The Real War

Jennie
9h

Thanks for the article. David. Always like to read them and get your perspective.

I think Trump does want to end the war but has zero support from anybody that counts. He finds that really frustrating and so ends up yelling at Z in private (not so private).

You've described quite clearly that his team, led by Rubio, won't support his efforts. Putin, it seems, will only go so far and no further. He wants all of the Donbas but is mired in Donetsk at the 70% mark because Ukraine has thrown everything at their "fortress line" in Donetsk. I've read that if that fortress line falls then everything falls and it'll be 100% of Donetsk under Russian control soon after. The Ukrainians also believe that if Russia controls all of the Donbas then they will find it easy to take over all of Ukraine.

East Europeans (West Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic states etc) have such a visceral hatred of the USSR, which they have projected onto Russia, there is no telling them that Putin won't/can't overrun their countries. Their negative views have quite an impact on the Europeans who have a long history of seeing Russia as an enemy. An idea taken on by the US with no trouble at all. It leaves Europeans all over the place as they really haven't got the money or capabilities to do much despite their wanting Putin and Russia brought to their knees. So Trump can't look to them for support in peace talks either.

I think Trump was persuaded by Putin in their phone call that Z would buy the deal he was offering as Ukraine will be fully aware they are slowly but surely losing that fortress line of theirs. So Trump declared he would meet with Putin in Budapest after he'd had his Z meeting. Unfortunately Putin misread Z and so Trump, who had been convinced by Putin, got into a rage with Z for not folding as he expected. Trump then had to call the meeting off for the very reason he suggested: it wouldn't achieve anything (as both Z and Putin have dug their heels in and he cannot get them to agree).

As regards Tomahawks: well just as Trump said you need your last two for whatever. China isn't selling you the rare earths you need to make anymore. In fact that's a bit of a problem right there for the US military. Not being an American, I find it a little bit funny ...... what with being one of these people who thinks the US overdoes the "China bad, China a threat, China, China, China" story to a ridiculous extent. A bit like the Russians are treated like the most evil country ever by the Europeans (and I include the dimwits in my own country the UK).

It's a mess.

Chet Nagle
11h

After Trump's sudden decision on Tuesday to cancel the planned summit meeting with Putin in Budapest, David Pyne has again demonstrated his understanding of the Ukraine war and the neocons in the Trump administration that are intent on moving us into WW III. He uses sentences like neocon “Rubio is effectively serving as Trump’s ‘Prime Minister’ as much as Dick Cheney was for George W. Bush.” He makes it quite apparent that Rubio and the other neocons in Trump's cabinet have had the president's ear last -- and therefore have made him reverse his sensible decision to force Zelensky to agree to Putin's sensible terms for peace. The essay should be concluded with an earlier Pyne sentence: "The party in control of the White House and the president may change but our America Last neo-imperialist foreign policy always seems to stay the same."

