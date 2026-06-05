Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during US sponsored peace talks for a two-state solution in 2010

Over the past few months, we have witnessed how perilous Israeli influence over the US government has become as both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have admitted that the US started a war with Iran because an Israeli attack against Iran was imminent and they feared Iran would strike US military bases if it did. In so stating, they ignored the fact that US military action against Iran served to guarantee Iran would not only attack but destroy or render unusable 13-16 US military bases in the region. The only way that the US could have ensured Iran did not attack US military bases would have been for the US to threaten to suspend all US security assistance to Israel if it attacked Iran or, alternatively, to tell Iranian leaders that the US would remain neutral in any Israel-Iran War so long as Iran refrained from attacking our bases and Gulf allies in the region.

The Iran War, which President Donald Trump first suggested would only last four to seven days has now lasted 97 days with no end in sight with Iran having suspended peace talks with the US on Monday in response to Israel’s continuing assault on Lebanon while Iran is reportedly now threatening to conduct a nuclear test to restore deterrence with the US. As I predicted, the war has transformed the regional order in favor of Iran with Iran being catapulted into the new regional hegemon of the Persian Gulf with Iran retaliating to almost daily US military strikes on southern Iran which robust retaliatory strikes against US military bases. Before the war, Iran feared the Trump administration, ordering its proxies not to attack the US after President Trump returned to office and making every attempt to negotiate a good faith agreement curtailing its nuclear program to avoid the outbreak of war. Now, the US has lost its ability to deter Iran as it no longer fears us and has expressed a willingness to continue fighting the war indefinitely and even threaten to escalate the war with attacks on US military bases in the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean as well if the US does not agree to its minimal peace demands.

US military strikes on Iran’s deep underground nuclear and missile launch and production facilities have proven surprisingly ineffective with Iran retaining 70 percent of its missiles and 90 percent of its deep underground missile launch and production facilities and 100 percent of its stockpile of Highly Enriched Uranium. Meanwhile, the US naval blockade will likely prove no more effective in compelling Iran to capitulate to the White House’s maximalist peace demands. Trump’s undeclared war on Iran resulted in serious and lasting damage to the US and global economy while the US has expended nearly half of its offensive and defensive conventional missiles stockpile risking our continued conventional military superpower status and placing its ability to deter Communist Chinese aggression against Taiwan in the Western Pacific in serious question. Given the fact that the war has likely caused Iran to accelerate its nuclear warhead production efforts and its ability to potentially employ nuclear, super-Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) and cyber weapons to catastrophically attack the US homeland and destroy most, if not all, US critical infrastructure with little to no warning, the outcome of the war has made the US far less safe and secure than it was before the war.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted for an Iran War Resolution directing President Trump to end the war with Iran and withdraw all US military forces from the conflict. Instead of attacking those who voted for the resolution as “grandstanders”, he should act to put America First by immediately complying with the resolution, declaring ‘mission accomplished’ and repeating his claim that we set back Iran’s military by twenty years. He should terminate the US naval blockade of Iran and announce a strategic reset to redeploy all US military forces out of the region in return for Iran agreeing to re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

Then, he can hold a military parade in Washington DC commemorating our “complete and total victory” over Iran and its ‘unconditional surrender’ on June 14th which is his 80th birthday. After that, he can focus like a laser on fixing our affordability crisis in the hopes of rescuing Republican control of the US Senate, which his unnecessary war of choice has rendered unlikely. Given Iran’s demand that Israel withdraw all its military forces from Lebanon before it agrees to a peace deal ending the war, the only other alternatives he has are to implement a maximum pressure campaign against Israel to do so or else continue the US naval blockade indefinitely and push the US and the world into another great recession just before Election Day.

The unmitigated and humiliating strategic defeat which the US has suffered as a result of its decision to fight an unwinnable war with the Islamic Republic of Iran should compel US leaders to re-evaluate the wisdom of our decades long neo-imperialist foreign policy of fighting endless unprovoked wars of aggression, particularly in the Middle East, in an effort to expand US imperial control over various countries and regions of the world. There is no way the US would have bungled into this war if it were not for the US alliance with Israel and the presence of US military bases throughout the Middle Eastern region.

Thus, the only way to ensure the US is never forced to fight another forever war for Israel is to either end the US military alliance and/or security assistance to Israel, close our military bases in the Middle East or support a radical political transformation of Israel from a rogue apartheid state into a responsible international actor that supports peace and stability in the region. I have supported the State of Israel my whole life until the Gaza War at which point I began supporting a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. Up until last year I supported the continued existence of the Jewish state. Now, I support a one-state solution which would see the formation of a unitary state where Israel would annex all of Gaza and the West Bank in exchange for granting the rights of full citizenship to all Palestinians excluding those who have been adjudged to have committed terrorist acts against Israel. Hamas’ military wing would be completely dissolved, and Hamas would be banned from running in national elections.

Under a new Israeli constitution, there would be a power sharing arrangement between 7.6 million Jews and 10.6 million Palestinians totaling over 18 million Israelis with the Prime Minister being elected by Israel’s Jewish citizens. Israel’s Jews would elect a one-seat majority of the members of its Senate while the remainder of the Senate seats would be elected by the Palestinian Arabs. Israel’s President and the lower House of the Knesset would be elected by popular vote of all Israeli’s citizens. As is currently the case, the President would serve in a largely figurehead role as Israel’s head of state as is currently the case.

The Prime Minister would serve as the head of government with limited powers but would not be able to wage war without specific authorization by the Knesset unless Israel was first attacked. Under this power sharing arrangement all Israeli laws would have to be passed in collaboration with both elected Jewish and Palestinian representatives. Eight of the members of Israel’s Supreme Court would be chosen by the Prime Minister and seven would be chosen by the President. The head of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) would be selected by the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Commander would be selected by the President. Enlistment in the IDF would be open to both Jewish and Palestinian citizens with promotion based exclusively on merit, rather than ethnicity.

The US would serve as a guarantor of Israel’s new constitutional order. There would be a right of return for Palestinians that were forced to leave their homes and autonomy/self-rule for Gaza and the West Bank. Unlike the case today, there would be no official state religion in Israel’s new, secular constitutional republic. Implementation of this proposal would put an end to Israel’s wars of aggression and give the Palestinians the rights they deserve while leaving Israeli Jews in power in Tel Aviv. However, they would be unable to take any actions or pass laws resulting in the persecution of Palestinians as has been done routinely in the past thereby ushering in an unparalleled new era of unity, security, peace and prosperity not just for Israel’s Jewish citizens but for Palestinian residents as well.

Meanwhile, the termination of Israeli involvement in the Iran War and the withdrawal of the IDF from all occupied territories in Syria and Lebanon would allow the establishment of a general peace between Israel and its neighbors and bring a permanent end to the perpetual conflict. The US would encourage the formation of a Middle East Strategic Partnership between Israel and its Muslim neighbors expanding upon the gains of the Abraham Accords while encouraging the normalization of diplomatic and trade ties between Israel and its Muslim neighbors including Iran.

The US should suspend all security assistance to Israel until it implements these constitutional reforms. They would have the important benefit of largely ending, or else rendering irrelevant, Israel’s malign influence over US politicians because it would no longer be able to get us to fight its wars of aggression even if Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act ,which would merge US defense industrial production and our military technological base with Israel’s, were to pass. Given the fact that AIPAC wields substantial control over 314 of the 435 elected members of Congress in the US House of Representatives and over the vast majority of US Senators as well, that would be a massive victory for America First.

© David T. Pyne 2026

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and previously served as National Security Policy Director for Sen. Mike Lee during his 2010 campaign. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published by the end of 2026. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

April 3rd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss Trump’s great power war with Iran that is threatening to escalate to World War Three and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him.

April 8th—Interview with Brannon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran “back into the stone ages where they belong” and destroy Iran’s civilization in one night seeming to imply the use of nuclear weapons to kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 10th—Interview with Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV to discuss what happens if Iran doesn’t meet Trump’s ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night and whether Trump’s threat is serious or a bluff which he has no intention of carrying out.

April 10th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s threats to bomb Iran back into the stone age and the ramifications of him threatening to target and destroy Iran’s electrical power plants and potentially kill millions of Iranian civilians.

April 21st—Interview on Main Street Radio with Jon Twitchell on his “Talk With Jon” podcast. We will discuss the latest news relating to Trump’s Great power war with Iran and his ongoing attempts to start World War III in flagrant violation of his campaign pledges to prevent the outbreak of a Third World War.

April 21st—Interview with Pascal Lottaz on his “Neutrality Studies” podcast to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s unwinnable great power war against Iran for the US and the world, Trump’s plans for escalation and the prospects for peace before it escalates to World War Three.

April 23rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast. We will discuss Trump’s indefinite cease-fire with Iran and continued blockade and whether Iran will succeed in getting Trump to capitulate to Iran’s peace terms.

April 29th—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to break off in person peace negotiations with Iran and Iran’s response in refusing to limit its nuclear program so long as the US naval blockade continues.

April 30th—Interview with Afshin Rattansi on his Going Underground TV show which is broadcast on RT to discuss the state of Trump’s unjust war of aggression against Iran. We will talk about whether Trump is likely to escalate or de-escalate the conflict as well as the ramifications for the war in terms of transforming Iran into a new regional great power/hegemon of the Persian Gulf.

May 7th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to suspend “‘Project Freedom’ and resume bombing strikes against Iran a day before he hoped Iran would respond to his offer of a one-page peace framework that would phase out the blockade and end hostilities between the US and Iran within thirty days.

May 13th—Interview with Scott Anderson on Lindell TV to discuss the latest with regards to US-Iran peace talks, Trump’s statement on the cease-fire and whether the US will resume full-scale bombing strikes on Iran in the coming days.

May 15th—Interview with Russia’s TV Channel One News to discuss the prospects for negotiating a peace deal ending the war in Ukraine, ending the war in Iran, improving relations between Russia, the US and the EU and Trump’s summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 18th—Interview with Rafael Machado for a German news magazine to discuss Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s decisions to continue NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and continue Germany’s deindustrialization.

May 18th—Interview with Brandon Howse on Brannon Howse Live to discuss the latest developments relating to the Ukraine War and Trump’s Beijing Summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 20th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War and prospects for ending the Ukraine and Iran wars with negotiated compromise diplomatic settlements or whether Ukraine’s military will have to collapse entirely before Ukraine surrenders.

May 22nd—Interview with Brandon Weichert on “The National Security Hour” to discuss the latest news regarding Trump’s great power war with Iran and how it has proven a strategic, military, economic and political debacle for him. We will also discuss the Trump-Xi Beijing Summit and how Trump is now trying to make the US more dependent on Communist China.

May 26th—Interview with Mario Naval on his X podcast to discuss Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran and the latest on Netanyahu’s success in getting him to sabotage and abort the peace deal he was close to signing with Tehran with his maximalist demands. We will also discuss why my prediction that this would be a forever war that would end in US strategic defeat has proven true and crunch the numbers on why the US military campaign has been so ineffective.

May 29th—Interview with Paul Mills on his Off-Grid Farming podcast to discuss the latest news about Trump’s undeclared war on Iran and Trump’s Summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 30th-Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss Trump’s unwinnable war on Iran and the latest updates on Trump’s reported peace deal with Iran. We will also discuss how the war benefits China and Trump’s failed Beijing summit with Xi Jinping.

May 31st—Interview with Dr. Pascal Lottaz on his Neutrality Studies podcast to discuss whether Trump will agree to the 60 day cease-fire agreement which was negotiated on May 26th or whether the war will escalate with US military strikes and continue on into next year.

June 1st—Interview with Sotiris Danezis on the “Force” program on Greek ERT news to discuss the latest news about the Iran War, ongoing peace negotiations to end it and the US Naval blockade and limited military strikes against Iran and whether it will lead to a global recession.

June 1st—Interview with Sulaiman Ahmed on his Moral Resistance podcast to discuss Trump’s decision to reject Iran’s peace offer negotiated on May 26th and give them a tougher counteroffer certain to be rejected. We will discuss where the Iran War is likely to go from here.

June 3rd—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on his Dialogue Works podcast to discuss whether Trump will agree to the 60 day cease-fire agreement which was negotiated on May 26th or whether the war will escalate with US military strikes and continue on into next year.

June 3rd—Interview with Kristi Leigh on her DC Dispatch show on Lindell TV to discuss Trump’s war on Iran. We will discuss the status of peace negotiations with Iran and all the ways that the war has served to erode Trump’s popularity risking the loss of GOP control of both Houses of Congress in November. We also talked about why Trump’s claim that he had to go to war to save Iran from being nuked has no basis in fact.

Upcoming Interviews

June 6th—Interview with Mario Naval on his podcast to discuss reports of Iran’s warning to the US that it will conduct a nuclear test if Israel does not suspend its offensive in Lebanon or if the US escalates its undeclared war against Iran. We will always discuss my new comprehensive proposal to restore peace to the Middle East.

June 8th—Interview with Nazar Kotovych on his podcast to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War and prospects for ending the Ukraine and Iran wars with negotiated compromise diplomatic settlements or whether Ukraine’s military will have to collapse entirely before Ukraine surrenders following Putin’s Victory Day statement that the war will end this year.

June 9th—Interview with Steve Yang on his Natural Resource Stocks podcast to discuss the likelihood that the Iran War will continue until the end of the year resulting in a US and global recession as well as what President Trump can do to end it.

June 11th—Interview with Nate on his Canadian Prepper podcast to discuss recent revelations that Trump was warned by Iran on Tuesday that it will test a nuclear weapon if Israel does not suspend its war on Lebanon or if the US escalates its war on Iran.

June 12th—Interview with Stanislav Krapivink on his “Eyes of Truth” podcast to discuss the latest developments with regards to the Ukraine and Iran wars and whether its possible that a peace deal can be negotiated ending either way or will the wars drag on with the war in Ukraine only ending with Ukraine’s military collapse this fall.

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