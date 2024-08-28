The Real War
The Desirability of Concluding a Grand Bargain with Russia to Neutralize the Sino-Russian Military Alliance
While the Ukrainian Kursk offensive has tempered his desire for peace, Putin has offered reasonable peace terms since the war began and even a mutual…
Aug 28
David T. Pyne
How to Forge a Comprehensive Peace Agreement with Russia Ending the War in Ukraine
Would Russia Accept Ukraine becoming a Major Non-NATO Ally with an ‘ironclad’ guarantee NATO troops would stay out and a peace agreement recognizing its…
Aug 27
David T. Pyne
A Proposal to Avert the Outbreak of a Second Sino-American War over Taiwan
My latest China-Taiwan peace proposal would help ensure Taiwan's continued self-rule and control of its armed forces with an EU-style solution that…
Aug 25
David T. Pyne
How President Donald Trump Could End the War in Ukraine Within Twenty-Four Hours
Presenting a detailed plan for how Trump could end the war in Ukraine with a just and lasting peace and a new Russo-American entente that would…
Aug 12
David T. Pyne
Kamala Harris Selects Gov. Tim Walz to Serve as Her Manchurian Vice President
Walz lived and honeymooned in China and headlined a Chinese Communist Party influence group’s national convention in 2019 making him the perfect pick…
Aug 7
David T. Pyne
July 2024
Democrats Force Biden Out of 2024 Presidential Race and Work to Rig the Nomination for Kamala Harris
Biden's top advisors told him he could not defeat Trump causing him to decide to bow out of the race last night following mounting pressure from Obama…
Jul 22
David T. Pyne
How Trump Could Win the Nobel Peace Prize for Peace Deal with Russia Ending War in Ukraine
My proposed peace plan could transform Russia from an adversary to a strategic partner, end its threat to the US and NATO and deter Chinese aggression…
Jul 14
David T. Pyne
June 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris Must Invoke the 25th Amendment Following Biden’s Epic Debate Fail
Biden lacks the capability to serve yet continues to provoke an unnecessary nuclear war with Russia and China. Only by electing President Trump can we…
Jun 29
David T. Pyne
Why the US and Ukraine Should Accept Putin’s Latest Peace Offer
Putin is likely planning a massive northern offensive to overrun eastern Ukraine, collapse its military and force Kyiv to capitulate if the West does…
Jun 20
David T. Pyne
What if Putin Hadn’t Unilaterally Withdrawn Russian Troops From Northern Ukraine in April 2022?
Zelensky would have signed the Istanbul Agreement, Russian troops would have been withdrawn from all Ukraine's prewar territory and NATO and Russia…
Jun 16
David T. Pyne
May 2024
Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies in Biden-Ordered Soviet-Style Show Trial
Biden succeeding in transforming America from a constitutional republic into a corrupt, one-party police state as Trump will likely have to campaign…
May 31
David T. Pyne
Zelensky Stays in Power Past His Term Becoming an Illegitimate President
This action makes a mockery of Biden’s false claim that the US is fighting for “democracy” in Ukraine even while Biden authorizes the use of deadly…
May 30
David T. Pyne
