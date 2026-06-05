The Real War

The Real War

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jirair tutunjian's avatar
jirair tutunjian
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David Pyne's suggestion betrays his ignorance of the history of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. While for 80 years Palestinians have rightly demanded a free Palestinian homeland, Dreamland Pine wants Palestinians to abandon who they are (history, culture, identity, their natural right to their homeland) and become second-class citizens of a state which has been their tormentor for 80 years killing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians since Zionists from Europe invaded Arab Palestine with British-US complicity. Pyne, go peddle your disguised Zionism in Somaliland.

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