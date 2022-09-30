Russian President Putin proclaiming Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts at the Kremlin on September 30th

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s formal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts constituting fifteen percent of Ukraine’s territory at the Kremlin this morning including over five million inhabitants increasing Russia’s advantage in population over Ukraine to five times as many people transforming Ukraine from the second largest country in Europe to the fourth largest country in Europe. In his speech, Putin called for peace talks to begin to end the war and called on Ukraine to abandon their counteroffensives into newly Russian annexed territory or else he would authorize the employment of the full might of the Russian armed forces against it.

This point was underscored by the sighting of Russian Tu-160 ‘Blackjack’ and Tu-95 ‘Bear’ strategic nuclear bombers in range of Kyiv earlier today delivering a powerful message of caution to the Ukrainian government. The Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense warned that the likelihood of Russian nuclear escalation against Ukraine is very high. U.S. intelligence previously warned that the U.S. might have no advance warning of a Russian tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine but perhaps this strategic nuclear bomber deployment is the warning that it was hoping for. Unfortunately, given the fact that Russia has employed multiple dual-capable nuclear delivery systems in Ukraine, if Putin launches a nuclear missile or nuclear bomber at Ukraine, we will have no way to ascertain whether it is actually nuclear-armed or not until it is too late.

As I have been warning for over five months, Biden’s undeclared proxy war against Russia in Ukraine is serving to maximize the chances of such a Russian nuclear escalation. The unfortunate reality is that no action taken by the Biden administration either before or after Russia invaded Ukraine has done anything to deter or constrain Putin's military actions against Ukraine in any way. Yet the administration continues to escalate the war with every passing month with Russian nuclear escalation and/or a full-scale war between the US and Russia being the most probably outcome, oblivious to the catastrophic consequences for America and Europe.

The Russian annexation of fifteen percent of Ukraine’s territory is a tragic, but easily avoidable, event that I have been predicting as the most likely possible outcome of the war for more than five months now. In an article I published in the “The Real War” newsletter on April 26th, I warned:

“If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were to refuse Putin’s subsequent peace offer to trade captured territory in southern and eastern Ukraine for its acceptance of Russia’s peace terms, summarized in my previous article “How Biden Can End the War in Ukraine”, Russia would likely engage in a ‘soft annexation’ (through the formation of additional Russian-backed People’s republics including Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia) or perhaps even an actual annexation of all the territory in eastern and southern Ukraine they have conquered thus far leaving Ukraine as a nearly landlocked country with, at most, a single major port in Odessa…There is a 55% chance this outcome will materialize if Zelensky continues to refuse to negotiate a peace deal with Moscow.”

Ukraine still controls approximately forty percent of Donetsk oblast and twenty-five percent of Zaporizhia, effectively placing Russian territory under foreign occupation for the first time since World War Two. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated Russia will continue the war until these areas are fully under Russia’s control. However, Russia is likely planning on annexing all of eastern and southern Ukraine and making western Ukraine a Russian puppet state if Zelensky continues to refuse to negotiate a peace settlement with Moscow.

Wikipedia Map showing all five Ukrainian oblasts annexed by Russia

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his refusal to negotiate peace with Russia and announced Ukraine would be submitting its formal application to join NATO. Zelensky and NATO leaders continue to deny the fact that Ukraine is losing the war, as should be obvious by a glance at the map above. The momentum in the war is about to shift massively in Russia’s favor once their mobilization of 1.2 million army reservists has been completed in the next two to three months as this will increase the number of Russian troops in Ukraine by an estimated six times. The beleaguered Ukrainian President has been slow to realize that Ukraine has no hope to retake these lost territories by military action whatsoever and that its only hope to do so is through a negotiated peace agreement which Russia has been seeking for nearly seven months now.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive which has succeeded in retaking about six percent of Russian occupied territory, principally in Kherson oblast continued today despite Russia’s threat to resort to tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the event they attempt to retake any Russian annexed territory in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk or Luhansk. Meanwhile, Russia has announced that its first priority will be retake the forty percent of Donetsk oblast still held by Ukraine which they now claim as Russian territory. In anticipation of this marked shift in momentum that would have game changing effects for the course of the war in Ukraine, I recently published my latest peace plan calling for President Joe Biden to call for an immediate cease fire to end the war as soon as possible with the objective of obtaining the best terms possible for Ukraine before it is completely overrun in Russia’s planned winter offensive and/or is forced to surrender to Russia following one or more tactical nuclear strikes. A shorter version of my peace proposal is being published by The National Interest tomorrow and I am working on two follow-on articles which I hope will be published by The National Interest in the next week or two, the first of which is entitled “Ukraine’s Missed Chance to Win the War Against Russia.”

Here is a link to Part One of my groundbreaking interview with Canadian Prepper:

This past Tuesday, I was interviewed by Canadian Prepper on his podcast which has 844,000 subscribers to discuss the ramifications of the most recent developments in the war in Ukraine and the rising threat of the outbreak of a Third World War with Russia over Ukraine and with China over Taiwan that could lead to the deaths of hundreds of millions of people. For those of you who have not subscribed to his youtube channel I highly encourage you to do so because he regularly shares a lot of important material and interviews very knowledgeable guests which share information for how ordinary citizens can protect themselves and their families from a potential cyber/EMP/nuclear apocalypse which the Biden administration’s policy of national suicide may bring to fruition within the next three to six months. We also discussed the U.S. sabotage attacks against Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which threaten to spark the outbreak of war with Russia.

Here is a link to Part Two of my groundbreaking interview with Canadian Prepper:

Some of the other issues we discussed include U.S. unilateral nuclear disarmament which will enable to the Sino-Russian alliance to achieve nuclear supremacy over us by 2024, the massive ongoing Chinese nuclear buildup, Russia’s and China’s preparations to fight and win a nuclear war against us and the galling ignorance of U.S. leaders regarding the fact that both Russia and China believe nuclear wars can be fought and won. We also discussed a top secret U.S. space weapon system and its likely capabilities which nevertheless would most likely be taken down along with all of our GPS and early warning satellite within the first six hours of a war with Russia and China according to former U.S. Air Force Major Bob McEntee, who served as a nuclear war planner. I ended the interview by urging Americans and Canadians to prepare their families with increased food and water storage, as well as solar generators and praying to God to forgive them of their sins and drawing closer to the Lord Jesus Christ to better protect their families.

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He currently serves as Deputy Director of National Operations for the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and is a contributor to Dr. Peter Pry’s book “Blackout Warfare” as well as the upcoming book “Will America Be Protected?” which is due to be released later this year. He also serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

