A Russian RS-26 ICBM, from which the Pentagon assesses the new never before seen shorter-range Russian Oreshnik IRBM which was used in the attack on Dnipro early this morning was derived.

This week marked 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and to commemorate this grim milestone along with his 82nd birthday, President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use US ATACMS missiles to conduct deep strikes into Russian territory on Sunday. Britain and France followed up with authorizations to Ukraine to execute deep strikes into Russia as well using British Storm Shadow and French Scalp missiles. Neoconservative Republicans and even some Democrats denounced Biden’s decision as “too little too late” while America First conservative leaders denounced his move for being far too provocative, risking a full-scale world war between the US and Russia that could have catastrophic consequences for the US and its NATO allies, not to mention Ukraine. Biden has also authorized defense contractors to be deployed to Ukraine near the front lines and approved the transfer of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine in violation of international treaty.

Biden’s Escalates His Policy of National Suicide

With this irrational decision, Biden appears to be going all out to provoke Russia to attack the US and NATO before Trump takes office forcing him to continue the war assuming Russia hasn't resoundingly defeated the US by that time through the employment of cyber, super-EMP and nuclear weapons. Notably, Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday and the very next day authorized these Ukrainian ATACMS missile strikes deep within Russia which he knew would result in the biggest escalation of the war yet from Russia up to and including World War Three. In so doing, he may be implementing China’s master plan to provoke Russia to destroy the US and its NATO allies so China can occupy and annex Taiwan with impunity, rule over the Western Pacific region and become the global hegemon without firing a shot as after a massive nationwide Russian cyberattack the US would be unable to defend Taiwan and it would likely surrender without a fight.

Even if a war between US and Russia in Eastern Europe didn’t escalate to the cyber, super EMP or nuclear level as it most assuredly would, China would benefit immensely from having the US fighting a world war against Russia in Europe providing a massive window of vulnerability which China would be guaranteed to take advantage of to blockade and potentially invade Taiwan perhaps without firing a shot. Accordingly, Biden’s actions in escalating the war in Ukraine are gravely impairing US national security interests while greatly serving Chinese national security interests. We know that the Biden family was paid $31 million by Chinese companies connected with Chinese military intelligence over the past 15 years for giving China access to then Vice President Joe Biden and that he many of his foreign policy and national security decisions may be meant to payback his Communist Chinese business partners that helped him get elected President in 2020.

Back in September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested authorization to use US ATACMS missiles, British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and French missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he would consider such an escalation to constitute an act of war by the US and NATO against the Russian Federation to which Russia would respond by any means necessary up to and including nuclear strikes on the US, NATO and Ukraine. Biden was spooked by Putin’s statements at the time and opted not to provide the requested authorization, instead limiting his authorization for Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to attack Russian military targets in the Kursk region from which Russia was preparing to attack Ukrainian territory. However, on Sunday night, Biden decided to throw all caution to win, pretend Putin’s threats of nuclear retaliation are a bluff and authorize Ukraine to use US ATACMs missiles to attack any Russian targets deep inside pre-war Russian territory presumably including Moscow Oblast. Russia responded swiftly by striking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with 200 drones and missiles in the largest such attack of the war.

Former Congressman Dana Rohrbacher had an excellent reaction to Biden’s extremely provocative decision on his X account on Monday:

“Allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS to attack inside Russia is a perilous move. President Putin has warned that such actions would mean Russia is at war with NATO and the West. The presence of North Korean troops in Kursk is irrelevant now, as Ukrainian forces are reportedly surrounded. This authorization is foolish in two ways: it isolates the U.S. from the global east and south, strengthening the BRICS alliance and undermining the US dollar, and it increases the chances of nuclear war, threatening all life on earth.



As a Cold Warrior, who spent my life fighting Communism and the former Soviet Union, I must emphasize: Russia is no longer Communist and they no longer suppress Christianity; there's no reason to march toward war with the Russians.



This confrontation is largely driven by NATO expansion. As a member of the Reagan White House, I am aware of the deal we made with the Russians – no NATO expansion east in exchange for German reunification and significant withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. We've infringed on that promise by adding 14 new NATO countries neighboring Russia and overthrowing Yanukovich's Ukrainian government because he was negotiating an economic deal with Russia. Since then, we've been arming the Ukrainians in preparation for war.



This will be an effort in futility, which could lead to the destruction of Ukraine and any hope of relations between the United States and Russia…Let’s hope President Trump can temper this situation and assure the Russians that once in office he will work to create a peaceful world instead of a world at war.”

Many America First conservative leaders and national security experts including LTC Daniel Davis (USA Ret.) have warned that Biden’s ATACMs gambit could have dire consequences for US national security. As the former Congressman noted, Biden could not be any more reckless in authorizing this action given that Putin has stated is a huge redline. This major Western escalation could provoke Russia to escalate to the nuclear level with the potential destruction, not just of Ukraine, but perhaps the US and NATO as well. It is clear that Biden is openly courting nuclear war with Russia out of spite that Trump defeated his handpicked choice to replace him Kamala Harris, risking the lives of 285 million Americans in the process.

It's now conceivable that, thanks to Biden's policy of national suicide which I have been warning about since the war in Ukraine began, we could end up fighting an unnecessary and easily avertable nuclear war, which could result in the deaths of a billion people and the destruction of the Western world. All over Russia's attempt to transform Ukraine from a US satellite state, not into a Russian satellite state, but rather into a modern-day Switzerland, a fully neutral, non-aligned power like Switzerland as it was from 1991-2014 before the Biden-authorized Maidan coup when Ukraine controlled 100% of its internationally recognized territory. It's pure madness.

President Joe Biden was all smiles when he met with Trump in the White House last week but appears to be sabotaging the Trump presidency from behind the scenes by trying to start World War Three with Russia before he takes office to sabotage Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Biden appears to be attempting to present Trump with a hot war with Russia in which he provokes Russia to stage a major attack against the US and NATO before Trump takes office to completely sabotage and derail Trump's planned peace negotiations with Russia and essentially force him to continue Biden's policy of national suicide even at the risk of America's destruction from Russian cyber, super-EMP or nuclear missile attack. What Biden or his handlers fail to understand is that the outcome of World War Three is likely to be decided extremely quickly as Russia or China will most likely escalate to a massive cyber and counterspace attack on the US homeland on Day One of major combat operations with them so the US-led liberal international order would meet a swift end and the US could even be effectively wiped off the geopolitical map of the world with such a catastrophic attack.

Russia has a doctrine of "escalate to de-escalate" and it involves detonating one or more non-strategic nuclear weapons to achieve a military victory and get the enemy to agree to peace on their terms. Authorizing the use of ATACMS missiles deep inside Russia will do nothing to help Ukraine but it may provoke Russia to detonate a tactical nuclear air burst over Ukraine's presidential palace in Kyiv or worse over NATO HQ in Brussels to enable Russia to restore deterrence and show that Putin is serious in his willingness to demonstrate Russia's escalation dominance all the way up to the nuclear level.

Rising Fears of World War Three with Russia Across the West

Since Biden announced his decision, there has been an increasing fear of a potential near term outbreak of World War Three with Russia that has spread across multiple Western nations—an understandable fear which has been entirely precipitated by unbelievably reckless actions perpetrated by Western leaders. Just as I warned by joining NATO, Finland and Sweden have placed a Russian target on their backs and are now warning their citizens to prepare for a full-scale war with Russia while the German government disclosed its plan to mobilize 800,000 reservists to fight a war with Russia. Meanwhile, Russian and Chinese ships appear to be cooperating with each other to cut two undersea telecommunications cables between NATO member states in the Baltic Sea, demonstrating a degree of solidarity not seen until earlier this year between the two Eurasian military allies.

Unlike two years ago, when the threat was more moderate, the threat of such a war is now high thanks to the foolish decisions of Western leaders particularly President Joe Biden to continue escalating his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine with ever increasing attacks against Russia itself. If indeed, World War Three with Russia breaks out, it will be a war of our own making caused by the foolish and reckless actions of the US and its NATO allies in using Ukraine to attack Russia with air and missile strikes, attack Russian nuclear bases and nuclear missile defense radars, sink Russian warships and kill tens of thousands of Russian troops.

US policymakers fail to learn the lessons of history and understand that great power alliances transformed two regional conflicts in Eastern Europe into unnecessary world wars that cost the lives of well over 100 million people and now US membership in NATO threatens to transform the war in Ukraine into a Third World War that could cost the lives of ten times more. In an article I published back in October 2019, I warned that continued US membership in NATO was a millstone around America’s neck that could drag America down into the nuclear abyss if we didn’t rollback NATO away from Russia’s borders over a war with an Eastern European state in which the US had no national security interest in defending now we appear to be on track to see that dire prediction proven correct. When Biden was elected President the following year, I predicted that America likely would not survive Biden’s first term because he would get us into World War Three with Russia and China. I fear he is now attempting to prove my prediction correct.

Had Russia conducted such attacks from Canada or Mexico the US would have likely responded with massive direct military retaliation but thankfully, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is a much more rational leader than Western leaders, he has shown a tremendous degree of strategic forbearance in not responding in kind to date. However, I fear that may be about to change because he is under tremendous pressure to make good on his promise to respond to Biden’s crossings of all of Russia’s redlines with a powerful direct Russian military response against Western military personnel in Ukraine to re-establish deterrence. Russia may even be considering detonating a non-strategic nuclear warhead over Kyiv in furtherance of their nuclear doctrine of “escalate to de-escalate.” The Biden administration would almost assuredly respond to such a nuclear demonstration attack on the Ukrainian capital by de-escalating his war on Russia and suing for peace on Russian terms to avert a full-scale nuclear exchange between the US and Russia that could end our existence as a nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would likely sue for peace as well if Russia were to detonate a nuclear weapon in sight of Ukraine’s presidential palace.

The West Repudiated Russia’s Attempts to Achieve Lasting Peace in Ukraine

Russia ceased to be a threat to the US when they voluntarily gave up their entire empire in 1991 and finished withdrawing all their troops from eastern Europe in 1994. Had we welcomed both Russia and Ukraine into NATO in the 1990s, Russia would not be allied with Communist China today, India would be allied with the West, China would be isolated on the international stage and Ukraine would still control 100% of its internationally recognized territory with 16 million more people. Had US leaders headed the counsel of national security experts and refrained from violating our solemn pledge not to expand NATO by even one inch east of the Oder River or even just into Ukraine, we could have entirely averted this senseless war and would have kept Ukraine neutral, whole, sovereign, independent and free!

As I have written, Ukraine’s attempt to seek security through NATO membership has been disastrous causing economy to tank, their population to sink by 38% since 2014 and caused them to suffer over million casualties and lose nearly one fifth of its territory with over half of its electrical power grid destroyed, none of which would have occurred had it remained a neutral, non-aligned buffer state separating Russia and NATO as it was from 1991-2014. The Ukraine war has proven that the US is unwilling and unable to provide for Ukraine’s security and that the only way it can ever hope to achieve true security is by negotiating a peace agreement minimally acceptable to Russia to ensure it never has any incentive to attack it ever again. Russia’s occupation of Crimea in 2014 as a direct response to the Biden authorized overthrow of democratically elected Ukrainian President Yanukovych in the Maidan coup. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine eight years later was a direct response to Biden’s decision to sign two strategic partnership agreements with Ukraine, conduct both joint land and sea military exercises with Ukraine as well as Zelensky’s decision to make good on his pledge to retake control of the Donbass people’s republics by force. Joe Biden was the common denominator in provoking both Russian aggressions.

Since Biden began his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine including massive Western economic sanctions, Russia’s economy has jumped from the sixth largest economy to the fourth largest economy in the world with its GDP expanding to nearly $7 trillion in terms of Purchase Power Parity with Russian per capita income increasing from 47% of US per capita income to 54% since the war began. Russia’s active-duty military has grown by over fifty percent with plans to make it larger than the US military. It has more than doubled the percentage of GDP it spends on defense and its armed forces are now battle-hardened while the US military has had no experience fighting countries with large armies for over two decades. According to a leaked Ukrainian military report, Russia has expanded its nuclear arsenal to 6,000 operational strategic nuclear weapons and 10,000 operational non-strategic nuclear weapons which dwarves the US nuclear arsenal which is limited to 2,085 operational strategic nuclear weapons and no more than 200 operational non-strategic nuclear weapons meaning Russia has three times more strategic nuclear weapons and fifty times more non-strategic nuclear weapons than we have.

As I predicted before the war began, no amount of Western weapons shipments could have enabled Ukraine to defeat Russia, which has never suffered defeat in a major war for over a century. Not even 315 divisions of the best army in the world were sufficient to defeat Russia during the Second World War. US military leaders likely understand this even if US political leaders do not, but a decision was taken by the Biden administration to attempt to strangle the Russian economy, overthrow Putin and weaken Russia militarily so seriously that it could not invade any of its neighbors, an objective which I have noted is impossible to achieve without a US nuclear first strike on Russian military strategic targets. Accordingly, there is no military rationale for Biden’s decision to authorize the use of US ATACMS missiles against Russia.

Russia currently enjoys air and artillery supremacy over Ukraine enabling it to maintain a favorable three to one military casualty ratio over Ukraine and it is very close to accomplishing it goal of retaking control of western Donetsk oblast. Ukraine reportedly has suffered over a million military casualties including dead and wounded and no longer has sufficient troops to defend its frontline with Russia with its military edging perilously closer to collapse. This means that if Russia wanted to open up a new front in northern Ukraine and invade with 250,000 troops its likely, Ukraine could not stop them from capturing large swaths of Ukrainian territory and if they invaded from Belarus potentially surrounding Kyiv.

Putin spent 15 years from 2007-2022 to negotiate a peaceful diplomatic solution to the Ukraine in NATO crisis but US leaders refused to negotiate an end to the crisis causing him to feel he had no other choice but to engage in a limited invasion to rollback America’s imperial expansion into Ukraine. Contrary to Democrat and neoconservative Republican war propaganda, Russia has not been fighting a war of Russian imperialism but rather a war to rollback US imperialist expansion into Ukraine since 2014 which Russia understandably considers an existential threat due to the fact that the US could deploy its strategic nuclear bombers and long-range missiles within 300 miles of the Russian capital of Moscow. Renowned foreign policy realist scholar Dr. John Mearsheimer has stated that he considers this war “a defensive war” on the part of Russia. While I strongly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I largely agree. The proof of this is that Putin was reportedly salivating over the Istanbul Peace Agreement in which he agreed to withdraw all Russian troops from all of Ukraine’s prewar territory in exchange for Ukraine’s return to being a neutral state outside of NATO and its partial demilitarization.

Putin has been persistent in pushing for peace since the day after Russia invaded offering specific and mostly reasonable terms but Western propaganda continues to falsely claim that Putin does not want peace or even if he does want peace he can’t be trusted to honor a peace agreement even if it includes all of the terms he wanted. Russia has always had the capability to overrun Ukraine, but Putin instead showed his lack of interest in doing so first by invading Ukraine with a meager force of 190,000 Russian troops and then by pulling all Russian troops from the three northern Ukrainian oblasts in the first week of April 2022, including Kyiv which Russian troops partially surrounded mere days after the invasion and making no attempt to reoccupy them. That unilateral military withdrawal was intended by Putin to be the first stage of the implementation of a full Russian military withdrawal from all of Ukraine's pre-war controlled territory under the auspices of the Istanbul Peace Agreement which had been nearly finalized by March 31st, 2022, a mere five weeks after the war began.

Unfortunately, this premature military withdrawal proved to be a huge mistake by Russia as Biden was emboldened by the Russian military withdrawal and opted to prolong the war indefinitely to fight the war to the last Ukrainian dispatching UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Kyiv to order Zelensky to repudiate his peace agreement with Russia to the detriment of America's national security interests as well as those of Ukraine's and our European NATO allies. Following Russia’s partial encirclement of Kyiv mere days after they invaded would have constituted a smashing victory for Ukraine and would have saved nearly a million Ukrainian military casualties allowing all of Ukraine’s refugees to return home and quickly rebuild its economy.

Russia had achieved nearly all of its objectives by September 2022 and continued to offer reasonable peace terms to Ukraine and the West. However, Zelensky outlawed all peace negotiations with Russia and Biden has spent the past nearly three years with a diplomatic temper tantrum refusing to talk to Russia about Ukraine more than once for merely ten minutes. Putin discovered that you can win a war but you can’t end it until the other party admits defeat.

Russia’s Response to Biden’s Escalation of the War

On Tuesday, in response to Biden’s dangerous escalation of the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine that formally lowers the threshold for the country’s use of nuclear weapons to allow for nuclear weapons use in the event a non-nuclear nation launches an attack on Russia using long-range missiles provided by one or more nuclear powers. That same day, Ukraine conducted its first US ATACMs missile strike on a ammunition depot in Bryansk with the missiles likely launched by US technicians with US targeting data hitting a target that was likely recommended by US military leaders violating Putin’s bright red line. It has since been revealed that Ukraine has also utilized British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to attack Russian territory in the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased Russia’s resolve in firing an IRBM against a Ukrainian military target in Dnipro in an attempt to restore deterrence against further Ukrainian missile strikes on Russia using long-range Western missiles.

According to former Major Scott Ritter, Russia is now reportedly planning to engage in thermobaric air and missile strikes against Ukrainian, US, British and French military targets in Kyiv potentially including Western embassies where NATO military personnel are based. The US has announced it is closing its embassy in Kyiv after ascertaining credible Russian airstrike threats against it. In response to the increasing threat of a massive Russian air and missile attack on Kyiv and central Ukraine in response to Ukrainian strikes in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts using US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, Ukrainian air raid sirens could reportedly be heard across much of Ukraine yesterday while multiple Western embassies shuddered their doors.

Early this morning, Russia responded with what Ukraine claimed to be the world’s first ICBM attack on a Ukrainian military manufacturing plant in the city of Dnipro. Ukraine hilariously claimed it shot down six Russian ICBMs, a capability which there is no possibility of it being able to do. At least Russian propaganda has some substantial basis in fact, but Ukrainian propaganda almost never does. It turned out not to be an ICBM as Zelensky falsely claimed as President Putin stated this morning that it was a new Russian hypersonic IRBM which he referred to as the Oreshnik with multiple warheads which they have never used on Ukraine before and warned that it could be used to reach all European NATO capitals as well. Russia launched this new IRBM at Russia to showcase its resolve and restore deterrence against potential future Ukrainian strikes inside Russia using long-range Western missiles.

The Pentagon has stated this missile is likely a shorter-range derivative of the RS-26/SS-31 ICBM and that it was notified by Russia just before its launch. I am not aware of an IRBM ever being used in war before so this likely represents a historic first. This new IRBM appears to boast a dozen maneuverable re-entry vehicles which can be used to hit separate targets—an advanced feature typically only seen in ICBMs. While we do not know the exact range of this new Russian IRBM it is likely between 3000-5500 kilometers.

Here is what I wrote late yesterday before hearing about the Russian Oreshnik IRBM attack on Ukraine this morning.

There has been an ongoing and increasingly fierce debate in Russia about how far they need to go to restore deterrence against continuing Western proxy missile strikes on Russian civilian and military targets. With his biggest redline having been crossed by the US, British and French, Putin is now under tremendous pressure to showcase Russia’s strength and resolve with a major Russian military response against the West and their Ukrainian satellite state. Some Russian national security experts believe that nothing short of a nuclear demonstration strike on Ukraine will suffice to do so. Multiple media outlets are now reporting that Russia is reportedly threatening to launch one or more RS-26/SS-31 ICBMs, without their four standard-equipped 150 or 300 KT nuclear warheads, but perhaps armed with thermobaric warheads, which produce eight times their conventional TNT equivalents, at the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in retaliation for crossing Russia's redline in using US ATACMs deep inside Russia. We have never seen an ICBM used in war before. That would be like the US firing a Minuteman III ICBM at Tehran.

The SS-31 is a hypersonic missile that could wreak heavy damage against Ukrainian defense ministry buildings and military bases in Kyiv, particularly if it was armed with multiple thermobaric warheads that could destroy multiple targets with a single missile. I think it’s very possible that Russia might fire an SS-31 ICBM at a military target in Kyiv, perhaps even the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense building and then warn Ukraine that if they launch any more western missiles deep inside Russia, the next ICBM they launch at Kyiv might be nuclear armed. The propaganda/prestige value for the Russian Federation of such a launch could be tremendous as the US would not know if such an ICBM was nuclear-armed until it impacted Kyiv. It might prove to be an effective way for Russia to restore deterrence at minimal cost in civilian lives.

Then the Russians could issue a final warning against Ukraine, telling them if they keep attacking Russia’s pre-2014 territory with long-range Western missiles, the next ICBM they fire into Kyiv might be nuclear armed! A further escalation against Russia by the Biden administration, which has proven completely oblivious to the increasing nuclear danger of their actions, in response to an ICBM attack on Kyiv might persuade Putin to actually use a low-yield nuclear airburst in a nuclear demonstration attack. Such an attack would be meant to restore deterrence against the Western powers and escalate to de-escalate the war in Ukraine to force Biden and Zelensky to agree to end the conflict ending the war swiftly on Russian terms. It would also be designed to minimize civilian deaths but show NATO and Ukraine that Russia will not tolerate any further missile attacks on its territory.

Incidentally, US intelligence is notorious for underestimating the number of warheads that can be carried on Russian IRBMs and ICBM’s by a factor of two or three as in the case of the SS-28 Sarmat ICBM which the West believes carries a maximum of 16 warheads but which in fact is capable, according to Western sources of carrying up to fifty 50 KT nuclear warheads each. The video that was shared showing the Russian IRBM warhead detonations showed between six and twelve flashes and so it is very possible that Russia was sending a message that their new IRBM carries 6-12 nuclear warheads. There was a report circulating this morning that the Russians may be planning on executing a follow-on ICBM attack on Kyiv. Meanwhile, Putin is threatening to attack US airbases in Poland with “advanced weapons” which would trigger Article V and threaten to start World War Three.

It appears that World War Three may now be imminent. The main question now is will this new Russian IRBM strike be successful in restoring deterrence with Ukraine and NATO or will Biden continue escalating his proxy war against Russia in Ukraine resulting in ever more destructive “tit for tat” attacks with Russia all the way up to the non-strategic nuclear level. Unfortunately, I fear it is increasingly likely that the latter will be the case with the question being how fast it will escalate before Trump takes office. Will Biden push the Russians to nuke Ukraine before Inauguration Day? Its very possible that he will because he has proven conclusively with his insane, irrational and reckless actions that he cares nothing for the lives of 28 million Ukrainians let alone the lives of the 285 million Americans he purports to represent. Only President-Elect Trump offers hope to save the day if he employs back-channel communications with Putin that he will shut down the war, cut off all aid to Ukraine and twist Zelensky’s arm to agree to an immediate cease-fire on Day One of his Presidency.

In fighting and indefinitely prolonging this unnecessary war in Ukraine, NATO has succeeded in creating the very existential Russian threat which it was supposedly created to defend against. Russia posed little threat to NATO before Biden made the decision to transform Ukraine into a de-facto NATO member state and US military protectorate in 2021. If the US and its NATO allies are destroyed as a response to Biden’s escalation of his war against Russia, it will be a case of death by suicide.

Averting World War Three

More hopeful reports yesterday indicate that Russian officials are expressing a willingness to discuss freezing the conflict in Ukraine along the current lines of control so long as President-Elect Trump leads the US peace delegation. This represents a substantial Russian concession from Putin’s June 14th peace proposal in which he demanded Ukraine withdraw all its troops from the constitutional borders of the former Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. Russia controls all of Luhansk oblast so the borders of that region are not at issue. They are likely to use a mix of carrots and sticks against the West showcasing their willingness to negotiate an end to the war on reasonable terms following increasing Russian retaliatory strikes on Ukraine perhaps designed to target NATO military personnel in country.

President Trump has claimed he was the only one who can prevent World War Three with Russia and Biden is doing everything he can to prove him correct.

Putin previously insisted on a permanent peace agreement and now says he is open to an immediate cease-fire if a US delegation led by President-Elect Trump agrees to Russia’s other key demands of neutrality for Ukraine, an expulsion of all NATO troops and bases from its territory along with Ukraine’s partial demilitarization. Russia would likely be willing to consider withdrawing from the smaller territories it occupies in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions in Ukraine in exchange for a Ukrainian withdrawal from the sliver of territory it still controls in western Kursk oblast.

Biden must immediately rescind this dangerous escalatory policy and appoint President-Elect Trump to serve as a Special Envoy with plenipotentiary powers to negotiate an immediate cease fire along with a peace deal with Russia ending the conflict before it escalates to a full-scale world war between the US and Russia. If he refuses, then he must resign, be impeached or removed from office as LTG Michael Flynn (USA Ret) has called for in response to this brazen attempt to risk the lives of 255 million Americans who would likely die if he were successful in starting a nuclear war with the Russian Federation fought over Ukraine’s neutral status. Even some liberals like pollster Nate Silver are calling for him to resign. Alternatively, Vice President Kamala Harris should invoke the 25th Amendment so she can take his place and if she refuses to change the policy and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine she should be replaced as well. America's Liberation Day--January 20th, 2025--can't come soon enough if we have any hope to prevent World War Three with Russia and China.

Back in August, I wrote a Ukraine war peace proposal with former CIA official and Cuban Missile Crisis veteran US Navy pilot Chet Nagle back in August detailing exactly how President-Elect Donald J. Trump could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being inaugurated as America's 47th President. Our peace plan, if implemented, would include a mutual security pact and Russo-American entente that would serve to effectively neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance which poses the greatest existential threat the US has ever faced, thus revolutionizing the strategic landscape in America's favor.

© David T. Pyne 2024

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He also serves as a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in December 2024. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

