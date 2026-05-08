US Arleigh Burke class destroyer launching one of its ninety-six missiles from its Vertical Launch System. Iran reportedly attacked all three US Navy destroyers operating near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week with cruise missiles, combat drones and fast attack boats. The US retaliates by disabling or sinking seven IRGC missile boats.

The Microsoft Network (MSN) reported today on the details of one of the ten reported Iranian attacks on US ships that took place on May 4th saying that Iran launched cruise missiles, combat drones and waves of fast attack boats targeting three US Navy destroyers—the USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and USS Mason (DDG 87)—sailing near the Strait of Hormuz. US CENTCOM reported that it shot down all the incoming missiles and drones and sunk or disabled seven Iranian missile boats in response during a three-hour period. Iran than retaliated to the US attacks on its missile boats by firing fifteen ballistic and cruise missiles at the UAE port of Fujairah striking one of their ships causing multiple injuries and fires.

Iranian forces launched cruise missiles, drones, and waves of fast attack boats at U.S. Navy destroyers escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of May 4, 2026, local time, sparking the most intense direct military clash between Washington and Tehran in the Persian Gulf in decades. American warships intercepted the incoming fire and sank seven Iranian attack craft within roughly three hours, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command spokesman Col. Patrick Ryder. Separately, Iranian missiles and drones struck the UAE port city of Fujairah and targets in Omani waters, injuring civilians and igniting fires at commercial facilities. The fighting did not stay confined to the strait. The UAE publicly acknowledged that Iranian missiles and drones struck civilian infrastructure and port facilities in Fujairah, causing injuries and fires. Omani authorities reported separate ship fires linked to drone strikes in their territorial waters, extending the geographic scope of the attacks across hundreds of miles of coastline.

President Trump stated earlier today that the three US Navy destroyers that had been assisting with ‘Operation Freedom’ have escaped out o the Persian Gulf and have rejoined the US naval blockade. On May 5th, at a Pentagon press briefing, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said there are currently 1,550 ships trapped in Persian Gulf. He also downplayed the Iranian attacks on US Navy destroyers the previous day stating, “Since the cease-fire began Iran has attacked US ships ten times--all below the threshold of combat operations at this point” where the US would restart the bombing campaign presumably because none of the Iranian missiles had struck US warships. At the same briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth boasted that the US had established a “powerful red, white and blue dome” of air and missile defenses over the Strait of Hormuz to secure international shipping routes. He added, “American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones and surveillance aircraft providing 24/7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels.”

Trump & Rubio Declare ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Over Despite No US Objectives Being Achieved

On May 1st, President Trump issued a letter to Congress certifying that his war against Iran has been terminated even though both the US and Iran continue to conduct acts of war including blockades in violation of the April 7th cease fire. During his White House Press Conference on May 5th, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed, “Operation Epic Fury is concluded” and that all our objectives had been achieved. The truth is that the US failed to achieve any of our objectives including regime change, eliminating Iran’s nuclear program, eliminating Iran’s medium range and intermediate range ballistic missiles and stopping Iran from continuing to arm its regional proxies. The Strait of Hormuz is now firmly under Iranian control making Iran the regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf. Most US military bases in the region have either been destroyed or rendered unusable by Iranian precision drone and missile strikes. US alliances and the petro-dollar system have been weakened while Iran and its allies Russia and China have been strengthened. Half of US offensive and defensive missiles have been depleted increasing the incentive for China to invade Taiwan while we are weak.

Deadbeat Secretary of State, Interim National Security Advisor and now Acting White House Press Secretary Marco Rubio leading a White House press conference on May 5th. Rubio has shirked from doing his job as Secretary of State refusing to negotiate peace deals with US adversaries giving him a lot of time on his hands to fill in for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who announced she had her baby earlier today.

Rubio insisted that ‘Project Freedom’ was an entirely defensive operation not an offensive operation and that we would not fire at them unless they fired upon us. So basically, he stated it was the exact opposite of Operation Epic Fury in which we had no pretense of self-defense because we attacked them without them having attacked us. He also stated the goal of Trump’s illegal war of aggression against Iran has shifted from achieving Iran’s unconditional surrender to restoring the Strait of Hormuz “back to the way it was” before Trump started the war in Iran. So basically, Rubio is admitting that the war was fought for nothing and all our economic suffering US citizens have had to endure from the Trump War Tax in the form of higher fuel and food prices, lost US jobs and rising inflation could have been totally averted. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) misleadingly claimed that the shooting had stopped so there was no need for Trump to seek congressional authorization to continue fighting his war against Iran.

Trump Aborts ‘Project Freedom’ After Gulf Allies Refuse US Basing Rights

US Gulf allies reacted angrily with both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait suspending US military access to their bases, airspace, and overflight rights in furtherance of ‘Project Freedom’ due to the fact they feared they would incur military retaliation by the new regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf which is the Islamic Republic of Iran. This forced President Trump to suspend ‘Project Freedom’ just one day after it had begun and mere hours after Hegseth and Rubio were pushed out by the administration to hype up its supposed success. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blocked the US from flying aircraft out of Prince Sultan Airbase or through Saudi airspace, completely grounding the operation. Bin Salman was “furious” after Trump announced Project Freedom on Truth Social without notifying them. Qatar and Oman were also blindsided, with Trump only contacting them after the operation began. A direct call between Trump and the Crown Prince failed to resolve the situation. Trump may have also suspended out of concern that Iran could resume its drone and missile strikes on US Navy destroyers that could cause dozens if not hundreds of casualties to US military personnel.

The loss of the use of our Saudi and Kuwaiti air bases on Tuesday essentially eliminated the US air defense umbrella protecting ships transiting the Strait forcing Trump to cancel Project Freedom after just one day in yet another major humiliation for President Trump and the US. Trump decided to invent the fake news story that he was suspending the operation because the US and Iran were making great progress in negotiations when in fact, we have made no progress in negotiations since Trump abandoned peace talks on April 11th and refused to restart them. Fox News host and Trump sycophant Jesse Walters was caught by surprise starting his show by claiming Project Freedom would bring us victory in Trump’s war over Iran an hour and a half after Trump posted on Truth Social that he had cancelled the operation. Watters then claimed it must have been so successful that it forced Iran to capitulate to US maximalist peace terms after a single day.

Thus, Iran has largely succeeded in their objective to eject the US military from the Gulf region and its likely that its dominance over the US in the region will end up being permanent underscoring the scale of America’s strategic defeat in Trump’s foolish war against Iran. A French owned ‘CMA CGM SAN ANTONIO’ following a US guided missile destroyer approaching the Strait was also struck by an Iranian projectile showing the US Navy was unable to protect it. A few weeks earlier, In a Truth Social post, Trump referred to the Strait of Hormuz as “the Strait of Iran” causing some to wonder if that was a slip or a reference to Iran’s new dominance of the Strait.

Trump Teases Iran May Sign One Page Peace Framework This Week

President Donald J. Trump at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. While he claims he wants peace and an end to his unnecessary war with Iran, he continues to engage in military strikes against it while demanding Iran’s surrender ensuring the US naval blockade and the war will continue indefinitely, leading to a US and global recession. He has reportedly told his aides he is impatient with Iran and is anxious to end the war but doesn’t understand why they haven’t capitulated to US maximalist peace demands yet.

On March 2nd, Trump declared he was willing to keep fighting his war against Iran “forever” just sixteen months after being re-elected president based on his promise to keep the US out of forever wars. Last week, he suggested the Iran war should wind down on “a similar timetable” as Russia’s war with Ukraine which has lasted four years and over two months to date making it sound like he is planning for a multi-year forever war with Iran. On May 5th, President Donald Trump dismissed ​Iran’s military capability and said Tehran “should wave ‌the white flag of surrender” suggesting he is no mood to compromise and is still insisting Iran accept his maximalist peace terms. Trump told reporters in ​the Oval Office that Iran’s military ​has been reduced to firing “peashooters” and ⁠that Tehran privately wants to make a ​deal despite its public saber-rattling. “They play games, ​but let me just tell you, they want to make a deal. And who wouldn’t, when your ​military is totally gone?” he said.

On May 6th, Axios reported that the Trump administration has agreed to a one-page Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which appears to be a modified version of Iran’s fourteen-point peace plan. Iran would commit to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, and the U.S. would agree to lift its sanctions and release billions of frozen Iranian funds. Presumably the moratorium would be for five years as Iran proposed on April 11th because Iran will never agree to the fifteen year one proposed by the US. Both sides would agree to lift blockades in the Strait of Hormuz. One Pakistani source confirmed that was the main issue in contention stating, “The main hurdle is the duration of enrichment restrictions. There is no final deal yet.” Axios reports that the U.S. was still awaiting Tehran’s responses on several key points of the one-page peace framework in the next 48 hours, and nothing had been agreed to yet. Iran reported that it is considering the US peace proposal, but that Iran’s nuclear program is not being discussed at this stage.

Fox News cited Axios in reporting the deal would include a complete and total block on Iranian underground nuclear facilities, and an end to Iranian restrictions on international shipping moving through the Strait and either a total ban on Iranian nuclear enrichment or a twelve to fifteen year suspension all of which are certain dealbreakers for Iran. A top Iranian government official is denying that the two sides are anywhere close to a peace deal or that it is willing to compromise with the US any more than what it agreed to during April 11th peace talks which included a five-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment and the dilution of all 1,000 pounds of Iran’s Highly Enriched Uranium.

Trump posted on Truth Social that: “[a]ssuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

Iran’s advisor to the Supreme Leader, Ebrahim Rezai, says Axios report is more of an American “wish list” than reality “Americans will not gain anything in a losing war that they have not gained in face-to-face negotiations, Iran is ready to pull the trigger. If they do not surrender and make the necessary concessions, or if they themselves or their puppets try to misbehave, we will give a harsh and regrettable response.” It’s highly unlikely that Iran will agree to Trump’s proposed changes to their fourteen-point peace plan until the US ends its naval blockade. Accordingly, Trump’s claim that Iran has accepted US peace demands are almost certainly fake news to provide him with political cover for his embarrassing decision to completely abort his overhyped ‘Project Freedom’ after just one day and the chances of peace being achieved anytime soon remain low. If Trump were serious about accepting most of Iran’s peace terms and then declaring victory, we could see an end to this stupid war, but we should never underestimate Trump’s penchant to snatch endless war from the jaws of peace as he has done countless times before with both his Ukraine and Iran forever wars. This seems like yet another attempt by Trump to claim peace is at hand when it is nowhere close to being achieved. If we can’t even agree on a one-page peace MOU which is not legally binding and does not create any enforceable obligations, chances are that this war will continue for many months to come.

Iran Announces ‘Persian Gulf Strait Authority’ to Enforce Tolls on Persian Gulf Shipping

Yesterday, in response to Trump’s recently aborted “Project Freedom”, Iran created a new “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” mandating that all ships seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz pay toll fees and fines in Iranian currency and bank guarantees to pass through. All US, Israeli and other ships that sanctioned Iran will be blocked. Iran is threatening that any non-compliance will result in the seizure of all vessels attempting to transit the strait. The Islamic Republic of Iran is asserting its new regional hegemon status over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Iranian Peykaap III-class missile boats which are armed with two anti-ship missile launchers which carry Chinese Kowsar anti-ship subsonic cruise missiles or Iranian Nasr anti-ship missiles with ranges of 25-35 kilometers. Iran claims that one of these missiles would be sufficient to destroy an enemy corvette-size warship of 1,500 tons or less. The US is reportedly employing two stealthy Littoral Combat Ship frigates in the Arabian Sea as part of the US naval blockade which are over twice that displacement.

This does not look like Iran is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the US ending the war re-opening the Strait to me, but the announcement could also be a bargaining chip to pressure Trump to sign a peace framework on Iranian terms. To be clear, the one-page framework agreement would not be a peace deal in and of itself but rather would provide for the winding down of each side’s blockades and the negotiation of a final peace agreement within a thirty day period.

Iran’s newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority has reportedly emailed shipping companies with stranded vessels in the Gulf, laying out its instructions for passing through the Strait of Hormuz:

1. Payment of tolls in Iranian Rials

2. Guarantees issued within the Iranian banking system

3. Countries that caused or contributed to damages during the war must pay reparations before obtaining a permit. Countries that sanctioned Iran or blocked its assets abroad are banned entirely

4. All documents must use the name “Persian Gulf”

5. Non-compliance results in vessel seizure and a fine of 20% of cargo value

6. All vessels must follow designated corridors and comply with Iranian Armed Forces instructions

7. Israeli-flagged vessels and any ship going to or from Israeli ports are banned.

Later the same day, Trump seemed to backtrack on the claim he had made a couple hours earlier that the terms of a US-Iran peace deal had already been agreed to by Iran and was ready to be signed and told the New York Post it was too soon to talk about face-to-face peace talks with Iran. After Israel heard Trump saying a peace deal was about to be finalized, Netanyahu decided to blatantly violate Israeli’s four-week cease-fire with Lebanon by ordering Israel’s terror bombing campaign on Beirut to resume killing and wounding hundreds of Lebanese civilians to prevent a peace deal from being signed. Meanwhile, both the US and Iran continue their cease-fire relations with reported Iranian attacks on Kurdish rebels in Iraq and attacks on the UAE while an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired on and disabled an Iranian tanker that was attempting to reach an Iranian port yesterday.

Trump Resumes Bombing Strikes on Iran Ending One-Month Cease-Fire

Earlier this afternoon, the Trump administration opted to placate Kuwait and Saudi Arabia by resuming US bombing strikes on Iran for the first time since the cease-fire went into effect one-month ago to the day in exchange for them allowing US aircraft to resume use of their military bases. The US conducted bombing strikes against the Iranian ports of Qeshm, Bandar Kangan, and Bandar Abbas in response to Iran’s strikes on the UAE port of Fujairah three days ago. Iran also reported explosions in Tehran which may have been from US bombing strikes on the Iranian capitol. The US bombing strikes were undertaken the day before Trump reportedly hoped Iran would issue its response to his offer of a one-page peace framework that would phase out the blockade and end hostilities between the US and Iran within thirty days.

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported on Thursday that the U.S. attacked an Iranian port city with airstrikes, which were initially believed to be carried out by the United Arab Emirates. “NEW: US military just carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas: Senior US official tells me, but this is NOT a restarting of the war,” Griffin wrote on X. Griffin’s report came amid ongoing talks between Iran and President Donald Trump’s administration for a long-term end to the conflict.

Griffin added more details to her initial post, writing, “A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire.” She added: The strike on one of Iran’s oil ports comes two days after Iran fired 15 ballistic and cruise missiles at UAE Fujairah Port, eliciting anger from Gulf countries after top Pentagon leaders said Tuesday that the Iranian strikes did not rise to the level of breaking the ceasefire, calling it low level attacks that didn’t rise to that level.

President Trump abruptly called off Project Freedom to open the Strait of Hormuz and guide ships through the strait after announcing the start of the military operation on Sunday. A senior US official confirms to me the @wsj_com reporting from today that the Saudis and Kuwaitis abruptly halted permission for the US to use its bases and air space for Project Freedom, a decision that this official said has been reversed. Saudi officials reportedly were angry at the Pentagon downplaying the Iranian strikes on Monday.

With the US-Iran cease-fire in tatters, the prospects for a peace deal are lower now than at any time since the cease-fire agreement was reached one month ago today. The renewed US bombing strikes on Iran suggest Trump is insincere in his professed desire for peace with Iran. Despite White House denials the US bombing strikes on two Iranian ports and perhaps its capitol city of Tehran as well show that the war is back on, albeit not a full-scale war as was the case during the first thirty-eight days, with an increasing number of air, missile and naval strikes being conducted by both sides. Today is Day 68 of Trump’s unprovoked war of aggression against Iran and it will remain an illegal war unless or until it obtains congressional authorization to continue Trump’s unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

Now that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have allowed resumed US access to their airbases, Trump is reportedly considering reviving US naval escort operations under ‘Project Freedom’ which he was forced to abort by them two days ago. Meanwhile, US officials have announced that Israel and Lebanon will hold a third round of talks next week following Israel resuming terror bombing strikes on Beirut over the past couple of days in an effort to disrupt US-Iranian peace deal which Trump stated could be reached soon.

Some analysts are suggesting the Trump administration may be hoping Iran will strike US warships to give it a pretext to restart a massive air and missile bombing strikes against it in the hopes of regaining public support for the war which two-thirds of Americans now oppose. However, I believe Trump is sincere in wanting to avoid resuming a full-scale war with Iran and is wanting to phase it out over the next month. Unfortunately, he remains unwilling to make the difficult compromises with Iran necessary to do so, afraid that if he relents from demanding Tehran agree to his maximalist peace terms, the war may be viewed as a US strategic defeat.

Recent Interviews

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 8th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran “back into the stone ages where they belong” and destroy Iran’s civilization in one night seeming to imply the use of nuclear weapons to kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 10th—Interview with Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV to discuss what happens if Iran doesn’t meet Trump’s ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night and whether Trump’s threat is serious or a bluff which he has no intention of carrying out.

April 10th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran back into the stone age and the ramifications of him threatening to target and destroy Iran’s electrical power plants and potentially kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

April 21st—Interview with Pascal Lottaz on his “Neutrality Studies” podcast to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s unwinnable great power war against Iran for the US and the world, Trump’s plans for escalation and the prospects for peace before it escalates to World War Three.

April 23rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast. We will discuss Trump’s indefinite cease-fire with Iran and continued blockade and whether Iran will succeed in getting Trump to capitulate to Iran’s peace terms.

April 29th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to break off in person peace negotiations with Iran and Iran’s response in refusing to limit its nuclear program so long as the US naval blockade continues.

April 30th—Interview with Afshin Rattansi on his Going Underground TV show which is broadcast on RT to discuss the state of Trump’s unjust war of aggression against Iran. We will talk about whether Trump is likely to escalate or de-escalate the conflict as well as the ramifications for the war in terms of transforming Iran into a new regional great power/hegemon of the Persian Gulf.

May 7th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to suspend "‘Project Freedom’ and resume bombing strikes against Iran a day before he hoped Iran would respond to his offer of a one-page peace framework that would phase out the blockade and end hostilities between the US and Iran within thirty days.

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