. * April: A suicide car bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut killed 63 people.

October: Simultaneous truck bombs killed 241 U.S. Marines and 58 French paratroopers in their respective barracks.

1984: William Buckley Kidnapping. The CIA station chief in Beirut was kidnapped and later murdered by the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad Organization (a precursor/cover for Hezbollah).

1985: TWA Flight 847 Hijacking. Hezbollah militants hijacked the flight, murdering U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem and dumping his body on the tarmac in Beirut.

1987: Mecca Riots. Iranian pilgrims clashed with Saudi security forces during the Hajj, leading to over 400 deaths; Iran subsequently called for the overthrow of the Saudi monarchy.

Global Reach & Rise of Palestinian Proxies (1990–2005)

1992: Israeli Embassy Bombing (Argentina). A suicide bombing in Buenos Aires killed 29 people. Islamic Jihad (Hezbollah) claimed responsibility.

1994: AMIA Bombing (Argentina). A truck bomb at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires killed 85 people. It remains the deadliest terror attack in Argentine history; Interpol later issued "Red Notices" for senior Iranian officials.

1996: Khobar Towers Bombing. A truck bomb at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia killed 19 U.S. Airmen. The attack was carried out by Hezbollah Al-Hejaz with Iranian support.

2001: Sbarro Pizzeria Bombing. An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber killed 15 people, including three Americans, in Jerusalem.

2002: Karine A Affair. Israel intercepted a freighter carrying 50 tons of Iranian weapons (including Katyusha rockets) destined for the Palestinian Authority/PLO.

2003–2011: Iraq Insurgency. Iran-backed militias (e.g., Kataib Hezbollah) utilized EFPs (Explosively Formed Penetrators) to target U.S. and Coalition forces, responsible for an estimated 600+ American deaths.

Regional Expansion & Modern Conflict (2006–Present)

2006: Second Lebanon War. Hezbollah triggered a 34-day war by kidnapping two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid.

2011: U.S. Ambassador Assassination Plot. The U.S. disrupted an IRGC-led plot to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the U.S. in a Washington D.C. restaurant.

2012: Burgas Bus Bombing. A suicide bomber targeted a bus of Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, killing six. Bulgarian and U.S. officials attributed the attack to Hezbollah.

2015–Present: Houthi Expansion. With Iranian missiles and drone technology, the Houthis began large-scale strikes on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

2019: Abqaiq-Khurais Attack. A sophisticated drone and missile strike on Saudi oil facilities temporarily halved Saudi oil production; the U.S. and Europe blamed Iran.

2023: October 7 Massacre. Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people. While direct Iranian command of the date is debated, Iran provided the years of funding, training, and weaponry that made the attack possible.

2024: Jordan Drone Attack (Tower 22). An Iran-backed militia drone killed three U.S. service members at a remote base in Jordan.

2025–2026: Operation Epic Fury Context. Recent reports indicate a continued escalation of direct and proxy strikes between Iran, Israel, and the U.S., including Iranian ballistic missile barrages against Israel and U.S. facilities in the Gulf.

