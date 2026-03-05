The day after Iran offered the US a peace deal it seemingly could not refused committing to permanently suspend its nuclear program with unfettered access by IAEA inspectors, President Trump responded by assassinating Iran’s head of state, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei setting a dangerous international precedent that the US can assassinate US leaders with impunity on the pretext that the US did it first.

At around 2am EST on February 28th, the US military launched Operation “Epic Fury” against Iran alongside the State of Israel. I think the military operation would have been more aptly titled “Epic Folly.” The US and Israel were successful in decapitating much of Iran’s top political leadership including the Ayatollah Khamenei and nearly fifty other Iranian leaders and have conducted strikes on over 1,700 Iranian targets while the US is in the process of achieving air superiority over Iran. When Iran launched four anti-ship cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln the day the strikes began, Trump panicked and reported asked Iran for a truce, but they refused and have reportedly cut off all negotiations with the US. White House officials have made it clear they have no plan for what comes next and have no exit strategy now that Iran has rejected Trump’s cease fire offer. Iran responded by immediately closing the Strait of Hormuz to all oil tankers except China’s while Iran’s Yemeni allies—the Houthis--announced it would close the Red Sea to western shipping as well.

During the first few days of the war, the US kept its aircraft carriers out of strike range of Iran knowing Iran has hypersonic antiship missiles thar could sink them while the US and Israel have been conducting the vast majority of its airstrikes against Iran from Iraqi airspace as Israel did before to try to stay out of range of Iran’s potent air defense systems. But now the US has begun employing heavy bombers to drop 2,000-pound JDAMs on Tehran and other Iranian targets indicating that the US and Israel may have largely succeeded in neutralizing Iranian air defenses and may be on the verge of achieving air superiority. While the US and Israel have succeeded in inflicting major damage on Iranian targets, the Islamic Republic of Iran is showing unexpected strength and resiliency in response to US and Israeli bombing strikes striking targets in eleven neighboring countries aligned with the US.

Trump Blows Up His Election Winning MAGA Coalition

Earlier today, President Donald Trump got angry at America First conservative heroes Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly saying they’re not MAGA, a term which he has recently redefined as anyone who is blindly loyal to him and supports his Israel First/America Last neocon regime change wars of aggression.

President Trump ran as a champion of America First conservatism promising to end America’s forever wars in Ukraine and the Middle East which is why I proudly and enthusiastically supported him in the 2024 presidential election. Prior to being re-elected as President, Donald Trump said: “There must be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad…We should have never gone into the Middle East. Under my leadership, we will turn the page forever on those foolish, stupid days of never-ending wars…Stupid, senseless, endless wars…” Instead, he started new wars in Yemen, Venezuela and now Iran and has morphed into John McCain 2.0 and an Israeli puppet president while having the gall to claim earlier today that America First conservative hero and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is not America First.

The US Senate voted on an Iran War Powers Resolution yesterday barring Trump from further military action against Iran as a lawless neocon warmongering president acting well outside his constitutional authority. However, only one Republican—Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted in favor of it and it failed by a vote of 47-53. The US House of Representatives voted to reject the War Powers Resolution earlier this afternoon by a vote of 219-213. Israel-First/America-Last Deep State Republican congressional leaders acted to limit any debate on the merits or risks of Trump’s potentially existential military conflict as much as possible with disgraced House Speaker Mike Johnson denouncing attempts to limit the president’s ability to fight the war in perpetuity “shameful.” Johnson has warned that it would be “dangerous” to limit the president’s authority while the U.S. military is already in conflict. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has requested an urgent $50 billion supplemental to fund its unconstitutional regional war of choice against Iran.

The UK Guardian reported that Republicans who backed the resolution argued the constitution requires president seek congressional authorization before entering military conflicts. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) one of the co-sponsors of the resolution noted:

“The 1973 War Powers Resolution states plainly that the president may only introduce US armed forces into hostilities pursuant to three conditions: either one, declaration of war; two, specific statutory authorization; or three, a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States. None of those conditions exist today.” The measure was also supported by Warren Davidson, a rightwing lawmaker, who warned that Trump has overstepped his authority by attacking Iran. “Make no mistake, Iran is an enemy of the United States. As our military engages them, they do so justly. Unfortunately, they are not yet doing so constitutionally,” Davidson said.

There were only three America First conservative GOP heroes in Congress that voted for the War Powers resolution that would bar President Trump from further offensive US military strikes against Iran without specific congressional authorization. That means that the number of MAGA conservatives in Congress has decreased by almost 98 percent since Trump returned to the White House. Virtually every Republican in Congress is now an America Last neocon Deep State forever war cheerleader. President Trump has succeeded in accomplishing what Democrats have been trying to do for the past decade. He has single handedly destroyed the America First conservative MAGA movement almost overnight! As a result, Trump’s MAGA conservative voting base is going to sit out the November 2026 mid-term elections and usher in a generational Democrat majority likely to last the next decade.

During a Fox News interview on March 3rd, Senator Tom Cotton, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee claimed made the ludicrous claim that “Iran has posed an imminent risk to the United States for 47 years.” If Iran indeed has posed an imminent threat to the US during the past near half century and has been weeks or months away from obtaining a nuclear weapon for the past thirty years, why has Iran not directly attacked the US even once other than in retaliation for US strikes against Iran and why has Iran not killed US troops or citizens for fifteen years except in response to US strikes?

Trump Has Lied Us Into Iraq War 2.0

As General of the Army Omar Bradley stated 75 years ago, Trump’s open-ended unwinnable forever war on Iran is “The wrong war, at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and with the wrong enemy.” At a time the US should be securing the US homeland and hemisphere against the existential threats of a massive nationwide cyber, super EMP attack, or nuclear missile attack with the Golden Dome program, Trump has embarked on yet another Middle East foreign war adventure which could serve to severely weaken US national security. The current US-Iran military standoff is a manufactured crisis that would not exist if Trump had not created it. That is the way the warfare state works by manufacturing crisis all around the world to justify the US bombing and invading any nation it wants. Since the end of the Second World War, the US Warfare Deep State has needed to create new enemies, some real and some imagined, to fight to justify the continuation of its global empire and its ongoing sacrifice of trillions of dollars and tens of thousands of US lives to fight wars that do nothing to advance US national security interests, make the US less safe and secure.

It is important to note that the history of US military interventions from World War One onward is to leave the world worse off than it would have been had US military interventions not taken place with very few exceptions. World War One gave birth to Nazism, Communism, the Holocaust and World War Two and World War Two enabled the Communist takeover of half of Europe and East Asia forcing us to fight a Cold War against the Soviet Union for half a century costing the lives of 100,000 US military servicemembers that nearly ending in America’s nuclear annihilation Trump’s war in Iran will be no exception likely giving rise to new wars and terrorist strikes and increased Iranian regional hegemony over is neighbors.

President George W. Bush proclaiming “Mission Accomplished” in his war on Iraq in May 2003. The war continued another eight years before ending with an embarrassing US military defeat at the hands of Iranian-backed militias. Trump would be wise to declare “mission accomplished” and end his forever war with Iran before the US loses tens of thousands of US military servicemen (including suicides) as we did during the Iraq War.

On February 25th, President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address with foreign policy talking points that could have been lifted directly from President George W. Bush in his February 2003 State of the Union. Trump’s speech was littered with misstatements and warfare state propaganda talking points with regards to Iran. In fact, if you were to replace the word “Iran” with “Iraq” when Trump was warning that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, and you would think you were listening to a neocon warmongering President Bush instead of Trump. Yet the scary fact is that over the past few months we have seen President Trump morph into a Bush-like neocon war president who believes US military bombing strikes and war is the answer to every problem and has even less use for diplomacy than Joe Biden. Just like George W. Bush, President Donald Trump has now lied the US into an unnecessary and unprovoked war of aggression in the Middle East, but this one could lead to thousands of US casualties in the first two weeks with the potential for millions more.

On March 2nd, Trump told a reporter this morning that he had to bomb Iran because it was two weeks from assembling an atomic bomb. That is the same lie he spouted in June before falsely claiming he had totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. The Department of Defense stated earlier this week that Iran had no plans to attack us and did not pose an imminent national security threat to the US or Israel. So many US presidents have lied us into wars in recent history including Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama and Biden many Americans have begun to view America’s unprovoked wars of aggression as positive goods viewing it as unpatriotic to oppose the sacrifice our sons and daughters in furtherance of Israel’s national interests rather than in defense of our great country. Trump is no different. Almost everything he says about his regime change wars he promised never to fight is a lie and he’s now falsely claiming his neocon wars are all about putting America, not Israel, First.

Sadly, many if not Republicans are falling for Trump’s lies believing that he can violate his supposed America First principles at will and that they are obligated to justify whatever war propaganda lies are peddling. It has gotten so absurd that they continue to claim five days into the war that it is not a war at all. Speaker Mike Johnson has been one of the worst offenders denying the biggest regional war in the Middle East in decades is a war even after we have bombed over 1,700 Iranian targets in just the first four to five days while decapitating their top political leadership. Even otherwise solid America First conservatives like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna are trying to make us believe an unnecessary war of aggression started by Trump with over 1,700 Iranian targets hit by the US and Israel is not a war at all. If a Democrat were fighting an all-out regional war like this that threatened the loss of millions of American lives, Luna and other conservatives would be calling for impeachment right now. Americans have got to stop believing the propaganda lies propagated by the warfare state regime media which lead them to support continued unprovoked US wars of aggression and they need to vote out of office any Republicans in and out of Congress who have supported Trump’s monumental betrayal of America First conservative principles

After Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated, President Trump boasted that he had succeeded in his main objective of regime change in Iran and suggested Iran had successfully been “liberated.” Trump apologists immediately picked up the propaganda talking point. Meanwhile, Trump’s neocon America Last supporters have been spreading disinformation not only laughingly claim the most massive regional war in Middle Eastern history is not a war at all but that “Iran has been liberated!” following Trump’s successful assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. This even though the US has spent the past five days conducting the most massive bombing campaign we have conducted in twenty-three years while Iran has been launching missiles at eleven different countries in retaliation. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth subsequently stated that while the US had not sought regime change, there sure was a change of regime.

Prelude to War with Iran

On February 13th, President Trump revealed he was considering sending ground troops to invade Iran. The New York Times reported: More concerning is the fact that Trump has allegedly been weighing sending “commando teams”—or, in other words, ground troops—into Iran, presumably to attempt another snatch-and-grab-style raid as seen in Venezuela. A couple of days ago, Trump stated he was seriously considering sending US ground troops to fight and die in Iran and would support Kurdish militias if they wanted to invade Iran as well which could potentially transform the war in Iran into America’s 21st century Vietnam War.

US Army troops deployed during the eight-year long Iraq War. Members of US Congress should hold congressional hearings to ask Trump administration officials how many US military servicemembers’ lives the president he intends to sacrifice to die for Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu’s Greater Israel project and how long he intends to keep them fighting there.

A couple weeks before Trump started the war, Fox News analyst Rachel Campos Duffy criticizes President Trump for not presenting a legitimate case as to why he should bog the US down in yet another open-ended, unwinnable war of aggression in the Middle East against Iran, risking the lives of thousands of US military servicemen in the process. Sadly, Trump failed to do that coming up with all kinds of justifications for his forever war in Iran after he invaded it, none of which have been sufficient to warrant his decision to go to war with it. In mid-February, it was reported that President Donald Trump had proposed to the Iranians that they allow the US to strike two targets and then let them hit one of ours in response to give both sides a face-saving exit to a major regional war he seemed at one point unsure if he really wanted. However, Iran responded that any new US or Israeli military strikes on Iran would result in massive Iranian retaliation against both the US and Israel, leading to up to 4,000 US military casualties and potentially the sinking of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Trump responded by deciding to go to war with Iran anyway.

Seventy-seven million Americans voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election after he promised an America First foreign policy based on peace with Russia in Ukraine and the Middle East. However, he has been giving us an America Last foreign policy similar to what White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller warned us Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney would give us instead. Two weeks before he bombed Iran, I warned that Trump was preparing to start an unnecessary, unprovoked war of aggression with the Islamic Republic of Iran that not even George W. Bush or Dick Cheney seriously considered doing.

There are no US national security interests that are served by starting a protracted regional war with Iran. Israel has killed nearly twice that many Gazan civilians as protesters Iran is alleged to have killed but strangely, we don’t see Trump threatening to bomb Israel which presumably he would be doing if his war against Iran were being fought for humanitarian reasons. Indeed, Trumps big regional war with Iran will likely end up killing more innocent people than Iran has killed and Iran may very well retaliate against the protesters by killing and imprisoning hundreds of thousands more of them to ensure the security of their Islamist regime. Obviously, bombing Iran has nothing to do with humanitarian reasons and everything to do about helping to realize Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu’s dream of making Israel the undisputed regional hegemon of the Middle East.

Is Trump Committing War Crimes Against Iran?

This is the first time that a US president has taken the US into a major regional war without congressional authorization in the past 73 years. It may also be the first time a US president has engaged in terror bombing of civilians since World War Two unless you count US bombings of Vietnam and Cambodia. Trump has reportedly resorted to the barbaric World War Two era practice of terror bombing the very Iranian civilians he is calling on to rise up and overthrow their Islamist regime. The UK Daily Telegraph has reported that the US and Israel killed 787 Iranian civilians during the first four days of the Iran War by bombing Iranian schools, hospitals and apartment complexes which is substantially more civilians that Hamas killed in its October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel. But sadly few Americans seems to care when it is the US or Israel that engages in mass terror strikes.

This is something we haven’t seen any other country do in recent history but Israel in its punitive war on Gaza in which it has killed or wounded over 7.5 percent of Gaza’s population with 58,000 civilians, including over 20,000 children dead and ninety-two percent of their homes destroyed. If it is true that Trump is deliberately bombing hospitals, schools and apartment buildings and killing women and children, then he has committed war crimes and should be impeached or better yet Vice President JD Vance should invoke the 25th amendment to remove him from office without delay!

As the Modern War Institute notes, Trump’s apparent decision to pursue a terror bombing campaign against innocent civilians with increasingly intense B-52 bomber strikes against Tehran serves to rally the Iranian people behind its Islamist regime and will likely serve to signficantly undermine the chances of the people rising up again to try to overthrow it.

A high civilian death toll has the potential to quickly undermine US and Israeli operations with the sympathetic population and international community. In Gaza, Israel turned from victim to aggressor in the eyes of the international community when civilian casualties mounted. If civilian deaths begin to rack up—particularly if they include high-profile incidents like attacks on schools and hospitals—supportive members of the Iranian population are likely to become disillusioned with the United States’ so-called help. This could make the perceived cost of regime change too high to support, making the case for maintaining the status quo and ending violence rather than risking more deaths of family members and neighbors.

This is only the second time a US president has taken the US to war against a nation that is likely a nuclear power that likely could destroy the US homeland with a massive cyber or super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack. The first time was Trump’s Operational Midnight Hammer bombing strikes against Iranian nuclear sites which was less dangerous because he made them a deal in advance of the strikes to get Israel to agree to a cease-fire immediately thereafter. Interestingly, as shown above, a recent Fox News poll found that 51 precent of Americans believes that Trump is making the US less safe with his immoral, unprovoked forever war of aggression against Iran while only 29 percent of Americans believe he is making us safer. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found that only 27 percent of Americans support Trump’s War on Iran. Clearly, the American people are not as stupid as Trump must thinks they are. They know that his forever war against Iran is making them much less safe and secure as the prospects for massive Iranian cyber and terror strikes continue to increase with every passing day the war continues and that’s why they oppose it.

Trump’s Archduke Ferdinand Moment

Before the war started, President Trump, I wrote that it was reported that he was considering assassinating Iran’s ‘Crown Prince,’ Mojtaba Khamenei, who on March 3rd was elected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts to replace his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was assassinated by the US and Israel. He is a hardliner who was reportedly elected under pressure from the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fulfilling Trump’s statement earlier the same day that the worst case would be someone coming to power “as bad as” the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I guess the worst case would be we do this, and then somebody takes over who’s as bad as the previous person,” Trump told reporters. “That could happen. We don’t want that to happen,” the president said. “That would probably be the worst: You go through this, and then in five years you realize you put somebody in that was no better. So we’d like to see somebody in there that’s going to bring it back for the people.”

If it’s true that the IRGC pressured Iran’s Assembly of Experts to elect him as Iran’s new Supreme Leader we can rest assured he is as bad or worse as his father was. CNN had previously reported that the younger Khamenei “is known to wield significant influence behind the scenes and has strong links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the most powerful military body in the country, as well as its Basij volunteer paramilitary force.” Reuters reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have tightened their grip on wartime decision‑making despite the loss of top commanders, senior sources say, driving a hardline strategy that is propelling Tehran’s drone‑and‑missile campaign across the region. Accordingly, at this point it appears that Iran is more likely to pursue hardline policies against the US and Israel under its new Supreme Leader than it did before the war when it was anxious to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the crisis Trump created. In fact, on March 5th, on his Danny Davis Deep Dive podcast, LTC Daniel Davis reported that Iran’s incoming Supreme Leader opposed his father’s fatwa against the production of Iranian nuclear weapons and may shift Iran’s nuclear policy to accelerate Iranian nuclear weapons production.

I warned Trump’s assassination of Khamenei could potentially lead to the outbreak of World War Three much as the assassination of Austria-Hungary’s Crown Prince Archduke Francis Ferdinand In June 1914 led to the outbreak of World War One a little more than a month later. We have seen this movie before and the last time I ended with 40 million dead and gave birth to Nazism and Communism and led to a war that cost 70 million lives. Some of the best Western historians such as Patrick Buchanan view US involvement into World War One as an unmitigated catastrophe for the US and the world which led to a century of conflicts including the Middle Eastern conflicts that have plagued us for the past quarter century.

The US entered World War One on April 6, 1917, largely in response to the so-called Zimmermann Telegram which was sent by then German Foreign Minister Arthur Zimmermann offering a defensive military alliance with Mexico if the US declared war on Germany after Germany had asked the US to mediate an international peace conference to end the war on terms acceptable to Britain and France. Similarly, Trump engaged in a sneak attack against Iran the day after it offered a peace offer to the US that the Trump administration had given indications might be acceptable as it would have permanently suspended Iran’s nuclear weapons program with unfettered access by IAEA inspectors. The US sneak attack against Iran was reminiscent of Japan’s ‘surprise’ attack against Pearl Harbor which was undertaken after the US rejected Japan’s final peace offer a couple weeks earlier. During World War Two when the US economy and industrial base was much larger than the combined manufacturing capacity of the combined Axis Powers of Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan and Italy. However, the US today is weaker militarily in comparison to our enemies than it has ever been in its history with every wargame showing the US would lose a war with Communist China according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth so the risk of Trump’s war on Iran embroiling us in a nuclear superpower war with the Sino-Russian military alliance is far more dangerous.

On March 2nd, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the US had to go to war for a similar reason because Iran had warned if Israel engaged in new bombing strikes on Iran, it would retaliate by attacking US military bases in the region and the US had reason to believe Israel was planning to engage in such bombing strikes in the very near future. Americans are left to ask why the US had surrounded Iran with fifty US military bases in the first place since Rubio citied the presence of US military bases as the reason we had to fight another forever war with Iran that threatens to cost thousands, and potentially millions, of American lives. We should also question the value of our military alliance with Israel and NATO since those alliances have served to entrap the US in wars with a nuclear superpower Russia and another likely nuclear power Iran threatening to embroil the US in an unnecessary nuclear war being fought on behalf of the State of Israel. We have also been told by America Last neocon Republican members of Congress that we had to go to war with Iran because Iranians have been shouting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” for the past forty-seven years and because Iran killed hundreds of Americans over fifteen years ago. These are not legitimate reasons to start a war let alone imminent threat to the US as they falsely claim.

What geopolitical catastrophes might be triggered by Trump bombing Iran and assassinating and making martyr out of Iran’s top political and religious leader the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? How many American and Israeli lives will end up being lost as a result? The potential casualties from such a war particularly if it leads to a massive Iranian attack on the US homeland or if it pulls in Russia and/or China and triggers the outbreak World War Three could be measured in the millions yet President Trump seems not to care of the massive security threats to 290 million Americans that he has created from his unnecessary war with Iran. Iran hitting Israel with a nuclear first strike using hypersonic cruise missiles Israel is unable to intercept is one plausible outcome to Trump’s planned massive bombing campaign against Iran. In the name of fighting yet another unprovoked war of aggression against Iran in support of Netanyahu’s Greater Israel hegemonic program, Trump may end up provoking the destruction of the State of Israel. Does he not understand this?

Trump’s War on Iran Has Created Potential Existential Risks to US

For the past several months, I have been warning that if the US engaged in a massive bombing campaign it could not only lead to uncontrollably regional escalation but could exhaust the US military’s munitions stockpiles potentially emboldening our enemies to engage in international aggressions elsewhere around the world. Trump’s regional war of choice with Iran is making the US weaker and less safe and secure to a much greater extent than Bush’s invasion of Iraq did. As such, Trump is acting in furtherance of China’s strategic objectives and falling into its trap by getting the US bogged down in a major regional war with Iran.

Trump planned for a quick war lasting less than a week this past weekend and ended up with a major regional war with Iran that US CENTCOM projects could last seven months potentially exposing hundreds of millions of Americans to extreme peril not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis while Trump has no exit strategy to end this potentially existential crisis. While neocons argue now was the best time to strike because Iran is in their view never been weaker, the truth is Iran has never been stronger militarily and the window to strike them with relative impunity passed a couple decades ago. As Trump has learned the hard way over the past five days, Iran is armed to the teeth with several thousand advanced long range, hypersonic cruise missiles, combat drones, ballistic missiles and antiship missiles.

Map showing the effect of a super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack on the continental United States. Many years ago, I calculated a burst altitude of 285 miles as the optimum altitude for a super EMP attack over the center of the United States. In September 2023, Iran deployed its Noor 2 and Noor 3 satellites at precisely that altitude. Both Center for Security Policy President and CEO Tommy Waller and myself have assessed that both satellites are likely armed with super-EMP warheads ready to take down all US critical infrastructure without warning.

A protracted US bombing campaign against Iran lasting several weeks or even several months could result in, what Russia has warned would be uncontrollable regional, or even global, escalation. US military casualties could be in the thousands within the first couple weeks of the war. Iran possesses, massive cyber and counterspace capabilities and likely nuclear and super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) satellites as well. Worst case, if Trump is on the verge of overthrowing Iran’s Islamist regime, Iran and/or China might conduct a massive terrorist, cyber and/or counterspace attack against the US homeland shutting down most or even all US critical infrastructure potentially causing tens of millions of Americans to starve to death over a year’s time and the US to collapse in a war fought not on our behalf but rather on behalf of Greater Israel. Then, the US military could melt away as soldiers desert to return home to protect their families leaving the US effectively defenseless to a potential Chinese invasion of Hawaii and perhaps even the US West Coast. The longer Trump continues this war, the greater the chance this war will end in such a cataclysmic way for the US.

Such an attack could effectively wipe the US off the geopolitical map of the world enabling Russia and China to forge a new world order stating with a Chinese military takeover of Taiwan. We can only hope that Mutual Assured Destruction will prevent them from employing these weapons of mass destruction against the US homeland. However, if Trump keeps engaging in massive bombing strikes against Iran and gets close to achieving his objective of overthrowing its Islamist regime it could incentivize them to use these weapons of mass destruction to kill thousands if not millions of Americans and Israelis--the exact opposite of what he was hoping to accomplish.

Some Trump officials have argued that one of the main reasons Trump decided to take military action against Venezuela and now Iran was to cut off their oil supplies to China. While Venezuela’s oil shipments to the PRC were only around six and a half percent, China imports up to thirty percent of its oil from Iran so a US cut off Iranian oil to China could make a major impact on them. This is a very dangerous policy. Trump’s efforts to embargo oil to China is reminiscent of FDR’s decision to join in a US-UK-Dutch oil embargo against Japan in July-August 1941 that provoked them to launch a ‘surprise attack’ on Pearl Harbor that destroyed most of the US Pacific Fleet and propelled the US into a war that cost the lives of seventy million people. Will Trump’s attempts to cut off Chinese oil imports cause China to react in a similar fashion perhaps by launching a massive nationwide cyberattack on the US homeland to cause our government and society to collapse causing the deaths of millions of Americans.

Unexpected Blowback From War on Iran

The Ayatollah Khamenei was the highest ranking Shiite religious leader in the world killed during their biggest religious holiday. This could very well spark Shiite terrorist strikes on the US and Israel for a generation to come and has accomplished nothing in terms of furthering US national security interests.

During a recent interview, General Sir Richard Shirreff, NATO's former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe highlighted my point:

He stated that that the UK "should not, in any way, shape or form be involved with the Americans because they are being led by a couple of gung-ho nutters like Trump and Hegseth without a proper strategy and without serious thought about what the end state for this war is." He goes on: "Yet again we have an American president who has gone to war, a war of choice, a war of hubris frankly, without ANY [the emphasis is his] clear idea of how the war ends and without any clear strategy." He predicts that "this thing is going to go south very, very quickly."



He highlights in particular just how foolish it was to kill Ayatollah Khamenei: "The idea of assassinating the Ayatollah Khamenei who was not just Iran's head of state but he was the religious symbol for Shiites worldwide. Assassinating him during the month of Ramadan is about as subtle as murdering the Pope on the steps of St Peter's in Holy Week. It will inflame the Shiite world and what you're doing by doing that is probably pushing large numbers of Iranians who might have been reconcilable, who might have thought about rising up, back into the fold of the irreconcilable."

Iraqi Shiites are now mass protesting in the streets against the US and in support of Iran. So, it looks like Trump has now turned Iraq into an enemy as well. Maybe he will send our sons and daughters to invade Iraq again to teach them a lesson not to ally with Iran.

The occupant of the White House may change but out Deep State America Last foreign policy never does except during Trumps first term which was great. This is the problem with empires. The more wars you start and the more counties you bomb and invade unjustifiably the more enemy nations and the more dire national security threats you create. And then eventually you unite your enemies together and they invade and destroy you. That was the fate of the Roman Empire and it will likely be America’s fate as well thanks to neo-imperialist US presidents like Biden and Trump.

Iran’s strikes on eleven different countries with US military bases or which are aligned with the US and its increasing strikes on Gulf nations’ energy infrastructure is forcing US warships to leave their bases and is forcing US military forces to cover in place and perhaps be withdrawn. Iran is attacking the US-led regional order and is punishing countries that have aligned with the US to potentially put their economies in crisis and greatly increase global oil prices. This will help fund Russia’s proxy war against NATO in Ukraine and hurt the US and its European NATO partners. With the US on the verge of running out of offensive and defensive missiles and Trump’s objective of regime change impossible without a massive US invasion force, an Iranian strategic victory over the US and Israel is increasingly seeming inevitable. The longer the war goes on the more Iran will have the advantage over us in a protracted war of attrition. That is why Trump needs to end this war as swiftly as possible to cut our losses before Iran starts sinking our warships.

How Trump Lost My Support

I have spent much of the past year championing Trump’s outstanding plan to break up the Sino-Russian military alliance and his brilliant 2026 National Defense Strategy which pledges an end to “interventionism, endless wars, regime change, and nation building.” However, Trump has admitted his invasion of Iran is all about regime change and national building by helping the Iranian resistance build a new post-Islamist Iran the very policies he repudiated during his presidential campaign. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing with Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby on March 3rd, Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) pointed out it only took Trump five weeks to abandon his National Defense Strategy that suggests the US would hand over to Israel primary responsibility to deter Iran and ensure regional security, reduce US military forces in the region to free them up for hemispheric defense, and that the US would not start any new wars.

What is the point of the US having a National Defense Strategy if Trump flushes it down the toilet weeks after its release and transforms into John McCain 2.0? President Trump is going in the exact opposite direction of his outstanding National Security Strategy. Instead of prioritizing homeland and hemispheric defense with a secondary focus on Asia, Trump has begun cannibalizing US global offensive and defensive missile stockpiles to fight yet another forever war in the Middle East this time against a nuclear missile armed Iran. As I noted previously, the results could very well be catastrophic for the US as the virtually inevitable loss of our war with Iran would likely embolden China to invade and conquer Taiwan knowing the US military is too weak to respond. During the same hearing, Sen. Roger Wicker, who serves as Committee Chairman condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “reckless war of choice” in Ukraine yet he strongly supports Trump’s “reckless war of choice” against Iran which was far less provoked and had no discernible national security necessity.

I do not have Trump Derangement Syndrome and have never hated Trump. I support the efforts of anyone, Republican or Democrat who takes action to put America First and promote peace as Trump promised but has failed to do. My conservative principles have remained the same for the past four decades. Trump’s first term foreign policy was outstanding America First and scandal free while his second term foreign policy has been an America Last globalist deep state disaster and a complete betrayal of the very conservative principles he claimed to champion. I still have his picture as my cover picture on my X account. The more Democrats unfairly accused him of things he didn’t do with the two impeachments and with the lawfare the more militantly I supported him especially after the January 6, 2021, riot when he did nothing wrong. I literally cheered jumping up and down in the air like a high school cheerleader when my wife told me Trump won the presidential election because Trump’s stated foreign policy was the one I had championed my entire adult life.

Trump promised us “no new wars” and said that he would be a transformational peace president who would end America’s forever wars and prevent new ones from breaking out. Instead, he has bombed eight countries and engaged in the very regime change wars he railed against when he ran for president from 2016 onward. I never left Trump. He left me and tens of millions of other America First conservatives like America First conservative heroes Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when he betrayed us all and defected to the Deep State like Anakin Skywalker when he transformed to the Dark Side in the popular Star Wars movie prequel trilogy.

When you want to believe that someone is telling the truth and strongly support them it hurts worse when they betray you and you realize everything they told you during the campaign about what they believed was little more than a pack of lies. That is what I am feeling about Trump. He doesn’t have a workable plan as to how to achieve regime change in Iran and he has no use for diplomacy demonstrating instead a penchant for duplicity and bad faith by bombing countries like Iran and Venezuela in the middle of negotiations with them after they offer us great peace deals. As a result, international leaders know he cannot be trusted and enemy leaders around the world are accelerating their nuclear programs knowing only nuclear weapons will protect their nations from potential future US and Israeli aggression.

Trump views the US military as a toy to unnecessarily risk and sacrifice the lives of our brave US military servicemen in unwinnable wars of choice. He loves fighting new wars, but he generally prefers quick and decisive wars. This is the first ‘forever war’ he has chosen to fight although he deluded himself into believing it would be quick and easy lasting only one week much as Nazi dictator predicted that the Soviet Union would “collapse like a house of cards” and the war would be won within six months. Trump doesn’t have an exit strategy. Trump’s only plan was to kill the Ayatollah. Now that he has, he doesn’t seem to understand that Iran’s new IRGC backed Supreme Leader who is much less averse to building and perhaps even using nuclear weapons than his father could actually use Iran’s potent arsenal of cyberweapons, super-EMP satellites and perhaps even a modest force of nuclear missiles to destroy the US or Israel when we least expect it.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the leader of a country 444 times smaller than the United States, once considered the leader of the free world, reportedly forced President Donald Trump and the US into a major regime change war with Iran which US CENTCOM has been ordered to plan to last seven months.

With his unnecessary war on Iran in furtherance of Israeli national security interests rather than America’s Trump has shown his true colors as little more than an Israeli controlled asset. Much as Biden pursued policies favorable to his Chinese paymasters, Trump does whatever he is told to do by the Deep State neocons, Israeli American billionaire donors and Israeli agents of influence pulling his strings. This is why we need a constitutional amendment banning senile 80ish year-olds from ever serving as President again. If President Trump wants to save whatever is left of his shattered presidential legacy and chances of preserving Republican control of the US Senate, he should end his no-win war with Iran as swiftly as possible and declare “mission accomplished” before the US military runs out of missile defense interceptors. If he keeps bombing Iran for two weeks or more the chances this war might escalate into a Third World War which the US would be almost assured to lose will continue to increase.

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

