Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at their “Pursuing Peace” Summit held in Anchorage on August 15th.

The historic Anchorage Summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded on August 15th without a Joint Memorandum of Understanding being signed even though I believe that both President Trump and Vladimir Putin wanted to sign one. This may have been due to the fact that Secretary of State Marco Rubio got Trump to include him in the Trump-Putin “one on one” meeting at the last minute to prevent the deal from being signed while Trump also said he had to consult Zelensky and the top five EU leaders to back brief them on what was discussed and agreed upon.

The summit meeting lasted over three hours. Putin thanked Trump for hosting the meeting, saying “I would like to hope that the agreement we reached today will help bring us closer to that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine.” He also invited Trump to a second summit meeting at the Kremlin. President Trump praised Putin and all of Russia’s delegation for supporting peace and an end to the war in Ukraine. He said the meeting was “extremely productive” that they were “very close to an agreement” ending the war and there were “many, many points we agreed on” and a couple they didn't.

It does appear that Trump and Putin reached a tentative peace framework agreement on ending the war in Ukraine which appears to be conditional upon Ukraine agreeing to cede the remainder of the Donbass region to Russia. Under the peace deal, Ukraine would be banned from joining NATO while Russia would demand official status for the Russian language inside parts of, or across, Ukraine, as well as the right of the Russian Orthodox Church to operate freely. The main point of disagreement was likely on Trump’s offer, hand delivered by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Putin on August 6th, to support Russia’s demand for the return of the Donbass region in exchange for a Russian military withdrawal from 3-4 Russian occupied regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and probably Mykolaiv as well. Trump likely hedged on agreeing to that because Zelensky and EU leaders got him to promise not to give up any Ukrainian-held territory without consulting with them first.

Trump surprised everyone by refusing to take any questions from the press seemingly not wanting to answer whether he had given up too much to Putin. One Deep State regime media reporter asked Putin a few times if he would stop killing civilians ignoring the fact that Russia has been killing Ukrainian civilians at an average daily rate six times lower than Israel has been killing Palestinians during Netanyahu’s war of destruction against Gaza.

Reported Russian concessions in the peace deal

Putin reportedly made a number of sweeping concessions in his tentative peace deal with Trump. One of the biggest ones is that Trump got Putin to agree to give up over two-thirds of his demands for additional Ukrainian territory from an additional 3.5% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory including Zaporizhia and Kherson down to less than 1.1% which would give them full control of the Donbass region including Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia currently controls 19.1% of Ukraine so this deal would leave them in control of approximately 20.2% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory. Based on the false claim advanced by the neocons that Putin wants all of Ukraine, limiting him to control of just twenty percent of Ukraine’s territory after three and a half years of fighting while leaving the rest of Ukraine with a strong army as a NATO protectorate with or without NATO troops on its soil must be considered would have to be considered a huge victory for the Trump administration.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has revealed that Russia also agreed to NATO Article V style security guarantees for Ukraine. This is the clearest evidence that Russia has no intention whatsoever of ever attacking Ukraine again because if he did, he would not agree to NATO Article V-like guarantees for Ukraine. The New York Times has revealed that Trump is pushing Zelensky and EU leaders to accept Russia's peace offer to end the war given Russia appears to have made numerous concessions including giving up their longstanding demands for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

President Donald Trump made two major concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin at his successful summit yesterday. He has dropped his demand for a 30-day cease-fire and embraced the Russian position of supporting a comprehensive peace agreement and he also appeared to drop his secondary sanctions threat against Russia at least for the time being. Trump now concedes that peace negotiations for a comprehensive peace agreement can take place while the fighting continues which has been the Russian position since June 2024. As I have stated a cease-fire would have been very counterproductive as it would have taken away Trump’s ability to pressure Zelensky to sign a peace deal minimally acceptable to Russia. Before the meeting, it was discussed that Putin might offer “a cease-fire in the air.” Russia would benefit the most from an air cease-fire if it included drones because then they could launch an armored blitzkrieg with their tanks in the open and surround Ukrainian troops east of the Dnipro. However, Trump ruled out his previous requirement for a cease-fire relieving all pressure on Russia to agree to one.

The most likely reason he would have made those concessions is that he was successful or nearly successful in negotiating a tentative peace deal with Russia last Friday that was minimally acceptable. As Trump indicated in his latest Truth Social post, the ball is in Zelensky's court now. The main reason a peace framework agreement was not signed is that he made his offer to Russia to allow them to retake control of western Donbass oblast in exchange for Russian occupied territory in Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv conditional on Ukraine’s acceptance. According to multiple sources including the UK Guardian and the New York Times, President Trump is pushing Zelensky to accept the tentative peace deal he negotiated with Putin at Anchorage and agree to return the remainder of the Donbass to Russia as part of a territorial swap. During his interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News after the summit on August 15th, Trump urged Zelensky to accept the deal negotiated between the US and Russia at the summit yesterday because "Russia is a very big power" with all the cards and Ukraine is much weaker. It would have been better if Trump had signed a peace deal with Putin and then pressured Zelensky and the EU to accept it because that may be the only way to end the war.

At this point it seems Trump is not willing to pressure Zelensky to accept Russia’s demand for the return of the entire Donbass region without which a peace deal will be impossible. However, I suspect that Trump will quickly tire of Zelensky and his EU partners if they continue to refuse the terms of the peace framework agreement that he negotiated with Putin. The question is will he have the courage to sign the deal and pressure them to accept it to reap the benefits of peace with Russia in terms of US economic growth and greatly enhanced US security or will he bend the knee to them and let them continue to control US Russia policy? We should all hope and pray that he will act on the courage of his convictions to declare independence from Ukraine and the EU, sign the deal and put America First by threatening to get us out of Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine if Zelensky refuses to implement it.

Institute for the Study of War map showing Russia in control of 27 percent of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory including the area around its capital of Kyiv days before Putin ordered the unilateral military withdrawal of all Russian troops from northern Ukraine in anticipation of the signing of the Istanbul Agreement on April 9, 2022.

Why did Russia Really Invade Ukraine?

Some of the worst media coverage of yesterday's Trump-Russia summit was the commentary by the know nothing talking heads on the “Deep State” Fox News network on Friday with all but one of them claiming Putin wanted all of Ukraine. They uttered so many propaganda lies, it reminded me of Soviet propaganda outlets during the Cold War. It's sad to see how Russian media has been so much more truthful about the war in Ukraine than our own. Contrary to neocon propaganda, the reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had nothing to do with any desire for Russia to annex additional territories. The reason we know that is that a senior US diplomat reported that Putin was "salivating for peace"--specifically the Istanbul Agreement under which Russia was to withdraw from all prewar controlled territory in exchange for Ukraine's full neutrality outside of NATO and its partial demilitarization. But don't take his word for it. Putin ordered a full unilateral military withdrawal of all Russian troops from all three Ukrainian oblasts of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy totaling thirty percent of Russian occupied Ukrainian territory on March 26th that was completed on April 4, 2022, in good-faith anticipation of the signing of that agreement. Sadly, Joe Biden and former UK PM Boris Johnson pressured Zelensky not to sign up to the signing ceremony in Istanbul on April 9, 2022, and so Russian troops remained in the rest of Ukraine with the war continuing indefinitely.

In fact, the main Russia invaded Ukraine and views it joining NATO as an existential threat was to prevent US nuclear capable missiles and bombers from being deployed 300 miles from Moscow for a potential US nuclear first strike on Russia. Accordingly, any peace deal Russia agrees to will have to include a withdrawal of all NATO troops and bases even if Russia agrees to allow Article V guarantees for Ukraine and no limitations on the size weapons or ranges for Ukraine's armed forces as well as continued Ukrainian alignment with NATO.

Christian Whiton was the only Fox News commentor interviewed on Friday night that declared the US had no interest in supporting Ukraine. He wrote an excellent article praising President Donald Trump's successful summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage.

"Ending the war is a way of putting America first because it will allow the U.S. to continue to bury former President Joe Biden’s Europe-first foreign policy, which was unwise since it ignored China as the chief threat to the free world and reckless since it risked war with Russia, which has more nuclear weapons than any nation. Biden’s policy also involved sending hundreds of billions of dollars to corrupt, authoritarian, and undemocratic Ukraine somehow in the name of democracy, while continuing to let European moochers off the hook for paying for their own defense. Ending the war will also halt Russia’s embarrassing exposure of the fact that the NATO alliance is a paper tiger with the United States and perhaps Turkey as its only consequential members. In fact, there is as much probability of a sudden Ukrainian collapse of the type that befell Germany in October 1918 after years of stalemate in World War I. The Russian ruble has appreciated about 40% this year against the dollar.

None of the hawks appearing on TV and in print from the uniparty are able to define a compelling, vital U.S. national interest in Ukraine. They usually don’t even try because they don’t know how. On Monday, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will don his fanciest green undershirt to appear at the White House. As recently as last week, Captain Undershirt declared that his government would not agree to a peace agreement that recognized Russian control of land that was part of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia controlled from 1783 onward. This demand is unrealistic. Losing wars has consequences. Ukraine will likely have to cede much if not all of the land Russia controls. If Zelensky does not back down—and his past insolence and ingratitude toward Americans and repeated attempts to end Trump’s political career indicate he won’t—Trump’s options are to walk away, continue U.S. involvement in the war as is, or signal the Ukrainian military that Zelensky must go. And a potential or de facto western alliance with Ukraine is why Russia invaded in the first place."

During his Fox News interview, he also called out the neocon lies that Russia's economy is on the verge of collapsing noting that the Russian ruble has appreciated 40% against the dollar this year alone. Putin noted during his press conference with Trump that the size of Russia's economy was re-evaluated as being twenty percent higher since the war began by the CIA World Factbook making it the 4th largest in the world by Purchase Power Parity.

In fact, it is not Russia’s economy but Ukraine’s military that is on the verge of a collapse early this fall. Trump was wise to send four senior US officials to help him pick a new Ukrainian leader to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March and he should resume doing so now as replacing Ukraine's hopelessly corrupt dictator is the key to end the war and ensure Ukraine's independence and security long-term. As Whiton notes in his article, there never was any national interest in the US defending Ukraine and there is no national interest in determining where Ukraine's new border with Russia will be located so Trump should pressure Zelensky to accept the deal he negotiated with Putin to ensure a just and lasting peace or else resign.

The leaders of America's imperial protectorates meekly gather in the Oval Office to receive their marching orders from President Donald Trump. If Trump wanted to end the war in Ukraine, all he would have to do is to threaten to cut off Ukraine's Starlink access, withdraw the US from NATO's military command structure and US ground troops from Europe. Then, Zelensky and EU leaders would sign the tentative peace deal Trump negotiated with Putin on Friday and the fighting would end.

Trump Meets with Zelensky and EU Leaders

Trump then met with Zelensky and European Union leaders including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the White House on August 18th to urge Zelensky to accept the peace deal he negotiated with Putin in which Russia reportedly made some major concessions from their previous demands. The tone of the White House meeting was much more positive than the last one on February 28th where Zelensky was extremely abrasive and disrespectful twice alleging Trump was parroting Putin’s talking points about the war. During the press conference, Zelensky seemed very dismissive of Trump’s assertion that Putin is committed to a peaceful negotiated settlement to end the war and also seemed disinterested in pursuing direct negotiations with Putin.

Before the meeting Trump posted on his Truth Social account saying “Zelenksy can end the war almost immediately” if he accepted the deal negotiated between himself and President Putin to cede the remainder of the Donbass region back to Russia in exchange for Russia giving up its demands for the return of the portions of Kherson and Zaporozhia remaining under Ukrainian control. Prior to the meeting both Zelensky and EU leaders were quite adamant in opposing the US-Russia proposal for Ukraine to give up an additional one percent of its internationally recognized territory in the Donbass region in exchange for returning the territories it currently controls in Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and possibly even Mykolaiv.

During his meeting with Trump on Monday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated: "We found a solution in 1944 and I am sure we will be able to find a solution in 2025 to end Russia’s war of aggression." I have long touted the Finnish solution for Ukraine in my published articles. Back in 1944, Finland lost a war against Russia and had to give up a substantial percentage of its territory to Russia, accept permanent neutrality and have its president resign and be replaced by a leader supportive of peace with Moscow. As Finland's president stated in his meeting with Trump today, that is the best solution to end the war in Ukraine as well.

As noted on the Fox News map above, Russia currently controls 99.5 percent of Luhansk oblast, 76.3 percent of Donetsk oblast for a combined total of 88 percent of the Donbass region where Putin is demanding Ukraine cede the remaining 12 percent to Russia in exchange for dropping a number of their other demands including the return of Ukrainian held territory in Zaporozhia which is 73 percent under Russian control and Kherson oblast where Russia controls 70 percent of its territory. If Ukraine were to cede the remainder of the Donbass region to Russia, it would increase Russia’s control over Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory to twenty percent leaving eighty percent under the control of the Kyiv regime. However, with an end to the war, Zelensky would be forced to suspend martial law and schedule democratic elections which he would be sure to lose, effectively implementing Russia’s objective of “de-Nazification”, absent massive fraud.

Fox News senior White House reporter Peter Doocy’s question to Zelensky was the best of the day asking him if he would continue forcing hundreds of thousands more brave Ukrainian soldiers into the meat grinder in an unwinnable war against Russia or do a territorial swap ceding less than one percent of Ukraine's territory to Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace. He asked, “President Zelensky are you prepared to continue to keep sending Ukrainian troops to their death for another couple years or will you agree to redraw the maps?” Zelensky gave a meandering response saying that Russia had been killing Ukrainians for the past three and a half years failing to mention that he reneged on a peace deal in April 2022 which would have ended the war with a full Russian military withdrawal from all prewar Ukrainian-controlled territory and saved a couple million Ukrainian casualties who have been killed or wounded since.

On Sunday, unofficial US Special Envoy for Russia Steve Witkoff said, "the US is potentially prepared to offer Ukraine an [NATO] Article Five-like security guarantee." However, during the press conference with Zelensky on August 18th, Trump appeared to rule out a US security guarantee for Ukraine saying that our NATO partners had agreed to take responsibility for that. He said he would not give any more weapons to Ukraine but would be willing to continue selling them US weapons, likely via America’s NATO partners. Trump confirmed this by ruling out sending US troops to Ukraine either as part of a peacekeeping force or to defend Ukraine against future Russian aggression. Instead, Trump has committed to continue selling US arms to Ukraine after the war ends via its NATO partners but obviously would refrain from selling any long-range missiles to Kyiv if a peace deal is finalized. Zelensky is wanting to buy $100 billion in additional US arms including aircraft and air defense systems which would be paid for by America’s NATO partners as part of a security guarantee in return for agreeing to a peace deal with Russia and Trump appears to be amenable to his request despite the fact that the US and EU weapons stockpiles have already been depleted and we have virtually nothing left to seel them. But as I will make clear later in this article, even if we did it wouldn’t matter how many new arms Ukraine is able to purchase if it runs out of troops to defend its frontlines from advancing Russian military forces.

That equates to half of Ukraine’s estimated 2025 Gross Domestic Product and is the equivalent of the US spending $15 trillion on its military. Without the US and EU paying for Ukraine's deficit spending and government pensions it would have gone bankrupt a couple years ago. The much-vaunted rare earth minerals deal that Trump signed with Zelensky represented a total capitulation to Zelensky's demands. Under the agreement, the US got nothing--no repayment of the $350 billion Biden gave to Ukraine and no US ownership of Ukraine's rare earths. Will Trump get Zelensky back by pressuring him to agree to Putin's demand for the return of the mineral rich Donbass region to Russian control so he can do a rare-earth minerals deal with Russia on more advantageous terms? Only time will tell.

Neocons Compare Trump to Neville Chamberlain at Munich

During the past several days, neo-imperialists in both major political parties have made an unsurprising comparison of President Trump’s decision to support the return of the fortified industrial region of western Donetsk from “a dictator without elections” in Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange for peace as a modern-day Munich Pact. This is in reference to former Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s decision, as part of the Munich Agreement, to delay the outbreak of the Second World War by agreeing to Czechoslovakia transferring the mountainous Sudetenland industrial region in 1938 to Nazi Germany. The Sudetenland was 95 percent ethnic German and had voted democratically to unite with Germany two decades earlier when it was part of the Republic of German-Austria. But the comparison has much less similarities than it seems on first sight. Western Donetsk is over 4.5 times smaller in area and has 3.6 times less people than the Sudetenland had while its population is mostly Russian speaking and nearly half ethnic Russian. The total area of western Donetsk is scarcely more than one percent of Ukraine’s territory whereas the Sudetenland constituted over twenty percent of the First Czechoslovak Republic. Accordingly, the retention of the western sliver of Donetsk oblast would be of infinitely less importance to defending Ukraine, which is a far larger country than the loss of the Sudetenland region was to defending the Czech Republic in 1938-39.

French Socialist leader Marcel Déat’s May 4, 1939 L'Œuvre newspaper article asking why hundreds of thousands of French troops should be called on to die to keep the German city of Danzig under Polish rule arguing in support of a negotiated diplomatic compromise to avoid war. Today, we should be asking why US troops and citizens should be willing to risk nuclear war with Russia to keep Russian-speaking western Donetsk residents under Ukrainian rule.

My thoughts immediately turned to a far more momentous error made by Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who like Trump also touted himself as a “peacemaker,” which was his ill-considered decision to issue a security guarantee of a military dictatorship in Eastern Europe known as the Polish Second Republic which he knew that Great Britain lacked the military means to honor. It was that decision more than any other that provoked and ensured the German invasion of Poland and the outbreak of the Second World War that led to the deaths of fifty million people who died so a Polish flag would continue to fly over the “free city” of Danzig which was ninety percent ethnic German. The “victorious” outcome of that unnecessary war in turn led to the Soviet annexation of parts or all of nine nations and the Communist enslavement of half of Europe including the western half of Ukraine which had previously been part of Poland.

In 2008, former Republican presidential candidate Patrick Buchanan wrote an outstanding book called “Churchill, Hitler and the Unnecessary War” in which he criticized Chamberlain for guaranteeing Poland and causing an unnecessary world war which cost the lives of tens of millions. He compared former President George W. Bush’s decision to expand NATO to include seven additional Eastern European countries including the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as equally unwise. He rightly warned that NATO expansion into the former Soviet Union could lead the US into a potential nuclear war with the Russian Federation despite the fact that the US has never had any vital interests in Eastern Europe.

So as the Trump administration considers whether to issue security guarantees to go to war with a nuclear-armed Russian Federation if it ever attacks Ukraine again, they might want to consider the fact that by doing so another self-described peacemaking leader could provoke a new world war could cost the lives of not the 70 million that died in an unnecessary world war that ended eighty years ago but rather 700 million people that would likely did in the event of a nuclear/super EMP world war between NATO and Russia. In truth, the only security guarantee that is important for Ukraine to receive is from Russia as it was during Ukraine’s “Golden Age” period of friendship and neutrality with Russia from 1991-2014 during which it prospered the most with independence, security and all its people and internationally recognized territory before the Biden authorized Maidan coup. Since it allied with NATO against Russia in 2014, Ukraine has lost 37 percent of its population, 25-30 percent of its GDP, nearly twenty percent of its territory and has suffered over two million military casualties.

Trump Considering a US Article Five Like Security Guarantee for Ukraine in the Air

Trump administration officials have been meeting today with NATO officials to finalize what an Article Five like security guarantee might look like for Ukraine and to what extent the US would be involved in defending Ukraine militarily in the event Russia were to attack it again. In response, Russia is warming that NATO must not negotiate any security guarantees for Ukraine without Russian involvement and consent or it could torpedo peace talks. Earlier today, President Trump changed his mind on issuing a US security guarantee for Ukraine stating that U.S. air support in Ukraine could be part of security assurances as it works to come to a peace agreement with Russia.

The Hill reports:

President Trump is floating providing U.S. pilots and warplanes as part of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine as he pushes for an end to Russia’s war against the country.

“When it comes to security, they are willing to put people on the ground,” Trump said in an interview won “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, referring to Europe. “We’re willing to help them with things, especially, probably, if you talk about by air because nobody has stuff we have.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that Trump has tasked his national security team to “come up with a framework for these security guarantees that can be acceptable to help ensure a lasting peace and end this war.”

“I won’t, certainly, rule out anything as far as military options that the president has at his disposal, I’ll let him do that,” she said, adding the president has “definitively” ruled out boots on the ground.

Trump’s floating the possibility for air support could mean American pilots engaged in defensive operations, guarding against Russian missiles, or simply providing support for other aircraft — such as air-to-air refueling or for transportation of military equipment.

Defensive operations could risk a confrontation between the U.S. and Russia, a scenario that both Trump and former President Biden before him have been anxious to avoid.

Biden turned down Ukraine’s requests for no-fly zone following Russia’s invasion over concerns it could escalate the conflict and lead to a direct confrontation between nuclear powers.

The BBC reported that Trump is willing to send US combat planes to provide air support for tens of thousands of European NATO troops operating as part of an international peacekeeping force even though Russia has reportedly told Trump officials they would view the deployment of NATO air and ground military forces as “an act of war.”

On Tuesday, Trump said the US was willing to help the Europeans "by air" if they provided boots on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace deal, although he ruled out deploying US troops. The US president, however, did not go into the specifics of whether such air support may entail intelligence or the use of fighter jets and war planes.

A B-2 bomber with jet fighter escorts flying over the Putin-Trump Summit. Does Trump really want to fly combat air patrols over NATO troops in central Ukraine and start World War Three with Russia after working so hard on negotiating a peace deal to attempt to prevent it?

So, President Trump is considering doing what President Joe Biden refused to do which is to threaten a US no-fly zone over western and central Ukraine which presumably would entail the US shooting down Russian drones, missiles and aircraft to Ukraine if Russia were to attack it again in order presumably to protect tens of thousands of British and French troops sent to defend the Dnipro River line. That, of course, would lead to World War Three with Russia likely escalating to the nuclear level which in turn would most likely end in the destruction of the United States.

The US has no discernible national security interest in where the postwar border is drawn in southeastern Ukraine at the farthest fringes of Eastern Europe so why would Trump offer Ukraine air support in the event of future Russian aggression that could lead to a nuclear exchange between the US and Russia ending in the destruction of the US homeland and the deaths of a quarter billion Americans? The most important lesson Trump can learn from history is that great power alliances have transformed two regional wars in Eastern Europe into unnecessary world wars that cost the lives of 110 million people. Today, America’s continued membership in the NATO alliance threatens to transform another regional war in Ukraine into a nuclear world war that could cost six to seven times more lives than both world wars combined.

Trump Attempting to Set up a Meeting with Putin and Zelensky

Trump posted a Truth Social post on August 18th saying that he called Putin after meeting with Zelensky and EU leaders. Trump reportedly called Putin on August 18th and asked him to schedule a trilateral meeting with Zelensky on August 22nd. Putin agreed to meet with Zelensky in Moscow despite the fact Russia views as an illegitimate leader since he has remained in office past his constitutional terms and cancelled Ukraine’s scheduled 2024 presidential election in violation of Ukraine’s constitution. However, both Trump and Zelensky have since refused Putin’s invitation for them to meet with him in Moscow to negotiate a final end to this senseless war. It would be far wiser if Trump negotiated a peace deal directly with Russia and pressured Ukraine to sign it due to the fact that without massive US pressure on Zelensky, there is zero chance that Russia and Ukraine will negotiate a peace agreement absent a major Russian military breakthrough.

Politico EU reported Trump saying on a hot microphone:

“I think he wants to make a deal. I think he wants to make a deal for me,” he continued. “Do you understand that? As crazy as it sounds.” Trump was overheard saying on a hot mic to French President Emmanuel Macron, before sitting down for the multilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and the other European leaders.

President Trump is correct that Russian President Putin is anxious to have a US-Russia reset and transform our relationship from one based on military confrontation and nuclear brinkmanship to a strategic partnership based on mutual security and economic cooperation something he has previously indicated he would strongly support. Putin views the US as the leader of the NATO coalition war against Russia in Ukraine and for that reason believes that the only way to end the war is to reach an agreement on the specific terms of a peace framework with the Trump administration rather than Ukraine or the EU.

Russian Froeign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested there would have to be working level meeting with Ukraine to finalize the terms of a peace framework before Putin and Zelensky could meet. The BBC reported that Trump made a veiled threat against Russia if it didn’t make a deal with Ukraine saying Putin would face “a rough situation” possibly implying he would invoke secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners in response.

"We're going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks," he said on Tuesday. "It's possible that he doesn't want to make a deal." Putin faced a "rough situation" if that were the case, Trump added, without offering any details. The Russian president told Trump on Monday that he was "open" to the idea of direct talks with Ukraine, but the next day Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov watered down that already vague commitment. Any meeting would have to be prepared "gradually... starting with the expert level and thereafter going through all the required steps", he said, repeating a frequent noncommittal Kremlin line.

Zelensky has stated that territorial issues will be discussed in the trilateral meeting with Trump, Putin and himself suggesting a peace deal will not be implemented until that time at the earliest. The White House is reportedly pushing for the summit to take place in Budapest, the capitol of Hungary which is led by pro-peace conservative nationalist President Viktor Orban. However, I think it’s very unlikely that Putin would agree to meet there. He is insisting on the meeting either occurring in Moscow or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which are far safer locations for him personally given the outstanding warrant for his arrest on bogus war crimes charges issued by the International Criminal Court. Most likely, the meeting would occur in Istanbul, the UAE or Saudi Arabia if it occurs at all. I think the fact that Trump called Putin immediately after his meetings with Zelensky and EU leaders which I think is a very positive sign that he is now acting more in partnership with Russia to end the war than with them since they have been adamantly opposed to any peace deal that is not based on Zelensky’s maximalist terms of a full-Russian withdrawal from its annexed Ukrainian territories or minimally a cease-fire along the current battlelines.

However, the grim reality is that a meeting between Russia and Ukraine will prove “a Road to Nowhere” without massive US pressure on Zelensky to accept the Trump Putin deal. I believe that Trump will quickly tire of him if he continues to refuse to take the deal he negotiated with Putin. Zelensky has adamantly refused to cede the rest of western Donetsk oblast to Russia in exchange for peace claiming sacrificing Donetsk would serve as a springboard for a future Russian offensive.

“We will never leave the Donbas” Zelensky told reporters on August 12th. “Donbas for the Russians is a springboard for a future new offensive.” He added, “If today we leave Donbas, from our fortifications, from our reliefs, from the heights that we control, we will clearly open a bridgehead for preparing an offensive by the Russians. In a few years, Putin will have an open path to both the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. And not only that. Also to Kharkiv,” he added, according to PoliticoEU.

As I told COL Rob Maness (USA-Ret.) during my interview with him on Monday, the fortified Donbass region is key to Russia and Ukraine primarily because Putin has made it the main territorial objective of Russia’s Special Military Operation and thus the main front and has opted not to authorize a northern offensive in Kharkiv or Sumy to outflank and surround Ukrainian troops in the western Donetsk region. The truth is that Russia could easily bypass Donetsk and invade Kyiv oblast directly to force Zelensky to capitulate to its terms as Ukraine lacks the troops to defend the southeastern front and a major Russian northern offensive simultaneously as shown by the fact that Russia overran unmanned fortifications last week during their Pokrovsk offensive. Accordingly, Zelensky is not correct when he claims the loss of the 23.7% of Donetsk oblast would massively degrade Ukraine’s ability to defend against future Russian aggression.

I think Zelensky will continue to reject returning the Donbass to Russia until Trump employs a maximum pressure campaign against Kyiv and threatens to cut off all US security assistance to Ukraine potentially including Starlink access. If Trump does not pressure Zelensky sufficiently, the war will continue until Ukraine’s military collapses and Russian troops advance to the Dnipro River.

Ukraine is Getting Closer to a Military Collapse

Zelensky continues to falsely claim Ukraine has 850,000 troops to Russia's 640,000 when in fact the Ukrainian army is likely around 300,000 to 350,000 troops and outnumbered by up to five to one along the main portions of the front as I have been reporting for the past several months. If Zelensky were telling the truth, then Russia would not be advancing along multiple fronts right now. Ukraine's frontlines are beginning to collapse making it more important than ever that Trump negotiate a deal with Putin to stop the fighting before the Russians advance to the Dnipro River line conquering 45% of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory.

A brave 19-year old female Ukrainian veteran who lost a leg fighting Russia because Joe Biden and Boris Johnson pressured Volodymyr Zelensky not to sign the Istanbul Agreement under which Russia had committed to a full Russian military withdrawal from pre-war Ukrainian territory. A couple of years ago, it was reported that Ukraine had up to 50,000 amputees, which is about as many as France had suffered after four years of fighting on the Western front during the First World War. That number has likely doubled or nearly tripled since.

This morning, it was reported that Russian hackers have reportedly breached the Ukrainian General Staff’s database, revealing catastrophic losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the internal Ukrainian Ministry of Defense documents they allegedly hacked, Ukraine has suffered 1.7 million Dead and Missing soldiers since the war began. According to the compromised digital registry, if the data is correct, Ukraine lost 1,721,000 troops killed or missing over three years of the conflict. The breakdown is: 118,500 in 2022 405,400 in 2023 595,000 in 2024 621,000 in 2025 — the heaviest year yet Each record contains names, circumstances and locations of death or disappearance, personal details, family contacts, and photographs. The hack was carried out by groups including Killnet, Palach Pro, User Sec, and Beregini. The hackers now hold terabytes of sensitive material: full loss registries, personal data of Ukraine’s Special Operations and intelligence command, as well as lists of all foreign arms suppliers and the weapons delivered from 2022 to 2025. While it is possible that Ukraine has lost 1.7 million killed and missing soldiers (possibly including many of the Ukrainian army deserters) since the ear began though if that is true then it would likely mean that Ukraine has incurred up to 4.5 million total casualties including dead and wounded. It is difficult to see how Ukraine could still be fighting after having twenty-two percent of their prewar male population killed, missing or wounded in battle.

However, the most reliable estimate I have seen is from the pro-Ukraine Jamestown Foundation which has estimated the number of Ukrainian military casualties as totaling over two million back in early May including 750,000 dead. Assuming the loss rates remain the same that means Ukrainian military deaths could exceed 815,000 at this point. Regardless of whether the Russian hack figures or Jamestown Ukraine casualty estimates are correct. It’s a far cry from Zelensky’s claim that Ukraine has only lost 43,000 dead.

One article last year reported that the average life span of new, poorly-trained Ukrainian recruits at the front is about three days. The UK Telegraph reports that there are 400-500 Ukrainian deserters a day meaning Ukraine is losing over 12,000 deserters a month and as many as 650,000 deserters so far in addition to their 39,000 permanent losses a month (including about 19,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action and about the same number seriously wounded) using Jamestown Foundation estimates. So that effectively means Ukraine is losing 51,000 troops a month on average while reportedly only force mobilizing 17,000-24,000 new troops a month.

That would certainly explain why Russian forces advancing along the main front in Pokrovsk and elsewhere in western Donetsk were able to capture unmanned Ukrainian fortifications since the Ukrainian army has a critical shortage of infantry left to man them. If you combine the estimated 815,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers with 500,000 deserters, it gives you 1,315,000 total which gets us close to the 1.7 million killed and missing soldiers being reported by Russia today.

Russia is winning the war in Ukraine not primarily because it is advancing and gaining more territory as it continues to break through Ukrainian fortified lines in Donetsk but because its inflicting 39,000 permanent casualties on the Ukrainian army each and every month including battle deaths and seriously wounded. Russia has been waiting to stage its breakthrough offensive to force Ukraine to capitulate until it runs out of reserve troops and now it appears Ukraine is perilously close to doing so. Last week, Russian forces have reportedly entered the center of the critically important city of Pokrovsk as Ukraine has rushed the last of its elite Azov brigades in reserve to plug the gap. Russian troops are advancing several miles into the most heavily fortified part of the front with virtually no opposition due to Ukraine's critical shortage of infantry with only eight men to man each kilometer of the frontlines that normally should be defended by two-hundred.

According to a report published by The Euromaidan Press—a Ukrainian media outlet:

“In many sectors of the 1,000-km front line, as few as eight Ukrainian soldiers defend a 900-m length of trenches, according to the pro-Ukraine Conflict Intelligence Team. Normally, at least 200 troops would defend that much of the front. It’s no wonder the Russians were able to simply walk past empty trenches in Donetsk Oblast.”

The US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Ukraine’s military crisis reports the situation at the front is even more dire for Ukraine:

As Russia presses its offensive, Ukraine faces a crisis experts say is as critical as its shortages of ammunition and weapons: a dwindling supply of infantry. "Drivers, artillerymen, and cooks" are holding the line, says Bohdan Krotevich, an officer formerly with the Azov Brigade's headquarters. "A maximum of 12 fighters hold sections 5-10 kilometers wide." One of the brigades responsible for defending the area had "run out of infantry," according to Ukrainian conflict-monitoring group DeepState, allowing the Russians through. A video from July, geolocated to a gas station in the southern part of the city, shows a Ukrainian transport coming under fire from one of the infiltration groups, and other units had to be sent in to attempt to clear the area.

So, an entire Ukrainian brigade with an end strength of over 3,500 troops ran out of infantry on the frontline while entire kilometer-wide sections of the front are being manned by just 1-3 infantrymen forcing the Ukrainian army to send artillerymen, drivers and even cooks to the front to try to resist advancing Russian military forces. If the situation is that critical along Ukraine’s main frontline imagine how easy it would be for Russia to launch a massive offensive in northern Ukraine that likely would meet little resistance until it reached the gates of Kyiv if Putin decided to authorize one which he could next month when he sends nearly 150,000 troops to Belarus for Russia’s annual Zapad joint military exercises.

In addition, Ukraine lacks sufficient reserves to rotate their troops units in and out of the front to rest and refit meaning some of their soldiers have been fighting on the frontline for over three years without a break. Meanwhile, the average age of Ukrainian soldiers has increased to 45. Ukraine's army is getting smaller every month and that is why they don't have enough infantry to man their fortifications on the main front in the critically important Donetsk region. When you understand how grim and hopeless this picture is for Ukraine and that it has lost over two million casualties so far and Ukrainian soldiers know the war is unwinnable, it is surprising that the number of desertions isn’t higher.

The Telegraph reports:

"Due to the fear of mobilization, 650,000 Ukrainian men of military age left Ukraine. This is reported by the British publication The Telegraph. Other men who do not want to be mobilized are hiding or have illegally influenced conscription officers and military psychiatrists to obtain medical benefits, and the number of Ukrainian infantry is also decreasing every day, and desertion and losses exceed the figure of 200,000 mobilized last year. So, the publication notes that in February 2022, there were 260,000 servicemen in Ukraine. By the summer, this number increased to 700,000 thanks to volunteers. "The desertion crisis is even starker. Unofficial estimates suggest more than 400 soldiers are abandoning the battlefield daily – exhausted by years of war, frustrated by rigid, top-down command, and disheartened by those avoiding service. Mr. Trump's perceived tilt towards Moscow has deepened defeatism. The collapse in morale is feeding a vicious cycle. As ranks thin, generals strip other units to fill the front line. Air force mechanics and radar operators are sent to fight as infantry –where life expectancy is far shorter. That, in turn, makes evaders even more determined to stay away," the publication states."

Former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense Stephen Bryen published an excellent article highlighting the massive Ukrainian numbers of deserters which includes 650,000-700,000 military age men that fled Ukraine at the beginning of the war to evade military service as reported by the London Telegraph and the 12,000 a month that have been deserting since which at that rate could amount to up to half a million in all. Some of the Ukrainian men who fled Ukraine reportedly risked being shot by Ukrainian Border Guard troops. Bryen also highlights some of the inappropriate things Trump did during the summit including the B-2 flyover which was not conducive to his attempt to make peace with Russia. However, he proved his desire for peace with Russia was sincere by reaching a tentative peace deal with Russia that could bring an end to the war as early as later this month.

"It is noteworthy, as illustrated by a recent Gallup poll in Ukraine, that despite the SMO and Russian drone and missile strikes, public opinion in Ukraine is turning decisively against continuing the war without a political settlement. Young men and women, in large numbers, are leaving Ukraine to escape the war and military conscription. It is too bad we do not have a detailed readout on the actual conversation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Trump's use of provocative symbols, F-35s and a flyover involving a B-2 stealth bomber, and the lack of the usual protocols (no honor guard and no national anthems), hardly was conducive to a diplomatic encounter of heads of state. Moreover, the use of a military base, explained as a "security measure," was inappropriate, but the Russians, anxious to state their case to Mr. Trump, intent on showing deep respect for the United States, accepted the venue and the conditions, even the escort of Mr. Putin's Presidential aircraft by US fighter jets."

There are currently around 300,000 Ukrainian soldiers operating at or near the frontline. As the article notes, some of Ukraine’s 130 combat brigades are operating at 25-30% operational end strength which means many of their units that should have 3,500 men have been reduced to less than 1,000 men each. In fact, it has gotten so bad that some Ukrainian battalions that should have 500 troops have been reduced to fifty troops and instead of being commanded by Lieutenant Colonels are being commanded by Senior Lieutenants which typically command companies. Ukrainian troops are outnumbered by five to one by Russian forces along many sectors of the main fronts in the southwest. Ukraine has been able to force mobilize approximately 30,000 poorly-trained men a month but Ukraine’s top generals have stated that is insufficient to keep up with Ukrainian battle losses meaning that while Russian forces grow larger with every passing month with new well-trained and compensated volunteers with high morale, Ukrainian forces continue to shrink as Ukrainian army morale continues to plummet.

Reports indicate that Ukraine is reportedly 300,000 infantry troops short of the number they need to defend against continued Russian advances, yet Zelensky has refused to drop the mandatory draft age for Ukrainian military service from 25 to 18 as neocon warmongers have been urging him to do over the past couple years, which could potentially increase Ukraine’s available manpower pool by up to half a million men. Ukraine has no real fortified secondary lines to fall back to at this point so once Pokrovsk has been encircled and captured, Russian advances will likely be much more rapid.

I do think that Putin is serious about agreeing to a peace deal ending the war in exchange for Ukraine ceding it the twenty-three percent of Donetsk it still controls as that has long been its number one territorial demand. Trump should continue to pressure Zelensky to accept that deal.

Ukrainian President denounced President Trump twice for allegedly “repeating Putin’s talking points” during his meeting in the Oval Office on February 28th. In response, Trump cut off all US military aid to Ukraine for a week.

Trump Should Call for Zelensky to Resign as He Remains the Main Obstacle to Peace

Brandon Weichert is the author of “A Disaster of Our Own Making: How the West Lost Ukraine.” He published an excellent article in the American Conservative in which he called out Zelensky as the main obstacle to peace and called for his removal from power. I have been stating since April 2022 that Zelensky is the main obstacle to peace and that removing him from power is the key to negotiating and end to Biden's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

"Washington has a madman on its hands—in Kiev, not in the Kremlin. Rather than risk giving up his power by negotiating a peaceful end to the war that has decimated Ukraine, Zelensky (at the urging of his European friends) refuses to stop the fighting. He understands that failing to negotiate will lead to the complete destruction of Ukraine. But Zelensky doesn’t care. He can’t care. The money he relies on and the power he enjoys are inextricably linked to the war’s continuation. That’s what Trump is up against right now. Zelensky, not Putin or Trump, is the impediment to peace. Until he is gone from power, Ukraine’s days are numbered, and the world is drawn inextricably closer to world war between nuclear-armed Russia and America."

Since Zelensky has been the main obstacle to peace since he rejected the Istanbul Agreement in April 2022, the best thing that Trump could do to end the war would be to offer Zelensky a face-saving exit. Zelensky needs to take the deal Trump negotiated with Russia on Ukraine's behalf or resign so a new pro-peace Ukrainian leader can end this pointless, unnecessary war with Russia. Trump should offer him a deal to give up power that he can’t refuse including private security/protection, a comfortable exile in his dachas and a deal not to extradite him in the likely event his successor prosecutes him on corruption charges to get him to leave power peacefully and allow democratic elections. Otherwise, Trump should withhold all US security assistance to Ukraine including Starlink access until Zelensky resigns which might lead to him being removed from power in a CIA backed military coup. We used a CIA backed coup to overthrow a previous Ukrainian President nearly a dozen years ago so we could certainly do it again.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

