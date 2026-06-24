The Real War

The Real War

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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
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I agree that Tucker is crucial to winning in 2028 .

Also David is spot on about Vance .

Of course , I have no knowledge but Tucker has never said a bad word about Vance .

Also ,I have this theory that in 2028 ,Tucker and the other top podcasters will go for. Vance . Many seemed to view Tucker as the leader . For gosh sakes ,the left Young Turks and Piers Morgan are with Tucker . I have this theory that if it is Vance , Elon will be in as will most of Silicon Valley . It would be wonderful to have an intelligent President .

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