Operation Midnight Hammer was a US air and missile strike on three Iranian nuclear sites which President Donald Trump declared totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program in June and set in back by many years making future negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program unnecessary. Eight months later, he claimed Iran was just two weeks from building an atomic bomb necessitating the US going to war against Iran a second time. But Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth rebutted Trump’s claim during his testimony to the House Armed Services Committee a week ago today stating that Iran’s nuclear program was never reconstituted but that that we had to go to war against them because they never gave up their nuclear ambitions.

A few years ago President Trump’s AI Czar David Sacks wrote an X post entitled “A War of Lies” exposing the ways in which Biden deliberately provoked Russia to invade Ukraine by refusing to agree to issue a written guarantee that NATO would never expand eastward and then lied and claimed Russia engaged in an unprovoked war of aggression. While Russia has been understandably condemned for invading Ukraine, its war with Ukraine has been one of the most provoked wars in modern history. Likewise, Trump’s War on Iran has also proven to be ‘a war of lies.’ Perhaps, the biggest lie of all is that the war is being fought to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Every day that President Trump or his administration officials are asked about the ever-increasing economic costs of the US naval blockade to the US or global economy or are asked how much longer the war will last, they lecture us that US citizens should be willing to pay any cost to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

I’ve studied military history and national security for the past forty-six years. My articles and interviews on matters of war and peace and national security strategy have been published in a dozen languages. I was thrilled when Trump was elected three times in a row because his America First conservative foreign policy he championed from 2015 to May 2025 was the one I have fought for my entire life. During his first term he consistently put America First with a policy of peace through strength and started no new wars but for the past twelve months he has put America Last with a policy of war through weakness. It’s as if we elected a Reaganite peace president in 2024 and got a neocon war George W. Bush-like president instead.

In a 2008 video that has since gone viral, President Trump declared that the greatest foreign policy mistake a US president has ever made was lying the US into a forever war in the Middle East and called on George W. Bush to be impeached over it. Trump was elected President in 2024 on a promise to be a president of peace, end America’s forever wars, end our regime change wars, prevent new wars from breaking out and save America from the outbreak of World War Three. He even promised to end the Ukraine War on Day One of his presidency.

That is why I proudly voted for him. Last May, he decided not to end Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine but fight it indefinitely. Now, he has embroiled the US in yet another no-win military quagmire in the Middle East in flagrant opposition to US national security interests, forcing our brave US military servicemembers to fight and die on behalf of a foreign power that he admitted two months ago might last forever. This has left millions of America First conservatives like me feeling betrayed. Trump’s forever war in Iran has completely fractured his America First conservative base. I fear it has likely torpedoed any chance we have of retaining control of either House of Congress in the November mid-term election and threatens to ensure a Democrat victory in the 2028 presidential election as well.

Trump’s lies about the war are too numerable to list in a single article. At a rally in Kentucky, on May 11th, Donald Trump repeatedly claimed the US had already “won” the war with Iran before quickly warning against declaring victory. As he spoke about the war, a bizarre moment came when Trump declared victory over Iran at least five times within just 13 seconds during his speech. Then, Trump said that “you have to be careful” before declaring victory. The conflicting statements and the subsequent backtracking went viral on social media. “We’ve won,” Trump said. “You never like to say too early that you’ve won, but we’ve won. In the first hour, it was over.” Trump repeated the claim that the US won his war against Iran on the first day of the war yet inexplicably refuses to end the war and lift the US naval blockade against Iran he claims we won over two months ago. In a March 13 Truth Social post, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was “totally defeated” and said in a post the following day, “We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability.” He’s offered similar assessments daily since then yet the US Navy continues to be unable to break Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian military he claims no longer exists in a war his supporters claim is not a war.

White House Lies About Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities

Following the US air and missile strikes on three deep underground Iranian nuclear processing sites on June 21st, President Trump has claimed that the US had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program as a result of US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites in June and set it back by many years. Hegseth went even further saying the US had successfully obliterated Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Interestingly, Trump claimed that the reason for his decision to start of what Fox News called his “special military operation” against Iran was to “stop the war” which is the exact same justification Russian President Vladimir Putin used when he launched Russia’s special military operation against Ukraine in February 2022.

A CNN report published four days before the outbreak of the war asked why Trump was considering bombing strikes on Iran and claiming Iran was one or two weeks away from building an atomic bomb eight months after claiming it was totally destroyed:

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” he said the day of the operation, June 21. Trump repeated the claim on social media. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his own comments on June 22 went even further, declaring that not only were the facilities obliterated, but so too were Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “Thanks to President Trump’s bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated,” Hegseth said. By June 24, Trump followed Hegseth’s lead. “It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!” Trump said on social media.

CNN further reports that on September 20th, Trump stated, “But I also obliterated Iran’s nuclear hopes, by totally annihilating their enriched uranium” and stated three weeks later Iran no longer had a nuclear program. On January 20th, he stated the US had “obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capability.” Even two weeks before the war on February 13th, he stated the bombings were successful in “achieving total obliteration of the Iran nuclear potential capability — totally obliterated.” So, Trump not only claimed the US had destroyed all 22,000 pounds of Iran’s enriched uranium months before the war, he claimed he destroyed Iran’s ability to enrich any more.

Then, on March 4th, just three weeks after Trump made that statement, he said the US had no choice but to start another war against Iran telling congressional leaders, “If we didn’t hit within two weeks, they would’ve had a nuclear weapon.” However, on March 18th, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that Iran did not rebuild its uranium enrichment capability following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against its nuclear program last year. “As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There have been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability. The entrances to the underground facilities that were bombed have been buried and shuttered with cement,” Gabbard wrote in an opening statement ahead of the hearing. The question is what changed to cause Trump to claim Iran was two weeks away from building a nuclear weapon three weeks after he re-affirmed Iran’s nuclear program had been completely obliterated. The answer of course is that he had taken the US to war with Iran without any national security justification, so he needed to make up and invent some reasons to justify his war of aggression in the minds of the American people.

The Khorramshahr-4 IRBM—Iran’s longest-range operational ballistic missile. Two of them were fired at the US military base at Diego Garcia which is located 4,000 kilometers from Iran catching US intelligence off guard.

In his State of the Union address on Feb. 24, Trump said Iran was “working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.” During the March 18th congressional hearing, Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked if Ratcliffe could confirm that Iran might have an ICBM in “as few as six months,” during the March 18th congressional hearings, Ratcliffe replied: “If left unimpeded, yes, senator, they would have the ability to range missiles to the continental U.S.” But Ratcliffe gave no timeline.

A report on Army Recognition seemed to confirm Ratcliffe’s statement in reporting on the existence of an Iranian ICBM under development.

According to Mehr News on July 27, 2025, Iran may have developed or prepared for testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), designated Khorramshahr-5. This missile is reportedly capable of a range up to 12,000 kilometers, a speed of Mach 16 (approximately 20,000 km/h), and the ability to carry a warhead weighing around two tons. If verified, these figures would place Iran among the few countries capable of conducting missile strikes across continents and significantly extend its strategic reach beyond the previously declared range limit of 2,000 kilometers. However, no official test has yet been acknowledged to date by the Iranian Ministry of Defense or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In September, Iranian MP Mohsen Zangeneh announced on IRIB state television that Iran had successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Iran has had an active ICBM program since 2005. It is worth noting that no other country in the world has pursued an ICBM program without first possessing nuclear weapons suggesting that Iran likely does possess a modest nuclear arsenal. That said, the pictures of the test suggest the test may not have been successful so there is no reason to believe the Iranian ICBM is currently operational.

Meanwhile, while testifying to the House Armed Services Committee on April 29th, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth admitted Iran had been unsuccessful in reconstituting their nuclear program since the US obliterated it in June but insisted that the US had to go to war against Iran because Iran “refused to give up its nuclear ambitions” to build a nuclear weapons some years in the future. Hegseth testified to the House Armed Services Committee that President Trump started the war on Iran when Iran was at its weakest point. Strong nations typically attack weaker nations not because the weaker nations pose a threat to them but because they want to conquer and subject them. Hagseth’s admission that “Iran was at its weakest point” strongly suggests that the real reason Trump started a war with Iran was to make it a US vassal state so he could pick their leaders and take their oil. Trump has admitted as much.

So, based on his testimony, not only did Iran not pose an imminent threat to the US but it posed the weakest threat it has ever posed to us since the Islamist regime took power nearly half a century ago. That leads reasonable minds to wonder what the point was of engaging in an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran when according to the testimony of Trump’s uber hawk neocon Secretary of War they posed us no meaningful threat. His statement in this regard is reminiscent of the Biden administration which claimed that Russia was so strong it was planning on invading our NATO allies in Eastern Europe while simultaneously claiming Russia was so weak that if the US just sent Ukraine one more US weapon system they could halt advancing Russian troops in southeast Ukraine and retake control of all of its lost territory. Either one or the other can be true but not both.

Dr. Peter Pry, the courageous and visionary founder and Executive Director of the Task Force on National Security which I help lead. In 2016, he co-wrote an article that Iran likely already has nuclear weapons, an assessment I have long agreed with. If true, Trump is fighting a great power war against a nuclear power that could escalate to the nuclear level with Iranian nuclear mushroom clouds over US cities or worse a super-EMP detonation over the center of the US that could destroy all US critical infrastructure in the continental United States.

I am old enough to remember that we have been told Iran has been two weeks to three months from having nukes for the past thirty-one years yet miraculously Netanyahu and other neocons who warned us it was on the verge of building nuclear weapons for decades are now telling us they don’t have one yet. According to both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the late Dr. Peter Pry, Iran has had the technology to build nuclear weapons since 2003 which means there are only two possibilities. So, either Iran’s leaders built a modest-sized nuclear arsenal years ago and have chosen to conceal its existence in which case Iran has proven to be a rational and responsible nuclear power or else they are so peace-loving that they have deliberately constrained themselves not to build nuclear weapons and have suspended their nuclear program for the past 23 years, as the 2025 US intelligence report, has assessed even in the face of persistent US and Israeli aggression. Either way, there is no imminent threat to either the US or Israel stemming from Iran’s nuclear program and thus no need to constrain Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

Iran has likely had nuclear weapons for many years but not once have they ever even threatened to use them against the US or Israel not even now when they are fighting a war not just for their independence but for their very existence as a nation against two nuclear aggressor states which are much stronger than they are because they are not even remotely suicidal. As I noted previously, Iran has never directly attacked US military bases or Israel except in response to our direct attacks on them and US intelligence has conclusively stated that they posed no imminent threat to the US or Israel whatsoever. Even if, as some Iranian leaders have suggested, Iran does possess a modest nuclear missile arsenal in its underground hardened concrete missile silos, there is nothing the US can do to destroy them short of a nuclear first strike.

The Biggest Fallacy About Iran’s Islamist leaders

Over the past year, the Trump administration and GOP members of Congress have demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding as to how Iranian leaders think and have instead projected their own ridiculous cartoonish assumptions onto Iran’s leaders which have little if any basis in fact. There is a huge fallacy that Israel and the Israel First neocons led by Trump himself have been pushing which I call “the Hitler madman theory” which presumes that Iranian leaders are as crazy as Hitler became in the last several months of World War Two. This theory presumes that Iran is led by suicidal and irrational maniacs and fanatics who cannot be reasoned with, cannot be trusted to keep their agreements because Iranian leaders don’t want peace but only want endless war.

They claim that Iran is basically led by suicide bombers who believe they will inherit seventy-two virgins if they blow themselves up and will use nuclear weapons on US and Israeli cities as soon as they develop one. There is literally zero evidence to support any of these facetious claims and a lot of empirical evidence that disproves it. Iran has never directly attacked the US or Israel except in response to being directly attacked by the US and Israel. The Islamic Republic of Iran is, much like the Russian Federation, a reactive power, not aggressor powers like the US and Israel in they do not initiate wars or direct conflicts but only engage in retaliatory counterattacks to the US and Israel. Iran has not invaded any of its neighbors in the past two hundred years including the forty-seven years it has been led by its Islamist regime.

I attended a state Republican convention last month and I asked low-information Republican activists and a Republican congressional candidate what their opinions were regarding Trump’s war on Iran and many of them said they supported fighting the war indefinitely because “we can’t allow Iran to get a nuclear bomb.” This line has been repeated by President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and countless members of Congress ad nauseum in an attempt to justify their support for a neocon America Last war in the Middle East even worse than Bush’s war in Iraq which many claim to have opposed. It is a line designed to completely obliterate any attempts to question why Trump broke his campaign promises to never start a forever war in the Middle East and reduce Republican voters to mind-numbered drones incapable of independent thought.

President Trump continues to absurdly claim without any evidence, as recently as this morning during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office that if it had not been for his decision to launch a great power war against Iran over two months ago, it would have already nuked Israel, all of their neighbors in the Middle East, Europe and the US itself with a handful of atomic bombs and no ICBMs to deliver them to the continental United States. He even quipped “perhaps none of us would be here today” implying that Iran would might have nuked Washington, DC if he hadn’t started his war against it ten weeks ago.

“We can’t allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon. We’re going to face consequences because we have to go down to Iran to prevent them from getting that nuclear weapon,” Trump elaborated. “They would have had it in just two weeks.” “Don’t forget we sent that impressive B-2 bomber in and took out their nuclear capabilities,” claimed Trump. “So without our intervention, Iran would have had a nuclear weapon, and perhaps none of us would be here today. I can assure you the Middle East would be gone, Israel would be gone, and they’d set their sights on Europe first before coming for us because they’re dangerous people,” said Trump. “These are dangerous people. And we’re not going to allow lunatics access to nuclear weapons. The power of such weapons is something I don’t even want to discuss. It’s not going to happen.”