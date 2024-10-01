Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking yesterday in Beijing in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

When I began publishing The Real War in March 2022, I promised my subscribers that I would warn you of any impending catastrophic events. Today, I am making good on that promise. There are a lot of very troubling events happening right now both at home and around the world and they seem to be coming more rapidly with every passing week. America is currently led by a hopelessly corrupt and compromised, senile octogenarian Manchurian President that is so angry at being betrayed by his onetime Democrat political allies having pushed him out of the presidential race that he seems to be actively trying to burn America and the world to the ground on his way out in a fit of selfish spite. Ordinary Americans continue to pay the price. Here are some of the concerning threats on our radar we are most concerned about:

Natural and Man-Made Disasters in US

Americans in the Southeast in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and adjacent states are still recovering from floods and ‘Apocalyptic’ damage caused by devastating Category 4 Hurricane Helene, killing one hundred people and knocking out power to nearly half a million North Carolina residents with hundreds more people still missing. Yet after approving another $2.4 billion for Ukraine, Biden vacationed at his beach house at Rehoboth Beach while refusing to provide any additional assistance for the devastated citizens of North Carolina who had hurricane winds and floods destroy their homes and shut off their power with at least one town unreachable by land due to destroyed bridges. This episode is but the latest that proves Biden and Harris care far more for Ukrainians and the estimated sixteen million illegal immigrants they have welcomed into the US since coming to power nearly four years ago than they do the American people. Biden and Harris continue to subject our citizens to suffer from an unprecedented illegal immigrant fueled violent crime spree and the deaths of 100,000 of our children per year from Fentanyl overdoses.

US dockyard workers on the East and Gulf coasts went on strike today in a move that threatens to cause significant disruptions to our economy as we are unable to ship and receive goods essential for our quality of life. If prolonged for weeks, this strike could cause shortages of food and other items along with major price increases, hurting farmers and working-class Americans the most. President Joe Biden has refused to intervene to try to mediate an end to the strike or use his authority to compel the dock workers to return to work for fear of alienating labor unions on the eve of a presidential election. However, this crisis could push Americans to back President Donald Trump’s re-election bid so it’s in Biden’s political interests to end it as soon as possible.

President Trump and his vice-presidential running mate Senator JD Vance speak at a campaign rally

This Election is a Choice Between Peace and World War Three

In the US presidential election, which is just five weeks away, America faces a stark choice. On one hand, Americans can vote for the most inspiring America First presidential ticket in US history of President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance who are running on a platform of peace, negotiated ends to the wars that Biden and Harris started to prevent the outbreak of World War Three and a restoration of freedom at home. On the other hand, they can vote for the most radical, Marxist presidential ticket in US history consisting of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz running on a platform of destroying democracy at home and national suicide for America abroad including simultaneous nuclear wars with Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. It’s shocking to me that Harris continues to lead Trump in the popular vote given that America’s Arsonist-in-Chief Joe Biden has set the country and the world aflame after President Trump handed him conditions of unprecedented peace and relative prosperity as the country was recovering from an unprovoked biological warfare attack by the PRC.

The Vice-presidential debate tonight should prove very interesting. Walz is reportedly very nervous going into his debate with Vance as he considers himself “a bad debater” and reportedly is thin-skinned and very temperamental in response to criticism whereas Vance is known to be very quick on his feet in responding to tough questions and able to do so in an affable way with a smile. Hopefully, Senator Vance’s debate performance will highlight Walz’ far left extremist positions, his stolen valor in claiming to have served in combat and to have retired at a rank he does not hold and his deep, shocking ties to Communist China making him a Manchurian Candidate thereby causing him to explode in a fit of rage, causing serious damage to the Harris campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who continues to escalate Israel’s proxy war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, threatening a potential nuclear exchange between the two nuclear powers

Iran and Israel on the Verge of Full-Scale War

Meanwhile, Israel is in the process of invading Lebanon with a full ground assault led by Merkava tanks for the first time since 2006 in an invasion that seems doomed to failure as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be hell bent on provoking a full-scale regional war with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Israeli airstrikes have already caused the death of 1,000 Lebanese citizens in addition to the over 29,000 Palestinian civilians killed by Israel in Gaza. When Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, they provoked the creation of Hezbollah which Netanyahu has claimed as an existential threat to Israel. One wonders what existential threat Israel will incite this time around. It is unclear whether Israel’s plan is to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon as they have done in past invasions or occupy the entire country. Either way, it is clear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading Israel into a disaster and has provoked an existential threat from Iran which Israel may not survive much as Biden has provoked existential threats from Russia and China which the US may not survive.

As I write this article, Iran is in the process of conducting a massive ballistic missile attack against Tel Aviv, where a terrorist attack earlier today has claimed ten victims, as well as Jerusalem. The US State Department subsequently estimated that Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel earlier today. Israel has stated that some of the missiles hit Israel but presumably they were successful in intercepting around 92% of Iranian missiles as they were able to do last time around with US military support. This followed an earlier US warning that a massive Iranian ballistic missile strike on Israel was imminent as I predicted it would be if Netanyahu succeeded in killing the longtime leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah which it did on September 27th along with many other top Hezbollah leaders.

USA Today reports that “The Pentagon is actively supporting Israel in its preparations to defend against the attack, according to the official who was not authorized to speak publicly. A direct attack on Israel will carry "severe consequences for Iran," the official said. The Israeli military said it was conducting a "localized and targeted" ground operation on Hezbollah command posts and weapons storage sites. Iran has also been threatening to attack Israel since August, when Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in a Tehran apartment building.”

Israel is vowing retaliation against Iran in response to today’s missile attack. Given that I have assessed Iran developed nuclear weapons many years ago, Iran could launch one or more ballistic missiles armed with nuclear weapons that could cause the deaths of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of Israelis. Iran could target Israeli government ministries in Tel Aviv in a subsequent missile attack instead of Israeli military bases in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and its largely unprovoked invasion of Lebanon.

Picture portraying a Chinese air and naval blockade of the island nation of Taiwan

China Preparing to Blockade Taiwan and Perhaps Massively Cyberattack the US

Seven months ago, I warned that China was planning on October surprise to disrupt the US presidential election that would include a blockade and massive cyberattack on Taiwan perhaps accompanied by missile strikes destroying the ROC Air Force and Navy potentially including a massive cyberattack on the US homeland. I warned that these attacks would not likely materialize until after the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Now, that day has arrived. It is possible that President Joe Biden could use any cyberattack on the US as a pretext to declare martial law and suspend the November 2024 presidential election indefinitely in order to usher in the Democrat Party’s long planned one-party fascist police state and transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2025 without her having received a single primary or general election vote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping decided not to hold a military parade with hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles and nuclear missiles and thousands of troops, likely so as not to tip his hand that he is planning to make his big move on Taiwan within weeks or, at most months, not years as US intelligence has falsely predicted. But he did state very clearly that Taiwan will be reunified with the Chinese mainland in the very near future. Xi has previously stated that the “separatist” forces in Taiwan led by Taiwanese President William Lai will soon be eradicated. COL John Mills (USA Ret) a colleague with whom I serve on the Committee for the President Danger-China is reporting that he has just returned from Taiwan and Taiwanese leaders believe that China is planning to conduct devastating missile strikes against Taiwan within the next six months followed by a full air and sea blockade cutting it off from outside support in a bid to force it its reunification with the PRC. China has been conducting largescale missile exercises preparing to attack Taiwan causing the Taiwanese military to go on high alert.

As I have been warning previously, Israel’s invasion of Lebanon causing Biden to surge additional military forces to Taiwan will create a window of vulnerability for Xi Jinping with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin foolishly ordering the USS Abraham Lincoln to remain in the Middle East rather than return to the Pacific leaving the Western Pacific with only one aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The US actually had no aircraft carriers stationed in the region for nearly a month for the first time in two decades effectively conceding control of the Western Pacific to the PLA Navy. Biden’s and Austin’s decision to surge US military forces into Eastern Europe and the Middle East has been in furtherance of Xi’s objectives to blockade Taiwan while the US is bogged down helping to fight other wars in the belief that the US will be unable to respond militarily to a Chinese blockade or invasion of Taiwan, which likely would be over within two to three weeks, ending in a Chinese strategic military victory. Given the massive Communist Chinese influence in the senior ranks of the Biden national security teams including the President himself, it is not entirely surprising that the Biden administration would fall into the PRC’s trap and effectively do Xi’s bidding like this.

The US has been experiencing a spate of major Chinese cyberattacks one of which was reportedly foiled by the FBI. Former Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) stated months ago that China is conducting millions of cyberattacks on the US per day while a former US Army Colonel who worked as Chief of Staff to a four star US Army general has stated that China is planning on employing a massive cyberattack to sow chaos and disorder in the US to prevent us from being able to surge any military forces to defend Taiwan from a Chinese blockade and/or invasion. Meanwhile, a three-star general is saying privately that he has received actionable intelligence of an impending Chinese “fire-sale” cyber-attack on America’s entire critical infrastructure this fall. I have been warning for the past few years that China is planning to attack the US with a catastrophic cyber attack if Biden dared make good on his repeated pledges to defend Taiwan militarily.

Increasing Threats to the US Electrical Power Grid

The US electrical power grid employs 466 Chinese made large transformers which they reportedly could turn off with a satellite signal. Doing so would bring America’s entire electrical power grid crashing down not just for weeks but likely for years, unless China blackmailed the US government into a conditional surrender in exchange for turning the power back on, causing the United States to fragment and collapse without a functioning government, emergency services resulting in mass starvation and a total collapse of law and order. It is very possible that Russia could join in on a massive cyberattack directed against the US while also conducting a massive cyberattack against America’s European NATO allies in retaliation for NATO proxy strikes on Russian civilian and military targets including nuclear bomber and naval bases and nuclear command and control and ballistic missile early warning sites over the past couple years.

Additionally, a friend of mine who is a former US intelligence official has received actionable intelligence that foreign state-sponsored terrorists likely backed by Iran are planning a major attack on US critical infrastructure in the October 12-16th time frame warning us to “stay close to home” during this period likely because our electrical power and/or transportation system may be disrupted by terrorist attacks. We know that Iran has conducted cyberattacks to attempt to disrupt America’s water distribution system previously and they may be planning to do so again in the near future.

What you can do to prepare yourself and your family for a potential collapse?

If China blockades Taiwan or if China, Russia or Iran succeed in conducting major attacks on the US critical infrastructure, the US will go into a deep economic depression with a potential collapse of our financial and banking system. But if a massive joint-Sino-Russian cyberattack materializes with little to no warning, perhaps even including regional super-EMP strikes, things could get much worse very quickly and with little warning. Billionaires like Bill Gates have purchased hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland with luxurious, deep underground bunkers, private air strips and private security and armored vehicles to prepare for this very eventuality.

Now is the time to get out of the stock market before it collapses. Purchasing gold and silver and withdrawing a large amount of cash stored in a home safe would be a wise move. If you live in an urban area with a lot of people, prepare a family emergency plan to relocate to a rural area. Ideally this would be a family farm or cabin but even if you can stay at the home of friends or family, that would suffice. I recommend stockpiling as much water storage, food storage and essential medication for your families as you can along with sufficient ammunition for your firearms for self-defense purposes. You should also purchase a solar generator with 4 to 6 solar panels to power your essential appliances like refrigerators to keep your food edible and safe. Bluetti makes the best portable generators.

Most importantly of all, I urge you to make it a priority to get right with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and covenant with God to more strictly keep His commandments contained in the Holy Bible. That is the surest and best hope to saving our great nation from a potential cyber apocalypse. If you want to get to know Jesus Christ better, here is a link where you can learn more about him and find a Church service to attend. Faith in Christ and strict obedience to his teachings is the best insurance to help keep you and your families safe in the difficult times that we will face before his blessed Second Coming. In 2 Corinthians 7:14, the Lord promises us: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

I will continue to keep you updated as new threats materialize.

© David T. Pyne 2024

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He currently serves as the President of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and as a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in December 2024. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

August 30th—Interview with Nima Alkhorshid on the Dialogue Works podcast to discuss my new comprehensive peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, my proposal to negotiate a grand bargain with Russia to transform it from an adversary to a strategic partner and my updated proposal to negotiate a EU style confederation agreement between China and Taiwan to avert the outbreak of a Third World War in the Western Pacific.

September 7th—Interview with Preston Schleinkofer on Civil Defense Radio to discuss the key recommendations of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security as to what the next President should do to defend America against the existential threats against cyber, super-EMP and nuclear missile attack.

September 12th—Interview with Brannon Howse to discuss Russia’s massive “Ocean 24 naval and air exercises in the Sea of Japan with China as well as the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas. We will also discuss recent North Korean nuclear missile launches and Putin’s threats to escalate to the nuclear level if Biden authorizes Ukraine to use long-range US missiles in deep strikes against Russia.

September 24th—Interview with Jon Twitchell on Talk with Jon on KTALK AM 1640 to discuss Biden’s escalation of the war in Ukraine which could trigger World War Three and Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with a World War Two historian.

September 25th—Interview with Brannon Howse to discuss China’s massive joint naval exercises with Russia in the Sea of Japan and their deployment of all three of their supercarriers for the first time ever. We will also discuss the findings of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy which concluded China is outpacing the US and the US is woefully unprepared to fight a war with nuclear great powers.

September 27th—Interview with Raphael Machado on behalf of a German media publishing group to discuss the ramifications of Biden’s sabotage attack on Germany’s Nord Stream pipelines, which was an attack on a NATO ally as well as the prospects for continued large-scale US and German military assistance to Ukraine.

