US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet taking off from the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. US CENTCOM reported it launched six US attack aircraft to strike military targets along Iran’s southern coastline this afternoon.

Yesterday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a drone attack on the Singapore flagged tanker M/V Ever Lovely yesterday which caused moderate damage to its bridge as it was successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman. Earlier today, President Donald Trump complained about what he rightly termed a “foolish violation of our cease-fire agreement” under Article Five in which Iran committed to help ensure the “safe passage of commercial vessels” through the Strait. During a White House press conference earlier this afternoon, President Trump said “you’ll see” when asked if the US would respond to Thursday’s attack. Then, a few hours ago, President Donald Trump restarted his illegal and unconstitutional war with Iran by bombing four Iranian military targets including underground missile and drone storage facilities and coastal radar sites.

CNBC reported on the breaking news cease-fire violations by both sides:

The U.S. military struck Iran on Friday after President Donald Trump accused the Islamic Republic of “foolish violation” of a ceasefire agreement by launching drone attacks at ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s military later said it had retaliated for the strikes. U.S. Central Command said its aircraft “struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites.” A one-way attack drone launched by Iran on Thursday struck the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Ever Lovely in the strait off the coast of Oman, Central Command said in a post on X. The vessel was able to continue on its way through the strait, which is a major thoroughfare for the shipment of oil. Trump said the U.S. military “knocked down” three other attack drones aimed at ships in the strait. “The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire,” Central Command said. “Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor,” Central Command said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, in a statement, after the U.S. strikes, said, “Following the violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, a few hours ago, the treaty-breaking US regime, as always, violated its commitments and, under various pretexts, attacked the coasts of the Islamic Republic of Iran with an airstrike due to the passage of a violating ship through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.” “The IRGC Navy responded to this aggression by striking the positions of the US terrorist army in the region,” the IRGC said. “According to clause 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the arrangements for controlling passage in the Strait of Hormuz are with the Islamic Republic of Iran; however, the US, by provoking various parties, sought to violate this commitment, to which a necessary response was given, and this will be the case from now on.” “If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this,” the IRGC said. Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, in a post on X said, “The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again.” “The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire,” Azizi said.

It’s important to point out that Iran didn’t violate the cease-fire by attacking the US or Israel. It was the US that violated the cease-fire agreement by attacking Iran which was an escalatory rather than a proportionate response to the Iranian cease-fire violation with its single drone attack on a neutral ship. Furthermore, Iran has shown considerable restraint by refraining from retaliating against Israel for its daily bombing strikes in violation of its numerous cease-fire agreements with Lebanon. Iran has also refrained from retaliating against the US over Trump’s multiple violations of its sixty-day cease-fire Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the US in terms of his continuing threats to occupy and invade Iran as well as to assassinate its top diplomats.

Iran is likely to respond by pulling out of all nuke talks with the US and might even shutting down the Strait of Hormuz to any ship that doesn't pay its $1 per barrel transit fee. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is now claiming it has struck US military sites in the region after President Trump ordered the US military to bomb four Iranian military sites and restart the war but it appears its claim is false as there have been no reports of any Iranian strikes. Iran is threatening further escalation if US bombing strikes continue. This could restart a cycle of ‘tit for tat’ escalation with the US and Iran bombing each other on a weekly if not daily basis unless Iran does not follow through on its threats to retaliate. Its possible Iran might opt not to out of a desire to secure its massive financial and economic gains the US has promised it under the terms of the 60-day cease-fire agreement and avoid a resumption of the US naval blockade.

President Trump’s much touted cease-fire lasted a mere nine days. The neocons are no doubt cheering their success in getting him to attempt to blow up his 60-day armistice agreement much sooner than most people expected. It appears that he’s back to being an America Last neocon war president again and can’t be trusted to honor any cease-fire agreement between the US and Iran. If he keeps up these military strikes, Iran could respond by re-closing the Strait of Hormuz indefinitely and the US will be facing a likely recession within months just in time for the Democrats to sweep both Houses of Congress in the November 3rd mid-term elections. That will enable the Democrats to impeach him and other top White House officials early next year and investigate his family members on corruption charges, delivering Iran yet another victory to make the remainder of his term miserable.

Given that Trump seems to be hell bent on fighting a forever war with Iran that could last until the end of his presidential term, it is worth considering exactly what his war with Iran has accomplished, what the point of fighting the war was in the first place and who have been the winners and losers of the war thus far.

What Has the US War on Iran Accomplished?

President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference at the G-7 Summit in France on June 17th the same day he signed his sixty-day armistice Memorandum of Understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Throughout his press conference, Israel First neocon Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared rigid and dejected following news reports he had been critical of Trump’s decision to sign the agreement which incorporated all of Iran’s peace terms.

Trump’s surprising decision to normalize diplomatic and trade relations with Iran last week, treat it like a regional great power/near-peer competitor and admit that Iran is led by rational leaders represents a stunning departure from past presidents. His decision to sign the 60-day armistice agreement on terms highly favorable to Iran was an admission that the US could not achieve its war objectives by military means no matter how long it fought the war. The lessons from this war should lead to a more prudent, reasonable, rational and restrained foreign policy that is more in line with America’s national interests and more focused on homeland, hemispheric and strategic defense in line with the 2025 US National Security Strategy which called for the US to withdraw most of its troops from Europe and the Middle East and delegate regional security to the EU and Israel respectively.

In the assessment of The American Conservative’s Andrew Day, “What Trump has actually accomplished is to reframe the Islamic Republic as a legitimate actor in world affairs, rather than a Forever Enemy whose very existence America can scarcely tolerate.” Could it really be that half-a-century of hostility is being dissipated, or at least mitigated?

Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ economic sanctions campaign from 2017 to the present was designed to try to impoverish Iran and starve its Islamist regime of cash it could spend on funding its military, increasing its ballistic missile production, expand its incipient nuclear arsenal and fund its regional proxies. This agreement reverses that policy with Vice President JD Vance saying the White House is offering to transform its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran to one of peace and economic cooperation stating, “We are extending an open hand to Iran. If they want to change their relationship with us, we will change our relationship with Iran.” Most foreign policy realists are comfortable with normalizing diplomatic and trade ties with Iran and ending the US policy of military confrontation with Iran but I suspect many Israel First neocon Republicans are not.

As Adam Gallagher, a contributing fellow with Defense Priorities, wrote an excellent article in The National Interest yesterday:

For decades, the United States, encouraged by Israel, has overhyped the threat posed by the Islamic Republic. If the United States hadn’t needlessly overextended itself in the Middle East, there was almost nothing Tehran could do to harm the United States. But the war has strengthened Iran’s strategic position, as Tehran now has a stranglehold over one of the world’s most important commodity chokepoints. Meanwhile, the conflict has been a disaster for the United States and the global economy. It’s time to finally get out of the Middle East. US engagement in the region has sapped American lives, resources, and bandwidth for far too long. US attempts to dominate the region have had bloody and destabilizing consequences for the people of the region and wasted money that could have been used to improve American lives. Washington’s enormous and costly bases have proven ineffectual at best, and our unwavering support for Israel has enabled its aggression. The Middle East has long been a region of declining strategic importance, and its challenges are fundamentally political. These problems, from the threat posed by terrorist groups to the free flow of oil from the region, are best addressed by regional states.

What Was the Point of Fighting an Unnecessary and Unwinnable War with Iran?

When a draft of the terms of what would later become the final signed June 14th MOU armistice MOU was first leaked on May 23rd, several Republican hawks, including and Ted Cruz (R-TX), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attacked the peace deal with Iran. “The deal being floated with Iran seems straight out of the Wendy Sherman-Robert Malley-Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world,” Pompeo wrote on X. “Not remotely America First.“ Sen. Ted Cruz posted, “I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran ‘deal,’ being pushed by some voices in the administration. If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant “death to America” — now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.” On May 24th, White House advisors slammed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Israel) for undermining Iran deal negotiations while President Trump posted on Truth Social calling them and all his other Iran War critics “fools.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) misrepresented himself as an America First conservative during the 2016 presidential campaign causing me to strongly support him. However, during an appearance on the Tucker Carlson Network on June 18, 2025, he came out of the closet as a diehard Israel First/America Last neocon warmonger. Years ago, he was booed by a group dedicated to the defense of persecuted Christians in the Middle East for declaring, “If you will not stand with Israel and the Jews, then I will not stand with you.” Now, he claims Tucker Carlson, who has been a lifelong supporter of Israel like myself until very recently, is an “anti-Semite” for rightly criticizing Israel’s terror bombings which have killed tens of thousands of Gazan and Lebanese civilians.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, is an Israel First neocon warmonger who infamously stated during a Fox News interview that he didn’t care about US citizens and only cared about Israel and has already gone on record saying Republican congressional majorities should be sacrificed in Iran. Graham was also highly critical of the reported peace deal, calling it a “nightmare” for Israel. “If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution,” Graham wrote on X. “This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability [to] inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel,” Graham continued.” Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate,” Graham said. “I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Israel) concurred with Graham’s assessment seeming to denounce the deal as a modern-day Munich Pact. Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu also spoke out against the US-Iran peace framework agreement saying, “it would be very bad for Israel.” The day after Trump announced his June 14th armistice agreement had been finalized, a senior Israeli official told Israeli i24NEWS: “If we had known the war would end this way in terms of the political outcome, it is not certain it would have been worth going to it.” Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who resigned in part because of Netanyahu’s terror bombings that killed over 58,000 Gazan civilians, condemned the agreement stating “The emerging agreement with Iran appears to be a strategic failure that will require Israel to engage in diplomatic, military and legal struggles in the coming years.

Now that Trump’s has decided to capitulate to virtually all of Iran’s peace terms in the peace deal that was signed last week, it is worth asking the question, as Sen. Graham did a month ago, what was the point of the US fighting an unwinnable and unnecessary war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and what did it accomplish? It would have been much better to have accepted Iran’s far better nuclear deal they offered the day before he started the war, rather than get our US military bases destroyed or rendered unusable for no good reason and nearly half of our conventional missile arsenal depleted. Given the terms of the deal are not favorable to the US, it might have even been better for the US to have simply ended the blockade and unilaterally withdrawn all US military forces from the region without paying Iran hundreds of billions of dollars.

During an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump that aired on Fox News on May 30thth, President Donald Trump stated that he has “a very short window” to fight all his wars before the November mid-term elections seeming to acknowledge that he expects the Democrats will take control of both Houses of Congress and block him from taking further military action by defunding his wars. That likely explains why he chose to fight wars against Venezuela, Iran and likely Cuba this year instead of after the mid-term elections so that he could try to minimize largescale Republican losses in both Houses of Congress that will likely ensure in response to his failed war on Iran.

During the interview, President Trump appeared to admit the US should never have started a war with Iran as he compared the more than three-month war with the U.S. war on Iraq, which lasted more than eight years. “If you look at what happened with Iraq, we did so bad, that was such a foolish thing, what we did. Shouldn’t have been there in the first place, by the way, and we shouldn’t have been in Iran,” he said during an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, which aired on Fox News on Saturday evening. The president then went on to justify the war by saying that if the U.S. didn’t attack Iran first in June last year, Tehran would have had a nuclear bomb by now, and that Israel wouldn’t have continued to exist. He made a similar statement on March 16th shortly after the Iran war began saying “you could make the case that maybe we should be there at all.”

The US has lifted its naval blockade on Iran in exchange for Iran re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran would get full US sanctions relief if it agrees to a deal on its nuclear program acceptable to the US. It is looking like Trump is planning on accepting a new JCPOA II agreement where Iran would give up all its enriched uranium to Russia and possibly suspend uranium enrichment for five years to enable him to claim a victory. If President Trump had just kept the original 2015 JCPOA in place, it would have averted his perceived need to start an unnecessary and unbelievably costly 110-day war with Iran which has served to massively deplete the US military conventional missile stockpile and seriously damage our economy. Essentially, Trump’s war on Iran achieved nothing other than to catapult them to the exalted status of the new regional hegemon over the Persian Gulf.

It is far from certain that Iran will ever agree to meaningfully curtail its nuclear weapons program, certainly not to the extent it did under the JCPOA that Trump foolishly scrapped in 2018 that served as the pretext for his Iran nuclear crisis. The reason is because Iranian leaders now know they hold most of the cards and the US will have little leverage other than a complete lifting of all US economic sanctions to incentivize Iran to make a deal. However, even if it does not, a resumption of the blockade or US military strikes on Iran will likely not be a viable option for Trump politically when the 60-day cease-fire expires on August 19th because there will be less than two and a half months until the November 3rd midterm election where the Democrats are already heavily favored to retake control of both Houses of Congress. It would merely serve to guarantee that unfavorable outcome for the president’s political party.

Thomas Freedman published an op-ed in the New York Times in which he rightly concluded that President Trump fought a war with Iran to stop Iran from building a nuke he had every reason in the world to know they would never use. Doing so would provoke immediate US and Israeli nuclear retaliatory strikes on Iran and Iran’s leaders are very far from crazy or suicidal as Israel and the neocons wanted us to believe. They have proven to be more rational and reasonable than Trump and Netanyahu have acted. So why did he start the war? I have been stating it likely had nothing to do with Iran’s nuclear weapons and everything to do with expanding the US and Israel’s imperial hegemony to Iran to make it a US vassal state and steal its oil as he has admitted.

Rubio and Hagseth Testify to Congress that Trump Started a War with Iran Because it had Never Been Weaker

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lying to Congress during testimony to the House Armed Services Committee. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing him and CIA Director John Ratcliffe for opposing his armistice agreement with Iran. If he did, it would serve as a heavy blow to the neocon wing of the White House given he is the most blatantly Israel First/America Last neocon warmonger in the Trump administration.

During his testimony to the House Armed Services Committee on April 29th, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth admitted that the reason that Trump decided to attack Iran is not because Iran posed a threat to the US but because Iran has never been weaker. Rubio echoed this White House talking point during his congressional testimony on June 2nd have now stated that the reason Trump attacked Iran was not because it threatened or attacked us but because “the regime was at its weakest point.” In fact, the exact opposite is true. US military strikes have caused the great majority of Iranians including millions that had opposed Iran’s Islamist regime to support it against the US and Israeli aggressors. Meanwhile, US intelligence reports that Iran’s military industrial base is much stronger than previously believed and is on track to rebuild its drone and missile stockpile to prewar levels within six months.

During his congressional testimony, Rubio added, “There is the prospect before us... that, for the first time, certainly in my memory, they have agreed to negotiate aspects of their nuclear program that just a month ago, just a year ago, they were refusing to even mention, much less enter into discussions about.” However, that statement is false. Former President Barack Obama got Iran to surrender 97 percent of its enriched uranium in 2015 without losing a single US life or firing a single missile. During his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on June 2nd, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the Iran war was “highly successful” in achieving its military objectives, which he says was “dramatically reducing the defense industrial base of Iran.” In fact, US intelligence reports 90% of Iran’s underground missile production and launch facilities remain operational. Iran has damaged or destroyed 20 US military bases in the Middle East with ballistic and cruise missiles Trump claimed to have totally obliterated. Have administration officials been ordered to lie to Congress about all the military and strategic failures of Trumps war on Iran to accomplish any of his war objectives?

During his congressional testimony on June 2nd, Rubio also falsely claimed “the Iran War is over” at a time Trump was intensifying US military strikes on southern Iran and Iranian warships with three days of US missile strikes last week alone. As I wrote in my ‘Real War’ substack last month, Trump’s war on Iran is “a war of lies.” Literally everything Trump, Rubio and Hegseth have said about the war including their claims that we have destroyed the Iranian military has been proven to be objectively false. Of course, the reason that Rubio claimed the war was over was to attempt to reduce support for the Iran War Resolution passed by the House of Representatives the day after Rubio testified. The concurrent resolution was passed by the US Senate on Tuesday blocking Trump from further offensive military action against Iran and mandating he begin withdrawing US military forces from the theater of war causing President Trump to lash out at the four Senate Republicans that voted to pass it.

The reason that the Trump administration has repeatedly refused to provide Congress with any legal justification for its illegal, unconstitutional, unprovoked and undeclared war against Iran is because it doesn’t have any. The War Powers Act of 1973 only authorizes the President fight a war for 60 days if it is in response to a direct attack on US territory or military bases. However, Iran did not attack us and the war began with a US/Israeli joint sneak attack against Iran starting with the assassination of its leaders. The White House has falsely claimed Iran was on the verge of attacking US military bases without providing any evidence to support its claim while the Pentagon has revealed that Iran had no plans to attack the US at all, let alone imminently. Accordingly, Secretary of State Rubio was forced to claim President Trump’s 110-day war against Iran was not actually a war even though there have been direct US military strikes on Iran during the few weeks preceding the announcement of the 60-day MOU.

US Unsuccessful in Achieving Any of its War Objectives

On June 24th, President Trump spoke to the press with Senate Republican leaders and attempted to spin ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ which I have denounced as ‘Operation Epic Fiasco’ as a victory stating, “Iran is being very nice. They’re agreeing to everything that I want and they have to—otherwise we just go back and do what we have to.” But the reality is very different. President Trump declared the US had four major goals when he launched the war in Iran on February 28th: obliterating Iran’s nuclear program; destroying its ballistic missile arsenal and missile production facilities; eliminating its arms shipments and funding to its regional proxies; and overthrowing the Iranian regime to replace it with leaders hand-picked by himself. To this he added, sinking Iran’s Navy to end its control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and seize control of all its oil. Of these six objectives he failed to accomplish a single one of them either during the war or as part of the temporary armistice agreement. Iran’s nuclear program remains largely untouched with Iran retaining 100% of its prewar stockpile of Highly Enriched Uranium.