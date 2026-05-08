The Real War

The Real War

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john webster's avatar
john webster
4h

One of the things you continually fail to take into account is that Trump is an idiot surrounded by people who (mostly) know he is but can't speak out against him. He simply doesn't understand what's going on and just reacts and has only aspirational 'strategies'.

Reply
Share
WMG's avatar
WMG
3h

- Trump is as dumbs as rocks. I don't believe for one minute that Tump is capable of any kind of strategic thinking. Hence, the current "mess" in the Middle East.

- Obama had sent in early 2010 his then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen to Israel to "read the israelis the riot act" / told the israelis to NOT attack Iran. But Trump is bought and paid for by the Israel lobby and was played by Netanyahu like a fiddle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4tEpFH3kDA&t=3s

- I personally consider Obama to be one of the best / if not the best president the US had since - at least - WW II.

- Former president Nixon had some very sound advice for US policy regarding the Middle East. The Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore but Nixon's opinion is still very sound / very valid today.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GUm74GXbN28

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David T Pyne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture