President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured at a summit meeting during his first term before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine

This past week marked both the third-year anniversary of the outbreak of the war in Ukraine but also the anniversary of Nixon’s trip to Beijing. Fifty-three years ago this week, President Richard Nixon traveled to Beijing to begin normalizing relations with the PRC in a failed attempt to get them to join a US-China entente directed against the Soviet Union. While it was doomed to failure as the PRC and USSR had more in common as Communist regimes than they had in common with the US, his diplomatic gambit demonstrated strategic thinking on the part of his administration such as has not been seen by a US President until now.

Now, President Donald J. Trump is reportedly attempting to execute what some have termed a “reverse Nixon” strategy as he attempts to normalize US diplomatic and trade relations with Russia to get them to join a US-Russia entente to help counter the PRC. Trump has an opportunity to outdo Nixon with his strategic overtures to the Russian Federation as given that the US has no underlying reason to remain adversaries his strategy of attempting to neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance has a far higher prospect of success. In the realization that Russia, unlike the PRC, is a manufactured adversary and US security interests are very different from Ukraine’s, President Trump is moving full speed ahead with his new plan to forge a grand new strategic partnership for peace with Russia that could secure the US and its treaty allies and restore peace and stability to Europe. Unlike the US relationship with Communist China over half a century ago, the US and post-Soviet Russia have many interests in common which could provide the basis for a lasting friendship and transformational geopolitical cooperation that could entirely neutralize Russia’s military alliance with the PRC and ensure the safety and security of the US homeland for half a century or more to come.

His grand strategic peace plan appears to incorporate the best elements from Sumatra Maitra's plan for “a Dormant NATO,” Vivek Ramaswamy's plan to split the Sino-Russian alliance which I co-wrote and a proposal I co-authored along with former Reagan administration official Chet Nagle last summer outlining how President Trump could end the war in Ukraine in days after becoming President with a new entente with Russia. As I wrote in a previous article, President Trump is working to jettison the liberal international in favor of a much more peaceful and stable tripolar international order that neutralizes the Sino-Russian alliance and ends Russia’s nuclear threat to the US making America much more secure. This is all part of a strategy by the Trump administration to reset US relations with Russia to an extent not previously thought possible improving cooperation with Moscow along a host of geopolitical issues to benefit our mutual interests rather than pursue an endless cycle of unnecessary zero-sum confrontation with Russia as the Biden administration sought to do. Thus far, Trump’s strategy has proven a masterclass in how to resolve difficult and protracted conflicts and restore peace in furtherance of US national security interests.

As I wrote before the outbreak of the war, “What is most needed right now is for the United States and NATO to restore trust and a mutual sense of security in their relationships with Russia. To avoid stumbling into such an unnecessary and apocalyptic war, a new strategic framework that recognizes the vital security interests of the United States and Russia and resolves other outstanding sources of tensions must be established. Otherwise, a more stable, secure, and enduring peace will remain elusive.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made clear that Russia will not agree to a cease-fire with Ukraine until the main points of a peace deal have been agreed to. A couple of weeks ago, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance made a number of statements with regards to a US peace framework for inducing Russia to accept a cease-fire seeming to accept its two biggest demands to do so with their statements that Ukraine will never join NATO and Hagseth’s suggestion that Ukraine may have to give up any attempt to regain its former territories which have been annexed by Russia. This has given the world new hope that the Trump administration has realistic expectations for what terms it will be able to negotiate in a final peace agreement with Russia ending the war in Ukraine.

The State Department readout said the meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week puts the two sides "on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides." As Bloomberg reported:

They also agreed to “address irritants” in US-Russia relations to restore the work of their diplomatic missions, and to “lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest” once the war ends, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said they discussed a summit between Trump and Putin but it was unlikely to take place next week. “It’s hard to say yet that we’re getting closer, but there was a conversation,” Ushakov said of the US and Russian positions after the meeting, according to the state-run Tass news agency. Ushakov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represented the Kremlin at the talks that included White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan was also present. Trump is determined to “move very quickly” on securing a permanent settlement in Ukraine, Waltz said in a briefing by the US side. Rubio said he was convinced Russia’s willing to engage “in a serious process” on Ukraine, while Witkoff called the meeting a “very, very solid session.”

US and Russian diplomats meet in Riyadh to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine as well as the terms of a new US-Russia grand strategic partnership for peace that I have long been advocating.

President Trump appears highly motivated to get a peace deal ending the war in Ukraine done as soon as possible to stop the death and destruction on both sides and, even more importantly, end the ongoing threat of escalation to a full-scale war with NATO that would quickly spiral to the nuclear level. Great power alliances transformed two regional wars in Eastern Europe into unnecessary world wars that cost the lives over 100 million people. Trump is singularly determined that US membership in the NATO alliance does not transform a third regional war in eastern Europe into an unnecessary Third World War that could cost the lives of a billion more. Just as the UK and France did in issuing a military guarantee of Poland from German attack in 1939 they knew they were unable to keep ensuring the outbreak of the Second World War, the Biden administration and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued misleading and dangerous assurances of unlimited US financial and military support to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. They did so in exchange for Zelensky rejecting the Istanbul Agreement agreeing to fight the NATO proxy war against Russia indefinitely at the cost of over a million Ukrainian soldiers dead and wounded to date while refusing to send so much as a single NATO soldier to fight Russia in Ukraine.

During an interview on CNN the following day, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has proven to be by far the best negotiator on the US negotiation team, stated that the Istanbul Agreement could serve as a “guidepost” to swiftly achieving a final peace agreement ending the senseless and incredibly destructive war in Ukraine. Russian leaders have also pointed to the Istanbul Agreement as the basis for a final peace deal modified to include the 2022 Russian annexation of the formerly Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. This strongly suggests that US and Russian negotiators may be much closer than we previously realized to finalizing a peace deal or at least to agreeing on the key points of a peace framework which could produce a cease-fire before a final peace deal has been signed. As Samuel Charap, a senior analyst with the RAND Corporation, wrote in Foreign Affairs, it makes eminent sense for the US to pick up on negotiations where Russia and Ukraine left off given they were more than ninety percent agreed on the final terms before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded Zelensky to cancel the signing of the peace agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day before it was scheduled to be signed back in April 2022.

On February 22nd, White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that negotiations with Russia are proceeding so expeditiously that President Trump is very confident the war could end with a cease-fire this week. Two days later, National Security Advisor Mike Walz stated on Fox News that a deal ending the war in Ukraine could be “imminent.” During a White House press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron later that same day, Trump said he thinks the war "could end within weeks." On February 27th, President Trump said peace talks with Russia were “very well advanced” implying that peace talks have been continuing in secret without fanfare perhaps at the embassy level or remotely. Trump likely briefed Zelensky on progress of the talks during his brief visit to the White House on February 28th which went so poorly they may have irreparably damaged US-Ukrainian revelations causing even neocon Ukraine war backer Sen. Lindsey Graham to call for Zelensky’s resignation. Negotiations could be finalized later this month if the US delegation were meeting with the Russian delegation every day just as the Russians and Ukrainians did before they signed the Istanbul Agreement within five weeks of the war’s beginning.

Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryen posted the details of a reported Trump peace plan in this graphic. While it has yet to be confirmed by the US as genuine, all of this would be acceptable to Moscow except for the insertion of European peacekeepers. Russia is on record rejecting any foreign troops in Ukraine including peacekeepers but I believe they would accept my counterproposal of non-European peacekeepers particularly if they were led by India.

Trump has been working overtime to normalize US-Russian relations, reduce tensions and eliminate the potential for future conflicts. During a White House press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 26th, President Trump said the US would not provide any security guarantees to Ukraine and that “we are going to have the Europeans do that,” virtually eliminating the chance that the US could be embroiled in a future NATO proxy war with Russia. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed America’s NATO allies that from henceforth they would have responsibility for virtually all military assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the fact that there have been no Ukrainian long-range missile attacks on Russia greater than 50-mile range since Trump became President strongly suggest his administration is withholding satellite targeting info from Ukraine essentially ending US participation in the conflict.

In so doing, President Donald J. Trump is making good on his 2022 promise to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible beginning with his ninety-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin a couple of weeks ago. While his campaign pledge to end the war within twenty-four hours of taking office proved overly optimistic, he has reportedly set a date of May 9th to finalize a comprehensive peace agreement ending the war with US negotiating teams working as quickly as possible to come to terms with their Russian counterparts. A negotiated peace ending the war in Ukraine would be a “win-win” agreement for the US, Russia, Ukraine and Europe as it would end the threat of nuclear escalation that would destroy not just Ukraine but the entire Western world.

His decision to negotiate a swift end to the war in Ukraine with Russia has earned praise by America First conservatives and statesman across the world while producing scorn by neo-imperialists in both parties and in Europe who feign shock by Trump’s decision to follow through on his promise made to the American people years ago to end the war in Ukraine. They continue to misleadingly claim, in Orwellian fashion, that the only path to a just and lasting peace is a NATO proxy war against Russia of indefinite duration to be fought until the last Ukrainian soldier has been killed in action allowing Russian forces to sweep across the country unopposed all the way to NATO’s borders. This senseless and unnecessary war, which Trump has correctly pointed out was provoked by former President Joe Biden, has caused Ukraine’s population to shrink by thirty percent and its territory to contract by twenty percent, while killing and wounding a generation of Ukrainian men totaling well over a million—a demographic catastrophe from which it will likely take generations to recover.

Some of the harshest criticism has come from neoconservatives who have been extremely critical of Trump’s decision to talk to Russia’s leader, something every President has done since FDR, demonstrating a fundamental and profound misunderstanding of the critical role that great power diplomacy has played in averting or ending regional conflicts before they erupt into full-scale world wars. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, a longtime Never Trumper, called it “surrender” while other neocon acolytes have called it “appeasement.” On February 19th, China expert Gordon Chang posted on X, “We did not talk to the Third Reich so why are we talking to Russia?” claiming Putin is a “genocidal war criminal.” Chang then asserted that the best way to divide the Sino-Russian alliance would not be a Grand Bargain with Russia but defeating Putin which he claimed could be done “without firing a shot” by enforcing US oil sanctions against Russia. He then falsely claimed the US agreed to defend Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum in order to get it to surrender its nuclear weapons.

Of course, the US has no way to defeat Russia let alone a rationale why we would want to defeat it. As I will expand upon in this article, a grand bargain with Russia is the key to deterring Chinese aggression. Putin is not a war criminal, let alone genocidal. Only 11,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the past three years of war, a remarkably low level of civilian casualties not seen in modern warfare not seen in decades. Western economic sanctions and the disastrous Western response have made Russia much stronger now, both economically and militarily, than it was when they invaded Ukraine propelling it from the 6th largest economy in the world to the 4th largest ahead of Germany and Japan. Russia has everything they need to continue the war indefinitely until Ukraine's military collapses and all of Eastern Ukraine has been totally overrun by Russian forces. Also, the US never agreed to defend Ukraine. In fact, the Budapest Memorandum was written by the Clinton administration to ensure the US would not be required to send a single soldier or weapon to defend Ukraine from a potential Russian attack.

Splitting the Sino-Russian Military Alliance

While speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a rally just days after his re-election, Trump demonstrated his clear understanding of the existential threat to America posed by the Sino-Russian alliance, which Biden’s war in Ukraine has caused to become ever closer, and his determination to do whatever is necessary to break it apart. "The one thing you never want to happen is you never want Russia and China uniting,” he said. “I'm going to have to un-unite them, and I think I can do that, too. I have to un-unite them." Trump was not alone in the realization of the existential threat posed by the Sino-Russian military alliance and the need to split it apart. Tucker Carlson previously stated on his Fox News show, "the US ought to be in a relationship with Russia aligned against China if we can." Even Joe Biden claimed he had a post-election plan for dividing the Sino-Russian alliance during a press conference just before he was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

General Keith Kellogg who serves as Trump’s Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine recently stated that the Trump administration is attempting to use a peace agreement with Russia ending the war in Ukraine to break Russia away from its alliance with China, North Korea and Iran.

As I have stated in previous articles, former President Joe Biden made a conscious choice to provoke Russia to invade Ukraine by refusing to issue Russia a written guarantee that Ukraine would never join NATO. There is a growing understanding among US leaders that Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has been a strategic debacle for the US because as Brahma Chellaney wrote in a recent article in The Hill, it has pushed Russia into an ever closer alignment with China making the PRC the biggest winner of the war:

Former President Joe Biden left President Trump a mess in Ukraine, with Russian forces continuing to occupy one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and advancing along the front lines. The U.S. faces diminishing options after three years of deepening entanglement in a brutal war that has devastated numerous Ukrainian cities, towns and villages. The war has distracted America from pressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the world’s emerging economic and geopolitical hub that is poised to shape the new international order. Worse still, China has emerged as the big winner, as the conflict has ensnared NATO and Russia. The U.S.-led “hybrid war” and unprecedented sanctions against Moscow have inadvertently strengthened China’s hand, including by making it Russia’s banker. More concerning is China’s strategic maneuvering to co-opt Russia in an unholy alliance against the U.S. Their “no-limits partnership,” declared in 2022, is creating a two-against-one geopolitical competition that threatens to accelerate America’s relative decline through strategic overreach. A formal Sino-Russian military and strategic alliance could produce a pan-Eurasian colossus — America’s worst geopolitical nightmare.

Given this backdrop, the U.S. needs to return to its old grand strategy, which helped the West win the Cold War by driving a wedge between Moscow and Beijing. Ending the Ukraine war would also enable the U.S. to reallocate military resources from Europe to the Indo-Pacific, where its global primacy is truly at stake. But diplomacy between adversaries is crucial to defuse tensions and prevent direct conflict. Biden firmly shut the door to diplomacy with Russia, prolonging Ukraine’s suffering. Only after a change in U.S. leadership did the American and Russian leaders resume direct communication, agreeing to explore pathways to peace. By opening direct dialogue with Moscow, the Trump administration has demonstrated both its commitment to ending the war and the marginal role China plays in securing peace in Ukraine. The only nation that benefits from prolonging the war is China, which has more than doubled its nuclear arsenal since 2020 and is expanding its conventional forces faster than any other country has since World War II. Trump’s decision to extricate America from the Ukraine conflict aligns with long-term U.S. strategic interests.

While Challaney is right to warn that a Sino-Russian military alliance producing “a pan Eurasian colossus” which is America’s worst geopolitical nightmare,” she ignores the fact that this alliance is already a reality as on February 4, 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “no-limits partnership” which they described as “greater than an alliance.”

While still serving in the US Senate, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio correctly stated that China wants the war in Ukraine to continue to bog down the US militarily and economically to maximize their chances that a Chinese blockade or invasion of Taiwan would be successful. He stated, "The Chinese see great benefit in (continuing the war in) Ukraine because they see it as the more time and money we spend in Ukraine, the less time and money we have to focus on trying to weaken them." President Trump understands that ending the war in Ukraine is critical to closing this perceived window of vulnerability to dissuade China from blockading or invading Taiwan.

Back in 2000, as part of my graduate thesis at Georgetown University, I warned that the Sino-Russian military alliance would prove to be the greatest existential threat to US national security in the 21st century and that the overriding focus of US national security policy should be to develop and implement a strategy to divide and disrupt their alliance. Seven months later, the Russian Federation and People’s Republic of China formalized their alliance with their formation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in June 2001 which Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in 2005 to constitute “a reborn version of the Warsaw Pact.” This was followed by their signing of a Treaty for Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation the following month which includes some provisions for mutual defense against the US. Recent events, including the signing of an agreement for closer military coordination between Russia and China, seem to have validated my prediction, which President Jimmy Carter’s former national security advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski, also warned about before he died in 2017.

In 2003, while serving as the president of a research organization in Washington DC, I proposed withdrawing the vast majority of US troops from Europe and East Asia so Russia and China would cease viewing the US as the main enemy to increase their rivalry with one another. In 2009, I wrote that the best way to divide the Sino-Russian alliance would be with a grand bargain with Russia, resolving all areas of conflict in a way that recognized the vital interests of both superpowers, and a strategic partnership with Moscow to counter the PRC and deter Chinese aggression. Beginning in 2019, I wrote a number of articles in The National Interest and other publications arguing for the US to negotiate or otherwise recognize de facto spheres of influence to divide the Sino-Russian military alliance. I have continued to advocate the US do so in articles since. That is a conceptual framework that might prove useful to the Trump administration in preventing unnecessary military confrontations that could lead to a potential nuclear conflagration with Russia and China in the future.

Renowned foreign policy realist scholar Dr. John Mearsheimer has gone even farther than what I have proposed stating repeatedly that "ideally the US should ally with Russia against China" since the PRC posed a far greater threat to the US than Russia and having Russia as an ally would be of tremendous benefit in terms of enhancing US national security given its immense military and nuclear power. During an interview with an Indian media channel, after stating that the US is fighting a “remarkably foolish" proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and saying “it’s not good that the US is bogged down in Europe and has lost sight of the China threat,” Mearsheimer stated, "The US should be focusing laser-like on China. It should be thinking overtime how to contain China and at the same time it should be working with Russia as an ally to help contain Beijing." Mearsheimer argued that India, Russia and the US should all be on the "same side of the ledger"

President Richard Nixon was arguably the most innovative foreign policy strategist to occupy the White House before President Donald Trump returned to the White House last month. The Trump administration appears to be taking to heart Nixon’s wise counsel that the US should strive to maintain better relations with Russia and China than they have with each other. General Keith Kellogg, who Trump has designated Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, has confirmed that President Trump aims to use US negotiations with Russia to partner with Moscow geopolitically to split them off from their military alliance with China, North Korea and Iran. During a Fox News interview following Trump’s press conference addressing his phone call with Putin on February 12th, former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien stated that “Trump would like to pull them (Russia) away from China and end that alliance between China and Russia and come back to the fold” by dropping all US sanctions on Russia if they agree to end the war in Ukraine. He then echoed the neocon talking points in stating he thinks a peace deal would entail “Russia keeps the land it took under Obama with European boots on the ground, a Polish armored division and RAF planes over Ukraine.” Needless to say, all of that would be unacceptable to Russia and would ensure the war continued until Russian tanks surrounded Kyiv and Ukraine surrendered. Trump reportedly planned to sign a grand bargain with Russia to divide the Sino-Russian alliance, similar to the one he is negotiating now, during his first term but was only prevented from doing so by the fake Trump-Russia collusion hoax pushed by President Barack Obama, other Democrat leaders and the Deep State.

The Wall Street Journal has also confirmed that Trump’s seeming embrace of Putin and Russia is “propelled in part by a strategic desire to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing.” The article noted that the Trump administration sent Russia a proposal to end its military cooperation with China in exchange for the US agreeing to a peace agreement ending the war in Ukraine largely on Russian-proposed terms. The article noted: "Thus, in a memorandum prepared for the Kremlin by an analytical center associated with the Russian government, on the eve of the negotiations, there was a proposal to stop cooperation with China as part of a peace agreement on favorable terms for Moscow. It also concerns Russia's promise to limit the resumption of natural gas exports to Europe in order to undermine European competitiveness and allow the sale of American liquefied natural gas, as well as proposals to grant American companies rights to mineral deposits in occupied Ukraine." Former Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan reports that Putin dispatched Sergei Shoigu, who serves as the Secretary of the Russian Security Council on an urgent mission to reassure Chinese President Xi Jinping that reports that Russia is discussing ending its military and economic cooperation with China were false and that Russia would not give in to US attempts to divide their military alliance.

A New US-Russia Entente

As suggested above, the best way to disrupt the Sino-Russian alliance would be to end the war in Ukraine and forge a new US-Russia entente, modeled on the Entente Cordiale of 1904 that ended centuries of military conflict and great power competition between Britain and France. That agreement defined spheres of influence that clearly delineated the lines between both great powers to prevent future conflicts. To do so, the Trump administration understands that it will first need to terminate the war as swiftly as possible to restore peace and stability to Europe, thus ending the potential threat of Russian nuclear escalation that could cost the lives of hundreds of millions. It should also establish a new security architecture that benefits all European nations under the principle of “indivisible security” with the aim of providing security to all parties instead of promoting needless conflict with Russia by continued NATO imperial expansion.

The Economist magazine’s cover page highlighted the fact that a Trump-Putin peace deal that restores peace and stability to Europe and leads to the formation of a new US-Russia strategic partnership would be the globalist EU ruling class’ greatest nightmare.

Such a new US-Russia geopolitical partnership could potentially constitute the most powerful international entity in the world and could dominate geopolitical affairs to an even greater degree than the Sino-Russian alliance does today. More importantly, it would end the Russian nuclear, super-EMP, cyber, counterspace and conventional military threats to the US and its European allies allowing the US to focus on countering and deterring the threat from the PRC in the Western Pacific. As I noted in a recent interview, it has the potential for providing the US far more real security than almost any amount of defense spending could no matter how high potentially saving the US tens of billions of dollars on our military spending in furtherance of President Trump’s objectives.