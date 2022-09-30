The Real War

The Real War

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Nette's avatar
David Nette
Oct 1, 2022

Amazing insightful and thought provoking. Great interview and walked away eyes wide open.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David T. Pyne
The Kingdom's avatar
The Kingdom
Oct 8, 2022Edited

David I just saw the interview that you did on the Canadian prepper, Awesome interview.

I have been watching prophecy before the President of the Russian Federation came to power on January 1, 2000. In my study of prophecy, I have found out that the United States of America is the Babylon the great in Revelation chapter 18. This nation became Babylon the great and Sodom and Gomorrah on June 26, 2015 when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage and President Barack Hussein Obama ordered the White House lit in the colors of the rainbow. Those two events fulfilled the Revelation 18:5-8 prophecy. This nation is over seven years into the battle of Gog from the land of Magog. The powers that be are trying to keep the people's eyes closed as to what is about to happen. There are two more wars to take place before the war with the Russian Federation and the United States of America, one involving America and Iran in Daniel 8:5-8. I believe that this war will take place during the last Trump administration and the other war will involve an Iran, Syria and Hezbollah axis that will see the state of Israel take out Damascus in Isaiah 17:1-3, Jeremiah 49:23-27.

The battle of Gog from the land of Magog is going to end with the destruction of the American Empire in Revelation 18:8-24, Isaiah 18:1, Isaiah 13:19 and the start of the seven year tribulation period.

Have you written any books? The Church here in America is truly the Laodicean Church of the Apocalypse, they don't have a clue as to what is going on and what time it is. Man I am so glad I found you. You are going to be used to open people's eyes before it's too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David T Pyne
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture