Over the past several weeks, President Donald Trump has continued a massive US military buildup in the Middle East region with one-third of the US Navy’s deployed warships currently in the Arabian Sea, threatening the outbreak of a regional war that could escalate to include Iran’s allies nuclear superpower allies Russia and China and end with a massive cyberattack against the US. Trump recently ordered a second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford to the region. He has stated he is considering the use of US special forces to capture or kill Iranian leaders potentially including the Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

The Trump administration recently published its outstanding new 2025 National Security Strategy and 2026 National Defense Strategy which are based on “flexible realism” and prioritize the survival of the United States of America and wisely prioritizes homeland, hemispheric and strategic defense above the defense of Europe, the Middle East or even the Western Pacific. Such a strategy should include a substantial pullback of US military forces in Europe and the Middle East and refocus US military power in the Western Hemisphere and to a lesser extent in the Western Pacific. The strategy is similar to my Assured National Survival national security strategy that I have been proposing in various itinerations. Over the past twenty-three years, I have argued that the US would be far safer and more secure if we transformed from a global superpower with military forces deployed along Russia’s and China’s borders to a hemispheric superpower that continues to exert naval dominance over the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean out to the Second Island Chain to reduce their incentives to ally together and attack us. The primary objective of US national security strategy should be to make the US safer and more secure with the understanding that this cannot be accomplished by military means alone or continuing to pursue policies like Biden’s war in Ukraine that serve to provoke our enemies to unite and ally together and potentially attack and destroy us.

The new NSS states that US national security strategy must be governed by realistic and achievable foreign policy objectives even though in practice the Trump administration has not appeared to execute that policy with regards to the Islamic Republic of Iran where its objectives remain entirely unrealistic and unachievable and with regards to Russia with its 20-point peace plan which Russia has rejected outright. US leaders must understand America lacks the ability to coerce our nuclear-armed adversaries to do its bidding and realize the only way they can achieve their objectives with them is through peaceful diplomatic negotiations with the result of greatly reducing the existential threats we face from them as we reduce their incentives to attack us.

The Balance of Power has Shifted in Favor of the Sino-Russian Military Alliance

The world today is defined by a bipolar international order with the US-led Western alliance on one side and the Sino-Russian military alliance on the other but the Sino-Russian alliance is primarily made up of ascending powers like China, India and Russia while the US alliance is made up of powers that are declining in their economic and military power relative to the Sino-Russian axis of adversaries. The Sino-Russian military alliance poses the greatest threat the US has ever faced to its existence because their aggregate strategic nuclear, non-strategic nuclear, conventional military and military industrial capabilities in many ways far exceed our own. China maintains the largest army, air force, navy, coast guard in the world and a nuclear capable ballistic missile force many times larger than our own even while the US maintains the strongest conventional naval force in the world with a larger aggregate naval displacement than any other country in the world.

Pre-Ukraine War map showing the NATO alliance since expanded to include Finland and Sweden versus the Sino-Russian-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus to include over 71 percent of the Eurasian landmass. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the military alliance as “a reborn Warsaw Pact.” I describe it as a geopolitical catastrophe for the West.

Increasing nuclear supremacy on the part of Russia and China over the US means that our enemies would be heavily favored to win any direct military conflict with us. Indeed, as I wrote in my last article, America’s extreme vulnerabilities in terms of our nuclear command and control system mean that an enemy could potentially destroy or disable our Looking Glass aircraft and underground command centers and early warning satellites within fifteen minutes before our NC3 aircraft could launch. This could potentially prevent the president or his successor from being able to transmit nuclear launch orders to our nuclear triad and enabling an enemy to conduct unlimited nuclear strikes on the US homeland without any fear of US nuclear retaliation. Furthermore, as I also noted, the FBI reported years ago that China has a Huawei cell tower in Washington DC that has the ability not just to intercept but to disrupt nuclear launch orders from the capital which could prevent the US from being able to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike so long as the President remains there.

Avoiding War with Our Nuclear Adversaries

Pursuing a strategy of Assured National Survival requires prioritizing the aversion of a direct military conflict with our nuclear-armed adversaries. A few years ago, I attended a speech by a US Army Colonel, who was then serving as the top cyberwarfare expert to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who stated that the overriding focus of the Biden administration was to avoid the outbreak of a direct war with the PRC. He stated that China could effectively shut down our country with a massive cyber attack that could sow chaos and confusion and prevent us from surging any additional military capabilities to the Western Pacific.

There are currently four nuclear adversaries with both the capability and the potential motivation to want to destroy the US—Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. I assess, along with Dr. Peter Pry, former CIA Director James Woolsey, William Graham, Henry Cooper and Center for Security Policy President and CEO Tommy Waller, that Iran likely has succeeded in amassing a modest nuclear arsenal but would most likely never use it unless the US conducts massive military strikes against it threatening the destruction of its Islamist regime. While the US can continue to bomb and invade non-nuclear medium powers with the potential for only limited blowback, these four countries should be treated differently because direct military action taken against them could potentially lead to the destruction of the US homeland. This is what makes Trump’s reported plan to engage in a protracted bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a futile attempt to overthrow their regime and destroy their nuclear missile program so dangerous to both the US and Israel.

The current threat level in terms of both the potential outbreak of a Third World War and the threat level to our critical infrastructure is “moderate.” However, if President Trump opts to conduct massive air and missile strikes against Iran over the course of a week or more targeting Iran’s political and religious leaders with regime change, then both threats will increase to “high.” US leaders fail to understand that attacking nations that can disable or destroy US critical infrastructure and kill tens of millions of Americans monumentally increases the chances they will in fact conduct such existential attacks on the US homeland. Yet presumably these same leaders would find it reasonable to react the same way in response to enemy conventional air and missile strikes targeting US political and military leadership in and out of Washington, DC along with American’s nuclear triad. Indeed, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly urged President Trump to postpone planned air and missile strikes against Iran on January 14th for the reason that Israel was not yet prepared to defend against Iranian retaliatory missile strikes against its own critical infrastructure.

The existential threats the US faces today are from nuclear missile attack, including hypersonic nuclear cruise missiles (with as little as five minutes warning time), orbital nuclear strikes including FOBS (Fractional Orbital Bombardment System) and Multiple Orbital Bombardment System (MOBS) missiles (with as little as ten minutes warning time), hypersonic glide vehicles (with fifteen minutes warning time). We also face existential threats from super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack primarily from Russian, Chinese, North Korean and Iranian super EMP satellites in orbit over the US as well as a massive cyber and counterspace first strike on the US which alone could disable and destroy all US critical infrastructure potentially leading to the deaths of up to a quarter billion Americans. In a direct war with Russia or China, they would likely engage in a surprise attack to destroy all US critical infrastructure with a massive nationwide cyber and counterspace first strike on the first day of major combat operations.

Map showing the effect of a super Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attack on the continental United States. Many years ago, I calculated a burst altitude of 285 miles as the optimum altitude for a super EMP attack over the center of the United States. In September 2023, Iran deployed its Noor 2 and Noor 3 satellites at precisely that altitude. Both Center for Security Policy President and CEO Tommy Waller and myself have assessed that both satellites are likely armed with super-EMP warheads ready to take down all US critical infrastructure without warning.

In the event of a war between Russia and NATO, Russia would likely destroy all NATO critical infrastructure at the same time as it destroys ours enabling them to effectively win any war with us on the first day. US enemies, including Iran, are acutely aware of how vulnerable the US is to such asymmetric attacks on US critical infrastructure to induce our collapse as a nation and have integrated the use of such weapons against us into their military doctrine believing that the use of super-EMP weapons would be under the nuclear threshold even though they are nuclear weapons by definition and that the US would be highly unlikely and perhaps even unable to retaliate against such attacks with a nuclear retaliatory strike. Indeed PDD-60 essentially says the US will not retaliate with nuclear weapons until after the first nuclear impact which inevitably would be against Washington, DC an attack which could destroy all three nuclear footballs causing the US to lose launch control of the US nuclear arsenal for days if not much longer.

The best way to enhance US national security is to break up our enemy military alliances through diplomatic means. Peace through strength requires robust US diplomatic negotiations which can be a force multiplier for US national security particularly with regards to achieving President Trump’s goal of dividing the Sino-Russian military alliance and potentially prying Russia and India from Communist China’s orbit. Trump would be wise to prioritize achieving a new Triple Entente with Russia and India over relations with America’s NATO partners. Achieving better relations with America’s nuclear-armed adversaries should be a higher national security priority than maintaining good relations with our allies who in the case of our European NATO partners often act against US national security interests in attempting to sabotage Trump’s efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and continue to act to provoke a direct war with Russia, which could end in the destruction of the US homeland. In addition, the US should act immediately to harden US critical infrastructure against cyber and super EMP attack while also deploying a comprehensive national missile defense system focusing on space-based elements to protect the US against nuclear missile attack.

A new US national security strategy can utilize threats of US military action, enacting major economic sanctions and even blockades against non-nuclear medium powers to pressure them to agree to better negotiated peace deals. However, threatening direct US military action against Russia in Ukraine or against China in Taiwan or blockading Russia may lead to full-scale war that could lead to the destruction of the US homeland.

Trump’s Threats to Start a Regional War with Iran

Engaging in a protracted, unprovoked and unnecessary regional war with Iran, which is desperately trying to avoid war with us, is currently the most immediate existential threat to the US and Israel. As I have noted above, the existential threats to the US from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea increase exponentially when we confront them militarily whether through direct military action or through indirect proxy wars as former President Joe Biden Biden and President Donald Trump have pursued against Russia in Ukraine. Fighting another war with Iran would be highly unlikely to achieve any of the White House’s objectives including regime change, eliminating Iran’s nuclear program or its medium to long range ballistic missile program and the US could run out of weapons and munitions to fight a war with Iran after the first two weeks of high-intensity military operations.

Iran has mass produced thousands of medium range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones capable of hitting Israel and all fifty US military bases in the Middle East and likely could hit, but likely not sink, US aircraft carriers with its conventional-armed hypersonic anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles. Such successful Iranian missile strikes on US aircraft carriers would be a tremendous blow to US prestige globally in exposing their increasingly vulnerability to hypersonic missile attacks and dispense with the myth of American military invincibility. In addition, according to leaked excerpts from the top-secret US intelligence Overwatch Brief, China has deployed 6G-powered electronic warfare systems in the South China Sea capable of making US military aircraft such as F-35 fighter bombers “uncontrollable.” One wonders if they have deployed such electronic warfare systems to Iran to cause approaching $2 billion B-2 stealth bombers, which advanced Chinese strategic three-dimensional YLC-8B radar systems sent to Iran can reportedly detect at a distance of hundreds of kilometers, to crash. Iran also has the fifth strongest cyber offensive capabilities and is one of no more than four nations in the world that has super-EMP satellite capabilities that could be used to destroy the US homeland in an instant without warning.

In addition, Iran has reportedly test fired both the Dezful and Kheibar Shekan Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBM) from shipping containers on civilian cargo vessels with ranges of up to 1,400 KM that could be tipped with either standard nuclear or a super-EMP warhead to conduct a decapitation strike against Washington, DC from the northern Atlantic. Both missiles travel at hypersonic speeds between Mach 7-8.2 and the latter MRBM features a maneuverable re-entry vehicle—an advanced feature not found on US intercontinental nuclear missiles, which are anywhere between 34-56 years old—capable of evading Israeli and most US missile defense systems. Accordingly, it should be clear to President Trump and his top advisors that war with Iran could be disastrous to the US.

There is no justifiable US national security rationale to bomb Iran. In fact, I would argue that US national security demands we refrain from doing so. The US and Israel do not currently face any imminent threat from Iran and Iranian leaders have expressed no intent to preemptively attack us. Quite the contrary, they have repeatedly sought to accommodate US concerns about their nuclear program to prevent war and ensure peace much as Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro did before his forced ouster from power.

Here are the terms of what I believe to be a realistic peace proposal that I believe would achieve several important US objectives diplomatically and thereby avert the perceived need for another US war with Iran.

US-Iran Peace Proposal

1. The US will drop its demand for regime change in Iran. Both sides commit to a policy of non-Interference in each other’s affairs and shall pursue a productive relationship based on mutual respect.

2. Both sides agree not to attack each other’s military forces, citizens or territory as part of a new US-Iran non-aggression pact.

3. Iran will permanently suspend its nuclear weapons program and agree to increased IAEA verification measures to confirm all nuclear weapons program activities have been suspended.

4. Iran agrees to transfer all its Highly Enriched Uranium to the Russian Federation.

5. Iran may continue to produce Low Enriched Uranium (enriched up to 3.66%) for its peaceful nuclear energy program.

6. Iran will dismantle its long-range ballistic missile program and destroy all of its ballistic missiles with ranges in excess of 3,000 kilometers including its Shahab 5 and Sejil 3 IRBMs.

7. Iran will destroy its two Noor 2 and Noor 3 super EMP satellites and dismantle all its space launch vehicles (SLVs).

8. Iran will dismantle all its terrorist cells in the US.

9. The US shall encourage Israel to fully implement the Gaza Cease Fire Agreement including phased withdrawals and an end to miliary strikes to incentivize Hamas to disarm so it can be replaced by both an International Security Force consisting of troops from Muslim nations and a non-Hamas led Palestinian security force.

10. The US will withdraw all its troops from the Middle East except for Bahrain in furtherance of the 2025 US National Security Strategy.

Negotiating an End to the Russo-Ukrainian War

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at the Alaska Summit, held on August 15th, the theme of which was ‘Pursuing Peace.’ The two leaders reportedly concluded an unwritten agreement on a peace framework to end the conflict but Trump has failed in all of his attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept the terms of the peace deal since.

President Trump’s decision to continue arming Ukraine and providing it with offensive US intelligence over a border war between two dictators the outcome of which would have no discernible effect on US national security continues to threaten the outbreak of a full-scale war between Russia and NATO that would quickly escalate to the nuclear level. This is particularly true of Trump’s decision to provide Ukraine with 3,550 ERAM Air-Launched Cruise Missiles which would be fired from F-16 fighter-bombers piloted by USAF combat veterans. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been claiming a peace deal has been ninety percent negotiated. In fact, the US and Ukraine have not been farther away from negotiating a peace deal since Trump took office. The reason is because Trump backed away from the peace deal negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Anchorage Summit on August 15th and has since issued a 20-point peace plan embracing most of Zelensky’s maximalist objectives which Russia has categorically rejected.

I published my latest peace plan in September. Here are some of the key elements:

Proposed Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement

1. All hostilities between the parties to the conflict will cease effective immediately. Ukraine pledges to amend its constitution back to its pre-2019 status to enshrine its permanent neutrality as well as to prohibit the presence of foreign troops and bases on its territory while removing its commitment to become a NATO member. Ukraine may retain all its bilateral security guarantees it has received previously and can join the European Union. In addition, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council shall issue a security guarantee of all the territory remaining under Ukraine’s control conditioned upon its adherence to the terms of the agreement.

2. Ukraine shall withdraw all its remaining troops from the small amounts of territory it occupies in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and recognize de facto Russian control of Kherson and Zaporizhia along the current lines of contact, as well as Crimea, and renounce any attempt to retake them by military force, pending a final determination of their status by 2040. In return for Ukraine recognizing de facto Russian control of all of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts along their constitutional borders, Russia shall renounce all claims on the Ukrainian-controlled portions of Kherson and Zaporizhia and shall return the territory of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts it currently controls to Ukraine.

3. A thirty-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone, policed by an international force of no more than 15,000 unarmed United Nations Military Observers from BRICS nations, shall be created along the entire length of Ukraine’s border with the four Russian-controlled oblasts to prevent future conflict. All prisoners of war shall be returned to their home countries and all refugees including forcibly displaced persons shall have the right to return to their homes. There will be no war crimes prosecutions or reparations. Ukrainian reconstruction assistance shall be provided by the European Union as well as from the proceeds of Western tariffs on Russian gas exports. Furthermore, Russia agrees to devote a large proportion of its $300 billion in financial assets abroad to pay for reconstruction costs in the four formerly Ukrainian controlled oblasts. Ukraine shall facilitate the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

4. Ukraine agrees to Russia’s proposed limits on the ranges of its offensive “strike systems” systems’ outlined in the April 15, 2022 version of the Istanbul Agreement including howitzers, heavy mortars, multiple rocket launch systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, as well as air defense missile systems. In addition, the maximum range of Ukraine’s combat drones shall not exceed forty kilometers. Ukraine also agrees to Russia’s proposed limits on the number of its combat aircraft. All weapon systems exceeding these limits as well as all F-16 strike aircraft will be transferred to an EU country and shall only be accessible to Ukraine in the event Russia were to engage in an unprovoked military intervention in Ukraine. All long-range strike system production facilities in Ukraine shall be dismantled or destroyed. BRICS weapon inspectors shall ensure these arms limitation provisions are strictly enforced.

5. The number of active-duty troops in the Ukrainian army shall be limited to no more than 150,000 with up to 650,000 troops in reserve. In exchange, Russia agrees to limit the total number of its active-duty troops in the former Ukrainian controlled regions to the total number of active-duty troops in the Ukrainian armed forces. Russia agrees that there shall be no other restrictions on the size or composition of the Ukrainian armed forces or the number of its primarily defensive weapon systems including tanks, armored vehicles, anti-tank guns, ATGMs, auxiliary aircraft, reconnaissance drones, auxiliary vessels, MANPADS and anti-aircraft artillery and that the Western powers may continue to provide it with any arms that do not violate these limitations. Ukraine may also continue to produce offensive strike systems including missiles and combat drones so long as their maximum range does not exceed the forty-kilometer limit. Ukraine further commits to refrain from producing or possessing weapons of mass destruction and to close all foreign biological labs.

6. Full diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine will be restored and all bilateral sanctions rescinded. All public and private Russian financial and economic assets seized by Ukraine, or for which it was the recipient, shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. Russia and Ukraine agree to renew the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, committing each party not to use its territory to harm the security of the other and further their shared goal of peaceful co-existence.

7. Following the signing of this treaty, Ukraine shall rescind martial law and lift all restrictions imposed thereunder, including its March 20, 2022 decree banning eleven Ukrainian political parties, removing party members from the Verkhovna Rada and shutting down opposition media networks. Ukraine shall hold presidential and parliamentary elections within four months of the signing of this treaty. The vote shall be conducted with in person voting by paper ballot with international election observers from both OSCE and BRICS nations. The Russian language shall be restored as one of the two official languages of Ukraine with equal status to the Ukrainian language. The rights of Ukraine’s Russian minority population as well as the rights of Ukraine’s Orthodox Christian church members shall be guaranteed by law.

Proposed US-Russia Strategic Framework Agreement

1. The U.S. guarantees that NATO will never expand eastward. All U.S. economic sanctions against Russia enacted from 2014 onward shall be rescinded and the US will encourage its allies to do the same. All seized public and private Russian financial and economic assets shall be fully restored to their Russian owners. In addition, the US will encourage its allies not to recognize or attempt to enforce the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the President of the Russian Federation.

2. In return for a withdrawal of all Russian troops from Belarus, all 20,000 U.S. troops shall be withdrawn from those nations in Europe that were not part of NATO prior to 1999 and the overall number of U.S. troops in Europe shall be reduced to their 2021 level. The U.S. will encourage its western European allies and Canada to withdraw their troops from those nations as well. The U.S. and Russia shall refrain from flying heavy bombers or deploying major surface combatants within two-hundred miles of the other’s territory, except for the Bering Strait.

3. In exchange for Russia removing all its air and land-based nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad, Belarus and all territories previously controlled by Ukraine, the U.S. will redeploy all its B-61 nuclear gravity bombs from Western Europe to its aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific. The U.S. and Russia agree to begin negotiating a New START II Treaty with a limit of 3,500 operational strategic nuclear weapons.

4. In return for Russia committing not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere or in NATO member states, the U.S. commits to a policy of non-interference in all former Soviet republics which are not NATO members. The U.S. and Russia solemnly pledge that neither side will go to war against the other in the event they are attacked by a third party.

Other Critical US National Security Priorities

China/Taiwan—As noted above, the US reportedly only has enough precision guided munitions to engage in two weeks of high intensity combat with Iran. Doing so would badly deplete our missile stocks leaving us too poorly equipped to deter or repel Chinese aggression against Taiwan. Furthermore, China would be highly likely to take advantage of our window of vulnerability to blockade and/or invade Taiwan during a US war with Iran or shortly thereafter in the belief that the US would be unable to respond effectively militarily.

A US war fought against China in defense of Taiwan would not only likely lead to a massive US military defeat as well as the sinking of all our aircraft carriers in the Pacific establishing Chinese naval supremacy in the Pacific and the Chinese takeover of Japan and perhaps the Philippines, it could also potentially lead to the destruction of the US homeland from a Chinese nuclear, super-EMP or comprehensive nationwide cyber first strike. China has set a goal of achieving unification with Taiwan by any means necessary by 2027 making Taiwan the world’s greatest potential nuclear tinderbox. Accordingly, Trump should negotiate a peace deal with China and Taiwan with the objective on the basis of an EU-style confederation to try to ensure Taiwan’s continued self-rule and control over its armed forces as well as its retention of its political and economic system to avoid a direct war with the PRC that could lead to our destruction.

North Korea’s first nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was revealed in December features ten Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles and displaces 8,7000 tons which will pose a deadly threat to the US once it becomes operational.

North Korea—While North Korea is not a focus of the 2025 National Security Strategy, it remains a very potent and deadly threat to the US and its neighbors and for the first time has established a nuclear diad with multiple ICBMs including mobile ICBMs and a new nuclear ballistic missile submarine capable of hitting the US from the sea. If the US were to defend Taiwan militarily from Chinese aggression, North Korea would be all but guaranteed to invade South Korea and could potentially destroy the US with a super EMP or massive cyber-attack.

Restructuring US involvement in NATO—As former Department of Defense official Matthew Kronig recently stated, the incorporation of eastern European nations into the NATO alliance poses a high risk to US national security because it threatens to pull the US into a war with Russia—the national with the largest nuclear arsenal on the planet—that it might not want. Withdrawing from NATO’s military command structure and removing most of US ground and air forces from Europe would go far to help alleviate this risk. This would also entail the US giving up its Supreme Command of Allied Forces in Europe as US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has proposed doing. As Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby stated at the Munich Security Conference last week, America’s European allies will have to take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe by next year while the US would continue to contribute our superior naval power to the NATO alliance but would condition our nuclear umbrella upon our allies that we would only go to war to defend them if the President and the US Congress determined it was in the US national interests to do so. Withdrawing all US ground forces from Europe would have the effect of incentivizing our NATO partners to stop provoking a direct war with Russia and negotiate an end the war in Ukraine in accordance with Trump administration objectives.

Defending America’s Pacific Allies--US leaders should realize that committing to defend allies half a world away along Russia’s and China’s border regions carry high risks to the US and the potential risks must be measured against the US capabilities to successfully defend those nations without incurring significant risk of adversarial massive cyber, super-EMP or even nuclear retaliation. That said, I believe the US should continue to guarantee Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia against Chinese aggression while not risking war over uninhabited islets or shoals.

Restoring US Dominance Over the Western Hemisphere--While I strongly support the White House’s objectives of achieving regime change in Venezuela and Cuba they have failed to achieve either to date. Trump’s decision to execute a snatch and grab of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro did not achieve much of anything as Venezuela remains Communist controlled and remains firmly allied with Russia and China and the US does not control the country or its vast oil resources. The US should retake control of the Panama Canal by any means necessary including military force and expel Chinese troops from the canal ports.

Venezuela Peace Plan—Before he was abducted by the US, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro offered to step down as President and allow democratic elections in exchange for becoming the defense minister with control over Venezuela’s armed forces. He also agreed to significantly reduce cooperation with Russia and China and sign lucrative oil deals with the US. The US should offer Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez the same terms and consider returning Maduro in exchange for holding democratic elections and banning him from holding government office in the future in exchange for allowing the regime to retain control of the armed forces. The US can then offer the same 1991 Nicaragua formula to Cuba for its Communist leaders to step down while retaining control of its armed forces in exchange for an end to the US oil embargo and a major reduction or even elimination of US sanctions.

Israel-Gaza—President Trump negotiated an excellent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, but Phase Two of the agreement has no chance of being implemented unless we agree to temporarily allow Hamas to retain defensive weapons—i.e. small arms—until a new Palestinian security forces can be created, and Hamas militia forces can be disbanded. Under this plan, Hamas would be forced to give up all its rockets, (apart from RPGs and ATGMs), mortars and combat drones ensuring it could possess no weapons with ranges of over six kilometers to ensure the safety and security of the State of Israel. Ending the Gaza War is the key to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East and realizing Trump’s long-time objective of achieving a new strategic entente between Israel and the Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to counter Iran transforming the balance of power in the region in Israel’s favor.

Acquiring Greenland--the Trump administration should enact 100% tariffs and secondary tariffs on Denmark to force it to sell Greenland to the US based on the generous offer the administration has made for $700 billion and $100,000 to each Greenlandic citizen. EU threats to retaliate by selling all US debt securities should be met with a threat to leave NATO and permanently withdraw all US security guarantees from any country that does so starting with Denmark. That would enable Greenland to be annexed by the US as a Puerto Rico-like commonwealth without US military action making the US the second largest country in the world.

Why Negotiating Mutually Acceptable Peace Deals with Our Adversaries Should Not Be Viewed as Appeasement

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, one of the greatest appeasers of modern history, with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Soviet dictator Josef Stalin at the Yalta Appeasement Conference in January 1945 at which he and FDR agreed to surrender the eastern half of Europe to Stalin.

The argument has been made that the US should refuse all negotiations with our adversaries like Russia, China and the Islamic Republic of Iran because we believe these regimes to be evil and doing so would constitute ‘appeasement.’ It was British Prime Minister Winston Churchill who first advanced this line of reasoning when he came to power in 1940 at a time when Nazi Germany’s defeat of France was imminent. However, in 1950, Churchill himself declared “appeasement from strength is magnanimous and noble and might be the surest and perhaps the only path to world peace.” Seen from this perspective negotiating an end to military conflicts as President Trump has attempted to do is not a sign of weakness but rather is an integral part of a policy of a Reaganite ‘peace through strength’ if done on terms that advance US national security interests as in the case of Trump’s 28-point peace proposal to end NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine.

It should be noted that Britain had spent the previous forty years accommodating historic enemies such as France, Russia and the US itself and transforming them into friends and allies to Britain’s extraordinary benefit proving Churchill’s statement that appeasement from a position of strength can actually serve to advance a nation’s national security. Decades earlier, former British Prime Minister British Lord Palmerston famously articulated Britain’s rationale for doing so stating that “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.” The US would do well to adopt a similar national interest approach to our alliances, viewing them as only a means to the end of advancing US national security and being willing to discard them on a case-by-case basis if the time ever comes that they stop doing so. Similarly, the US should seriously consider if it would be more in the US interest to transform an adversary like Russia that has been seeking peace and friendship with the West since the dissolution of the Evil Soviet Empire into a strategic partner to eliminate the existential threat it poses to us rather than to continue to strive to engage in permanent hostilities against it. In other cases, it might make more sense for the US to adopt a position of benevolent neutrality rather than to take sides in continuing conflicts most notably in the Middle East.

America’s most brilliant foreign policy President Richard Nixon stated that the US should seek peaceful accommodations with Russia and China which satisfy the vital interests of all three nuclear superpowers and serve to increase international peace and stability while making no concessions to them without receiving reciprocal concessions in return. He also wisely stated that the US should seek better relations with Russia and China than they have with each other to prevent them from allying together against us. It was Nixon who pioneered the policy of peaceful co-existence and “peace through strength” with the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China that President Ronald Reagan ended up adopting and using to win the Cold War. Reagan reportedly used Nixon’s outstanding book “The Real War”, which informed my own foreign policy understanding when I was a young man in the 1980’s, as his national security strategy blueprint to win the Cold War. President Trump should emulate this policy with regards to the People’s Republic of China and especially with regards to ending America’s Second Cold War with the Russian Federation and ending its existential threat to the United States in the process.

Why it is a Mistake to View Putin as a Modern-Day Hitler

Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two autocratic leaders have little in common despite the failed efforts of neocons to conflate them in the minds of gullible Western citizens. Hitler was hell bent on the conquest of western Russia and Ukraine while Putin is fighting a war to restore Ukraine to its pre-February 2014 Maidan coup status as a neutral buffer state between Russia and NATO. Hitler’s war cost the lives of twelve million innocents whereas Russia has only killed nearly 15,000 Ukrainian civilians to date. The one thing they both have in common is that both were staunch supporters of peace with the West and all of their peace offers were rejected.

Some neoconservatives have argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a modern-day Adolf Hitler and that therefore he must not be appeased in the mistaken belief that it was the Munich Pact, rather than the British decision to guarantee Poland from German attack, that led to the outbreak of World War Two. Nothing could be farther from the truth. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, I believed it was the first step in his master plan to transform the former Soviet republics, excluding the Baltics, into Russian vassal states like Belarus. However, five weeks later when Putin ordered Russian troops unilaterally withdrawn from Kyiv which he had surrounded from three different axes on both sides of the Dnipro River along with the rest of northern Ukraine, which then constituted thirty percent of Russian occupied territory, I was forced to re-evaluate my mistaken assumption. He did this at a time when he was on the verge of forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign the Istanbul Agreement ending the war on terms acceptable to Russia.

At that point, it became clear that Putin’s objectives were exactly what he stated them to be which was to restore Ukraine to its pre-February 2014 Maidan coup status as a neutral buffer state between Russia and NATO. Furthermore, we have since found out that Russia agreed to withdraw from all prewar Ukrainian territory as part of the Istanbul Agreement, which was largely agreed to on the basis of a Ukrainian counteroffer rather than Russian terms, again showing that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had almost nothing to do with acquiring new territory. Furthermore, if Putin is indeed a modern-day Hitler, he is perhaps the least ambitious aggressor of all time as while Hitler expanded the territory under German control by over eight hundred percent in just four short years, Putin has only expanded the territory under Russian control by substantially less than one percent in the space of over a quarter century.

US leaders should stop and consider the real reasons that Russia invaded Ukraine. If Russia had overthrown the Prime Minister of Canada and transformed it into a Russian vassal state hosting over 1,000 Russian and Chinese troops with joint military exercises and Russian missiles capable of hitting New York City and Washington, DC as NATO did in Ukraine, the US would have bombed, invaded and annexed Canada and called it a defensive war. Faced with such an ominous situation on its borders, the US would likely have threatened nuclear strikes against Russia. We know that because that is how the US responded to a Soviet takeover of Cuba and the stationing of long-range nuclear capable missiles there during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. As Dr. John Mearschimer has stated “the United States is principally responsible for causing the Ukraine crisis…The tragic truth is that if the West had not pursued NATO expansion into Ukraine, it is unlikely there would be a war in Ukraine today and Crimea would still be part of Ukraine.” Mearsheimer noted that “Russia is acting the same way that we would in their position.”

Many Western analysts neglect to realize that Putin engaged in fifteen years of failed diplomacy with the West prior to invading Ukraine to resolve the Ukraine in NATO crisis without the need for war. That is not to say that Russia was justified in invading only that it is understandable that they viewed NATO forces in Ukraine as an existential threat given the fact that NATO is a three-power nuclear alliance aimed at Russia and could potentially station nuclear capable missiles and aircraft in Ukraine within three hundred miles of Moscow. Putin has set forth limited objectives which seem reasonable in many respects while expressing a willingness to see Ukraine remain independent and secure in control of eighty percent of its territory and to be well-armed with defensive weapons and a large army consisting of mostly reserve troops along the Swedish model. President Trump himself has recognized the reasonableness of many of these terms by initially agreeing to all but a few of them as part of his 28-point peace plan released in November.

Such a peace deal would not constitute appeasement as Russia already controls 95% of the territory they are demanding from Ukraine, and the war has proven there is nothing whatsoever the US can do to dislodge them from this territory after four years of the US and its NATO partners sending them all the weapons and munitions we could possibly spare. Indeed, if one believes that Putin’s objective was to conquer and annex all of Ukraine and/or overthrow the Zelensky regime and make it a Russian satellite state, such a peace deal could be seen as a frustration of all Russia’s supposed military aims.

Furthermore, as President Trump has repeatedly stated, Russia is in a position to take control of the remaining eleven percent of the Donbass region still under Ukrainian control if Ukraine refuses to concede it in exchange for a just and lasting peace agreement. Russian troops in Ukraine currently outnumbers Ukraine’s by about four to one while they have succeed in inflicting more than 5.2 times more deaths against Ukrainian troops than they have suffered with total Ukrainian troops killed in action to date estimated to be in excess of 933,000. If Putin was to order a second invasion of Kyiv oblast from Belarus using as few as 200,000 troops he could partially or fully surround the Ukrainian capital city and force Zelensky to capitulate on Russian terms within a month.

With regards to Iran, the thesis that a peace deal with Iran would somehow constitute appeasement is weaker still as the US would not be agreeing to concede any territory to them. Rather, it is Iran, not the West, that would be making most of the concessions in giving up their nuclear weapons program and long-range ballistic missiles. Iran proposed a five-point peace plan in the weeks and months before the US bombed Iran’s nuclear sites in June but unfortunately the Trump administration opted to reject their peace proposal and bomb their nuclear sites while peace negotiations were still ongoing. However, a peace deal along the lines I have proposed above is still possible to avert Trump’s perceived need for an unnecessary and destructive regional war that may escalate with little to no warning into a Third World War.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in January 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

