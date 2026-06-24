On June 17th, President Trump signed a US-Iran armistice agreement in which the US capitulated to virtually all of Iran’s peace terms in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles which is exactly where Germany signed the Treaty of Versailles 107 years ago to the month bac in June 1919 but the agreement is mutually beneficial to both the US and Iran by ending this senseless war. During the signing of the agreement, Trump appeared dejected and defeated despite applause from fellow heads of state suggesting he understood the deal was more of a victory for Iran than it was for the US.

On June 17th, President Trump signed a US-Iran armistice agreement in which the US capitulated to virtually all of Iran’s peace terms in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles which is exactly where Germany signed the Treaty of Versailles 107 years ago to the month back in June 1919. It probably didn’t help the White House avoid comparisons to the German signing of the Treaty of Versailles that the agreement that it signed was Iran’s fourteen-point peace plan which it first submitted to US negotiators on May 2nd replacing Iran’s ten-point peace plan which Trump announced on April 7th were a workable basis for negotiations when he first announced the cease-fire ending major combat operations with Iran.

Germany also accepted a Fourteen Point Peace Plan authored by President Woodrow Wilson which served as the basis for the November 1918 armistice agreement when it conditionally surrendered to the Western Allies at the end of World War One. I have been waiting for one of the Israel First critics of President Trump’s Iran peace deal to denounce it as a modern-day Treaty of Versailles. I had predicted since the onset of the war that the Iran War would not end until Trump accepted Iran’s peace terms in some kind of conditional surrender and that is exactly what ended up happening.

As MS Now noted on June 18th, Trump has succeeded in alienating his entire base with his actions over the Iran War. First, he alienated his America First base voters by starting an unnecessary and unwinnable great power war with Iran and now he is alienating his neocon supporters by ending the war with an armistice agreement which was virtually hand-written by Iran’s Islamist regime. The report noted that Iran has become a lose-lose wedge issue for President Donald Trump; there’s no way he can get around alienating part of his coalition over it. When he launched his war on Iran, he infuriated the non-interventionist wing of his party who believed his promise that he’d start “no new wars.” Now his scramble to end the same war is alienating the hawkish sector of his party — who believe that Trump’s agreement with Iran to end the conflict looks like a humiliating surrender.

Some Republican Senators immediately began celebrating Trump’s decision to capitulate to Iran’s peace terms on June 14th with Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) calling on Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize before he had even seen a draft of the temporary cease-fire MOU. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) praised him as “the Dealmaker in Chief.” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) called the armistice deal a “great birthday present” defending Trump’s turn to foreign policy realism strongly during cable TV interviews. On June 17th, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who voted seven times to require President Trump to end the war and withdraw all US military forces from the conflict, criticized what he termed “regime change wars” and “endless military entanglements.” He argued that the individuals opposing Trump’s deal are the same ones responsible for past failed interventions. “This war must end. I stand with President Trump on peace,” Paul stated.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate, was initially more skeptical demanding Vice President JD Vance hand deliver a copy of the agreement to the US Senate to present it for Senate ratification, a call since repeated by notorious Israel First neocon talk show host Mark Levin. However, much like former President Barack Obama did with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, President Trump deliberately made this a non-binding framework MOU so the Senate couldn’t torpedo the agreement. Graham acknowledged Iran probably won’t agree to a deal to give up its nuclear enrichment program but argued it would be worth a try to reach a lasting deal to stop it from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “It opens up the strait, it continues the suspension of hostilities, it creates space to see if you can get a deal — I doubt if they can — on the nuclear program, but why not try?” Graham said. “If you can find a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear ambitions, go for it. The MOU puts that in place,” he added.

In Iran’s previous ten-point peace plan, Iran demanded the US pay Iran hundreds of billions of dollars in reparations. Iran reportedly considers unfreezing of $100-200 billion of its assets under the US-Iran peace deal to be an acceptable form of US reparations to compensate it for the tens of billions of dollars US and Israeli air strikes it incurred along with the $300 billion ‘Marshal Plan’ reconstruction fund the US has agreed to facilitate setting up. In Article Eleven of the agreement, “The US undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of Iran will be released and made fully available.” This wording suggests that the US agreed to give Iran full access to $100-200 billion of its frozen funds in the near future instead of the $24 billion reported by Iran. That is a much more expansive concession to Iran than the White House led us to believe. News reports indicate it already has $150 billion in funding available.

Without a doubt, the optics of Iran getting $400-500 billion in de facto reparations for US and Israeli strikes on its schools, hospitals and civilian critical infrastructure under this armistice agreement plus up to $75 billion a year in oil sales and transit fees aren’t good. While that is less than the $635 billion (in 2026 dollars) Imperial Germany was forced to pay the Western Allies after World War One, it’s still a huge sum for a country to receive that Trump claimed to have defeated fifty times in the past few months. These terms invite unfavorable comparisons to Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under which the US sent $1.7 billion in cash to resolve a dispute while unlocking $150 billion in Iranian frozen funds.

Vice President JD Vance has defended the deal as a “win-win” for the U.S. On June 14th, Vice President JD Vance touted the landmark agreement with Iran, saying the Trump administration had achieved its key objectives and predicting the deal could “fundamentally transform the Middle East” for decades to come. Vance said the agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and permanently prevent Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon. The vice president said the deal would not only end the conflict but could usher in a new era of stability and economic growth across the region.

“It’s going to end the war. It’s gonna make the Middle East more investable. It’s going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people,” he said. “This region of the world has been a basket case for my entire life and longer than that, and what the president has really set us up to do is to certainly eliminate the nuclear threat of Iran... but now possibly to build to a new era of Middle East prosperity and success, where it’s not a region of world where the United States has to worry about so much, but where frankly we can generate a lot of prosperity for the American people out of that region,” he added.

During his White House press conference on June 18th, Vance stated, “If the Iranians don’t change their behavior, their military and their nuclear program is still destroyed. If they do change their behavior, then they are going to have a transformative relationship with the Middle East, and the Middle East will have a transformative relationship with the people of Iran.” In terms of giving the administration a chance to reorient US foreign policy in a more America First direction in accordance with Trump’s outstanding National Security Strategy published in December, I think you can legitimately say that the armistice agreement is mutually beneficial to both the US and Iran by ending this senseless war.

But Vance’s claims that Iran’s military and nuclear program are destroyed have been debunked by US intelligence reports assessing that Iran retains 90 percent of its underground missile launch and missile production facilities as well as 91 percent of its coastal defense missile sites. Iran’s nuclear program remains “largely untouched” still intact and not substantially degraded. Its ballistic missile, cruise missile and drone force remain robust, capable of deterring future US and Israeli military strikes. Iran’s army remains at full strength. Most of Iran’s Air Force has survived the war. Iran did lose all eleven of its major surface combatants and perhaps a few of its submarines as well so that was perhaps the greatest US military success. Trump’s botched war against Iran has made it considerably stronger, not weaker, just as Biden’s war on Russia in Ukraine made Russia much stronger both economically and especially militarily. It has served to strengthen Iran’s Islamist regime and boost its regional power status while its military was not substantially degraded.

I think in terms of giving the administration a chance to reorient US foreign policy in a more America First direction in accordance with Trump’s outstanding National Security Strategy published in December, replacing our failed strategy of global hegemony, the armistice agreement is mutually beneficial to both the US and Iran. If it ends this senseless war with a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, it could salvage Trump’s presidential legacy. The Treaty of Versailles of 1919 merely served to sow the seeds of an even greater and more destructive war because it was incredibly unjust to Germany. However, this peace agreement is a much more equitable negotiated compromise agreement and is therefore extremely unlikely to fail as spectacularly as that infamous peace treaty did.

The Armistice Agreement is a Victory for Iran and a Defeat for the US

When the Iran war first began, I predicted that the war would continue indefinitely until Trump accepted Iran’s peace terms in recognition of a US strategic defeat. Now, it appears that my prediction is proving accurate. Signing this minimalist two-page peace framework agreement would be a very good move by Trump. This was his best chance since the he started the war to demonstrate his independence from his Israeli paymasters and he took it.

Now, he needs to focus on regaining the over sixteen million Trump voters who have deserted him over his illegal war fought on behalf of Israel and address the affordability crisis his war has created. Some of them came back right away like I did as soon as the temporary armistice agreement was signed on June 14th. Others like America First heroes Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene have announced they are leaving the Republican Party. Carlson declared: “How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States that puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.” Moments later, the former Congresswoman and staunch Trump ally echoed his sentiments and posted on X: “We are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.”

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, former Fox News host and President Donald J. Trump enjoying a light-hearted moment together before Trump decided to blow up his MAGA coalition with an unnecessary war on Iran fought on behalf of a foreign power in polar opposition to US national security interests.

It seems unlikely they will ever come back unless Vice President JD Vance is the Republican presidential nominee in 2028 and its difficult to see the Republican Party retaining control of the White House without their support and the support of many other America First conservative leaders and podcasters Trump foolishly chased out of his 2024 election-winning MAGA coalition.

The terms of the sixty-day armistice agreement with Iran appear virtually unchanged from what was reported on May 24th which reported it was based on Iran’s fourteen-point peace plan which it first provided the Trump administration three weeks earlier. That day, Trump called a meeting with his entire national security staff and Netanyahu did the same while Trump has made calls to the leaders of our Gulf allies which seem supportive of the deal. Two days later, the deal was ‘finalized’ between the US and Iran and sat on Trump’s desk for three days until he rejected it as I reported in my last article extending the war unnecessarily by another two and a half weeks.

As I have noted previously, the deal can rightly be seen as a victory for the Islamic Republic of Iran but it’s also the best deal Trump can negotiate for the US, so I view it as him returning to a foreign policy which puts America First rather than Israel First as he has been doing for the previous three and a half months because it prioritizes US national security interests over Israel’s. In addition, it has the potential to lead to a final peace agreement which permanently extricates the US from the Iran War quagmire. That said, it is also measurably worse than the deal Iran offered the US before Trump started the war because it leaves Iran in permanent control of the Middle East. Accordingly, by any measure it must be considered a humiliating US strategic defeat.

The chances of President Trump deciding to restart the war at the end of July when the agreement expires seems slim given it would only be a little over three months before the November midterm elections and would erase any gains he was able to achieve in reducing gas prices in the interim or limiting GOP losses in the US House and US Senate. So, it’s likely that the 60-day temporary armistice agreement will be extended indefinitely and the war is effectively over despite daily Israeli attempts to provoke Iran to restart the war with their daily bombing strikes on Iran’s Lebanese allies.

While Trump has misleadingly claimed the terms of the two-page peace framework agreement will ensure Iran never produces a nuclear weapon, the truth is that it does not do much to address Iran’s nuclear program at all. That said, I think Vice President JD Vance is correct in claiming talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program and other issues were productive this past Sunday given that they lasted over nine hours. The roadmap to achieve a permanent peace agreement with Iran could be based on Trump’s excellent Gaza War cease-fire, signed last fall, which had three phases of implementation. I think that Trump should offer to make the deal permanent in exchange for Iran down blending all 1,000 pounds of their Highly Enriched Uranium and limiting all future enrichment to 3.67 percent with a limited exception for enriching to twenty percent for medical radioactive isotopes which they have already offered to avert the need for any further potentially protracted negotiations.

Vance is claiming Iran agreed to the return of IAEA inspectors which Iran denies. Iran has already agreed to down blend its 1,000 pounds of Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) as part of any deal but has refused to give up either it or its 22,000 pounds of Low-Enriched Uranium. Iran had reportedly previously considered agreeing to a 10-year moratorium on uranium enrichment (which would constitute a huge concession if true) but Iranian officials have repeatedly stated they will not agree to a nuclear deal until the fighting ends on all fronts including Lebanon.

US Senate Votes to Block Further US Military Action Against Iran

In a historic vote today, the US Senate voted 50-48 to join the US House of Representatives which voted 215-208 a few weeks ago in passing a War Powers Resolution prohibiting President Trump from engaging in any further offensive military action against Iran, presumably including a naval blockade, without first receiving specific congressional authorization. It further directs the president to remove U.S. troops from hostilities against Iran under the 1973 War Powers Act, though it excepts elements of the armed forces that would be necessary to protect U.S. assets or allies from imminent attack. Because it is a concurrent resolution of Congress, it cannot be vetoed by the President though it is non-binding. What this means is that if Trump restarts the war, it will officially be both an illegal war, under both US an international law (because it was an unprovoked war of international aggression), and an unconstitutional war. President Trump.

The Department of War is now requesting $80 billion in emergency spending to rebuild munitions supplies that have been depleted since the conflict with Iran began nearly four months ago providing us with the best estimate yet of the actual cost to the US military of the war which excludes the cost of rebuilding US military bases in the region. The Senate voted on the measure two days after Trump threatened to bomb Iran if it doesn’t rein in its militant proxies in Lebanon. Trump posted on Truth Social: “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” Trump said Sunday. “If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

Back in May, Trump dismissed the House’s passage of the resolution as “a meaningless vote” and accused the four GOP lawmakers who voted with Democrats of being “grandstanders” and undercutting his negotiations with Iran to end the war. He can be expected to do the same with regards to the four Republican Senators that supported the resolution.

Neocon Backlash to the Armistice Agreement

Neocon Republicans have blasted the proposed peace deal. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) denounced Trump’s armistice deal as a betrayal of Israel. “History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea,” he told reporters. “I think the president is receiving some very poor advice on this deal.” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Mo.) said that the $300 billion account to fund the rebuilding of Iran — one of the measures in the signed MOU‚ “would make Iran’s payoff under President Obama’s 2015 deal look like a pittance by comparison.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said it’s hard to argue that Trump’s decision to order joint missile strikes with Israel against Iran in late February produced an outcome to justify the cost in lives and munitions. Tillis said the deal appears weak “on its face.” “You got to do the balance of accounts: a hundred billion roughly, maybe more, spent today; 13 dead, 365 wounded, injured; our partners in the Middle East bombed, they’ve had casualties. There’s got to be a lot of return on that,” Tillis said, summing up the cost of the conflict. “We set out by saying we were going to drive down to zero their nuclear capability. Now we’re equivocating on that. We said that we were not going to make the mistake that Obama did by sending them a plane full of cash. I got to reconcile the numbers there,” he said.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the lack of significant Iranian concessions on its nuclear program, its weapons arsenal and its long-standing practice of funding militant proxies throughout the Middle East raises serious concerns. He pointed out the deal doesn’t prevent Iran from continuing to enrich uranium or toll the strait, and “it gives them a lot of money they can use to fund their proxies.”

Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during part of Trump’s first term but went on to run against him in the 2024 presidential primary, wrote on social media that the Iranians will use any funds received to “further their nuclear ambitions and on terrorist proxies against us.” Haley added, “It’s a huge mistake to pay to rebuild the threat we just destroyed.” Neocon Israel First pundits have joined them in denouncing Trump’s armistice deal. The staunchly pro-Israel commentator Ben Shapiro called the deal a “disaster” during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. Another prominent conservative commentator, Erick Erickson, wrote on social media that the accord was “an American surrender.”

Trump helped defeat Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for re-election after he voted with the Democrats to impeach him on bogus charges in 2020. He has since proven the loudest GOP critic of Trump’s temporary armistice agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Congress. Cassidy even voted for the War Powers Resolution blocking Trump from restarting his war on Iran.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) had some of the most harsh criticism for the president’s armistice agreement saying, “It’s an awful deal. It’s kind of JCPOA-plus” comparing the MOU to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which former President Obama negotiated with Iran in 2015. Trump withdrew from Obama’s Iran deal in May of 2018. At the time, the Trump administration said the Obama deal “enriched the Iranian regime and enabled its malign behavior.” The administration at the time also said it had delayed Iran’s “ability to pursue nuclear weapons” while “allowing it to preserve nuclear research and development.” Cassidy said Trump’s new MOU with Iran “is going to leave Iran stronger, and it’s going to leave our allies weaker, and it may commit U.S. taxpayer dollars.” The memorandum states the U.S. will work with “regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Cassidy said Iran now has leverage over the rest of the world through its demonstrated ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz. “Now, Iran recognizes they can use their leverage over the Strait of Hormuz to extract from the other countries of the world whatever they want. And whereas before there was a credible threat that something would happen if they attempted to do so, I think that threat under this president seems to be exhausted,” he said.

Sen. Cassidy concluded by stating it was the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades.” “Reagan is rolling over in his grave. Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future. Now, Iran gets to build brand-new infrastructure under this deal,” Cassidy said. The Iran War has indeed proven the “worst policy blunder in decades” and it ended in a humiliating defeat. On the other hand, I believe this peace deal corrects that tragic mistake and was the right decision for President Trump and America as it represents the best terms he could get from Iran.

President Trump’s Welcome Return to Foreign Policy Realism

Just as I predicted in my last article published on June 17th, we are seeing a historic break between President Trump and Israel and Israel First neocon critics of his peace agreement now that Trump is pivoting back to being an America First conservative peace president. The Trump administration has dumped its neocon rhetoric and actions and has adopted America First conservative foreign policy realism and restraint.

While taking questions during a press conference on June 17th at the G-7 in Geneva, Switzerland, Trump cast his push to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as critical for American prosperity. He raised the specter of “economic catastrophe” in the absence of a deal and said he had no desire to end up analogous to former President Herbert Hoover, who is widely blamed for exacerbating the Great Depression. He admitted that he decided to sign the armistice agreement with Iran because there was no military solution from the US standpoint to re-open the Strait of Hormuz no matter how long the US bombing campaign had lasted just as I stated at the onset of the war. Trump said, “and they love the fact that the Hormuz — don’t forget if we were going to drop bombs … could be another three months … what do you have left, maybe nothing? But the strait would never be opened...We run out of reserves at about four weeks,” Trump said. “You know, there are reserves all over the world, and we would really run out, and there’ll be a time when you wouldn’t be able to get it.” He said it would be “bedlam” if the oil ran out. “What this does is it allows the ships to go,” he said of the Iran deal. “If we keep bombing, those ships won’t be going.”

The president defended letting Tehran have its arsenal of ballistic missiles, saying it will be one of the issues not related to Iran’s nuclear program that the U.S. will work on with Persian Gulf allies. He also suggested it would have been impossible to forbid Iran from having the missiles, which is a serious worry for Israel, when Iran’s rivals like Israel and Saudi Arabia have them. “I mean, they have to have some, because other people have some. You got to have some,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “I like some of these guys, but I … don’t think they’re smart. ‘Sir, you shouldn’t let them have any missile,’” the president said of unnamed advisers. “I said, ‘well, what am I going to do? Am I going to let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but they can’t have them?’ ‘Yes, sir.’” “Doesn’t work that way, you know, it doesn’t work that way, and missiles aren’t the problem,” Trump said, adding that missiles “hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet.” Iranian leadership has said that changes to its missile program were one of the red lines during diplomatic talks regarding the potential peace deal. Iran used its program to fire upon Israel and U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf.

Trump played down the permanence of the preliminary agreement during the news conference, saying it will fall apart if Iran does not honor its terms. “If they don’t honor the agreement, or some things aren’t even mentioned in the agreement, it’s a memorandum of understanding, but we have an understanding of certain things without writing it,” Trump told reporters. “If they don’t honor that, we’ll probably go back to bombing them until they honor it,” he continued, adding, “it’s amazing what bombs can do.”

During the press conference, Trump downplayed the importance of getting Iran to surrender its stockpile of 1,000 pounds of Highly Enriched Uranium and 22,000 pounds of Low Enriched Uranium likely due to the fact that he is unsure whether he will be successful in getting Iran to agree to do so saying that while the U.S. has “the equipment to get it” and that it would be “psychologically” satisfying to do so, “it’s actually not valuable. Not a lot of value.” President Trump was asked by a reporter if it is true that there is nothing in the fourteen-point armistice agreement that is enforceable that would prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons. Trump responded by saying “there doesn’t need to be” indicating he knows that the agreement doesn’t constrain Iran’s nuclear weapons program after claiming it was fake news.

The next day, Trump appeared to be open to allowing Iran to continue enriching uranium for nuclear energy purposes indefinitely saying, “You know, it is a little hard though when other people have it, other adjoining states have it, and you’re not letting them have it for the purpose of electricity and things like that. You have to use a little common sense.” However, during a White House press conference on June 18th, Vice President JD Vance clarified that the US still wants Iran to agree to no nuclear enrichment. He also said that the agreement required the US to withdraw its military forces to prewar levels within 30 days after a final agreement was signed implying the US would maintain two carrier strike groups in the region there until a final agreement was signed.

America First champion Vice President JD Vance’s presidential prospects have been greatly bolstered by the US signing of the 60 day armistice agreement with Iran. Vance has been looking very presidential as he has led the defense of the deal with dozens of TV and major podcast interviews while leading negotiations with Iran to finalize a permanent peace deal. His primary presidential challenger Secretary of State Marco Rubio has remained virtually unseen since President Donald Trump signed the MOU.

President Trump was wise to select Vice President JD Vance to lead in person nuclear negotiations with Iran in Geneva on June 21st instead of our do-nothing Secretary of State Marco Rubio who the Iranians don’t trust or respect. If anyone has a chance of negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran that achieves any of the White House’s objectives, it is Vice President Vance. As I have been stating since July 2024, if President Trump was serious about negotiating peace deal with Russia ending the war in Ukraine, he should send Vice President Vance to negotiate a bilateral peace deal with Russia in 48 hours and then pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept it.

On June 22nd, Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country as peace negotiations between the U.S. and Tehran continue. Speaking from Bürgenstock, Switzerland, he said allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into Tehran is “a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran,” Iran announced it would suspend cooperation with the agency in July 2025, shortly after Washington’s strikes on the country’s nuclear enrichment facilities. The IAEA last had access to declared military sites in Iran in June 2025 — just before those strikes. And once the Iran war broke out in February 2026, the agency stopped all in-field verification activities, according to the group’s director general.

The MOU Trump signed with Iran last week called for Treasury to provide immediate sanctions relief to Iran. On June 22nd, the US Treasury granted Iran permission to sell oil sanction-free for 60 days for the first time in decades. The Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license allowing for the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil through Aug. 21. It also allows the import of Iranian crude into the U.S. President Trump is so desperate to buy oil to avoid a financial crash and a huge spike in gas prices he has agreed to allow the US to buy Iranian oil for the first time in 47 years. It’s a smart move but it’s also a stunning reversal from US Iran policy for the past near half century which has sought to isolate and contain Iran and starve its Islamist regime of cash.

On June 22nd, Vice President JD Vance admitted Iran has the right of self-defense, not just Israel and US allies. He says the US is working hard to operationalize the armistice agreement and lock in its mutually beneficial provisions to transform the region and ensure a more just and lasting peace and prevent future unnecessary wars as I have long advocated the US do. Neocon Secretary of State Marco Rubio hasn’t been heard from in over a week because he is not a supporter of the policy shift or Trump’s armistice agreement with Iran. He has never really done his job in meeting with Russian or Iranian leaders to negotiate peace agreements anyway. Vice President Vance is acting as America’s top diplomat now and he is doing an amazing job of it bolstering his prospects for victory in the 2028 presidential campaign.

Trump Pushing Back Against Netanyahu for Trying to Sabotage His Armistice Deal with Iran

At a news conference at the G-7 held on June 17th, Trump had harsh criticism for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s conduct in Lebanon. The Israeli invasion of Lebanon and its continuing attacks amid battles with Hezbollah pose a serious threat to the U.S.-Iran peace deal — much to Trump’s irritation. A recent Israeli strike on Beirut was “unnecessary in my book,” the president opined saying “I feel bad for Lebanon.” Earlier in the news conference, he argued that Israeli actions in Lebanon generally are disproportionate. “I’m not saying they shouldn’t protect themselves,” the president said. “I’m saying when two drones are shot into the desert and drop harmlessly, you don’t have to knock down buildings in Beirut. They could behave better, and frankly they could do a better job.” The consternation from Trump’s remarks was immediately apparent. “Why on earth would Trump endorse Iran’s ballistic missile program?” ran the front-page headline of an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post. On the homepage of The Times of Israel, founding editor David Horovitz called Trump’s deal a “catastrophic capitulation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu thought Israel would be the biggest winner of a US-led war on Iran. Instead, it has ended up being the biggest loser as the war has left Iran stronger than ever, replacing Israel as the rising hegemon in the Middle East with its nuclear-capable missile arsenal fully intact and unrestricted by the armistice agreement and hundreds of billions of dollars richer. With this deal, President Donald Trump has upended the half century long US policy of trying to isolate and contain Iran instead pursuing a policy of normalizing diplomatic and trade ties as a fellow great power.

President Trump reported denounced Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu is a ‘con man’ in a new book, entitled “Regime Change” that was released today that reveals Trump’s behind the scenes contempt for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump told an Israel skeptic in the early months of his administration that he didn’t want “any part” of a Netanyahu war with Iran. He told another adviser that Netanyahu was a “con man”. Trump has since added “f****** crazy” and “has no f****** judgment” to the list of insults he has hurled at Israel’s leader. Yet strangely, he still started an ill-considered, foolish, unnecessary and unwinnable war with a near peer adversary for the first time since the Korean War on Israel’s behalf despite his contempt for Netanyahu.

During the past few days, we have seen a flood of statements from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance that have been very critical of Israel while White House’s pushback on critics of Trump’s armistice agreement in the US and abroad has been fierce. President Trump appeared furious at Netanyahu’s ceaseless bombing of Lebanon, he remarked: “You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody” – somebody to kill, that is – because “there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they’re not all Hezbollah” Vice President Vance echoed Trump’s statement attacking Israel for continuing its air and ground offensive against Lebanon saying, “You’re a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.” Vance’s statement served to rebut America Last neocon Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s absurd statement that “we negotiate with bombs.”

During a White House press conference on June 18th, Vice President J.D. Vance warned Israel’s cabinet members who are vehemently opposed to Trump’s armistice agreement that they should be careful in how they think and talk about it. Vance said, “I will say, and this does bother me, is that you’ve seen people within Bibi’s cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal and, in some ways, very personally attacked the President of the United States.” “Number one, Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world’s superpower,” Vance said. “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.” “The other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American Tax Dollars. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.” Vance pointed out that two-thirds of Israel’s defense weapons have been built and paid for by Americans and that the problem for Israel “is not Donald Trump.” “Anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation in that country,” he added.

This kind of political courage in championing peace and calling out Israel is why I believe Vance was the best possible choice for VP in 2024 and is the best possible America First conservative GOP nominee for President in 2028. Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu will never release the full Epstein Files against President Donald Trump because he knows if he forced Trump out of office, he would have to deal with a President JD Vance who, unlike Trump, has committed no criminal acts Israel could blackmail him on.

Trump Called on Iran to Unconditionally Surrender to US but He Ended up Surrendering to Iran’s Peace Terms Instead

Over the past several weeks, President Donald Trump has posted his demand for Iran to surrender three times word for word. He has been living in a fantasy world where Iran is on the verge of unconditionally surrendering to the US on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln much as Imperial Japan surrendered on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri eighty-five years ago.

As I predicted when the war broke out, the war would not end until the US accepted Iran’s peace terms and it appears that Trump was so desperate to score a win by announcing an end to the war on his birthday that he offered last minute inducements to Iran to agree to the deal. On June 14th, President Trump agreed to every single one of Iran’s peace demands as part of the 60-day cease-fire MOU in what was essentially an admission of Iran’s victory over the US.

Foreign Policy Expert Francis Fukuyama agrees that this agreement represents a US capitulation to Iran.

The MOU that Trump celebrated is a worse agreement than Obama’s 2015 deal, which Trump endlessly castigated in the past. Obama’s deal forbade Iran from enriching uranium beyond 3.67 percent for 15 years (far below the 90 percent enrichment necessary for bomb-grade purposes), and provided specific measures for removing enriched uranium from Iran. All of these provisions were to be overseen by outside inspectors, and Iran complied with its terms until Trump withdrew from the agreement. The major criticism of the deal, which U.S. hardliners stressed, was that it said nothing about Iranian support for regional proxies and that it provided sanctions relief at the start of the agreement.

Trump’s reported MOU, meanwhile, places no limits on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and makes no commitments about regional proxies. It does not provide for sanctions if Iran doesn’t concede by the end of the 60 days, though the Iranians have said that they will not proceed with final negotiations unless such relief occurs first. So Trump’s purported deal achieves considerably less than the agreement that Obama made.

Meanwhile, the American Conservative reported that some Democrats immiedately denounced the deal as Trump surrendering to Iran.

In a thread on X, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) offered the most comprehensive version of this reasoning, calling the deal “essentially surrender” while acknowledging that Americans “should be glad about it.” The deal negotiated by Trump is on “Iran’s terms,” according to Murphy. “They made one single concession - opening the Strait. And it’s not even a concession because the Strait was open before the war. Trump has humiliated America. He accomplished none of his goals. He was forced to surrender on Iran’s terms.” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was even sharper in his criticism of Trump’s deal, calling it “an utter disaster” because the U.S. will be “releasing billions of dollars” to an “enemy” in Tehran who can use it to rebuild its military and fund proxy groups in the region. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) similarly ripped the reported agreement as “a terrible deal” and “basically a surrender document from Donald Trump to the Supreme Leader of Iran.”

Having realized Iran would never surrender and decided to cut his losses with the Iran war debacle he created by opting to surrender on Iran’s peace terms to get this stupid and unnecessary war in his rearview mirror and avert a US economic recession Despite this fact, on June 18th, Trump told Axios the agreement amounted to “unconditional surrender” by Iran to the US despite the fact that he ended up caving to virtually all of Iran’s peace terms stating that “there are no limits” to his power.

The Most Important Lesson from the Iran War

On March 1st, the day after the war began I wrote, “No matter how many operational victories the US and Israel have in this war the prospects for us to have a strategic defeat in Trump’s war against Iran are extremely high because we have no way to achieve any of these three main objectives by bombing strikes alone.” As I predicted before the war, a US war against Iran was always going to be unwinnable. In 2002, one of the most massive US military exercises in history—Millenium Challenge--came to the same conclusion. The reason that it is unwinnable is that we have no capability to achieve regime change in Iran without a massive US ground invasion because there is effectively no armed opposition to Iran’s Islamist regime. The US does not have the ground forces needed to stage a full-scale invasion of Iran and ensure success. In addition, Iran likely has nuclear MRBMs and IRBMs in its hardened underground missile silos which cannot be destroyed by conventional air and missile strikes alone but can only be destroyed with US nuclear first strike and I believe that President Trump has no intention of escalating to the nuclear level against Iran despite his three threats to do so. The US Navy, which is the mightiest conventional naval force on Earth, has repeatedly demonstrated it has no ability to overturn Iran’s control of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

When the Iran War began, I warned that Iran could prove the graveyard of the American Empire. Now that the armistice has been signed, it would be premature to say the American Empire is ending. However, the end of the war has produced a sea change in the regional power structure in the Persian Gulf region with Iran as the new regional hegemon and 13-16 US military bases destroyed or rendered unusable. Trump seems determined to end the war with a permanent peace agreement and has effectively declared independence from Israel for the first time since he authorized the Israeli offensive in Gaza in March 2025 in flagrant violation of his excellent January 19, 2025, cease-fire agreement.

The US war on Iran has depleted approximately 45 percent of our conventional offensive missile arsenal and missile defense interceptors during 38 days of high intensity combat. At that rate, it is very possible that the US would run out of missiles were the war to resume within six to seven weeks. By contrast, Iran retains 70 percent of its prewar stockpile including 5,600 ballistic missiles of all types, thousands of cruise missiles and likely tens of thousands of heavy combat drones. Thus, in any missile and drone war of attrition, Iran is likely to be capable of outlasting the US and Israel and win. It now appears that Trump has declared peace talks with Iran are dead and that he is prepared to restart a full-scale war, but the US military would likely decrease the tempo of our attacks substantially from the level of attacks during the first 38 days of the war to prevent the US missile arsenal too rapidly.

This war was the first major conflict that the US has fought against a great power near competitor since the Korean War ended in 1953 and the US lost the war in humiliating fashion. During this conflict the mighty US Navy was unable to retake control of the Strait of Hormuz against a second-rate great power even after we sunk all eleven of their surface combatants, forcing us to sign an armistice agreement in which the US capitulated to virtually all their peace terms. So, what makes US leaders think we could take control of the Taiwan Strait against a nation with the most powerful conventional military on Earth with a navy that has 370 deployable battle force ships as opposed to only 287 for the US Navy in their own backyard? If the Iran War has taught us anything, it is that we cannot defeat any nuclear great power in their own backyard even if we sink all their surface combatants and the war does not escalate to the nuclear level if they possess thousands of anti-ship missiles as Iran does. It is simply a matter of geography.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and previously served as National Security Policy Director for Sen. Mike Lee during his 2010 campaign. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published by the end of 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

May 26th—Interview with Mario Naval on his X podcast to discuss Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran and the latest on Netanyahu’s success in getting him to sabotage and abort the peace deal he was close to signing with Tehran with his maximalist demands. We will also discuss why my prediction that this would be a forever war that would end in US strategic defeat has proven true and crunch the numbers on why the US military campaign has been so ineffective.

May 29th—Interview with Paul Mills on his Off-Grid Farming podcast to discuss the latest news about Trump’s undeclared war on Iran and Trump’s Summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 30th-Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran and the latest updates on Trump’s reported peace deal with Iran. We will also discuss how the war benefits China and Trump’s failed Beijing summit with Xi Jinping.

May 31st—Interview with Dr. Pascal Lottaz on his Neutrality Studies podcast to discuss whether Trump will agree to the 60 day cease-fire agreement which was negotiated on May 26th or whether the war will escalate with US military strikes and continue on into next year.

June 1st—Interview with Sotiris Danezis on the “Force” program on Greek ERT news to discuss the latest news about the Iran War, ongoing peace negotiations to end it and the US Naval blockade and limited military strikes against Iran and whether it will lead to a global recession.

June 1st—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to reject Iran’s peace offer negotiated on May 26th and give them a tougher counteroffer certain to be rejected. We will discuss where the Iran War is likely to go from here.

June 3rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss whether Trump will agree to the 60 day cease-fire agreement which was negotiated on May 26th or whether the war will escalate with US military strikes and continue on into next year.

June 3rd—Interview with Kristi Leigh on her DC Dispatch show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss the status of peace negotiations with Iran and all the ways that the war has served to erode Trump’s popularity risking the loss of GOP control of both Houses of Congress in November. We also talked about why Trump’s claim that he had to go to war to save Iran from being nuked has no basis in fact.

June 6th—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss reports of Iran’s warning to the US that it will conduct a nuclear test if Israel does not suspend its offensive in Lebanon or if the US escalates its undeclared war against Iran. We will always discuss my new comprehensive proposal to restore peace to the Middle East.

June 9th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War and prospects for ending the Ukraine and Iran wars with negotiated compromise diplomatic settlements or whether Ukraine’s military will have to collapse entirely before Ukraine surrenders following Putin’s Victory Day statement that the war will end this year.

June 9th—Interview with Steve Yang on his Natural Resource Stocks podcast to discuss the likelihood that the Iran War will continue until the end of the year resulting in a US and global recession as well as what President Trump can do to end it.

June 10th—Interview with Paul Mills on his Off-Grid Farming podcast to discuss the latest news about Trump’s escalating war on Iran, the future of suspended peace talks and the impact of Iran’s warning to the US that if the war continues it will test a nuclear weapon.

June 11th—Interview with Nate on his Canadian Prepper podcast to discuss recent revelations that Trump was warned by Iran on Tuesday that it will test a nuclear weapon if Israel does not suspend its war on Lebanon or if the US escalates its war on Iran.

June 11th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss the latest missile strikes exchanged between the US, Iran and Israel threatening a return to full-scale war and why this war is likely to drag on for many months if not years without a peace deal.

June 12th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss the latest developments with regards to the Ukraine and Iran wars and whether its possible that a peace deal can be negotiated ending either way or will the wars drag on with the war in Ukraine only ending with Ukraine’s military collapse this fall.

June 13th—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss the increasingly influence of Israel over President Trump and the US Congress, Joe Kent’s claim that Trump is under duress from Israel and the chances that a 60 day cease-fire MOU will be successful in ending the war with Iran.

June 16th—Panel Interview with Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson’s show “The Absolute Truth” and former CIA officer Larry Johnson to discuss Iran’s threat to test a nuclear weapon if the US continued to escalate its missile strikes on Iran and Israel continues its offensive against Lebanon.

June 18th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss the signing of the armistice agreement between the US and Iran in which we gave in to virtually all their terms and the chances that it will lead to a more just and lasting peace. We will also discuss Trump’s pivot to pursuing an America First peace policy again.

June 20th—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to sign an armistice agreement that includes all of Iran’s requested peace terms and whether it represents an abandonment of his neocon war policies and a return to pursuing an America First peace policy.

June 21st—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss the signing of the armistice agreement between the US and Iran in which we gave in to virtually all their terms and the chances that it will lead to a more just and lasting peace. We will also discuss Trump’s pivot to pursuing an America First peace policy again.

June 23rd—Interview with Kristi Leigh on her DC Dispatch show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss Trump’s armistice agreement with Iran in the context of a return to a courageous America First foreign policy which makes the US safer and more secure and whether Israel and its neocon allies will be successful in trying to blow up his Iran peace deal.

Upcoming Interviews

June 25th—Interview with Emerald Robinson on her “The Absolute Truth” show to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss Trump’s armistice agreement with Iran in the context of a return to a courageous America First foreign policy which makes the US safer and more secure and whether Israel and its neocon allies will be successful in trying to blow up his Iran peace deal.

June 28th—Interview with Dr. Pascal Lottaz on his Neutrality Studies podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to sign an armistice agreement that includes all of Iran’s requested peace terms and whether it represents an abandonment of his neocon war policies and a return to pursuing an America First peace policy and whether the armistice deal will hold.

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