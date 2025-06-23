President Trump Gave a Brief Address at the White House last night declaring Mission Accomplished as he declared that all three targeted Iranian nuclear sites had been totally obliterated by B-2 bomber and Tomahawk cruise missile strikes.

In what may one day soon be remembered as the start of World War Three, last night President Trump ordered a US bombing raid targeted three of Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in what the Department of Defense is calling Operation Midnight Hammer. The daring raid was the biggest B-2 Sprit nuclear bomber raid featuring some seventy-five precision weapons including fourteen GBU-57 bunker busters, a 30,000-pound dual warhead weapon dropped by seven B-2 stealth bombers. It also marked the first time that the US used the massive, 15-ton GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) in combat, at least six of which were used on Iran’s Fardow nuclear processing plant. There were no US casualties reported making it a tactical military success even as it is likely to prove a strategic mistake of great proportions.

It was a covert mission but the air bridge refueling tankers for the seven B-2s flying from their base in Whiteman AFB were in place a few days ago while six B-2 bombers flew west to Guam on Friday night to make the Iranians think they still had at least one more day to finish evacuating their nuclear sites. The B-2's flew directly from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and were refueled several times enroute to their targets. The US also deployed fourth and fifth generation fighter jets, likely from Saudi Arabia. A US submarine, probably an Ohio-class SSGN, located approximately 400 miles from Iran, launched 30 TLAM (Tomahawk Land Attack) cruise missiles aimed at Natanz and Isfahan.

Iran's foreign minister is traveling to Moscow to coordinate Iran’s response to the US bombing attacks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Iran has responded by stating that all US targets including the US homeland are now legitimate targets for Iranian attacks. It is worth noting that the US did not target or damage any of Iran’s underground nuclear capable missile silos nor did he attempt to shoot down Iran’s super EMP satellites which Iran could use to destroy the US and inflict tens, if not a couple hundred, million US casualties. As Tucker Carlson predicted, Iran may well prove to be the graveyard of the American Empire.

At 10pm EST last night, President Trump, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth proclaimed "mission accomplished" in his war with Iran! What could possibly go wrong? We have seen this movie before and the last time we fought an unprovoked and unnecessary regime change war it cost us the lives of tens of thousands of brave US military heroes and trillions of dollars. This time the cost to us could be measured in millions of American lives so why are so many gullible Americans falling for the same tired America Last war propaganda lies again?



President George W. Bush infamously proclaimed “Mission Accomplished eight years before the war in Iraq had ended. Despite his premature declaration of victory, the war ended in a major defeat for the US military with tens of thousands of soldiers killed and trillions of dollars wasted while handing over control of the country to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Will Trump’s unnecessary war against Iran end in an even mor costly defeat for the US?

During his presidential address to the nation last night at 10pm EST flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Marco Rubio, Trump attempted to present a united front despite the fact that both Vance and Hegseth had reportedly opposed the attack. During his address, Trump praised Israel and Netanyahu, thanking Israeli military forces before he praised America’s military for their contributions to the attack. Then, he concluded his very brief remarks by saying “God bless Israel” before he said “God Bless America” seeming to emphasize that he bombed Iran, not for the US, but for Israel. Lastly, Trump thanked God for his unprovoked attack on Iran, seeming to imply that it was God’s will for him to bomb Iran and potentially start World War Three.

Donald Trump said: "A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.

I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done.

"I want to just thank everybody and in particular, God, I want to just say, we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel, and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you."

A fake video purporting to show the destruction of Fordow was widely shared by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and many neocon Republican leaders which was in fact 2024 video footage of a target in Syria on fire suggesting the damage may not have been as extensive as the White House is reporting. Fardow is buried under 80-150 meters of granite on the side of a mountain and was reportedly used as the model for Tom Cruise’s character’s bombing run in Top Gun Maverick because it is such a notoriously difficult target to hit and destroy. There is no concrete evidence that any of the three targeted nuclear sites have been destroyed, and it could take up to a week for the Bomb Damage Assessment to be completed for us to have a high degree of confidence as to whether it was or not.

Furthermore, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that there has been no increase in radiation at three Iranian nuclear sites suggesting US military strikes likely failed to destroy Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities. If they had been successful, we would have presumably seen radioactive particulates in the air increasing radiation levels. Needless to say, the US and Israeli governments have been lying to us about almost everything related to Iran just like they lied to us about the alleged threat posed by Saddam Hussein and Iraq over two decades ago.

President Trump announced the attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites was a "one off" and declared mission accomplished last night. Japan likely also thought their Pearl Harbor attack was a one-off operation that ensured their military victory. Less than four years two of their largest cities including the Christian center of Japan Hiroshima lay in ruins having been obliterated by US atom bombs. As the war in Ukraine has proven the enemy gets a vote. What will be the unexpected blowback from Trump's attacks on Iran be for the US?

An Iranian source has stated that President Trump gave Iran advance warning of sites he would attack and allowed Iran to fully evacuate them before bombing them telling them it would be a one-off attack in the event Iran did not retaliate militarily. This gave them three days to withdraw all the enriched uranium from those sites along with all Iranian nuclear scientists. I confirmed this with an Iranian emigre from my two hour and 15-minute panel interview on Brannon Howse Live last night. That may help explain why we haven’t seen Iran retaliate yet outside of closing the Strait of Hormuz and potentially causing a major stock market downturn and US economic recession. Trump did not attack, nor did he attempt to degrade Iran's existing nuclear missile arsenal. Given the above facts, it’s possible Iranian retaliation may end up being more restrained than I anticipated.

Here is a link to an over two-hour panel interview I did on Brannon Howse Live immediately following the US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites last night.

Trump Breaking His Campaign Pledge to Save America from World War Three

President Donald Trump campaigned on being a transformational peace President who would save America from World War Three. However, with this attack, Trump has exposed himself not as a peacemaker, but as a George W. Bush style neocon warmaker fighting not one but two wars against Russia in Ukraine and now against Iran in the Middle East. Instead, he may have just started a chain of events that could lead to the outbreak of a full-scale war with Iran. Such a war wouldn’t just run the risk of ending Trump's presidency it could end America itself as it could quickly escalate to World War Three as Iran’s top Shanghai Cooperation Organization military allies--Russia and China might join the war on multiple fronts and then the result could be that the US could be obliterated by multiple nuclear-armed adversaries. They would likely not fight in the Middle East but would rather take advantage of the US being bogged down fighting Iran to invade Taiwan in the case of China while Russia escalated its war in Ukraine likely by surrounding Kyiv to knock Ukraine out of the war. They would do so under the assumption that the US would be unable to respond effectively because our military forces would be spread too thin.

With his foolish, reckless, and unbelievably dangerous air and missile attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities this evening, President Donald Trump has made every American much less safe and secure and has brought us closer to the brink of nuclear war than ever before in our history. He has painted a target on the backs of 286 million Americans as Iran has stated every American is now a legitimate military target.

While Trump administration officials including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that the US was at war with Iran after US bombing strikes against Iran last night, there is no question that US military strikes constitute an act of war, which could provoke a wide-range of Iranian responses that could ultimately cost the lives of many thousands if not millions of Americans. Trump is calling his new war with Iran an example of “peace through strength,” ignoring the obvious Orwellian contradiction that war cannot be defined as peace.

Last week, Trump declared that the US and Israel now enjoy total control over Iranian airspace saying the US knows exactly where Ayatollah Khamenei is and could assassinate him at will and that that Iran must unconditionally surrender immediately. Coming on top of these statements, US missile and bomber strikes on Iran essentially constitute a declaration of war by the US against Iran in violation of his oath to our God-given constitution in so doing by refusing to obtain congressional authorization before waging an unnecessary and unprovoked attack on a nuclear power.

Iran might strike back with major missile attacks on US military bases that could cause the deaths of dozens if not hundreds of our brave US military servicemen. In the coming weeks, the US homeland could be hit by Iranian mass terrorist attacks, cyber-attacks, super-EMP or even nuclear attacks on US soil and we will have him to blame. The war in Iran is no longer just Israel's war, its Trump's war now and he will ultimately be held responsible for its failed outcome.

History will not remember him kindly and unless he pressures Israel into an immediate cease-fire, he will be remembered a failed President who started an illegal war of aggression likely to prove far more costly for us than any other we have fought since the Second World War. At best, he will likely be held responsible for getting hundreds, if not thousands, of US soldiers killed unnecessarily, another economic recession and back-to-back Democrat wave electoral victories in 2026 and 2028. At worst, he will be remembered as the president whose actions provoked the destruction of the United States of America. May every God-fearing American patriot stand together to pray for peace and put America First by uniting in principled opposition to Trump's and Netanyahu's continued attempts to drag the US into yet another unnecessary world war, a conflict that the US might very well not survive that has the potential to cost a quarter billion American lives.

While Trump administration officials including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that the US was at war with Iran after US bombing strikes against Iran last night, there is no question that US military strikes constitute an act of war, which could provoke a wide-range of Iranian responses that could ultimately cost the lives of many thousands if not millions of Americans. Last week, Trump declared that the US and Israel now enjoy total control over Iranian airspace saying the US knows exactly where Ayatollah Khamenei is and could assassinate him at will and that that Iran must unconditionally surrender immediately. Coming on top of these statements, US missile and bomber strikes on Iran essentially constitute a declaration of war by the US against Iran, once again in violation of the US constitution which clearly states that only the US Congress has the right to declare war.

Iran Likely Already Has Nuclear Weapons

As Dr. Peter Pry, who served as Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security which I help lead, pointed out back in 2016, Iran likely already has operational nuclear weapons and has never used them proving there is no imminent threat of Iranian nuclear attack as Netanyahu and Trump are misleadingly claiming. In fact, its very likely Iran obtained nuclear weapons much earlier than that. Iran bought four nukes from Kazakhstan in 1992 which they reverse engineered and started building their own a couple decades later. Trumps war on Iran is based on the pretext that Iran is weeks or even days away from developing nuclear weapons which is a lie. A minority CIA assessment in the mid-1990s concluded that Iran was successful in buying the four nukes in 1992. Here is a link to a 1998 report stating that Iran had "a nuclear capability."

Before Trump attacked Iran, Russia warned the massive unprovoked Israeli attacks on Iran may spiral into an uncontrolled global nuclear catastrophe involving nuclear powers firing nuclear missiles at each other—i.e. Russia, China, the US, Israel and Iran. Three days ago, Russia warned the world was mere ‘millimeters’ away from a nuclear catastrophe as it became apparent that Trump had decided to bomb Iran. If it were true that Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons why would it warn of nuclear catastrophe unless it or China intended to go to war against the US on Iran’s behalf? Iran likely does have nuclear hypersonic missiles in underground silos that could obliterate Israel within fifteen minutes from launch. The US and Israel are playing with nuclear fire. Trump's decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites and fully back Israel's unprovoked strikes on Iran is making Americans far less safe and far more insecure. He's placing the lives of 286 million Americans at extreme risk for no reason given the fact that there is zero evidence of any imminent threat from Iranian nuclear weapons.

On June 18th, Iranian state TV warned of a "major surprise"--one it claims the world will "remember for centuries to come." I have been predicting for some time that Iran would conduct an above ground nuclear test perhaps over the Persian Gulf if the US attacked it. How might Trump respond? By backing off and calling for a cease-fire or starting a nuclear war with Iran which Russia, China and maybe even North Korea would be all but guaranteed to join leading to the obliteration of the US? Does Trump really want to have his legacy be that he was the President that destroyed the United States of America? A possible Iranian underground nuclear test was reported yesterday morning that could be an attempt by Tehran to engage in strategic signaling to the US and Israel that Iran could launch a nuclear retaliatory strike if they continue their attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

On the other hand, if it is true that Iran does not yet have nuclear weapons, following massive US and Israeli strikes on their facilities, they now have every incentive to proceed with a crash program to build a much larger nuclear weapons program than they previously envisioned to defend against follow on US and Israeli strikes the exact opposite of what Trump and Netanyahu claim they want to accomplish.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev recently posted on X, "A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads." Yesterday, it was reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was offering to supply some of its nuclear weapons to Iran to help restore deterrence against the US and Israel but the only other country that would likely share its nukes with Iran would be the Russian Federation.

Iran has an estimated thirty-four underground nuclear sites only a handful of which have been bombed by the US and Israel to date. Iran already reportedly has enough enriched uranium to build up to fifteen nuclear weapons and the chances of the US and Israel succeeding in destroying 95 percent of its enriched uranium stockpile using a bombing campaign alone are infinitesimally small. Even if the US and Israel were successful in destroying Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities, Iran could import weapons grade enriched uranium from North Korea to build more nuclear warheads. The bottom line is that there I nothing short of a nuclear first strike or a prolonged US military occupation that could eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability. Conventional bombing strikes will not suffice to accomplish it.

How Will Iran Respond to US Bombing Strikes?

In response to US strikes, Iran’s parliament has voted to block the Strait of Hormuz, effectively ending oil exports through the Persian Gulf. Iran could effectively do so without the need to use their warships by simply threatening to use antiship missiles on any non-Iranian allied tankers that violate the ban on tankers transiting the Strait and also using naval mines to deny transit to Western tankers. This would effectively shut down twenty percent of the global oil supply. Similarly, the Houthis announced last night their intent to stop commercial traffic through the Red Sea for the duration of the US-Israeli war on Iran meaning Trump may resume strikes on Yemen in the coming days.

American citizens should expect their gas prices to rise by 50% if the strait remains closed to tanker traffic for an extended period. If sufficiently prolonged, it could induce a US economic recession but at minimum it will increase the cost of living for every American in contravention to Trump’s campaign pledges to make life more affordable. If Iran uses its navy to close the Strait, Trump will likely use the US Navy to sink Iranian naval vessels trying to keep it closed which would lead to Iranian retaliatory strikes on US military targets that could end with Iranian strikes on the US homeland itself. Trump could also order US minesweepers to clear Iranian mines but probably would not send US navy ships that close to Iranian territory as it would expose our ships to Iranian anti-ship missile attacks with virtually no warning time.

Iran may opt to retaliate against US bombing strikes on its nuclear sites with mass terror attacks on the US homeland itself. In addition, the 40,000-50,000 US troops in the region may come under heavy Iranian and Iranian proxy attack as well as our two carrier strike groups in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea region. Worst case, Iran could engage in massive cyberattacks or even a comprehensive super-EMP attack against the US homeland taking down all critical infrastructure causing the US government to collapse, the US military to meltaway and the US to cease to exist enabling our enemies to invade us virtually without resistance.

At this point, Iran just needs to disclose the existence of their nuclear arsenal to restore deterrence and prevent further US and Israeli attacks unless they believe that doing so might elicit a combined US-Israeli nuclear first strike.

If Trump were to follow up his bombing strikes on Iran with an attempt to overthrow the Iranian regime and assassinate the Ayatollah Khamenei, that would maximize their incentive to use their nuclear weapons against us. In fact, Iran could have truck launched nuclear missiles deployed here in the US right now and we might not even know it or more realistically it could launch mobile nuclear missiles from cargo or container ships hundreds of miles off our shores to target Washington, DC or New York City. That said, I think it is highly unlikely that Iran would actually employ direct nuclear ground bursts against the US or Israel unless they believed a nuclear attack on them was imminent.

Despite massive Israeli bombing strikes on Iran and now US strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites, Iran’s mobile nuclear-capable medium and intermediate-range missiles remain undamaged in their deep underground concrete silos ready for launch. Iran could destroy the US without warning using a super EMP attack from their Noor 2 and Noor 3 satellites operating at 285 miles above the US. Accordingly, Trump’s attack on Iran’s nuclear sites isn’t serving to eliminate an existential threat to the US and Israel. It’s more likely serving to maximize it by incentivizing Iran to retaliate against us in a massive way. It is pure madness for Trump to bomb Iran right now when Iranian nuclear missile silos are up to half a mile deep with a few potentially impervious to even direct nuclear strikes. The question is why does Trump believe that risking the lives of 255 million Americans in a failed attempt to overthrow the Iranian regime and a failed attempt to take out its nuclear production facilities and nuclear arsenal?

However, I think Iran is more likely to escalate gradually and hit each rung on the nuclear escalatory spiral first. I believe any Iranian escalation will be much more gradual hitting all runs of the nuclear escalation spiral. I don't anticipate an Iranian nuclear response or a super-EMP attack at this point. That would be their last resort. Iran would be much more likely to start with missile strikes on US military targets in the Middle East and then escalate to cyber, kinetic and terror attacks on the US homeland if those attacks fail to bring the US back to the negotiating table.

Last week, the Ayatollah Khamenei threatened Iran would inflict “irreparable damage” on the US if Trump bombed Iranian nuclear sites directly in an apparent threat that they might decide to detonate their Noor 2 and Noor 3 super EMP satellites over the US if we bombed their nuclear sites as we did last night. The Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse Attack estimated that up to 255 million Americans could die within a year of a comprehensive nationwide super EMP first strike. Iran’s military doctrine over the last decade has openly stated that super EMP attack is acceptable under sharia law because EMP doesn’t kill any civilians directly. Its military doctrine doesn’t consider super EMP strikes to breach the nuclear threshold instead viewing them as a form of cyberwarfare. It’s very possible that a super EMP attack could disrupt our ability to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike on Iran following a no warning Iranian super EMP strike that destroyed all US critical infrastructure. The question is why would Trump want to risk the destruction of America with an unnecessary war against Iran fought on behalf of Israel on false pretenses?

The trigger for Iran using its nuclear or more likely its super-EMP weapons against the US or Israel is likely a US or Israeli attempt to overthrow Iran’s regime. Yet just this evening, President Trump threatened to overthrow Iran’s regime. By so doing, Trump demonstrated conclusively that he has no regard for the safety or security of the American people.

An Iranian general recently warned that Iran possesses powerful cyber offensive capabilities potentially more powerful than nuclear weapons that may be capable of shutting down America’s critical infrastructure for months, if not longer, that he noted was successful in taking out five tankers in a test run some years ago. The Middle East Monitor reported:

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officer, Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami, has confirmed his country’s readiness to strike Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor, and warned that Tehran has a surprise “that is more significant than nuclear weapons” in terms of its importance.

Rostami is the former head of international relations for the IRGC. “The IRGC has conducted military exercises simulating targeting the Dimona reactor inside Israel,” he said on Tuesday. “Iran has a big surprise that is more important than nuclear weapons, and we will keep this surprise hidden until zero hour comes.”

They could also use cyberattacks to poison the water supply, a capability which they demonstrated in an Iranian cyberattack against the US back in November 2023. Iran also has chemical and biological weapons which it could use to engage in mass casualty terror attacks on the US that could be delivered via drones smuggled into the US much as Ukraine smuggled suicide drones into Russia to attack it and as Israel did to Iran. They could also use drone attacks to take down high priority targets including political and military leaders or even US nuclear bombers as Ukraine was successful in doing against Russia as part of “Operation Spiderweb” on June 1st. They could also use their advanced GPS jammers to jam US airports and prevent passenger airliners from being able to land. Finally, they have a large number of terrorist “sleeper” cells they could use to conduct terrorist strikes against the US.

Trump’s War on Iran Threatens to Make Him a Failed President

As stated previously, President Trump has taken an oath to protect preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States. Yet by all accounts he is taking the US to war with a nuclear-armed great power not only without congressional authorization but without any congressional debate regarding the potential costs and existential risks to the US of so doing. In so doing, he is abrogating his constitutional responsibilities as president. Mr. Trump has a sacred duty and obligation to keep the US out of the Israel-Iran War to keep the US safe but nevertheless chose to give in to pressure by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s successful attempt to drag the US into the war.

In a recent poll, only nineteen percent of Trump voters supported Trump’s decision to bomb Iran making it one of the most unpopular wars in US history that, if continued, could threaten to decrease Republican turnout in the 2026 and perhaps even the 2028 election cycles helping the Democrats take back control not just of both Houses of Congress but of the White House as well. Both former Fox News talk-show host Tucker Carlson and former Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon have warned that Trump’s war on Iran could fracture the base. Furthermore, as noted in a recent article published by Responsible Statecraft, while most Republicans expressed support for Trump’s actions against Iran, some suggested he was beyond his constitutional authority.

“This is not Constitutional,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) posted on X.

“While President Trump’s decision may prove just, it’s hard to conceive a rationale that’s Constitutional,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) posted ahead of Trump’s remarks.

Even as polling indicates that a majority of Trump voters don't want to go to war with Iran on behalf of Israel, it’s been difficult to change GOP minds on Capitol Hill.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t strong conservative voices trying to do just that.

Indeed, some Republicans have come out swinging against the prospects of the U.S. joining Israel in their attacks against Iran. “This is not our war,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky) proclaimed in an X post where he invited colleagues to support his recently introduced War Powers Resolution, which would prevent the U.S. from engaging in any “hostilities” against Iran if passed. “But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) likewise called Republicans pushing conflict with Iran “war pimps.”

“I just don’t see American boys and girls going to a faraway land that many of us couldn’t even find on a map,” Burchett told CNN’s John Berman. “We do not need a three-front war in our lifetime right now. I just don’t think that’s the route to go. There’ll be room for debate, but I think we ought to let the president do his negotiating skills. That’s what I elected him to do.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a vocal supporter of Israel, nonetheless also voiced concern about the U.S. getting dragged into conflict. He told Manu Raju, CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent, that Israel could act in its own interests. But, he explained, “it’s a very different thing for us to then say, ‘We are going to offensively, affirmatively go strike Iran or insert ourselves into the conflict.’ That to me is — that's a whole different matter…I'd be real concerned about that.”

“I don't want us fighting a war,” Hawley said. “I don't want another Mid-east war.”

Along similar lines, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that “it’s not the U.S.’s job to be involved” in Israel’s war with Iran on NBC’s Meet the Press.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned that other conservatives’ hawkishness over war with Iran could “fracture” the MAGA movement. “Americans want cheap gas, groceries, bills, and housing. They want affordable insurance, safe communities, and good education for their children. They want a government that works on these issues,” Greene wrote on X Tuesday.

“Considering Americans pay for the entire government and government salaries with their hard earned tax dollars, this is where our focus should be. Not going into another foreign war.”

Meanwhile, the founder of Blackwater, Erik Prince, warned that a massive US bombing campaign against Iran could quickly escalate to a three-front war presumably including Eastern Europe and the Western Pacific. He stated, “This is not our fight. Not our party. If the Israelis want to take out this Iranian site they can use their Air Force or rent planes from any country nearby. They are trying to coerce us in. That’s what this is about, and I’m resolute about it.” He could not be any more right. The war with Iran is Israel’s war not ours but President Trump is making it America’s war now exposing the US to existential threats of mass casualty attacks on our homeland. America First conservatives need to unite in demanding that he immediately end hostilities with Iran, withdraw all US military forces from the region and suspend all US security assistance to Israel until it agrees to a cease-fire with Iran in order to avert the potential outbreak of a Third World War that could end in the destruction of our great country.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in December 2025. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

