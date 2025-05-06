The Real War

It's not Biden's war. This has always been Trump's war during his first presidency and now under his second.

Trump was never negotiating in good faith because he never had any intentions of walking away and because he was in a conflict of interests.

Trump, or Mr. America, had too many national interests to protect. He needs to arrive at an agreement that saves face for America. He has been equipping the Ukrainians and providing them with intelligence the whole time, The U.S.A. trained Ukrainian intelligence forces assassinated a Russian General and he never condemned Ukraine for it. He equipped Ukraine with lethal weapons during his first presidency and never once spoke out against the war.

The only way Yrump could've shown this wasn't his war was by walking away from supporting all U.S. involvement with Ukraine on his first say in office.

What does he do instead? He sets up a fake role for himself as mediator of the conflict the U.S. started and tried to get a grand bargain out of the peace process along with an undeserved Noble Peace Prize for himself.

He forgets about the fact that neither he nor the U.S. comes to this process with clean hands. Trump is just as invested in this war as Biden was. And he's attempted to actualize that investment through a fake minerals deal that is actually a Ukrainian security deal. This was the whole goal of the so called peace process's.

Making the U.S. and Ukraine look like they wanted peace while working on side deals that would keep the U.S. invested in Ukraine.

A true arbitration doesn't benefit personally from his/her work. Hasn't previously or presently taken a none neutral stance against one of the parties involved in the conflict or committed acts of violence against one of the parties.

In conclusion, this is Trump's war in every conceivable way. Just as it's impossible to be a little pregnant so also it's impossible for Trump to be absolve of any tangible or intangible connections with this war.

While President Trump deserves credit for initially pledging to end the war in Ukraine and recognizing the strategic folly of indefinite U.S. entanglement, his recent concessions and alignment with hawkish advisors threaten to turn a war he promised to stop into one he owns.

Trump’s instincts to seek peace and pivot U.S. strategy toward confronting China are fundamentally sound. But arming Ukraine without extracting meaningful concessions from Kyiv or Moscow is not peacekeeping; it’s power projection with no off-ramp.

America’s true strategic interest is not defending shifting borders in Eastern Europe, but preventing the formation of a durable Moscow-Beijing axis. That means Washington must decide: does it want to neutralize Russia as a Chinese ally through strategic detente, or drive it deeper into Beijing’s arms with more sanctions, arms shipments, and endless war?

If Trump continues down this path, history won’t remember him as the president who ended Biden’s war. It’ll remember him as the one who inherited it, escalated it, and lost the bigger game.

