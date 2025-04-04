Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing a PLA military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China

Editor’s Note: The following article was written as a rebuttal to one of my esteemed colleagues with a long and distinguished career as a high-ranking intelligence officer in the United States Navy who criticized me for “spouting neo-isolationist rhetoric” and “defeatist propaganda” after I published my last article “How Trump Can Avoid World War Three with China Over Taiwan.” My decision to publish this article caused me to be removed from a national security committee in which I had served faithfully for the past three years because I was unyielding with regards to my position that it is grossly immoral for America to fight unwinnable wars against nuclear superpower adversaries to provoke them to destroy the US homeland.

I have no regrets and will never falter from my belief that the overriding national security priority should be to protect, preserve and defend the lives of 286 million Americans, not to wage war to defend countries half a world away with whom we have no security obligations such as Ukraine and Taiwan. I will never yield to pressure to conform my speech and writings to the narrow ideological constraints of organizations that would rather have the US commit national suicide in pursuit of unachievable military objectives than preserve the existence of the United States and its treaty allies. Rather, I will continue to champion the cause of America First in terms of US national security, foreign policy, trade policy and immigration policy now and forever.

Here is an excerpt from his critique:

“Some will say that the U.S. has no interest in defending Taiwan. Those who say this are spouting neo-isolationist rhetoric that has proven to be a disaster to American national security, as evidenced by the hundreds of thousands of dead Americans in WWII. So let's move beyond the defeatist propaganda that says we should declare that the U.S. will not defend Taiwan militarily and will mediate some kind of "immediate unification" with Beijing to take over Taiwan. That's an absurd proposition that will only put American national security at great risk. Today the PLA Navy submarine force is constrained by the 1st Island Chain. Who would recommend giving that constrained away for nothing in return? Now is not the time to retreat into isolationism...regardless of the celebrities, and their acolytes, who espouse such nonsense.”

I have decided to publish my rebuttal at the behest of some of my other colleagues with whom I served on this committee tasked with the mission of determining what actions the US can take to defeat China’s plan to become the global hegemon, an objective which I have been supporting for the last quarter century at least.

Supporting a Diplomatic Solution to Preserve Freedom and Self-Rule in Taiwan

I have never supported turning Taiwan over to the PRC. Rather, I have championed the US taking action to ensure their indefinite self-rule, retention of their political and economic freedoms as well as control of their own armed forces. Under my compromise peace proposal, the US could save Taiwan from Chinese military occupation and annexation without the need to sacrifice 250 million American lives in a failed attempt to prevent such a conquest. Taiwan would retain its self-rule, control over its armed forces, its political and economic freedoms and other than a joint base at Kenting, Taiwan would remain free of Chinese troops and bases. This was meant as a long-term solution to prevent all of Taiwan from being annexed and Chinese-occupied while averting a potential Chinese preemptive cyber and super EMP first strike on the US which would destroy the US homeland. If we decide to roll the dice and fight China directly over their nuclear redline of Taiwan, the US will not likely survive the conflict. Rather, President Trump should negotiate the best deal possible for Taiwan while drawing a nuclear redline around US treaty allies that China doesn't seem to have a problem with other than a few outlying islands and shoals.

I was one of the few arguing we should arm Taiwan, Japan, South Korea (and Germany) with US tactical nuclear weapons in the 1990s so they could defend themselves against Chinese and North Korean aggression. For the past few years, I have been saying that all the weapons Biden has sent to Ukraine should have been sent to Taiwan instead and have criticized Beijing Biden for refusing to prioritize the $20 billion in congressionally authorized weapon sales to Taiwan.

A very kind and gracious post from one of my strongest supporters on X whom I would invite everyone to please follow @Real_Politik101.

Over the past decade and a half the correlation of forces has shifted dramatically in favor of Red China and the chances of a US military victory over the PRC even if the war was fought without escalating to the cyber, super-EMP or nuclear level are very low indeed given the fact that China’s industrial manufacturing base is nearly four times larger than ours by PPP, they can outproduce us in advanced weapon systems by a factor of 5 or 6 to 1, and they can outbuild us in ships by 232 to 1. Furthermore, their military alliance with Russia is much closer meaning it is conceivable that Russia could join the war on China’s side. If we had to fight a protracted war with the PRC in the Pacific today, it would be the Pacific War in reverse with the US playing the role of badly overmatched Imperial Japan as the PLA engaged in an island hopping campaign sweeping across the Pacific all the way to the US West Coast or perhaps more likely they would sink our entire Pacific fleet, occupy Hawaii, and then decide whether to nuke us or stage a massive amphibious invasion of the US homeland as we made the same fateful decision with Japan eighty years ago. This sobering realization should lead to an increase in support for a diplomatic resolution of the Taiwan crisis to avert all-out war with the PRC.

I have never bought into the idea that the First or Second Island Chains constrain China’s ability to invade and occupy nations outside those island chains. The US does not have control over, let alone fortified military bases with airbases and anti-ship missile launchers on, the vast majority of those island chains that would provide us the ability to interdict PLA Navy movements in and out of those chains. China has already developed strategic partnerships with over a dozen islands far outside the Second Island Chain which they would operationalize against us in the event of the outbreak of war. You have previously stated that “the PLA Navy rules the waves inside the Second Island Chain” and that if we fought a war with China over Taiwan, “we would be outnumbered 10-1 in warships” in the South China Sea. If indeed, you are correct, then the US has effectively already “given away” the First Island Chain by unilaterally surrendering perpetual US naval dominance over the PLA Navy to prevent them from dominating the waves between the First Island Chain and the Second Island Chain, effectively enabling them to potentially blockade not just Taiwan, but also the ROK, Japan and the Philippines just as they practiced doing during their Joint Sword blockade exercises last year.

If the US Defends Taiwan Militarily, We Will Essentially Be Committing National Suicide

Unlike Ukraine, the US does have a national security interest in defending Taiwan to the extent it does not embroil the US in a direct war with Communist China, which would be guaranteed to escalate to the nuclear level within a few weeks or less. China currently has a virtual monopoly on theater nuclear weapons in the Western Pacific and enjoys nuclear superiority over the US overall thanks to its massive nuclear buildup over the past five years. They also have a joint missile defense with Russia employing thousands of Chinese ABMs and a nuclear command center 2500 feet underground impervious to even a direct nuclear hit, not to mention China’s Underground Great Wall ensuring they would survive and perhaps even “win” a nuclear war with the US. A senior Chinese leader has stated China would be willing to sacrifice fifty percent of its population, if necessary, to win such a war with the US.

Map Showing the radius of a super EMP blast over the United States that could destroy all US critical infrastructure and cause 255 million Americans to die within a year.

There is no question in my mind that Emperor Xi would order a massive cyber and/or super EMP attack on the US on the first day of major combat operations that would kill 255 million Americans over a year and there is absolutely nothing we could do to stop him from doing so. He could even order North Korea do it or else simply blame NK for the attack even if China was responsible. As I have written, our Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) might be so severely damaged we might not have the option to retaliate following successive super-EMP strikes on the US homeland. I suppose there are others who ascribe much more humanitarian motives to Xi and believe he would not want to kill a quarter billion Americans if it came to a full-scale war with the US, but I am not one of them. In my mind, Xi is a genocidal terrorist leader several orders of magnitude more murderous than Russian President Vladimir Putin. I know it is difficult to face up to these stark realities. I know it has been for me, and it has taken me many years to adjust my thinking to a more realistic and achievable Assured National Survival strategy that would ensure the defense and continued survival of all of America’s treaty allies.

Catastrophic Mistakes of Past US Liberal Interventionist Presidents Gave Birth to Communist China

The truth is that the US has never had an “isolationist” foreign policy or President in its history. We have always engaged with the world to spread US constitutional freedoms, commerce and influence allying with other countries whenever it was in our national interest to do so. From 1823 to 1941, the US pursued a policy of hemispheric hegemony invading and occupying our neighbors at a whim often with little pretext. Except for a brief period from 1917-1918, the US pursued this hegemonic policy ultimately including US dominance of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans until the end of World War Two when we adopted a policy of global hegemony. President Trump is rightly ending our policy of global hegemony and gradually moving us back to a policy of hemispheric hegemony that prioritizes both homeland/hemispheric defense as well as bolstering our capabilities to deter aggression against the Communist Chinese terror regime in the Western Pacific region.

The hundreds of thousands of brave US sailors, airmen, soldiers and Marines who died during World War Two didn’t die because we had an “isolationist” foreign policy. They died because FDR pressured the UK and the Dutch to join the US in a total oil embargo on the Japanese Empire designed to provoke Japan to attack the US Pacific Fleet which he ordered forward deployed from their base in San Diego to Pearl Harbor. An “isolationist” President would never have undertaken such a provocative action that any foreign policy realist had reason to know would force the Japanese to take decisive military action against the US and/or its allies to end or else force them to unilaterally surrender their entire empire just as the Soviet Union did in 1991. Of course, if the US had not made the catastrophic mistake of engaging in an unholy alliance with the Evil Soviet Empire during the Second World War, Communist China, North Korea and Communist Vietnam never would have existed. Nationalist China would have fought the Cold War on the US side and the US might not have any major adversaries to worry about today.

General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, our greatest modern day general and an ardent anti-Communist who was fired for wanting to liberate mainland China from Communist enslavement at a time when the US had nuclear supremacy over the USSR and the PRC was still a non-nuclear power.

I believe President Harry Truman was wrong to fire General of the Army Douglas MacArthur in 1951 for wanting to not only liberate North Korea from Communist control but all of mainland China as well even if it meant using atomic bombs on PLA Army formations to do so. Then the PRC and DPRK would not exist today, and Nationalist China would have fought on the US side during the Cold War. For most of my life, I felt immense guilt that Truman and Marshall deliberately betrayed mainland China to Communist control by cutting off all US aid to the National Revolutionary Army in 1946 when Nationalist freedom fighters were on the verge of winning the Chinese Civil War to ensure a Communist victory and believed we had a moral debt to sacrifice, if necessary, 200 million of our own citizens to try to defend them from a Chinese invasion to pay for the sins of our late, pro-Communist President Harry Truman. But now that China overmatches the US in terms of economic and industrial might and conventional military and nuclear firepower, I have come to realize that there is no realistic prospect that a US attempt to liberate Taiwan from Chinese military occupation or even break a PLA Navy blockade would be successful.

China’s Plan to Bait the US Into Firing the First Shot

China’s blockade strategy would reportedly entail baiting the US position of firing the first shot against PLA warships and warplanes (much as FDR baited the Japanese to attack us at Pearl Harbor as a back door to war with Nazi Germany) to give them a pretext to send the US Third and Seventh Fleets to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, occupy and invade our Pacific treaty allies, destroy the US homeland and invade and occupy Alaska, Hawaii and the Western US. As I have stated, China’s massive amphibious fleet, supported by its recently built blue-water navy, is designed not just to invade Taiwan but to invade Japan, the Philippines, Australia, Hawaii and the US West Coast as well if we give them a pretext to do so.

We would be foolish to delude ourselves that China would refrain from doing so in the event we went to war against them as the destruction of the US would force Taiwan to surrender the PRC without the need for a single PLA soldier to land on Taiwan’s beaches. Indeed, a US Army Major interviewed a PLA soldier engaging in amphibious exercises near their military base in Djibouti a decade ago asking them if they were practicing invading Taiwan and he replied, “no, we are practicing invading the US.” China’s Minister of Defense’s speech outlining China’s plans for doing exactly that were leaked back in 2005.

The Trump administration must not fall into Emperor Xi’s trap, cross their nuclear redline, and provide them a pretext to destroy the US homeland as that would allow Communist China to rule the world unopposed, spelling the end of the free world. I am confident that President Trump will steer us away from the brink of nuclear war with the PRC to ensure the US survives to defeat China’s plan, together with its treaty allies, to become the global hegemon by the end of the decade.

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in July 2025. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

