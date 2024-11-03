President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping smile as Biden shows Xi a picture of Xi in front of the Golden Gate Bridge back in 1985. Xi has referred to Biden as his “Old Friend” which is a term the CCP uses for Western political leaders who have spent their entire careers advancing China’s foreign policy objectives to the detriment of their own nation.

This is Part Two of a two-part series on the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Here is a link to Part One of the series.

November 4th Update—My final predictions for the outcome of the 2024 election, after taking into account likely massive Democrat vote stealing, are that Vice President Kamala Harris will win 270-276 electoral votes with President Trump winning 262-268 electoral votes, the GOP will take back control of the US Senate with a 51-49 or 52-48 seat majority and the Democrats will take back control of the US House of Representatives winning at least 220 House seats with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries being elected Speaker of the House on January 3rd. Hopefully, I will be proven wrong and the Republicans will have aclean sweep of the White House, Senate and House as they would if the election were free and fair. If the GOP loses control of the House, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan will likely be elected House Minority Leader later this month.

As of the time of this writing, all the polling indicators are pointing to a decisive victory for former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday. I expect that President Trump will likely overperform the polls in red states where election integrity laws are in place and the vote is free and fair and underperform in the Blue Wall states and other battleground states which have Democrat Governors and Secretaries of State where Democrat voter fraud is far more prevalent. However, the question is how accurate are the polls this election cycle? To answer that question, it is worth examining the accuracy of polls from the last couple presidential elections.

Thanks for reading The Real War ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

During the last two presidential elections, the polls have substantially undercounted Trump’s support on Election Day by approximately three percentage points on average, which is a further indicator in his favor. In 2016, the RealClearPolitics average showed Hillary Clinton beating Trump by 272-266 electoral votes. Instead, Trump won all three midwestern Blue Wall states giving him a 306-232 electoral vote landslide. Supposedly, this caused pollsters to recalibrate their polls so they no longer undercounted support for the GOP presidential nominee. In 2020, the RealClearPolitics presidential polling average showed Biden winning 25 states and beating Trump 319 to 219 electoral votes. They were off by only thirteen electoral votes as Trump not Biden won FL and Biden not Trump won GA giving Biden the 25-state victory the polling average had predicted. However, there were widespread reports of massive Democrat vote stealing in six battleground states which likely tipped the election from Trump to Biden.

Currently, the RealClearPolitics average is showing Trump leading Harris by 287-251 electoral votes with Harris having regained the lead in Michigan and Wisconsin and Trump maintaining a slight lead in Pennsylvania. Trump has consolidated his leads over Harris in four of the seven battleground states- AZ, NV, NC and GA, making them more difficult for her to win. The Biden regime media’s favorite pollster Nate Silver has been predicting a Trump win but now has the chances of a Trump win as only 50% showing him winning 270 electoral votes over 268 for Kamala Harris. If Trump wins any of the three blue wall states, he will likely win the presidential election. That said, the race will most likely be decided by whomever wins Pennsylvania so if Kamala is declared the winner there, she will likely win the presidential election.

RealClearPolitics presidential polling average “No Toss Up States” map currently shows Trump is poised to be re-elected.

Despite the fact that the polls suggest Trump is most likely to win the election, based on the experience of the last election as well as Biden’s admitted plan to throw Trump in prison during his November 18th sentencing and two attempts to kill Trump by two disgruntled far left Biden supporters, I think Democrats will likely find a way to steal the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania. That would enable Harris to eke out a narrow win over Trump likely 270-268 electoral votes, barring one or more faithless Harris electors. I continue to believe that is the most likely outcome of the election. Alternatively, they could potentially utilize “the nuclear option” to disrupt the presidential election and prevent President Trump from returning to the White House as I will detail later in this article.

If that were to happen and the Republicans retain control of the US House of Representatives, Speaker Mike Johnson, would likely attempt to delay the certification of the election by ten days to audit the vote in Pennsylvania and perhaps Michigan and Wisconsin where Republicans had reason to believe massive Democrat electoral fraud had occurred, given his recent statements that he would only vote to certify the presidential election if he deemed the election to be “free and fair.” But that assumes he is re-elected Speaker, since he doesn’t currently have the votes and so would need to increase the House GOP majority to get re-elected, and assuming the House elects a Speaker by January 6th which it might not given the fact it took fourteen ballots to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker in January 2023. If not and Hakeem Jeffries is elected House Speaker on January 3rd as some Democrat polling analysts are predicting, then any challenges to Harris’ election victory would be unceremoniously dismissed.

If on the other hand the polls are proven correct and Trump is elected President, it might precipitate violent riots by far-left Democrats as well as Antifa and BLM domestic terrorists in major US cities including Washington, DC. If Trump won a narrow electoral victory, there would be far left death threats against Trump electors if they cited for Trump and against Harris electors if they didn't vote for Harris. Two months ago, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated last week, if Trump wins, Democrats would refuse to certify his election on the false and long ago disproven claim that he incited an insurrection on January 6, 2021, even though neither Trump nor any of his supporters has ever been charged with the crime of insurrection from that protest turned riot. This would be the equivalent of waging all-out war on our democratic institutions which is exactly what Democrats claim Trump would do if elected President. If they were unsuccessful in preventing Congress from certifying Trump as the election winner, then President Joe Biden would likely refuse to peacefully handover power to democratically re-elected President-Elect Trump and if patriotic Trump supporters were to rally in the Capital, order the US military to use lethal force against pro-Trump protestors. This would represent an unprecedented constitutional crisis which America’s enemies, led by Communist China, would be sure to exploit.

Biden Planning to Send Trump to Prison Whether He Wins or Loses

In my last article, I predicted that the chances that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland will order Trump thrown in prison at his sentencing hearing on November 18th are virtually guaranteed whether he wins or loses, a factor likely to further polarize the electorate and increase the risk of post-election violence. A disputed election result decided by the House would serve as even more of a pretext for Biden to refuse to surrender power to Trump on January 20th and hand over power to Kamala instead or else, if the US Senate were to elect Walz as our next Vice President, it’s possible Trump could be severely injured or even assassinated in prison, leading Walz to be sworn in as Acting President for the next four years.

If the Senate were deadlocked 50-50, which polls show is quite possible, Democrats could refuse a new organizing resolution for the Senate allowing Senator Chuck Schumer to remain Senate Majority Leader, Senator Patty Murray to remain Senate President Pro-Tem and the Democrats to retain control of all the Committee and Subcommittee chairmanships. Then, neither Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance or Democrat vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) might be elected VP and Trump might have to pick someone more moderate to win Democrat votes or else the Dems more likely would just refuse to nominate any of his nominees unless it's an anti-Trump Republican like former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) that voted for Harris in which case Trump would probably totally shut him or her out of governing. As Vice President, Walz could then help the Democrat Senate end the filibuster and reject all Trumps cabinet appointees throwing the government into chaos. However, liberal pollster Nate Silver of fivethirtyeight.com is predicting the GOP has a 90% chance of retaking control of the US Senate so unless there are GOP defections which are certainly possible with two liberal Republican Senators Murkowski and Collins who could vote for Walz, a deadlocked vote for Vice President seems unlikely.

US Intelligence Agencies Concerned About a Possible Cyberattack Disrupting the November 5th Presidential Election

If the Democrats believe they might not succeed in stealing the election from President Trump, they have a “nuclear option” available to prevent him from taking office. A month ago, I warned that the Biden administration might collude with the People’s Republic of China to allow them to conduct an unprecedented cyberattack on the US to disrupt the 2024 presidential election giving the Biden regime a useful pretext to cancel the election to help ensure Democrats remained in power indefinitely. I wrote, “Seven months ago, I warned that China was planning “an October surprise” to disrupt the US presidential election that would include a blockade and massive cyberattack on Taiwan perhaps accompanied by missile strikes destroying the ROC Air Force and Navy potentially including a massive cyberattack on the US homeland. I warned that these attacks would not likely materialize until after the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Now, that day has arrived. It is possible that President Joe Biden could use such a cyberattack on the US as a pretext to declare martial law and suspend the November 2024 presidential election indefinitely in order to usher in the Democrat Party’s long planned one-party fascist police state and transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2025 without her having received a single primary or general election vote.”

A couple of nights ago, I was lying awake in bed and the thought came to me that if Democrats seriously doubt their ability to steal the 2024 presidential election from Trump as they stole the last presidential election from him in 2020, then Biden-controlled US intelligence agencies could themselves launch a largescale cyberattack to hack voting machines in key battleground states, making it impossible to know the actual presidential election results. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which nominally is in charge of ensuring the integrity of our election system, but in fact has been put in charge of ensuring that massive Democrat electoral fraud goes unchallenged, could then blame the hack on Russia (since US intelligence recently assessed that China probably does not intend to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.)

Caption of the fifty-one senior US intelligence officials who participated in a CIA disinformation campaign designed to mislead the American people into believing Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation despite the fact that the FBI had verified the laptop was genuine a full year earlier. The operation was originally conducted at Biden’s request and organized by now Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

While US intelligence continues to be weaponized by the Biden regime to defeat President Trump at any cost and at any price, the Department of Homeland Security is reportedly refusing to disclose damaging intelligence reports exposing the fact that Gov. Tim Walz has been compromised by the Chinese Communist Party to the House Oversight Committee. I previously wrote an article showing why I believe Walz would be a Manchurian Vice President. Even regime media has been forced to admit that the FBI also tried to cover up Hunter Biden’s laptop which had so much damaging information on Joe Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Chinese companies tied to Chinese military intelligence. Why is it that US intelligence and federal law enforcement agencies continue to try to cover up close ties between the CCP and top Democrat leaders?

Just this morning, I stumbled upon a October 29th interview of Brandon Weichert, author of “Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower,” expressing concern about the exact same thing happening. Weichert just published an outstanding book, “A Disaster of Our Own Making: How the West Lost Ukraine” in which he blamed the West for provoking Russia to invade by insisting on expanding NATO to Ukraine and pushing Russia and China into a much closer military alliance, something I have been warning about for years. He said he has spoken with officials from three US national security agencies expressing concern of “a cyber 9-11” occurring just before or during the November 5th election from Russia or China. He stated that they are expressing the most concern about a cyberattack on US critical infrastructure including the US electrical power grid and our water distribution and purification system lasting a day or more, which would make it difficult for them to vote on Election Day. US intelligence has assessed that China, Iran and Russia aim to sow chaos and discord in the US following the presidential election by casting doubt over the integrity of our election system and the election outcome.

The Biden Regime’s “Nuclear Option”

However, Weichert said the scenario he is most concerned about is if such an attack turns out to be “an inside job” conducted by “a group of intelligence-related people” in Washington DC who are willing to do anything to prevent Trump from becoming President again. ” Presumably, he is referring to the same current and former US intelligence and the FBI that falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation in what proved to be a successful attempt to interfere in the 2020 presidential election and throw the presidential election from Trump to Biden. Weichert stated they could potentially use “a CIA created toolkit known as Marble that masks the culprit of a possible to attack so that if a group of our people decide to attack our own infrastructure, they can make it look it was a foreign threat actor.” He also stated while US national security agencies are seeing an increase in the number of foreign cyber intrusions which could potentially disrupt the November 5th presidential election, “yet no one at the top in the National Command Authority is giving them the full authority to basically execute an adequate defense which raises red flags in my mind.” It is possible that these intelligence officials could engage in cyberattacks designed to shut off the power in majority Republican counties and districts in the battleground states to prevent them from being able to use voting machines to vote while blaming it on the Russians or the Iranians.

President Trump and Senator JD Vance whose cellphones were hacked by Communist China. The FBI has not been able to verify if the PRC was able to read their encrypted text messages as well.

One such hack that has received major news coverage is China’s successful breach of three major US telecommunications networks enabling it to record audio conversations of top Trump campaign officials including both President Trump and Republican Vice-Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance. Previously, it was revealed that Iran had successfully hacked high level Trump presidential campaign documents and handed them to Biden campaign officials back in June, with the President deciding not to disclose the hack. Iran also successfully cyberattacked US water plants forcing the temporary shut off water supplies to eighteen million Americans and fourteen US military bases. US intelligence has reported that Iran is attempting to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of the Harris campaign by sending five teams to the US to try to assassinate President Trump. The first Trump assassin, Thomas Crooks, had three encrypted overseas bank accounts perhaps linked to Iran and China or even the CIA likely compensating him for his assassination attempt. Last week, we found out that Russia, China and Iran have all donated large amounts of dark money campaign contributions to Act Blue, which gave them to Democrat candidates including the Kamala Harris presidential campaign. Isn’t it interesting that three of America’s top enemies are actively attempting to help Vice President Harris win and defeat former President Trump?

Fox News reported this afternoon that Iran has vowed a crushing response against the US and Israel following Israeli missile strikes against Tehran on October 26th while US intelligence says Iran is moving its ballistic missiles and drones to Iraq causing Biden to send B-52s to Qatar. Fox also reported that Iran has ordered its airspace closed from November 4-6th perhaps in expectation of US retaliatory strikes from an alleged Iranian cyberattack on the US occurring on or around Election Day. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced today that Iran already has the ability to build nuclear weapons and may do so if Israel attacks Iran again. Speculation has been rife that an earthquake in Iran that took place in early September might have actually been a clandestine underground nuclear test. I have assessed that Iran began building nuclear missiles several years ago and that they have super EMP satellites orbiting over the US along with Russia, China and North Korea which could destroy US critical infrastructure without warning at the push of a button.

Weichert concludes that the decision by the Biden administration not to defend the US against the threat of a major, and potentially even nationwide, Chinese cyberattack could be part of the inside job potentially coordinated between China and the Deep State. China would benefit because it causes chaos in the US and would make it very difficult for the US to respond effectively to a Chinese blockade of Taiwan. The Deep State would benefit by stopping Trump from becoming President and giving them a pretext to continue fighting their forever wars. Weichert says he thinks Biden and the Democrats engaged in what he termed “high treason” to prevent Trump from coming to power in 2020 using the fake Russia collusion scandal and then the Democrats impeached Trump in December 2019 over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to investigate Biden’s corrupt quid pro quo in which he threatened to deny Ukraine $1 billion in US aid if they didn’t fire the state prosecutor investigating his son’s corrupt business dealings with Burisma. IT was later revealed that President Biden and his son Hunter received $10 million in bribes which he demanded from Burisma executives in exchange for getting the prosecutor investigating them fired while his son Hunter was paid millions of dollars more to serve on its Board of Directors.

A major cyberattack that disrupted the presidential election could result in three possible outcomes. The first would be a much lower voter turnout in the states affected, with GOP majority counties in the battleground states likely to vote for Trump being the most likely targets, potentially tipping the election to Harris. The second would be that neither presidential candidate would get to 270 votes throwing the election to the House where Republicans currently control 26 of the 50 US State delegations. Democrats would only need to flip two GOP controlled state delegations to a tie in the election on Tuesday to potentially prevent the House from electing Trump President if neither candidate wins 270 electoral votes. Otherwise, the House would presumably vote to elect Trump President.

Such a Deep State cyberattack on US voting machines would not necessarily need to be widespread as even a hack on voting machines in Pennsylvania would likely be sufficient to throw the election to the House. If the election were decided by the US House of Representatives, the winner of the election might not be known for sure until early to mid-January. However, cyberattacks on the voting systems of multiple states could cast House and Senate elections in those states as tainted as well leaving control of either or both closely divided houses of Congress in doubt, further delaying the election of a new President and leaving open the possibility that the initial Acting President might end up being outgoing Senate President pro-tem Patty Murray even if the Republicans won a clear US Senate majority.

The objective of such a US intelligence, Chinese or even joint cyberattack would be to sow doubt and cast Trump as an illegitimate President chosen, not by the people, but by the GOP-controlled US House of Representatives, which Biden and Harris would cast as being “undemocratic” giving Biden a pretext to refuse to handover power peacefully to President Trump. The third would be the most troubling, which is that the Biden administration could use such an attack to cancel the presidential election indefinitely or, even worse, suspending all constitutional restraints on the exercise of his presidential powers by declaring martial law and assuming emergency powers, essentially making himself a dictator. Then, Biden could transfer power to his Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Inauguration Day without her being democratically elected, potentially leading to mass protests that Biden and Harris could order the US military to suppress.

© David T. Pyne 2024

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He currently serves as the President of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and as a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in December 2024. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

Recent Interviews

September 24th—Interview with Jon Twitchell on Talk with Jon on KTALK AM 1640 to discuss Biden’s escalation of the war in Ukraine which could trigger World War Three and Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with a World War Two historian. Here is a link to the interview.

September 25th—Interview with Brannon Howse to discuss China’s massive joint naval exercises with Russia in the Sea of Japan and their deployment of all three of their supercarriers for the first time ever. We will also discuss the findings of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy which concluded China is outpacing the US and the US is woefully unprepared to fight a war with nuclear great powers. Here is the link to the interview.

September 27th—Interview with Raphael Machado on behalf of a German media publishing group to discuss the ramifications of Biden’s sabotage attack on Germany’s Nord Stream pipelines, which was an attack on a NATO ally as well as the prospects for continued large-scale US and German military assistance to Ukraine. Here is a link to the first part of my interview.

October 10th—Interview with Shawn Bradley Witzemann on The American Council for Truth podcast to discuss the Uniparty neo-imperialist drive to provoke World War Three with Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, Biden’s manufactured proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, Israel’s war with Iran, an upcoming Chinese blockade of Taiwan, warnings of Iranian and Chinese cyberattacks on the US homeland and the threat from super-EMP attack. Here is the link to the interview.

October 15th—Interview with Jon Twitchell on Talk with Jon on KTALK AM 1640 to discuss the rumored threats of largescale Iranian and Chinese cyberattacks targeting US critical infrastructure designed to disrupt the November 5th presidential election. Here is the link to the interview.

October 23rd—Interview with Brannon Howse to discuss the explosion of the Boeing communications satellite that was likely a test run for a massive Chinese counterspace attack on US satellites if Biden defends Taiwan militarily. We will also discuss the risks that the November 5th presidential election will be disputed and my assessment that the Biden-Harris regime will throw President Trump in prison on November 18th whether he wins or loses. Here is a link to the interview.

October 30th—Interview with Dave Saunders on the Mormon Renegade podcast to discuss the likely outcome of the 2024 presidential election and how Trump and Harris would pursue different policies regarding the war in Ukraine, China’s planned blockade of Taiwan and direct military strikes between Israel and Iran. We also discussed the chances of all three of those conflicts pulling in the US, Russia and China and escalating to a Third World War.

Share The Real War

Leave a comment