My Proposed Strategy of Assured National Survival

For many years, I have underscored the need to replace America’s strategy of liberal hegemony, which entails treating the entire planet sans the Sino-Russian axis of nations as America’s sphere of influence, deploying US military forces along Russia’s and China’s borders, and fighting unnecessary actual and proxy wars. Rather than making the US safer and secure, this failed neo-imperialist strategy has had having the effect of immensely strengthening rather than weakening their military alliance, creating the most existential threat the US has ever faced in its nearly 250 year long history.

I proposed the US adopt a new grand strategy that I refer to as a strategy of “Assured National Survival” designed to transform the US from a global superpower with global military commitments to a hemispheric superpower much as we were before the outbreak of the Second World War helping to keep the US out of potential great power conflicts while better ensuring the safety and security of its over 286 million citizens as well as its over 51 million non-citizens. It is America’s overlapping spheres of influence with Russia’s in Eastern Europe and with China’s in East Asia and the Western Pacific, in particular, which threaten to provoke a nuclear war with the Sino-Russian alliance that the US could not hope to win.

Back in 2003, I proposed the US withdraw seventy-five percent of its troops stationed in Europe and the Pacific and refocus on hemispheric, homeland and strategic defense including defense against nuclear missile, super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) and cyberattack rather than focus on conventional military power projection and military confrontation with Russia and China half a world away. I reasoned that withdrawing US forces from most of the regions bordering Russia and China while establishing a new détente or perhaps even new entente with the Russian Federation could help us neutralize its military alliance with the PRC. The withdrawal of US military forces from Russia’s and China’s border regions combined with overtures to accommodate Moscow’s and Beijing’s vital interests while ensuring our own would remove any incentive they have to attack us and thereby serve to ensure America’s national survival much more effectively than an increase in US military expenditures.

As I have noted in my previous interviews, the main problem with past US national security strategy is not so much that we have had a bad strategy but that we effectively have had no grand strategy at all. By attempting to become a global hegemon, we have merely served to ensure we have insufficient forces anywhere to counter potential adversaries because our forces are spread too thin resulting in imperial overstretch while at the same time by attempting to fight proxy wars against multiple adversaries simultaneously, we have only served to strengthen our enemies’ alliance system by pushing them closer together. The US strategy of global hegemony and treating the entire world outside of the Sino-Russian alliance as America’s sphere of influence and moving US military forces all along Russia’s and China’s land and maritime borders is not a realistic strategy because the definition of strategy is tying our objectives to our limited means and the US likely lacks the ability to fight and win a war against Russia or China half a world away let alone both at the same time.

With regards to China, my proposed strategy is to roll back America’s security perimeter in the Western Pacific from the First Island Chain, which Trump’s strategy commits to defend, to the Second Island Chain. I believe this is a far more realistic and defensible security perimeter for the US given the fact as former Director of Intelligence for the US Pacific Fleet, James Fanell, has stated that the PLA Navy “rules the waves out to the Second Island Chain” given its naval superiority over the US Navy in that region and his statement that the PLA Navy would outnumber the US Navy by ten to one in the South China Sea in ships in the event of the outbreak of war between the US and the PRC. With regards to Taiwan, my strategy would attempt to forestall a Chinese blockade, invasion and annexation of the island nation by negotiating a compromise agreement whereby the PRC and Taiwan would become part of a new Chinese confederation modeled on the European Union with Taiwan maintaining its self-rule, political and economic system and control of its armed forces.

Under my security concept, the US would convert our post-World War Two imperial alliance system from one based on ‘ironclad’ commitments to our NATO partners and Pacific allies championed by the Biden administration and our naïve reliance on the foolish Western theory of Mutual Assured Destruction with a strategy focused more on strategic flexibility, strategic autonomy and strategic ambiguity. Under my strategy, the US would withdraw from the military command structure of NATO as France did in 1966. This is something the Trump administration has hinted it may be considering in 2027 as I will report on in my next article.

Under my proposed policy, the US would clearly state our intention to only come to the defense of our allies if they were attacked by an opposing great power only if US leaders believe it to be in the US national security interest to do so and it was determined that the risks to the survival of the US would not be unduly imperiled were we to do so.. This would effectively ensure the US will not be chain-gained into a nuclear war with Russia and/or China. I have suggested that the model for our revamped alliance system should not be NATO but rather something along the lines of the US security understanding with Taiwan or perhaps Israel where the US would not defend them militarily but would provide them with the defensive arms they need to deter enemy aggression. This would give the US the strategic flexibility to avert conflicts with countries like Russia and China and perhaps even North Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran even if our allies came under direct attack, given the fact these countries might well have the capability to destroy the US homeland using nuclear, super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) and cyberattack.

This strategy would recognize that the foremost national security imperative is to ensure our state survival rather than attempting to achieve global hegemony or pretending that we still live in a world defined by a US led unipolar international order rather than a bilateral international order that exists today in which the balance of power is far less favorable than it was during the Cold War era. My proposed strategy would also include massively rebuilding America’s strategic nuclear triad, deploying a comprehensive national missile defense system and hardening our electric grid and other critical infrastructure against super EMP attack.

Trump’s National Security Strategy

President Trump came into office in January 2025 with a grandiose vision of transforming Russia from an adversary into a geostrategic partner to neutralize its military alliance with the PRC but he has not executed well on that strategy to date. This fact is underscored by the fact that he has failed to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine which he promised fifty-three times during his presidential campaign to end within the first twenty-four hours of being inaugurated president.

On December 4th, the Trump administration published an outstanding new National Security Strategy (NSS) which puts America First. Trump’s new NSS bears a striking resemblance to my Assured National Survival Strategy outlined above in a number of important respects and reportedly reflects the strategic thinking and foreign policy realism of Vice President JD Vance, who currently serves as the 2028 GOP presidential frontrunner. The document was principally authored by Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, one of America’s greatest strategic minds, today. As I have long advocated, the strategy states as the principal objective of U.S. national security as “the continued survival and safety of the United States as an independent, sovereign republic whose government secures the God-given natural rights of its citizens and prioritizes their well-being and interests.” Since Trump returned to the White House, he has focused like a laser on protecting the homeland and has restored control over the southern border and brought illegal migration almost to a complete stop.

The NSS must be considered to be a revolutionary document as it is the first US National Security Strategy since the Reagan-era to be based on clear-eyed foreign policy realism based on peace through strength as opposed to the foolish strategy of liberal hegemony which has dominated US national security thinking since the collapse of the Soviet Union thirty-four years ago this month. Unlike previous National Security Strategies issued by previous administrations from George HW Bush to Joe Biden, the document outlines a set of achievable aims tailored to America’s limited means which is a much-overlooked requirement for any serious grand strategy.

President Trump increasingly appears to understand that the best way to avert an unnecessary Third World War is to work to improve relations with Russia and Communist China and to accommodate their vital interests particularly with regards to Taiwan and Ukraine. The strategy that Colby outlines is one that prioritizes homeland, hemispheric and strategic defense first while seeking peaceful accommodations with America’s nuclear superpower adversaries. In practice, this would mean ending NATO’s unnecessary and easily avoidable proxy war against Russia in Ukraine with Ukraine surrendering another one percent of its territory to Russia in the Donbass region while maintaining the status quo with regards to China and Taiwan. Under the administration’s new strategy, deterring Chinese aggression as a secondary priority to be pursued only to the extent it does not significantly threaten the existence of our great nation.

President Trump’s Anchorage Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15th was one of the greatest diplomatic successes of his administration. Trump reportedly came very close to finalizing a tentative peace deal with Russia ending the war in Ukraine but was likely prevented from doing so by his neocon Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Instead of referring to Russia and China as adversaries, it prioritizes strategic partnership and strategic stability with Russia as I have been recommending for years in recognition of the fact that it is not in the US national security interest to embroil itself in a direct war with Russia over its partial invasion of Ukraine and that it lacks the military capabilities to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression. The strategy recognizes the fact that the small island nation is not a US vital interest. Just as I have been recommending we do for over two decades, the new strategy document calls for the US to redeploy tens of thousands of troops from Europe, the Middle East and maybe even South Korea back to the US as I have been calling for over two decades while encouraging our allies to spend more on defense.

The newly-issued Trump National Security Strategy recognizes that, much as the Soviet Union did in 1991 when it unilaterally gave up control of all twenty captive nations that comprised part of its empire, that we face diminishing returns if we continue to retain our global empire at an increasing cost in American blood and treasure and remain an imperial republic. The time has come to cut loose most of our imperial dominions, protectorates and vassal states, most importantly those in Europe.

Unlike the 2017 Trump National Security Strategy (NSS), the 2025 NSS does not call out the People’s Republic of China an existential threat or pacing challenge or even mention North Korea. It describes China not as an adversary but as “an economic competitor” seeming to prize peaceful co-existence and reciprocal mutually beneficial trade agreements over military confrontation with Beijing. It seeks to partner with the Russian Federation to re-establish peace in Europe and restore strategic stability, rather than consign it be being a permanent adversary as envisioned by the Biden regime. Just like my proposed strategy, Trump’s new National Security Strategy would switch the focus of US national security strategy from great power competition in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific and conventional military overseas power projection with the expansion of America’s undeclared sphere of influence and military bases all along Russia’s and China’s borders and border to hemispheric defense.

The president’s laudable strategy calls for an end to America’s forever wars in the Middle East. The threat of Islamic terrorism against the US has always been overblown. Only the Islamic Republic of Iran poses a threat to the US with its powerful cyber offensive capabilities, super EMP weapons and likely modest nuclear missile arsenal, which could shut down all US critical infrastructure but would only be used against the US homeland if we attempted to overthrow their Islamist regime by US military force. Since early October, the Iranian threat has been mitigated by the partial implementation of President Trump’s outstanding Gaza peace plan.

The new Trump national security strategy also demands that our formal and informal allies like Taiwan spend at least five percent of their GDP on national defense in order to maintain some level of a US security guarantee stating that our European, Pacific and Middle Eastern allies should be primarily responsible, rather than the US, for preventing any opposing power from achieving domination over their respective regions.

Here are some key provisions of our 2025 National Security Strategy:

Since at least the end of the Cold War, administrations have often published National Security Strategies that seek to expand the definition of America’s “national interest” such that almost no issue or endeavor is considered outside its scope. But to focus on everything is to focus on nothing. America’s core national security interests shall be our focus. To focus and prioritize is to choose—to acknowledge that not everything matters equally, to everyone.

A “strategy” is a concrete, realistic plan that explains the essential connection between ends and means: it begins from an accurate assessment of what is desired and what tools are available, or can realistically be created, to achieve the desired outcomes. A strategy must evaluate, sort, and prioritize. Not every country, region, issue, or cause—however worthy—can be the focus of American strategy. The purpose of foreign policy is the protection of core national interests; that is the sole focus of this strategy. After the end of the Cold War, American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country. Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.

Our elites badly miscalculated America’s willingness to shoulder forever global burdens to which the American people saw no connection to the national interest. They overestimated America’s ability to fund, simultaneously, a massive welfare regulatory-administrative state alongside a massive military, diplomatic, intelligence, and foreign aid complex. They placed hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism and so-called “free trade” that hollowed out the very middle class and industrial base on which American economic and military preeminence depend. They allowed allies and partners to offload the cost of their defense onto the American people, and sometimes to suck us into conflicts and controversies central to their interests but peripheral or irrelevant to our own.

America’s increasingly obsolescent and low-capability silo-based Minuteman III ICBM first deployed in 1970, the only land-based ICBM left in the US nuclear arsenal. It carries just one nuclear warhead while multiple Russian and Chinese ICBM models carry 10-14 warheads each. Russia’s Sarmat ICBM due to be deployed in the next year or so can carry fifty nuclear re-entry vehicles.

The strategy then spells out the objective of restoring America’s strategic nuclear deterrent which is badly undersized and is dangerously on the edge of obsolescence in the face of Russia’s and China’s massive nuclear buildups while also prioritizing the construction of a comprehensive national missile defense system to defend the US from Russian and Chinese nuclear missile attack and defending against threats against America’s critical infrastructure. Similar to my proposed strategic vision, Trump’s outstanding new National Security Strategy would also focus on building the Golden Dome national missile defense system by 2028 to defend America not just against North Korean nuclear missile attacks but against Russian and Chinese national missile attack as well for the first time in half a century.

We want the world’s most robust, credible, and modern nuclear deterrent, plus next-generation missile defenses—including a Golden Dome for the American homeland—to protect the American people, American assets overseas, and American allies. We want a resilient national infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters, resist and thwart foreign threats, and prevent or mitigate any events that might harm the American people or disrupt the American economy. No adversary or danger should be able to hold America at risk.

The strategy is critical of Biden’s foreign policy record which was to hand the Trump administration a world on fire with major regional wars in Ukraine and the Middle East while outlining President Trump’s laudable vision of using America’s unmatched diplomatic heft restoring peace to war-ridden regions ending wars between nuclear powers like India and Pakistan and Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The strategy recognizes that robust diplomacy to resolve to end wars and prevent other military conflicts from breaking out together is an extremely important element of US national security strategy and preventing conflicts from spreading to the US homeland. It suggests that the US would be wiser to pursue a much more realist foreign policy based solely on US national security interests which seeks to realign important countries like Russia and India towards the US and its Western allies instead of towards Beijing.

A world on fire, where wars come to our shores, is bad for American interests. President Trump uses unconventional diplomacy, America’s military might, and economic leverage to surgically extinguish embers of division between nuclear-capable nations and violent wars caused by centuries-long hatred. Seeking peace deals at the President’s direction, even in regions and countries peripheral to our immediate core interests, is an effective way to increase stability, strengthen America’s global influence, realign countries and regions toward our interests, and open new markets. The resources required boil down to presidential diplomacy, which our great nation can embrace only with competent leadership. The dividends—an end to longstanding conflicts, lives saved, new friends made—can vastly outweigh the relatively minor costs of time and attention.

In the document, the strategy talks about the need to put America First in all areas in terms of foreign policy and national security as well as economic and trade policy while prioritizing non-interventionism and avoiding allowing the US to get bogged down fighting forever wars in peripheral regions of the world like Eastern Europe and the Middle East where the US has no discernable national security interests.

Predisposition to Non-Interventionism – In the Declaration of Independence, America’s founders laid down a clear preference for noninterventionism in the affairs of other nations and made clear the basis: just as all human beings possess God-given equal natural rights, all nations are entitled by “the laws of nature and nature’s God” to a “separate and equal station” with respect to one another.

The strategy talks about the need to improve relations with the other two nuclear superpowers on the world stage--Russia and the PRC—that past foolish US Presidents from Bill Clinton to Joe Biden helped ally together in order to avert the outbreak of a catastrophic Third World War which the US likely would not survive. No longer, will the US throw diplomatic tantrums and refuse to talk to our enemies as Biden foolishly did in refusing to talk to Russian leaders to end the conflict before the war or soon after it broke out. It also talks about the need to engage in peaceful trade relations with both nations.

The document refers to America’s new strategy as one of “flexible realism” which is similar to my concept of returning to America’s pre-World War Two policy of “strategic autonomy” which prioritizes the US national security interest over any of our entangling alliances. As noted below, under this policy, the US would seek good relations with nations that don’t share our democratic traditions while encouraging our allies to return to democratic Western ideals of free speech.

Flexible Realism – U.S. policy will be realistic about what is possible and desirable to seek in its dealings with other nations. We seek good relations and peaceful commercial relations with the nations of the world without imposing on them democratic or other social change that differs widely from their traditions and histories. We recognize and affirm that there is nothing inconsistent or hypocritical in acting according to such a realistic assessment or in maintaining good relations with countries whose governing systems and societies differ from ours even as we push like-minded friends to uphold our shared norms, furthering our interests as we do so.

The strategy aims to maintain the current balance of power/status quo between the nuclear superpowers which no longer favors the United States and its allies and avert future international aggressions by Russia and China in which they might attempt to regain lost territories or rollback US influence in Eastern Europe, East Asia and other regions in an attempt to become full-fledged regional hegemons as the US has been in the Western hemisphere. It seeks to defeat China’s bid to become the global hegemon by making every other country in the world dependent on it for manufacturing goods, essentially converting them, including the United States, into colonial economies and blackmailing Western nations and co-opting Western leaders into doing China’s bidding. Rather than fighting regional wars along the peripheries of our adversaries as past US presidents like Biden have done, the Trump strategy focuses on preventing the outbreak of conflicts through a Reaganite policy of peace through strength while demanding US allies take the lead in providing for their own security in their respective regions.

Balance of Power – The United States cannot allow any nation to become so dominant that it could threaten our interests. We will work with allies and partners to maintain global and regional balances of power to prevent the emergence of dominant adversaries. As the United States rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself, we must prevent the global, and in some cases even regional, domination of others. This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world’s great and middle powers. Continuing President Trump’s approach of asking allies to assume primary responsibility for their regions.

The NSS also calls for rebuilding America’s Defense Industrial Base to shrink the increasing gap between our adversaries in terms of defense manufacturing and weapons and ammunition, most importantly missile production. Finally, it anticipates a major redeployment of US military forces abroad in Europe and the Middle East to defend the US homeland and the Western Hemisphere. We have seen the administration execute to this part of the strategy by massing 25-30 percent of US Navy ships in the Caribbean in a position to wage a regime change war to overthrow Communist dictator Nikolas Maduro in Venezuela. When Trump came to office, he also declared the need to take back control of the Panama Canal from the PRC while also taking control of Greenland from Denmark which we could see him doing later in his presidency.

Reviving our Defense Industrial Base – A strong, capable military cannot exist without a strong, capable defense industrial base. A readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere, especially the missions identified in this strategy, and away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years;

It is truly remarkable that, after months of review, the realist elements of this strategic policy guidance survived. The reason it is so surprising is that the Trump administration dominated by neo-imperialists warmongers like Secretary of State and ‘Interim’ National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, UN Ambassador Mike Waltz and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine doing everything they can to sabotage a peace deal with Russia.

Map Showing the NATO alliance in blue versus the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in red which includes half of the world’s declared nuclear powers—Russia, China, India, Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which likely possesses its own nuclear arsenal. North Korea, while not an official member of the SCO security alliance is a close Russian, Chinese and Iranian military ally.

Discarding America’s unachievable strategy of global hegemony is an absolute necessity given the existential threat we face from the Sino-Russian military alliance exceeds in many ways the threat we faced during the Cold War from the Soviet Union given the fact that the balance of power has shifted so markedly in favor of rising powers like Russia and China at the same time that the US and its Western allies continue to experience a period of relative military and economic decline. The Sino-Russian alliance today overmatches the Western alliance in terms of its strategic nuclear, theater nuclear, conventional military and military industrial might be a wide margin. China boasts the largest army, air force, navy, coast guard and nuclear capable ballistic missile force in the world with a defense industrial base that is likely at least five to six times larger than ours.

Whereas President Trump’s December 2017 National Security Strategy spoke in aggressive terms of the need to confront the rising threats from Russia and China at a time when the balance of power and correlation of forces had not yet turned against us so decisively, the National Security Strategy is far less focused on military confrontation with America’s nuclear adversaries. Interestingly, both documents were principally authored by Under Secretary Colby and reflect a major strategic re-assessment both by him and by the White House.

As a recent article in the Brussles Signal notes, just as we did during the Cold War, we have a bipolar international order today not a liberal rules based international order as neoliberals claim or a multilateral order as Secretary Rubio has asserted. The problem is the Sino-Russian military alliance overmatches the Western alliance in every area except for economic power including strategic and non-strategic nuclear might, conventional military power, military-industrial production. That is why it is imperative for the US to weaken the PRC by effectively neutralizing the Sino-Russian military alliance by transforming Russia from an adversary into a strategic partner.

“This, then, indicates that the world has become bipolar again with China now playing the old USSR’s role; hence, too, all the talk of Cold War 2.0. In this context, the rather popular “multipolarity” framing appears to be ultimately mistaken, since none of the other presumed “poles” of power – such as Europe or India – displays a credible ability to successfully fight a great-power war, which is the best and only real benchmark for this kind of status.”

Aside from pursuing a policy designed to ensure our national survival that focuses more on diplomacy and improving relations with Russia and China, the primary objective of US national security policy should be to divide the Sino-Russian military alliance so that we can stop China’s bid for global hegemony and transform today’s bipolar international order into a tripolar international order in which the US does not have to worry about facing two allied nuclear superpowers in a direct war we would have no hope of winning.

The new US National Security Strategy repudiates the previous US policy of globalist unilateral free trade and empire building which has served to hollow out the US military and our Defense Industrial Base severely degrading our ability to fight and win wars and defend the US and its allies. This globalist free trade policy from the 1990s to the present also served to build up Communist China into the most powerful nuclear superpower enemy trillions of dollars’ worth of US taxpayer subsidies could buy.

Newsweek has concluded President Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy constituted a return to “Fortress America” which was the way the interventionists described the foreign policy advocated by the America First Committee in the run up to the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor that signaled US entry into World War Two. This outstanding document puts the thirty-seven America Last neocon GOP US Senators and over a hundred America Last neocon House Republicans on notice that their globalist, neo-imperialist strategy has been discarded into the dustbin of history along with other failed ideologies like Soviet Communism where it belongs. Democrats and even some neocon Republican warmongers are already beginning to condemn it as “isolationist.”

Contrary to popular neo-imperialist mythology, isolationism is a policy which no US president has pursued in our history. President Trump’s outstanding new strategy is far from isolationist, but it does move the US closer to realizing that fundamental transformation of the US back to what it was before World War Two, which is a hemispheric hegemon, rather than an aspiring global hegemon. At the same time, his strategy prioritizes keeping the see lanes open to international trade in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with robust US naval power.

Trump’s New Pivot to Asia

President Trump single-handedly reversed more than three decades of mistaken American assumptions about China: namely, that by opening our markets to China, encouraging American business to invest in China, and outsourcing our manufacturing to China, we would facilitate China’s entry into the so-called “rules based international order.” This did not happen. China got rich and powerful, and used its wealth and power to its considerable advantage. American elites—over four successive administrations of both political parties—were either willing enablers of China’s strategy or in denial. The Indo-Pacific is already the source of almost half the world’s GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP). Going forward, we will rebalance America’s economic relationship with China, prioritizing reciprocity and fairness to restore American economic independence. Importantly, this must be accompanied by a robust and ongoing focus on deterrence to prevent war in the Indo-Pacific. We must continue to improve commercial (and other) relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security.

The leaders of three of the world’s most powerful nations meeting together at the SCO summit in Beijing in early September—from left to right Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi—the leader of the world’s most populous nation with the world’s second largest armed forces. America’s foolish policy of liberal hegemony as pushed them into an economic and security alliance against the US.

A top secret addendum to the National Security Strategy reportedly envisions the creation of a Core 5 (or C-5) group of Indo-Pacific nations modeled on the G-7 that would include the world’s five top economic powers—China, the US, India, Russia and Japan. Such a grouping would presumably focus on economic cooperation and presumably also serve as a useful forum to resolve international disputes peacefully through diplomatic negotiation much like the Concert of Europe did between 1815 and 1914. It seems significant that the grouping excludes any European powers including Germany which is Europe’s largest economy or the UK or France which are nuclear great powers. The White House has denied that it is considering forming such a group.

India is a rising power with the largest population in the world with the third largest economy, Accordingly, it would seem desirable to end the US trade dispute with India and try to make it a geostrategic partner as President Trump has stated he would like to do with Russia yet interestingly India is mentioned only four times in the document. As I discussed during a recent interview with The Indian Express, one of India’s largest English language newspapers, the fact that the National Security Strategy has little mention of India does not mean that the Trump administration fails to understand its importance but rather signifies a focus on better relations with the two countries that could most readily destroy the US homeland.

The new US national security strategy’s focus on economic cooperation rather than military confrontation with Moscow opens the possibility of including not just Russia but India as well, given its longtime military alliance with Russia over more than the past half century, in the economic and security infrastructure of the West. The purpose of such a geopolitical realignment that includes the two great powers would be to neutralize their economic and security ties with Beijing and make them part of a Western-led trade bloc aimed at defeating China’s increasingly successful bid for global economic hegemony—something I have been advocating for years.

President Trump’s grand strategic vision may envision coopting India--a nuclear great power with the largest population in the world, the third largest economy with the second largest armed forces in the world--and Russia--the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, the third largest armed forces and the fourth largest economy into an economic and trade alliance with and potential new entente with the US which could include joint US-Russian-Indian naval exercises. The purpose of this new international re-alignment would be to counter and defeat China’s bid for global hegemony by peaceful means. Doing so would revolutionize the international order serving to greatly enhance US national security while greatly weakening China’s alliance system at the same time. There is nothing else we could do that could serve to transform the global balance more in America’s favor than to conduct a diplomatic offensive to achieve this most favorable outcome.

President Trump’s new strategy is focused on expelling Chinese and Russian influence in the Western Hemisphere, most notably by endeavoring to overthrow the Maduro regime in Communist Venezuela and retaking US control of the Panama Canal, while pressuring Taiwan to be more amenable to the PRC by unofficially suspending arms deliveries and telling President Lai to stop talking about Taiwanese independence. As noted above, continued de facto Taiwanese independence, while desirable, does not constitute a vital US national security interest. Even a full Chinese takeover of the island would not seriously impact US national security particularly if China continued to sell advanced semiconductors to the US. While a potential loss of Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor production facilities would have a serious short-term impact on the US economy, it would force the US to rebuild its own advanced semiconductor industry which would make the US much more self-sufficient. On the other hand, a full-scale war with the PRC could threaten to destroy the US economy long-term and at best transform the US into a failed state and third-world economic basket case.

Trump’s new strategy talks about the need to deter Chinese aggression against our Pacific Treaty allies as well as Taiwan along the First Island Chain but does not imply the US will come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked. Fighting an unnecessary, direct war with the PRC in defense of Taiwan is not only an unwinnable war from a US perspective but would likely lead to the destruction of the US homeland. As the author of this article in the American Conservative appears to recognize, the PRC now far exceeds the military industrial, economic and technological power of the Soviet Union while the USSR had a much more powerful nuclear arsenal with a much larger active-duty military. Accordingly, the PRC now dominates East Asia and the Western Pacific all the way to the Second Island Chain militarily while the US should continue to attempt to dominate the rest of the Pacific.

Chinese officials have stated that this is the most favorable US national security strategy document towards the PRC that has been issued by the US since 2010 when former President Barack Obama’s National Security Strategy emphasized increased engagement and partnership with Russia and China. The Obama strategy sought to reset relations with Russia and involve China more in the international system emphasizing cooperation and economic stability rather than confrontation. It represented a sharp departure from President George W. Bush’s unilateralist foreign policy approach focusing on the Global War on Terror focusing instead on forging a more stable international order. As noted, the Trump strategy likewise focuses on strategic stability with America’s two nuclear superpower adversaries.

Other nuclear great powers such as North Korea and Pakistan are not mentioned at all. The exclusion of North Korea is particularly surprising because it poses an existential threat to the US. President Trump has reportedly expressed a desire to withdraw all US troops from South Korea following the signing of a peace agreement with North Korea formally ending the Korean War and along with it the state of technical state of war between the US on one side and the People’s Republic of China and North Korea on the other. He would likely do so only in exchange for North Korean denuclearization or at least a suspension of all further North Korean nuclear missile production and tests and famously met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un twice during his first term with that objective in mind.

Why Trump Might Have Decided to Soften the Language on China in the NSS

The new National Security Strategy softens the previous 2017 Trump National Security Strategy’s criticisms of both Russia and China. This is consistent with Trump’s rhetorical approach towards since February in which the US has refused to call out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as President Trump has deemed it unproductive with his ongoing efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution of the conflict. Reportedly Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent succeeded in watering down the language on Communist China in support of President Trump’s efforts to pursue more of a detente strategy with Beijing rather than one of military confrontation as the US has done in the past. President Trump has been keen to negotiate a new trade deal with the PRC to reduce the increasing US trade deficit we have with the PRC and is also anxious to avoid the outbreak of war with China in order to massive decrease US military spending as he mused about doing shortly after returning to the White House.

Chinese nuclear-capable DF-17 hypersonic missiles, capable of destroying US carrier strike groups in a matter of minutes, on display during China’s massive military parade held in Beijing on September 3rd. China boasts the largest nuclear-capable ballistic missile force in the world while the US has no non-strategic nuclear weapons deployed anywhere in the Far East to counter Chinese theater nuclear supremacy.

Last year, Under Secretary Colby posed on the social media platform X, that if the time came that the US assessed that it could not win a war with China over Taiwan, due to China’s massive conventional and nuclear buildup which has shifted the correlation of forces substantially in their favor, then it would not be worth risking the destruction of the US homeland in an unwinnable war with the PRC. He then warned that the US was rapidly approaching that point. The National Security Strategy, for which he served as the principal author, seems to recognize that the US could not win a war against China over Taiwan and that there is no military solution for the US to prevent a Chinese military takeover of Taiwan should deterrence fail.

There is simply no way that the US can catch up to the PRC in terms of the increasing gap in warships, missiles and hypersonic antiship missiles as well as China’s massively larger defense industrial base though there is much we could do to narrow that gap. Accordingly, operating from a position of comparative inferiority to PLA military forces in the Western Pacific and the South China Sea region in particular, the strategy opts to pursue a policy of peaceful co-existence with China over a policy of military confrontation and nuclear brinkmanship which could lead to the outbreak of a direct war between the US and the PRC. The authors of the strategy wisely understand that diplomacy and better relations with Russia and China can be a force multiplier when it comes to ensuring the outbreak of war between our adversaries and the US and its allies.

The reason for the decision of the White House to deprioritize military confrontation with China is partially explained by the disclosure of a top secret US intelligence report, the details of which were leaked last week, if the US went to war with China in defense of Taiwan, the result would be a catastrophic defeat for the US which would risk our very survival as a nation. The leaked top secret recently issued Trump Administration intelligence report entitled “The Overmatch Brief” concludes China would destroy US in war with US aircraft carriers being sunk by China’s huge arsenal of hypersonic missiles and its even larger arsenal of supersonic antiship missiles within minutes of the war breaking out.

The UK Daily Mail reported on the Pentagon’s top-secret “Overmatch Brief” which shows how swiftly the PRC could defeat the US in a war fought inside of the Second Island Chain.

The Pentagon’s secret ‘Overmatch’ report was recently sent to the White House. It reportedly gave disturbing details of how China would be able to take out U.S. ships, jets and satellites. The United States would suffer a devastating defeat and lose its biggest aircraft carrier if it tried to stop China invading Taiwan, according to a top secret Pentagon report. War games showed the U.S. would be overwhelmed by China’s arsenal of around 600 hypersonic weapons, along with missiles and nuclear submarines. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has previously said that ‘we lose every time’ in Pentagon simulations of a Taiwan conflict. Earlier this year, he said China is ‘rehearsing for the real deal’ and added: ‘We are not going to sugarcoat it, the threat China poses is real and it could be imminent.’

The article quoted one defense expert who questioned whether it was in the US vital interest to fight an unwinnable war with the PRC over Taiwan that could quickly escalate to the nuclear level and whether such a war would enjoy popular support given the likelihood it would entail the destruction of US military forces in the Pacific theater of operations. It could very well lead to the destruction of all US critical infrastructure necessary to sustain the lives of 286 million Americans with little to no warning.

Michael D Swaine, a senior research fellow in the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said: ‘The assumption is that the United States needs to maintain its global military dominance, which is entirely unrealistic and prohibitively costly. Does the United States really need hundreds of overseas bases housing tens of thousands of soldiers? And is it in the vital interest of the United States to wage a war with China over Taiwan?’

A recent article highlights some of additional details of the US intelligence report.

The assessment underscores that China would not rely on a single weapon or tactic, but instead employ a layered campaign combining missiles, cyber operations, and attacks on US space assets to overwhelm American defenses. A central finding of the study is the critical role of cyber and anti-satellite operations. Chinese attacks on US satellites used for surveillance, communication, and navigation greatly reduced American forces’ ability to track targets, coordinate movements, and manage battles at sea, in the study. Without reliable space-based support, carrier strike groups struggled to conduct targeting, routing, and air operations, leaving them vulnerable to follow-on strikes.

The brief highlights China’s expanding arsenal of anti-ship weapons, particularly its inventory of ballistic and hypersonic missiles designed to hold large surface combatants at risk. These include the DF-21D and DF-26 land-based anti-ship ballistic missiles, the YJ-21 missile deployed on Chinese destroyers and submarines, and additional ballistic missile variants carried by H-6 bombers. The study emphasizes the complementary nature of China’s missile forces. Lower-cost anti-ship missiles could be fired in large numbers to saturate and exhaust a carrier group’s defenses. At the same time, more advanced systems are intended to penetrate those defenses and deliver decisive blows. Analysts estimate the PLA now fields up to 600 hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling at more than five times the speed of sound while maneuvering in flight, making them extremely difficult to intercept.

According to the simulations, Chinese forces could coordinate salvos of different missile types using targeting data from satellites, over-the-horizon radars, and unmanned aircraft. These systems would create overlapping engagement zones around a carrier strike group, sharply increasing the probability that US ships would be neutralized before completing their missions. High-value assets such as aircraft carriers, fifth-generation fighter jets, and large satellites are increasingly vulnerable to relatively inexpensive weapons that China can produce in large quantities. Once key nodes are damaged or destroyed, the effectiveness of the entire force can rapidly degrade.

For the past several years, I have been warning about China’s growing and increasingly across the board advantages over the US militarily that would likely ensure a US military defeat in a war fought over Taiwan and this grim US intelligence assessment confirms my longtime assumptions. As noted above, I believe this report helps explain why the just released Trump National Security Strategy went out of its way to avoid being confrontational with China. If President Trump knows China would destroy is in war the chances of us starting World War Three with the PRC over Taiwan would seem minimal.

The Massive Chinese Naval Exercise Held Earlier This Month

In November 2024, Secretary of War Pete Hagseth stated “In every wargame the Pentagon plays, the United States loses to China.” He also stated China’s new arsenal of guided hypersonic missiles “can take out 10 aircraft carriers in the first 20 minutes of the conflict”. “If we get into a war with China, we should expect to lose some carriers,” says Center for a New American Security think-tank analyst and former US Navy Captain Thomas Shugart. “The question is: Are the objectives we’re trying to fulfil going to be worth it in the view of the American public and its political leadership.”

Since August 2022, China’s military has been conducting joint air-naval blockades surrounding Taiwan preparing to strangle it and cut it off from all Western support with little warning. Any attempted US military intervention to break a Chinese naval blockade would likely provoke a massive Chinese cyberattack on the US homeland which could destroy all US critical infrastructure and cause tens of millions of Americans to starve to death.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is right to say that Communist China is poised to blockade and/or invade Taiwan with little warning. From December 3-4th, China deployed more than 100 PLA Navy warships and coast guard vessels from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea in the largest Chinese naval show of force in history. Warships from China’s North Sea Fleet, East Sea Fleet and South Sea fleet including two aircraft carriers engaged in unannounced joint air-naval blockade exercise. It appears this unnamed Chinese military exercise was China’s equivalent of “Strait Thunder-2025B” following the largescale Chinese “Strait Thunder-2025A” joint naval and air blockade exercise which it conducted in early April. One wonders if it was executed in anticipation of a seemingly independent US war with Venezuela with 25-30% of US Navy deployed warships in the Caribbean Sea allowing China to exploit a window of US vulnerability to blockade and invade Taiwan with little fear of US military intervention.

The Strait Times reported on the details of the massive, unannounced Chinese naval exercises.

“China is deploying a large number of naval and coast guard vessels across East Asian waters, at one point more than 100, in the largest maritime show of force to date, according to four sources and intelligence reports reviewed by Reuters. China is in the middle of what is traditionally a busy season for military exercises, though the People’s Liberation Army has not made any announcements of large-scale officially named drills.”

“The Chinese ships have massed in waters stretching from the southern part of the Yellow Sea through the East China Sea and down into the contested South China Sea, as well as into the Pacific, according to four security officials in the region. As at the morning of Dec 4, there were more than 90 Chinese ships operating in the region, coming down from more than 100 at one point earlier this week, the documents showed. The operations exceed China’s mass naval deployment in December 2024 that prompted Taiwan to raise its alert level, the sources said. Mr. Tsai Ming-yen, director-general of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, said on Dec 3 that China is now in what is generally the most active season for its military drills.”

“As at the morning of Dec 3, China had four naval formations operating in the western Pacific, and Taiwan is keeping tabs on them, Mr Tsai said, without giving details. “This goes far beyond China’s national defense needs and creates risks for all sides,” said the official briefed on the matter, adding Beijing was testing the responses in regional capitals with the “unprecedented” deployment. Japan’s Self-Defense Forces declined to comment specifically about Chinese military movements, but said it did not assess that there had been a “sharp” increase in activities since Nov 14. “Notwithstanding that point, it is believed that the Chinese military is seeking to enhance its ability to conduct operations in more distant maritime and air spaces through the strengthening of its naval power,” it said in a statement.

Together with warplanes, some of the Chinese vessels in the area have carried out mock attacks on foreign ships. They have also practiced access-denial operations aimed at preventing outside forces from sending reinforcements in the event of a conflict, the source said. Two other sources said countries in the region are tracking the development closely, but added that they so far do not think the deployment carries significant risks. “There’s a big outing,” one of those sources said. “But apparently just routine exercises.” The number of Chinese ships near Taiwan, however, did not rise significantly, according to the first official and the intelligence reports. China’s last named war game around Taiwan was in April and called “Strait Thunder-2025A”.

Would a US War with Venezuela Be Used by China as Pretext to Invade Taiwan?

On December 17th, President Trump announced a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers in preparation for a US invasion of Communist Venezuela to overthrow the Venezuelan government, replace it with a US puppet government and seize control of Venezuelan oil and rare earth minerals. While I fully agree with Trump’s desire to pursue a regime change strategy with regards to the dictatorial regime of Venezuelan President Nikolas Maduro, this is an act of war and exactly the kind of naked, unprovoked aggression we executed against Iraq in 2003 and have been warning Communist China not to do against Taiwan. Venezuela is a country with as many people as Ukraine but nearly twice as much territory and up to 4.4 million militia troops. I was informed that Russia and China might want the US to invade Venezuela to weaken the US militarily in a quagmire much as Biden wanted to do with Russia invading Ukraine as it could bog down the US military and prevent the US from being able to intervene in a China Taiwan war.

The escalating standoff between President Donald Trump and Communist Venezuelan dictator Nikolas Maduro could lead to a full-scale war that could last several months if not years if the US military got bogged down fighting a long-term counterinsurgency war in a country nearly twice as large as Ukraine with much more difficult terrain. Such a conflict could sap US military strength at a critical time we can least afford it.

Another unprovoked forever war in our own backyard is not the foreign policy we voted for by the self-proclaimed “President of Peace.” At least when Russia invaded Ukraine, it only did so following 15 years of failed diplomacy to resolve the NATO in Ukraine crisis which the Kremlin understandably viewed as an existential threat to Russian security. If Trump does invade Venezuela, China will blockade and invade Taiwan next year and cite the US blockade and invasion of Venezuela as a pretext for doing the same thing the US has been doing and much of the international community will have trouble disagreeing with them. The administration will be establishing a very bad precedent for nuclear superpowers to invade their neighbors without provocation that the PRC will be guaranteed to follow by 2027. Maduro reportedly offered to step down as President and hold new democratic presidential elections in exchange for being allowed to retain control of the armed forces just as Communist Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega did in 1991 and for a general amnesty for himself, his family and all his regime loyalists but Trump refused. He previously offered to reduce Russian and Chinese influence in Venezuela and offer lucrative oil and rare earth mineral deals to the US in exchange for the US not invading. Trump should accept Maduro’s offers to avert the need for sacrificing the lives of thousands of US soldiers in an unnecessary war of choice.

Conclusion

One of the biggest concerns I have with this new National Security Strategy is that while President Trump has come up with some brilliant strategies, his implementation of his strategic vision has been underwhelming most notably with regards to the war in Ukraine where after dozens of promises to end the war in a single day he has made little if any progress to negotiate an end to the conflict with Russia following nearly a full-year in office.

While I continue to strongly oppose Communist China’s drive to achieve global hegemony by the end of the decade, I welcome Trump’s recognition of the need for peaceful co-existence which Russia and China to ensure America’s national survival. The key to a lasting nuclear superpower peace with Russia and China is negotiating a compromise peaceful resolution to potential nuclear tinderboxes in Ukraine and Taiwan minimally acceptable to Moscow and Beijing.

A US implementation of this excellent strategy with regards to the PRC would make the outbreak of a Second Sino-American War and particularly a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan less likely. However, US leaders should not fool itself into believing that Chinese President Xi Jinping is not going to give up his objective of reunification between the PRC and Taiwan by 2027 by force if necessary. Accordingly, we can expect that if the US and China are unable to negotiate a compromise peace agreement on the Taiwan question, China will very likely engage in a joint air and naval blockade of the island to force peaceful reunification on Chinese terms—i.e. full annexation.

The next installment in this two-part series will focus on how we can expect this NSS will effect US foreign policy with regards to Russia, Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

