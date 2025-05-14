The Real War

Dutchmn007
1dEdited

Stalin’s plans date before even that. Largely unreported/ignored in the western corporate media have been the revelations that came out in the 1990’s about Stalin’s grand plan design vis-a-vis World War II. As thoroughly & exhaustively researched & documented by the former Senior Military Historian of the Bundeswehr - one Joachim Hoffman - who gained access to former Soviet archives after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Stalin’s plan was to embroil Germany again in a war with Britain & France (a’la 1914-1918) then launch a massive offensive against Germany once she was weakened & roll up all of Western Europe to the English Channel. This offensive was planned for the spring of 1942. As we all know Everybody’s Favorite Austrian©️ beat Stalin to the punch by launching Operation Barbarossa on June 22, 1941. The massive losses suffered by the Soviets (3.5 million men in as many months) was due to the fact that The Red Army was buttressed up against the western border in assembly areas preparing for the attack. The Red Air Force was largely caught on the ground & virtually shredded alone in the first week. Joachim Hoffman compiled all these revelations into a work of epic proportion which he published after securing the official Federal German govt endorsement. This endorsement is very hard to secure & as you might imagine even harder with a work that might possibly shed a modicum of positivity on The Third Reich : https://www.amazon.com/Stalins-War-Extermination-1941-1945-Documentation/dp/0967985684/ref=sr_1_1?crid=XPYHELYEYD8O&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.zRdDYC7D7WxVbxRG2pO1z100eenOSZYH1Sm0O5qcX_cxiZggVeB8sXQVw3xwcQFFnUZbwW7NYU6zVyamiMOJ5IS-42xZZgMwJlCxVmJZjKg.Z7VI_oXuau44u86YmpTkX5uXMznZbpnTXdNM8A8yayM&dib_tag=se&keywords=Stalin%27s+war+of+extermination&qid=1747198282&s=books&sprefix=stalin%27s+war+of+extermination+%2Cstripbooks%2C113&sr=1-1

Moreover his work was backed up by a former Soviet officer who conducted his own investigation & came to exactly the same conclusions: https://www.amazon.com/Chief-Culprit-Stalins-Grand-Design/dp/1591148065/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3MBNX9CVAXWX6&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.zNCJ1jcseQnmR0rcs6Bko1idx7GyYjs5heuUDFmtcr3fHBwHzVscYB1IvXYFy7AOeehoIOuvoFZNeYVCipJ5fPNVyCxA6_oGw80AwJOExZJ8dKeQCM7oeTkJop5NEgAVSSme7tjVkKxay_kLbadoofLezl5dI0eetiBjAUzfQH8kFfb8J6shUetkEcKxxP7-hZ24t7h6LOe18Fo-GHYrpvPFhEd3x8fq9BwfHfuHI8g.lHm8hmrAcU9ho4Sviszc8Dcf2dOE4I25xVBv4jInhyM&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+chief+culprit&qid=1747198447&sprefix=The+chief+culprit%2Caps%2C115&sr=8-1

As one might expect both works have been attacked as “historical revisionism” by The Usual Suspects & ignored by the western corporate media altogether who persist in promoting Studs Terkel’s myth of “The Good War”. No serious discussion about World War II can take place without the question being posed: if it was wrong for Germany to attack Poland Sept 1, 1939 why was it ok/ignored that the Soviet Union invaded Poland 15 days later? The carving up of Poland between Nazi Germany & the Soviet Union had previously been agreed to as a result of the Molotov-von Ribbentrop Pact of 1939. Moreover Stalin had bullied & occupied the Baltic countries outright & launched an unprovoked attack on Finland in November 1939, leading to “The Winter War”.

More than likely the only thing that prevented a clash between the Allies in 1945 was the fact that the U.S. had the atomic bomb.

Have never understood the constant demonization of everything Russian post-Soviet collapse. If they had 20+ armored divisions poised for a plunge thru the Fulda Gap in a sweep across western Europe that’s one thing, but that hasn’t been reality since 1991. And considering Russia has been invaded twice in the past two centuries any reasonable individual can certainly understand why they would not appreciate or tolerate a western military alliance on their border. Moreover it’s my understanding that Gorbachev greenlit German reunification by seeking & securing assurances from American presidents that NATO would cease moving eastward. Any first grader can look @ a map & see that has been a promise broken repeatedly. This is insanity. Would we tolerate a Russian/Mexican military alliance or some chicanery as you suggest vis-a-vis Canada? Look what happened when the Soviet Union placed missiles in Cuba. The double standards are pretty egregious.

Moreover Ukraine is not a practicing democracy in any event; since the war Zelensky has shut down opposition media sites, suspended elections, killed at least two U.S. journalists (Gonzalo Lira & Brent Renaud), & press gangs men off the street into the ranks. Sending them billions is $$ down the toilet; they can’t win nor were they ever going to win. From the evidence unearthed by DOGE organizations like USAID et al were using the war & Ukraine to launder $$$.

The Ukraine War - like covid/JFK assassination/Vietnam War/Iraq WMD et al - is just one more fraud perpetrated on the American people.

Kathy M.
1d

Zelensky is a mad man. A mad man does not make decisions. He is a victim of his own stimulus-response, knee-jerk mind. Since these are the conditions under which Zelensky lives he has NO responsibility for his actions. The demolition of Ukraine and slaughter of troops mean nothing to him . . . zero, zip, nada. And look where fate and idiots have placed him. To see Trump deal with Zelensky under any conditions except to “get him the F out of there” is a travesty.

Putin seems to know the score with Zelensky (as stated in the article) as he is ready to “”finish off”” Ukrainian troops if Ukraine holds onto Zelensky.

P.S. Watching Russia and Burkina Faso develop their friendship while Captain Ibraham Traore rises to lead Africa is the joy of the day.

