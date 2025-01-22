President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoying a friendly and productive meeting together during his first term as president.

For the last four years, it has felt as if America has been on suicide watch due to Biden’s disastrous and incredibly reckless attempts to provoke World War Three with Russia which is the mightiest nuclear superpower on Earth by far. Yesterday, Americans across the country joined together in unity to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump following his electoral landslide victory. As Trump proclaimed during his Inaugural address, the 20th day of January 2025 will forever be known as America's liberation day from the autocratic, warmongering Biden administration having ushered in a new and more hopeful era of peace and prosperity.

During his address President Trump declared “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier,” underscoring his ongoing commitment to end America's forever wars. The American people delivered Trump a mandate to follow through on his pledge to bring the US back from the brink of an unthinkable and unnecessary world war with Russia stemming from President Joe Biden’s ever-escalating, disastrous proxy war in Ukraine which is now hovering perilously closer to defeat in their unwinnable war against Russia.

Ukraine’s only hope of preventing additional Russian territorial gains and preserving their independence is a negotiated peace settlement with Russia. However, the details as to exactly how the Trump administration intends to accomplish the President’s lofty goals in ending the war remain murky. Some portions of Special Envoy LTG Keith Kellogg’s peace proposal have already been rejected outright by the Russians as unacceptable including merely delaying, rather than nixing, Ukraine’s entry into NATO, sending thousands of NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine and arming Ukraine “to the teeth.” President Trump has been seriously misled by his advisors to believe that ending the war in Ukraine will be complicated and arduous that will take at least six months because, they falsely claim, we don't know what terms would be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine. It is very possible that a continued pursuit of the Kellogg peace plan by the Trump administration will become a self-fulfilling prophesy and prolong the war by several months unnecessarily.

Putin Wants a Peace Deal But Zelensky Does Not

Russian President Putin congratulated President Trump following his inauguration and said that he welcomed and shared Trump’s stated desire to “do everything to prevent a Third World War.” Putin’s office added that Russia welcomes Trump’s proposal for negotiations with the US designed to end the war swiftly but that Trump administration officials had not yet contacted Moscow to initiate peace discussions. Following Russia’s comments welcoming his proposed peace negotiations, Trump stated that Zelensky wants to make a deal and that Putin is “destroying Russia by not making a deal” when in fact it is Ukraine that is being destroyed due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s three-year long refusal to make peace with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader of a nation that is being destroyed by what he knows to be an unwinnable war against Russia, but who paradoxically has no desire to end it to save his country from further death and devastation, risking a full-scale Ukrainian military collapse that could see Russian tanks advancing all the way to the Dnipro River line.

Trump and various administration officials have met with Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders multiple times both before and after he was re-elected President but the President and his team have not spoken with Russian leaders for the past four years and have yet to engage in any diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict. Earlier today, Zelenksy showed how unserious he is about a potential peace deal when he stated Ukraine would need NATO send 200,000 peacekeepers as part of a security guarantee to reach a peace agreement with Russia. He previously said he could accept a cease-fire in exchange for Ukrainian NATO membership. Both proposals are completely unacceptable to Russia, given it was the presence of NATO troops and Western bases inside Ukraine that caused Russia to invade in the first place and are likely non-starters with the new Trump administration.

Trump also stated at the press conference last night that Russia has lost a million soldiers killed in action. In fact, Russia’s casualties have been about four times less totaling around 250,000 total casualties including 85,000 to 100,000 dead due to Russia’s supremacy over Ukraine in terms of combat drones, artillery, aircraft and missiles. These statements strongly suggest that the President’s neocon advisors have been grossly misinforming him both as to Russia’s actual stance on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine as well as the fact that Russia is clearly winning, not losing, the war in Ukraine. The danger is that if Trump is operating under the misconception that Russia is losing the war than he may make the mistake of trying to insist Russia agree to peace terms that are unacceptable to them when the Kremlin is in the driver’s seat and is able to continue fighting the war indefinitely until the US agrees to terms which are minimally acceptable to Russia. This would serve to prolong the risk of the outbreak of World War Three with the US and its NATO allies, which Trump has stated repeatedly is his primary focus to prevent.

How can America’s visionary, peace-loving President be expected to achieve his noble goal of ending the war, when he is getting such bad advice and outright false information from some of his top national security advisors? Ultimately, the chances of the Kellogg peace plan succeeding in forging a peace agreement to formally end the war in Ukraine are something less than zero because it provides no incentives for Zelensky to agree to one. It only incentivizes Zelensky to accept a cease-fire and come to the negotiating table by threatening to suspend Ukrainian aid if Russia accepts a cease-fire and Russia does not.

If President Trump is serious about achieving an expeditious end to the war in Ukraine, the fastest way for him to obtain a peace deal would be for him to replace LTG Kellogg as Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine with Vice President JD Vance so he could lead peace negotiations with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Alternatively, he could appoint a foreign party realist such as Director of National Intelligence-designate Tulsi Gabbard, Director of Policy Planning for the US State Department-Designate Michael Anton, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) or Under Secretary of Defense-designate Elbridge Colby to lead US peace negotiations with Russia. Any of them would be far better than Kellogg who is a lifelong Russophobe whose views likely share more in common with former Vice President and arch-Never Trumper Mike Pence than the President on Russia and Ukraine.

To ensure a reasonable chance a peace deal can be agreed to quickly, the US should negotiate it directly with Russia without Ukraine because while Putin has been “salivating for peace” in the words of one US diplomat since March 2022, Zelensky has outlawed all peace negotiations with Moscow. Accordingly, it’s not Russia but Ukraine that must be pressured by the US to accept a peace deal. Just as Trump masterfully pressured Israel which had been the party that was most resistant to accepting a cease-fire in Gaza to deliver a huge victory to him before he had even taken office, Trump should apply the same winning formula to Ukraine. This would entail the US suspending all aid to Ukraine apart from humanitarian assistance until Ukraine has signed a final peace agreement negotiated between the US and Russia to end the war, not merely a temporary cease-fire or armistice agreement.

Trump Officials’ Mistaken Belief that US Needs Leverage to Force Russia to Agree to a Cease-Fire

Trump national security officials like National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and LTG Kellogg have talked about the need for the US to increase its leverage to use to pressure Russia to accept a peace deal acceptable to Ukraine. Initially, Kellogg said he supported suspending arms shipments to Ukraine to pressure them to accept a cease-fire but in the last few weeks he has said he supported Biden’s decision to send Ukraine $2.4 billion in additional arms and supports the Trump administration continuing to arm Ukraine to increase the administration’s leverage with Russia. Last month, Kellogg praised Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine’s use of US ATACMs missiles to use in deep strikes against Russia saying it would increase Trump’s leverage with the Russians while Walz has urged Ukraine to force mobilize all its young men ages 18-25 to pressure Russia to agree to end the war. However, the US has little else it can use to threaten Russia with because we already maxed out the economic sanctions we can impose on them and have little to no weapons left to send to Ukraine.

President Trump with his Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, LTG Keith Kellogg (USA Ret.) whose peace plan to end the war in Ukraine has no prospects of success aside from a temporary cease-fire.

The only thing the administration has to offer are “carrots” to get them to agree to a cease-fire such as the lifting of most economic sanctions and the restoration of all Russian financial assets confiscated by the West. Kellogg has rightly stated that the US should lift most of its economic sanctions on Russia as soon as a cease fire has been implemented conditioned upon Russia continuing to abide by its terms. The restoration of low-cost Russian natural gas shipments would be particularly beneficial for the West to help end the recession being experienced by many NATO member states should be an important element of any peace deal.

However, the truth is that the US does not need to attempt to obtain increased leverage over Russia to accomplish what Putin has been trying to accomplish within days after the war began, which is a negotiated compromise peace settlement permanently ending the conflict in Ukraine. There is nothing needed to induce Russia to come to the peace table given it never left, and Putin has declared his openness and desire for peace negotiations from the day after the war began. That said, Russia may condition any cease-fire agreement on the US providing a written guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and acceptance of continued Russian de-facto control over its annexed territories.

Both Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have conceded that Russia could keep control of all its annexed territory under a peace settlement provided Ukraine be allowed to remain a Western client state. Also, the Biden administration has opposed Ukrainian NATO membership from the time Biden took office and informed Zelensky that Ukraine would not be joining NATO in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, Ukraine NATO membership should be taken off the table by Trump in advance of a cease-fire. If not, Kellogg’s alarmingly dangerous recommendation to massively increase US military aid to Ukraine if Russia refuses a cease-fire could bring the US even closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than we were during the Biden administration.

Contrary to popular misconceptions, the path to peace with Russia is surprisingly straightforward and simple and a “win-win” agreement ending the war could be achieved inside a week coming close to achieving the President’s long-stated objective to end the war within twenty-four hours of his inauguration. Here are the specific terms that Trump should include in any peace agreement that should be minimally acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine and are most likely to get us to a final peace agreement as expeditiously as possible.

An Achievable Ukraine War Peace Plan

1. Ukraine pledges to never join NATO but will become a Major Non-NATO Ally. The U.S. pledges that NATO will never expand eastward. Ukraine commits to prohibit the presence of foreign troops and bases on its territory. Ukraine may retain all of its bilateral security guarantees it has received previously and can join the European Union.

2. Ukraine shall withdraw all its troops from Kursk oblast, recognize Russian control of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk along the current lines, as well as Crimea, and renounces any attempt to retake them by military force while leaving the door open to negotiating their final status. In return, Russia pledges to renounce all claims on the Ukrainian controlled portions of these oblasts and withdraw all its troops from Kharkiv oblast while guaranteeing Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

3. A four-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone shall be created along the entire length of Ukraine’s border with the four Russian-controlled oblasts, policed by UN and OSCE peacekeepers from neutral countries, to prevent future conflict. There will be no war crimes prosecutions or reparations. Ukrainian reconstruction assistance shall be provided by the Western Powers.

4. The number of active-duty Ukrainian military servicemen, including National Guard troops, shall be reduced to half of its pre-war size. The number of Border Guards shall be reduced to its pre-war level. The total number of Ukrainian troops including reservists shall not exceed one million.

5. Ukraine agrees to Russia’s proposed limits on the quantity and ranges of its offensive "strike systems" systems’ including howitzers, heavy mortars, multiple rocket launch systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, combat aircraft, combat drones and warships as well as air defense missile systems. In exchange, Russia agrees to Ukraine’s proposed quantity limits on primarily defensive weapon systems outlined in the April 15, 2022 version of the Istanbul agreement including, tanks, armored vehicles, anti-tank guns, ATGMs, auxiliary aircraft, reconnaissance drones, auxiliary vessels, MANPADS and anti-aircraft artillery. Ukraine commits to refrain from producing or possessing weapons of mass destruction and to close all foreign biological labs.

6. Full diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine will be restored and all bilateral sanctions rescinded. All U.S. economic sanctions against Russia enacted from 2014 onward shall be rescinded and the US will encourage its allies to do the same. All seized public and private Russian financial and economic assets shall be fully restored. In addition, the US commits not to enforce the International Criminal Court ruling against Russia’s President.

7. In exchange for Russia removing all its air and land-based nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad, Belarus and all territories previously controlled by Ukraine, the U.S. will redeploy all one hundred and fifty of its B-61 nuclear gravity bombs from Western Europe to aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific. The U.S. and Russia agree to begin negotiating a New START II Treaty with a limit of 3,500 operational strategic nuclear weapons.

8. In return for a withdrawal of all Russian troops from Belarus, all 20,000 U.S. troops shall be withdrawn from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and Russia shall refrain from flying heavy bombers or deploying surface warships within two-hundred miles of the other’s territory, except for the Bering Strait. In exchange for Russia committing not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere, the U.S. commits to a policy of non-interference in all former Soviet republics which are not NATO members. The U.S. and Russia solemnly pledge to one another that neither side will go to war against each other in the event they are attacked by a third party.

The size of the Ukrainian armed forces and the number of its major weapon systems and ranges will undoubtedly again be one of the main sticking points for the US just as it was with the Istanbul agreement. The Kellogg plan fails to account for Russia’s demand that any peace agreement include any provisions for Ukrainian disarmament and instead calls for the US massively expanding Ukraine’s military power after a peace deal is realized to deter potential future Russian aggression. Accordingly, it will be important to map out a compromise arrangement along the lines of Article Five above.

During a recent interview. Oleksii Arestovych, a former senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and currently the only Ukrainian presidential candidate running against him, repeated my assertion that while NATO membership is not possible for Ukraine given it was the very reason Russia invaded in the first place, Major Non-NATO ally status might be acceptable to Moscow, which xould make it a “win-win” agreement for the US, Russia and Ukraine. The administration could credibly point to a peace deal guaranteeing Ukrainian security and independence in which Russia withdrew all its troops from Kursk oblast, renounced all claims on additional Ukrainian territory, allowed for Major Non-NATO Ally status, a million-man Ukrainian army and obtained Russian agreement on some major Ukrainian requested arms limitations as a victory for the West.

US Leaders Need to Understand Why Russia Invaded Ukraine

In his remarks yesterday, Putin stated that the most important element of any peace formula ending the war in Ukraine was for the underlying reasons for the conflict to be addressed. Those concerns are addressed in Article One of the peace proposal above. US national security experts, notably including Kellogg himself, have shown a profound misunderstanding of Russia’s actual reasons for invading Ukraine. For the US to have any reasonable prospect of ending the war with a negotiated peace agreement, it is imperative that US leaders clearly understand that it was the threat of NATO expansion into Ukraine to Russia’s legitimate security interest causing it to invade. On January 7th, Donald J. Trump demonstrated his clear understanding of the origins of the war in Ukraine by appearing to concede that Russia's own version of the Monroe Doctrine to ensure there are no hostile states along its borders was legitimate.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators meet in Istanbul in March 2022 to sign an agreement that had it been implemented would have mandated the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine’s pre-war controlled territory in what would have been a stunning victory for Ukraine a mere five weeks after the war began saving hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives.

As demonstrated by the Istanbul Agreement which mandated a full Russian military withdrawal from all Ukraine’s pre-war controlled territory as well as Putin’s decision to unilaterally withdraw Russian troops from all northern Ukraine including Kyiv oblast in April 2022, Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine was never about conquering it or retaking control of lost territory. Rather, it has always been to determine the geopolitical orientation of Ukraine and restore its pre-February 2014 Maidan coup status as a neutral buffer state separating Russia from NATO. While Ukraine enjoyed true security and control over all its internationally recognized territory when it was a neutral state along the Cold War-era Finnish model from 1991-2014, it has lost over one-third of its population, one-fifth of its territory and is now on the verge of becoming a failed state since it began pursuing NATO membership. Given the West's demonstrated refusal to defend Ukraine militarily from Russian aggression, Ukraine must realize that its security is primarily conditioned upon it maintaining friendly relations with Moscow rather than upon any security guarantees from the West.

Russia invaded with a small force of only 190,000 troops which was woefully inadequate for the US claimed Russian objective of invading and conquering all of Ukraine but sufficient for Russia’s limited objectives in a war which Putin intended to last only a few weeks before they were withdrawn. Russian forces succeeded in partially surrounding Kyiv within seventy-two hours of invading forcing Zelensky to the bargaining table. On April 1st, 2022, Putin ordered all Russian troops unilaterally withdrawn from Kyiv and the rest of northern Ukraine after Ukraine initialed the Istanbul Agreement in which Russia agreed to withdraw all its troops from Ukraine’s prewar controlled territory in advance of a signing ceremony that was due to take place on April 9th before Zelensky cancelled it.

Even though Russia’s military forces currently outnumber Ukraine’s by two to one, Putin has let pass multiple opportunities to stage a general Russian offensive to retake control of northern Ukraine including much of Kyiv oblast. At any point during the past couple of years or so, Russia could have overrun much of northern and eastern Ukraine after Zelensky reneged on his previous commitment to sign and implement the Istanbul Agreement, the terms of which were quite favorable to Ukraine again demonstrating that territorial conquest was never a primary Russian military objective.

Biden’s Proxy War in Ukraine Has Made Russia Stronger, Not Weaker

Contrary to popular Western misconceptions, the war in Ukraine has not been weakening Russia but has rather been strengthening Russia both economically and militarily. Since the war began, Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased from the 6th largest to the 4th largest in the world. Before Biden provoked Russia to invade Ukraine, Russia was not perceived to be much of a threat to Europe. However, Russia has expanded the size of its armed forces by fifty percent to Soviet-era levels, tripled the size of its army, more than doubled the percentage of its GDP it spends on its military again to Soviet-era levels and expanded its arms and munitions production so that it outproduces all of NATO combined in some areas. In short, the war and the West’s response to it has had the effect of making Russia great again.

Russian tank factories are reportedly engaging in mass production of an astounding 1,500 T-90M tanks a year as Russia ramps up for a possible direct war with the NATO alliance.

A prevalent talking point in neocon circles is that Russia is a declining military superpower but the truth is that both Russia and China are ascendent military superpowers whose overall military superpower very likely exceeds our own. Indeed, Putin recently directed an expansion of the size of its armed forces to be larger than the US military for the first time since the end of the Cold War. For the first time in twenty years, Russia’s President has signed an order conscripting Russian citizens into the reserves in preparation for a potential direct war with NATO. Russia reportedly has an astonishing total of 18-25 million military age men which could be mobilized for war. The Russians appear to be acting under the assumption that President Trump will end up following Biden’s lead in continuing to fight NATO’s proxy war against Russia for many years to come.

Since the war began, Ukraine has lost nearly thirty percent of its Gross Domestic Product with half of its critical infrastructure destroyed including up to eighty percent of its electrical power grid with half of its businesses being forced to shut down. The World Economic Forum estimates the current cost of reconstruction would total $1 trillion which is a staggering figure considering that would take Ukraine nearly thirty years to pay off even if spent its entire pre-war (2021) government budget to pay for those costs but reconstruction cannot begin until a peaceful settlement ending the war has been finalized. The WEF also reported that, “Approximately 20% of the country’s farmland has been wrecked and 30% of land either littered with landmines or unexploded ordnance.” Ukraine’s unemployment rate is currently just above 18%. The war in Ukraine has also resulted in other momentous changes as it has gone from the second largest country in Europe by territory to the fourth largest with the loss of one-fifth of its territory to Russian annexation and from the fifth most populous to the sixth with the loss of up to thirty-eight percent of its population over the past decade from over forty-five million to twenty-eight million due in large part to the exodus of Ukrainian refugees into Eastern Europe.

After the US and Ukraine refused to make peace in 2022, Russia’s objective morphed into “wrecking Ukraine” in the words of Dr. John Mearsheimer and destroying its military bases and critical infrastructure to prevent NATO from using Ukraine as a forward operating base from which to pose what they consider an existential threat to Russia. Even more importantly, Russia has aimed to “demilitarize” Ukraine by destroying its military forces. Ukraine has been suffering an estimated 1,000-2,000 casualties a day, totaling over one million Ukrainian military casualties to date including over 400,000 troops killed in action. Russian officials have boasted they are succeeding not only in demilitarizing Ukraine, but NATO as well given the fact that the US and its NATO allies have shipped Ukraine large quantities of advanced weapon systems, leaving their own militaries more ill-prepared than ever to fight a great power war against Russia. Russian leaders are also well aware that NATO accession rules prevent it from accepting a country as a NATO member with disputed borders or foreign troops deployed on its territory.

Of course, there is little need for NATO to balance against Russia because it has no territorial designs against Europe and desires peace with the West far more than the West wants peace with Russia. From the Russian perspective, the war in Ukraine was a strategic defensive operation designed to rollback what they perceive to be the existential threat from NATO expansion to the Russian Federation. However, it makes sense from a realist foreign policy perspective that NATO should continue to exist under European leadership with a European Supreme Allied Commander and with much reduced US military involvement including a withdrawal of all US ground troops from Europe.

The Path to a Just and Lasting Peace

The primary region for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was to rollback NATO’s de-facto expansion into Ukraine which occurred in 2021 with the signing of two strategic partnership agreements and to negotiate mutual security agreements with the US and NATO along the lines of its December 2021 proposals. Trump actually campaigned on forging a similar grand bargain with Russia. This would realize Russia’s 36-year long objective of bringing itself into the economic and security architecture of Europe and permanently ending all hostilities with the West. Those objectives are not at all incompatible with Trumps vision of a new America First foreign policy that reorients the US from Europe and the Middle East to great power competition with the People’s Republic of China in the Western Pacific. In fact, Trump campaigned on forging a comprehensive peace agreement with Russia in 2016.

President Trump should utilize such a peace deal to restore a more favorable balance of power for the US that would neutralize the Sino-Russian military alliance with a new Russo-American entente. It should also establish a new security architecture that benefits all European nations under the principle of “indivisible security” with the aim of providing security to all parties instead of promoting needless conflict with Russia by continued NATO imperial expansion. Once implemented, this peace agreement could secure President Trump’s legacy as one of the greatest transformational peace presidents in American history. He might even be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, not just for ending the war in Ukraine and saving the U.S. and Europe from a full-scale war with Russia, but for creating the conditions for an enduring peace, for which future generations would be deeply grateful.

