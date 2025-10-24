Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pictured with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office during their meeting on February 28th. Their meeting in the White House on October 17th was reportedly even more contentious though unlike the previous meeting this one ended with Trump caving and giving Zelensky everything he wanted as “the dictator without elections” has largely continued to call the shots with regards to America’s Russia policy over the past four and a half months.

On October 20th, it was reported President Donald Trump’s White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky three days earlier that devolved into a profanity-laden shouting match in which he demanded that Zelensky accept Russia’s peace terms including the remainder of western Donetsk oblast.

During his extremely contentions meeting with Zelensky, Trump told him that Russia’s latest peace offer was a good deal for Ukraine and the transfer of a little over one percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory to Russia in the Donbass region was the only remaining major remaining sticking point to signing a peace deal. In exchange for the remainder of the much disputed Donbass region not yet under its control, Russia offered a cease-fire and the return of over 400 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and give up its demands to additional territory in Kherson and Zaporozhia oblasts.

The Financial Times reported on the details of Trump’s tumultuous meeting with Zelensky:

“The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents descended many times into a ‘shouting match,’ with Trump ‘cursing all the time,’ people familiar with the matter said,” according to the report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is rallying the support of his European partners after a bruising meeting with President Donald Trump, in which he was told to make concessions to end the war or risk facing destruction at the hands of Russia. In a tense meeting at the White House on Friday, Trump tossed aside maps of the front line and urged Kyiv to concede its entire Donbas region to Russia to clinch a deal, according to people familiar with the exchange who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive diplomacy. “He said [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will destroy you if you don’t agree now,” one of the people said. Trump listened but was not responsive to the Ukrainian message, the person said. “It was pretty much like ‘No, look guys, you can’t possibly win back any territory. … There is nothing we can do to save you. You should try to give diplomacy another chance.’”

Just days after musing about giving Zelensky Tomahawk missiles to strike Russia, Trump’s latest swerve on the war appeared to stem from a call with Putin last week. Putin demanded that Kyiv surrender the Donetsk region of Donbas as a condition to end the war. On the conflict, “the message was that Russia only wants Donbas and this is a good deal and Putin wants to end the war and it can be done quickly,” the diplomat said. In his call with Trump, Putin suggested he could give up claims to parts of two other Ukrainian regions that Russia has not entirely conquered, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in exchange for full control of Donetsk, The Washington Post reported.

Trump Conveys Putin’s Ultimatum to Zelensky

During his tumultuous meeting with Zelensky, Trump appears to have conveyed Putin’s ultimatum to Zelensky, communicated by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump during their “very productive” call on October 16th which resulted in “great progress” the previous day that Ukraine cede the remainder of the Donbass region. He reportedly threatened to cut off all weapons to Europe intended for use by Ukraine including the 3,550 ERAM ALCMs the Trump administration scheduled to begin arriving later this month. Referring to Russia’s peace offer at the Anchorage Summit with Putin on August 15th, told Zelensky that what the Russians wanted was “very reasonable” and he urged Zelensky to “take the deal” because he was “running out of time before the Russians destroy everything.”

Trump told the Ukrainian leader whom he previously denounced as a ‘dictator without elections’ to accept the deal Russia was offering telling him he was running out of time and warning “if Putin wants it, he will destroy you” saying Ukraine was losing badly and had no chance to retake its lost territories on the battlefield. Following his call with Putin, Trump announced a new summit meeting with the Russian President would take place soon in Budapest. He also stated he would report the details of his conversation with Zelensky to Putin following his White House meeting with the Ukrainian president, something he had not done in the past.

Underscoring Trump’s point that it is losing the war, Ukrainian army positions in the key Donetsk fortress city of Pokrovsk continue to collapse causing Trump to go nuclear on Russia in response in the foolish hope that more long-range weapons shipments to Ukraine and more sanctions and threats against Russia will pressure Putin to capitulate to US peace terms. The Trump administration has estimated that up to 5,000 Cubans are fighting for the Russians in Ukraine while Zelensky is saying that number could soon increase to 25,000 as North Korea is reportedly surging the size of its elite special forces army corps fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine. These facts rebut the neocon propaganda talking point that Russia is fighting Ukraine alone as does Russia’s May Day parade which included twenty-nine foreign heads of state in attendance.

As I have been saying since long before Trump was re-elected President that Trump could end the war very swiftly if he pressured Zelensky to accept a compromise peace deal negotiated between the US and Russia that gives Ukraine security guarantees but no NATO membership since everyone knows there isn’t the slightest chance Ukraine will ever join NATO. Even former President Joe Biden told Zelensky shortly after the war began and repeatedly thereafter that Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO in the foreseeable future. Zelensky subsequently did a couple of interviews in early 2022 in which he said he understood Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO and therefore he would seek “Article Five-like security guarantees.” Biden started the war in Ukraine on the false pretense that Ukraine would soon join NATO when Putin said all he needed from Biden to not invade Ukraine was a written pledge Ukraine would never be admitted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at their “Pursuing Peace” Summit held in Anchorage on August 15th where the two sides came very close to signing a peace framework agreement following sweeping Russian concessions ending the war in Ukraine.

News reports indicate that President Trump began pushing Zelensky to give up the rest of the Donbass since before his Anchorage Summit with Russian President Putin on August 15th strongly suggest that Trump and Putin have had a peace deal on the table since August and that Ukraine ceding the rest of the Donbass to Russia was the last major issue needing to be resolved to clinch the peace deal.

In a recent interview, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico stated Putin accepted Trump’s proposal for Ukraine at the Anchorage Summit to cede the remainder of the Donbass region to Russia in exchange for freezing the frontlines in Kherson and Zaporizhia and that Russia would agree to a cease-fire once Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the Donbass region. Fico states that Trump promised Putin he would get back with his people to finalize their peace deal but then the never got back to the Russians something that Russian Foreign Minister has publicly lamented.

Tragically, Trump keeps letting Zelensky veto what he reportedly said was a good deal for Ukraine during his meeting with him on Friday. Trump should realize that he could make Zelensky sign whatever deal he wants him to by threatening to cut off all US security assistance along with Starlink access. That’s why it’s beyond foolish to let Zelensky veto it.

Meanwhile, Britain’s highest ranking army officer Field Marshal Lord Richards gave an interview reported by the UK Independent in which he confirmed Trump’s assessment in stating Ukraine can’t defeat Russia and should negotiate the best terms possible with Moscow concluding that its border dispute with Russia is not a UK vital interest but that the war is an existential fight for Russia that they will not end until their minimal peace terms have been accepted.

Ukraine cannot win its war with Russia and should negotiate peace terms with the Kremlin, according to Britain’s most senior army officer. Field Marshal Lord Richards said Kyiv will not be able to drive Vladimir Putin’s soldiers out of Ukraine without the help of Nato forces – who won’t get involved on the ground. Reflecting on Ukraine’s chances of success against Russia, he said: “My view is that they would not win.” “Could not win, even with the right resources?” he was asked. “No,” he replied. Pressed further by The Independent, he was asked: “ Even with the right resources?” “No, they haven’t got the manpower,” the former commando said.

“Unless we were to go in with them – which we won’t do because Ukraine is not an existential issue for us. It clearly is for the Russians, by the way,” he said on World of Trouble. “We’ve decided because it’s not an existential issue, we will not go to war. We are, you can argue – and I absolutely accept it – in some sort of hybrid war [with Russia]. But that’s not the same as a shooting war in which our soldiers are dying in large numbers. “Despite our attraction for all they’ve achieved and our genuine affections for so many Ukrainians, I’m just still in this school that says this is not in our vital national interests.

Since the Anchorage Summit, a number of my fellow foreign policy realist scholars have argued they believe Trump is planning on waking away from the Ukraine War. Unfortunately, I see no evidence that is the case since early May. Quite the opposite in fact. He came out of the meeting with Zelensky on Friday towing the Ukraine/EU line that the war should end on the line of control, knowing that is unacceptable to Moscow, despite knowing that a peace deal could be clinched with this one face-saving concession for Putin. After pushing Zelensky hard to accept Russian terms in a closed-door meeting, he denied he did so publicly and has done nothing to follow through by halting US security assistance or even suspended arms shipments and has rather doubled down by authorizing Ukraine to conduct deep strikes inside Russia with Western long-range missiles including US supplied long-range weapons like ATACMS and ERAM missiles.

Trump Cancels Budapest Summit and Trashes his Tentative Peace Deal with Putin

On October 16th, President Trump engaged in a two-and-a-half-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump described the phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon “a very productive one” and claimed the two made “great progress.” “President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end,” Trump announced in a post on Truth Social.

Five days later, Trump abruptly cancelled his planned meeting with Putin in Budapest to end this “inglorious war” saying that doing so would be a “waste of time” and announcing he will announce a new Ukraine peace plan today which is likely to be a regurgitated version of the 22-point Kellogg peace plan he issued in April with only a few minor revisions with terms unacceptable to Russia. The Russians have reportedly been frustrated that the US has yet to respond to its comprehensive peace proposal which Putin provided to Trump at the Anchorage summit on August 15th which included a few sweeping Russian concessions potentially including a cease-fire to follow a Ukrainian withdrawal from the rest of the Donbass region. While Russia’s terms have not been publicly released, I published an article last month outlining what I believe them to be. Speaking from the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte the following day, President Donald J. Trump announced that he has canceled the Budapest Summit between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, “It just didn’t feel right to me. It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with President Donald Trump. Orban has been at the forefront of attempting to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as Trump’s top ally in Europe. Trump likely proposed the summit with Putin take place in Budapest as that is an idea Orban has long been pitching. This makes it more surprising that Trump would cancel his own proposed summit just five days after he announced it.

CNN reported that the summit was cancelled because Rubio claimed he saw no change in Russia’s “maximalist position” which seems disingenuous as Rubio praised Russia for providing the Trump administration with a peace offer which constituted “a new approach” in July that led to the US and Russia almost signing a peace framework agreement at the Alaska summit in August.

The Budapest Summit between U.S President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been indefinitely postponed, after a planning call yesterday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The call, which was meant to gauge a potential softening in the Russian position regarding ending their invasion of Ukraine, reportedly did not go well, with officials stating that Rubio saw no change in Russia’s “maximalist position” regarding negotiations and that he is expected to recommend that next week’s meeting between himself and Lavrov not move forward, according to CNN.

The Epoch Times reported that the stated reason Trump gave to cancel his planned Budapest summit meeting with Russian President Putin because Russia refused to agree to a thirty-day cease-fire unless Ukraine returned the portion of the Donbass region it does not control consisting of a little over one percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory. This is notable because Trump himself gave up his demand for a cease-fire in advance of the Anchorage Summit over two weeks ago admitting that its was more important that a permanent settlement ending the war be achieved. By canceling the Budapest summit, Trump appears to have effectively killed any chance of a near-term peace deal with Russia which is tragic because the deal appears to have been nearly ready to sign and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians will likely have to pay with their lives for his decision to torpedo peace talks with Russia.

On October 23rd, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted he was the one who successfully pressured President Donald Trump to abruptly cancel his peace summit with Putin in Budapest which could have resulted in a signed US-Russia peace framework agreement. Trump continues to unilaterally surrender to the whims of the Ukrainian “dictator without elections” giving Zelensky and the EU veto power over the terms of a US-Russia peace deal ending the war Ukraine bringing the US closer to the brink of nuclear war with Russia. While Trump told Zelensky exactly what he needed to in his closed door White House meeting with him in order to bring about a swift end to the war in Ukraine in terms of giving up the twelve percent of the Donbass region still controlled by Ukraine to clinch a deal, he came out of the meeting capitulating to the Zelensky’s demands that Ukraine not make any concessions to Russia territorial or otherwise to end the war.

In his latest article published earlier today, former Undersecretary of Defense Stephen Bryen seemed to suggest that Ukrainian-backed saboteurs may have been responsible for bombing Hungary’s and Romania’s oil refinery potentially in an attempt to disrupt Trump’s Budapest Summit meeting with Putin which he had announced four days earlier and which was planned to take place in early November. If so, that would be an attack on NATO for which Article Five could be invoked against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Poland threatened to force down Putin’s plane and arrest him for prosecution by a war crimes tribunal if his plane overflew Polish airspace, an unprecedented threat against Russia by a non-NATO nuclear power, which would most likely result in a Russian nuclear strike destroying Warsaw.

It is noteworthy that “someone” launched attacks on Hungarian and Romanian oil refineries. On the night of October 20-21, 2025, an explosion occurred at the MOL refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary. A few hours earlier, on October 20, another explosion occurred at the Lukoil refinery in Ploieşti, Romania. These refineries process oil from the Druzhba pipeline. Previously, Ukraine hit the Druzhba pipeline in Russia multiple times using drones, reportedly causing significant fire damage to a pumping station in the Bryansk region. Meanwhile Ukrainian drones drones hit Rosneft’s largest refinery in Ryazan – the third strike on the key facility in less than three months. The attack on Hungary is politically significant, because Hungary was supposed to be the site of the Budapest summit. Just before the attacks, Poland said that if Putin’s plane heading to Budapest crossed Polish airspace, it would be forcibly landed and Putin would be arrested.

Trump Hands the Neocon Deep State Another Victory

Back in November, I predicted that Trump’s decision to appoint Rubio, Ratcliffe, Kellogg, Waltz as Cabinet officials and other senior officials would mean his foreign policy would be neocon captured just as it was during his first term. With the exception of the first few months of his administration which were exceptional, that has proven to be the case as he continues to do his best to outdo Joe Biden, George W. Bush as warmonger Presidents and even Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Secretary of State and Interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio pictured with former National Security Advisor and current US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz. Back in May, Rubio replaced Waltz as the ringleader of the dominant neocon wing of the Trump administration and has been pushing Trump to make a number of unforced foreign policy errors particularly as it relates to Russia and the War in Ukraine. His pernicious influence helps to explain Trump’s increasingly bipolar foreign policy initiatives as he has been successful in persuading Trump to go against his gut America First conservative instincts and continue fighting Biden’s War in Ukraine indefinitely.

During the past week, President Trump has done his best imitation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde with a 180-degree reversal of his policy positions from late last week with regards to the war in Ukraine to the ones he is espousing today. In a way, Trump has been very predictable. It has long been reported that he is prone to follow the advice of the last person he talks to. First, he talked to Rubio and Kellogg and then posted a Truth Social last month vowing the US will help Ukraine retake all its territory and maybe even invade Russia as well while threatening to send nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine to target Moscow along with 3,550 ERAM ALCMs to start World War Three.

Then, last Thursday, he talks to Putin who tells him the US is going to get rich with US-Russia cooperation if he just pressured Zelensky to give up another 1% of its territory to clinch a peace deal with Russia ending the war and then he will get the Nobel Peace prize and he tells Zelensky to take the deal. Finally, he talks to Rubio and Zelensky and they tell him he’s parroting Putin’s talking points and Russia’s demand for the Donbass is somehow “maximalist” and then he says Ukraine should not give up one inch of its currently controlled territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

Now, Rubio has indefinitely suspended talks with Lavrov to finalize the Budapest Trump-Putin summit falsely claiming Russia’s demands are “maximalist” when in fact they have made some sweeping concessions over the past couple months. Sadly, Trump appears to be a prisoner of his senior neocon Cabinet advisors primarily Rubio who he has put in charge of US foreign and national security policy to an extent that gives him more power over US policy than Vice President JD Vance. Rubio is effectively serving as Trump’s ‘Prime Minister’ as much as Dick Cheney was for George W. Bush.

This is why Trump’s foreign policy has been so bipolar with him changing his tune from month to month, week to week or even day to day which has become maddening because there is so little stability and predictability in US foreign policy which serves to significantly impair US national security interests. When it comes to achieving his laudable America First conservative foreign policy objectives, he has often proven to be his worst enemy. The party in control of the White House and the president may change but our America Last neo-imperialist foreign policy always seems to stay the same.

Trump Exaggerates Russian Military Casualties, Says Tomahawks Would Constitute a Major Escalation of the War

President Trump has been unbelievably misinformed by his neocon propagandist advisors in claiming, without evidence, that Russia has lost 1.5 million soldiers since it began its war in Ukraine when the actual number of Russian soldiers killed in combat is likely around 135,000 while Ukraine has likely lost around 835,000 troops killed in action since the war began. Interestingly, the 1.5 million Russian KIA figure is the same one he used back in February which would suggest that Russia hasn’t lost any troops during the past eight months by his own reckoning. Back in July 2022 the US estimated 15,000 Russian troops killed in action after exactly five months of war which equates to an average of 3,000 Russian dead per month. The best source for Russian miliary casualties is Mediazona which currently estimates Russian casualties at 135,000, which if you divide by 44 months equates to just over 3,000 a month many times less than Trump’s claim of a million Russian soldiers killed. Conversely, the Jamestown Foundation has estimated Ukrainian battlefield deaths at 750,000 back in May. This shows that the Russian casualty rate has held steady and remained just over six times lower than Ukraine’s during the entirety of the war.

Earlier this month, President Trump admitted that sending Tomahawks to Ukraine to strike Moscow would be “a new step of aggression” saying he is thinking of calling Putin and threatening to send them to Ukraine if he doesn’t capitulate to US peace demands. Putin knows its an empty threat as the US has no land-based Tomahawk missiles to provide to Ukraine as the only two batteries we have are assigned to the Western Pacific to deter Chinese aggression. While Trump is most likely bluffing. He has been needlessly raising the risk of nuclear escalation with Russia by refusing to rule them out. How would Russia likely respond to the launch of a nuclear capable Tomahawk cruise missiles at Moscow? Probably the same way we would respond to the launch of a nuclear capable missiles against Washington DC--with a nuclear retaliatory response.

“President Donald Trump said that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed during a Sunday phone call the possibility of Ukraine obtaining long-range Tomahawk missiles. But Trump, speaking to reporters on board Air Force Once en route to Israel, said he might speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin about it first — because it would be a “step up” in the war. Long-range Tomahawk missiles would allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia, including Moscow. “I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so,” Trump said. “I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression. You understand that.” “Yeah, I might tell him that if the war is not settled, that we may very well — we may not, but we may do it,” he added. “I think it’s appropriate to bring up. I want to see the war settled.” The president’s comments represent his strongest to date on the possibility of selling Tomahawk missiles to fellow NATO countries, who will then supply them to Ukraine. Trump had previously said that he wants to know what Ukraine plans to do with the Tomahawk missiles because he doesn’t want to escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

Russian missile interceptor knocks incoming drone out of the sky on May 4, 2023 just before it impacts the Kremlin rooftop in what the Russians claimed was an attempt by Ukraine to target President Vladimir Putin.

Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryen speculates that Zelensky requested Tomahawk missiles for the purposes of targeting and damaging the Kremlin in Moscow itself as Russia alleges Ukraine did during a drone attack last year. The Kremlin building is perhaps the most protected and hardened capitol building in the world in the hopes of injuring top Russian officials up to and including Putin himself. Trump stated that he would only provide Tomahawks to Ukraine if he agreed with their targeting plans and in his very contentious meeting with Zelensky in the White House late last week, he nixed providing them to Ukraine for the time being. Bryen also warned that such an attack would likely lead to Russian non-strategic nuclear escalation against Kyiv and perhaps against NATO as well which could in turn lead to a full-scale nuclear exchange culminating in the entire destruction of the US and NATO.

One recalls that on May 3rd, 2023 Ukraine launched an audacious drone attack on the Kremlin, specifically targeting Putin’s office. Because drones fly slowly and carry a limited amount of explosives, the attack was not successful. Tomahawks, on the other hand, fly much faster than a drone because they are jet powered, fly close to the ground and can maneuver around air defenses and other obstacles, and have a unitary high explosive 1,000 lb, warhead capable of destroying hardened targets, with blast effects and fragmentation that can kill in a large swath, making the Kremlin target likely a high Ukrainian priority. In short, the Tomahawks for Ukraine were intended to give Ukraine a decapitation capability intended to drive Moscow out of the war. It is likewise the case that the offer to Tomahawks was fraught with potentially disastrous consequences, assuming Putin survived such an attack. Russia has a deep tactical nuclear capability, and a Tomahawk decapitation attack could very well lead to an unprecedented nuclear escalation. The President has also made clear that Tomahawks provided to Ukraine, if they are, would be operated by the Ukrainians and not by the United States, leaving escalation in Ukrainian hands, at least allegedly.

Ultimately, there is no way that the US is going to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles so why does President Trump continue to threaten to provide them to further escalate tensions with Russia and increase the chances of Russian nuclear escalation? As Clay Boyes wrote on X: “Ukraine has absolutely no capacity to independently fire or guide a Tomahawk missile. It has zero compatible launch platforms like vertical launch equipped ships, subs, or strategic bombers. It has no access to classified mission-planning tools and zero trained crews for such a complex system. Supplying them would require the US (probably the UK) to provide not just missiles but the entire infrastructure like operators, real-time intel feeds, and launch assets. This would all effectively make it a US-led operation as President Putin has argued.”

Trump Foolishly Escalates His War Against Russia in Ukraine to Provoke World War Three

While claiming to want peace with Russia and an end to the war in Ukraine, Trump has disingenuously continued his campaign to escalate and prolong his war against Russia in Ukraine. He has done so by helping to coordinate Ukrainian strikes against Russia’s energy infrastructure. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Trump administration would provide Ukraine with offensive targeting intelligence to enable it to strike Russian energy targets hundreds of miles inside pre-war Russian territory.

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, as it weighs whether to send Kyiv missiles that could be used in such strikes. The U.S. is also asking NATO allies to provide similar support, the U.S. officials said, confirming details first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Washington has long been sharing intelligence with Kyiv, but the Wall Street Journal said the new data would make it easier for Ukraine to hit infrastructure such as refineries, pipelines and power plants with the aim of depriving the Kremlin of revenue and oil.

According to U.S. officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, the approval for additional intelligence came shortly before Trump posted on social media last Tuesday suggesting that Ukraine could retake all its occupied land. “After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Yesterday, President Trump announced the imposition of heavy sanctions on Russian oil companies driving up US gasoline prices. His Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent foolishly predicted the sanctions could pressure Russia into accepting an immediate thirty-day cease-fire which would do nothing to end the war and in fact would only ensure it would be resumed indefinitely by totally eliminating any incentive for Zelensky, who has served as the main obstacle to peace since April 2022, to make any concessions to end the conflict. However, these new US sanctions on Russian oil are likely to have minimal effect as the Russian economy actually appears to be shifting into high gear with inflation down and the value of the ruble up substantially against the US dollar. The Financial Times article quoted Trump as saying privately “Russia’s economy is doing great.” The official said in a sharp contrast to his recent public remarks urging Putin to negotiate because his “economy is going to collapse.”

Microsoft News reported:

President Trump has announced substantial new sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies as frustration in Washington grows over the war in Ukraine. The new sanctions, which would be the first direct U.S. measures on Russia during the second Trump administration, target Lukoil and Rosneft as well as nearly three dozen of their subsidiaries. The U.S. sanctions could bar foreign countries or companies from conducting business with the oil companies and cut them off from much of the international financial system.

“Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate cease-fire,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions.” [Trump} had previously expressed doubts that increasing sanctions on Moscow, which is already under severe pressure from the U.S. and Western allies, would convince Putin to change course during months of prolonged negotiations. “I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia, because he wants to obviously probably keep the war going,” Trump said in July. “It may or may not affect them, but it could.”

Meanwhile, the US Senate is ready to pass Sen. Lindsey Graham’s idiotic “bone-crushing” US economy destroying secondary sanctions bill against Russia which could cut US trade with 165 countries. The bill has 85 US Senate co-sponsors and only 15 America First conservative GOP Senators have demonstrated the courage to oppose it. If passed by Congress and implemented by Trump, it could spark a new economic recession just a year before the critical 2026 congressional mid-term elections which could hand control over both houses of Congress to the Democrats bringing a final end to Trump’s legislative agenda.

Following his abrupt decision to cancel his planned summit meeting and torpedo US peace talks with Putin in Budapest on Tuesday, it was reported yesterday that for the first time Trump has authorized Ukraine to use long range US missiles for deep strikes against military and other targets deep inside Russia, a decision that coincides with the arrival of the first batch of the 3,550 long-range ERAM ALCMs fired by Ukrainian F-16s flown by retired USAF pilots to strike far inside Russia including Moscow oblast.

Biden previously authorized deep strikes using US ATACMs missiles against Russia in November a decision Trump denounced at the time as “a big mistake” and “a very stupid thing to do” that he might very well reverse after his inauguration. Newsweek reported Trump attacked the move as a “most dangerous” and “major escalation” of the war and “a foolish decision” that is “making it worse.” “Anything can happen. Anything can happen. It’s a very volatile situation,” President-elect Trump said of the Ukraine conflict in an interview with Time on November 25, published on Thursday. “I think the most dangerous thing right now is what’s happening, where [Volodymyr] Zelensky has decided, with the approval of, I assume, the president, to start shooting missiles into Russia. I think that’s a major escalation. I think it’s a foolish decision.” “I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia,” Trump said in his interview with Time. “Why are we doing that? We’re just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done.”

Trump’s Ukraine First/America Last Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who announced the imposition of heavy punitive economic sanctions against Russia’s largest oil corporations yesterday claiming they would pressure Putin to capitulate to US peace terms.

When Treasury Secretary Bessent announced major new sanctions on Russia’s largest gas companies claimed President Trump is “a President of peace.” But the truth is that Trump is far from a president of peace. Instead, he is taking actions to greatly increase the chances of provoking World War Three with Russia. As noted previously, Zelensky vetoed the Trump-Putin Ukraine War peace deal that has been on the table waiting to be signed since August and now it appears Trump is doubling down on Biden’s stupid mistakes and going full neocon by authorizing Ukraine to engage in deep strikes on Russia using Western weapons and US offensive targeting data and issuing major new sanctions on Russia.

Now it seems it is Trump who is attempting to provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war with Russia in complete abrogation of his pledge to end the war in Ukraine in the first twenty-four hours of his Presidency, a pledge he repeated at least fifty-three times while on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. I attended a Turning Point USA conference in December 2023 where Charlie Kirk conducted a straw poll of attendees in which 97% of them said they would not send a single dime of aid to Ukraine not even humanitarian assistance. So why is President Trump betraying his promises to end the war and go against the will of his conservative base? Even Biden didn’t go all out to start World War Three with Russia with military escalations as much as Trump has during the past few months but at least Trump has proven willing to talk with Putin unlike his dementia suffering octogenarian predecessor.

The question we should all be asking is if Trump truly believes as he reportedly told Zelensky on Friday that Putin’s peace offer is a good deal, that Ukraine is losing the war and has no chance of retaking any of its lost territories and that Putin could destroy Ukraine on a whim, then why is he doubling down to try to prolong the death and destruction in Ukraine indefinitely by sending it tens of billions of dollars of additional US arms?

Russia’s response to the Treasury Department sanctions came fast and furious with The Hill reporting Russia’s former President calling Trump’s latest actions “an act of war against Russia.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday the country no longer would have to worry about “meaningless” peace negotiations with President Trump, a day after the Treasury Department announced sanctions against two Russian oil companies. “The USA is our adversary, and their talkative ‘peacemaker’ has now fully taken the path of war against Russia,” Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Security Council of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post. “Of course, people will say that he could not do otherwise, that he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main point: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with a mad Europe,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Trump’s foolish actions to escalate his war against Russia in Ukraine by staging a nationwide strategic nuclear exercise yesterday under President Vladimir Putin’s direct supervision, testing land, sea, and air components of its strategic nuclear triad. simulating Russian nuclear strikes on the US and NATO as Trump continues to provoke an unnecessary Third World War. The timing coincided with NATO’s annual “Steadfast Noon” nuclear-deterrence drill, heightening scrutiny of command readiness and signaling dynamics between NATO on one hand and Russia and Belarus on the other.

Army Recognition reported:

On 22 October 2025, Russia confirmed that President Vladimir Putin personally ordered and supervised a strategic nuclear exercise involving the full nuclear triad, land-based, sea-based, and airborne forces, as reported by the Russian News Agency TASS. Coming as NATO simultaneously runs its own annual nuclear-deterrence drill, the moment concentrates attention on competing demonstrations of readiness and command-and-control credibility. The Kremlin frames Moscow’s drill as routine, but the choreography and timing carry clear strategic messaging for Euro-Atlantic audiences and partners in Asia. This concurrency raises the risk that signals are misread while also underlining that escalation control remains central to both blocs’ deterrence doctrines. According to official readouts and international reporting, the Russian exercise featured a launch of a land-based Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk site toward the Kura range in Kamchatka, a Sineva submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Bryansk in the Barents Sea, and cruise-missile launches from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

NATO, for its part, is conducting Steadfast Noon, the Alliance’s long-scheduled nuclear-deterrence training exercise hosted this year by the Netherlands, with activity also taking place in the airspace of Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. NATO officials emphasize that the exercise involves no live nuclear weapons and is not directed at any specific country, focusing instead on testing the procedures, safety measures, and coordination of dual-capable aircraft under a strict security framework. The 2025 edition, running from 13 to 24 October, features participation by F-35A fighters from several allied air forces, with U.S. B-52 bombers reported to be involved in supporting roles alongside refueling, surveillance, and command-and-control aircraft. The fact that both blocs are conducting nuclear exercises at the same time is pivotal.

Needless to say, the chances of an accidental nuclear exchange between NATO and Russia are significantly heightened when both engage in simultaneous nuclear warfighting exercises and it is being done with Trump’s full approval and encouragement.

Trump’s Nuclear Follies

During his September 30th speech to hundreds of US military flag officers forced to gather for what sounded like a campaign rally at Quantico, Virginia, President Trump falsely claimed the US had the biggest, newest and best nuclear arsenal in the world. He added that he ordered a couple of US nuclear missile submarines in firing position against Russia in response to former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev’s warning that Russia possesses its Perimeter or “Dead Hand” system which would presumably fire all of Russia’s deployed strategic nuclear warheads (which total up to 6,000 according to a recently disclosed top-secret Ukrainian Ministry of Defense report) at the US in the event communications between Russia’s nuclear triad and Russia’s nuclear command authority was lost.

As reported by Microsoft News:

He said: ‘Frankly if it does get to it, we have more [nuclear weapons] than anyone else. We have better, we have newer [weapons]’, the US president bragged. ‘But it’s something we don’t ever want to even have to think about.’ Trump also admitted that ‘we were a little bit threatened by Russia recently’ and said the US sent a nuclear submarine after Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made a veiled threat against his administration back in August. ‘Based on [Medvedev’s] mention of nuclear... I moved a submarine or two over to the coast of Russia - just to be careful, because we can’t let people throw around that word’, Trump said.

The President’s remarks come after Putin’s ally told Trump last month to remember that Moscow possessed Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort. Trump, in a Truth Social post, had singled out Medvedev for sharp criticism after he said that Trump’s threat of hitting Russia and buyers of its oil with punitive tariffs was ‘a game of ultimatums’ and a step closer towards a war between Russia and the US.’ Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!,’ Trump wrote at the time.

Medvedev responded by saying Trump should remember, he said, ‘how dangerous the fabled ‘Dead Hand’ can be,’ a reference to a secretive semi-automated Russian command system designed to launch Moscow’s nuclear missiles if its leadership had been taken out in a decapitating strike by a foe. Trump also rebuked Medvedev in July, accusing him of throwing around the ‘N (nuclear) word’ after the Russian official criticized US strikes on Iran and said ‘a number of countries’ were ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads.

A US Minuteman III ICBM in its silo. Armed with only a single warhead, the Minuteman was first deployed a couple years after Trump graduated from college during the height of the Vietnam War with a ten-year life expectancy with a planned ICBM replacement scheduled for 1980. Forty-five years later it is now our sole surviving ICBM and has become dangerously obsolescent while Russia, China and North Korea have deployed over a dozen new ICBM models armed with up to two dozen warheads each.

During a press conference on October 22nd, Trump again repeated his false claim, “We have the most nukes, Russia is second, China is third by a long way but they will be even within 4-5 years.” Unfortunately, Trump is mistaken. Russia has the most nuclear weapons--16,000 total according to the leaked Ukrainian MoD report with China likely in second place with up to 4,000 nuclear warheads and the US in third place with 2,285 operational nuclear warheads and another 1,500 partially dismantled warheads that would take 6-24 months to re-assemble and re-deploy. Furthermore, the US strategic nuclear triad has become increasingly obsolescent lasting decades past its planned life cycle with no new strategic warheads or ICBMs being built in the past thirty-three years while Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenal is 95 percent modernized and China’s and North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is far more modern than our own.

During his first term, President Trump refused to sign up for an extension to what he described as “Obama’s terrible New START Treaty” unless China also agreed to abide by the strategic nuclear arms limitations of 1,550 treaty accountable warheads per side. However, he has since dropped that demand while foolishly accepted Putin’s demand that a one-year extension of the New START Treaty include limits on Briain’s and France’s nuclear arsenal. On September 22nd, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at her regular press conference: “The President is aware of this offer extended by President Putin, and I’ll let him comment on it later. I think it sounds pretty good, but he wants to make some comments on that himself, and I will let him do that.” The UK currently has 225 nuclear weapons, and France is believed to have 290 for a total of 515 nuclear weapons.

If the US were to include Britain and France in its 1,550 New START maximum warhead total it could reduce the size of the US nuclear arsenal down to just over 1,000 strategic nuclear warheads which has been a longtime Russian objective to reduce the US strategic nuclear arsenal below the levels needed for minimum deterrence. President Trump should counter that any extension must include China’s massively expanding nuclear arsenal or the US will refuse to extend it. Alternatively, Trump could agree to START II Treaty limits of 3,500 warheads each for the US and Russia and then begin expanding the size of our nuclear arsenal to that level.

Earlier this week, Putin asked how would the US react to long-range Russian [nuclear-capable] missiles stationed in Mexico? Why is the US placing nuclear-capable missiles in Ukraine to provoke Russia to attack and destroy the US and NATO over a border dispute in the far away Russian majority Donbass region? The sad truth is that if NATO fought a war with Russia today, it would almost certainly lose even if the war remained non-nuclear. In a US Army War College report entitled, “A Call to Action: Lessons from Ukraine for the Future Force,” the authors concluded ”The United States sustained 50,000 casualties in twenty years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. In large-scale combat operations [such as against Russia or China], the United States could experience that same number of casualties in two weeks.”

In addition to using its vastly superior nuclear and super-Electromagnetic weapon arsenal to destroy the US homeland in the event war with NATO breaks out, Russia could also destroy all US and NATO critical infrastructure with a massive cyber and counterspace attack on the first day of major combat operations in an instant without warning leading to the entire destruction of Western civilization. So why does Trump keep provoking the Russians to attack us after spending the two years prior to his re-election warning that Biden was taking us into World War Three and pledging he would end the war in Ukraine and avert another world war immediately after returning to the White House?

Only Russia Can Ensure Ukraine’s Future Security

Of course, the war in Ukraine could have been easily adverted had US leaders accepted Russia and Ukraine into NATO at the same time many years ago as Western allies. Russia actually offered to join NATO in 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2002 to ensure peace in Europe. Three US presidents refused Russia’s entry, and every president from Clinton onward has insisted on military confrontation rather than peace while every US president from George W. Bush onward has at some point publicly supported NATO membership for Ukraine. However, this was just a farce to trick Ukraine into agreeing to become a US satellite. As I noted previously, even Biden told Zelensky the US would keep opposing NATO membership for Ukraine. It was never even on the table. Putin called Biden on December 7, 2021 to offer not to invade Ukraine if Biden provided Russia with a written pledge that Ukraine would never join NATO but Biden refused knowing he had no intention of ever allowing Ukraine to become a member. Accordingly, this war was started by Biden on false pretenses.

The irony for those pressing for unending and unlimited western military aid is that it is largescale Western military assistance that has prolonged the war unnecessarily for the past three and a half years causing Ukraine to lose two million military casualties and bringing the Ukrainian armed forces to the verge of a complete military collapse. The reason is that if the US and its NATO partners had never given Ukraine any weapons, Zelensky would have been forced to sign the Istanbul Agreement in April 2022 and Russian forces would have withdrawn to their pre-war borders under the terms of the agreement.

Instead of unilaterally disarming the US military and arming Ukraine to the teeth with tens of thousands of advanced US weapon systems we need to fight a war against Russia and/or China, the US should have adopted a position of neutrality in Russia’s border war with Ukraine. US national security interests have not been threatened by the outcome of the conflict. The historical record shows that US proxies are apt to start or prolong wars much longer than unnecessarily when they receive such blank checks of US military support as Biden and Trump have given to Ukraine and Israel. Had the US never sent any arms to Ukraine, that war would have ended in April 2022 with a full Russian withdrawal from all prewar Ukrainian territory. under the terms of the Istanbul Agreement. Accordingly, the most important step President Trump could take to end the war would be not to threaten nuclear war with Russia but rather to take decisive and immediate action to indefinitely suspending further US military assistance to Ukraine until Zelensky agrees to sign the peace deal negotiated by Trump and Putin at the Anchorage Summit.

On October 20th, President Trump rightly suggested Zelensky was a fool not to negotiate a deal with Putin to implement the Minsk 2 Agreement and agree to never join NATO to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. Had he done that Ukraine would now control 96 percent of its internationally recognized territory instead of less than 81 percent that it controls today. As I have noted since the war began, Ukraine never had the slightest chance to win a war against the mightiest nuclear superpower on the planet which is 35 times larger than Ukraine with over five times more people no matter how many weapons the US sent them.

During a press conference held on October 20th Trump criticized Zelenskyy: “He’s always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don’t start a war against somebody that’s 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.

In fact, it was Ukraine that repeatedly violated the Minsk agreements not Russia. Zelensky was elected President on a platform of implementing Minsk 2 Agreement which he began doing shortly after he was inaugurated in 2019. But Azov and the other Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias refused to withdraw from the Donbass ad required under the agreement and put his wife, Olena Zelensky, on their Myrotvorets kill list forcing him to withdraw his support for peace with Russia. In March and April 2021, Zelensky threatened to retake the Donbass and Crimea by force preparing to invade the Donbass in February 2022. The Russian invasion was, at least in part, an attempt to pre-empt Zelensky’s planned Donbass offensive though I think Russia would have invaded even if no Ukrainian offensive had been planned. Also, the vast majority of the 14,000 mostly ethnic Russian Ukrainian citizens who died in the Ukrainian civil war in the Donbass region fought from 2014-2022 were killed by Ukrainian artillery shells because virtually all of them were killed in Russian-separatist controlled regions.

Since the war began, Zelensky has been demanding security guarantees to ensure Ukraine’s future independence and sovereignty. From 1991-2014, Ukraine relied on Russia for its security serving as a neutral buffer state between Russia and NATO in accordance with its 1991 Declaration of Independence, its 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Moscow and its pre-2019 Constitution. During this time, it retained its full sovereignty, independence and control of 100% of its internationally recognized territory. Neutral, non-aligned status provided real security for Finland and kept the Russians at bay for nearly eight decades. It is the Cold-War Finland model that Ukraine should be emulating. However, since the CIA-backed Maidan coup that overthrew Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014, it has relied on NATO for their security and has since lost 37 percent of its population and 19 percent of its territory along with half of its businesses, millions of jobs and during the first year alone 30% of its GDP. Ukraine has lost nearly half of its population during the past 34 years, going from 55 million in 1991 to only 28.7 million today, thanks to its decision to pursue NATO membership. Meanwhile, Ukraine has become more dependent than ever on Western countries for its economic and military security as part of the US push for NATO imperialist expansion all along Russia’s western border while NATO has demonstrated its unwillingness to send a single solder to defend Ukraine from Russian attack.

Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin signing the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation that helped ensure peace and security for Ukraine until the 2014 CIA backed Maidan coup that overthrew Ukraine’s democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych and sparked the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The lesson of history is simple. If Ukraine wants a real security guarantee, it should accept Russia’s minimum peace demands and restore good relations with Russia, permanently give up its plans to join NATO and expel NATO troops and bases from its territory to ensure it will never lose any more territory after the peace deal is signed again. Then Ukraine can sign a mutual security agreement with Russia, ideally by renewing its 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership. The treaty fixed the principle of strategic partnership, the recognition of the inviolability of existing borders, and respect for territorial integrity and mutual commitment not to use its territory to harm the security of each other. The treaty prevents Ukraine and Russia from invading one another’s country respectively and declaring war. Under the agreement both parties ensure the citizens of the other countries’ rights and freedoms on the same basis and to the same extent that it provides for its citizens, except as prescribed by national legislation of States or international treaties.

Critics would argue that the Treaty, which Ukraine withdrew from in 2019, didn’t stop Russia from invading Crimea in 2014. But the reason that Russia invaded is that Ukraine violated the terms of the treaty “not to use its territory to harm the security of each other” by supporting the overthrow of the democratically elected President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, and replacing him with a US-picked puppet Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk as well as by violating the rights of Ukraine’s ethnic minority specifically in Odessa and the Donbass region. The signing of a peace agreement ending the war, expelling NATO’s military presence in Ukraine, holding of a new democratic presidential election combined with a Ukrainian guarantee to respect the rights of its Russian minority including their right to speak Russian and ensuring the rights of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church would eliminate any reason for Russia to ever attack Ukraine again.

How Will the War in Ukraine End?

Neocons parrot the lie that Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine. If that were true, then why did Putin order the withdrawal of Russian troops from thirty percent of Russian occupied territory in late March 2022 following the Ukrainian delegation’s signing of the Istanbul Agreement when Russian forces had surrounded Kyiv on both sides of the Dnipro River and were on the verge of victory over Ukraine? Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently declared that the war in Ukraine is not about territory for Russia but rather is a war to expel NATO troops and long-range nuclear capable missiles and fighter bombers from Ukraine which is correct. That is why Putin withdrew Russian troops from thirty percent of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory from March to April 2022 when it appeared Zelensky was ready to sign the Istanbul Agreement, why he agreed to withdraw all Russian forces from Ukraine’s prewar territory under the agreement and why he gave up two-thirds of Russia’s territorial demands as part of his peace deal with Trump.

As Brandon Weichert wrote in a recent article in The National Interest, Putin’s decision to withdraw Russian troops from thirty percent of Russian occupied territory after it succeeded in surrounding the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on both sides of the Dnipro River just one month into the war when Russia was on the verge of victory prolonged the war needlessly and resulted in over 300,000 Russian military casualties in the three and a year’s since.

In the view of the Russian far right, Putin has effectively fought with one arm tied behind Russia’s back—causing a massive number of casualties and dragging the war out needlessly. This element points to Putin’s drawdown in 2022 from the Battle of Kyiv as part of a larger push by the longtime Russian president to get a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine War—a desire for peace that the Russian far right believes was used by the West to trick Putin into abandoning strategic positions around Kyiv, thereby protracting the war needlessly. One can certainly dispute that this is really what happened. But this is how the opening stage of the war has been framed by a large faction within Russian politics. Since then, Putin has continued to fight the Ukraine War his way, but the front has moved slowly—in part, the story goes, because of Putin’s hamstringing of his own forces.

As I have been noting since the Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine, Putin has forced the Russian military to fight with one-hand tied behind its back refraining from using a massive cyberattack to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure or allowing a quick military victory using Russia’s ever increasing military superiority over Ukraine’s armed forces. On September 8th, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander in Chief General Oleksandr Syrsky posted on social media: “The enemy has a three-fold advantage in troops and means [including weapon systems], and in the main areas of concentration of their forces outnumber us four to six times.” Russian hardliners have been particularly disapproving of Putin for his refusal to order a massive northern offensive to bypass and surround Ukrainian troops in the Donbass region which Russia could likely do in as little as a few weeks. Of course, it is too late in the year to pull that off now as the Rasputitsa mud season is set to begin in early to mid-November.

General Oleksandr Syrsky—the no-nonsense Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief—who recently admitted that Ukrainian forces are vastly outnumbered by Russian forces while still holding out hope for Ukraine to hold the frontline despite increasing Russian military superiority.

Putin’s refusal to authorize such an offensive has also provided useful propaganda fodder for Zelensky and EU leaders who note that Russia has only captured an additional one percent of Ukraine’s territory in the past three years of fighting after capturing twenty-five percent of additional Ukrainian territory in the first few weeks of the war. As I have written previously, Russia’s strategy is not focused on capturing additional territory but rather on obliterating the Ukrainian army succeeding in bleeding it dry from 1.2 million active-duty troops in November 2022 down to just 233,000 troops today. Ukraine is quickly running out of infantry to defend key portions of the frontline facing a manpower shortage eerily reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the final two to three months before its surrender.

According to a recent article in Radio Free Europe/Radio Free Liberty which is subsidized and controlled by the US government, the situation has gotten so bad that: “Drivers, artillerymen, and cooks” are holding the line, says Bohdan Krotevich, an officer formerly with the Azov Brigade’s headquarters. “A maximum of 12 fighters hold sections 5-10 kilometers wide.” The lack of manpower is allowing Russia to employ what Ukraine’s commander in chief, Oleksandr Syrskiy, recently called “total infiltration” tactics. Small infantry groups make it through Ukrainian lines -- including into Pokrovsk, the key city in the Donetsk region that is likely the main target of Russia’s current offensive. One of the brigades responsible for defending the area had “run out of infantry,” according to Ukrainian conflict-monitoring group DeepState, allowing the Russians through. According to the OSW, Ukraine needs to recruit some 300,000 soldiers to replenish its brigades, some of which are only at 30 percent strength.

While the Ukrainian army continues to hover on the edge of total defeat, Russia’s offered peace terms are the best they have offered since 2022. Accordingly, President Trump would be wise to engage in a maximum pressure campaign against Zelensky to pressure him to accept them now while they are still reasonable because they will never be anywhere this good again. By refusing to make peace with Russia now while its peace terms are fairly reasonable, it’s very possible that we could see a Ukrainian military collapse by next summer which could see Ukrainian troops forced to withdraw to the right bank of the Dnipro River enabling Russia to overrun an additional twenty-six percent of Ukraine’s territory. Then, they could occupy much of Kyiv oblast as they did following the impressive Russian armored blitzkrieg during the first few weeks of the war. If Zelensky continues to refuse to negotiate a peace deal with Russia and Trump continues to refuse to withdraw all US military support to Ukraine, that may be only way to end the war and along with it the increasing threat of the outbreak of a Third World War with Russia which would likely quickly escalate to the nuclear level.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

