President Trump speaking at one of his campaign rallies earlier this fall with a campaign sign calling for Americans to vote for him to “Save America.”

Well, Election Day is finally here after what seems to have been an eternity of waiting and what has probably been the craziest presidential campaign cycle in American history featuring an interparty coup against a sitting a senile, dementia-ridden octogenarian President of the United States with his replacement presidential nominee never having won a single primary vote. It has also featured a sitting President acting in an authoritarian fashion weaponizing federal law enforcement to prosecute and attempt to imprison the opposing party presidential nominee on completely bogus charges while claiming his opponent, a former President, who took a bullet in the head and had two assassination attempts against him, is a fascist and the real threat to democracy.

It is now 4:30pm EST and there are still two and a half hours before the first results start coming in from the first battleground state of Georgia, but I wanted to offer my final predictions for the outcome of the nail-bitingly close 2024 presidential election to our readers. If you are like me and have read my last two articles, you know that even if the good guys win this election, we likely have a lot of trouble and turmoil ahead over the next two and a half months. If Trump were to win the election, the Democrats would likely show their true colors as far left BLM and Antifa terrorists would stage violent riots and burn down major cities likely including Washington, DC the next night while Democrat leaders would refuse to certify the election. Biden would likely refuse to surrender power to Trump peacefully, potentially ordering the US military to prevent Trump from taking power. Only then, would most Americans wake up to the fact that we live in an authoritarian state rather than a free country and that our God-given constitutional republic for which over a million brave American military servicemen have died, effectively no longer exists.

President Biden has already authorized the US military to use lethal force against US citizens and if scores of peaceful Trump supporters were to be shot, Biden were to throw Trump in prison at his sentencing on November 18th and particularly if Trump were assassinated in prison, it has the potential to lead to unprecedented civil strife and disorder we have never seen in America since the Civil War. That's when China would likely act to blockade Taiwan. If Biden defends Taiwan militarily, he would plunge the world into World War Three with Russia and China, tens of millions of Americans would be killed and the US likely would not survive as a country.

In 2011, a survey showed 64% of US soldiers would be willing to kill American civilians if ordered to. Of course, if civil war were to break out between the supporters of our democratically re-elected President and the Biden Democrats, they control all the nuclear missiles, jet bombers, tanks and armored vehicles. Their victory over patriots fighting to restore our constitutional republic would be guaranteed even if a long-term insurgency remained for decades. Not even 400 million guns in the hands of private citizens would be sufficient to win such a war. That’s why its so important for God-fearing patriots and constitutional conservatives to remain peaceful and tell their friends to avoid political violence as well, which historically has been a leftist not a conservative tactic.

If Harris were to win, President Trump will refuse to concede because the race will have been stolen. Biden would still send Trump to prison but presumably he would no longer be subjected to further assassination attempts by the Deep State as there would no longer be a real chance of him becoming president again. Trump would again call on his supporters to rally in DC to peacefully and patriotically protest in support of our God-given constitutional republic. Congressional Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will call for a ten-day audit of the vote in the three to six battleground states which the Democrats stole from Trump.

The good news is that the danger of a major cyberattack by either former US intelligence officials or a foreign state actor like the PRC against voting machines to disrupt the presidential election seems to have passed though there have been reports of Dominion Voting machines breaking down in heavily Republican counties in Pennsylvania preventing them from voting, a clear sign of Democrat electoral interference. Not surprisingly, the voting machines appear to be working fine in heavily Democrat counties like Philadelphia. I did not expect such a cyberattack to materialize athough I think it very well could have if the Democrats felt they would not succeed in stealing the presidential election from President Trump.

The US is the only developed country in the world that is unable to call its presidential elections on Election Night because it uses predominantly Chinese owned Dominion electronic voting machines (used in 28 states during the 2020 election) which should make vote counting faster but in fact have made vote counting much slower. To better understand how the election will go this evening, we need to review how it went last time around. At 1am on Election Night on November 3, 2020, President Donald Trump was leading former Vice President Joe Biden 216-210 electoral votes with sizable leads over Biden in the key battleground states of Wisconsin (by almost 5 points), Michigan (by nearly 10 points) and Pennsylvania (by over 15 points) as well as significant leads in Georgia (by 7.5 points) and North Carolina (by 2.4 points). Many Republicans went to bed believing Trump had won an upset victory.

Then, in the middle of the night when no one else was looking, Democrats suspended the vote count in five of the six remaining battleground states (WI, MI, PA, GA and NC) that had not yet been called to allow them to introduce a voting software algorithm to steal those states for Biden and by the time Americans woke up at 8:30am EST Biden was leading Trump in most of those states. After that, Trump won a single state and a congressional district with sixteen electoral votes and Biden won all the other states including five out of the six remaining battleground states with ninety-six electoral votes meaning Biden won nearly 86% of the electoral votes from states called after 1am Election Night.

I expect this presidential election to be very similar to the last one with Vice President Kamala Harris winning nearly all the states called after 1am EST this evening. Nevada is already saying it won't finish counting ballots until a week after Election Day and a few other battleground states have reportedly said the same thing. If a state does not report its election results by tonight, that most likely means the Democrats are busy stealing it for Kamala Harris. Accordingly, if Trump is not declared the winner by early tomorrow morning, I believe that Kamala Harris will likely be successful in stealing the presidential election from him.

I predict that President Donald Trump will get to 262 electoral votes tonight just eight votes shy of being declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election as Arizona, Georgia and likely North Carolina will likely finalize their results by shortly after midnight with Trump enjoying sizeable leads in the remaining four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada but still too close to call. Trump will likely give a “victory speech” around 1am or 2am EST this evening having won twenty-seven states while Kamala gives a speech saying that the election is still too close to call, and that she still expects to win it once all the votes have been counted. Trump supporters will go to bed tonight again mistakenly believing that victory is just a day or two away. Then, Democrats will go to work over the next week to steal all four of those states for Vice President Kamala Harris having learned how many votes they need to steal after all of the majority Republican counties have reported their election results. That would give her a 276-262 electoral vote victory over Trump per the map below:

If the election were free and fair, then Trump would win in a thirty-one state electoral landslide with 312 electoral votes to only 19 states and 226 electoral votes for Kamala Harris. He would even likely win the popular vote by four to five million votes. However, the Democrats are extremely likely to steal at least three, if not four, battleground states including all of the "Blue Wall" midwestern industrial states and likely Nevada as well. Regardless of which candidate wins, it it’s a narrow victory, we can be sure that over two-thirds of the members of the other party will believe that the new President-Elect is illegitimate and that the election was stolen from their presidential nominee but there is no evidence that the Republicans have taken any action to try to steal the election and mounds of evidence that the Democrats have been trying to do exactly that.

Which Party Will Control Congress in January?

Going into the election, the GOP has a tenuous 220-212 seat majority in the US House of Representatives and the Democrats have a razor slim 51-49 majority in the US Senate. The polls showed that the 2022 election was going to be a red wave election in which we were going to pick up at least two US Senate seats, two Governorships and 25-30 US House seats and Democrat cheating made us lose Senate seats, lose Governorships and only to pick up ten House seats. And that was after the 2020 election in which the Democrats stole at least a dozen House seats, at least two Senate seats and six battleground states from Trump! It is virtually certain that the Democrats can and will do it again this time around. Only the Senate is looking semi-steal proof because they have trouble stealing Senate seats in red states that don't permit massive voter fraud.

Democrats only need to net a six House seat gain to win control of the House and two of those are in Dem majority districts vacated mid-term that they are sure to win so they just need to net four more competitive House seats. To put it another way the GOP would only have to lose three of its current 220 House seats to become the minority party in the House. There is simply not a lot of margin for error there. If the election were free and fair, I would be predicting the GOP would expand its House majority. However, due to massive vote stealing, my prediction is that the Democrats will pick up about ten seats and end up with around 222 House seats. House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is reportedly measuring the drapes in the Speakers office. We will see how things pan out but it could be a week or more before we learn which party will control the House during the 119th Congress if the last election is any guide.

If the GOP loses control of the House, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan will likely be elected House Minority Leader whenever the House GOP leadership election takes place that is currently scheduled for November 13th. If the GOP narrowly retains control of the House of Representatives, Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t have the votes to get elected Speaker in January so that could result in multiple ballots before a candidate succeeds him to lead the 119th Congress in January 2025. I am also predicting, with a higher degree of confidence, that the GOP will take back control of the US Senate with a 52-48 seat majority and that call is likely to be made very late this evening so that will be something to celebrate for America First conservatives. Hopefully, I will be proven wrong in my predictions about the presidential race and the US House of Representatives, and the Republicans will have a clean sweep of the White House, Senate and House as they would if the election were free and fair.

I know we hear it every election but this time it is true—this election is the most important election of our lifetimes because World War Three is on the ballot in this election so please get out and vote today as if your life depend on it because it does! America will not survive a Kamala Harris presidency because she wants to provoke World War Three with Russia which will inevitably bring in Russia’s ally China putting us at war with two allied nuclear superpowers. We must not let her win if America is to survive! I want to emphasize that no matter what happens, Trump supporters need to remain peaceful and avoid giving the Biden-Harris regime a pretext for using deadly force against US citizens.

David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and Headquarters staff officer, who was in charge of armaments cooperation with the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas from 2000-2003, with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He currently serves as the President of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and as a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. He recently served as Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He has also co-authored the best-selling new book, “Catastrophe Now--America’s Last Chance to Avoid an EMP Disaster” and his new book “Restoring Strategic Deterrence” will be published in December 2024. He serves as the Editor of “The Real War” newsletter at dpyne.substack.com and previously served as a contributor to “The National Interest”. Here is a link to his interview archive. He may be reached at emptaskforce.ut@gmail.com.

