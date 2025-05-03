President Donald Trump meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his first term back in 2019. The two leaders have had strained relations since the Democrats impeached Trump in December 2019 over a phone call he had with Zelensky in an attempt to get Zelensky to provide Trump with damning evidence of Biden’s quid pro quo in refusing to give Ukraine $1 billion in congressionally approved aid until it fired the prosecutor investing his son Hunter’s business ties to Burisma.

What if President Donald Trump did a one-hundred and eighty degree turn-around with his Ukraine policy and nobody noticed? That is exactly what appears to have happened this past week. Following three and a half months of diplomacy by the Trump administration in which he has pursued his noble goal of negotiating an end to the “senseless and unnecessary war” in Ukraine, he succeeded in getting a huge concession from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to give up Russian claims on any additional Ukrainian territory it does not currently control. However, the administration was unsuccessful in obtaining even a single concession from Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky to achieve a final peace agreement ending the war. During his campaign, President Trump repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine within twenty-four hours of being sworn back into office, but yesterday the US State Department announced the US was pulling the plug on all efforts to negotiate a peace agreement ending this tremendously destructive and dangerous conflict scarcely two weeks after the US shared its first peace plan with Russia and Ukraine.

Over the last few weeks, Trump administration officials have repeatedly warned that the US would pull out of Ukraine if Zelensky refused to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, but now the administration appears to be rewarding Zelensky’s stubborn refusal to make even the slightest concessions to achieve peace with Russia with a big, new US arms package. This after the administration signed a ten-year economic security agreement with what appears to be a hidden security guarantee likely to keep the US fighting the war in Ukraine indefinitely. It's almost as if Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken have been placed back in control of our Ukraine policy from behind the scenes. Thanks to his decision to heed the horrible advice from his America Last neocon warmongering advisors former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy to Ukraine LTG Keith Kellogg, ending US participation in Biden’s war against Russia may now be off the table.

Trump famously called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a dictator without elections” and said "he played Biden like a fiddle" by getting Biden to give him $350 billion in aid to help him prolong his unwinnable war against Russia at the cost of over half a million Ukrainian soldiers killed in action to date.

"The only thing he was really good at was playing Joe Biden like a fiddle," Trump said of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. "He played him like a fiddle. That's an expression we use to say that he's pretty easy, pretty easy. A dictator without elections. Zelensky better move faster. He's not going to have a country left. Got to move." "Europe has failed to bring peace," the president said. "And Zelensky probably wants to. Maybe he wants to keep the gravy train going." "I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job," Trump said. "His country is shattered. And millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died. And you can't bring a war to an end if you don't talk to both sides. You got to talk. They haven't been talking for three years. So we hope to see a ceasefire soon and to reestablish stability in Europe and the Middle East. Thank you very much. And as I've said before, it's my hope that my greatest legacy will be as a peacemaker and a unifier." "That would be a great legacy," Trump added.

Now, it seems that Trump is allowing himself to be played by Ukraine’s corrupt dictator Zelensky as he has caved to virtually every one of Zelensky’s demands on the minerals deal, the terms of which do not allow the US to be reimbursed by even one dime for any of the hundreds of billions of dollars in aid Biden and Trump sent to Ukraine. Without this massive US military assistance, Ukraine would have been forced to sign the Istanbul Agreement ending the war in April 2022 with a full Russian military withdrawal from all prewar Ukrainian territory. The question is how did this happen? The biggest reason was his decision to appoint neocons like Mike Waltz, Marco Rubio and LTG Keith Kellogg (USA Ret.) to key policymaking roles in his Cabinet. The second most important reason was his stubborn refusal to deviate from the Kellogg Peace Plan which was guaranteed to fail from the start as I predicted it would back in November.

Regretfully, after showing so much visionary foresight with a promising plan to end Biden’s disastrous war in Ukraine and forge a grand geostrategic partnership for peace with Russia to neutralize its military alliance with China and revolutionize the global balance of power in America’s favor, Trump appears to have abandoned his Reaganite policy of “peace through strength,” opting to adopt Bidens policy of endless “war through weakness” instead. Trump has shown weakness in caving to a Ukrainian leader he has rightly denounced as a "dictator without elections" and by showing weakness he has massively increased the chances that Zelensky will never do anything Trump wants him to do. How is it that Trump has allowed the leader of a US military protectorate to set Russia policy and pressure him to continue fighting indefinitely a war he previously said should never have happened?

While Ukrainian Telegram channels were reporting that when Trump met with Zelensky one-on-one in Rome on April 26th, he gave him an ultimatum to agree to the US peace framework or else the US would end its involvement in the war in Ukraine, that appears to be mistaken. Instead, it appears that Trump was giving Zelensky an ultimatum not to make any concessions for peace with Russia but rather to sign the minerals agreement which Zelensky did but on his own terms, not Trump’s. Apparently, there was a quid pro quo between Trump and Zelensky that if Ukraine signed the minerals deal, the US would increase arms shipments to Ukraine and continue backing Ukraine in its war against Russia given the fact that he requested congressional authorization for arms sales to Ukraine later the same day on which the minerals deal was signed.

Shortly, after the agreement was signed, it was reported that the Trump administration requested congressional authorization for $50 million in direct commercial arms sales to Ukraine. However, yesterday it was revealed that Trump’s arms package to Ukraine is much larger than that with the State Department approval of a foreign military sale of $310.5 million worth of F-16 training and sustainment, along with related equipment, to the government of Ukraine. This is the first such deal between the United States and Ukraine, since President Trump took office in January. Trump seems to have forgotten he campaigned against the war in Ukraine and has now decided Biden had it right all along.

Trump Caves to Zelensky’s Demanded Terms for the Minerals Deal

The US and Ukraine finally signed a minerals security partnership agreement establishing a Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund on April 30th. When I first read the terms of the minerals agreement signed yesterday, I posted on X that Treasury Secretary Bessent must have mistakenly signed Zelensky's draft of the minerals agreement because the terms incorporate virtually all of Zelensky's demands and leave out all the provisions that would have benefited the US such as the reimbursement by Ukraine of any portion of the $350 billion in aid that Biden and Trump have sent Ukraine to allow them to continue Zelensky’s unwinnable war with Russia. That represents a huge concession to Zelensky on the part of the Trump administration since repayment of these otherwise sunk costs we have sent Ukraine was the primary stated purpose of the agreement according to the Trump administration.

Trump administration officials had long been boasting that the proposed minerals agreement would deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine because Americans would remain in Ukraine indefinitely because the US would have shared economic interests to exploit Ukraine’s natural resources even while they stated that the US would not send troops to defend Ukraine from such an attack. However, as noted previously, the agreement also includes a de-facto US security guarantee similar to the one previously demanded by Zelensky from Trump as a precondition for Ukraine signing it as it commits the US to continue providing military aid to Ukraine for the next decade at least much like the ten-year security pact Biden signed with Zelensky last year which Trump has allowed to remain in force.

Joe Biden gave Zelensky almost everything he asked for. With Trump’s decision to sign a new security agreement with Ukraine committing the US to sell arms to Ukraine over the next decade, Dr. John Mearsheimer is warning that Trump risks becoming Biden II by continuing his epic mistake in fighting Biden’s, now Trump’s war, in Ukraine indefinitely instead of ending our involvement in the conflict in accordance with US national security interests.

While this agreement is supposedly for the purpose of financing Ukrainian reconstruction, in fact, the process of Ukrainian reconstruction cannot begin until the war has been ended either with a negotiated compromise peace agreement or with Ukraine’s capitulation following its military collapse in the face of a largescale Russian offensive.

After reading reports of the terms of the final minerals deal, Alex Christoforou who serves as Co-Host of The Duran podcast, noted:

“Curious to read the full deal, but if you go by what FT and Politico are reporting (and what Ukraine officials are saying today), Trump White House made many concessions and Zelensky got most of what he asked, except for the big US security guarantee. It looks like Trump will now be sending money and weapons to Ukraine. A win for [Zelensky] and the MIC (US Military Industrial Complex).”

As Brandon Weickert aptly summarized the disastrous nature of the terms of the minerals agreement in an article published this morning in The National Interest where I served as a contributor from 2018-2023, entitled “Trump’s Minerals Deal with Ukraine Is a National Security Disaster:”

This week, the Trump team negotiated a new minerals deal with Ukraine that effectively ensures the United States will be tethered to Ukraine for years, if not decades. The American and Ukrainian governments are selling this so-called deal as a major win. For Ukraine, it certainly is. For the United States, though, it amounts to an extended commitment to Kyiv’s defense—at a time when the United States is already overextended all around the world.

The deal itself could be defended—perhaps—if it came with massive economic benefits to the United States. Yet as formulated, it covers only future exploration and exploitation of any resources discovered. America’s new deal with Ukraine does not cover any of the existing refinery projects. The Ukrainian government will have complete ownership of any resources those future exploration and exploitation missions uncover. Kyiv will further be the exclusive decider on which resources the Americans will be allowed to profit from. And for those Americans hopeful that the United States will get some of their money back, the deal explicitly declares that no direct remuneration for aid rendered by the United States to Ukraine during the war will be repaid.

The Trump administration has agreed to provide advanced technology to the Ukrainians for the development of its new projects. And the Americans must fund the development of new rare earth mineral development projects by 50 percent—all while providing defensive systems for these missions. In other words, yet again, the Ukrainians are trying to pull the Americans into a deepening—and widening—commitment to their defense. It is not in America’s interests to go along.

At the end of March, it was reported that President Trump had expanded his demands in the Ukrainian minerals agreement and was demanding Ukraine grant the US control over all its minerals and energy production and that Ukraine pay back all $350 billion in US aid with interest. Its repayment would have taken centuries under the terms of the original agreement. The previous version of the agreement would have required the Ukraine to give the US 100% of all profits on rare earth mineral and energy sales until it has paid back the first $100 billion after which all profits would be split evenly. It also gave the US a governing majority on the board giving us exclusive authority to determine how the funds were utilized. The agreement was also of an indefinite duration essentially ceding permanent control of Ukraine’s natural resources to the US effectively ending its economic independence.

At the time, Zelensky refused to sign the minerals agreement on the basis that it would endanger Ukraine’s bid for membership in the European Union. Zelensky also refused to pay back “even one dime” of US taxpayer funded aid, without which Ukraine would have been defeated by Russia three years ago, saying it was a grant, not a loan. He also insisted the US provide a security guarantee for Ukraine in exchange for him signing a less expansive version of the agreement which Trump said was a redline he was unwilling to provide. Ultimately, Trump ended up giving in to all Zelensky’s demands listed above including reducing the duration of the agreement down to ten years.

Initially, President Trump stated that the US needed Ukraine to sign a minerals agreement so that it could exploit, if not actually acquire, Ukraine’s critical rare-earth minerals for strategic purposes. However, the State Department website claims that the minerals agreement allows the US first choice to either acquire Ukrainian minerals, hydrocarbons or related infrastructure projects or designate the purchaser of our choice. However, that is not correct as the agreement clearly states that Ukraine will retain all ownership rights over its existing and future natural resource projects and even if it didn’t, Ukraine has the votes on the board to veto any attempt by the US to acquire them. All the favorable provisions for the US in previous versions of the minerals agreement were removed from the final terms which states that all national resources and rare earth minerals will remain under exclusive Ukrainian control and Ukraine does not have to pay any of the hundreds of billions of dollars in US aid we sent them. Politico reports that the U.S. will contribute to the “investment fund” through direct payments and use the funding to buy arms for Ukraine, transfer technology to Ukraine or encourage other countries to contribute to it and will help attract additional investment and technology from other US and foreign sources.

I don’t see how this agreement benefits the US economically or otherwise. Quite the contrary, the signing of the mineral deal on Zelensky’s harsh terms has merely served to reinforce and reward Zelensky’s stubborn intransigence in rejecting Trump’s peace framework and his continuing determination not to make even the most minimal concession for peace because the US presented it to Ukraine as an economic security guarantee in which the US would be invested in defending Ukraine’s minerals and energy infrastructure from further Russian attacks. As such, it represents a step backward, not forward, for peace that will likely serve to prolong the war indefinitely while committing the US to ten more years of arms sales to Ukraine. It accomplishes the exact opposite of what Trump pledged to do when he ran for President. Trump should relax sanctions on Russia and cut off all US military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, but his neocon advisors are instead encouraging him to keep fighting Biden's war indefinitely telling him Putin is the bad guy and that he should back Zelensky to the hilt.

Bannon warns if Trump doesn’t End the Ukraine War Quickly, It Could Escalate and Become 'Trump's Vietnam'

On January 20th, former Trump Campaign Director Steve Bannon presciently warned that there was a danger that if Trump heeds the calls of his neocon advisors to keep arming Ukraine to fight its unwinnable war against Russia rather than negotiating a peace agreement with terms acceptable to Moscow, the war could escalate and end up being “Trump’s Vietnam.” Bannon stated, “If we aren’t careful, it will turn into Trump’s Vietnam. That’s what happened to Richard Nixon. He ended up owning the war and it went down as his war not Lyndon Johnson’s.”

Steve Bannon pictured in the Oval Office shortly after President Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017 while serving as White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President after helping Trump get elected President as Chief Executive of his campaign.

Politico reported:

President-elect Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, reportedly is warning of an impending world conflict that could equate to "Trump's Vietnam." The "War Room" host has been using his daily radio show and podcast to advocate that Trump make an announcement on "Day One" that he will end the war in Ukraine quickly. In an interview with Politico, Bannon said he is aggressively urging that Trump do so in his Inauguration Day speech, warning that the soon-to-be 47th president could be entrapped by the U.S. defense industry, the Europeans and even some of Bannon’s own friends, who he says have teamed up to push the United States to continue sending military aid to Ukraine. That includes Keith Kellogg, a retired U.S. general who Trump tapped to become special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

Though friends, Bannon says Kellogg is misguided in pushing that the U.S. continue sending aid to Ukraine. A further delay in ending the three-year conflict, Bannon countered, risks the United States being pulled deeper into a war that cannot be won and runs counter to American national interests. "If we aren’t careful, it will turn into Trump’s Vietnam," Bannon said. "That’s what happened to Richard Nixon. He ended up owning the war, and it went down as his war, not Lyndon Johnson’s."

He called former British Conservative leader Boris Johnson a "war criminal," adding that he believes too many European leaders consider themselves the Winston Churchill of their day. "The Ukraine war is the central screw-up of Europe over the last couple of years," Bannon told Politico. "You have a million dead or wounded Ukrainians. And we’re going to end up, best case, we’re going to end up exactly where this thing started, as I said three years ago. And it’s because you have Boris Johnson and [French President Emmanuel] Macron, all these fantasists that won’t pay for their own defense. They want to be big shots. They all want to be Winston Churchill with other people’s money and other people’s lives."

Bannon is right to blame former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other EU leaders for prolonging the war in Ukraine unnecessarily. Johnson travelled to Kyiv on April 8th to promise a blank check of US and UK financial and military support to Zelensky if he agreed not to sign the Istanbul Agreement the following day, which would have ended the war with a full Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine’s prewar territory. Nearly, half a million brave Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives and nearly 750,000 have been wounded since in Biden’s continuing unwinnable war against Russia. Reportedly, French President Macron and German Chancelor Olaf Sholz were supportive of Zelensky signing the agreement, but Joe Biden and Boris Johnson foolishly vetoed it in an attempt to retain Ukraine a de facto NATO member and imperial western military protectorate and weaken Russia militarily.

However, contrary to what Bannon stated, there is no chance for Ukraine to return to its pre-2022 borders as Russia agreed to at that time. The best it can hope for is an agreement that recognizes Russian control of the five regions it has already annexed without ceding Moscow any territory it does not currently occupy. The desire of European leaders, most notably Zelensky, to be perceived as a modern-day incarnation of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill is amusing to say the least since it was Churchill that surrendered central and eastern Europe to the Russians including, of course, Ukraine, under the Yalta Appeasement Pact. Accordingly, if Zelensky was truly “a modern-day Churchill,” then he would have surrendered not just part of Ukraine but all of Ukraine to Russia a few years ago.

Initially, it was reported that Trump had ordered a ninety-day suspension of all US foreign aid including aid to Ukraine on Inauguration Day pending an administration review. However, the White House quickly clarified that military aid to Ukraine was exempted from his Executive Order and US military aid to Ukraine has continued unabated with the exception of a brief one-week cut off that occurred after Zelensky accused Trump of parroting Putin’s talking points in the Oval office. Trump has faced tremendous pressure from the Ukrainian lobby here in the US which includes neocon members of his own administration led by Waltz, Kellogg and Rubio, who he just empowered to serve not just as Secretary of State but as Interim National Security Advisor as well perhaps for six months or more, as well as from EU leaders to increase US support for Biden’s war in Ukraine. Accordingly, it is not surprising that he is beginning to falter in his resolve to end the conflict on realistic terms and extricate the US from what he has rightly suggested has become “a quagmire” for the US.

Ultimately, it appears that Trump is falling into the same trap that Nixon did of failing to have a clear exit strategy from his predecessor’s unnecessary no-win war of choice. It's notable that Trump has decided to not just keep Biden’s ten-year security agreement in force but also both of the strategic partnership agreements the Biden administration signed with Ukraine which provoked Russia to invade in the first place on the rightful conclusion that they had transformed Ukraine into a de facto NATO member state. These facts seem to confirm what is appearing to be an administration decision to continue fighting Biden’s war in Ukraine indefinitely with the only difference being that all future arms shipments to Ukraine be paid by them in advance. If it is in fact true that the Trump administration is going to continue backing Ukraine militarily after Trump gave Zelensky an ultimatum to accept the US peace framework by next week or the US would end its involvement in the war, then we should stop calling the war in Ukraine "Biden's War" and start calling it "Trump's War" instead.

Failing to End US Involvement in Biden’s Forever Wars May Cost the GOP Control of Congress in the 2026 Mid-Term Elections

Steve Bannon's prescient warning may be proven right as the war in Ukraine is fast becoming Trump's Vietnam following his failure to end all US military aid to Ukraine on day one of his administration as both Bannon and myself had urged him to do on the day he took office. The Trump administration appears to be acting on auto-pilot continuing to fight Biden's war in Ukraine without any further ideas or any discernible plan on how to end it. If Trump continues to fall into the neocon trap of continuing US involvement in the war in Ukraine until Ukraine collapses militarily in the face of a largescale Russian spring/summer offensive, then he will get all the blame for Ukraine’s military defeat much as Nixon did when South Vietnam fell to the Communists the year after he left office. Let us hope and pray it does not end with tens of thousands of US troops killed in a direct war with Russia that Trump could have easily ended the day he returned to the White House.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a lifelong America First conservative and Trump ally in Congress who is speaking out against Trump’s increasingly pro-war policies in Ukraine and the Middle East, saying this is not what Trump’s conservative base voted for. She is warning that if he continues them, it could result in the GOP loss of both Houses of Congress in next fall’s mid-term elections.

Yesterday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, one of the most devout America First conservatives in Congress, posted on X her opposition to Trump’s increasing shift to the neocon side when it comes to fighting forever wars in Ukraine, Yemen and very soon potentially Iran.

The London Telegraph reported:

Donald Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned on his administration in an extraordinary intervention. In a rare rebuke, the Republican congresswoman has broken ranks to suggest the administration was losing its base. “I represent the base and when I’m frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy,” she wrote in a lengthy post on X. Ms Taylor Greene, one of the loudest voices of the Maga movement, said she was “frustrated” with the direction of the administration, claiming it was not delivering promises she had campaigned on. She said: “When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base. And Trump isn’t on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that.” Ms Taylor Greene compared the signing of the Ukrainian minerals deal to the invasion of Iraq.” She added: “I campaigned for no more foreign wars. And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran. “And on top of that, now we are told that we have signed a deal for mineral rights in Ukraine, in order to pay us back for the hundreds of billions of dollars that we gave Ukraine. Why don’t we just mine our own rare earth minerals that are tied up on federal lands that the government confiscated years ago?” Her comments reflect nervousness within the GOP over the direction of travel by the Trump administration.

I completely agree with the Congresswoman’s statements above and am very concerned that if President Trump continues to move his foreign policy in a more neoconservative direction, he risks losing the support of his conservative Republican base. Unfortunately, President Trump and the Republican Party could face a serious loss of popular support from the administration's broken promise to end Americas forever wars that could very well enable the Democrats to retake control of both Houses of Congress in the 2026 elections. If that occurs, it will serve to torpedo Trump’s legislative agenda during his last two years in office and increase the chances that history may judge him to be a failed President. Trump would be wise to immediately fire his neocon advisors or at least demote them from positions of influence in his administration to prevent that from happening. President Trump should also respond to Zelensky’s stubborn refusal to make any concessions or even remove his ban on negotiating a peace deal with Russia by ordering another suspension of US military aid to Ukraine until Zelensky is removed from office instead of rewarding him with a ten-year security agreement as he did this week.

© David T. Pyne 2025

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the former President and current Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in July 2025. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He also posts multiple times a day on X at @AmericaFirstCon. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

