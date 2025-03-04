President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office Began to Spiral out of control as Zelensky grew increasingly combative with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance causing US support for Ukraine’s war effort to completely evaporate.

When I published my article a week ago entitled, “President Trump Goes to War with Zelensky Denouncing Him as "a Dictator Without Elections," in which I warned Zelensky could be provoking Trump to cut off all US military aid to Ukriane, I had no idea how quickly I would be proved right. In a stunning spectacle in the Oval Office on live national television on Friday never before seen in US history, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky committed diplomatic suicide in a successful attempt at self-immolation, seemingly oblivious to the dire consequences for his regime and his future hold on political power. Zelensky has been feted as the second coming of Winston Churchill, which is a comical comparison given that Churchill went all out to ally with, massively arm the Soviets and cravenly surrender half of Europe, including Ukraine, to the very same Russians that invaded Ukraine three years ago last week. Perhaps a better comparison would be to compare Zelensky to Napoleon Bonaparte given his diminutive stature and his authoritarian regime.

During that time, dozens of Western leaders have bowed to Zelensky as if he were the leader of an independent and sovereign great power like Britain or France, rather than the leader of a US military protectorate entirely dependent for its security on continuing Western arms shipments to continue its war against Russia. Countless US and European politicians as well as Hollywood actors have tripped all over themselves to make their quasi-religious pilgrimages to Kyiv to pay their respects and praise his courageous wartime leadership. So, it must have come as a shock to Zelensky when President Donald J. Trump showed on Friday he could not be lectured and manipulated into doing his bidding.

It began with President Trump welcoming Zelensky to the White House after which they conducted closed door meetings followed by a brief discussion in the Oval Office attended by administration and Ukrainian officials including some members of the US and international press. Trump’s advisors reportedly told him on multiple occasions that it would be more respectful for Zelensky to wear a suit to the White House, but he refused, a fact that Trump found disrespectful and clearly irritated him, given it was the first thing he pointed out when Zelensky arrived. Watching the full forty-five-minute televised meeting in which Zelensky repeatedly interrupted and contradicted President Trump, its amazing he was able to keep his cool for so long. The public portion of the meeting went fairly smoothly until the last ten minutes when Zelensky criticized Vice President JD Vance for calling for diplomacy and an end to the war falsely claiming Putin could not be trusted because he violated the terms of the Minsk II agreement when in fact it was Ukraine that violated the terms of that agreement by refusing to withdraw Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias from the Donbass which was a requirement for returning the Donbass to Ukrainian control.

Asked if he would denounce Putin and Russian aggression, Trump responded that he wanted to be a genuinely neutral mediator to negotiate a permanent end to the conflict. Trump made his position explicit by proclaiming that in the conflict, “I’m in the middle” and “I’m for both” Ukraine and Russia. President Trump admirably declared the US is not aligned with either Russia or Ukraine but is rather aligned with the USA acting in accordance with US national security interests and the interests of international peace and stability not Zelensky's autocratic personal power and financial interests. How refreshing it is to have a President who is putting America First for a change with regards to US foreign policy, trade policy, immigration policy and border security!

Zelensky came to the White House on Friday to meet Trump and ostensibly to sign a framework agreement that would not obligate the US or Ukraine to do anything but would instead serve to restore frayed ties between the Trump administration and the Zelensky regime. Instead, he chose to lecture the President of the United States on how his signature foreign policy initiative—ending America’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and forging a historic geopolitical partnership for peace with the Russian Federation was destined to fail because in his words “Putin could not be trusted” to honor a peace deal.

The heated exchange with President Trump and Vice President Vance focused on Zelensky’s refusal to sign the minerals deal, his refusal to agree to a cease-fire or accept a peace deal with Russia and his absolute lack of gratitude for the US having provided Ukraine $200 billion in assistance without which Ukraine would have been forced to accept Russian peace terms three years ago. Here are some of the main points of contention made during the meeting:

“We tried the pathway of Joe Biden of thumping our chest and pretending that the president of the United States’ words mattered more than the president of the United States’ actions,” Vance said. “What makes America a good country is America engaging in diplomacy.”

This was too much for Zelensky, who has watched Russia repeatedly make diplomatic agreements and break them with ease. The Ukrainian leader laid out the history from the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008 to the invasion of Eastern Crimea in 2014 before demanding to know, “What kind of diplomacy, J.D., you are speaking about?”

When Vance replied that “the kind of diplomacy” was the sort that would end “the destruction of your country,” Zelensky tried to interject. Vance told him it was “disrespectful” to litigate the issue in public before the media, only for Zelensky to again interrupt, protesting, “Have you ever been to Ukraine?” An extended discourse followed, with allegations of ingratitude. Trump only erupted when Zelensky warned that the U.S. would “feel” the threat of Russia “in the future.”

Zelensky then suggested that the United States did not feel the ramifications of the war in Ukraine yet because of geography but would feel it in the future, setting off Trump.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel because you’re in no position … to dictate what we’re going to feel,” Trump replied. “We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now, not in a very good position.”

“You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October,” Vance said. “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

Zelensky seemed clearly frustrated as Trump and Vance laid out their assessment of Ukraine as a country that was losing its war with Russia and requires American support to have any chance of future peace and security.

The dispute escalated further as the participants raised their voices and exchanged recriminations. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” President Donald Trump told Zelensky. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country [the United States], that’s backed you.”

Axios quoted a senior US official who said, "For several days, the Ukrainians jerked us around with this minerals deal, and today was the inflection point. The blank check era for Zelensky in Washington is over and he didn't realize that." The White House official insisted the explosion in the meeting was not a premeditated ambush. "Our plan was to sign the minerals deal and get into this economic partnership and move towards peace."

Instead of being conciliatory and trying to find common ground with President Trump, Zelensky rudely interrupted President Trump multiple times, falsely claiming Ukraine was fighting alone, arguing with Vice President Vance that diplomacy was counterproductive because “Putin cannot be trusted”, and even accused Trump of repeating Putin’s talking points. During the meeting, the Ukrainian leader, rolled his eyes and crossed his arms in defiance during the fiery bilateral meeting which included an argumentative shouting match between Zelensky, Trump and Vance that lasted nearly ten minutes.

His sanctimonious lecturing, arrogant attitude and incessant disrespectful interruptions of the President and Vice President unsurprisingly caused the President to order Europe’s most corrupt autocratic dictator and his entourage unceremoniously kicked out of the White House after canceling the planned lunch, signing ceremony and press conference which had been scheduled to occur later that afternoon. Zelensky failed to realize he is in no position to dictate US foreign policy to President Trump in the Oval Office. Based on his actions on Friday, he appears to be doing everything he can to try to get Trump to accept every single one of Putin’s peace terms if not switch sides and start supporting Russia instead of Ukraine in the war. Not long after, Trump spoke to reports and stated that Zelensky wanted to come back to the White House to smooth things over but Trump could not allow it because of the disrespect he showed him previously.

Following the Zelensky tantrum in the Oval Office, The White House released a statement that President Trump and Vice President Vance are standing up for the American people showing most Ukrainians want the war to end, that the Ukrainian army is exhausted, running out of manpower and nearing its breaking point with desertions at an all time high with Ukraine on track to a full-scale military collapse. As Vice President Vance noted, it is a fact of everyday life for men ages 25-60 in "democratic" Ukraine to risk being beaten by Ukrainian government thugs and sent to die on the front line with little to no training in an unwinnable war. They understand that being sent to the frontlines to fight the Russians who currently enjoy five to one superiority along the eastern front is a suicide mission for them and they are understandably reluctant to be the last Ukrainian to die in an unwinnable war which most Ukrainians are hoping Trump succeeds in ending within the next couple of months. No wonder Ukrainian army morale is at rock bottom and desertion rates are sky high with entire Western trained "elite" brigades dissolving before they reach the front.

It was President Donald J. Trump’s finest hour as he stood up to a corrupt autocratic bully in the Oval Office strongly supported by Vice President JD Vance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is probably the world’s biggest con-artist. He is used to being able to manipulate and shakedown weak-minded Western leaders. He has been accustomed to extorting hundreds of billions of dollars out of Trump’s notoriously weak and corrupt predecessor. It is possible he was able to do that by threatening to release the audio tapes of Biden demanding $10 million in bribe money for himself and his son Hunter in exchange for him threatening to withhold $1 billion in US taxpayer money to pressure if Ukraine’s former President did not agree to fire the State prosecutor who was investigating his son’s business dealings with corrupt Ukrainian company Burisma. But given Trump is a self-made billionaire and incorruptible, Zelensky had no leverage or as President Trump likes to say “no cards” to use to get Trump to agree to a post war US security guarantee for Ukraine, let alone cough up tens of billions of dollars more for his corrupt and increasingly totalitarian regime. Quite simply, President Trump has proven immune from his manipulations. When all is said and done, Biden's money laundering operation in Ukraine will be remembered as the biggest scam in world history and the one that brought us closer to nuclear war than at any point since the Cuban Missile Crisis and they will remember that Zelensky was history's greatest con-man.

It was not surprising that Zelensky refused to sign the minerals deal as he had been berating it for over a week until finally agreeing to sign a framework agreement late last week. At a press conference on Wednesday, Zelensky stated, “I won’t agree to even a 10-cent debt repayment in this deal with the US. It’s not about a lack of gratitude—we are grateful. But this was a grant. There is no $500 billion debt in the agreement with the US — nor $350 billion, nor $100 billion. That would be unfair to us.” The minerals framework agreement as written did not commit to pay any of it back to the US. Despite this fact, he reportedly refused to sign the agreement without the Trump administration committing to a security guarantee, a demand which President Trump firmly refused. Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were understandably furious at Zelensky both for reneging on his pledge to sign the agreement and for trying to pressure them in public to commit to send US troops to Ukraine. Trump responded to Zelensky’s attempt to conflate his security interests with America’s by reiterating this his primary responsibility as President is to the United States of America.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stating that peace talks with Ukraine can resume based upon the Istanbul Agreement which was scheduled to be signed on April 9th, 2022, after which there was to be a permanent cease-fire and a full Russian military withdrawal from all of Ukraine’s pre-war controlled territory before Zelensky cancelled the signing ceremony under heavy pressure from President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Zelensky argued with Vice President Vance claiming that diplomacy doesn’t work and the Trump administration should abandon its efforts to end the deaths and destruction in his own country. Vice President Vance was alluding to the fact that Zelensky had the chance to sign a peace deal ending the war in Ukraine and getting Russia to withdraw to its pre-war borders re-establishing Ukrainian control of ninety-three percent of its internationally recognized territory in exchange for Ukraine’s permanent neutrality outside of NATO and partial disarmament, a deal which Ukrainian negotiators celebrated at the time as a stunning diplomatic success. Yet, rather than take the win, Zelensky, prodded by Joe Biden and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, chose not to attend the signing ceremony on April 9th, 2022, which was to be the date for a permanent cease-fire opting instead to go for broke and wage an indefinite and unwinnable war with the mightiest nuclear superpower on the planet with disastrous results for Ukraine and its citizens including a reduction of its population by thirty percent and the permanent loss of nearly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory. Putin continued to offer up the same peace deal until late September 2022 when Russia annexed all of the Ukrainian territory it still occupied, and Putin changed his peace offer to a cease-fire in which Ukraine would have to recognize continued Russian control over the annexed territories. He has continued to offer peace ever since yet Zelensky responded by issuing a decree outlawing all peace negotiations with Russia.

During an Interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that Zelensky revealed that he never stopped demanding maximalist demands right before the cameras turned on in the Oval Office including a full Russian withdrawal from all formerly Ukrainian territory including Crimea, $300 billion in reparations from Russia. He said Zelensky demanded a US security guarantee while it remained at war with Russia that would have led to them having to fight and die in a Third World War with Russia for a conflict in which the US has no discernible national security interest. Of course, Zelensky already has a ten-year US security guarantee for Ukraine in place signed by President Biden committing the US to provide it with virtually unlimited military aid. So, it seems he was demanding US troops be sent to Ukraine in exchange for signing the minerals deal which was a strategic mistake of epic proportions.

Zelensky adamantly refused any cease-fire or peace deal that did not include these ridiculously unachievable terms. That is why President Trump accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three” and caused him to exclaim according to Bessent, “I’m done with this nonsense” and to kick Zelensky out of the White House. Bessent said the unmistakable message delivered from President Trump to Zelensky during his visit was, “We are not going to give you money unless you stand for peace.” After Zelenksy said he was still willing to sign the minerals deal in exchange for a US security guarantee President Trump has repeatedly refused, Bessent said the minerals deal is “off the table for now.”

He then doubled down by refusing numerous offers by Bret Bair during a Fox News interview Friday afternoon to apologize to Trump as Sen. Lindsey Graham had demanded following the unprecedented Oval Office dustup. The net effects of Zelensky’s petulant, childish tirade was to burn all the bridges between his regime and President Trump—the only Western leader in the world who has demonstrated both the courage and the ability to save Ukraine. All Zelensky had to do to restore his relationship with Trump and avoid Friday’s PR disaster was to sign the minerals framework agreement which would have committed Ukraine to do precisely nothing.

TIPP Insights Editorial Board observed after the meeting: “Zelensky's hubris was so over-the-top that when he failed and rushed out of the White House, he didn't realize how the house of cards was going to fall apart. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a politician who has been Ukraine's friend since the Maidan Revolution in 2014 and a steadfast supporter of Zelensky in Washington, called for the Ukrainian President to step down. It couldn't get any worse than that. Zelensky, an ingrate, has been coddled by Biden and Europe's leadership, fueling the very Zelensky Entitlement Syndrome that now defines him. Blinded by hubris, he refuses to accept that a new sheriff is in town and still believes he can bleed billions from the U.S. as he did under Biden. But his ambitions go beyond aid—his goal is to entangle America in the conflict, whether through direct troop deployment or NATO escalation. Zelensky is pro-war, anti-peace, and unwilling to de-escalate.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who denounced Zelensky as a corrupt dictator last year. Trump has also highlighted the fact that Zelensky is “a dictator without elections.” Gabbard gave an interview on Fox News Sunday yesterday that Zelensky is not interested in peace.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed the Trump administration assessment that peace is not Zelensky’s priority. “President Zelenskyy has different aims in mind,” she said, namely a brazen attempt to embroil the US and its NATO allies in a direct war with Russia. “He has said that he wants to end this war, but he will only accept an end apparently that leads to what he views as Ukraine’s victory even if it comes at an incredibly high cost of potentially World War III or even a nuclear war.” “President Trump is committed to peace and to freedom,” Gabbard told host Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.” “We’re seeing this big divergence here between his position, his commitment to these values and the interests of the American people and the interests of President Zelenskyy and these European leaders.” “When President Zelenskyy directly challenged President Trump and Vice President Vance in front of the media and the American people, he really showed his lack of interest in any real, good faith negotiations,” Gabbard told Bream. “This has created a huge rift in the relationship.”

Underscoring her point is the fact that Zelensky seemed entirely unconcerned with the risks of Russian nuclear escalation having done an interview on Piers Morgan to advocate to be given nuclear weapons with which to fight Russia. Ukraine’s negotiation position has been gravely weakened by the huge rift which Tulsi Gabbard noted Zelensky has created with the Trump administration, especially his adamant refusal to accept a cease-fire or agree to any peace deal negotiated by the US, which may lead Trump to dismiss any concerns Zelensky has with the US accepting most of Russia’s requested peace terms. By continuing to oppose US peace negotiations with Russia, the EU similarly has lost any ability to influence a peace deal in furtherance of their interests.

Trump Suspends all Military Assistance to Ukraine

In what can only be considered a hopeful development for the cause of peace, the Trump administration announced this afternoon it was suspending all US military aid to Ukraine including over three billion dollars’ worth of radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles awaiting shipment to Ukraine through the presidential drawdown authority authorized during the Biden administration including shipments currently in transit in Europe. The White House announced that the suspension will continue until Trump determines Ukraine’s leaders are demonstrating a good faith commitment to peace according to a senior Defense Department official. His careful wording in this statement regarding “Ukraine’s leaders” rather than “Ukraine’s president” or “Zelensky” suggests that the Trump administration is open to seeing Zelensky be forced out of office. After Friday’s spectacle in the Oval Office, a Trump administration official said the president might decide to end even the indirect support being provided by the U.S., which includes other types of military financing, intelligence sharing, training for Ukrainian troops and pilots, and hosting a call center that manages international aid at a US military base in Germany. Trump had posted a Truth Social post on Friday immediately after the exchange basically suggesting will let Ukraine fight its war without any US financial or military support until Zelensky agrees to an unconditional cease-fire.

At this time, it is unclear whether this military aid cut off includes indirect support or not, but it most likely does not include a cut off of Starlink access without which Ukraine could not continue the fight and would be forced to accept a cease-fire. The Trump administration had previously suspended some forms of military aid to Ukraine and satellite targeting sharing with Ukraine as well as energy grid restoration assistance. In addition, the US should pull all US military and intelligence personnel and remaining weapon systems out of Ukraine while wishing him the best of luck in defending Ukraine against Russia's continuing military advances. Another option Trump could use to pressure Zelensky to sign a peace deal would be to impose economic sanctions on Ukraine including 100% tariffs on the UK and any EU nations opposing Trump’s peace plan. As I have been stating since Zelensky walked away from the Istanbul agreement in April 2022, Zelensky, not Putin, is the greatest obstacle to peace so the most important thing the US can do to force all peace deal was to cut off all US aid to Ukraine until Zelensky agrees to a cease fire and a peace deal ending its war with Russia and now President Trump has ordered exactly that bringing us closer to an end to the war.

Zelensky Again Proves He is the Worst Leader in Ukrainian History

With this episode, Zelensky has once again proved he was the most foolish and most disastrous leader for Ukraine in its entire history. President Trump stated his plan a year ago during the 2024 presidential campaign when he stated in answer to a question that if Ukraine refused a cease-fire, he would respond by cutting off all aid to Ukraine and if Russia refused a cease-fire, then he would give far more military aid to Ukraine than Biden ever did. All he had to do to patch up relations with the Trump administration and make his White House meeting with Trump a success was to signed the mineral deal which was merely a framework agreement that committed Ukraine to do precisely nothing. Furthermore, he could have announced he was ready for an immediate cease fire provided only that the US continued to provide military and financial aid after the cease-fire and after the peace agreement was signed.

This would have been seen as more in line with Trump’s call than Russia’s declaration that it would agree to a cease-fire only when the main points of a realistic peace deal had been agreed to pressuring Trump to accelerate military aid to Ukraine even if Zelensky had zero intent to actually agree to such a cease-fire given his unachievable aims. There is literally nothing Ukraine could possibly gain by refusing a cease-fire as its army is running out of infantry and on the verge of collapse. Ukraine would benefit much more than Russia from a cease-fire as it would halt the slaughter of Ukrainian troops which are suffering over 1,000 casualties a day on average, reduce the desertion rate which is at an all-time high and would prevent a single inch of additional Ukrainian territory from falling under Russian control and allowing its troops to rest and refit and dig in along the current line of control.

Instead, Zelensky, just as he has been doing since the year before the war broke out, chose the worst possible option—refuse a cease-fire until all Russian troops had been withdrawn from all of Ukraine’s former territory including Crimea and Ukraine was once again in control of all of its pre-2014 territory. Zelensky also demanded from Trump that as conditions for a cease-fire that Ukraine be given control of all $300 billion of Russian financial assets abroad and Putin be forced to surrender himself at the Hague to be imprisoned for alleged war crimes.

Yesterday, the EU released a cease-fire plan based on Zelensky’s outlandishly unrealistic terms including Russia returning all of Ukraine’s lost territories and tens of thousands of NATO troops being sent to Ukraine to man the front under the guise of “peacekeepers” which if implemented would be guaranteed to lead to Russian nuclear escalation—the very thing Trump has been warning about since the war began. Just as I predicted they would, they are trying to sabotage US-Russia peace talks by pushing ridiculous unrealistic terms in a last-ditch attempt to embroil the US in an unnecessary world war with Russia. With Biden gone, London, Paris and Brussels are now the centers of instigating a policy of national suicide and all-out war with Russia certain to end in the destruction of Europe. Zelensky and his fellow anti-American European leaders have given Trump a perfect pretext to pull us out of NATO and ensure our national survival for half a century or more to come.

Zelensky seemed absolutely defiant in refusing to apologize or accept a cease-fire let alone peace during his interview. Just as I have been saying for the past three years straight, Zelensky, not Putin, has always been the biggest obstacle to peace along with Biden and his socialist EU backers. All of this has had the effect of making Russia look like by far the most reasonable negotiating partner. He had every reason to know that such intransigence would force President Trump’s hand to cut off all aid to Ukraine and now he has done exactly that following a meeting with senior advisers include Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Walz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The truth is that if there is one man who bears principal blame for the disaster that has befallen Ukraine it is Zelensky himself because at every turn he had the choice to oppose Biden’s drive to use his nation as a sacrificial pawn to wage an unwinnable war against Russia in furtherance of US imperial aims and at every turn he chose to go along with this suicidal option for Ukraine. Tulsi Gabbard was absolutely right to state that Zelensky had “different aims in mind” other than peace. The reason that he has chosen this path of death and destruction of Ukraine is to preserve his dictatorial power as he knows that if a permanent cease-fire was reached, he would be forced to end martial law, hold a democratic election which he would be sure to lose in a landslide and then flee the country to avoid potential prosecution and imprisonment by his successor.

In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, President Trump slammed Volodymyr Zelensky's prediction that the end of the war with Russia is "far, far away," calling it the "worst statement that could have been made" by the Ukrainian leader. "America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday. "It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing."

Growing Calls for Zelensky to Resign

Rather than siding with America against an autocratic leader following the Zelensky initiated shouting match in the Oval Office, some Ukraine First/America Last, some neocon Republicans and liberal Democrats attacked Trump claiming he insulted “an ally at war” in the White House. Meanwhile America First Republicans and even a few neocons are praising President Trump and criticizing Zelensky for disrespecting Trump in the White House. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), alluding to the contrast with the Biden presidency, wrote on social media: “The United States of America will no longer be taken for granted. The contrast between the last four years and now could not be more clear. Thank you, Mr. President.” The White House Office of Communications collated many such responses and sent them out in an email with the subject line: “Support Pours in for President Trump, VP Vance’s America First Strength.”

Despite calls for his resignation from his former neocon allies in Congress and even a call for his impeachment in the Ukrainian Rada, Zelensky is refusing to resign and is refusing to hold a democratic election that, given his eleven percent approval rating, would be sure to see him removed from dictatorial power.

Some prominent Republican leaders notably including Sen. Lindsey Graham, formerly Zelensky’s strongest US backer demanded after his disgraceful performance in his Oval Office meeting with Trump that Zelensky either apologize and support Trump’s peace deal or resign. He said he advised Zelensky ahead of the Oval Office meeting, “Do not let the media or anybody else get you into an argument with President Trump,” Graham said. And then Zelensky did exactly that over the course of little more than an hour. Zelensky’s meeting was “an absolute, utter disaster.” He added, “What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. Asked whether he thinks President Zelensky should resign, Graham replied, “he either needs to resign and send someone we can do business with or he needs to change.” He declared after the meeting that he was proud of both Trump and Pence for defending America.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also stated that Zelensky might need to resign. “Something has to change,” Johnson said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that.” Senator Ted Cruz agreed saying, “I think this meeting could easily end President Zelensky’s tenure... Zelensky is going to deeply regret doing so. And what's amazing is he keeps doubling down. I think there's a very good possibility, as I said, that Zelensky does not politically survive this, and within days that he's out of office... Zelensky’s performance was so bad that I think it not only harmed his own country, but I think it harmed world peace.” However, Zelensky responded by refusing to resign, saying that only the Ukrainian people could vote him out of office, failing to mention that he cancelled elections last year in violation of Ukraine’s constitution so that he could remain in power indefinitely.

It’s long past time for Zelensky to go after disrespecting our President in the Oval Office. Trump should consider supporting Ukrainian war hero General Zaluzhny to replace him as he understands the need to end the war on realistic terms as soon as practicable to save Ukraine from further destruction as his peace negotiations with the Russians in November 2023 is believed to be one of the reasons that Zelensky fired him early last year.

Earlier today, Newsweek reported National Security Advisor Mike Walz said Zelenksy’s decision to publicly disrespect President Trump in the White House opened up the question as to whether he should step down from power.

National security adviser Mike Waltz warned on Monday that it was "up in the air" whether the U.S. would continue to negotiate with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky after Friday's Oval Office blow up with Donald Trump. Waltz, said on Fox News Monday, called the meeting between Trump, JD Vance and Zelensky "truly ridiculous and unacceptable." But he denied claims that Trump and Vance had laid an "ambush," and blamed the Ukrainian leader. "He's not ready to talk peace at all," Waltz said. "This wasn't an ambush," he said. "Zelenskyy did his country a disservice." "Is he ready? Personally, politically, to move his country towards an end to the fighting?" Waltz said. "And can he and will he make the compromises necessary?" Waltz did not immediately call for Zelensky to step down, unlike some GOP lawmakers, but he said that "what happened Friday really put that up in the air."

Newsweek also reported President Trump implied that Zelensky might be forced out of power saying he “won't be around very long.” President Trump claimed on Monday that Volodymyr Zelensky "doesn't want to make a deal." Trump was talking about peace negotiations for Ukraine, when he said that he had to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine, with the consent of Europe and the U.S. He added that the deal could be "made very fast' but there was an issue. 'Maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal and if someone doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person wont be around very long," he said. "That person will not be listened to very long because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal, certainly the people of Ukraine want to make a deal."

Ukrainian Parliament Members Trying to Impeach and Remove Zelensky and Restore Democracy to Ukraine

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) gave an interview over the weekend stating Zelenskyy's behavior in the meeting with Trump was disrespectful, warning that the Ukrainian leader could be "dethroned." Even Ukrainian-American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz seems to agree as she called Zelensky an oligarch who doesn’t know how to win a war on Fox News a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian response to Zelensky’s embarrassing spectacle in the White House has been quite negative:

“This is a diplomatic catastrophe for Ukraine and there will be consequences for our armed forces, and for Ukraine in general,” said foreign policy expert and former adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Alexander Khara. At the same time, Oleksiy Goncharenko, opposition member of parliament and frequent Zelenskyy critic, described the Oval Office meeting as “simply horrible,” but said Mr. Zelenskyy bore much of the blame for having behaved in an undiplomatic manner.

Alexander Dubinsky, a member of Parliament and Zelensky’s own Servant of the People Party, who has been wrongly imprisoned by Zelensky as a political prisoner for calling for peace, is now calling for Zelensky’s impeachment and removal from office.

Statement by Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Alexander Dubinsky The events of the past hours - the public humiliation of Zelensky at the White House, Trump’s acknowledgment of Zelensky's diplomatic failure, and Ukraine’s loss of unconditional U.S. support - have marked the final act of the regime's collapse. But Zelensky has not only failed in foreign policy - he has driven the country into a state where anyone who disagrees with his course faces repression. I was thrown into prison not for a crime, but for speaking the truth. The very truth that Trump has now stated: Zelensky has lost. He has no cards left to play, he is running out of soldiers, and the country has reached a dead end due to his stubbornness. I demand the immediate convening of an emergency session of the Parliament, where Parliament must initiate impeachment proceedings against Zelensky for: - the failure of foreign policy, which has led to Ukraine's international isolation and the loss of allied support. - a lost war, which is the result of incompetent leadership and catastrophic decisions. - violations of citizens' rights and the usurpation of power, manifested in the suppression of the opposition, persecution of dissenters, and authoritarian rule. I appeal to all Members of the Ukrainian Parliament: stop wasting time, stop waiting! Zelensky is bankrupt. Zelensky is not Ukraine! It is time to put him on trial. If he cannot offer a real way out of the crisis, then it is up to us to make fateful decisions. Zelensky thought he could rule Ukraine through force. Now he has lost. Ukraine must decide - will it continue its freefall into the abyss, or will it begin the fight for true independence? Alexander Dubinsky Member of the Ukrainian Parliament

I believe Dubinsky is a hero for calling for Zelensky's impeachment particularly after he has already been the victim of the Zelensky's regime having previously imprisoned him for supporting peace with Russia. His fight to restore democracy to Ukraine is America's fight. The best way for President Trump to save Ukraine would be for him to declare no confidence in Zelensky and quietly urge members of the Ukrainian Rada to restore democracy to Ukraine by impeaching and removing Zelensky from office without delay by promising a resumption of US aid after he has been removed from office. However, it appears that Trump is not willing to go that far as yet. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump does not want Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to step down after their Oval Office blow up. Lutnick was speaking after several high-profile Republicans demanded that Ukraine's leader be replaced if they wanted America's continued support in the war against Russia. But when Lutnick was asked if Trump wanted Zelensky to step down, he told CNN, "No. No, he's not weighing into Ukrainian politics." "What he wants is to be a peace maker," he added.

Exploding the False Globalist Narrative of the War in Ukraine

Perhaps one of the most important outcomes of this episode is to showcase to the American people why the entire Biden regime propaganda/disinformation narrative that Russia is “bad” and Ukraine is “good” is false. The reality is that as has been in the case in nearly all modern wars, there is no good and bad side or black and white in this war, particularly given the fact that Zelensky has proven a far more totalitarian leader than Putin has, who unlike Putin has cancelled democratic elections and stayed in power beyond his constitutional term. Zelensky is also responsible for refusing to lift his decree that Ukrainian officials are banned from engaging in peace negotiations with Moscow. while the New York Times reported that Putin was “salivating for peace” in March 2022.

Just because Russia invaded Ukraine in violation of international law, does not mean that its invasion was “unprovoked,” given there has not been a war in modern history which has been more provoked, nor does it mean that Russia has not been trying to end it with a negotiated compromise peace agreement since the day after it began. It also doesn’t mean that Russia has not been fighting in a way to minimize civilian casualties which it has. Ultimately, both sides are fighting a just war from their nation’s perspectives. Ukraine is fighting a just war of self-defense while Russia is fighting a preventive war to roll back the de facto expansion of a hostile, thirty-two-member, nuclear armed military alliance into Ukraine which it understandably views as an existential threat as would we if the Russians attempted to expand their hostile military alliance with the PRC into Mexico or Canada.

During a CNN interview this past weekend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Trump as a transformational peace President stating, “the State Department doesn’t fight wars, it ends them…. And that’s usually, by the way, celebrated…. I think we should be very proud and happy that we have a President whose prime objective is not to get into wars but to prevent wars and to get out of wars.” Ultimately, the conflict amounts to a border dispute between two autocratic leaders over a relatively small patch of territory a little larger than Lithuania. That is why President Trump is wanting the US to serve as a genuinely neutral mediator to end the conflict because the US doesn’t have an interest in determining which country rules over southeast Ukraine, given it is not a NATO member and is located on the furthest reaches of eastern Europe half a world away.

At one point during his shouting match with Zelensky, President Trump declared he thought it was very important for the American people to see this feud aired in public to understand how difficult a negotiating partner Zelensky really was. Following Zelensky’s outrageous tantrum in the White House, former Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow denounced Zelensky as “a very bad actor” during an interview on Fox News on Monday, exposing a salient truth which is that Zelensky has been trying to drag the US into a nuclear world war with Russia since April 2022 while Putin has demonstrated surprising strategic forbearance to avert that in the face of increasing provocations by Ukraine and the Biden administration. Accordingly, US national security interests to end the war are much more aligned with Russia’s national interests than Ukraine’s as the only US vital national security interest we have there is to end the war as swiftly as possible to avert World War Three. Politico reports, “The new [U.S.] administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in a video published on Telegram. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, heaped praise on Trump, applauding the U.S. president’s “common sense” and the “lively, human character” of MAGA politics, even though Russia and the U.S. did not see eye to eye on everything, Reuters reported.

The truth is that Zelensky is not now and has never been a US ally. As President Trump stated, he played Biden like a fiddle and got him to give him $200 billion in US taxpayer money to fight an unnecessary and unwinnable war against Russia. Trump should respond to Zelensky's disrespectful attacks on him in the Oval Office on Friday by signing a peace deal with Russia along the current line of control, returning Ukraine to being neutral outside of NATO and with the Ukrainian troop and weapons limits proposed by Russia.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is claiming Trump has effectively surrendered to Putin following his phone call with the Russian President to discuss a path forward to end Biden’s incredibly destructive proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, a war that never would have happened had Trump still been President.

Neocons Planning on Blaming Trump for Giving up Ukrainian Territory to Russia

Sean Davis, who serves as the CEO and co-founder of the Federalist published a post on X last week in which he warned that the very neoconservative warmongers responsible for starting the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine are already planning on joining Democrats blaming Trump for Ukraine’s defeat. He stated:

In case you’re wondering why Trump calling Zelensky a dictator resulted in a Category 5 neocon meltdown, it’s because the neocon brain cannot reason beyond “icky dictator must be removed from power.” If Zelensky, who cancelled elections and banned opposition political parties and media, is a dictator (and by all definitions of that word, he clearly is), then he must be removed from power, according to the one-dimensional neocon framework for understanding international affairs. But they don’t want Zelensky removed from power, which means he can’t be a dictator. That’s why they’re all out there right now venting their spleens and screaming that NO, Putin is the real dictator! Again, they can’t both be dictators, because dictators are icky, and icky people have to be removed from power. So when it comes to Putin and Zelensky, there can only be one dictator at a time. Putin is the ickiest, which means only he can be a dictator.

If you try to tell a neocon that the world is 1) full of dictators, and 2) it’s not America’s job to remove all of them, the neocon brain will short-circuit and immediately return to the only routine it knows how to run: but so-and-so is an icky dictator and we can’t just let an icky dictator stay in power! If you think I’m exaggerating, go back and review the last 20+ years of neocons demanding regime change. Every single argument begins and ends with the claim that this or that leader is an icky dictator and therefore must be removed. Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Assad in Syria. Gaddafi in Libya. Putin in Russia. Liz Cheney even used it on Trump! Their playbook only has one page, and that page only has one play: call someone a dictator and then demand regime change. At no point will they ever grapple with whether it’s in America’s interest to violently overthrow another government. They are incapable of even considering the notion that whoever or whatever replaces the icky dictator might actually be worse.

Like communists who rationalize away discrete communist failures by saying no, that doesn’t count, because that wasn’t really communism because true communism has never really been tried, the neocon brain will look at Iraq and and swear it doesn’t indict their ideology, because it would’ve worked out if we just stayed there another 50 years and spent another $5 trillion on it. The idea that the costs might outweigh the benefits of policing every nation and icky dictator on earth is utterly foreign to them. There are no neocon failures, only failures to properly implement true neoconnery. The neocon cannot fail, he can only be failed. And that is why the neocons melt down if you suggest that hey, maybe Zelensky and Putin both suck, and maybe we shouldn’t be funding that war any longer, because we can’t afford it, it’s not in our national interest, and it’s not our business. So keep that in mind as you watch them continue to freak out over Trump calling Zelensky a dictator and trying to end the war. Their brains are simply incapable of grasping that multiple foreign leaders can be icky and America doesn’t have to remove every icky leader on earth.

In an article in the Asia Times the same day, David P. Goldman agreed with David stating:

Nothing fails like failure, and the twenty-year campaign to launch regime change in Russia from Ukraine failed miserably, as the Russian Federation built more weapons than the whole of NATO combined. Relentless Russian gains hollowed out the Ukraine Army. The war party’s only hope is to blame their failure on Trump, and to spin out the conflict until it becomes a permanent state of war. Trump has offered a grand design for a global builddown of armaments that would allow the United States to cut its defense budget in half and avert an eventual American debt crisis. That would leave the permanent national security establishment in Washington, Brussels, and London irrelevant and unemployed. The establishment won’t go down without a fight. To the astonishment of Western war planners, Russia produced more armaments than the combined NATO countries, increasing its overall weapons output tenfold, including seven times more artillery shells than the combined West according to Estonian military intelligence estimates. Just as President Trump said, Ukraine and its NATO backers provoked the war. Not only did they provoke a war that never should have begun; they bungled its execution, woefully underestimating Russia’s capacity to adapt to new warfare technologies, and overestimating Washington’s ability to choke Russia with sanctions. The war party faces not only shame and humiliation but unemployment, and it will do anything in its power to prevent this.

The US-Ukrainian Alliance Has Ended. Is NATO next?

Following the blowout in which Zelenksy’s decided to pick a huge public fight with Trump and Vance in the Oval Office yesterday Friday, President Trump has ended all military aid to Ukraine and appears to have thrown the US-Ukrainian alliance into the trash heap of history opting to pursue a much more geopolitically advantageous US-Russia entente instead.

As George Beebe and Anatoly Lieven noted in an article in the American Conservative this weekend:

Trump and Vance by contrast believe that Russia had certain legitimate reasons to see Western ambitions in Ukraine as a threat to its security and vital interests. They see this war as part of a broader geopolitical conflict between the West and Russia over NATO expansion and Europe’s security order. Absent diplomacy, they think the spiral of action and reaction in this geopolitical conflict will only escalate, risking, in Trump’s words, “World War III.”

Trump and Vance see Putin as a ruthless but rational actor (much, perhaps, as Trump sees himself) who will make a deal and stick to it if it meets Russia’s essential conditions. They do not believe that Putin has any intention of going on to attack NATO. Above all, they are determined not to make any more U.S. security commitments in Europe beyond NATO’s existing borders.

Zelensky for his part does not seem to have understood the very different character of the Trump administration from that of Biden or the European governments. Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials became used to criticizing Western governments in public for not giving enough aid to Ukraine, and going over their heads with public appeals to Western media, publics and parliaments. And very often, Biden and his European counterparts then gave in to Ukrainian demands that they had previously rejected. This appeared to condition Zelensky to believe that public pressure and moral blackmail on Washington would still be a path to success when dealing with Trump. It says little for his Ukrainian advisers that Zelensky went into this meeting so terribly briefed. The Ukrainian ambassador was seen with her head in her hands during the argument, and she had good reason.

if Ukraine continues to oppose a deal and Trump withdraws U.S. support (including not just weapons but even more importantly Starlink and real-time battlefield intelligence), Ukrainian forces will face huge difficulties in holding their present positions and warding off a catastrophic defeat. This will be true even if European countries continue their support. The governments of the EU and UK are now facing a critical dilemma, to which they will have to respond at their summit (including Zelensky) this coming Sunday, March 2. They will no doubt pledge to continue supporting Ukraine with aid.

As the Trump administration comes under increasing attack by our increasingly anti-American warmongering European “allies,” he may decide to speed up his reported plan to withdraw all US ground troops from NATO putting us on a potential glide path to exiting NATO entirely within the next couple of years setting the EU free to provoke a cataclysmic war with Russia without us.

This ever-widening Trump-Zelensky-EU rift may be a transformational moment in history-an event that propelled the Trump administration to formally end its alliance not just with Ukraine but with the EU as well freeing it to establish a new US-Russia entente to counter the PRC. In an attempt to show Russia that the US remains serious about negotiating a permanent end to hostilities with Russia and usher in a new era of unprecedented geopolitical partnership and cooperation with Russia, Trump ordered Defense Secretary Hegseth Ordered US Cyber Command to halt all cyber offensive contingency planning against Russia be suspended.

Meanwhile, rumors are spreading like wildfire on social media that President Trump may announce a US withdrawal from NATO during his presidential address to a Joint Session of Congress tomorrow night. While doing so would be in furtherance of the US national security interest given that Russia would never have invaded Ukraine had the US left NATO during Trump’s first term as he reportedly told his senior advisors he wanted to do, its much more likely that he will constrain himself to announcing a withdrawal of tens of thousands of US ground troops from Europe.

In response to the question of whether the US can trust Putin to honor a peace agreement, I think the Trump administration can trust Putin to act in Russia's self-interest. We know he has been trying to end the war in Ukraine with a negotiated compromise peace agreement along the lines of the one he negotiated in Istanbul in March 2022, but modified to account for Russia's annexation of parts of four Ukrainian oblasts, for over three years now. The Trump administration understands that the terms of any peace agreement must be both realistic and achievable and that the US will have to agree to most of Russia’s proposed terms to achieve an end to the conflict. While, most of Russia’s requested peace terms are reasonable, its demand for additional Ukrainian-held territory in Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia is not.

The Trump administration should use my recommended peace proposal as a template for their continuing negotiations with Russia. I believe as long as Trump is successful in getting the Russians to be satisfied with the territory they annexed in September 2022 and drop their demands for more, he will be able to credibly claim a significant victory for both the US and Ukraine. It's in Russia's interest to negotiate a just and lasting peace agreement and to normalize Russian relations with the US to enjoy good relations with both the US and the PRC to ensure Russia's security. Similarly, it's in the US national security interest to greatly improve our relations with Russia and to increase our economic cooperation with them to make them less dependent on the PRC and to ensure that they remain neutral in any potential future conflict with the PRC over Taiwan.

The more we improve our ties with Russia and recognize their legitimate security interests in the FSU, the more likely they are to transform their full-scale mutual defense pact with PRC into a worthless scrap of paper that they will have no interest in honoring. There is nothing we could do that would weaken the PRC more and radically transform the balance of paper more in America's favor than to neutralize its alliance with Russia and to establish a new geostrategic partnership with Russia as Trump and Rubio seem to be envisioning. US officials are reporting that Putin appears to be using up to 200,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border to engage in a spring offensive after the spring thaw either in the Kharkiv region or in northern Ukraine in the event the main points of a peace deal with the US have not been agreed to, so it is fast running out of time. With Zelensky and warmongering EU leaders hell bent on fighting the war indefinitely until they succeed in provoking Russia to attack NATO directly, only President Trump can save Ukraine now. May God bless him in his efforts to do so.

Now, as a reward for anyone that has read this far, I have a special treat for you guaranteed to make you laugh. There are a number of parody videos being circulated on social media but this one was by far the funniest. Enjoy!

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He also serves as a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in April 2025. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

