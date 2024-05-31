Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters outside the Manhatten courthouse.

June 2, 2024 Update: Biden is reportedly planning to send former President Donald Trump to NY's infamous Riker's Island State Prison, one of the most violent & dangerous prisons in the US, for 6-12 months, which would prevent him from campaigning against Biden and force his VP running mate to campaign on his behalf in absentia. NYC Mayor Eric Adams has stated Riker Island Prison is ready to incarcerate Trump if he is sentenced to one year or more in prison. Secret Service officers have met with Riker Island officials to discuss arrangements as Secret Service agents would go with him. It never ceases to amaze me the hatred that Biden and Democrat Communists have for Trump that they are trying to eliminate him quite literally rather than let the voters decide.

Earlier this afternoon, Manhattan jury convicted former Pres. Donald J. Trump on all thirty-four felony charges of falsifying business records brought by New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg in an unprecedented miscarriage of justice following a, Soviet style show trial felonies in a case with no underlying crime in violation of his Sixth Amendment right to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation against them. Before he was found guilty I speculates that the jurors would be fearful that they would be targets for far left extremists if they refused to find him guilty resulting in a mistral. The pressure on them to do so must have been overwhelming.

There are now two standards of justice in America. Biden and the Democrats can commit any crimes no matter how egregious with impunity and get away with it but if you're name is Trump or you're a Republican you will go to prison even if you never actually commit a single illegal act. If you are a leftist, you can commit violent crimes and be released without bail but if you are a Republican found guilty of a non-violent offense, you are at risk of life in prison. Biden and America’s own modern-day Communist Party which hypocritically refer to themselves as “the Democrat Party” despite the fact Biden came to power by undemocratic means and has spent the past four years waging a scorched-earth campaign against America’s most cherished, time-honored democratic traditions, has once again made the US the laughingstock of the world. This embarrassing chapter in American history is sure to be a huge Russian propaganda talking point in which they point to Biden's authoritarian precedent and his abandonment of any pretense of democracy to showcase the lawlessness of his Presidency. The next time, the Biden administration refers to Putin as a dictator, Russia will now, for the first time be able to credibly claim so is Biden.

Reversible Errors on Appeal

This conviction occurred even though the prosecution in this New York City ‘hush money’ case was unable to provide any evidence that President Trump committed an underlying offense, which was never specifically identified by the prosecutors, with their claims that Trump committed a total of thirty-four bookkeeping offense when in 2017, Trump’s legal team correctly logged payments compensating his disgraced former attorney and convicted perjurer Michael Cohen for paying off Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump nearly two decades ago, as ‘legal expenses.’ New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg claimed that these expenses actually amounted to reportable campaign finance donations and that therefore Trump was guilty of falsifying these business records. The case of the two alleged federal campaign finance violation misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations had long since expired, was so weak that the Biden Department of Justice as well as Braggs’ own predecessor had refused to prosecute the case but Braggs invented a novel legal theory to resurrect it. Of course, even if there had been a federal campaign financing law violation, Bragg had no legal authority to bring the case in a state course. As Jonathan Turley, America’s foremost constitutional law attorney and legal mind has repeatedly stated, Trump never committed the alleged campaign finance offense regardless of whether he had an affair with Stormy Daniels or not or paid her $130,000 as part of a lawful Non-Disclosure Agreement.

I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiments expressed by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts who stated:

This verdict is a travesty to our republic. This was a bogus prosecution engineered by President Biden and his weaponized DOJ that has made the New York justice system look like that of a third-world country where government officials engage in partisan prosecutions against their political opponents.”

The chief witness was a convicted perjurer who admitted to hating and stealing from his former client. Neither the Federal Election Commission nor the U.S. Department of Justice initiated any enforcement proceedings against Trump for the simple reason that the settlement payment that was at issue in the case was not a campaign-related expense under federal law.



“Judge Merchan tainted this jury since day one by ignoring nearly every motion and objection by the defense and refusing to allow crucial testimony in this show trial. It is shameful that the members of this jury apparently allowed their partisan bias to overrule the interests of justice to render an unfair and unjustified verdict. This is election interference carried out by a Soros-supported rogue prosecutor. Americans everywhere should be outraged at the weaponization of our justice system.”

Merchan was selected to try the case and all other outstanding Trump-related cases in NY because he was a top Biden campaign contributor. The number of reversible errors on the part of hyper partisan and fanatically anti-Trump Judge are far too numerous to list here. Some of the most egregious included imposing an unconstitutional gag order on Trump, rejecting virtually every objection by Trump’s defense team and sustaining virtually every objection by the prosecution and most importantly blocking a former FCC Chairman from testifying that Trump did not commit any campaign finance offense. He also issued jury instructions that the jury did not need to agree on the nature of the underlying crime but could find he committed different offenses and still be considered a unanimous guilty verdict. Furthermore, Merchan’s daughter is reportedly making millions of dollars off the case, so he stands to enrich his family greatly his successful conviction of America’s 45th President and accordingly should have recused himself on the grounds of conflict of interest. On the bright side, the chances of the conviction being reversed on appeal are 100 percent but as Fox News host Shannon Bream noted it could take several months if not a few years to do so.

Biden Department of Justice a Profile in Corruption

One of the most convincing proofs that the Biden administrations’ weaponized Department of Justice has been engaging in a campaign of collusion with the far-left Democrat prosecutors in all of Trump’s criminal cases is that acting Assistant US Attorney General, Matthew Colangelo, resigned from his senior post in the Biden administration so he could help prosecute the case and coordinate strategy between the Department of Justice and Bragg. The purpose of him doing so was to maximize the chances that Trump would not be able to campaign against Biden, who polls show is the most unpopular president in modern American history at this stage of his presidency by far, in the 2024 presidential election.

As reported by the Daily Caller, One of the prosecutors working on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump previously was a top official in the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ).

Matthew Colangelo, who spent two years in the DOJ as acting associate attorney general, joined the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as senior counsel in December 2022 to focus on, as the office described it, the “most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations.”

Colangelo has a history working on investigations into Trump: while at the New York District Attorney’s office, he led the investigation into the Trump Foundation, which culminated in its dissolution, and led the investigation that later became Trump’s civil fraud case, according to The New York Times.

Former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Tuesday that Colangelo is “the one who connects all of this and has really been directing traffic to make sure all of these cases proceed against Donald Trump and keep him off the election campaign trail.”

“The former #3 official in the entire Biden DOJ left that job to fulfill his dream of being a line prosecutor in a local DA’s office,” Article III Project senior counsel Will Chamberlain likewise wrote Monday on X. “To get Trump. But this is totally independent of the administration.”

“The fact that Colangelo stepped down from a senior DOJ role to join a prosecution team in a city DA office raises some pressing concerns,” Gooden wrote. “While these serious underlying issues substantially overshadow the integrity and fairness of the trial, the New York judge instead issued a gag order barring President Trump from raising concerns about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, and jurors, which includes Colangelo as one of the prosecutors.”

The Biden regime media has attempted to cover up all evidence of collusion between the Biden presidential campaign and liberal, anti-Trump, Democrat prosecutors so the American people wouldn’t be able to find out the true extent to which Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice against his number one political enemy, who most threatens the Democrats’ stranglehold on political power. The Biden administration did not want to take any chances that Trump might get re-elected and reverse Biden’s far-left Democrat agenda, so they rigged the election in every way imaginable.

Total Dumpster Fire for America

President Biden’s objective in weaponizing his Department of Justice in Gestapo fashion against his chief political opponent was not just to make him a convicted felon but to either throw him in prison during the duration of the 2024 presidential campaign or put him under house arrest so he is unable to campaign, and it appears that he is likely going to succeed in that objective. Trump is due to be sentenced on July 11th, just four days before the Republican National Convention to which I was elected to serve as a delegate causing me to wonder if Trump will be addressing us from jail. If Biden opts to imprison Trump, he might not even be allowed to speak to RNC attendees at all to accept their presidential nomination which would be totally unprecedented in US history. That would be something America has never seen before other than in foreign dictatorships and it would serve to underscore the fact that the US is now in many ways no different than other autocratic regimes like Russia against which Biden has been risking the destruction of America to fight. As former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi declared in a Newsmax interview after the verdict, this wrongfully and politically motivated conviction constitutes “the ultimate election interference.’

There is no question in my mind that the Biden Department of Justice is currently in the process of communicating with Judge Merchan to tell him what Biden wants Trump’s sentence to be. Trump is reportedly facing a maximum sentence of up to forty years in prison (which given Trump’s age would be tantamount to a death sentence) though the chances of him serving more than a concurrent sentence for all thirty-four felonies of more than four years are adjudged to be low. If Biden were to throw Trump in prison for ten years or more increasing the chances of him dying in prison, how would he be any different from Russian President Vladimir Putin who threw Alexei Navalny in prison whom the administration has admitted he died of natural causes? Of course if Biden were to do so, it would make a martyr of Trump galvanizing his supporters to vote for him “come hell or highwater” so it would seem Biden would be a lot wiser to place him under house arrest for the duration of the campaign (say about six months) as many independent voters might not find that to be unduly offensive given Trump lives in a large and luxurious residence.

Trump’s legal team has thirty days with which to file a notice of appeal and six months with which to file the appeal which undoubtedly will be filed within the next few weeks to try to speed up the process. To say this is a dumpster fire would be to badly understate the situation. The potential ramifications for our once-free country are mind-numbing. The chances Trump will be allowed to attend the 2024 GOP National Convention are near zero. While he could get probation and community service, it’s far more likely Trump will be placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor for the duration of the campaign, which I believe is the most likely outcome, unless his sentence is reversed on appeal.

If Trump were re-elected President, he would have the power to pardon himself from federal offenses. However, his pardon power would not extend to state offenses meaning that it is theoretically possible that he could spend the entirety of his four-year term in office in a New York state penitentiary, though he would likely be freed on appeal long before that. This raises the possibility that at least during the first part of his Presidency instead of foreign heads of state going to the White House to meet with President Trump they might have to travel to "the Big House" to meet with him along with a constant stream of White House officials and Cabinet members. Trump would have to telecommute to work every day with his Vice President leading day to day government operations and representing him on trips abroad making his choice of a running mate, in terms of someone most closely reflecting his America First viewpoints on foreign and national security issues, even more important. Furthermore, the US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who carries the Presidential Emergency Satchel, popularly known as ‘the nuclear football’ would have to remain with Trump in jail at all times along with his Secret Service agents to prevent him from being ‘suicided’ Jeffrey Epstein style.

Needless to say, the Biden campaign is sure to use Trump being under house arrest or in prison to get out of debating him coming up with some flimsy excuse to postpone the scheduled CNN debate on June 27th, perhaps simply stating Biden thinks its beneath him to debate a convicted felon. If Biden were to do that it would forestall what may be the Democrats last real chance to stage something resembling a palace coup and replace him with a candidate that doesn’t resemble the evil priest from the 1983 horror movie Poltergeist in the event he face-palmed it. Then after Trump is sentenced, they will say “Brain-Dead” Joe Biden really would like to debate Trump after all but can’t because he will either be in prison or on house arrest.

That way, America’s first octogenarian President who has been proving increasingly mentally incompetent to serve with his increasingly daily gaffes and missteps caused by his increasing senility and early-stage dementia can avoid being crushed by Trump on public TV. Trump has stated the real verdict will be issued on Election Day. The question is will most American voters decide it’s better to elect a soon to be 82-year old brain-dead sock puppet who takes many of his marching orders from Xi Jinping, whose major policy decisions are made by a cabal of senior Biden Cabinet officials and whose ability to answer questions is subject to the veto power of his twenty-something year old junior staffers or will they opt instead for an, albeit wrongly, convicted felon? I actually go back and forth on that one.

America’s geopolitical enemies most notably Communist Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, are, no doubt, celebrating President Trump's conviction right now because his Manchurian President, Joe Biden, has done everything Xi has asked him to do to destroy America from within by imprisoning and neutralizing the CCP's chief US political enemy. Xi no doubt considers Biden to be the best investment Chinese military intelligence has ever made.

Biden’s Nazification of America

Before Trump announced his presidential re-election bid in November 2022, I had predicted Trump would not run because I knew if he did Biden would attempt to throw him in prison. I also predicted Biden would attempt to transform America into a one-party socialist republic right after he was elected before he had even taken office. But even I did not anticipate that Biden would authorize the assassination of his main presidential rival as he reported did when he authorized the FBI to use deadly force against the former First Family and even against their Secret Service protective detail during their raid on Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

With the successful political prosecution and conviction of Biden’s only real presidential campaign rival on nearly three dozen bogus charges, the Biden regime has taken its partisan lawfare to a new extreme. Biden's transformation of our God-given constitutional republic governed by the rule of law into a lawless one-party fascist police state and corrupt third-world banana republic is nearly complete. The US is now one of the most corrupt countries in the Western Hemisphere after being one of the least corrupt scarcely four years ago. Shortly, after Biden became President, I was so shocked by the number of unconstitutional actions he took to take away our freedoms and prosecute and imprison his political opponents that I stated that Biden was behaving like Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in 1933 before the Enabling Act of 1934 when the German Reichstag gave him emergency powers leading him to become one of the most despised and murderous totalitarian dictators in modern history. To be clear, I am not saying I think Biden is going to throw hundreds of thousands of Americans into concentration camps or commit mass murder as Hitler did, but I am increasingly fearful based on his increasingly authoritarian actions and decrees that he will the pretext of some manufactured or actual “national security crisis” either foreign or domestic, likely both, to declare martial law and indefinitely postpone the November 2024 presidential election, thus becoming America’s first de facto dictator in all but name.

As I wrote yesterday, while the Democrats warned us in 2016 that, if elected, Trump would become a dictator, refuse to leave office and start World War Three, none of which predictions ended up materializing, there is mounting evidence that Biden is planning to do exactly that. Biden is attempting to transform the US itself from a constitutional republic based on the rule of law into a lawless one-party fascist police state controlled by the Democrat Party in perpetuity by rigging the 2024 election, just as the Democrats stole the last two federal elections to ensure Republicans can never be elected to power ever again. Biden has been doing his best to import Russia’s authoritarian methods transforming the FBI into a carbon copy of the Russian FSB and pressuring his Attorney General to engage in a conspiracy to indict Trump on 91 bogus felony charges, without supporting evidence in an effort to rig the presidential election to ensure his re-election. It has become clear that Biden’s objective is not merely to imprison Trump for the duration of the 2024 presidential campaign but rather is to effectively imprison Trump for life in the hopes he will die in prison.

It appears our God-given constitutional republic for which over a million brave Americans sacrificed their lives has been lost without so much as a fight, a fact which liberal Democrats and Biden regime networks are no doubt celebrating right now. To quote a Senator Padme Amidala from Star Wars Episode III, “So this is how democracy dies to thunderous applause.” Under President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merick Garland who have been hard at work transforming the FBI into a nascent, modern-day Gestapo to be used to prosecute, imprison, and even shoot the Biden regime’s political opponents, America is adopting the totalitarian methods of the Nazis we fought a world war to destroy scarcely less than eight decades ago. To be sure, Biden is not the only one trying to overthrow our constitutional republican system of government and waging war on America’s democratic ideals.

After today’s ruling, all freedom loving law-abiding American patriots have more reason to fear their own government than ever. before Because if America’s autocratic President Joe Biden can convict a former President of dozens of felonies for which there is no evidence he committed and potentially throw him in prison; if he can throw pro-life Christians in prison for the crime of praying near an abortion clinic; if he can throw 85-year old grandmas in a DC gulag as a political prisoner for exercising her First Amendment right to peacefully protesting in front of the US Capitol building; what is to stop Biden and the Democrats from getting you fired from your job, getting you cancelled, emptying your bank accounts and even throwing you into a DC political prison for the thought crime of posting your support for God, the right to life, the right to bear arms and Donald Trump on social media? On the bright side, if Trump can be convicted of dozens of felonies for doing nothing illegal, a Republican President could easily convict a former President Joe Biden of his innumerable crimes including bribery and arguably treason in selling out his country to our Communist Chinese enemy for $31 million.

Biden’s Autocratic War on American Democracy

Like many of you, I saw this hyperpartisan-motivated conviction of former President Trump coming from a mile away. I believe that my statements in my published article nearly a week ago summarizes America’s increasingly bleak situation best:

In Orwellian fashion, Biden has been waging a war against our democratic freedoms here at home all while claiming to be defending it. In so doing, he and his far-left extremist Democrat colleagues appear to have redefined the word “democracy” to mean one-party Democrat rule in perpetuity much as Communists throughout the Communist bloc redefined it to mean one-party Communist rule in the so-called Democrat People’s Republic of Korea and elsewhere throughout the world. While Biden claims to be fighting a war against authoritarianism in Ukraine, it is clear he has been doing his best to import Putin’s authoritarianism methods at home transforming the FBI into a carbon copy of the Russian FSB and pressuring his Attorney General to engage in a conspiracy to indict Trump for 91 alleged felonies he did not commit.

Trump’s massive polling lead is remarkable when you consider the fact that the Biden administration has spent over a year and a half trying to prosecute and imprison him for life on trumped up charges for alleged crimes he did not commit. Biden, who is doing everything he can to emulate Communist Chinese dictator’s Xi Jinping's authoritarianism here in America, may succeed in unjustly imprisoning Trump as a political prisoner before the November presidential election. If Biden did that, it would prove the US is nothing more than another tin pot dictator-led banana republic. Polls show that if Trump were convicted of a felony in one of the Biden Department of Justice's Soviet-style show trials, a large percentage of Republicans would not vote for him and he would lose which is exactly what the Democrats are counting on.

Trump currently leads Biden in the likely voter polls by 9-12 points. While polls showed if Trump was convicted of a felony, it might cause Trump to lose significant support, the American people may look at the unseriousness of these alleged bookkeeping offenses and give Trump a pass. They may decide that re-electing an admittedly flawed former President like Donald J. Trump who is committed to saving America from Biden’s mad drive to provoke simultaneous nuclear wars with our most formidable nuclear adversaries may be a wiser and, yes, a more moral choice than re-electing the most corrupt and authoritarian President in United States history who has been doing his best to import his Communist Chinese paymasters’ totalitarian methods to the U.S. No wonder the Biden FSB I mean FBI has been building a database on tens of millions of law-abiding Americans ready to persecute and prosecute us whenever Biden decides to do so.

I have been predicting that China will likely begin a full-scale blockade of Taiwan in early October. If their blockade was followed by a major cyber and likely counterspace first strike on the US that crashes our financial system and economy, it would be perfectly timed for their Manchurian President to give him a pretext to declare martial law and suspend the presidential election indefinitely ending all pretense that America is a democracy just as Biden’s proxy Volodymyr Zelensky has done in Ukraine. America today stands in great peril from our enemies both foreign and domestic. I am calling on Americans of all religious faiths to pray for a miracle that Trump will get re-elected so he can restore our constitutional republic and save America from Biden’s attempts to destroy it by taking away our freedoms and by waging unwinnable and unnecessary wars against Russia and China.

David T. Pyne 2024

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and as a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in early fall 2024. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

